Nikon once again updated its Z lens roadmap, and we now know of a total of ten Z mount lenses that will be released in the coming years. Here’s a first look at the new lenses you can expect to see.
Table of Contents
The Updated Nikon Z Lens Roadmap
Here’s the roadmap it replaces:
In total, every Nikon Z lens we know about is as follows. Lenses that have not yet been formally announced are marked in bold:
- 14-30mm f/4 S
- 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 DX
- 20mm f/1.8 S
- 24mm f/1.8 S
- 24-50mm f/4-6.3
- 24-70mm f/2.8 S
- 24-70mm f/4 S
- 24-200mm f/4-6.3
- 35mm f/1.8 S
- 50mm f/1.8 S
- 50-250mm f/4.5-5.6 DX
- 58mm f/0.95 S
- 70-200mm f/2.8 S
- 85mm f/1.8 S
- 1.4x Teleconverter
- 2.0x Teleconverter
- 50mm f/1.2 S
- 14-24mm f/2.8 S
- 28mm pancake lens
- 40mm pancake lens
- 50mm macro lens
- 105mm macro lens
- 24-105mm
- 100-400mm
- 18-140mm DX
- 200-600mm (non-S lineup)
We don’t yet know the maximum aperture values of some of these lenses. Hopefully, Nikon will release that information soon.
When Are These Lenses Coming Out?
The new roadmap doesn’t list any date projections for when the unannounced Z lenses will go on sale. So, taking the old information into account as well, here is what we expect at the moment for Nikon’s future announcement schedule:
2020:
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S
- Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S
It is hard to predict what specific lenses will be announced in 2021 for a number of reasons. First, Nikon has released some surprises that were not previously on the roadmap (1.4x and 2x teleconverters, as well as the new Z 24-50mm zoom). And second, given the current economic conditions and COVID 19, it might push new releases further into the future.
Analyzing the Future Lenses
A lot of Nikon’s upcoming lens lineup looks very interesting. In particular, it’s great to see a company put specific effort into releasing pancake lenses – a 28mm and a 40mm lens. Personally, as someone who’s been pushing for more pancake lenses from major companies, I am very excited to see this!
It’s also nice to see not one, but two dedicated macro lenses on their way for the Z system. I’d have preferred a 150mm+ macro lens rather than a 50mm and a 105mm, but I’m not complaining. The Z cameras are great for close-up photography for a few reasons – focus stacking, in-viewfinder magnification, focus peaking – and they deserve more than an adapted lens.
The 100-400mm also seems interesting to me. The biggest gap in the entire Z lens lineup was – and still is – a small aperture telephoto lens. Heck, I’d be first in line to buy the Nikon Z 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3… if it weren’t DX only. Most likely, the 100-400mm will still be too heavy to be ideal (with a 70-200mm f/4 or 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 preferable for travel photography) but at least it’s something. Still, you’ve got to wonder why Nikon continues to hold out and not release a lightweight telephoto zoom for what is, ostensibly, a travel-friendly camera system.
We also get the first super-telephoto Z lens – the 200-600mm, though no word on its maximum aperture – which very well could win fans for wildlife and sports photography. Seeing as though it’s not an “S” series lens, chances are good that it will mimic something like the Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6 VR, a well-regarded budget super-telephoto lens.
Lastly, Nikon has two yet-unannounced wide-to-telephoto zooms: a 24-105mm S and 18-140mm DX. A number of photographers complained when the Z6 and Z7 were announced that the kit 24-70mm f/4 didn’t zoom far enough; for those photographers, the 24-105mm S might be just the ticket. (I also wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the new kit lens to go with Nikon’s upcoming high-end Z full-frame camera). The upcoming 18-140mm DX likely will not have the same level of image quality due to its long range, but it should still make a good superzoom for travel. The same goes for the new 24-200mm f/4-6.3 announced in February 2020.
Nikon Z Lenses Announced So Far
The list below keeps track of all the Nikon Z-mount lenses that have been announced so far, in order from least to most recent:
2018
- Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S (our review)
- Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S (our review)
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S (our review)
2019
- Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S (our review)
- Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S (our review)
- Nikon Z 24mm f/1.8 S (our review)
- Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 S (our review)
- Nikon Z 58mm f/0.95 S
- Nikon Z 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 DX (our review)
- Nikon Z 50-250mm f/4.5-5.6 DX (our review)
2020
- Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S
- Nikon Z 20mm f/1.8 S
- Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR
- Nikon Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3
- Nikon Z 1.4x Teleconverter
- Nikon Z 2x Teleconverter
If you want to find out more about the Nikon Z lenses, see Nikon Z Mirrorless Lenses page at Nikon USA.
Nikon Z Lens Delivery Issues
At this point, the biggest issue Nikon is facing is delivery issues due to COVID 19 and other logistical issues. Although the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S was released a while ago, it is nowhere to be found, and the date of the release has been pushed all the way to September of 2020. The same goes for the Nikon Z 24-200mm zoom, which only recently started showing up in stores.
I hope Nikon can address this issue as soon as possible, since there are many Nikon Z shooters who are waiting for their pre-orders to arrive…
I have the Z50 and the two kit lens. I have a whole fleet of Nikon Cameras and the Z50 and the two kit lens now gets the most use. Id also like to see the D500 upgraded. The D7500 is also an awesome camera. Considered a step backwards? Not by those who bought one!
14-24mm f/2.8 S could be a great lens for landscape photographers …but only with a filter thread.
Hi Spencer, the shorter Macro on the new roadmap is actually 50mm…
Dave, our apologies, we fixed the typo. Thanks for letting us know!
Do Nikon will release 35mm 1.8 dx z lens ?
It is not in the roadmap, so we don’t know…
Why the lack of f/1.4 or even f/1.2 lenses?
I wonder if they doubt the quality of their autofocus systems to handle think depth of field?
24-70 not being enough???? I have the 24-120/ f4 and have to say that rarely I have the need to go beyond 70mm. IMHO 70mm is just enough for ANYTHING in regards to landscape (when’s the last time you wow’ed at a 105mm landscape shot? Even for portraits 70mm is perfect unless you absolutely must have tight head shots. (most people look more interesting if you include more of their body besides their head). If I had the choice and the budget I’d prefer to have a 24-70/2.8 that is compact and offers professional image quality.
I want the 28mm and 40mm compact primes to be full-frame with VR so they can be used on both my Z6 and Z50 bodies ! /hopeful Also: f/2.8 or better.
I think f/2.8 is a good possibility, in fact probably the most likely aperture they’ll be. However, I doubt that either of them will have vibration reduction built in. Nikon historically has not added VR to prime lenses under 100mm, and I think they’ll make the calculation that IBIS (even if it’s not on all their mirrorless cameras) makes it even less necessary. For example, the 24-70mm f/2.8 S doesn’t have VR, whereas the F-mount equivalent does. Don’t get me wrong, I’d be just as happy as you if the compact primes had it, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.
Since Nikon is touting the advantages of the Z mount to be able to create extremely large apertures (58mm f.095) how about a 400mm f2.0 or 600mm f2.8. That would separate them from the pack.
Ever thought on the front diameter of such a lens? For a 600mm is that minimal 215mm not in taking consideration the protective glas in front. Who wants to lug around with that kind of monster?
I’d rather sacrifice some performance (anyway higher than on DSLR counterparts) to get a 28-300/F4 or 18-250/270 F3.5-5.6 . I am doing mostly nature/hiking photography, where weight matters intensively as well as the convenience to move fast from wide open to telephoto or anything in between.
When might we see a review of Z50’s?