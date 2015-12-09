I have been getting a lot of questions from our readers about whether they should pick a particular camera from Nikon, Canon, Sony, Pentax or some other manufacturer. These inquiries are only increasing over time, so I decided to post an article on what I think about different camera systems and why you should go with a particular brand versus others. Many of the questions are something like “should I go for Nikon D5000 or Canon 1000D” or similar, with readers asking me to tell them why I would recommend or pick a certain brand/type of a camera over another. When it comes to the question of Nikon vs Canon vs Sony, there are lots of heated debates over the Internet, so I wanted to share my personal thought on this subject matter as well.
As you know, I have been mainly writing about Nikon – simply because pretty much all of my gear is from Nikon and it is the system of choice for me. Why don’t I shoot Canon or Sony? Is Nikon superior than these brands? No, not really. Read on to understand why.
Lola and I used to have some debates on camera gear in the past. She was very impressed by the beautiful imagery from wedding and portrait photographers that shot with Canon, pushing her to think that we had an inferior brand of choice. It took me a while to convince her that it was not the case and here is how I explained everything to her, which I hope will help our readers understand this topic in detail and answer questions about different camera systems.
A camera is just a tool
What happens if you give the best set of painting tools to someone who does not know how to paint, and an ordinary, much inferior set of tools to a good painter? Who is going to have a better painting? The same rhetorical question is valid for photography – if you get a better camera, does it necessarily mean that you will take better pictures? No, I do not want to bring up another “camera does not matter” debate, since we are all getting tired of it.
You know what, on the other hand, let’s discuss it for a second…does the camera truly matter? It does and it doesn’t. For most people who use a camera for family snapshots, the camera does not matter. For an amateur photographer or hobbyist, it does. For a professional photographer who makes a living out of photography, it matters big time. When somebody hands a crappy camera to a good photographer, he/she will most likely be able to utilize it fully and capture great pictures. Similar to how a good painter is able to work on a painting with a low-quality set of tools. However, no photographer would want to continue working with low-end gear and no painter would want to use low-quality tools for the rest of their lives, since they know that the good tools do help them tremendously in achieving the best results that differentiate them from the rest of the competition. Ansel Adams loved to work with the best gear for a reason – he knew how to push it to its limits and get the best possible results.
I forgot where I heard or read this story, but it got stuck in my head for a while. The story goes like this. Two photographers are standing side by side and taking pictures – one is a professional photographer who makes a living selling his pictures and the other one is an amateur/hobbyist. The pro obviously shoots with a very expensive camera and lenses, while the amateur is shooting with an average camera and a kit lens. The amateur knows that the pro is famous and that he sells his pictures. At one point of time, he turns towards the pro and says “sure enough, with gear like that I bet you can get great shots that sell”. The pro tries to convince the amateur that his camera is just his tool, but the amateur keeps insisting otherwise. At one point, the pro says to the amateur “I will give you my camera gear and you give me yours. We shoot for several hours. The photographer that comes back with better images gets to keep all camera gear”. Without much thinking, the amateur just walks away…
So, when does the camera matter? If you are just getting into photography, I would say the camera you pick does not matter. If you are an amateur or hobbyist and you shoot for pleasure, having moderate to good photography skills, the camera you use does matter to a certain extent. If you are a pro making a living selling your pictures, the type of camera you use is extremely important.
Sensor size matters. No matter what some people say, sensor size does matter. There is a significant difference between a tiny sensor on a point and shoot camera and a DSLR full-frame sensor. Things like dynamic range, depth of field, viewing angles and noise all contribute to the overall quality and perception of an image and the difference is quite apparent. This difference is certainly smaller between full-frame and cropped sensor cameras, but still enough to impact the look of the photographs.
Lenses matter. The type of lens you use, its focal length, aperture and color rendition also play a huge part in how the final image comes out. You will never be able to isolate a subject with a point and shoot camera like you can with a 50mm f/1.4 lens. You cannot replicate the effect of a tilt/shift lens with an ordinary zoom lens.
The Photographer’s Eye. Finally, you have to remember that a camera is just a tool in a photographer’s bag. Without the photographer’s skill set, patience, vision, creativity, planning, timing, lighting and post-processing, even the best camera in the world will not be able to create a good picture.
Different Camera Systems
Now let’s talk about different camera systems that are available today. Since the demand for DSLR cameras has been increasing significantly (just pay attention to how many people carry DSLRs in parks today), companies have been putting more money on R&D and more players have been entering the DSLR market. As of today, the current manufacturers of mainstream DSLR cameras are: Canon, Nikon, Sony, Pentax and Sigma. With so many different brands and types of cameras to choose from, it is getting harder to choose a particular brand over another.
So, which brand should you invest in? Yes, you heard it right – invest. If you are planning to be serious about your photography, you will be buying more gear over time. Whether it is new cameras, lenses, filters, flashes or memory cards, the type of the camera system you pick is important. If you make a wrong choice, it will be very costly to sell all of your gear and replace it with a different brand. On top of that, you will have to spend some time to learn the new system and get used to it. So, going back to the question on which brand should you invest in, as I have pointed out in my “How to buy a DSLR camera” article that I wrote a while ago, I would pick between Nikon, Canon, Sony and Pentax. Choose between these three brands and you won’t go wrong. Nikon and Canon certainly lead with the widest selection of cameras, lenses / accessories and have the largest market share.
There are some other brands such as Olympus, Panasonic and Fuji that have also been doing well in the market. Olympus and Panasonic have been quite successful with their Four Thirds and Micro Four Thirds systems, thanks to a solid selection of lenses, great cameras and their compact system size. Fuji makes excellent X-series cameras with amazing image quality and also a good and growing selection of lenses. But all these are not DSLRs and are considered to be in the “mirrorless” camera category. Mirrorless is certainly the future, as highlighted in my Mirrorless vs DSLR cameras article, so if you want to embrace new technologies, definitely have a close look at the mirrorless market.
Another thing you can do, is see if anyone you know already has an advanced camera and ask for their suggestion and advise. If the person you are asking is a good photographer, it might be a good idea to buy the same brand camera, so that you could learn from that person and even possibly borrow gear in the future before you buy your own. This is very helpful especially if the photographer is a professional – you won’t have to surf the Internet for hours to understand something or make a decision.
The grass is always greener on the other side
No matter what camera system you pick or use today, you most likely pay a lot of attention to other brands. If you own a Nikon camera, you look at Canon cameras and compare. If you own other brands, you are probably looking at Nikon and Canon. The thing is, the grass is always greener on the other side when it comes to cameras and lenses. The topic of Canon vs Nikon, for example, always comes up between photographers. Nikonians look at some of the Canon cameras and want more megapixels, while Canonites look at some of the Nikon cameras and want less noise. Lens debates between these two brands are also endless… At the end of the day, the question you should be asking yourself is, how much better would your pictures get if you picked one brand over another (or switched from one brand to another). Most likely, the change would be very insignificant. You gain one thing and lose another. What if one brand comes up with a breakthrough product tomorrow. Are you going to switch or regret your purchase decision?
It is all about you
Again, think of your camera as your tool for the job. Without good technical skills and creativity, no matter what camera system you use, you will never be able to capture anything good. Read, learn, learn and learn, then experiment and shoot a lot – that’s the only way to become a better photographer. Don’t become a gearhead and buy more and more useless stuff you do not need. Once you become a better photographer, you will know exactly what you need to get the best results.
Good luck! If you have any questions or would like to leave some feedback, please do so in the comments section below.
If you have enjoyed this article, please check out our in-depth Level 1 Photography Basics Course, where we explore all the basics of photography in much more detail. It is an intensive, 5+ hour course with enough material to not only get you started today, but also to serve as a reference material in the future.
Comments
Nasim, I totally agree with your judgements and advices. One last factor in each and everyones equation might be their target output media. For making high quality wallposters you would be better served with a big sensor camera. This is not the case for, say, blog images or small prints, in which case a micro four third may be perfectly fine.
Terje, thank you for your feedback and I agree with your comment on large sensors – they definitely have their own place/niche, where print size is extremely important.
Hello sir i am planning to buy a new camera but confused with company fight. I just want to buy for hobby. I have confused about canon 700d, nikon and sony alpha 58. Where ever i ask the sales man gives us the plenty reasons to buy sony. Just suggest… urgent
Excellent post Manusrov….
Canon Vs Nikon will never end… and it’s probably good for the dslr users too… companies fighting neck to neck to release quality products is not bad at all :)
Raghav, I totally agree with you!
Very interesting write up.
Truely honest and professional advice.
Dr Navneet
Neurologist india
This has got to be one of the article for the year for me. Your comment regarding how “the grass is greener on the other side” is spot on! We think by getting pro gear it will make us shoot like pros. But it won’t. I’ll be definitely recommending this post to friends.
Thank you for your feedback Faizal!
PRETTY GOOD POST! I have been wanting something like this long time, I do agree that as now only Sony joined to the cannikkon war that havexbeen running long time. That’s a good inspire to see another complitition to challenge them. Sony users (like me) still want more pro-lines (3 bodies is releasing in 2011, one full frame, one pro SLR and pro SLT) and noises too. :-)
Thank you Narada!
Yes, Sony and their Zeiss lenses are getting dangerous, which is good :)
I really enjoy your post and just wondering why the Nikon D200 camera doesn’t say much. I don’t see anything wrong with this camera. I had it for nearly 3 years now. Is there anything wrong or they just stopped talking about this D200 Nikon Camera? I will not give up this camera at all since the nikon body is part of the family that runs with D2X.
I asked ya some question about this Nikon D200 Camera. How come they have stopped and what’s actually is wrong with it? Can you give me the head ups? Like I say I wont even give up my camera since I took alot of photos with it and dont see anything wrong.
C. Diane, I apologize for not being able to respond right away – I’m now catching up with all the comments.
There is nothing wrong with the D200 – it was a great camera in its time. Nikon stopped manufacturing it, because the new Nikon D300 obsoleted it. That’s the only reason why companies don’t sell it anymore.
You can create great pictures with an old camera too – it is unfortunate that so many people get stuck in looking at all the latest and greatest, becoming gearheads and forget about the essence of photography, which is to take great pictures. A camera is just a tool in our bag!
Good post, Nasim.
Investment if the key phrase. It’s the reason I moved to Nikon, they have remained very faithful to their F-mount, and I can use all my “old” AIS lenses on my D700, including the 55mm micro, 50mm f1.4 and 20mm f2.8.
Most readers won’t be familiar with this, but Canon and Minolta (now Sony) caused a lot of grief when they dropped their CF and M mounts when making the transition to AF.
As such, it pays to be wise before “investing” in a system.
Still A mount (for Sony dSLRS) support old Minolta MD lenses with small trick or adapter.
