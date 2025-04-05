Nikon Z5 II vs Zf vs Z6 III Specifications

With Nikon’s Z5 II announcement, maybe you’re wondering how it compares to the Nikon Zf and Z6 III. While all three of these cameras share some similarities – like their resolution and (mostly) their autofocus systems – they also differ in some interesting ways. Here’s a detailed comparison chart!
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Z5 II
|Nikon Zf
|Nikon Z6 III
|Announced
|April 2025
|September 2023
|June 2024
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
Partially Stacked CMOS
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 7
|EXPEED 7
|EXPEED 7
|Resolution
|24.5 MP
|24.5 MP
|24.5 MP
|Pixel Dimensions
|6048×4032
|6048×4032
|6048×4024
|Sensor Size
|35.9×23.9mm (Full Frame)
|35.9×23.9mm (Full Frame)
|35.9×23.9mm (Full Frame)
|Sensor Pixel Size
|5.94µ
|5.94µ
|5.94µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Base ISO
|100
|100
|100
|Max Native ISO
|64,000
|64,000
|64,000
|Extended ISOs
|50-204,800
|50-204,800
|50-204,800
|High-Resolution Sensor Shift
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Focus Stack Bracketing
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Pre-Shoot Burst Mode
|Yes (JPEG only)
|Yes (JPEG only)
|Yes (JPEG only)
|Fastest Shutter Speed
|1/8000
|1/8000
|1/16000
|Longest Shutter Speed
|900
|900
|900
|Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)
|11
|14
|14
|Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)
|15
|14
|20
|Notes for High FPS Shooting
|15 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS)
|14 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS)
20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 60 FPS; DX JPEG at 120 FPS)
Buffer Size (Raw)
|Not yet known
|Over 200 frames
Over 1000 frames (20 FPS)
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition, including a dedicated bird tracking mode
|Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
|Autofocus Points
|273
|273
|273
|Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)
|-8.5 EV
|-8.5 EV
|-8.5 EV
|Standard Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
|1/200
|Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown
|No
|No
|No
Video Features
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)
|12
|10
|12
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)
|12
|10
|12
|Raw Video
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|6K Maximum Framerate
|N/A
|N/A
|60p
|4K Maximum Framerate
|60p
|60p
|120p
|1080P Maximum Framerate
|120p
|120p
|240p
|Additional Video Crop Factor
|1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop)
|1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop)
|No
|Chroma Subsampling
|4:2:2
|4:2:0, 4:2:2 (External)
|4:2:2
|Video Recording Limit
|125 minutes
|125 minutes
|125 minutes
Physical and Other Features
|Card Slots
|2
|2
|2
|Slot 1 Type
|SD (UHS-II)
|SD (UHS-II)
CFExpress Type B
|Slot 2 Type
|SD (UHS-II)
|Micro SD (UHS-I)
|SD (UHS-II)
|Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)
|3.2 inches
|3.2 inches
|3.2 inches
|Rear LCD Resolution
|2100000 dots
|2100000 dots
|2100000 dots
|Articulating LCD
|Fully Articulating
|Fully Articulating
Fully Articulating
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder
|EVF
|EVF
|EVF
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.8x
|0.8x
|0.8x
|Viewfinder Resolution
|3690000 dots
|3690000 dots
|5760000 dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Voice Memo
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Headphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|No
|GPS
|No
|No
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|WiFi
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type C 3.2 Gen 1
|Type C 3.2 Gen 1
Type C 3.2 Gen 1
|Battery Type
|EN-EL15c
|EN-EL15c
|EN-EL15c
|Battery Life (Viewfinder)
|330 shots
|360 shots
|360 shots
|Battery Life (Rear LCD)
|350 shots
|380 shots
|390 shots
|Battery Life (Eco Mode)
|380 shots
|430 shots
|410 shots
|Weather Sealed
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)
|700
|710
|760
|Dimensions (LxHxD)1
|134 x 101 x 82 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 3.2″)
|144 x 103 x 59 mm (5.7 x 4.1 x 2.3″)
139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″)
|MSRP, Body Only
|$1700 (check current price)
|$2000 (check current price)
|$2500 (check current price)
|1Nikon’s official dimensions for these three cameras do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match typical standards today, 10mm were added to the Z5 II’s and Zf’s depth measurements in this table, while 15mm were added to that of the Nikon Z6 III.
