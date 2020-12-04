Photography Life

Nikon Mirrorless Cameras Compared

By 61 Comments
Last Updated On

Ever since Nikon released its first Z-mount mirrorless cameras in 2018, the camera line-up has grown tremendously, totaling 6 cameras. The first two cameras, the Nikon Z6 and Z7 have been updated with their second-generation bodies. In-between, Nikon also released the Z5 – a budget full-frame mirrorless camera, as well as the Z50 – Nikon’s first Z-mount APS-C camera. In this article, we will take a look at the general specifications of these cameras and see how they compare to each other.

Nikon Mirrorless Comparison

To make it easier to compare these cameras side-by-side, I went ahead and created a single large table that shows all the key specifications of these cameras, as well as their current prices. Please note that there is a lot of information here, so most of it had to be compressed to fit. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the key specifications:

Camera FeatureNikon Z50Nikon Z5Nikon Z6Nikon Z6 IINikon Z7Nikon Z7 II
Sensor Resolution20.9 MP24.3 MP24.5 MP45.7 MP
Crop Factor1.5x1.0x
Low-Pass FilterNoYesNo
Sensor TypeBSI CMOSCMOSBSI CMOS
ISO RangeISO 100-51,200ISO 64-25,600
IBISNoYes, 5-axis
Sensor Size23.5 x 15.7mm36.0 x 24.0mm
Image Size5568 x 37126016 x 40166048 x 40248256 x 5504
Image ProcessorEXPEED 62x EXPEED 6EXPEED 62x EXPEED 6
EVF Resolution2.36 MP3.6 MP
EVF Coverage100%
Improved EVFNoYesNoYes
EVF Magnif.0.68x0.8x
Built-in FlashYesNo
Flash Sync1/200s
Media1x SD UHS I2x SD UHS II1x CFe1x CFe + 1x SD UHS II1x CFe1x CFe + 1x SD UHS II
FPS11 FPS4.5 FPS12 FPS14 FPS9 FPS10 FPS
Buffer (12-bit)35100351242377
Max Shutter1/40001/8000
Min Shutter30 secUp to 900 sec30 secUp to 900 sec
AF System209 points273 points493 points
Low-Light EV Range-2 to +19-3.5 to +19-4.5 to +19-2 to +19-3 to +17
Eye AFYes
Eye AF in VideoNoYesNoYes
Max Video4K @ 30p4K @ 60p4K @ 30p4K @ 60p
4K Video Crop1.5x1.7x1.0x1.0x (30p), 1.5x (60p)1.08x
HDMI Out4:2:0 8-bit4:2:2 10-bit
N-LOGNoYes
HLG / HDR OutNoYesNoYes
Articulating LCDYes
LCD Size3.2 Diagonal
LCD Resolution1.04 MP2.1 MP
Wi-Fi / BluetoothYes / Yes
BatteryEN-EL25EN-EL15cEN-EL15bEN-EL15cEN-EL15bEN-EL15c
Battery Life (CIPA)300 shots470 shots310 shots340 shots330 shots360 shots
Battery GripN/AMB-N10MB-N11MB-N10MB-N11
Grip ControlsNoYesNoYes
Continous Ext PowerNoYesNoYesNoYes
Weather-SealingYes
USB VersionType-B M 3.0Type-C 3.1
Weight (Body Only)395g590g585g615g585g615g
Dimensions127 x 94 x 60mm134 x 101 x 70mm134 x 101 x 68mm134 x 101 x 70mm134 x 101 x 68mm134 x 101 x 70mm
Current Price$859$1,199$1,599$1,999$2,499$2,999

While most of the basic specifications are similar, there are some key differences worth pointing out. First of all, the Nikon Z50 is an oddball here. Being a budget-friendly APS-C camera with a smaller sensor when compared to full-frame, one could argue that it should not be listed together with the rest of the group. It is the only camera on the list without in-body image stabilization (IBIS), it only has a single UHS-I compatible SD card slot, and overall, it has noticeably lower-grade components. At the same time, it is the lightest, smallest, and cheapest camera on the list.

