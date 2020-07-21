The Nikon Z5 is the cheapest full-frame camera introduced by Nikon to date. At $1400, it has a lot to offer in such a lightweight, compact, and rugged camera body. Many of our readers might be wondering how this camera differs from the Nikon Z6 that was released two years ago, so I decided to put together a comparison that shows the differences between these cameras. We will first start out with ergonomic and body differences side-by-side, then talk about features.
Nikon Z5 vs Nikon Z6 Ergonomics Comparison
First, let’s take a look at the front of the two cameras:
As you can see, both cameras look very similar, with very slight differences on the top (due to the moved PASM dial), and a smooth finish on the right side of the mount on the Z5. Size-wise (both width and height), the cameras are identical.
Next, here is how the two cameras appear from the top:
Nikon basically moved the PASM dial from the left to the right on the Z5, removing the top LCD screen. The PASM dial itself got slightly modified. While you need to press the center button to change the camera mode on the Z6 (which is great, because it prevents accidental changes to camera mode), it is now a simple dial on the Z5. The removal of the LCD screen is a bummer for those who are used to it, but that was one way for Nikon to reduce cost on the Z5. Other than this, everything else is identical.
Lastly, let’s take a look at the backs of the cameras:
Once again, the cameras are nearly identical. The buttons, the rear LCD, their placement, and access is the same. The only difference is on the right side – since the Z5 has dual SD card slots, its memory card door is a bit taller in comparison. Another difference to note, which is not visible in the image, is the lower resolution of the LCD screen on the Z5. As shown below, it has 1,040k pixels vs 2,100k pixels on the Z6.
Nikon Z5 vs Nikon Z6 Specifications Comparison
Next, we will take a look at how these two cameras compare in terms of their technical specifications:
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Z5
|Nikon Z6
|Sensor Resolution
|24.3 MP
|24.5 MP
|Low-Pass Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|In-Body Image Stabilization
|Yes, 5-axis
|Yes, 5-axis
|Sensor Size
|35.9 x 23.9mm
|35.9 x 24.0mm
|Image Size
|6016 x 4016
|6048 x 4024
|Pixel Size
|5.9µ
|5.9µ
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 6
|EXPEED 6
|Viewfinder
|Electronic / EVF
|Electronic / EVF
|Viewfinder Type / Resolution
|OLED / 3.69 Million Dots
|OLED / 3.69 Million Dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.80x
|0.80x
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
|Storage Media
|2x SD UHS II
|1x XQD / CFexpress
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|4.5 FPS
|12 FPS
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000
|1/8000
|Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter
|Yes
|Yes
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|TTL metering using camera image sensor
|TTL metering using camera image sensor
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-51,200
|ISO 100-51,200
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid PDAF
|Hybrid PDAF
|Focus Points
|273
|273
|Low-Light Sensitivity
|-3.5 to 19 EV
|-3.5 to 19 EV
|Video Maximum Resolution
|4K @ up to 30p, 1080p @ up to 60p
|4K @ up to 30p, 1080p @ up to 120p
|Video Crop
|1.7x Crop
|Full sensor width
|HDMI Out / LOG
|4:2:2 10-bit HDMI Output / Yes
|4:2:2 10-bit HDMI Output / Yes
|Audio Recording
|Yes
|Yes
|Articulating LCD
|Yes, Tilting
|Yes, Tilting
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|LCD Size
|3.2″ Diagonal LCD
|3.2″ Diagonal LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,040,000 dots
|2,100,000 dots
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Wi-Fi / Band
|802.11a/ac/b/g/n / 2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz
|802.11a/ac/b/g/n / 2.4 Ghz and 5 Ghz
|Bluetooth
|Yes, 4.2
|Yes, 4.2
|Battery
|EN-EL15c
|EN-EL15b
|Battery Life (CIPA)
|470 shots
|380 shots
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Version
|Type-C 3.1
|Type-C 3.1
|Weight (Camera Body Only)
|590g
|585g
|Dimensions
|134 x 100.5 x 69.5mm
|134 x 100.5 x 67.5mm
|MSRP
|$1,399 (check current price)
|$1,999 (check current price)
Looking at this comparison table, it is clear that these two cameras have a lot in common. Similar resolution, same processor, same EVF, same autofocus system, and very similar ergonomics. However, there are some small differences between these two cameras worth pointing out.
