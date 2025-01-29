Photography Life

Nikon Z50 II: First Impressions

By
Published On

In the Nikon wildlife photography community, it has become a dead-horse topic of pub discussions whether we’ll ever see a successor to the legendary Nikon D500. Some have succumbed to skepticism and whispered despairingly, “There’ll never be anything like it again.

But would we recognize a Z-mount successor of the D500 if it appeared? I had a day in the field to see if Nikon’s latest APS-C camera, the Z50 II, could replace the D500. Here are my first impressions.

Nikon Z50 II_01
Nikon Z50 II—a D500 replacement?

The D500

Before I dive in, let me say why the D500 was so special. It came from an entire evolutionary branch starting with the D100, which was a more affordable and compact alternative to professional cameras like the Nikon D1. Similarly, Nikon released the D200 and D300 to match the D2x line and D3 respectively. There was a brief hiccup in this process with the D4, with no corresponding D400.

Nikon Z50II_Sample Image_DSC_0264
This is the only photo in the series to which I applied advanced de-noising in Adobe Photoshop. As you can see, even ISO 28800 is not unusable if the situation calls for it. NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 600mm, ISO 28800, 1/250, f/6.3

But with the release of the D500 in the same year as the D5, Nikon’s professional APS-C line regained enormous strength. The D500 has a professional build, large battery, great ergonomics, uncompromising autofocus, and exceptional image quality for its APS-C format. Many consider the D500 to be the greatest APS-C DSLR ever made.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0606
Even the Nikon Z9, in its early firmware versions, was occasionally confused by this type of situation. A bird with rather unconventional body proportions, part of its body out of frame and perched in an odd position. No problem for the Z50 II. NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 500mm, ISO 2500, 1/500, f/6.3

Then came the blow. With the advent of Nikon’s new Z-mount, APS-C was relegated to the realm of entry-level. Full-frame cameras became the only choice if one wanted all of Nikon’s advanced features. The APS-C line became limited with a small battery and weak autofocus performance.

Nikon Z50 II_04
Behind this door is not only the EN-EL25a battery, but also a slot for one SD UHS-II memory card.

But at the end of 2024, Nikon gave us the Nikon Z50 II. Although those expecting a clear successor to the D500 may be a bit disappointed, I will show you that the Z50 II is actually closer to the D500 than a lot of people think.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0115
It’s immediately clear to any human observer with basic zoological knowledge that this is a bird’s head, with its beak partially submerged underwater. Just a few years ago, such a scene would have completely confused AI autofocus algorithms. Not so with the Nikon Z50 II, which had no trouble detecting the eye of this flamingo. NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 600mm, ISO 500, 1/1000, f/6.3

Z50 II: Design and Handling

Design-wise, the Z50 II is much different than the Z50. The rounded shape of the Z50 has been replaced by a more mature design, similar to the Z6 III. The speaker is now located on the left side of the viewfinder, and the position of the stereo microphones has also shifted slightly. For vloggers, there is a REC lamp at the top of the camera.

Nikon Z50 II_08
In hand, the Z50 II is a small camera. Mounted on a large telephoto lens, it looks a bit out of place, but with small DX (APS-C) lenses it makes a balanced pair. Although the number of DX lenses is limited, the range of third-party lenses is growing steadily.

The back of the camera has also changed. Now, the rear controls are similar to those of the Z6 III and Z8, and thus more usable. Indeed, the only differences are the positions of the monitor mode button and the photo/video switch and, of course, the absence of the joystick (sub-selector). You can also customize the behavior of individual buttons. For example, you can have three autofocus modes instantly available under three different buttons (in my case, AE-L/AF-L, DISP and Fn1) like I have on my Z9.

NikonZ50II_vs_NikonZ6III_comparison_back
When using the Z50 II alongside the Z6 III, your fingers won’t have a problem with the different control layout, as all the basic buttons are in virtually identical locations on both cameras. The only major difference is the absence of a joystick on the Z50 II.