Thank you for your feedback Pasquier. I have read about what you mentioned, but back then I had no idea how to use a camera ;-) It is nice that you can use your AIS lenses on the D700…I have heard that the AIS versions of the 50mm lens are superb, especially the f/1.2 version.
Nasim,
I’m sure the 50mm f1.2 will be appearing as a new AFS 50mm f1.2GN version soon…. the old AIS version has been on sale at a number of locations – so Nikon is clearing its stock (yes, they and a number of other AIS were/are still produced). My favourite AIS lens is the 20mm f2.8. Unfortunately my 55mm micro recently “died” – it suffers from a jammed diaphragm – apparently a common problem with this lens – so I’ll have to replace it with the new AFS 60mm.
Pasquier, I hope so! If Nikon could catch up with Canon on 1.2 glass, it would be awesome! I’m looking forward to a 50mm f/1.2 and 85mm f/1.2 – would get those in a heartbeat!
Good post. The shot of the heron and chick, great shot, where was that taken? Also love the roseate spoonbills and cloud reflections.
Thank you Tom!
I took that photo at Gatorland in Orlando. Another place where you can get that close to birds is the Alligator Farm in St. Augustine.
Yeah for the shout out for Gatorland–a great place for both birds and alligators. The flamingos are wonderful.
Gail, I was quite surprised to see so many birds at Gatorland and so darn close…my 300mm at times was too long :) Love that place!
Hi – I’ve read a few posts on here and the articles are great. I’m going down to Miami for a few days after Xmas, any recommendations for outdoor parks or locations to get closest to wildlife? Thanks!
Very constructive posting..Yes I totally agree with you. Don’t just recklessly buy gears and lens.
Especially for hobbyists like me.
I need more than half a year of shooting experience to know exactly what is the next lens I really need after the kit lens.
Until now, I never feel sorry to have all the lens and gears I bought.
Azanhk, thank you for your feedback!
Kulniy post Nasim! Prochitav etot post chelovek jelayushiy kupit’ DSLR kameru s ekonomit uymu vremeni ne chitaya v prostorah interneta kakaya kamera luchshee. Respect
Spasibo Azamat! :) Ya kstati vozobnovil Taekwon-do! Budu cherez 6 mesyazev na cherniy poyas sdavat’, Hudo Hohlasa!
Spasibo za vashy sta’tju. ne mogy opredelitsja mezhdy etimi tremja brendami, v magazine Sony sovetyjut, dryz’ja fotografu – Canon.
ja ne professional, bydyt tolko ljubitelskie foto. navernoe vubery chto podeshevle iz zerkalok, do 600$
Im planning to get a camera real soon but is considering getting a d5000 or 500d. Personally, I want to get a nikon. Apart from the kit lens which I must master first before getting a better lens, Im thinking of getting a 50mm lens also. However, if I pick Nikon, their nikkor 50mm (or even a 35mm) is too costly compared to that of Canon’s. What can you recommend?
The Nikon 50mm f/1.8 is a great lens and its less than $200. Give it a try.
Im considering getting it but it’s only for manual focus in a d5000. Is it that difficult to do manual focusing though?
For still , unmoving subjects in sufficient light, it shouldn’t be difficult. But moving objects, manual focus is largely too slow.
Rahul, I would not recommend a MF lens for a beginner ;-)
totally agree with this Nasim. I have the lens with my d40 and never use it b/c it is sooo hard to manually focus!
With the Nikon D90 now being replaced by the D7000, you can get good deals on the D90. In fact, there should be a number of used ones coming on the market if you don’t mind buying used. That would let you use the 50mm f/1.8 and still get auto focus.
You might also want to reconsider the 50mm and instead opt for the 35mm f/1.8 AF-S. On a DX sensor (the D5000, D3100, D90, D7000, D200/300/300s) that is roughly an effective 50mm lens, making it a very good general purpose lens for a DX camera. Being AF-S, it auto focuses with all of them.
PAG, those are great suggestions! I certainly like the Nikon 35mm f/1.8G as an alternative, lower cost lens.
JR, yes, Nikon is more expensive and they have some problems with inventory. If cost and availability is an issue for you, then Canon might be a better/safer bet.
Like PAG suggested, I would go with the 35mm f/1.8G if cost is an issue – it is a great lens for only $200.
Excellent article , Nasim. I wish you’d elucidate some more, especially the handling part (Nikon’s button placements on left of LCD vs Canon’s all to the right ) and so on, as well as RAW format used, NR/sharpening/etc settings defaults, Canon providing DPP with the camera vs Nikon making you buy the NX Capture separately and so on. And not to forget, why Canon is recommended for astro-photography.
But since you do not use Canons much, I guess it is unfair to demand so !
PS : beautiful pictures ! I wish we could see them at full res to satisfy the pixel-peepers among us !
Rahul, I could spend countless hours talking about differences between products :) My point was, at the end of the day, none of that actually matters – you can create great pictures using both systems.
For a long time, Canon used to dominate the wildlife/birding area of photography. With the recent releases of D3s and great prime lenses, Nikon is now almost on par with Canon, lacking only in the 800mm range. So, in terms of differences, the gap is getting smaller and smaller, which is great for us photographers!
Nasim – do you notice any difference on long-term costs of Nikon vs Canon? For example, recently my father switched to a D90 and Nikon so I inherited his Digital Rebel and a few Canon lenses – so certainly I’ll be a Canon guy for the forseeable future.
However, I noticed his D90 performs Image Stabilization (IS) in the camera body, whereas I don’t see that feature even in new Canons (I could be wrong), and instead IS is a setting in each lens and lenses that offer IS are more expensive. Wouldn’t that mean I’d have to pay significantly more to replace all my lenses rather than just pay once in the Nikon body for the same IS feature?
Nikon uses in-lens image stabilization system called VR (vibration reduction) similar to Canon’s IS.
I guess I’d also say I notice a big difference in number/placement of AF points, but not sure if that has a big impact and could also be because I’m comparing an older Canon to a newer Nikon.
Dear Nasim,
Then why do most wedding photographs in Russia use Canon systems? To me, Canon system can produce more romantic, soft, miracle. While Nikon takes high contrast, sharp and very hard photos, the pictures are less romantic.
Hiu, old habits are hard to break ;-) Take a look at the fast-growing wedding photography industry in the US – you will see a lot more Nikon users then even 2-3 years ago…
The more romantic/soft images are a result of good post-processing skills along with good photography techniques. I know a top wedding photographer that uses a Sony camera. And when you see her images, you would think she shoots with Canon or Nikon. There is no such thing as one brand having better colors, because people perceive colors differently. I personally have no problem with how my Nikon renders colors :)
I’ve been reviewing a lot of bird photographs lately and I disagree, unless you’re perhaps talking about the default JPEG produced by each camera. With a properly post-processed photograph, and I’m talking about basic post-processing rather than a wholesale change of the picture, you can’t tell.
I have seen one example of a difference, though. On a birding boat trip, I took a photo of a small dark bird over the sea. It was a fairly rare species for our area or else I wouldn’t have even bothered. I shot with a 12MP Nikon D90. The person standing next to me shot the same bird in the same 10 seconds with an 18MP Canon 7D. His ISO was set slightly higher than mine (640 vs. 400), but his photos were extremely noisy compared to mine. It wasn’t even close. I don’t if he had other settings that increased the noise or if the Canons simply have noisier sensors. If they do tend to have more noise, perhaps the “softness” you’re seeing, but that just means that the ISO abilities are being pushed a little hard.
PAG, I agree, just like I stated above, it is all about how you use your gear and post-process your images.
In terms of high ISO performance, currently Nikons are certainly a little better, since Canon has been going after pixels rather than dealing with noise, especially on higher-end models. That’s probably why your image looked a little better…
You talk about general things.
It would be much better if you give us in-depth reviews. Because the picture from Canon is absolutely different from the one from Nikon.
Hiu, how are they different? Are you sure you could tell the difference? I bet if I put two pictures in front of you, one taken with a Nikon and another with Canon, you would not be able to tell the difference. And my point in the article is that camera systems do not matter – it is the photographer that creates pictures.
Dear Nasim,
I have been reviewing mywed.ru and I have noticed that Nikon shooters usually show some life-like (reality) and documentary, reportage shots. While Canon shooters show romantic, soft, poetric, I’d say art shots.
I don’t know but I have never seen any Nikon wedding shooters show something similar to Canon (and so Canon to Nikon). I believe that they do give different wedding images, not the contents themselves, but the colors, the contrasts etc. I’d say Canon is smthing more soft, more airly. Nikon is ultra sharp, you see the pimples – I’d say the images are very firm, the colors are hight saturation.
Yes Sony is cool too, I have seen some really nice Sony wedding pictures, also soft, romantic and poetric (of Canon) and sharp, hight saturation, life-like (of Nikon)
Hiu, color, tone and contrast all depend very heavily on post-processing. And the feel of the photo (documentary vs romantic/soft) depends on the photographer and his/her vision. “Magic” is not created by a camera brand – it is created by the photographer.
The article is sound; you’ve given such a good illustration of the camera as a tool. That last image is absolutely stunning.
Thank you for your feedback Gail!
The article is excellent, and the psycological view of ppl is absolutely right.
But can u pls let us know abt the constraints and other conditions like pixel, zoom, lens ect., required which will suffice for a person who is not professional photographer.
Preeth, like I stated in my “How to buy a DSLR camera” article, any modern entry-level DSLR works great for a beginner.
There seems to be a lot of good photographers and camera equipment available to us today. But the one thing that seems to differentiate photographs at juried award shows is the the degree of post-processing skills the photographers have. Some very good photographs have such obvious flaws that could have been corrected in post processing. I’m beginning to think that 25+% of a great photo is accomplished through post-processing skills.
Ansel Adams was probably the quintissential post-processer of his time.
Peter, I totally agree with you. In some cases, post-processing is 75% of a great photo…
I have recently seen a video where a photographer demonstrated how he changed the photograph in 4 hours with heavy retouching. I don’t think I would have that kind of patience, but the image looked very different at the end.
And Ansel Adams was a magician in his lab. People still wonder how he was able to accomplish what he did without software. I’m sure he would have loved Photoshop! :)
“Olympus, Pentax and Panasonic that have also been doing well in the market, but they are still in their early stages. ”
In their early stages?
Panasonic perhaps, certainly not Pentax & Olympus!
Pentax users are lucky enough to be able to use nearly all of the several million lenses manufactured since the 1950s – the same kind of backwards compatibility us unknown of in other brands. Pentax’s prime lens optics (and coatings) are to die for. Very underrated brand and generally slightly lower costs too… Looks like they will be around longer than Sony who are rumoured to be disinterested already.
Jay, I am sorry for the confusion – I was talking about the 4/3 and Micro 4/3 formats that are relatively new. I will edit the article accordingly.
