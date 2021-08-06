Current Nikon Z Cameras, Lenses, and Accessories Explained

This article is a bird’s eye view of all Nikon Z-Series products available at the moment, including cameras, lenses, and official accessories. My hope is that photographers considering a Nikon Z camera will find this a helpful guide to figure out what equipment is out there.

While this article only covers Nikon-brand products for the Z system, there are numerous compatible third-party lenses which I will cover in a future article.

I’ll be updating this guide as new products are announced for the Z system so that it always remains as current as possible.

Nikon Z Cameras

There are seven Nikon Z cameras available for purchase at the moment, as well as one Nikon Z camera that has been pre-announced but will not ship until late 2021. I’ll go through them briefly below.

All Nikon Z cameras so far have one of two sensor sizes: an aps-c sensor with a 1.5x crop factor (which Nikon calls DX cameras) and a standard full-frame sensor (which Nikon calls FX cameras). DX cameras are generally smaller, lighter, and less expensive than FX cameras. However, they do have some drawbacks in dynamic range and high ISO performance because of the smaller sensor. See Nikon DX vs FX.

I’ll start by listing the DX cameras below.

DX (1.5x Crop Sensor) Cameras

Nikon Z50

Announced: November 2019

Sensor size: DX

Resolution: 20.9 megapixels

Autofocus system: 209-point hybrid PDAF

Frame rate: 11 FPS

Base ISO: 100

LCD type: Tilting touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p

Battery life: 300 photos

Control layout: Low to mid-range

Memory cards: 1 SD (UHS-I compatible)

Weight w/ battery and card: 450 g (0.99 lbs)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 127 × 94 × 60 mm (5.0 × 3.7 × 2.4 in.)

Price at launch: $860; check current price

The Nikon Z50 is a 21-megapixel “upper entry level” mirrorless camera with surprisingly good specifications. It shoots 11 frames per second stills as well as 4K video, and it has eye-tracking autofocus (including some animal eyes) for portraits and wildlife photography. However, it lacks a few features found on Nikon’s more advanced mirrorless cameras, such as dual card slots, in-body image stabilization, and an AF-On button – and, of course, it has the smaller DX sensor.

Read our Nikon Z50 review for more.

Nikon Zfc

Announced: June 2021

Sensor size: DX

Resolution: 20.9 megapixels

Autofocus system: 209-point hybrid PDAF

Frame rate: 11 FPS

Base ISO: 100

LCD type: Fully articulating touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p

Battery life: 300 photos

Control layout: Retro

Memory cards: 1 SD (UHS-I compatible)

Weight w/ battery and card: 445 g (0.98 lbs)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 135 × 94 × 44 mm (5.3 × 3.7 × 1.7 in.)

Price at launch: $960; check current price

The Nikon Zfc has almost identical specifications to the Nikon Z50, but it’s built around a retro-themed design. It does add a few new features, such as the fully articulating rear LCD (as opposed to the tilt-only LCD on the Z50) and eye autofocus in video. But the main reason to choose one of these cameras over the other is because of which design you prefer. (We have a full Nikon Zfc vs Nikon Z50 article if you want to analyze their more minor differences.)

It’s hard to go wrong with either camera, but the extra controls and articulating screen on the Nikon Zfc will justify the extra $100 for a lot of photographers, even if the styling differences are irrelevant to you.

FX (Full Frame) Cameras

Nikon Z5

Announced: July 2020

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 24.3 megapixels

Autofocus system: 273-point hybrid PDAF

Frame rate: 4.5 FPS

Base ISO: 100

LCD type: Tilting touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p, but with a 1.7x crop

Battery life: 470 photos

Control layout: Advanced

Memory cards: 2 SD (UHS-II compatible)

Weight w/ battery and card: 675 g (1.49 lbs)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 134 × 101 × 70 mm (5.3 × 4.0 × 2.8 in.)

Price at launch: $1400; check current price

The Z5 is the least expensive full-frame Nikon Z camera at the moment, and it’s a really excellent value. Even though the starting price is $1400, I’ve seen it go on sale for $1000 at times (body only) which isn’t much more expensive than a DX camera.

It lacks the high frame rate of most Nikon Z cameras and uses a slightly older generation 24.3 megapixel sensor, but it still has excellent full-frame image quality. The Nikon Z5 is our top recommendation for first-time Nikon Z shooters on a budget. It’s much better to get this camera with a good lens than a more expensive camera with a bad lens.

Read our Nikon Z5 review for more.