Beyond the specs listed above, I want to point out that because of the Nikon Z6 III’s partially stacked image sensor, it has a faster readout speed than the other two cameras here. Specifically, the Z6 III’s readout speed is approximately 1/70th second, while the Nikon Zf’s readout speed is approximately 1/20 second. This makes a big difference when using the electronic shutter with fast-moving subjects; rolling shutter can make the electronic shutter unusable, even, depending on how quickly the subject is moving.
While the exact readout speed of the Nikon Z5 II is not yet known (at least as far as I could find), it is likely to be very similar to that of the Nikon Zf. This certainly isn’t the end of the world for high-speed photography with the Nikon Z5 II, but it does mean that you may want to stick to the mechanical shutter more often if your subject is moving quickly.
On top of that, we don’t yet know the buffer capacity of the Nikon Z5 II – but because it has SD cards instead of a CFExpress card, I think you can expect about a Zf-level buffer rather than something comparable to the Z6 III. Luckily, the Nikon Zf already has a very good buffer of more than 200 frames at 14 FPS, so I’m not too worried about how the Z5 II will perform here. But if you intend to shoot a lot of action, you may want to wait for some first impressions of the buffer before buying the camera, just to be safe – like the impressions that Libor will be publishing here in a couple of days :)
Anyway, I hope this gives you a good sense of the pros and cons of the Nikon Z5 II versus two of its closest alternatives!
I assume that the R&D for Expeed 7 is sunk and now everything needs to move to that chip to amortize unit cost. Cameras still using Expeed 6 must be using up existing stock. One way or another the Z7 will need to be updated with the new chip, and enough improvements to entice people to upgrade. It still has to sit below the Z8 in coat and performance. Interesting to see how they position it. Z5ii is almost intimidating with its new features and a big jump over the Z5, which can regularly be had for $999. Hopefully they keep the first Gen Z5 around for a while so they have a budget FF offering. Not everyone cares about video.
Nikon’s marketers have done an excellent job.” They were able to release cameras that do not compete on the one hand with the Z8 and Z9, and on the other hand with the Z5 and Z50ii. And at the same time, in fact, they do not compete with each other.
Zf-aesthetics and design.
Z6iii-budget action and video game.
Z5ii-basic station wagon.
In the future, based on the logic of product output, in theory we should expect the Z6iii filling in the Z30\case.
Question about the hypothetical Z7iii.
Now it seems to me that the” safe ” option may be a case from Z5ii with a matrix from Z7ii. Due to the low read speed of the matrix, the Z7ii will not compete with the Z8 and Z6iii. And if you still seriously save and cut the buffer and put a CF card, then you can set an attractive price in the region of 2200-2500 dollars without taxes and tariffs. And finally get autofocus, which normally finds birds and other animals. )
To quote Dumas:
“All human wisdom consists in two words: wait and hope!”
Looking at the Nikon Z5II, I regretted having purchased the Nikon ZF. I really like the dials and the experience that the Nikon ZF offers, but for the price, ergonomics and other details, it makes the Nikon Z5II the true heir to the best mid-range DSLR ever made; the Nikon D750.
Personal opinion but the difference between these three cameras are very little. Seems that camera makers are using the same marketing techniques as car makers. Same frame, then….. slightly bettere viewfinder on one model, bird tracking mode on the other. Difficult to understand why the Z5II and Zf have different continous shooting number of frames with the same sensor and same processor (software limitation on purpose to create another little difference?)…….Really nothing that push you to change body if you’re already in the ML world.
I agree for the most part that they’re similar cameras. But regarding the frame rate specifically, it’s 15 FPS on the Z5 II and 14 FPS on the Zf, so pretty similar. The real difference is in the mechanical shutter – 11 FPS vs 14 FPS. I assume that Nikon is using a simpler mechanical shutter on the Z5 II to keep the costs lower.
Z5ii is a surprise tbh, it’s beyond entry level. It has more features than Nikon D6 for instance. Another advantage of Z6iii is that it uses full size HDMI port and has top LCD which definitely helps in some situations like astrophotography and long exposures. But it has 1.5X crop in 4k 120fps.