Nasim bro you explain it so well that there is no argument left…..I have a Canon and I will stick to it…
I m planning to buy a digi cam but i m a bit confused whether I should buy nikon s-220,s-4000 or should I opt for cybershot.
hi,
This site and most visitors are more oriented towards DSLRs than compact cameras, so that is why your query has probably been unanswered. What are you looking for in a camera – what/where do you plan to click and what is your budget ? Of these two, the S4000 is newer and has a better screen and more optical zoom (4x vs 3x ) other than there is little differentiation between them.
Great articel. I am a new fresh beginer, just got my first DLSR D90.
You website really help me a lot to understand how to use camera.
Appreciate!
Happy new year!!
I came here trying to find some point comparisons between Nikon and Canon, but ended up reading through your article all the same. You wrote this up very nicely, and I agree with almost all of your points.
The one aspect I disagree with is your remark on sensor size. Sensor size DOES matter, but not for image quality. Yes, there are some differences (better high ISO performance, slightly better dynamic range) – but that’s it, and unless those are the features you need the most, I would not consider them. Practically speaking, the effects on angle of view (and apparent depth of field) are far more important. For example, if you’re a wildlife and/or macro shooter, would you go with a 135-format camera? Some people do, but I certainly wouldn’t. It makes far more sense to go with a “crop sensor” body, extending the reach of your lenses and increasing apparent depth of field without requiring the aperture to be dialed down. Similarly, if you want to take photos where you can isolate the subject from the background with ease, a crop-sensor camera is not as ideal as a 135-format camera (which, in turn, is not as ideal as a medium- or large-format camera, but those are priced beyond the reach of nearly all hobbyists…)
Thank you for your feedback!
I do not want to argue about this, but if you take two 100% crops from a DX sensor and an FX sensor at base ISO of 200, you will see grain on the crop from a DX sensor while the crop from an FX sensor will be very clean. There certainly is a difference in image quality between DX and FX, even at low ISOs.
You may be correct, but now we’re discussing what amounts to pixel-peeping. I pixel-peep my own works for certain purposes, but I rarely (if ever) make 100% crops. And when it comes time to print, pixel-peeping is relatively meaningless as a measure of what the final image will look like.
I stand by my original assertion: the crop factor should be considered with the type of shooting that you do, and it should be valued above the size of the sensor as far as image quality goes. I have had “full frame” users try to tell and show me that the output from a “full frame” camera is superior to APS-C, APS-H, and 4/3 sensors, but I don’t see the difference. As far as I am concerned, the lens used and the strength of the anti-aliasing filters on the sensor have more to do with image output than the size of the sensor.
Which is not to say that a real difference does not exist, but I would encourage people to look for themselves, randomize some image samples, and see if they can pick out which came from which camera. I honestly doubt that anyone could tell unless they were aware of certain characteristics to look for. Cameras today are all excellent – some are a bit better than others in some areas, but the differences between them are not what they used to be. It’s not what the camera companies would want to hear, of course.
Well said, thanks !!
You are most welcome Sam!
Hi Nasim,
I just bought a Nikon 3100D, along with 35mm 1.8 prime lens. I do not have any other lens and I am trying to get to know my camera first before investing in any other lens. Your articles are providing a lot of insights to me and I hope to click good pictures in nearest future.
Just wanted to say that your articles are great and your effort in explaining photography in simple English is commendable.
God bless
-Pradeep
You are most welcome Pradeep!
Sony is the best for me, I have a DSC-R1, even I zoom it 5x I can clearly see My wrinkles!!
What a BRILLIANT article. Unbiased and very balanced!
Thank you for this! :-)
Nasim, You have opened my eyes… I have a Nikon and I want to live with it.. I can see your depth of experience… Thanks for this article.
Thanks for the nice article. I have a nikon camera. However, the article still doesnt explain the fact why until few years ago Canon is the most sold camera in the market followed by Nikon. Sony seems to have closed the gap in recent years and probably even higher than Nikon. Some argue that Canon has entered into digital camera market and are aggressive to release new technologies much ahead of Nikon (especially the professional features like FX, wide aperture lenses etc). Nevertheless, I agree that it is the man behind the camera that matters at least for those who could shoot better pictures, and the camera matters for those who could never get a good picture:-)
take Nikon ,,, 100% worth
Nasim,
Its really a great article. I’m wondering which camera need to buy, and same time I have seen this article, which is very helpful for me. whether you go with Nikon or Canon in the same range of camera, the creativity, thinking, and the anxiety would be inside of us, which makes BIG difference.
Excellent article. And explained in great way.
Thanks,
Neela
Hi Neela,
I agree with Nasim, in terms of the man behind the camera for a great picture.But frankly
I feel Nikon is the right choice to Begin with and build a new system as I have explained in my comment below.
Nikons are good in Ergonomics and overall Image quality, from my experience past 6 yrs into Digital
and 25 yrs on film photography.I have worked with both Canons & Nikons.Low end & pros.
I am into wedding & Wildlife Photography in India.
Canons require some post processing always to achieve good pics.Not the case with Nikons.Scene recognition system/better metering, processing on Nikons render better Pics than Canon straight from camera.Pros any ways do post processing mostly.It does not matter much to them if they are relying
on one system.
Entry level users looking to start a new system should go to Nikon as they are good in all respects,Ergonomics, feel,low noise,good colour, better focused pics straight from the camera.The Price too is attractive compared to Canons.
Canon entry level cams are poor built,bad ergo & very plasticky feel. Nikons are better designed.
Even the entry level Nikon Lenses are better than Canons.Nikkor 70-300 VR2 & 18-55 VR is a good example of lower price and high performance lens with better features compared to the Canon counterpart.
I am not sure how anyone can make such sweeping conclusions about any camera brand, leave along nikon or canon where every body and lens behaves differently from others of the same brand.
I think the debate of Nikon vs Canon will continue to be there while Canon goes out and sell more pieces than Nikon and most pros own Canons which nobody could explain to date. Do we need a NSA grant to answer this question, probably yes.
SVRK, I simply ignore the Canon vs Nikon talks, because they lead nowhere ;-)
Hi Sir,
I want to Purchase a Camera Suggest Best in the Both Nikkon Coolpix L 120 Or Sony Hx 100v which is the best waiting for Your Reply
Regards!!!
Kiran
Greetings Sir,
I really ADORE photographing… but I still have no professional camera :(
I’m so eager to buy one. I chose Sony DSLR a500 but the problem is that it doesn’t shoot any videos.
I’m so in love with Sony’s new tech and I’m not very convinced with canon.
Shall I buy Nikon? Or stick with Sony and keep the video for something else, maybe video cam.
Thank you…please reply…or if the reader of this can, please do
Mounira, just get any camera system you like and stick with it. Doesn’t matter if you get Nikon, Canon or Sony.
I totally agree. When I decided to seriously pursue photography as a hobby I bought a Son A-100 and had an amazing time. This year I upgraded (my wife is good to me). In my price range it came down to a Canon T3i or Nikon D5100. I read a lot. In the end the Nikon kit came with a little (and I emphasize little) better glass so I bought that one. But between the D5100 and T3i there really wasn’t a bad choice.
Ran into a friend of mine last night who is a pro. Right now he shoots Canon We got on the topic of brands and his response? “I shoot what my boss buys me.”
HI SIR ,
I GONE THRU UR ARTICLE . CAN U PLEASE SUGGEST WHICH IS THE BEST COMPACT CAMERAS AVAILABLE IN MARKET NOW . PLZ SUGGEST ME .
Sir
this is the best article I ever read on the subject.
Thank You!
I’m looking forward to reading other articles of yours.
Have a great and rewarding day.
PPJ
Sony a900 with Carl Zeiss & G SSM Lenses that is where Canon and Nikon can’t match! ;-)
Hi, Everyone
What a great website this is , congratulations !
I came across it quite by accident .
I am a total beginner in the art of photography , and I only started because I became disabled after a spinal operation didn’t go according to plan !
I bought a Nikon F80 on Ebay which came with a 28-80mm lens , then I acquired a 70-300mm so I could have something a bit different .
In a moment of madness I then bought a Yashica Mat on Ebay as I am interested in having some bigger photos of where I live and other places of interest .
I realise that I am trying to run before I can crawl , but the enthusiasm is there in abundance .
I might be receiving some redundancy pay soon , so I was thinking of buying a digital camera , and like everyone else , I am bewildered by all the choice that even Nikon have , let alone other brands .
I am going to stick with Nikon , and I have about a £1000 to spend .
I don’t know why , but I am drawn to the D7000 , probably because I can see one on Ebay for about a £1000 !
Again , brilliant website with brilliant people !
I own the Sony A200 with 18-70 & 75-300 lenses. Several years ago I wanted to step up from point and shoot to SLR for my daughter’s horse shows and it was a great start to the SL world! Now I’m ready for an upgrade. I ned to be apble to shoot in low light as the shows are held in poorly lit barns.
I’ve been looking at the Nikon D5100 since one of the other dads got one earlier this year. I was impressed with the clarity of the shots however I was only viewing them on the camera and not on a PC. Huge difference from what I’ve been able to get with my Sony and it was achieved with a simple preset on the Nikon.
I read this article and began to rethink my upgrade. After reading your insight to the fact that they are all very close and just stick with one system, I am now looking at the Sony A580 body only for the same price as the Nikon D5100 kit. I can use the lenses I already have and put the $$$ into the body. Side by side they are very close with Sony edging ahead in a few areas and falling a little in others.
Please let me know your thoughts.
For what you are looking to shoot, I would look into Nikon. Sony (which is the brand I use) doesn’t have the best low light performance. Nikon does.
Well, I got the Nikon D5100 and a 55-300mm zoom. Very impressive in low light level with movement using preset sport mode! I’m just getting started now. I miss my Sony since I’ve gotten so used to it but the Nikon is a quick learn and plenty of online helpful info.
thank you….nasim
hi Mr.Nasim,
I am a biggener, and i want to bye Canon d 1100. is it a good camera? pleas advise.
The best line I ever heard/read:
‘The best camera is the one in your hand’
hi Nasim,
This is the most fruitful article while searching for comparisons of cameras on internet. Great job.
I fall amongst beginners, i have a feeling that you have begun considering the Sony because of improvements in technology and you feel that Sony will get into the competition very soon. i want to ask, Is now Sony really in the game as per your opinion?
Does Mega pixel matter a lot? e.g. i want to select amongst Sony Cybershot DSC-W530 / Sony Cybershot DSC-W510 and Canon Power Shot A-2200). what do yo recommend me as i have to put the ignition ON.
You have not replied or post comment since 12th September 2011. r u ok?