Nikon Z6

Announced: August 2018

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 24.5 megapixels

Autofocus system: 273-point hybrid PDAF

Frame rate: 12 FPS (12-bit RAW), 9 FPS (14-bit RAW)

Base ISO: 100

LCD type: Tilting touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p

Battery life: 310 photos

Control layout: Professional

Memory cards: 1 XQD

Weight w/ battery and card: 675 g (23.8 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 134 × 101 × 68 mm (5.3 × 4.0 × 2.7 in.)

Price at launch: $1800; check current price

The Nikon Z6 (along with the Z7) was the first Z-series camera ever announced, back in August of 2018. It still has very impressive specifications today, including up to 12 FPS shooting and Nikon’s newest 24.5 megapixel sensor. However, it’s showing its age in a few areas, hence the release of a Nikon Z6 II in late 2020. It still makes for a great budget camera, especially because the used prices have fallen to excellent levels in recent years.

Read our Nikon Z6 review for more.

Nikon Z7

Announced: August 2018

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 45.7 megapixels

Autofocus system: 493-point hybrid PDAF

Frame rate: 9 FPS (12-bit RAW), 8 FPS (14-bit RAW)

Base ISO: 64

LCD type: Tilting touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p

Battery life: 330 photos

Control layout: Professional

Memory cards: 1 XQD

Weight w/ battery and card: 675 g (23.8 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 134 × 101 × 68 mm (5.3 × 4.0 × 2.7 in.)

Price at launch: $3000; check current price

Announced alongside the Nikon Z6, the Nikon Z7 is a very similar camera in almost every way, except it has a higher resolution sensor (45 megapixels rather than 24) and a lower base ISO (64 rather than 100). The point of these changes is to allow for the highest possible image quality if using the camera with a sharp lens. However, if you’re happy with 24 megapixels and ISO 100, you can get practically the identical camera for hundreds of dollars less by buying the Z6 instead. (The Z6 even has a faster frame rate of 12 FPS rather than 9 FPS to boot.)

Read our Nikon Z7 review for more.

Nikon Z6 II

Announced: October 2020

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 24.5 megapixels

Autofocus system: 273-point hybrid PDAF

Frame rate: 14 FPS (12-bit RAW), 10 FPS (14-bit RAW)

Base ISO: 100

LCD type: Tilting touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 60p

Battery life: 340 photos

Control layout: Professional

Memory cards: 1 CF Express, 1 SD (UHS-II compatible)

Weight w/ battery and card: 705 g (1.55 lbs)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 134 × 101 × 70 mm (5.3 × 4.0 × 2.8 in.)

Price at launch: $2000; check current price

The Nikon Z6 II fixes some of the biggest complaints about the first-generation Z6. The biggest changes are the addition of a second memory card slot, a higher frame rate, and 4K 60p video recording. It also has plenty of smaller, behind-the-scenes fixes that I appreciate, like the option for a clutter-free display in live view and a fix for the Z6’s oversensitive eye sensor for the viewfinder. But because the Z6 II is fairly new, it’s more expensive than the Z6 these days, especially if you’re willing to buy the Z6 used. So, it’s all about what improvements you’re willing to pay for or not.

Read our Nikon Z6 II review for more.

Nikon Z7 II

Announced: October 2020

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 45.7 megapixels

Autofocus system: 493-point hybrid PDAF

Frame rate: 10 FPS (12-bit RAW), 9 FPS (14-bit RAW)

Base ISO: 64

LCD type: Tilting touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 60p

Battery life: 360 photos

Control layout: Professional

Memory cards: 1 CF Express, 1 SD (UHS-II compatible)

Weight w/ battery and card: 705 g (1.55 lbs)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 134 × 101 × 70 mm (5.3 × 4.0 × 2.8 in.)

Price at launch: $3000; check current price

Rounding out the group is the Nikon Z7 II – no surprise, a camera that mimics the Z6 II’s improvements but for the Z7. The Nikon Z7 II has dual memory card slots, 4K 60p video, and a higher frame rate. It also has those same behind-the-scenes fixes I mentioned a moment ago. The only major differences between the Z6 II and Z7 II are frame rate (in favor of the Z6 II), base ISO (in favor of the Z7 II), high ISO performance (in favor of the Z6 II), and resolution (in favor of the Z7 II, if you don’t mind the larger files).

Read our Nikon Z7 II review for more.

Nikon Z9

Announced: Not yet! Scheduled for late 2021

Sensor size: FX

Max video specs: 8K video

Control layout: Top tier professional

Although there are lots of rumored specifications for the Nikon Z9, the few details above are all that Nikon has officially confirmed. Some photographers have been spotted using the Nikon Z9 during the Tokyo Olympics, and Nikon has released a photo of the front of the camera to keep us on our toes.