First of all, the Nikon Z6 has two big advantages over the Z5. It has a much faster continuous shooting rate of 12 FPS vs only 4.5 FPS on the Z5, which makes the Z6 a more desirable camera for photographing action. Second, it has a much better 4K video shooting capability, which takes advantage of the width of the whole sensor without any cropping, whereas the Z5 has a big 1.7x crop. Not important for stills shooters, but a fairly big deal for those who want to use the Z5 for serious video needs. Other than these, there aren’t other serious advantages over the Z5. The LCD on the Z6 has more resolution, but most people are probably not going to care about that. The sensor on the Z6 is slightly better as well – it uses a BSI (back-side illuminated) sensor vs a front-side illuminated sensor on the Z5. This should give a slight advantage to the Z6 in terms of high ISO performance, but not to make a big difference in the real world.
Where the Z5 leads is in dual memory card slots, for those who consider it to be important, and especially for those who already own SD memory cards and do not want to buy expensive CFexpress / XQD cards. Another advantage is the new EN-EL15c battery, which provides noticeably better battery life performance on the Z5 vs the EN-EN15b battery on the Z6. At this point, it is unclear whether the Z6 can take advantage of the new battery, but if it does, this one could be a wash.
Lastly, let’s not forget about the big price difference in MSRP between the Z5 and Z6. While the price of the Z6 has come down quite a bit in the past two years, and one could even buy a used or gray market Z6 for about $1400-1500, it is great that Nikon priced the Z5 at $1400. We can expect the price of the Z5 to come down in the next few years, which allows more people on a tight budget to get into full-frame.
Overall, Nikon has done a remarkable job with the Z5. For enthusiasts looking for a very capable full-frame camera, it is a great choice at a very reasonable price point.
Nikon is sort of confused. Why release Z50? Why make Z5 with such close similarities to Z6? Z5 is gonna kill both Z50 and Z6, especially due to the dual card. Since, most starters ain’t much bothered about FPS, Z5 will sort of be a win. But, if Z6 price goes down further, Z5 will get effected.
Firoz, the Nikon Z50 is a $850 APS-C camera, which does not compete in any way with the full-frame offerings. The Z5 won’t kill the Z50, because it is substantially more expensive and requires full-frame lenses. It probably will harm the Z6 sales in some ways, but keep in mind that not many people are buying the Z6 and Z7 cameras these days, so Nikon is pushing the Z5 to earn more sales and more conversions to the Z mount. To me, this makes total sense, and I bet Nikon will sell a boatload of these Z5 cameras.
I agree with you on Z5. I think the hidden gem of nikon’s announcement is the two teleconverters. They have some great features:
1. These teleconverters do NOT change the minimum focus distance. When paired with 70-200, one can get 1 to 2 reproduction ratio. That’s almost a macro lens. You can find this info in www.youtube.com/watch…-2Njlk_Y2M at 20:20.
2. Retain autofocus capabilities with ALL AF points up to F11.
Short and very clear review .Thanks Nasim
Nasim , is BSI sensor really better than CMOS sensor ??? Yes, the lab tests of BSI show better results but in the real world , do you recognise the differences ? Thanks.
I might be wrong, but the another difference Z5 has a polycarbonate body while thew z6 has a metal body ( magnesium-aluminium alloy i think)
Makes many wonder why the weight of both camera is identical…
As far as I know, the Z5 has a magnesium alloy front and poly back and base but still weather and dust proof.
For people like me who never shoot video, the 5 makes more sense than the 6.
I agree Jim, not everyone needs video features in a camera. However, I don’t see manufactures backing out of video, especially on higher-end offerings.
I think the Z5 will make great for as a backup or secondary camera to the Z6. Now only if Nikon can get out some more native lenses like the phantom 70-200 f/2.8 S that is rumored to exist.
Mike, I agree, it is a great backup camera for the Z6. Nikon really needs to get their production in control sooner than later. I hope the 70-200mm delivery will be done by September.
I would very much like to see the comparison of eye focus of the two models
Young, it is identical. The two cameras have exactly the same AF system and processor, so the Eye AF performance will also be the same.