Imran
What types of good camera can i buy that is lower than $1000 ? im very confused between chosing nikon and canon.It seems you take good quality with canon and lots of my friends use canon.But the nikon,it has many types of lens but the price seems to be so high.Which camera can i choose?????? I also heard about the nikon v1 white but it has been replied with bad things and high price…
Thanks for the Advice’s I’m really becoming a big fan of yours and if any day in this life i come to US i’ll meet you because your a good man you share everything which most of photographers don’t do that, that’s what makes you superior then other photographers.
Thanks Again
Hi Nasim..
Excellent post…rely liked it and it rely clear doubts about the Cameras.
But i jst want a pro advice,that in this vast market of Camera what are the points we need to be consider while purchasing the cameras.
I am amateur user or just a click at some personal functions. I just need a good and affordable cameras.
Earlier i was using Sony DSC W170.
Please suggest me..
Rishi Raj Aggarwal
I’ve been fond of photography for almost 40 years now. I try to keep up with the latest technology keeping in mind the cost of equipment and utilization. My film Camera was Minolta SRT-100 purchased in 1972. Good camera but found it too bulky. The first digital camera was Sony W-35 good result and portable. I also use my mobile phone Nokia X-2 for photography as well for keeping photocopy of important frequently referred documents. Being familiar with Sony my new camera is Sony HX7V. Bottom line is I stick to the brand with which I have become familiar. So it’s Sony for me.
Nasim,
Yours website is the best I have visitied about photography. I got in accidently and it has lot of valuable information
Thank you very much
Hey Nasim,
Great Post!! As beginner I started my journey in search of The Best DSLR for me and finally ended with your post.
Still i am confused between Nikon D3100 and Canon 1100D !!
Just want to know which side is greener beforehand :)
Which of these two brand’a accessories are cost effectives?
In india i can get Nikon at approx 30K and canon 25K (both with 18-55mm lense kit), here body price is not issue what about after effects on pocket?
I know once photographer starts loving his/her pics price doesnt matter but i think they must be feeling some heat in their pocket..
Can you please suggest which one is best to invest?
thanks
_pankie
I can tell you as canon user for many years that its not the camera. Its the person. I have used Nikon in the past. And I feel they may actually have the upper hand over canon. But then I see my friends pics compared to mine from the canon and mine are twice as nice.
I would say your number 1 factor is price. Figure out the most u can afford. then go for the best deal u can get. I would consider Sony also. U get a great deal for the money.
I have the exact same question…
I m worried about the lack of autofocus motor in Nikon D3100 body… so i’ll be forced to buy a lens worth twice the cost if i want autofocus in it (m referring to 50mm f1.8 nikkor lens with n without autofocus here)… !!!!
I m much more inclined to Nikon D3100 than canon 1100D … so this autofocus motor in body thing is bugging me… please help…!!!
Hey Vijay,
With entry level camera you will always face the problem of autofocus of higher lenses..
I have bought Nikon D3100 and I am happy with it. Article is rightly said you will always feel other side is greener.. Just Follow your heart and go for it.. Coz Device is just means with which you are capturing the moment, which moment to capture and how is only matters…
_pankie
Can you please suggest which one is best to invest ……..sony or nikon or canon …..?
than Q………
canonu beğeniyorum 1100d
Hello Nasim
What do you think the best Lens for my new A77 sony ?
(1)For landscape..
(2)For sports..
(3)For portriaits
What lens would you buy if money didn’t matter for each?
ben yeni bir makına alcam hangisini tavsıye edersiniz 1700 tl yi aşmıcak lutfen yardım edin
Which one would you recommend to a new machine I alcan aşmıcak yi tl 1700 please help
Hello Nasim
Your website is really good and informative. Congratulations! Do you have any comments on Sony HX7V. I have not been able to find if you can pause while taking a movie and whether one can edit a movie clip. I shall appreciate an answer to this.
I believe both Canon and Nikon produce equally good items with each item from both having some strengths and weaknesses over the other’s. Most of today’s cameras and lenses are complex designs so some optimization is needed. Differences arise when one favors optimizing on certain aspect in comparison to the other.
Given this, although I like Nikon system as well, they are more expensive in enthusiast level than equivalent Canon system. E.g. 24-70 f/2.8 in Nikon is a lot more expensive than Canon’s. Similar differences exist for 70-200 f/2.8 etc. I do not understand why Nikon always couples lens rebates with body purchase. If one invests into Nikon system, purchasing everything one can afford and want at the time of body purchase would be more economical. Later on, buying lenses separately would be more expensive. In comparison Canon provides lens only rebates as well. So, in the long run this would result in huge savings by going with Canon than Nikon.
Just wanted to thank u. Ive been a cannonite for many years. While looking at upgraded cameras today the salesman said take a look at this sony? I laughed…Haha A sony? Do they even have interchangeable lenses? Wait its a DLSR? really? Image stabilization built into camera? Not the lens? Wait how much? $100 bucks cheaper then my comparable Cannon? No thanks sir, may I please see the Canon? Salesman: Did I show u the 10 frames per second speed burst setting? No? Slsmn: Did I show u the autosensor that turns off the screen when u put ur eye on the viewfinder? No? Ive been dedicated to Canon for many years. But I feel they may be slacking a bit? Im am going to take a 2nd look at Nikon and def a 3rd look at Sony. Ill Comment back after the big purchase tomorrow. But I do have to say that after this article I am strongly considering trying another brand? Hand down the 10.1 to lil sister and teach her about canons greatness.
Again thanks for the post. U may have helped change me.
this is what i call a clean chit to everyone. nice work done. and all your photographs are simply superb. will you help me to choose in between nikon d5100 and canon 600d. as this will be my first dslr and i am going to keep it for a long time may be for life time. because it will be my first. ….. pleh……….
. ….. help………..
Please help. This site is the best and in the next week I am going to buy one of these cameras!
I am not trying to start a stupid nikon vs canon debate here, but it is my time to buy a new digital full frame camera now that prices are dropping on d700 w/ 16-35 and 5d mark ii w/17-40. I do not have any lenses for either body. This will be strictly for landscapes. I have read all the pros and cons out there. I do not need video, I love the rugged body of the nikon, I like the canons lower iso 100 vs. 200. Here are the 2 real questions.
I have already priced these 2 bodies and lenses out, these are the ones I can afford, I cannot afford the 14-24 for the nikon, or the 16-35 for the canon, just too expensive. Which model would you buy, and why?
I do want the ability to print the ocasional 20×30 print. I am also wandering if this is going to be a problem for the d700. I am interested in hearing people who have the d700 or 5d mark ii and have printed this big?
I tried to think about the lens and I would buy the three you suggested in your landscape article, are cannons version of those lenses sharper or do they have less distortion?
So, thats it, please help which camera set would you purchase. Thanks so much. Jeff
Jeff, get the Canon 5D Mark II for landscape photography – it has a lot more resolution than the Nikon D700.
My 2¢ is that I use the Canon 5D Mark ii as primary and rebel XSI as back up. If you will shoot Raw, you will need a good size cf card (I blew it once, ran out of space). I edit in PS, Aperture, and Adobe lightroom 3 (4 just came out, oh, and so did Canon’s Mark iii BTW). Nasim is right about the artist vs the tools, hey just keep all your cameras on the green auto spot, most people won’t know what to look for until they see better, like TV, OLD VS HD quality, very different (and the Mark ii shoots full HD video so remember that extra cf card).
Happy shooting!
Rick
Hi Nasim, fabulous reviews and stunning photographs! I’ve been a Nikon owner for the past 4 years – i use a d80 and d7000 mainly for wedding photography/reportage style images. I’ve now decided to upgrade to a full frame camera and am considering the d700. The only problem is i find Nikons to be quite heavy, and with lenses and a flashgun its difficult to keep up for hours! Here is my dilemma….i’m considering whether to convert to Canon (5D mark II) – the weight is much more bearable and the movie recording is a bonus! I’ve also heard that the quality is sharper on the canon camera but i’m not sure if thats true :s. Is it worth the hassle of changing my kit? I don’t want to regret any decision i make so i would appreciate your advice please!!
Please help me!
Thank you!
Anisa :)
Anisa, I have had a lot of people contact me regarding switching from the 5D Mark II to a D700. After being used to Nikon camera bodies with excellent AF systems, you will not be happy with Canon’s AF – it is very poor in comparison.
Hi! I’ve been reading your articles and thumbs up!
I just want to ask what is the counter part of nikon d300s in canon. Is it 60d?
Thanks a lot,
rosalyn
Hello Nasim/Lola,
Firstly wonderful job guys this is unarguably the best site that i have been to & i am sure that i will be following your posts regularly..Like most guys i own a decent point & shoot camera ( Lumix DMC ZX7) & i have started to exhaust the features that my camera can offer & hence am thinking of upgrading to a dslr. With this in mind i did a fair bit of reading & after some good amount of time & research i choose the Nikon D5100 to be my weapon of choice, but as most guys out there i got lost in the Nikon vs Cannon jungle & provided that the D5100 is the best dslr camera out here it lacks an AF motor which means that i have to use the Nikkor lenses which is a bit hard as i simply love the Samyang-85mm-f14-IF-Aspherical( would love a review of that lens as well) as it has some nice reviews as well as the results are quite impressive..I can try to use the lens in a manual way but it just made me think whether is this a good option i have been trying my friends dslr ( Cannon 450D, Nikon D90,Nikon 7000D) the D90 & the D7000 are a bit over budget for me but i love the way the Nikon feels in my hand the cannon is fine as well but the Nikon feels as if it belongs there.
My only concern is that i guess the D5100 is better than the Cannon EOS 500D/600D but the lack of an AF motor seems to be a major disadvantage as then i would have to stick with the expensive Nikkor lenses..
I have read your review on the D5100 & it looks promising, but the AF motor is something that i am concerned about, i am not that worries about the movie issue.
All is wish is to be sure before i make an investment into something am sure of & i am writing to you as i just have this doubt with regards to the lack of an AF motor in the D5100.
It would really be nice if you could help me clarify this out..
Keep up your wonderful job.
Cheers,
Amit.
Can you throw some light on the latest SLT models by sony. I own a sony A55V. Sometimes I feel that SLT is an issue in low light situations and also noise levels are a bit high compared to nikon or canon.
Hello Nasim,
Someone recommended I check out your website as being very informative. My question is this and I apologize if you have already answered it elsewhere. I currently have a Nikon D7000 with the 18-55mm VR and the 55-200mm VR and both make beautiful pictures. I mostly take landscape but am asked on occasion to take family portraits. All of us seem to have different things we prefer in our photography so mine is sharpness. While my D7000 does take nice, colorful, sharp pictures, do you think I would have sharper pictures with the D700 or the new D800 OR would simply using one of the prime lens accomplish my same goal of rich, colorful and SHARP pictures? Thank you so much for taking the time to respond.
I partially agree with you. I’m an amateur and I can tell that a good camera, even on bad hands like mine, makes the difference. I bought a Canon 7D and my best friend owns an older (compared to mine) D300.