Other than that, we’ll have to wait and see.

Nikon Z-Series Lenses

DX Lenses

Nikon’s DX lenses have a smaller image circle intended for DX cameras like the Z50 and Zfc. These lenses can still technically mount on the FX cameras, although your camera will automatically crop all your photos 1.5x when you do so, in order to avoid black corners. In general, I recommend using these lenses only on a DX camera.

DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR: A standard kit lens covering the usual wide to slight telephoto focal lengths, but in an extremely lightweight package. We were more impressed with this lens than we expected, and even though there are better Nikon Z lenses out there, this one is a good introduction to the system. $300 at release; check current price. Can be $160 cheaper when bought as a kit with a camera. See our 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 review for more.

A standard kit lens covering the usual wide to slight telephoto focal lengths, but in an extremely lightweight package. We were more impressed with this lens than we expected, and even though there are better Nikon Z lenses out there, this one is a good introduction to the system. $300 at release; check current price. Can be $160 cheaper when bought as a kit with a camera. See our 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 review for more. DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR: A lightweight telephoto DX zoom to complement the 16-50mm kit lens. It’s also not optically perfect but works surprisingly well and gets the job done. $350 at release; check current price. Can be $150 cheaper when bought as a kit with a camera. See our 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 review for more.

FX Lenses

Nikon’s FX lenses have a larger imaging circle that covers the entire full frame (FX) camera sensor. They also mount on Nikon’s DX cameras without any issues. In fact, we encourage Nikon DX users to consider these lenses, since the dedicated DX lineup is somewhat limited at the moment.

Unreleased Lenses

Thanks to Nikon’s mirrorless roadmap and a couple development announcements, we also have information about a few Nikon Z lenses that have yet to be released. Here are the lenses we know about.

DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR: A DX kit zoom that Nikon has pre-announced; will ship in 2021.

A DX kit zoom that Nikon has pre-announced; will ship in 2021. 24-105mm S: No details known.

No details known. 40mm f/2: A compact lens that Nikon has pre-announced; will ship in 2021.

A compact lens that Nikon has pre-announced; will ship in 2021. 85mm S: No details known, although the size of the lens in Nikon’s silhouette image implies it will be f/1.2.

No details known, although the size of the lens in Nikon’s silhouette image implies it will be f/1.2. 100-400mm S: No details known.

No details known. 200-600mm: No details known (except that it’s non-S-line; i.e., a slightly lower-end lens).

No details known (except that it’s non-S-line; i.e., a slightly lower-end lens). 400mm S: No details known, but likely f/2.8. Either the 400mm S, the 600mm S, or both, will likely be released near the time of the Z9.

No details known, but likely f/2.8. Either the 400mm S, the 600mm S, or both, will likely be released near the time of the Z9. 600mm S: No details known, but likely f/4. Either the 600mm S, the 400mm S, or both, will likely be released near the time of the Z9.

Nikon Z Official Accessories

Along with the cameras and lenses above, Nikon has some other products and accessories meant specifically for the Nikon Z system. Those are as follows:

FTZ Adapter: A necessary accessory for photographers who want to use any Nikon F-mount DSLR lenses (of which there are hundreds available) on a Nikon Z camera. Even if you’re a first-time Nikon Z shooter, an FTZ adapter can expand the lenses at your disposal – everything from old manual focus gems to top-tier F-mount glass like the 28mm f/1.4E.

A necessary accessory for photographers who want to use any Nikon F-mount DSLR lenses (of which there are hundreds available) on a Nikon Z camera. Even if you’re a first-time Nikon Z shooter, an FTZ adapter can expand the lenses at your disposal – everything from old manual focus gems to top-tier F-mount glass like the 28mm f/1.4E. MB-N10 Battery Grip: The least-loved accessory in Nikon’s lineup today. It’s a $200 battery pack with no special controls and very few features; it allows you to use up to two total EN-EL15 batteries on your Z camera at a time, roughly doubling your battery life. But most photographers would be better off bringing an extra battery or two in a pouch and saving some money (and weight). This grip is compatible with the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, and Z7 II.

The least-loved accessory in Nikon’s lineup today. It’s a $200 battery pack with no special controls and very few features; it allows you to use up to two total EN-EL15 batteries on your Z camera at a time, roughly doubling your battery life. But most photographers would be better off bringing an extra battery or two in a pouch and saving some money (and weight). This grip is compatible with the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, and Z7 II. MB-N11 Battery Grip: A proper battery grip with vertical controls and the necessary connections to communicate with your camera. It costs $400 and is compatible with the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II.