Near the shutter button, in place of the former microphone, a picture control button has been added. Essentially, this is similar to the BW switch on the Zf, except that you can choose from a whole range of preset profiles.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_1331
Looking at the exposure settings, it’s clear that light was in short supply. Even so, the autofocus handled the situation well, although some shots ended up focused on the rock behind the drinking Golden-crested Myna. This is understandable, as the bird’s head occasionally disappeared behind the edge of a small waterfall. NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 180mm, ISO 1400, 1/20, f/6.3

The mode dial has also been upgraded. The EFCT (effects) mode is gone, being replaced by a third custom setting (U3). Having three positions for custom settings is something I find much more useful. Only the Nikon Z8, Z9, and D500 have three or four. However, the SCN position for switching scene modes remains.

Nikon Z50 II_03
The Nikon Z50 II now features three positions for user settings (U1, U2, U3). Additionally, a programmable Picture Control button has been added to the right of the mode dial.

The rear display has not changed in size (3.2 inches) nor in its resolution (1.04 million dots), although it’s now fully-articulated. Personally, I preferred the previous tilting design for ground- or water-level shooting, because a side-flipping display is hard to see and gets in the way. However, the articulating display will help with vertical shooting angles and vlogging.

Nikon Z50 II_07
Across brands, this is probably the most popular way to cover virtually any viewing angle.
Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0671
This is the type of images that would be hard to imagine without a tilting display. The alternative would be to use angle viewfinder or dry suit and snorkel. NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 530mm, ISO 6400, 1/640, f/6.3

Unlike the D500, the Z50 II does not have a joystick. However, like the Zf and Z6 III, you can select a focus point or zone by sliding your finger across the screen, and it works well even with your eye to the viewfinder. As a bonus, you probably won’t have to replace the joystick after five years like I did with my D500.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0693
NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 600mm, ISO 1800, 1/640, f/6.3

Overall, I like the ergonomics and design of the Z50 II. It may be small, but it’s a mature camera that any photographer can tailor to their own preferences and needs. However, I would have appreciated backlit and slightly larger buttons (especially the AE-L/AF-L), as well as a different design for the tilting display.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_1582
NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 310mm, ISO 1400, 1/640, f/6.3

Z50 II: Autofocus in the Field

Of course, I was most curious about the Z50 II’s autofocus performance! So, I eagerly dashed through the gates of the Prague Zoo, ready to subject the autofocus to my usual torturous tests. For most of the day, the sun remained hidden behind a thick blanket of low inversion clouds, leaving little light to work with. So how did the camera handle the difficult mix of animals and low light?

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0740
NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 600mm, ISO 2500, 1/640, f/6.3

The Z50 II performed surprisingly well, and definitely beyond my expectations. Not even the most bizarre bird could confuse the Z50 II’s algorithms. It locked on to the eyes of herons, ducks, and even a Palm Cockatoo with the confidence of a systematic biologist from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. In this regard, this camera is no less capable than my Z9! Even during continuous shooting, the focus point stayed glued to the eye.

The camera even performed admirably with subjects for which its algorithms weren’t explicitly trained: reptiles. It surprised me to the extent that I found myself wondering if my Z9 would have recognized that particular lizard or snake. I’ll have to check next time.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_1756
Phylogenetically, crocodiles are closer to birds than to other reptiles. The autofocus of the Z50 II seemed to know this and detected the sleepy eye of this gigantic gharial quite reliably. Yet, in the case of birds, its confidence is greater. NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 180mm, ISO 1100, 1/25, f/10.0

What about birds in flight? Success in capturing birds in flight depends not only on reliable autofocus, but also on the viewfinder. The Z50 II lacks a stacked sensor (no surprise at this price point), so capturing fast wing movements requires using the mechanical shutter.