This summer we went in Croatia and we both had a 18-200 lens. He is far better than me in shooting (but still amateur) and my shots where twice better than his ones. I let him use my 7D and obtained even better results. I was happy of those results and encouraged me to study more to improve. My skills are not fully capable to exploit all the 7D gear and, following your reasoning, I should have chosen something less high-end, but I would have achieved poor results making me abandon this initial hobby.
Unfortunately during my last trip to Caribe someone robbed my gear and now I’m wondering what to buy. I’m sincere…I’m considering D800, because it’s a full frame (wanting to experience some more helps due to gear implying further confidence and willingness of improvement), but can be carried as something with 1 camera, 1 lens and built in flash (so no requirement of big heavy bags…which aren’t a minus for a pro, but are for a learner). I know you hate it, but I’m considering a 28-300 lens (for trips purposes, instead of the magic 3 lens)…when (as I hope) my results will become very good, I’ll “split” my 28-300 in those 3 achieving better results. Concluding….gear matters and helps us in increasing our confidence and strengthening our not quitting desire.
sir I’m much satisfied with the information .
But there’s a great confusion that, between NIKOR LENS & ZEISS LENS which better?
hello . i’m from malaysian . i really want to buy DSLR camera . but i didn’t know which one is the best . but , finally i prefered to buy CANON . but , once again . i’m confius . i only have RM1000 to buy the camera . which dslr camera ( canon ) that is cost rm1000 ? please , answer .
nasim ,i wanted 2 buy a dslr .i m interested in sony bt people wants me 2 buy between canon & nikon.can u suggest me what should i buy……..plz help me…………
Hi Nasim ,
Can you please let me know which Model to Buy
Sony DSC HX20V Dig camera
PowerShot S95 Digital Camera
Nikon Coolpix S 9300 Dig Camera
Canon Powershot SX 230 HS
Kodak EasyShare M580 Digital Camera
Thanks ,
Kodak is worist camera is market , Slim camera of sony is gd under 10,000. Cannon dslr and nikon dslr both r gd,u can go with any one .
Without good technical skills and creativity, no matter what camera system you use, you will never be able to capture anything good. Read, learn, learn and learn, then experiment and shoot a lot – that’s the only way to become a better photographer.
Fantastic article. I’ve been researching cameras, with the desire of getting back into photography. I think the Nikon D5100 would be a good choice. I don’t think a person could go wrong by choosing either Canon, or Nikon. They both offer great lenses, and a wide assortment of accessories. I’ve read a lot of reviews, and Nikon kept coming out ahead of Canon in the reviews. I also think that I’ve always wanted to get a Nikon. Reading reviews and technical specifications can cause your head to spin. Your articles have brought a lot of clarity to my decision making process. Thank you.
thanks for the wonderful article :D
i am an amateur photographer with a developing interest in photography, till now i have been clicking from my phones 8mp camera, my budget is below 30,000 rupees and i am trying to find out if nikon d3100 would b better or 1100d cannon for me??? plz if someone could throw light if there r any major differences between them or if some better third option i have in that budget..!! :D
thank you :D
I have been searching blogs and sites to look for an appropriate bridge camera.. I have found sony dsc hx200v. I love photography and with my previousl years old sony digi cam 5.1 I have taken pics people appreciate alot.. I am quite confused to see this comparison race of different comapnies. I would owe to you a thousand times if you would suggest me any cam with a better sensor , essentially a bridge cam without an external lense. of if you could encourage me for sony 200v.. Thanks . Regards
I have been searching blogs and sites to look for an appropriate bridge camera.. I have found sony dsc hx200v. I love photography and with my previousl years old sony digi cam 5.1 I have taken pics people appreciate alot.. I am quite confused to see this comparison race of different comapnies. I would owe to you a thousand times if you would suggest me any cam with a better sensor , essentially a bridge cam without an external lense. of if you could encourage me for sony 200v.. Thanks . Regards
I have just discovered your website and am very impressed. I am an amateur photographer and have the Sony A57 with the 18-250 telephoto lens. I just purchased the Sigma 150-500 telephoto lens as my interest is in learning how to take bird photography. Your website and all the advice is very helpful. I have not used the Sigma lens as yet (just got it a week ago) as I have to get used to the size/weigh etc as well as how it works. I would think I should get a tripod for it as it may not be easy to hand hold to take pictures. I love your pictures and hope one day mine will be as good as yours.
Regards,
Bev
This is very nice and useful. I’m gonna get my self a camera soon and somehow i refuse to think too much about it because I’m not a professional photographer and after long time usage of simple Sony camera, it will be huge improvement for me anyway. I’ll get Sony because I’m used to it and worked very well for me. Still, the only reason why I felt like searching and comparing is “true” color. What makes a color of the photo the most closest to the color we see with our eyes? I would appreciate a lot an opinion on this topic from someone who’s eyes have seen so much beauty.
Thanks.
Loved the whole discussion on cameras.
Anyone need a pair of Yashica TL electra bodies and some lens? I am presently using a Nikon D40x. Love them all. I shot over 5,000 slides before switching to digital. I now need a camera with a higher asa and shutter speed for shopping at a fast moving dirt race track. Just not enough light to stop those cares in their tracks at the track. even with a f1.2 lens.
Hello Nasim,
I am a beginner with Canon rebel T2i Kit 18 135mm for about 1 year, BTW I find it pretty good and fit almost all my need, and I have been reading your blog for over 2 weeks, fantastic! I always find dedicated expert like you writing personal bolg is better and useful than looking for info in forums…….
You certainly write a lot about Nikon, good quality, almost making me upgrade to Nikon….I wanna know if you kno someone like you write blogs like this but is a Canon user? I am saving to get 5D3…..I love your blog, and I look forward to more Canon gears review here b/c I know you are expanding your expertise to Canon and other brands than Nikon.
Thank you Nasim, for all what you shared….And I am a red belt :)
dear Nasim
Kindly let me know which one is better between Zeiss and G- lens,
Canon and Nikon are great. These two put more money into research and development which benefit the consumer. One thing to consider. If you are going to take the majority of your work using flash, pro shooters say Nikon has the edge on flash metering. They say Nikon gives better consistency shot after shot. So if you are headed into the studio, Nikon appears to have the secret sauce on flash photography. Ask around.
Im planning to get a camera real soon. My budget is around Rs.8000.00. I just use the cam for family and friends snap shots. What can you recommend?
Thanks Naseem!
I have just bought Nikon D7000 with 18-70 3.5-4.5 and 55-300 4.5-5.6G ED lenses. I love photography and used to take pictures with mobile camera or my sony digital (point and shoot) camera. I saved money and atlast bought it!
I am not regretting at all, but my friends are telling me i did a msitake. I should had purchase cheaper camera with good lens like 17-55 2.8
As i said i am not regretting my decision to purchase D7000 and I am trying to learn quick but still i am a little confused.Should i sell both of my 2 above mentioned lenses and add some money to buy 17-55 2.8 lens?
I like to capture sceneries (landscape), night photography, panning, splash etc. Can i do it all with 17-55?
I am sorry if the post is irrelevent so just ignore or delete it.
Best regards
What camera did you use for your pictures? They are BEAUTIFUL! I love nature and that’s what I want to get a camera for mostly. Thanks
Excellent article, I have become your fan. Thanks a lot. I found your website randomly searching for lens reviews over the internet and since then been reading your articles and they are radically different than anyone else out there.
I am amused at some of these comments above, the kind of questions people are asking about which brand or camera they should buy even after reading this article, haha.
Thanks for the post, I’m glad I stumbled across it. Lately I’ve been tossing back and forth the idea of possibly selling my Sony gear and investing in a Nikon or Canon but I just can’t get myself to do it. I know it’s one of their older models but I absolutely love my Sony A200. If nothing else, this article has helped me decide to keep the camera I’m comfortable and happy with and invest in the lenses instead. My first step is selling my kit lens and probably getting the Sigma DC Macro f/2.8 17-70mm in place of it. Between this and my Minolta f/1.7 50mm I should be pretty set until I can afford a good 70-200. Of course I love the CZ lenses but my budget right now does not allow me to get one. lol. It’s so true that the equipment is not as important as the talent of the person composing the photos; I guess I just need to be reminded of this now and then because society and advertising can be so convincing otherwise! Thanks again.
can u plz. confirm which one is better for DSLR like sony , canon & nikon most of the peoples prefer canon EOS some time sony also becz they are using carl zeiss lenses ???
Hayath K.E
Very well made points. I know many people who would do well to read this bit of experienced wisdom.
Thx for the wonderful article. This really helps.
Can you tell me if $675 including all of these is a good deal:
Nikon D5100
18-55 mm lens
55-200 mm lens
8 GB card
bag
Also, is it better to go with a 55-300 mm lens instead of 55-200?
I would appreciate if you and others can reply to your earliest, as I have to decide by tomorrow as my coupon at staples expires tomorrow. Thank you very much
I shoot with 2 D600’s so I am not able to comment on the camera, although I know it’s a fine camera.
The price is very good as you already know. Amazon would cost you more.
From what I read the 55-200 is an excellent lens. The 55-300 is equally great with an added reach of 100mm. To me it would indeed be worth the $100 without a doubt.
I would also encourage you to spend another 100 at some point and get a 50mm 1.8d lens. You will be blown away by the sharpness compared to the other 2 lenses. Yes, it really does look that much better.
Have fun!
Chad
canon is the best…. :-)
Hi Nasim,
Like your pics you make great articles. Thank You.
I am now having Canon (point & shoot) power shot SX 110 IS, which produces great results. At some of the pics I could isolate subject (at shorter distance) from the background, which appear as if it was taken with a dlsr. Now I am planning for a dlsr and as usual my mind oscillates with the dilemma ‘Canon or Nikon?’ Though, after analyzing reviews, my mind slightly tending to Nikon d5100, my eyes observe a kind of whitish color or contrast-boost at pics from Canon dlsrs, may be I am wrong. Can you please clear my doubt.?
TanQ & Regards:-)
Mohan.
_________________________
I added cool smileys to this message… if you don’t see them go to: http://s.exps.me
Finally someone wrote something worth to read about comparing DSLR cameras. I agree with you Mr. Mansurov, all about the never ending debates. Now I know which one will I going to buy. I’m amateur photographer sir, so your articles help me a lot. Thank you for that
Regards
Akrie – Indonesia
I am fully agree with you. But still I request you to help me to choose between Canon IXUS 125 HS and Sony DSC-WX 150. Both are fully HD but still it look that the colours of Canon are more real then Sony. Why is it so? Is it is because of better lens in canon camera or anything else. I will be thankful if you please also explain the defination of “zoom plus ” used in brochure of canon.
i think beside of the power of brand, one of the consideration to choose dslr system is the availability of spare part and the service center. in my country, indonesia, the most popular is canon, followed by nikon. sony? just a tiny alpharian number. :D
Hi Nasim,
This is a great article. I fully agree with what you said.
