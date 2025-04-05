Nikon Z5 II vs Zf vs Z6 III Specifications

With Nikon’s Z5 II announcement, maybe you’re wondering how it compares to the Nikon Zf and Z6 III. While all three of these cameras share some similarities – like their resolution and (mostly) their autofocus systems – they also differ in some interesting ways. Here’s a detailed comparison chart!

Camera Feature Nikon Z5 II Nikon Zf Nikon Z6 III Announced April 2025 September 2023 June 2024 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS Partially Stacked CMOS Image Processor EXPEED 7 EXPEED 7 EXPEED 7 Resolution 24.5 MP 24.5 MP 24.5 MP Pixel Dimensions 6048×4032 6048×4032 6048×4024 Sensor Size 35.9×23.9 mm (Full Frame) 35.9×23.9 mm (Full Frame) 35.9×23.9 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 5.94 µ 5.94 µ 5.94 µ Low Pass Filter Yes Yes Yes IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Yes Base ISO 100 100 100 Max Native ISO 64,000 64,000 64,000 Extended ISOs 50-204,800 50-204,800 50-204,800 High-Resolution Sensor Shift Yes Yes Yes Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode Yes (JPEG only) Yes (JPEG only) Yes (JPEG only) Fastest Shutter Speed 1/8000 1/8000 1/16000 Longest Shutter Speed 900 900 900 Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 11 14 14 Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 15 14 20 Notes for High FPS Shooting 15 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS) 14 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS) 20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 60 FPS; DX JPEG at 120 FPS) Buffer Size (Raw) Not yet known Over 200 frames Over 1000 frames (20 FPS) Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition, including a dedicated bird tracking mode Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Autofocus Points 273 273 273 Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100) -8.5 EV -8.5 EV -8.5 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 1/200 Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown No No No Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 12 10 12 Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 12 10 12 Raw Video Yes No Yes 6K Maximum Framerate N/A N/A 60p 4K Maximum Framerate 60p 60p 120p 1080P Maximum Framerate 120p 120p 240p Additional Video Crop Factor 1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop) 1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop) No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:2 4:2:0, 4:2:2 (External) 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 125 minutes 125 minutes 125 minutes Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 2 Slot 1 Type SD (UHS-II) SD (UHS-II) CFExpress Type B Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) Micro SD (UHS-I) SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 inches 3.2 inches 3.2 inches Rear LCD Resolution 2100000 dots 2100000 dots 2100000 dots Articulating LCD Fully Articulating Fully Articulating Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.8x 0.8x 0.8x Viewfinder Resolution 3690000 dots 3690000 dots 5760000 dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% 100% Voice Memo Yes Yes Yes Headphone Jack Yes Yes Yes Microphone Jack Yes Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No No GPS No No No Bluetooth Yes Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.2 Gen 1 Type C 3.2 Gen 1 Type C 3.2 Gen 1 Battery Type EN-EL15c EN-EL15c EN-EL15c Battery Life (Viewfinder) 330 shots 360 shots 360 shots Battery Life (Rear LCD) 350 shots 380 shots 390 shots Battery Life (Eco Mode) 380 shots 430 shots 410 shots Weather Sealed Yes Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 700 710 760 Dimensions (LxHxD)1 134 x 101 x 82 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 3.2″) 144 x 103 x 59 mm (5.7 x 4.1 x 2.3″) 139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″) MSRP, Body Only $1700 (check current price) $2000 (check current price) $2500 (check current price) 1Nikon’s official dimensions for these three cameras do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match typical standards today, 10mm were added to the Z5 II’s and Zf’s depth measurements in this table, while 15mm were added to that of the Nikon Z6 III.

Beyond the specs listed above, I want to point out that because of the Nikon Z6 III’s partially stacked image sensor, it has a faster readout speed than the other two cameras here. Specifically, the Z6 III’s readout speed is approximately 1/70th second, while the Nikon Zf’s readout speed is approximately 1/20 second. This makes a big difference when using the electronic shutter with fast-moving subjects; rolling shutter can make the electronic shutter unusable, even, depending on how quickly the subject is moving.

While the exact readout speed of the Nikon Z5 II is not yet known (at least as far as I could find), it is likely to be very similar to that of the Nikon Zf. This certainly isn’t the end of the world for high-speed photography with the Nikon Z5 II, but it does mean that you may want to stick to the mechanical shutter more often if your subject is moving quickly.

On top of that, we don’t yet know the buffer capacity of the Nikon Z5 II – but because it has SD cards instead of a CFExpress card, I think you can expect about a Zf-level buffer rather than something comparable to the Z6 III. Luckily, the Nikon Zf already has a very good buffer of more than 200 frames at 14 FPS, so I’m not too worried about how the Z5 II will perform here. But if you intend to shoot a lot of action, you may want to wait for some first impressions of the buffer before buying the camera, just to be safe – like the impressions that Libor will be publishing here in a couple of days :)

Anyway, I hope this gives you a good sense of the pros and cons of the Nikon Z5 II versus two of its closest alternatives!