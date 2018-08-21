Nikon Z vs Nikon F – What’s the Difference?

It has been almost 60 years since Nikon introduced the Nikon F mount on its first SLR film camera, the “Nikon F“. Since then, Nikon has made over 100 million lenses for this mount without changing any of the physical dimensions, primarily for the purpose of keeping lenses compatible between different cameras, whether film or digital. With its new full-frame mirrorless system, Nikon is now introducing a brand new “Nikon Z” mount, which is quite different when compared to the Nikon F mount. First, it is larger in its diameter, which offers a number of important benefits pointed out below. Second, due to a much shorter flange distance (thanks to lack of the mirror mechanism), it opens up many more opportunities for new types of lenses that we have never seen before.
Let’s take a look at the benefits of the new Nikon Z mount in detail and compare it to other popular mounts, sorted by throat diameter:
|Description
|Throat Diameter
|Flange Distance
|Leica M
|44.0mm
|27.8mm
|Pentax K
|44.0mm
|45.5mm
|Nikon F
|44.0mm
|46.5mm
|Sony E
|46.10mm
|18.0mm
|Leica L
|48.8mm
|20.0mm
|Nikon Z
|49.0mm
|16.0mm
|Canon EF
|54.0mm
|44.0mm
|Fujifilm G
|65.0mm
|26.7mm
Note: The throat size diameter numbers for the Nikon Z mount are based on preliminary comparison of mount diameters based on the size of the hot shoe between Nikon Z7 and Nikon D810. Once the final list of specifications become available, we will be able to calculate the exact mount diameter and update the chart accordingly.
As you can see, aside from the Canon EF mount, the new Nikon Z is larger in diameter than all other current 35mm mounts, whether DSLR or mirrorless. The Fujifilm G is the only medium format system in the above table, provided purely for comparison. While some rumors indicated that the Nikon Z mount is almost as large as the Fujifilm G, just looking at the size of the image sensor itself compared to the mount size shows that the Nikon Z mount is only designed to accommodate full-frame sensors – it will not be able to physically fit a medium format sensor.
Nikon Z Mount Benefits
If we take a look at the size differences between the new Nikon Z mount and the Nikon F mount, we can clearly see the size differences between the two. Nikon increased the throat size from 44mm on the Nikon F to 49mm on the Nikon Z. To visualize this, take a look at the comparison of the new Nikon Z7 camera vs the Nikon D850:
As you can see, while the new Nikon Z7 mirrorless camera is smaller in physical size when compared to the Nikon D850, its mount diameter is visibly larger. Nikon changed quite a few things with the new Z mount. There are now 4 screws to hold the mount instead of 5, and the number of lens contacts has increased from 8 to 11 as well. Interestingly, there are now a total of 4 metal ridges that hold the lens, which means that attached lenses should stay more securely on the Nikon Z compared to Nikon F. This is probably why Nikon also moved the mounting white dot up as well.
So what are the benefits of the new Nikon Z mount? The larger mount opens up more opportunities when compared to the Nikon F. First of all, it provides more space for the sensor to move around when manufacturers add in-body image stabilization (IBIS). Since most mirrorless systems feature IBIS, it is good that Nikon future-proofed its mirrorless mount by making it larger. If there is more space for the sensor to move to, Nikon can implement a very complex IBIS system that not only compensates for camera shake, but also allows to implement such features as pixel shift and star tracking (something Pentax has already done on the K1 / K1 II).
Second, a larger mount gives more flexibility to camera manufacturers when it comes to designing lenses, sometimes allowing simpler lenses to be designed at lower costs. At the same time, mount / throat diameter is not the only variable that impacts lens design – flange distance is also equally important. Shorter flange distance allows lenses to be placed closer to the sensor, which in itself allows lens manufacturers to start building simpler, smaller, lighter and less expensive short focus lenses instead of the retrofocus types. In addition, the throat diameter combined with flange distance determines the maximum possible angle of incidence of the marginal rays from the lens, which is important in designing lenses – generally, the larger the angle of incidence, the easier it is to make high-performance lenses. In the case of Nikon Z mount, that maximum angle of incidence is around 37.9°, which is a lot when compared to the Nikon F that is limited to 12.1°, or the Canon EF that is limited to 18.8°. Even Sony’s mirrorless E mount has a smaller angle of incidence at 31.6°. All this means that the Nikon Z mount, thanks to its large 49mm throat diameter, along with a very short flange distance of 16mm makes it the most versatile lens mount on the market today.
One downside of a larger lens mount throat diameter is lens size and weight issues. The larger the throat diameter, the larger the lens has to be at its mount point, which obviously does impact its overall thickness and weight as well. Also, the shorter flange distance can lead to increased vignetting or discoloration in the corners of an image (although this can be mitigated by making the lens design longer to simulate a longer flange distance). Either way, Nikon made the right choice by going with a large enough mount that is not too taxing on lenses, but also is not so large as to increase the size and weight of each lens by too much. Considering that Nikon is aiming its mirrorless cameras to be compact and lightweight, it would not make sense to go for a much larger lens mount.
Third, considering that the Nikon Z mount has the shortest flange distance, as well as a large 49mm throat diameter, it means that lenses from other DSLR and mirrorless systems (with the exception of Canon EF) could, in theory, be possible to mount on Nikon Z mirrorless cameras. If Nikon mirrorless takes off, we can expect to see third party lens options that will allow mounting lenses from Leica, Pentax and even Sony mirrorless to the Nikon Z mount. Interestingly, other manufacturers will not be able to adapt Nikon Z lenses to their systems!
