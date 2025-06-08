Supertele Shootout: Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S vs Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S

For wildlife photographers looking to capture small or elusive animals in their natural habitat, a supertelephoto lens with a focal length of 600mm is an excellent tool. Currently, Nikon has two 600mm primes in their Z Series lineup: the Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S and the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S.

These lenses have a major difference in price, with the f/6.3 lens costing $4,800 compared to the f/4 lens costing $15,500. For professional photographers or those with a lot of disposable income, is the price difference worthwhile? In this article, I will compare these two lenses and highlight their distinctions in the field.

Size and Weight

Here is a comparative table of dimensions and weights between these two lenses:

Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S Weight 1395 g (3.08 lbs) 3260 g (7.19 lbs) Length 278 mm (10.9 inches) 437 mm (17.2 inches) Diameter 109 mm (4.3 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)

And let’s make sense of this data with some comparative images:

For wildlife photographers who often traverse long distances, sometimes over rugged or steep terrain, equipment weight and dimensions are crucial considerations.

The Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S is a substantial lens. While Nikon has significantly decreased its weight compared to earlier F-mount 600mm f/4 lenses – to the point where I can often shoot handheld with this lens – it remains a telephoto lens that requires a monopod, tripod, or bean bag in most situations. Carrying this setup for hours in mountainous terrain can be exhausting and may limit your agility and creativity. For this reason, I only take it to the mountains if I’m certain the trail won’t be too technical or overly challenging.

The Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S, on the other hand, is a complete revolution in terms of portability for a 600mm lens. It is an excellent choice for handheld shooting and transport in less bulky camera backpacks. For photographers covering large areas or elevation changes, or moving quickly on foot to approach animals, the portability is a game-changer, reducing fatigue and increasing responsiveness.

It is worth noting that transporting the larger 600mm f/4 requires a special backpack, making air travel challenging with a full kit. Meanwhile, the 600mm f/6.3 fits in carry-on backpacks without any real hassle.

Maximum Aperture

Apart from the size, the most immediate difference between these two lenses is their maximum aperture. This is the primary reason why the 600mm f/4 costs over $10,000 more than the 600mm f/6.3.

An f/4 aperture gathers more than double the light compared to an f/6.3 aperture. Such a capability is particularly advantageous in low-light conditions, including dawn and dusk, times often preferred by wildlife photographers. For instance, capturing a deer in the dim forest light or at the first rays of dawn becomes more feasible with the versatility provided by an f/4 aperture.

The wider maximum aperture of the 600mm f/4 TC VR S also allows a shallower depth of field. Below is a series of images, each taken first with the 600mm f/6.3 and second with the 600mm f/4, at their respective maximum apertures. For the sake of maximum similarity between the photos, I chose to photograph a stuffed animal rather than moving wildlife:

As you can see, an f/4 aperture has the capacity to blur the background more than f/6.3, and this is a compelling advantage to the 600mm f/4 TC VR S. However, the difference may not be so significant that it’s worth paying $10,000 more to achieve.

In fact, background blur is less about your lens and more about how you position yourself and your subject. Because of the lighter weight of the 600mm f/6.3, it is conceivable that, at times, you will be able to maneuver it more quickly into the right position to capture the best bokeh.

Sharpness and Optical Performance

Both lenses are part of Nikon’s “S” lineup, which guarantees exceptional optical quality. Photography Life has conducted two lab tests of these lenses, available here and here. I encourage you to read those reviews if you want more detailed information on how the lenses perform, including with teleconverters. Below, I will reproduce the MTF tests of the bare lenses:

We can see from this test that the 600mm f/4 TC VR S holds an advantage in absolute sharpness. However, the 600mm f/6.3 VR S comes impressively close, offering high-level optical performance in a much smaller and less expensive package. So close that the sharpness difference may be imperceptible in 90%+ of the shots for most wildlife photographers. This is because if a lens is already sharp enough, the value that comes from using an even sharper one is marginal.

In short, both lenses are exceptional performers. Sharpness is not the primary reason to select one over the other.

Bokeh

I already demonstrated in a previous section that there is a difference between f/6.3 and f/4 in terms of background blur, and unsurprisingly, the f/4 lens had the advantage. However, some photographers may be wondering if either of these lenses has better bokeh in the shared aperture range.

