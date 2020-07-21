Nikon Z Lens Roadmap

Nikon once again updated its Z lens roadmap, and we now know of a total of ten Z mount lenses that will be released in the coming years. Here’s a first look at the new lenses you can expect to see.

Here’s the roadmap it replaces:

In total, every Nikon Z lens we know about is as follows. Lenses that have not yet been formally announced are marked in bold:

14-30mm f/4 S

16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 DX

20mm f/1.8 S

24mm f/1.8 S

24-50mm f/4-6.3

24-70mm f/2.8 S

24-70mm f/4 S

24-200mm f/4-6.3

35mm f/1.8 S

50mm f/1.8 S

50-250mm f/4.5-5.6 DX

58mm f/0.95 S

70-200mm f/2.8 S

85mm f/1.8 S

1.4x Teleconverter

2.0x Teleconverter

50mm f/1.2 S

14-24mm f/2.8 S

28mm pancake lens

40mm pancake lens

50mm macro lens

105mm macro lens

24-105mm

100-400mm

18-140mm DX

200-600mm (non-S lineup)

We don’t yet know the maximum aperture values of some of these lenses. Hopefully, Nikon will release that information soon.

When Are These Lenses Coming Out?

The new roadmap doesn’t list any date projections for when the unannounced Z lenses will go on sale. So, taking the old information into account as well, here is what we expect at the moment for Nikon’s future announcement schedule:

2020:

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S

It is hard to predict what specific lenses will be announced in 2021 for a number of reasons. First, Nikon has released some surprises that were not previously on the roadmap (1.4x and 2x teleconverters, as well as the new Z 24-50mm zoom). And second, given the current economic conditions and COVID 19, it might push new releases further into the future.

Analyzing the Future Lenses

A lot of Nikon’s upcoming lens lineup looks very interesting. In particular, it’s great to see a company put specific effort into releasing pancake lenses – a 28mm and a 40mm lens. Personally, as someone who’s been pushing for more pancake lenses from major companies, I am very excited to see this!

It’s also nice to see not one, but two dedicated macro lenses on their way for the Z system. I’d have preferred a 150mm+ macro lens rather than a 50mm and a 105mm, but I’m not complaining. The Z cameras are great for close-up photography for a few reasons – focus stacking, in-viewfinder magnification, focus peaking – and they deserve more than an adapted lens.

The 100-400mm also seems interesting to me. The biggest gap in the entire Z lens lineup was – and still is – a small aperture telephoto lens. Heck, I’d be first in line to buy the Nikon Z 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3… if it weren’t DX only. Most likely, the 100-400mm will still be too heavy to be ideal (with a 70-200mm f/4 or 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 preferable for travel photography) but at least it’s something. Still, you’ve got to wonder why Nikon continues to hold out and not release a lightweight telephoto zoom for what is, ostensibly, a travel-friendly camera system.

We also get the first super-telephoto Z lens – the 200-600mm, though no word on its maximum aperture – which very well could win fans for wildlife and sports photography. Seeing as though it’s not an “S” series lens, chances are good that it will mimic something like the Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6 VR, a well-regarded budget super-telephoto lens.

Lastly, Nikon has two yet-unannounced wide-to-telephoto zooms: a 24-105mm S and 18-140mm DX. A number of photographers complained when the Z6 and Z7 were announced that the kit 24-70mm f/4 didn’t zoom far enough; for those photographers, the 24-105mm S might be just the ticket. (I also wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the new kit lens to go with Nikon’s upcoming high-end Z full-frame camera). The upcoming 18-140mm DX likely will not have the same level of image quality due to its long range, but it should still make a good superzoom for travel. The same goes for the new 24-200mm f/4-6.3 announced in February 2020.

Nikon Z Lenses Announced So Far

The list below keeps track of all the Nikon Z-mount lenses that have been announced so far, in order from least to most recent:

2018

Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S (our review)

Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S (our review)

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S (our review)

2019

2020

Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S

Nikon Z 20mm f/1.8 S

Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR

Nikon Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3

Nikon Z 1.4x Teleconverter

Nikon Z 2x Teleconverter

If you want to find out more about the Nikon Z lenses, see Nikon Z Mirrorless Lenses page at Nikon USA.

Nikon Z Lens Delivery Issues

At this point, the biggest issue Nikon is facing is delivery issues due to COVID 19 and other logistical issues. Although the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S was released a while ago, it is nowhere to be found, and the date of the release has been pushed all the way to September of 2020. The same goes for the Nikon Z 24-200mm zoom, which only recently started showing up in stores.

I hope Nikon can address this issue as soon as possible, since there are many Nikon Z shooters who are waiting for their pre-orders to arrive…