Lastly, if Nikon ever decides to go with a slightly larger sensor than 35mm, it will be able to do it with the current mount diameter. It will not be able to accommodate a medium format sensor, but perhaps a slightly larger sensor that will provide better low-light performance or increased resolution could be an option.
In short, the Nikon Z mount is clearly superior to the Nikon F in a number of ways.
Nikon F Mount Future
With Nikon moving forward with its first mirrorless system and a brand new mount, should current Nikon DSLR owners be concerned about the future of the Nikon F Mount? I would say “yes and no”. On one hand, Nikon is a small company that cannot allocate unlimited R&D resources towards two full-frame mounts, so we will most likely see more developments taking place on the Nikon Z mount side. This means that the Nikon F is most likely going to see less DSLR cameras and lenses each year, eventually coming to a halt at some point in the future. We have seen this happen with Sony (Sony A mount clearly has no future) and it is likely going to be the case with Nikon as well. On the other hand, while I certainly see Nikon pushing more innovations towards mirrorless in the future, DSLR cameras are going to be around for many years before they are phased out (and even then, there will probably be photographers who will always prefer OVF to EVF and a larger camera to handle). With over 100 million lenses out there, and DSLR camera sales comprising most of Nikon’s sales today, the switch to mirrorless is not going to take place overnight…
Comments
As always, great article Nasim!
I just hope that the Z7 (and Z6) camera will not be too small. I have owned an XT1 in the past and that experience taught me a couple of things:
First: good glass has its weight. Good glass comes with a size too. So small and lightweight is very relative. Second: the small XT1 body was a challenge for my big hands. It was very difficult to operate the camera “blindly” and I was constantly pushing several buttons at a time. In the winter (or cold mornings) this was a real nightmare because of the gloves. (I shoot landscapes).
In the end, I don’t mind the size and weight of my current Nikon DSLR. I care about image quality and ergonomics (meaning that I can easily blindly operate my camera without issues). I sold the XT1 because of the ergonomics but also because it is expensive to run two different camera systems side by side. And I stayed in the DSLR camp which still gave me everything I’m looking for in a camera system.
I’m looking forward to Nikon’s response to the mirrorless system. Mirrorless offer benefits, everyone is convinced about that. I just hope Nikon doesn’t make the same mistake as all other brands: get into mirrorless because of the “size and weight” misconception and because mirrorless is the new hype. I hope Nikon comes with a mirrorless system that will be groundbreaking and a leap forward in terms of image quality and ergonomics bundled with modern technology. From the information that has “leaked” so far, I’m confident they will do so. So I am looking forward to their answer and I hope Nikon will also have an option to use F mount lenses on the new system. That will make the shift from DSLR to mirrorless easier and less painful for many people. As you mentioned, there are over 100 million F mount lenses sold. That is a number even Nikon cannot ignore.
Thanks for the comprehensive article, it was quite explicative.
Personally, I don’t think DSLRs are going anywhere anytime soon, both because Nikon isn’t Sony, who was never a major player in the DSLR market – and who isn’t a small photography-centered company by any stretch of the imagination – and because at least for now DX is still what sells the most for Nikon and while I still think DX has no future whatsoever as a system I can’t envision Nikon pulling the plug on its profitability.
Actually though, talking about the DX system, how do you think it’ll play out? The new Z mount makes sense for a FF sensor, many won’t particularly like having larger lenses on a mirrorless camera but it’s something that isn’t a deal breaker by any stretch. If Nikon decided to go mirrorless on the DX too, though? I have a much tougher time imagining an aps-c sensor and smaller body with a relatively humongous Z mount and lenses. Maybe Nikon could eventually keep the F mount on an aps-c mirrorless when/if it eventually decides to just drop DSLRs altogether.
Something else I’m curious about is your statement about being unable to mount Canon EF lenses on this Z mount via adapters. Is there a specific reason why? One of the most notorious things about the Sony E mount of the new alpha series was that plenty of users mounted Canon glass on them via adapters (metabones et al.) and seeing that Sony’s E mount’s throat diametre is smaller than Canon EF’s, why wouldn’t it be possible to mount Canon glass on the Z mount exactly? Again, I’m quite ignorant about the whole subject, so I’d appreciate any explanation on it.
Thanks again for the article and not too excessive coverage on the whole “hype train” Nikon created (and since you mentioned Nikon Rumours, I have also to add that it’s good to read what is an adult’s point of view on the matter, I’m a Nikon user but the sheer fanboyism on that website is more than I can stomach). Cheers!
Hi,
I didn’t get why a larger mount would allow “more space for the sensor to move around”. Space in the body around the sensor allows it. I see only one thing, is the size of the projected circle, if sufficiently bigger than the sensor it allows better movement. But you do not know that size.
“the throat diameter combined with flange distance determines the maximum possible angle of incidence of the marginal rays from the lens, which is important in designing lenses – generally, the larger the angle of incidence, the easier it is to make high-performance lenses”
This comes with a huge drawback : the efficiency of modern sensor pixel fall off drastically when that angle is getting bigger. This what happen to large aperture lens such f/1.4. So far the only response of camera maker was to cheat on the sensor gain (iso) when using large aperture (when the lens communicate with the body) to makes the user think he get the extra quantity of stop expected. I hope Nikon work on that and found a true physical solution.
Cheers.
Good is Nikon F mount..
Better not letgo of it…
Half my hardware is Canon,
Else i will go pure Cano .