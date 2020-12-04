Nikon Mirrorless Cameras Compared

Ever since Nikon released its first Z-mount mirrorless cameras in 2018, the camera line-up has grown tremendously, totaling 6 cameras. The first two cameras, the Nikon Z6 and Z7 have been updated with their second-generation bodies. In-between, Nikon also released the Z5 – a budget full-frame mirrorless camera, as well as the Z50 – Nikon’s first Z-mount APS-C camera. In this article, we will take a look at the general specifications of these cameras and see how they compare to each other.
To make it easier to compare these cameras side-by-side, I went ahead and created a single large table that shows all the key specifications of these cameras, as well as their current prices. Please note that there is a lot of information here, so most of it had to be compressed to fit. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the key specifications:
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Z50
|Nikon Z5
|Nikon Z6
|Nikon Z6 II
|Nikon Z7
|Nikon Z7 II
|Sensor Resolution
|20.9 MP
|24.3 MP
|24.5 MP
|45.7 MP
|Crop Factor
|1.5x
|1.0x
|Low-Pass Filter
|No
|Yes
|No
|Sensor Type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|ISO Range
|ISO 100-51,200
|ISO 64-25,600
|IBIS
|No
|Yes, 5-axis
|Sensor Size
|23.5 x 15.7mm
|36.0 x 24.0mm
|Image Size
|5568 x 3712
|6016 x 4016
|6048 x 4024
|8256 x 5504
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 6
|2x EXPEED 6
|EXPEED 6
|2x EXPEED 6
|EVF Resolution
|2.36 MP
|3.6 MP
|EVF Coverage
|100%
|Improved EVF
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|EVF Magnif.
|0.68x
|0.8x
|Built-in Flash
|Yes
|No
|Flash Sync
|1/200s
|Media
|1x SD UHS I
|2x SD UHS II
|1x CFe
|1x CFe + 1x SD UHS II
|1x CFe
|1x CFe + 1x SD UHS II
|FPS
|11 FPS
|4.5 FPS
|12 FPS
|14 FPS
|9 FPS
|10 FPS
|Buffer (12-bit)
|35
|100
|35
|124
|23
|77
|Max Shutter
|1/4000
|1/8000
|Min Shutter
|30 sec
|Up to 900 sec
|30 sec
|Up to 900 sec
|AF System
|209 points
|273 points
|493 points
|Low-Light EV Range
|-2 to +19
|-3.5 to +19
|-4.5 to +19
|-2 to +19
|-3 to +17
|Eye AF
|Yes
|Eye AF in Video
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Max Video
|4K @ 30p
|4K @ 60p
|4K @ 30p
|4K @ 60p
|4K Video Crop
|1.5x
|1.7x
|1.0x
|1.0x (30p), 1.5x (60p)
|1.08x
|HDMI Out
|4:2:0 8-bit
|4:2:2 10-bit
|N-LOG
|No
|Yes
|HLG / HDR Out
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Articulating LCD
|Yes
|LCD Size
|3.2 Diagonal
|LCD Resolution
|1.04 MP
|2.1 MP
|Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
|Yes / Yes
|Battery
|EN-EL25
|EN-EL15c
|EN-EL15b
|EN-EL15c
|EN-EL15b
|EN-EL15c
|Battery Life (CIPA)
|300 shots
|470 shots
|310 shots
|340 shots
|330 shots
|360 shots
|Battery Grip
|N/A
|MB-N10
|MB-N11
|MB-N10
|MB-N11
|Grip Controls
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Continous Ext Power
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Weather-Sealing
|Yes
|USB Version
|Type-B M 3.0
|Type-C 3.1
|Weight (Body Only)
|395g
|590g
|585g
|615g
|585g
|615g
|Dimensions
|127 x 94 x 60mm
|134 x 101 x 70mm
|134 x 101 x 68mm
|134 x 101 x 70mm
|134 x 101 x 68mm
|134 x 101 x 70mm
|Current Price
|$859
|$1,199
|$1,599
|$1,999
|$2,499
|$2,999
While most of the basic specifications are similar, there are some key differences worth pointing out. First of all, the Nikon Z50 is an oddball here. Being a budget-friendly APS-C camera with a smaller sensor when compared to full-frame, one could argue that it should not be listed together with the rest of the group. It is the only camera on the list without in-body image stabilization (IBIS), it only has a single UHS-I compatible SD card slot, and overall, it has noticeably lower-grade components. At the same time, it is the lightest, smallest, and cheapest camera on the list.