A proper battery grip with vertical controls and the necessary connections to communicate with your camera. It costs $400 and is compatible with the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II. Camera Straps: Nikon has designed a few camera straps for its Z cameras so far, and although they’re technically compatible with almost any camera on the market, the straps do say “Nikon Z” on them in big letters. The official strap for the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, and Z7 II is called the AN-DC19. The official strap for the Nikon Z50 is called the AN-DC20. And the official strap for the Nikon Zfc is called the AN-DC23.

Nikon has designed a few camera straps for its Z cameras so far, and although they’re technically compatible with almost any camera on the market, the straps do say “Nikon Z” on them in big letters. The official strap for the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, and Z7 II is called the AN-DC19. The official strap for the Nikon Z50 is called the AN-DC20. And the official strap for the Nikon Zfc is called the AN-DC23. Bags: Nikon makes a couple bags that they market specifically for Nikon Z shooters, although obviously any camera that fits in the bag is perfectly compatible with it. The first is a shoulder bag called the Travel Kit (which comes in four colors: lemon, coral, sky, and charcoal). It costs $60 and is listed as compatible with only the Nikon Z50 and Zfc – though it’s certainly large enough for a Z6-sized-camera. The second bag, called the CF-DC9, is more like a small pouch that you may throw into a backpack for some padding. It costs $32 and is listed as compatible only with the Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, and Z7 II – though it obviously fits the Z50 and Zfc as well.

Nikon makes a couple bags that they market specifically for Nikon Z shooters, although obviously any camera that fits in the bag is perfectly compatible with it. The first is a shoulder bag called the Travel Kit (which comes in four colors: lemon, coral, sky, and charcoal). It costs $60 and is listed as compatible with only the Nikon Z50 and Zfc – though it’s certainly large enough for a Z6-sized-camera. The second bag, called the CF-DC9, is more like a small pouch that you may throw into a backpack for some padding. It costs $32 and is listed as compatible only with the Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, and Z7 II – though it obviously fits the Z50 and Zfc as well. Batteries and Chargers: The Nikon Z50 and Zfc are the only two Nikon cameras at the moment to use the EN-EL25 battery. The charger for this battery is called the MH-32. The other Z-series cameras use EN-EL15 type batteries and the MH-25a charger.

The Nikon Z50 and Zfc are the only two Nikon cameras at the moment to use the EN-EL25 battery. The charger for this battery is called the MH-32. The other Z-series cameras use EN-EL15 type batteries and the MH-25a charger. Video Kits: Two of the Nikon Z cameras so far have come as “creator kit” bundles with third-party video accessories. The first is the Nikon Z6, whose “Filmmaker’s Kit” ships with the Z6, Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S, Nikon FTZ adapter, Moza Air 2 gimbal, Moza Magic articulating arm, Rode VideoMic Pro+ microphone, Atomos Ninja V HDMI monitor, an extra EN-EL15b battery, a 1-year Vimeo subscription, and an online class on how to make music videos. The second is the Nikon Z50, which has a “Creator’s Kit” comprised of the Z50, Nikon DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3, Rode VideoMicro microphone, Joby GorillaPod 3K mini tripod, SmallRig Vlogging Mounting Plate, and Charcoal Nikon Travel Kit Bag. The Z6 kit costs $3800, and the Z50 kit costs $1150.

Two of the Nikon Z cameras so far have come as “creator kit” bundles with third-party video accessories. The first is the Nikon Z6, whose “Filmmaker’s Kit” ships with the Z6, Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S, Nikon FTZ adapter, Moza Air 2 gimbal, Moza Magic articulating arm, Rode VideoMic Pro+ microphone, Atomos Ninja V HDMI monitor, an extra EN-EL15b battery, a 1-year Vimeo subscription, and an online class on how to make music videos. The second is the Nikon Z50, which has a “Creator’s Kit” comprised of the Z50, Nikon DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3, Rode VideoMicro microphone, Joby GorillaPod 3K mini tripod, SmallRig Vlogging Mounting Plate, and Charcoal Nikon Travel Kit Bag. The Z6 kit costs $3800, and the Z50 kit costs $1150. Rubber Eyecup Replacements: The compatible eyecup for the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, and Z7 II is called the DK-29. The compatible eyecup for the Nikon Z50 is called the DK-30. The compatible eyecup for the Nikon Zfc is called the DK-32.