This results in the viewfinder going dark during continuous shooting, but at least there’s no display lag, a common problem with earlier Z models. The shortest shutter speed of 1/4000s may seem limiting, but this is more of an issue when using fast prime lenses on a sunny day than when photographing birds in flight.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_1487
Prague Zoo is home to a large population of wild Grey Herons, which provide a great opportunity for photography. NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 350mm, ISO 1000, 1/1600, f/6.3

When it comes to shooting action, buffer depth also plays a crucial role. While the original Z50 had a buffer capacity of 35 images, the Z50 II can store up to 200 RAW files. At 11 fps, this is more than enough. I can’t recall a situation where I held the shutter down for more than 18 seconds in real-life scenarios. In addition, the supported SD UHS-II card standard guarantees that the buffer will empty as fast as your stomach during an Amazonian ayahuasca ritual.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0723
NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 380mm, ISO 20000, 1/2500, f/6.3

Z50 II: Other Usability Remarks

Regarding the viewfinder, I was pleased to see the d12 option, which is familiar from the Nikon Z9. This feature is especially useful for night photography, as it uses red tones to turn down the blinding brightness of the display and viewfinder. This small but welcome addition makes it less likely that you’ll walk nose-first into a tree after checking your camera’s settings in the dark. For long exposures, you’ll also appreciate the ability to set shutter speed up to 900 seconds.

Unfortunately, like its predecessor, the Z50 II doesn’t have in-body image stabilization (IBIS). However, with a stabilized lens like the Nikon 180-600mm, I didn’t miss IBIS too much. At 600mm, with a steady hand, I found 1/60s to be relatively safe. With IBIS, I might have achieved 1/30s, maybe even 1/15s. Fortunately, most Nikon DX lenses and longer full-frame lenses are stabilized.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0630
With a shutter speed of around 1/60 and a focal length of 600mm (full-frame equivalent of 900mm), I hit a limit beyond which I could no longer take a sharp photo without using a tripod. NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 600mm, ISO 250, 1/50, f/6.3

While I can live without IBIS, there is one thing about the Z50 II that really bothers me—the battery. I understand that the compact design of the Z50 II necessitated a small battery, but I still wish it used the EN-EL15. Its capacity is 45% higher than the EN-EL25a of the Z50 II, and it’s been the standard battery for the majority Nikon DSLRs and full-frame mirrorless cameras since 2010.

Indeed, although I managed over 800 shots per charge with my typical shooting style, just setting up the camera to my liking drained an entire battery. The larger EN-EL15 would make the Z50 II far more practical as a second body to a full-frame camera.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0328
NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 260mm, ISO 5600, 1/250, f/6.3

The Z50 II’s image quality is excellent but not revolutionary. The sensor remains the same as the previous generation and is, in fact, shared with the entire current DX (APS-C) Nikon Z lineup. That doesn’t mean the image quality hasn’t improved a little.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0587
NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 600mm, ISO 7200, 1/500, f/6.3

Indeed, the Z50 II is the first DX camera to get the powerful EXPEED 7 image processor, which may affect its dynamic range and noise handling somewhat. Although I won’t offer a direct comparison of noise performance with the original Z50 or the D500, a head-to-head comparison may appear in a future article. Nevertheless, the sample images should give you a good idea of what the Z50 II is capable of.

While shooting, I deliberately pushed the ISO higher than usual in the dimly lit zoo enclosures, and to avoid masking the camera’s true performance with advanced software, I’ve left the noise in the photos untouched (except for two images, as noted). In my opinion, even images taken at ISO 20,000 are quite usable.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_1175
For this photo, I selectively used (on the background) the relatively simple de-noising tool that is part of Capture One. NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 220mm, ISO 12800, 1/160, f/6.3

Conclusion

Many of us still look up to the amazing D500 and expect its successor to make a grand, triumphant entrance. But perhaps it’s worth considering whether that successor is already here, sneaking in without fanfare.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0467
NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 400mm, ISO 3600, 1/800, f/6.3

Yes, there are some aspects of the Z50 II that make it less than what we might expect from a D500 successor. Compared to the D500’s rugged magnesium and carbon-reinforced construction, the plastic Z50 II feels delicate. The Z50 II also has a smaller battery, and it doesn’t have some of the advanced features of the flagship full-frame cameras like the Z8 and Z9.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_1365
NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 180mm, ISO 1400, 1/20, f/6.3

Still, the handling of the Z50 II is not far away from the flagships. The button layout and the near-total freedom of customization mark a massive leap forward. In this respect, the Z50 II not only holds its own against the D500, but even surpasses it in some areas.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0032
NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 600mm, ISO 360, 1/800, f/6.3

But most importantly, the autofocus performance of the Z50 II is so good that I was honestly surprised. The mere fact that I’m comparing a $907 enthusiast camera to the $5,497 professional Z9 means something. No doubt about it, the Z50 II is an appealing second body for any of Nikon’s current full-frame cameras, and for the first time, we have a Nikon APS-C mirrorless camera that can keep up with the D500.

Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0919
NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 180mm, ISO 4500, 1/100, f/6.3
Nikon Z50 II_Sample Images_DSC_0204
NIKON Z50 II + NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR @ 180mm, ISO 160, 1/250, f/6.3

About Libor Vaicenbacher

Libor works as a biology teacher, guide, photographer and photography course lecturer. His passion is birds. As an ornithologist, Libor has studied the avian diversity of the South American Andes. He fell in love with this part of the world and since then he likes to return there with his camera to popularize its nature with his photographs, talks and articles. You can see more of Libor's work on his Instagram page.

Jeff Gresko

I purchased the SmallRig base plate to get a little taller grip. Feels great.

Libor Vaicenbacher

I agree. Just one extra centimeter, and the pinky finally gets a solid footing. The sense of grip security improves… well, by about 20%.

vanaf141414

That’s another series of beautiful photos with great colors Libor. I would love to have the 180-600mm for my Zf, but it might be a bit too big, like with this Nikon Z50ii?! I was finally able to program my autofocus settings properly with 3 assigned buttons. The menus on the new Nikon cameras are becoming more complicated and extensive. These were better structured on the DSRL, don’t you think…?!

Libor Vaicenbacher

Thank you very much. I’m glad you were able to program the buttons the way you needed. You’re right that the menu structure on today’s Nikons is as forked as the branches of a century-old oak tree. On the other hand, it reflects the complexity of today’s cameras. DSLRs didn’t have nearly as many features as mirrorless cameras. That’s why I highly recommend creating a well-organized structure of the most used functions in My Menu. And of course, keep the most important things at your fingertips on the buttons. As for the combination of Zf and 180-600mm, I wouldn’t worry about it at all. I would just equip the camera with a grip for a better hold. I even tested it with a 600mm f/4 over a year ago and it worked fine. Although, I won’t deny it, it looked weird.

James W

Thanks for the overview. I have been looking closely at the same Z50II + 180-600 combo, to supplement a Z6 II I’ve been unwilling to part with. This looked rather interesting at about the same cost as a Z8 body.

Reacting in time to and obtaining inside the viewfinder a fast crossing BIF with a long telephoto, then keeping a dynamic cursor or a small wide area box painted on the bird’s head between viewfinder blackout while bursting off a series, is an exact craft that I could probably never quite master. Camera advancements that remove at least part of the complexity would be very nice to have.

Libor Vaicenbacher

Compared to the Z6 II, the Z50 II is a step (leap) forward in many ways. Unfortunately, the viewfinder blackout in continuous shooting is common to both cameras (the Z8/9 is a real godsend in this regard). However, the tricky task of keeping the focus point on the bird’s head is gone.

Ralph La Forge

Excellent review Libor. I have used the Z50II as a back up to my Z7II/Z9. Your 180-600 mm images are very impressive. Question for you – if you had your choice for a super wide angle (at least 20mm or wider) DX or FX for this camera – what might you choose? I need a back up for an Iceland trip in a couple of weeks for both landscape and potentially northern lights. Thanks much.

Jan

Hi Ralph, I use the new Viltrox 16/1.8 on z50 for astro and it is great. Not very expensive and great value so ideal for a backup. One of the only negatives of the lens is some vignetting in the corners, but the DX crops the edges of the image circle anyway :) Good luck with the northern lights!

Ralph La Forge

Thanks much – will look into a used Vitrox 16. Also considering the Laowa 10mm 2.8 but may be wider than I need.