Second, you might have noticed that the cameras are sorted by their respective resolution. The Nikon Z50 has the lowest-resolution sensor at 20.9 MP. Next, we have three-general purpose cameras with similar 24 MP resolution sensors. And the last two columns are for the specialized, high-resolution Z7-series cameras that feature 45.7 MP sensors. These cameras are the most feature-rich, and the most expensive of the bunch.
While Nikon kept the Z6 II and Z7 II models almost identical to their predecessors in camera ergonomics and design, these cameras differ quite a bit internally. The newer-generation mirrorless cameras feature dual EXPEED 6 processors, which boosts their autofocus systems, increase continuous shooting frame rate, and improve video features. They also have superior low-light sensitivity range, larger buffers, as well as additional in-camera features (such as the ability to create timelapse videos while shooting timelapses, shoot up to 900 seconds without a remote, load camera firmware from the Snapbridge app, etc). Nikon got a lot of heat for only providing a single CFe / XQD memory card slot, so both successors now feature an additional UHS-II compatible SD card slot. Lastly, both Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II are now able to use a proper battery grip with real dials and controls.
The Nikon Z5 is the most budget-friendly option among full-frame cameras. In fact, it is one of the cheapest full-frame cameras on the market today. When compared to the original Z6, it has dual SD card slots, much slower continuous shooting speed of 4.5 FPS, a slightly inferior sensor, limited 4K video shooting abilities (heavy 1.7x crop), and an inferior LCD screen. Other than that, most of the features are very similar.
Ergonomically, all full-frame Nikon cameras handle very similarly. The Nikon Z5 is the only full-frame camera not to feature a top LCD. All other controls, as well as the grip, are nearly identical to those of the Z6 / Z7.
I hope you found the above comparison table useful. If you have any questions, please let me know in the comments section below!
We look forward to your review of Z6 II and Z7 II.
Come one Nasim !
Santa came early this year. The Nikon Z6 II, Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S, Z 1.4x TC, 500mm f/5.6 PF have all arrived, sitting in boxes. As soon as the Z7 II arrives, I will be hitting the road with all this gear! Reviews will follow.
Sad that Santa doesn’t let me keep any of this. I really need a Z 70-200mm!
That’s excellent, Nasim! You are the best!
Sweet! Have fun with the new gear! I have a D750 and am finally going to upgrade back to mirror less(had a M43 before) with a Z7II.
Nasim, will Santa also bring a Z 50mm f/1.2 S?
Fabrice, that was a tall order already, but I will do my best to get the 50mm f/1.2 S as well.
Awesome! I can’t wait for your reviews!
I only have the Z6 but am loving the Z70-200 lens!
Just found that with the Z7II and EN-EL15c battery, you can charge and shoot at the same time.
It’s certainly “interesting”. If I’d been Nikon’s marketing manager, there are differences there that wouldn’t have been my choice – but I guess that’s coloured by what I need, and I don’t have access to market figures. That said – I do wonder, sometimes, whether the manufacturers really do either – none of them ever seem to listen to their customers, they’re more interested in promoting what they’ve decided on, instead.
Price is one factor – the D850 is still one hell of a camera, but since its release the price has dropped about 30% – still high, but definitely more affordable. At USD$3 grand/AUD$5.5 grand, the Z7 II would be of more interest to someone else. I’d still have to start all over, replacing all my glass, and the cost would be prohibitive. Of course I could use an adapter – but why, when the glass is already OK without one, on my existing cameras?
Sorry to sound like a wet blanket – the idea is good, and Nikon has to keep moving on, moving forward. I’ve just been left behind, I think. This range is for a whole new generation of photographers.