The compatible eyecup for the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, and Z7 II is called the DK-29. The compatible eyecup for the Nikon Z50 is called the DK-30. The compatible eyecup for the Nikon Zfc is called the DK-32. Body Cap: The Nikon Z body cap is the BF-N1.

The Nikon Z body cap is the BF-N1. Country-Specific Accessories: There are some specialized accessories only sold in a few countries (usually Japan) such as the Z-GR1 extension platform, a handgrip for the Nikon Zfc, and some specialized hotshoe covers.

There are also a number of lens-specific accessories such as replacement caps, cases, and lens hoods. You can find the full list here if you need a replacement.

I only included accessories in the list above if they are exclusively meant for Nikon Z cameras. Plenty of Nikon’s other accessories are compatible with the Z cameras as well as some DSLRs or point-and-shoot cameras. That list is below:

Remote Releases

WR-1: Wireless radio remote controller; transmitter or receiver. Compatible with Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $643.

Wireless radio remote controller; transmitter or receiver. Compatible with Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $643. WR-T10: Wireless radio remote shutter release; transmitter only. Compatible with Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $70.

Wireless radio remote shutter release; transmitter only. Compatible with Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $70. WR-R10: Wireless radio remote transceiver that pairs with WR-1 or WR-10. Compatible with Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $127.

Wireless radio remote transceiver that pairs with WR-1 or WR-10. Compatible with Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $127. WR-R11b: Newer version of WR-R10. Wireless radio remote transceiver that pairs with WR-1 or WR-10. Compatible with Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $200.

Newer version of WR-R10. Wireless radio remote transceiver that pairs with WR-1 or WR-10. Compatible with Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $200. ML-L7: Bluetooth remote controller. Compatible with Z50 and Zfc. $50.

Bluetooth remote controller. Compatible with Z50 and Zfc. $50. MC-DC2: 1-meter long cord release. Compatible with Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $36.

Batteries and Chargers

EN-EL15, 15a, 15b, and 15c: Batteries. Compatible with Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $50-73 depending on battery.

Batteries. Compatible with Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $50-73 depending on battery. EH-7P: AC adapter to charge EN-EL15b, EN-EL15c, and EN-EL25 batteries via USB. Compatible with all Nikon Z cameras except Z50. $60.

AC adapter to charge EN-EL15b, EN-EL15c, and EN-EL25 batteries via USB. Compatible with all Nikon Z cameras except Z50. $60. EH-73P: AC adapter to charge Nikon EN-EL25 battery via USB. Compatible only with Z50. $40. Needs USB cable (such as $12 Nikon UC-E21, which is included with Z50) to charge.

AC adapter to charge Nikon EN-EL25 battery via USB. Compatible only with Z50. $40. Needs USB cable (such as $12 Nikon UC-E21, which is included with Z50) to charge. MH-25a: Standard charger for Nikon EN-EL15 type batteries. Compatible with Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $58.

Storage and Data Transfer

Nikon 64 GB XQD: Memory card. Compatible with Nikon Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $130.

Memory card. Compatible with Nikon Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $130. WT-7A: Wireless and ethernet image transmitter, with camera control compatibility. Compatible with Nikon Z6, Z7, Z6 II, Z7 II. $935. Needs an EN-EL15 type battery for power.

Covers

BS-1: Hotshoe cover. Compatible with all Nikon Z cameras. $2.

Hotshoe cover. Compatible with all Nikon Z cameras. $2. BS-3: Hotshoe cover. Compatible with Z6 and Z7. $10.

Microphone

ME-W1: Wireless mic system with transmitting microphone and receiver. Compatible with all Nikon Z cameras. $250.

Wireless mic system with transmitting microphone and receiver. Compatible with all Nikon Z cameras. $250. ME-1: Stereo microphone with power supplied by camera over mini-pin jack. Compatible with all Nikon Z cameras. $180.

Flash

All Nikon Speedlites: Full compatibility with Nikon Z cameras.

Full compatibility with Nikon Z cameras. AS-15: Hotshoe to PC sync cord adapter to allow use with studio strobes. Compatible with all Nikon Z cameras. $28.

Hotshoe to PC sync cord adapter to allow use with studio strobes. Compatible with all Nikon Z cameras. $28. SC-28: Remote cord with TTL capabilities. Compatible with all Nikon Z cameras. $81.

Conclusion

Turns out Nikon makes a lot of Z-series equipment! I did my best to make the guide above as comprehensive of a reference as possible, including the various useful accessories that Nikon Z shooters may be considering. If I missed anything, feel free to let me know in the comments and I’ll add it to the list. Likewise if you have any questions or comments – I’ll do my best to answer if you’re wondering about any of this gear.