I used to be into slide photography many years ago, using a Minolta cameras with MD lenses. Then along came the AF lenses with the new mount types for the Minolta. I never upgraded as I didn’t have the money at the time to replace all my gear. When the digital cameras came along, I started using point and shoot cameras.
Eventually I really wanted to have an SLR again and looked at Nikon, Canon and Sony. I ended up getting the Nikon. I handled models of all three brands and the Nikon was the one that best fit my hands. I found this a bit disappointing as I really liked the Sony (and my dad, sister and her partner all have Sonys), but I chose what is most comfortable for me to use over any other consideration of features.
I got the D90 with the 28-55 and 55-200 kit lenses. I am very happy with what I got and yes it always looks greener on the other side :)
Hi Nasim, I’m an amateur who has been using a P&S and think its time to move up. ive kearnt a lot from your articles on DSLRs. Im mustering up courage to get a DSLR. Can you help me make a choice. My subjects mostly going to be are birds, animals and historical monuments. The occasional landscape from time to time. I will buy a telephoto lens too. Night / sport/ family photography is not a requirement for the forseeable future. It looks a toss up between Canon and Nikon. My budget is USD 1000 . I live in Sydney , Australia but might buy from Amazon as local mark ups are very high. What do you recommend?
Hi David,
Sorry I am not of help with any suggestions.
Have you checked out the Australian on-line shops. Some have really good deals, but may still be a tad bit more expensive. But this way you still get the full manufacturer’s warranty, especially useful if you intend to travel abroad. They sell items that have been imported by the official distributor of the brands. You could also print out the best on-line price and take it to one of the local big name shops and ask for a price match. You might be surprised at what is possible…
i want to buy a point & shoot camera. so my choice is nikon L810. is the camera is good ?
i want to buy a camera.. is the nikon L810 is a good camera ?
Hi Mr. Nasim
Thank you for this article and i learned a lot I am aspiring to have a entry level DSLR and I am choosing for 2 brands the Nikon d5100 vs Canon eos 600d it is my first time to buy a DSLR so i am quite undecissive which one should i choose… I always check on the internet for the reviews of these two but i am having quite a hard time to choose,.. I am hoping that you could give me advice or even opinions about it.. thank you so much and more power
I am a beginner in DSLR photography and just bought Nikon D3100 in a deal with 50mm, 18-55mm lens gear. I have used it only once on my vacations in Dubai. Considering myself an ammature who used only digital cameras so far, I enjoyed taking pictures with DSLR a lot and the results when I saw on my computer were mind blowing. Your website is mind blowing and from here I have come to know so many things, which probably no body shares with any one for free. You are awesome… God bless you and keep the good work up.
Just one question, is D3100 ok for a person like me? Which lens I may use for learning DSLR photography… Rest, through out this month, I shall try to go through all contents of your website and try to take benefit out of it as much as possible….
thanks a lot for the advise. i think I’m one of the person who has benefited mostly from your advise. i fully agree with you that a camera is just a tool in a photographer’s bag. without all the above that you have mentioned, i.e, the skill set, patience, vision, creativity, planning, timing,and lighting, then someone cannot have the best out come. i really want to be a professional photographer coz i really do enjoy it. i do it as part time job, but i want to change especially now that you have inspired me, and i take the challenge positively.
thanks a lot.
Please help. For a big pictures, big print, and best cuality, what do you think is the best camera, Sony a77, Nikon D5200 or Canon Eos T4?.
Please help. For a big pictures, big print, and best cuality, what do you think is the best camera, Sony a77, Nikon D5200 or Canon Eos T4?. Thank you
pls help me to choose b/w canon powershot sx50 and nikon coolpix p510 ,pls mail me
Dear Mr. Nasim…
First of all Thanks to you to post such a great block reg., the DSLR cameras.
A small question … i have Cannon 7D camera with 18-135mm lens, if i want to take a picture in a dancing arena (Full of Disco colour lights) how to setup my camera.. in ISO, shutter speed and Apreture. For 7D which lense is best to take a product shoot and all. Pls., advise me.
Thanks,
Regs.,
James.
Actually I have a hobby of photography and i want this hobby to be my profession.So as a beginner I want to buy a semi professional camera and now i am totally confused with Nikon P510 & Sony HX200V… So snuggest me which one should I buy…
Both of the cameras you are referencing are hybrid cameras, cross between a dark and a point and shoot. If you want a semi pro camera you need to step up to a dslr. I’m not sure what the Nikon equivalent is but for Canon that would be the 60D, 7D or for full frame 6D.
The activity on this article is a testimony to how well it is written and how relevant the discussion is. I have pointed many people to it after I found it because I wanted to do photography first and then understand how whatever gear I use plays into that. I took point and shoot pictures for a long time until I got my first Sony DSLR. I went to town with it. I wanted more ‘stuff’ and more ‘features.’ Before I got a Canon 7d my brother gave me his old Nikon N80 because he and his wife were upgrading to a D3000. Suddenly I had a Sony DSLR, a Canon DSLR, and a Nikon film camera with a Quantaray kit lens. I use all three all the time. I use my camera on my smartphone. My next investment is in lomography. Why? Because this article had the right kind of depth in it to make me understand photography first and then as I progress I can move along with gear as needed. This is a go to article and I just wanted to take a moment to thank you for it.
Sir,
This is one of the best article I have read. I have been researching and researching for close to 5 months now, on what to buy. I am going to INVEST a good part of my savings in buying the DSLR. So I want to be very careful in choosing the right gear for me. And when I read just 2 of your article, I was thinking how did I miss your articles earlier. If only I would have read these article 5 months before my quest would have been over long time ago.
And based on you article, I do not know any good photographer how can help me. But I am going to follow your website from now on. This is just one stop blog for all your photography quest. I was a hunter few years back. But now I feel I should put all my skill I learnt from my hunter uncle of mine to good use. I am intending to concentrate on bird photography. I know this stream demands great knowledge of the subject, which I have learnt from my very young age. Only this time I am going to use camera instead of a gun. :-).
Sir have you written any article on birding please provide me with a link of your website.
Regards,
Leo Williams.
And one more thing I just forgot to mention in my post. The font on your website is not good. It makes reading hard. Please try using a true type font, like Ariel, Times New Roman…. And Sir, you need any help with web site designing let me. I will do for free for you.
Leo you are in error. I am using an older machine and have no troubles with the article.
UTF-8 (UCS Transformation Format—8-bit) is a variable-width encoding that can represent every character in the Unicode character set. It was designed for backward compatibility with ASCII and to avoid the complications of endianness and byte order marks in UTF-16 and UTF-32.
UTF-8 has become the dominant character encoding for the World-Wide Web, accounting for more than half of all Web pages. The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) requires all Internet protocols to identify the encoding used for character data, and the supported character encodings must include UTF-8. The Internet Mail Consortium (IMC) recommends that all e-mail programs be able to display and create mail using UTF-8. UTF-8 is also increasingly being used as the default character encoding in operating systems, programming languages, APIs, and software applications.[citation needed]
UTF-8 encodes each of the 1,112,064 code points in the Unicode character set using one to four 8-bit bytes (termed “octets” in the Unicode Standard). Code points with lower numerical values (i.e. earlier code positions in the Unicode character set, which tend to occur more frequently) are encoded using fewer bytes. The first 128 characters of Unicode, which correspond one-to-one with ASCII, are encoded using a single octet with the same binary value as ASCII, making valid ASCII text valid UTF-8-encoded Unicode as well.
The official IANA code for the UTF-8 character encoding is UTF-8.
Hi Lysle,
Well this seems to be way off the topic. I was just reading through the web page today. And I found it really hard to read such wonderful topics. It looked like the words were split. And I KNOW I AN NOT IN ERROR coz I was reading it. I dont know if you are using UTF-8 or any other fonts. And I did not mean to degrade your web site in any way. And the help I offered was just out of good will. So I dont think these long explanation is required. I am a web application developer myself. I just thought it was very hard for me to read. If its a universal font it should have worked for me as well like it worked on your old computer, coz I am using a New one.
PS: To : Mr. NASIM MANSUROV:
Sir With all due respect I did not mean to demean the web site in anyway. I love your article so much. I think you would understand.
I am a beginner in photography and having some difficulties in taking “Close Up” shots using AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor 55-200mm f/4-5.6G ED, using D3000. I don’t have any problem while taking long shots. But, whenever I concentrate on persons face, they ended up blur. I tried indoors and out door, same result. Please let me know what is causing that blur?
I had a Sony because I thought they inherited Minolta’s knowledge, but I forgot that Minolta was a film camera… Every time I took a picture, the actual image was moved to the right, for about 20%, it was like the sensor chip was off. They never were able to fix it or even find the problem. I would bought the A99 full Frame, but with this little bad experience, I am buying an used 1Ds
Hi Nasim,
It’s simply great to have your expert views on the photography.I am a subscriber of your blog and a regular follower of it (although not very old buddy here).I came across about Translucent Mirror Technology being used in Sony DSLRs. Can you please explain what exactly is TMT is. I could see few times this term you mentioned in Sony A77 Review article,but did not get exactly what it is.How does it affect the photography in DSLR cameras please?
Also if you kindly give us your valuable feedback/expertise on Sony Alpha58 and Nikon D5100 please as a comparison-wise.I want to enter into the world of DSLRs from my current point & shoot platform.So bit confused with the technology terms being used by the manufacturers for better marketing.
Regards,
Amit
I’ve been reading a lot of your articles once I stumbled upon your blog. I personally am a Canonite. Some points I think people should take into consideration when purchasing their FIRST DSLR. Brand does not matter. Both Canon and Nikon make comparable products and the pricing is pretty similar. Both have their strong points and weaknesses. First decide what you enjoy shooting do you can decide which brand strong points support that. Then go to a store and actually hold and play with the camera. See what feels better in your hands. A good camera that is uncomfortable is worse than having no camera at all. Secondly if you have friends with cameras getting the same brand as them is also a good idea. That way you can hopefully try out equipment they have that you are considering purchasing before you do do. Reviews are fine but there is nothing like YOUR real world shooting. My first camera was a Nikon that I had about a week. It was awkward in my hands. But I didn’t switch because of that. I switched because a friend had a Canon and she was teaching me photography. When we went out she would loan me things to try out. I’ve looked at changing brand several times but my reasons for switching were minor. I am purchasing my 6th&7th Canon’s next week, the 6D and 5D MarkIII. I’m a wedding/portrait photographer. The low light capabilities of the 6D are unmatched. I do think you get more bang for your buck with Nikon. Besides weddings I shoot for Local paper so I was looking for something with Wi-Fi. Nikon you need an adapter, the 6d has it built in along with GPS. You can’t go wrong with either brand.