I am still waiting for their pro mirrorless model to be released. The battery life on the mirrorless is horrible. The adapter is not ideal but better than replacing all my pro glass. I still love my D850s. When a better model is released I might give it a try … but there is no reason to replace all of my glass if I do. If they sold a mirrorless model specifically for F mount lenses, you would not be able to use the Z lenses, so I guess the adapter saves them from releasing 2 mounts for each new model. There’s nothing they offer that makes me want to buy one … but if they made an F mount mirrorless I would be more likely to buy one.
You Fan lease the adapter on the camera. This will transform ist into an F mount mirrorless :-)
I hate the Semi-intelligent Auto correction!!! of course it‘s „you can leave“ and „it“.
In practice the battery life on the Z6 is fine – about the same as my D850. I’ve only had two occasions covering more than 50,000 images where I needed to move to a second battery – and both were unusual situations. For high volume work I’m typically getting 1500-2000 images on a single battery charge. For lower volume work that does not involve bursts, I typically get 800-900 images on a charge.
You have to balance the things the Z cameras do better than a DSLR. For example, the Z cameras focus more accurately than my DSLR – little need to fine tune AF and a hybrid Phase Detect Contrast Detect AF. I use 4-5 different AF modes on the Z6.
There are new AF modes and new ways of accessing functions so if you embrace the differences and customize your camera to match what and how you shoot, it works very well. It’s rare for me to access the full menu during a day because all my frequently used functions are accessed through iMenu or Fn buttons.
The Z lenses are really quite good. You don’t need to upgrade because the FTZ adapter works well, but if you are considering a new lens, in all cases the Z lenses have been outstanding.
Great table! I suggest you also add a comparison of the aspect ratios available in-camera. These aspect ratios are important when composing shots. Yes, we can crop later but then composition is just guesswork if not visible at the time of capture. Ever since the Nikon D3, I would not buy a camera that didn’t have the 5:4 aspect ratio. The main reason I moved from the D810 to D850 & Z7 was not the larger sensor but the availability of 1:1. For me this is hugely important and these cameras do not all offer the same options. Of course the same set of aspect ratios could be offered in every camera (it’s only software) but manufacturers like to entice us to the pricier models :)
Z50 1:1, 3:2, 16:9
Z5 1:1, 3:2, 16:9
Z6 1:1, 3:2
Z6II 1:1, 3:2
Z7 1:1, 3:2, 4:5, 16:9
Z7II 1:1, 3:2, 4:5, 16:9
John, unfortunately, that’s a bit too much info to fit into the table. However, it is great that you provided the info, as others might find it useful. Personally, I prefer cropping in post and shooting native aspect ratio, but I know others would rather do it in-camera.
The Z6ii has 16:9 as did the Z6. I do miss the 5:4.
Correction to the above list: My Z6 can shoot in 16:9 ratio, and I am certain the Z6ii would also
Good morning, the Z50 has a built in flash.
Thanks for pointing out the typo Wolfgang, I have already fixed it.
Hi Nasim, Is there any difference in the Eye-Autofocus in these full frame cameras? Or all are hold similar performance?
Regards,
Sawan
are UHS 1 and UHS 2 cards interchangeable?
Hello Nasim,
Great info on the Nikon mirrorless cameras. Perhaps in the near future it would be nice to compare the Nikon, Fuji and Canon mirrorless families. Unfortunately I am stuck with the D750 and a lot of glass.
Thank you for the very useful chart.
It would be worth pointing out the 14fps maximum frame rate of the Z 6 II in its Extended High mode is only available with Single-point AF-area mode and, when recording raw files, with 12-bit depth NEF Raw. In all other respects the maximum frame rate in the Extended High mode of the Z 6 II and Z 6 is the same.
Likewise the native maximum frame rate of the Z 6 II and Z 7 II are the same as the respective native maximum frame rates of the Z 6 and Z 7.
Nasim, you left out one thing: the Z50 lacks any sensor cleaning system, putting it in the same league as… the D3400/3500. I don’t think there’s any justification to omit sensor cleaning (even the D3300 could do it) so although I am an APS-C shooter, I’m not switching to Nikon mirrorless right now