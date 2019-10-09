Nikon Dramatically Updates Z Lens Roadmap

Nikon just updated their Z lens roadmap with a whopping nine new lenses, in addition to two DX lenses announced today with the Z50. Here’s a first look at the new lenses we can expect to see.

Here’s the roadmap it replaces:

The new lenses we never knew about before are as follows:

28mm pancake lens

40mm pancake lens

60mm macro lens

105mm macro lens

24-105mm

100-400mm

18-140mm (DX)

24-200mm (non-S lineup)

200-600mm (non-S lineup)

Nikon has not released the maximum aperture value for any of these nine lenses, at least yet.

When Are These Lenses Coming Out?

The new roadmap doesn’t list any date projections for when the nine new Z lenses will go on sale. So, taking the old information into account, here’s all we know right now about the upcoming announcement schedule:

In 2019:

70-200mm f/2.8

In 2020:

50mm f/1.2

20mm f/1.8

14-24mm f/2.8

Four (or two?) additional Nikon Z lenses

In 2021:

Seven Nikon Z lenses

Previously, there were eleven empty “TBA” spots in Nikon’s roadmap. Today, Nikon announced eleven lenses, so my assumption is that we know what all the TBA lenses are going to be. However, note that four of the TBA lenses were scheduled for 2020 and seven for 2021, while in fact two of them (the 16-50mm DX and 50-250mm DX) were announced in October 2019. Until I hear anything further, I’m going to assume that Nikon simply was ahead of schedule on these lenses – but there’s also a possibility that some unknown lenses remain that will be announced before the end of 2021.

Analyzing the Future Lenses

A lot of Nikon’s upcoming lens lineup looks very interesting. In particular, it’s exciting to see a company put specific effort into releasing pancake lenses – a 28mm and a 40mm lens. Personally, as someone who’s been pushing for more pancake lenses from major companies, I am very excited to see this!

It’s also nice to see not one, but two dedicated macro lenses on their way for the Z system. I’d have preferred a 150mm+ macro lens rather than a 60mm and a 105mm, but I’m not complaining. The Z cameras are great for close-up photography for a few reasons – focus stacking, in-viewfinder magnification, focus peaking – and they deserved more than an adapted lens.

The 100-400mm also seems interesting to me. The biggest gap in the entire Z lens lineup was – and still is – a small aperture telephoto lens. Heck, I’d be first in line to buy the Nikon Z 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3… if it weren’t DX only. Most likely, the 100-400mm will still be too heavy to be ideal (with a 70-200mm f/4 or 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 preferable for travel photography) but at least it’s something. Still, you’ve got to wonder why Nikon continues to hold out and not release a lightweight telephoto zoom for what is, ostensibly, a travel-friendly camera system.

We also get the first supertelephoto Z lens – the 200-600mm, though no word on its maximum aperture – which very well could win fans for wildlife and sports photography. Seeing as though it’s not an “S” series lens, chances are good that it will mimic something like Nikon’s 200-500mm f/5.6, a very highly regarded budget supertelephoto lens.

Lastly, Nikon rounds out their new lens set with three wide-to-telephoto zooms: a 24-105mm S, 24-200mm non-S, and 18-140mm DX. A number of photographers complained when the Z6 and Z7 were announced that the kit 24-70mm f/4 didn’t zoom far enough; for those photographers, the 24-105mm S might be just the ticket. (I also wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the new kit lens to go with Nikon’s upcoming high-end Z full-frame camera). The 24-200mm should make a good superzoom for travel, although don’t expect its image quality to be at the same standard as Nikon’s other lenses. Same goes for the DX 18-140mm.

Nikon Z Lenses Released So Far

This list below keeps track of all the Nikon Z-mount lenses that have been announced so far, in the order that they shipped. Although it is a short list so far, we plan to update this article continually as new Z-mount lenses are released.

2018

2019

24-70mm f/2.8 S

14-30mm f/4 S (our review)

85mm f/1.8 S

24mm f/1.8 S

58mm f/0.95 S

DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3

DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3

If you want to find out more about the Nikon Z lenses, see Nikon Z Mirrorless Lenses page at Nikon USA.