Happy snapping.
Both of the cameras you are referencing are hybrid cameras, cross between a dark and a point and shoot. If you want a semi pro camera you need to step up to a dslr. I’m not sure what the Nikon equivalent is but for Canon that would be the 60D, 7D or for full frame 6D.
Dear Mr. Nasim,
Can you advise me how to shoot like in sample 2. Do i need special filters/lens etc? The shot is so nice.
Hi i just bought Sony Alpha a57 and i am very excited to learn and use it. Any tips?
Hi Nasim,
Just bought aSony hx300. While using flash it takes almost 7-10 seconds for the next shot due to recharge duration of flash. Please advise me that how much time is required to recharge the flash in hx3oo and in other cameras(nikon p520) as compared to it.
REGARDS
I have read similar articles, but I’m glad I read this one too. I have a Sony NEX-5n and want to upgrade. I have been pleased with the camera overall and was debating sticking with Sony (NEX-7 successor being released later this year, A57 or A77) versus switching to Nikon. I’m glad to see someone that has an opinion in favor of Sony as most insist that if you want to become serious, it has to be Nikon or Canon.
Thanks!
Sony, Nikon, Canon, Yadda Yadda Yadda and on and on it goes. Ha. I have the Sony A20o for several years of great photos! My only trouble was low light action shots. Last year I was looking to upgrade my Sony lens to some larger apertures for indoor shooting and decided to write in to this forum for opinions. Great opinions! I only switched to the Nikon D51oo because of the superior sensor for low light. Now, with both cameras to compare, I can see that IT DOESN’T MATTER! They are both excellent cameras. I could have stayed with the Sony platform and compensated with lenses. However, I use the Nikon exclusively now and will pass on my Sony A200 to my son.
Very true. Fri the most part Nikon, Canon, Sony systems is Firs, Chevy, Dodge.
I am a professional wedding photog having shot 68 weddings the last 2 seasons. I started out with A Canon 60d then on to the 5dmkII then moved systems to Nikon starting with a couple D600’s. sold those early this year replacing them with aD800 and a D4.
And all professional level lenses. The only major difference one can see at web resolution level between all the bodies is at ISO above 1600. It gets very obvious above 6400 on to 12800. At which only the D4 can produce “usable” images. By no means portfolio worthy. Ya can have a look at my gear bag here: http://FrontPageImage.us
Hey,
I’m a hobbyist who wanna ‘invest’ in a camera and have been hunting around for some time. I have shortlisted Canon 600D and Nikon 5100 or 5200. I also came across the alpha series by Sony which has a new technology called the ‘translucent mirror technology’, wherein the mirror doesn’t move. Sounded very next gen… What do you suggest?
regards
Hi,
I have a budget of 15000.
I want to buy a digtal camera.
Which one I should prefer from Sony,Nikon or Canon and which model?
Please suggest.
Bset choice under 10,000, is Cannon or Sony ,
Cannon SX160 is gd or not ,
Sir, I’ve read my user manual but still find it hard to understand the terms, now, before I’ve reached to your site I was with many bloggers, reading and trying to understand the basic in photography but it is with you I got to simplify everything. I am a hobbyist, I have another job far from this but would want to pursue this craft. I would want to give my utmost gratitude for you’ve given help to me. Thank you very much! As I take this journey, I will take your words and pieces of advice. Keep it up, Sir! You’re helping a lot!
which is best for beginners canon or nikon????????????????
Sir,
I am really confused …which one to buy nikon 3200 or sony alpha a 58 or canon 600 D ?? I know canon n nikon are the best …but sony has come up with latest technology ..so is it worth buying ???
the article sounds real nice…nd helpful..i am considering sony a58 dslr this season..it wil b grt if yu put on yur opinions wit comparisons btwn canon 600d and nikon 5100.. am just a begginer in photography,seekin to grow my skills…
Im planning to get a camera real soon but is considering getting a d5000 or 500d. Personally, I want to get a nikon. Apart from the kit lens which I must master first before getting a better lens, Im thinking of getting a 50mm lens also.
I’m inclined to believe that success in photography cannot be measured by the equipment you own, or where and how often you have been published…but rather by how much you have learned to appreciate what you see
Thanks for the article.
Nasim Sir,
i m planning to buy a DSLR camera.
but now i heard about sony RX 100 II, can you please guide me should i go for RX 100 II or DSLR.
is RX 100 II at par the entry level DSLR.
Thanx
Nasim Sir,
I am torn between the Nikon Coolpix s9500 and the Sony HX50V. I’m just a beginner, and the qaulity of video is very important to me. Which one should I buy?
I’ve been shooting on a variety of Canon Powershots for years now and love them for their size, convenience and the decent picture quality for a point and shoot, but I am now at that point in my pursuit of good pictures that I want to step it up a notch. I just found your site (in my obsessive researching) and think it’s one of the better, more informative out there. I’ll be stopping by often.
I’m settled on Canon and think I’ll probably get a T3i so that I can afford some better lenses with the kit. If my pursuit turns into something I can always move on to something ‘bigger and better’. Time will tell.
Thanks for all of this.
You say “Olympus and Panasonic have been quite successful with their four thirds and micro four thirds systems, but they are in their early stages still and just do not yet have a wide array of lenses to choose from at the moment.”
I know this was written a few years ago, and they have more native lenses now, but even from day one, this was simply not true. Due to the short sensor to flange distance, the micro four thirds system is the one that – with adapters that were available very shortly after the release of the Panasonic G1 – can use the largest array of lenses of any system since practically any lens made for any camera system ever can be mounted on them.
Anyway, you have some good points in your article, though I’ve heard them a hundred times in other places before. The number of photographers who don’t get it will remain rather constant, I think, regardless of how many times it is repeated. Photo equipment manufacturers want people to think that gear matters. That’s how they make their money.
In their advertising, they will always try to convince people that if they just get the new camera X, their photos will improve. Especially the ones with the high-megapixel compacts make me laugh when they say that 20 megapixels for instance is a good thing on a tiny sensor since you get more detail and possibility of cropping…
Alas, such is the way of the market.
Hakon, this was a really old article that needed to be updated. I revised a few sentences and added a couple, so that it looks more or less current :) Thank you for your feedback!
I have a cannon T3 would like a better camera what would you suggest. I have been looking at the cannon T5i. What would you think. I am a beginner
Hi.
I have a low end Canom and i think it is time for me to upgrade. But before I did that, I had a problem with ‘shaky’ hands, and since I do take indoor photo as part of interior design, shaky hand and low lights are not a good combination. Should I get another system or perhaps an update on the body would help?
Hi Ari,
Please do note that a minor upgrade from an APS-C sensor camera to another APS-C camera from the same generation is not going to give that much of a benefit when shooting High ISOs (unless you want to upgrade to full-frame or high end APS-Cs). So I think it depends more on what camera you currently have and what are your budget of upgrading. If your ‘Low end Canon’ is a 1100D, it’s still fine to keep it before you upgrade to something like D7100, A77II, K-3 or 70D.
However, also take in mind that it’s 1% camera and 99% Shooter. Technically Learning how to take good low light pictures will definitely improve your shots. If you are really enthusiastic into handled low light shooting, I suggest; watching tutorials, buying an ‘IS’ stabilized lens, buying a handgrip (Blackrapid HG-1 comes to mind) and improving general photography techniques. Don’t worry, I used to think I have shaky hands when I started photography, (50mm @1/60 blurs on me), but now I can shoot 50mm @1/15 tack sharp without any problem (VR not turned on/not available).
Thanks for the input. It just something on my mind and read some camera specs that Sony has the image stabilization on the body could help reducing the blur.
hi,
now i has nikon d5200 and i wanna canon t4i
what is your advice to me?
Are you planning to upgrade or what? The T4i from the D5200 is not an upgrade, they are similarly leveled cameras. If you want to upgrade, save a bit more and get something like the 70D or the D7100.
Which camera do you have? I m a beginner and i want ur advise for which camera to buy nikon, canon or sony????
Pick one or two cameras of each brand. Go to the store and try each of them (try settings, regimes, focus, zooming,…). Then pick one.
As it is written above, YOU are the critical part of taking a photography. I say, use a tool that fits Your hand and mind.
Hello, I’m new to this so I’m looking for a few suggestions and or any comments. I have a Sony a37 SLT-A37… I’m not sure if i made the right decision with this one. i have no clue on what brand or kind of a lens to get know I want one that goes to 300 other than that I know nothing about lens. So I’m looking to purchase a lens some time this week and would appreciate any feed back that can give opinions or suggestions..
Excellent article, very well written and informative. Thank you for the advice Nasim. All the best. Ben
Danke… open my mind, everyone always say “it’s not matter about the camera but the people behind the camera” and yea yea yea i got that…
hey,
i want to buy a new digital camera between 10000/- to 15000/- INR.
but only in two brand CANON,SONY.
give me a suggestions for great quality picture,video.
features: HD image,video both,ISo high,great optical & digital zoom,Shutter speed fast,wifi,nfc etc.
i want to buy a new digital camera between 7000/- to 10000/- INR.
but only in two brand CANON,SONY.nikon
give me a suggestions for great quality picture,video.
features: HD image,video both,ISo high,great optical & digital zoom,Shutter speed fast,wifi,nfc etc.
Hello,
Camera is not important. The person behind the camera is important. Whether it is Canon, Nikon or Sony. I know a professional photographer who uses Sony and his photos are awesome.
Everything is important; it’s just what’s MORE important TO YOU.
Hi friends,
I am not a professional photographer.
We use camera to capture minute particles in glass bottles filled with clear solutions.
We thought to bye Sony SLT-A58K camera with SAL1855 and SAL55200 lenses.
its within our budget.
Can anyone guide me is my choice is right?
Thank you
Raghunandan
please tell me which i can buy..between nikon d3300 and sony alpha 58???????
please do reply..
Harsh,
I have been very happy with Nikon cameras and lenses, both with their DSLRs and back when I was shooting with their 35mm cameras like the FM10.
I’ve also seen spectacular results from one of my photographer friends with his Sony A7, but that is about 4 times your price point.
Nikon is easy to master, has a wide variety of lenses out, and is generally more ergonomic. I have a Nikon D3000, the D3300’s little brother, and I have been very happy with its user interface, ease of adjustment, and general versatility.
I would recommend the Nikon over the Sony, but again, that’s brand loyalty.
Below is a head-to-head comparison of the two, directly comparing their features.
http://snapsort.com/compare/Nikon-D3300-vs-Sony-SLT-A58
Good luck, and happy snapping!
hey im pursuing to be a photographer. Since ill have to buy different kinds of lenses for my camera in the future i wanted to know which company is better…..nikon, canon, or sony?