Second, you might have noticed that the cameras are sorted by their respective resolution. The Nikon Z50 has the lowest-resolution sensor at 20.9 MP. Next, we have three-general purpose cameras with similar 24 MP resolution sensors. And the last two columns are for the specialized, high-resolution Z7-series cameras that feature 45.7 MP sensors. These cameras are the most feature-rich, and the most expensive of the bunch.

While Nikon kept the Z6 II and Z7 II models almost identical to their predecessors in camera ergonomics and design, these cameras differ quite a bit internally. The newer-generation mirrorless cameras feature dual EXPEED 6 processors, which boosts their autofocus systems, increase continuous shooting frame rate, and improve video features. They also have superior low-light sensitivity range, larger buffers, as well as additional in-camera features (such as the ability to create timelapse videos while shooting timelapses, shoot up to 900 seconds without a remote, load camera firmware from the Snapbridge app, etc). Nikon got a lot of heat for only providing a single CFe / XQD memory card slot, so both successors now feature an additional UHS-II compatible SD card slot. Lastly, both Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II are now able to use a proper battery grip with real dials and controls.

The Nikon Z5 is the most budget-friendly option among full-frame cameras. In fact, it is one of the cheapest full-frame cameras on the market today. When compared to the original Z6, it has dual SD card slots, much slower continuous shooting speed of 4.5 FPS, a slightly inferior sensor, limited 4K video shooting abilities (heavy 1.7x crop), and an inferior LCD screen. Other than that, most of the features are very similar.

Ergonomically, all full-frame Nikon cameras handle very similarly. The Nikon Z5 is the only full-frame camera not to feature a top LCD. All other controls, as well as the grip, are nearly identical to those of the Z6 / Z7.

I hope you found the above comparison table useful. If you have any questions, please let me know in the comments section below!

About Nasim Mansurov

Nasim Mansurov is the author and founder of Photography Life, based out of Denver, Colorado. He is recognized as one of the leading educators in the photography industry, conducting workshops, producing educational videos and frequently writing content for Photography Life. You can follow him on Instagram and Facebook. Read more about Nasim here.

Young

We look forward to your review of Z6 II and Z7 II.

Kristopher

Come one Nasim !

Nasim Mansurov

Santa came early this year. The Nikon Z6 II, Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S, Z 1.4x TC, 500mm f/5.6 PF have all arrived, sitting in boxes. As soon as the Z7 II arrives, I will be hitting the road with all this gear! Reviews will follow.

Sad that Santa doesn’t let me keep any of this. I really need a Z 70-200mm!

Young

That’s excellent, Nasim! You are the best!

Abomb

Sweet! Have fun with the new gear! I have a D750 and am finally going to upgrade back to mirror less(had a M43 before) with a Z7II.

Fabrice

Nasim, will Santa also bring a Z 50mm f/1.2 S?

Nasim Mansurov

Fabrice, that was a tall order already, but I will do my best to get the 50mm f/1.2 S as well.

Dan Francis

Awesome! I can’t wait for your reviews!

Bethdb

I only have the Z6 but am loving the Z70-200 lens!

Michael F Dougherty

Just found that with the Z7II and EN-EL15c battery, you can charge and shoot at the same time.

jean pierre (pete) guaron

It’s certainly “interesting”. If I’d been Nikon’s marketing manager, there are differences there that wouldn’t have been my choice – but I guess that’s coloured by what I need, and I don’t have access to market figures. That said – I do wonder, sometimes, whether the manufacturers really do either – none of them ever seem to listen to their customers, they’re more interested in promoting what they’ve decided on, instead.
Price is one factor – the D850 is still one hell of a camera, but since its release the price has dropped about 30% – still high, but definitely more affordable. At USD$3 grand/AUD$5.5 grand, the Z7 II would be of more interest to someone else. I’d still have to start all over, replacing all my glass, and the cost would be prohibitive. Of course I could use an adapter – but why, when the glass is already OK without one, on my existing cameras?
Sorry to sound like a wet blanket – the idea is good, and Nikon has to keep moving on, moving forward. I’ve just been left behind, I think. This range is for a whole new generation of photographers.