James

Ralph, consider the Viltrox 13mm 1.4 as well. A little wider than the 16mm with a little more light as well. It’s a very solid lens for landscape. Mixed reviews for star photography, but would be great for the northern lights.

Libor Vaicenbacher

Thank you, Ralph. The wide-angle lens question is a bit tricky. Does the lens need to be compatible with your full-frame camera as well? If so, the Nikon 14-30mm or 14-24mm are great choices. The Viltrox 16mm f/1.8 that Jan recommends is also an excellent option. However, just like both zooms, it won’t be particularly wide on an APS-C body.
That’s not the case with the Laowa 10mm f/2.8. You’re right that on full-frame, it would be more of a specialty lens (as you mentioned, a bit too wide). But on the Z50 II, it becomes a very usable 15mm full-frame equivalent. With a minimum focusing distance of 12 cm, it also makes for a solid close-up wide-angle lens.
And then there’s the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6. Coincidentally, Spencer tested this lens in Iceland, and he quite liked it.
Either way, I wish you a great trip to Iceland and beautiful light!

Abhinav

How would AF of Z50ii compare against Z6iii, especially for bird and wildlife photography?

Libor Vaicenbacher

The Z6 III is a camera that belongs a little higher in the hierarchy. Its larger body with bigger buttons offers better ergonomics, especially for those with larger hands. But I would consider the faster partially stacked sensor in the Z6 III to be more important, as it allows the use of an electronic shutter with less risk of rolling shutter effect than the slower sensor in the Z50 II. This can be especially useful when shooting birds in flight, as it makes it easier to track a moving subject in the viewfinder. On the other hand, both sensors have very similar resolutions, so the advantage of the APS-C sensor is that the apparent focal length of the telephoto lenses is 1.5x greater. This can also come in handy when shooting small birds with lenses like the 400mm f/4.5 or 600mm f/6.3, which have a relatively long MFD. The crop factor allows for greater magnification (the same sized subject will appear larger on an APS-C sensor, taking up more area). As for the autofocus, both cameras perform similarly. I assume that the initial problems of the Z6 III mentioned earlier have been fixed in the first firmware update (I’ll have to check). A slight advantage of the Z50 II could be its greater depth of field due to the smaller sensor, making it easier for the autofocus to lock on to an eye. On the other hand, the Z6 III benefits from a CFexpress card slot for continuous shooting, although the Z50 II, which has a UHS-II slot, is no slouch either.
Then there’s the significant price difference. Writing all this down, I’d say there’s no clear winner. Personally, I’d go with the Z50 II, but only because I already have the Z9.

James

Libor, I feel like that’s a really impressive testament to how good the Z50ii is. That it compares favorably with a stacked sensor full frame camera nearly three times it’s price is quite the achievement!

Marcin

DPReview has just reviewed Z50ii and found its AF less reliable than on higher-end Nikons: Here’s a one-sentence summary: “Although its AF interface is a match for the Z6III, Z8 and Z9, its performance isn’t.”

GKFroehlich

Shot many tens of thousands of photos with each of my two D500s over the years. Switched to mirrorless when the Z9 was introduced and haven’t looked back since. Finally received my Z50II last week, and configured it to match my Z9s as closely as possible—which was surprisingly and delightfully so! I haven’t shot with it a lot yet, but so far I agree 100% with your observations! It won’t replace my Z9s (or Z8s), but it certainly has replaced my D500s! And why did I get it? For very long hikes in really steep terrain, with the 400mm f/4.5 or 600mm f/6.3, where I just don’t want to deal with the burden of a Z9 and one of the exotic super-telephotos. Thanks for your review!

Libor Vaicenbacher

I absolutely agree, this is a scenario where the Z50 II really shines. As a backup body for the Z8/9, it provides peace of mind without taking up much space in the bag. It also allows for simultaneous shooting with two cameras – the Z8/9 paired with a wide-angle lens on auto capture and the Z50 II with a telephoto lens. And when it’s best to travel light and leave the Z9 at home, the Z50 II will be a great companion.