Funny, while comparing Sony to Nikon in order to find out which one to purchase, as usual I ended up here. Now tell me, which one did you skip in your mind already when you wrote the following sentences?:-)
‘I would pick between Nikon, Canon, Sony and Pentax. Choose between these three brands and you won’t go wrong’…. Exept you have to know which one you have to leave out to begin with in order to end up with three:-)
Likely Pentax, since the other three are in the article’s title lol
I want to buy dslr but i am confused in sony alpha 58 18-135mm & canon 60D 18-55
If youre a beginner I don’t think you should buy the canon 60d. The 60d was made for photographers who have been into photography for a while and have already “mastered” the art of photography. So I think it’s better to buy the eos 700d or the eos 600d because they are cheaper and they are made for beginners so you can discover the options of a dslr.
But that’s just my opinion.
I don’t know about sony though.
i can say,,,, choose the one where all features are there…… the one with the most high tech features,,,, with that you are winning………… by Ultimated :)
Which is better..Nikon p610 or sony dsc hx400v..??
Can anyone help me..??…
I am a beginner, i haven’t learnt photography so i want to buy a a Dslr camera so anyone would suggest me wich brand is good and last longs
Any of the manufacturers make fairly long-lasting cameras, so that’s not an issue.
What do you want to do? landscape, street photography, wildlife, sports, a bit of everything?
What’s your budget? do you have unlimited or scarce funds?
Do you have any friends who are photographers? If so, consider what they use and maybe that will work for you (it’s easier to learn and swap equipment with friends who have the same brand of gear).
After determining your budget, spend some more time reading articles, checking reviews and learning about Nikon, Canon and maybe Sony to start. See what they offer. And remember: most mid- and high-end cameras have more features, but most of those features are easy to do without when you’re first starting out. I started, and still work with, a Nikon D3200, a beginner’s DSLR. I love it, it does what I need, but sooner or later I’d like to upgrade. No hurry though.
Finally, learn the basics of exposure (the relationship of aperture, shutter speed and ISO). Learn about the basics of lenses (prime, zoom and telephotos), and learn the basics of general photography (light and composition). Also, it wouldn’t hurt to become familiar with post production software (e.g., Lightroom, which is really the main software for many photographers) and maybe Photoshop (which is what most photographers use if they need to do what Lightroom doesn’t do).
Good luck!
Very nice post Nasim, I think this is third time I am re-reading this article. Can I ask you a question please, silly probably/most likely me and my wife have Nikon system while i had d7000 with 17-80 + 55-300 just to get myself into photography I think that I know what I really enjoy mainly Landscapes and Architecture, the problem is that Nikon only option is 16-35 f4 which is not that good as Canon particularly same 16-35 f4. The reason i want a full frame is because of distortion and DOF. Why I am struggling is because wife already has D610 but Canon say same 6d with 16-35 just looks better buy. Sorry for long message I really would appreciate your personal opinion or alternative suggestions. Thank you!
This actually helped. I’m starting of with photography and I don’t know what camera to buy
Very helpful. I love cameras, and this lets me read about the brands I love..
I was worried about the same thing.You really make my task easier.It depend on the person who clicked it how’s the photograph rather than the camera.You are outstanding brother.
Btw I have a question How Is Sony Alpha 58?Is It a good camera to buy ?
I am still curious as to how Nasim initially started down the Nikon path. He is right that once you pick a system and invest you can’t look back each time the other brand takes a lead (usually for a short while).
Good Post very infromative
Hi Nasim
Such a helpful page you have created…hats off…
And could you please help me in Selecting camera
Nikon D7200 with 18-140 , Canon 6D , Canon 5d mark 2
Well i have these 3 option with me and i am totally confused which one is good .
Well all i want a all round camera like price not much high , Best for still photos , easy to operate , can use for long time .
Nasim please help me here i will be very thankful to you .
My comment is, its not only the quality of picture it matters for an middle class who wants to upgrade to a DSLR its about in terms of the value for money,ruggedness because he has to handel for a few years withou any problem,and the ease of using for the first time users, as i see that your comments is not adressing the basics but for the professionals i understand you can segregate your answer for the different groups of people in society that would be better i feel. Thankyou.
Nice article.
Very nice article, thank you. I have been a “Canonite” :) for quite long, and now I have the pleasure to try out a Nikon as well. Exactly as you say – you gain one thing and lose another. It’s extremely helpful to test and compare two or more cameras. I’d recommend it to anyone who is contemplating a purchase. Try to borrow as many cameras as you can and shoot with them for a week or two. No online review can substitute for your own experience. I find that the logic of Canon menus suit me better, it took me a very short time to learn to use my current cam after upgrading from the previous one (also Canon). I think I’ll stay with this brand later on, but the article raises a very good point that may change my mind – if all your friends shoot with a certain brand, it might be a good idea to go with that brand so that you can learn from each other and swap gear.
Hello
Everyone
I am Rahul
I want to buy better camera for my Honeymoon tour
Pl suggest me canon or Sony or Nikon
pl tell me Model name as well in the range of Rs.40000
Thanks for sharing and posting..Gracias.
I´m waiting for my new baby a Nikon D700 tomorrow. Been shooting with D80 and D90 but I want to get a really good camera on the family.
It´s a used one with 25 k shots.Your blog make choose for this very good baby. I will use it for portrait, real estate, and landscape photpgraphy.
thanks for you blogging !
Thanks for sharing and posting..Gracias.
I´m waiting for my new baby a Nikon D700 tomorrow. Been shooting with D80 and D90 but I want to get a really good camera on the family.
It´s a used one with 25 k shots.Your blog make choose for this very good baby. I will use it for portrait, real estate, and landscape photpgraphy.
thanks for you blogging !
But most of the professional photographers in world use Canon. Right? which means that Canon is the best camera for photography.
but the price compared to Nikon, canon is expensive. And that’s the reason why people prefer to buy Nikon, nowadays.
And for a beginner it is best to buy a less price camera. so after learning he/she can afford to buy 7D or 5DMark4 etc.
And if money is matter for a beginner then the best idea for him/her is opt Nikon until he/she finish learning and move on to Canon.
I would have gone with Sony, but their good lenses are more expensive than Nikon and Canon versions, and their economic lenses are not up to their competitor’s standards. The Sony camera sensor are my favorite. Fuji sensors produce mushy pixels, but the colors are awesome. Nikon and Canon are both great choices although I’ve to admit the other day I dropped my D610 at waist level and a piece chipped off from the camera body and it wasn’t even a moving part. I thought it was sturdier than that. Canon makes them stronger. I prefer the user interface and design of Nikon, but my wish list is a Nikon version of a Sony Alpha 7 II
Sir, I am a beginner. Earlier I used cameras like cyber shots, and other like cameras which were priced around Rs 6000/-. Now I am willing to buy a camera under Rs. 30,000/-. I am confused among Nikon P900, Canon SX60HS, and Nikon 1 J5. My preference are good image quality so that it can be enlarged for big photo frames and wall papers, Good Picture quality in little low light like at the time of late evening and night, A zoom facility so that pictures taken in hilly areas and hill stations etc can be of good quality and lastly it should be of low maintenance cost. I don’t want to buy a DSLR. I live in India.
Please suggest and advice me a camera among the above three mentioned cameras
Very nice article!
I’d like to counter one specific point though: people always seem to think that big sensors are “better” than smaller ones. As a general rule, I sort of disagree with that. You might argue that a big sensor “as such” is better than a smaller one, and I guess this is true in any measurable way. This however, is academic and is a misleading argument in an article which tries to give advice on buying a camera. In real life, you never buy “a sensor”, you always buy a camera system. While a big sensor brings advantages to some areas of the camera system, it also brings disadvantages in other areas of the system. What you should buy really depends on the sort of pictures you want make.
If you are in landscape photography, you’ll probably want a full frame sensor since it allowes for wider angle shots.
If you prefer shooting at night, you’ll also profit from the lower noise-level of a bigger sensor.
If you want to shoot wildlife however, I think you are better off with a smaller sensor. The crop factor means that you can have more focal length, which is important in wildlife photography. Same goes for Macro-wildlife (like butterflies or other insects). In addition, it means that your camera and your lenses are quite a bit smaller and lighter, which is great if you travel with it. You’ll know what I mean, if you ever tried to get your equipment, including a nikon 300mm F2.8 on an aeroplane. You really need to rely on the goodwill of the staff then.
Lighter equipment is more comfortable in the field as well, which means that you’ll take your camera along more often. What do you think is better: to see a beautiful scene, knowing that you have a full frame camera at home… or: to see a beautiful scene, and taking a picture with your MicroFourThirds Camera, which you always carry around since it doesn’t weight much. :)
I know several professional photographers who own both: full frame, and APSC (or micro-FourThirds) cameras. They don’t always take the full frame. Instead, they always choose the camera which is best suited for the job.
Personally, I own a Nikon D7100 APSC Camera. I thought about upgrading to a full frame D810 (believing the “bigger is better” people ;)). I borrowed it from a friend for two weeks… and descided to stick with APSC. For what I’m doing, the advantages of the full frame sensor just didn’t pay off. The disadvantages however… it was too big, it was too heavy and some of my lenses (e.g. the superb sigma Art 18-35 APSC lens) didn’t work with it. Plus: I would have had to buy some new (and expensive) lenses with a bigger focal length to compensate for the lack in crop.
So my advice would be: don’t buy full frame, just because someone said “it’s better”. Full frame has got advantages as well as disadvantages. Think about your requirements. If your sort of photography doesn’t clearly profit from the advantages, buy something smaller like APSC or MicroFourThirds. It’s a lot cheaper, lighter and easier to handle.
I enjoyed this article Nasim and am now currently awaiting delivery of my first Nikon DSLR, the D810. I have been using Minolta and Sony equipment for longer than I care to remember and have decided to move to Nikon because of the lack of investment by Sony in the Alpha range of cameras and especially the lack of lenses. I waited and waited on the successor to the A99 full frame camers but when it was eventually released, the price and the lack of quality lenses for it put me off. I am looking forwrd to shoooting Nikon for many years to come
On another note, though it’s probably been pointed out before. There is a small error that needs editing in the following “So, going back to the question on which brand should you invest in, as I have pointed out in my “How to buy a DSLR camera” article that I wrote a while ago, I would pick between Nikon, Canon, Sony and Pentax. Choose between these three brands and you won’t go wrong”. It should read “Choose between these four brands”
This made a very interesting read, thank you for sharing. I had quite a hard time making a choice of which camera to get but i decided on a NIkin D3400 as i did not have much of a budget to get the D5500 which i loved after reviewing.
I have added on a Nikkor AF-S 50mm f/1.8G so a to get at least 1 prime lens.
Hello Everyone
I want know which is the best camera for photography in every field from wildlife to humans…….
Please please its request help me…..