Part of the concern is that the Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 lens incorporates a Phase Fresnel (PF) optical element, which sometimes is criticized for harming a lens’s bokeh. However, based on my experience with Nikon’s 300mm f/4 PF, 500mm f/5.6 PF, and 600mm f/6.3 PF lenses, each successive iteration has demonstrated improvements in bokeh quality.

To examine the differences in bokeh between these two 600mm lenses at a shared aperture, let us return to the scenes I showed you a moment ago. This time, the differences are small. I recommend clicking the images below to see them full screen, which allows you to flip between them more quickly:

I do notice a softer background on the 600mm f/4 TC VR S, even with both lenses stopped down to the same aperture value. However, it is only thanks to the nature of this comparison that any differences are visible. In isolated images that I have taken in the past, I have never noticed any reason to dislike the bokeh of the 600mm f/6.3.

Integrated TC: The 600mm f/4’s Ace

Here is where the 600mm f/4 starts to deliver better in an indisputable way. The integrated TC converts the 600mm f/4 TC VR S into an 840mm f/5.6 lens with high image quality. After capturing ten thousand images with this setup, I can say that the performance was consistently reliable. And it is possible to engage this teleconverter without the usual hassle of dismounting the lens and attaching an external TC, by which point, the subject may have vanished.

The 600mm f/6.3 VR S is compatible with Nikon’s external teleconverters, including the 1.4x TC that allows it to become an 840mm f/9 lens. However, f/9 is not ideal for wildlife photography, especially in low light. Additionally, the sharpness, according to the Photography Life tests, drops noticeably. It is still acceptable, but this would not be my go-to approach if I frequently expected to use 800mm+ focal lengths. (Instead, I would likely get the Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 for this purpose, which is not so much more expensive than the combination of the 600mm f/6.3 and the 1.4x teleconverter.)

Autofocus Speed

Autofocus speed and accuracy are vital parameters for wildlife photography, where subjects are often rapidly moving and unpredictable. I have extensively used both lenses paired with the Nikon Z9, and here are my impressions of how they compare in focus speed.

These two lenses use different motor technology. The Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S is equipped with Nikon’s highest-end Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor, while the Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S is based on a stepping motor. However, practically speaking, both lenses offer top-tier AF performance with the Z8-Z9 generation cameras.

Thanks to its brighter maximum aperture, the 600mm f/4 has an advantage in extremely challenging lighting conditions, photographing at the edge of the day or in bad weather with low contrast. However, the 600mm f/6.3 VR S won’t disappoint wildlife photographers, delivering impressive speed and precision sufficient for capturing fast-moving actions in most conditions. I have had no trouble capturing fast-moving subjects like birds in flight with either lens.

Conclusions

For wildlife photographers, choosing between the Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S and the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S comes down to a balance of weight and price (which favor the f/6.3 lens) versus low-light performance and high-end features (which favor the f/4 lens). Even if optimized to different targets, both of these lenses represent the pinnacle of Nikon’s optical engineering today – so, buying one is a question of suitability to your style of photography.

Choose the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S if:

The high price does not rule it out given your budget or expected return from buying this lens.

Exceptional brightness for low-light photography (or more background blur at f/4) is non-negotiable.

The flexibility to engage the 1.4x integrated teleconverter without switching lenses is useful for you.

You intend to work from a monopod or tripod a majority of the time.

Your preferred wildlife activities and physical capability align well with the weight and size of this equipment.

Choose the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S if:

Price and budget are a factor (but not so much of a factor that the cheaper Nikon Z 180-600mm is the preferred choice)

Portability and handheld shooting are priorities for your wildlife photography style, especially on long walks or challenging terrain.

You will be able to make f/6.3 work for the lighting conditions that you shoot.

You appreciate the flexibility of a lens that can be stowed in a smaller backpack, brought via air travel easily, and used with greater agility in the field.

As an owner of both lenses, I prefer the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S for its ability to produce images with more background blur that complements my photographic style. This would undoubtedly be my choice if I could only select one. However, the Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S offers significantly higher value and is an exceptionally good lens. I utilize it without hesitation for more demanding activities, such as strenuous mountain hikes and long-distance travel where the 600mm f/4 is impractical.

I hope you enjoyed this essay about these two outstanding Nikon lenses. If you found this comparison useful and intend to purchase either of these lenses, you can support our testing efforts at Photography Life by buying your equipment from our affiliate links, which costs you nothing extra but gives our website a small percentage of each sale.

Let me know in the comments if you have any questions. As someone who uses both lenses regularly, I will do my best to provide useful answers based on real-world experience.