Mark

I am still waiting for their pro mirrorless model to be released. The battery life on the mirrorless is horrible. The adapter is not ideal but better than replacing all my pro glass. I still love my D850s. When a better model is released I might give it a try … but there is no reason to replace all of my glass if I do. If they sold a mirrorless model specifically for F mount lenses, you would not be able to use the Z lenses, so I guess the adapter saves them from releasing 2 mounts for each new model. There’s nothing they offer that makes me want to buy one … but if they made an F mount mirrorless I would be more likely to buy one.

Jürgen

You Fan lease the adapter on the camera. This will transform ist into an F mount mirrorless :-)

Jürgen

I hate the Semi-intelligent Auto correction!!! of course it‘s „you can leave“ and „it“.

Eric Bowles

In practice the battery life on the Z6 is fine – about the same as my D850. I’ve only had two occasions covering more than 50,000 images where I needed to move to a second battery – and both were unusual situations. For high volume work I’m typically getting 1500-2000 images on a single battery charge. For lower volume work that does not involve bursts, I typically get 800-900 images on a charge.

You have to balance the things the Z cameras do better than a DSLR. For example, the Z cameras focus more accurately than my DSLR – little need to fine tune AF and a hybrid Phase Detect Contrast Detect AF. I use 4-5 different AF modes on the Z6.

There are new AF modes and new ways of accessing functions so if you embrace the differences and customize your camera to match what and how you shoot, it works very well. It’s rare for me to access the full menu during a day because all my frequently used functions are accessed through iMenu or Fn buttons.

The Z lenses are really quite good. You don’t need to upgrade because the FTZ adapter works well, but if you are considering a new lens, in all cases the Z lenses have been outstanding.

JOHN MOTZI

Great table! I suggest you also add a comparison of the aspect ratios available in-camera. These aspect ratios are important when composing shots. Yes, we can crop later but then composition is just guesswork if not visible at the time of capture. Ever since the Nikon D3, I would not buy a camera that didn’t have the 5:4 aspect ratio. The main reason I moved from the D810 to D850 & Z7 was not the larger sensor but the availability of 1:1. For me this is hugely important and these cameras do not all offer the same options. Of course the same set of aspect ratios could be offered in every camera (it’s only software) but manufacturers like to entice us to the pricier models :)

Z50 1:1, 3:2, 16:9

Z5 1:1, 3:2, 16:9

Z6 1:1, 3:2

Z6II 1:1, 3:2

Z7 1:1, 3:2, 4:5, 16:9

Z7II 1:1, 3:2, 4:5, 16:9

Nasim Mansurov

John, unfortunately, that’s a bit too much info to fit into the table. However, it is great that you provided the info, as others might find it useful. Personally, I prefer cropping in post and shooting native aspect ratio, but I know others would rather do it in-camera.

John Sanders

The Z6ii has 16:9 as did the Z6. I do miss the 5:4.

Mark Ferguson

Correction to the above list: My Z6 can shoot in 16:9 ratio, and I am certain the Z6ii would also

Wolfgang Enneker

Good morning, the Z50 has a built in flash.

Nasim Mansurov

Thanks for pointing out the typo Wolfgang, I have already fixed it.

Sawan

Hi Nasim, Is there any difference in the Eye-Autofocus in these full frame cameras? Or all are hold similar performance?
Regards,
Sawan

Muhammad Omer

are UHS 1 and UHS 2 cards interchangeable?

Ron Sundar

Hello Nasim,
Great info on the Nikon mirrorless cameras. Perhaps in the near future it would be nice to compare the Nikon, Fuji and Canon mirrorless families. Unfortunately I am stuck with the D750 and a lot of glass.

Simon Stafford

Thank you for the very useful chart.

It would be worth pointing out the 14fps maximum frame rate of the Z 6 II in its Extended High mode is only available with Single-point AF-area mode and, when recording raw files, with 12-bit depth NEF Raw. In all other respects the maximum frame rate in the Extended High mode of the Z 6 II and Z 6 is the same.

Likewise the native maximum frame rate of the Z 6 II and Z 7 II are the same as the respective native maximum frame rates of the Z 6 and Z 7.

Richard L

Nasim, you left out one thing: the Z50 lacks any sensor cleaning system, putting it in the same league as… the D3400/3500. I don’t think there’s any justification to omit sensor cleaning (even the D3300 could do it) so although I am an APS-C shooter, I’m not switching to Nikon mirrorless right now

