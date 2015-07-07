Nikon lens naming convention can sometimes be rather confusing, because Nikon uses letters and abbreviations to identify different lens components. Knowing what each of those stands for can be valuable, especially during the process of evaluating and purchasing lenses. Since Nikon has been producing lenses for so many years and the technology has significantly changed overtime, some of the older abbreviations are no longer used on modern lenses and those are marked appropriately below.
Here is a detailed list of all Nikon lens abbreviations I could find:
- AF – stands for Auto Focus, which means that the lens can automatically focus through the camera.
- AF-D – Auto Focus with Distance information. Same as AF, except it can report the distance between the subject and the lens and then reports that information to the camera. The distance information can be useful for metering. See “D” acronym below. No longer used on modern lenses.
- AF-I – Auto Focus with an integrated focus motor. No longer used on modern lenses.
- AI-P – Manual focus lenses with a built-in CPU that transfer data to camera for exposure metering. No longer used on modern lenses.
- AF-S – Auto Focus with Silent Wave Motor. The AF-S lenses have built-in motors inside the lens, which work great on all cameras without built-in motor such as Nikon D40/D40x, D60, D3x00 and D5x00 series.
- AI – Indicates “Automatic Indexing”. This abbreviation was used on very old manual focus lenses, so it is no longer used on modern lenses.
- AI-P – Manual focus AI lenses with a chip to send data to the camera. No longer used on modern lenses.
- AI-S – Manual focus lenses that could be used with cameras that had Program and Shutter Priority camera modes. On AI-S lenses, aperture can be changed directly from the camera. No longer used on modern lenses.
- ASP – Lens contains at least one aspherical lens element, which is used for correcting coma and other lens aberrations. Sometimes goes by “AS”.
- CRC – Close Range Correction lenses that are optimized for close focusing distances.
- D – D-type lenses send camera to subject distance information to the camera.
- DC – Defocus Control lenses allow controlling the bokeh, which is great for portraits.
- ED – Extra-low Dispersion glass elements within the lens do not disperse the light as it enters the lens. Most modern top of the line Nikon lenses contain ED glass, which also delivers better sharpness and reduces chromatic aberration or color fringing in photographs.
- FL – Newly introduced in 2013. Indicates that the lens has Fluorite Lens elements, which are optically superior and significantly lighter glass elements. A number of new lenses such as the Nikon 800mm f/5.6E VR now feature fluorite elements.
- G – If you see a letter “G” after aperture in the lens, for example “Nikon 50mm AF-S f/1.4G”, it means that the lens does not have an aperture ring like the old lenses. All modern Nikon lenses are “G”, because the aperture ring is only needed for old manual focus camera bodies.
- E – The new “E” type lenses feature electronic diaphragm control, similar to what we have previously seen on PC-E lenses (below). These lenses do not have the aperture lever on the back of the lens and are fully electronic, so there is no way to manually adjust the aperture anymore. “E” type lenses are more accurate than “G” type lenses, especially for shooting at high frame rates, because the lens can stop down to a desired aperture without the need to be engaged from the camera motor.
- IF – Internal Focusing allows the lens to quickly focus by moving some of the elements inside the lens barrel, without moving the front barrel or extending in size. Many of the modern Nikon lenses such as Nikon 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G VR II and Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II are IF lenses. Lenses with IF acquire focus faster than lenses without IF.
- Micro – Same thing as Macro, which is designated for macro lenses for close-up work.
- N – The letter "N" stands for Nano Crystal Coat and it is always displayed in a golden sticker on all top of the line Nikon lenses. It is a special type of glass coating that
- PC-E – Perspective Control with electronic diaphragm. Allows lenses to tilt and shift to create special effects.
- RF – Rear Focusing. The focusing is done by moving the rear element inside of the lens, which means the rear element moves while focusing. The latest Nikon 24mm f/1.4 lens, for example, is RF.
- SIC – Lenses with Super Integrated Coating have better color performance and are generally deal better with ghosting and flare.
- SWM – Silent Wave Motor allows quiet autofocus with a quick switching between autofocus and manual operation. Overriding autofocus is very simple – you just turn the focus ring, instead of switching to manual mode first like you have to on AF-D lenses.
- VR – Vibration Reduction allows using lenses hand-held without the need for a tripod in low-light situations. Special motion sensors inside the lens detect hand motion and compensate for the motion by stabilizing the lens in the opposite direction.
- FX – this abbreviation indicates “full-frame”, as in 35mm film equivalent. Abbreviations like FX, DX and CX indicate format size (size of the digital sensor). You will never see FX on descriptions of lenses, because unless indicated otherwise, all lenses are full-frame by default (see DX and CX below).
- DX – If a lens says “DX”, it means that it is specifically designed for APS-C DX camera bodies (see sensor size comparison below) such as Nikon D3000/D5000/D90/D300s. DX lenses do work on FX bodies (they will physically mount), but will operate at only half the resolution.
- CX – Nikon has a mirrorless system called “Nikon 1”, with a sensor smaller than DX. Although the CX abbreviation is not included in the lens title, you might see it in descriptions and other marketing material. If a lens title starts with “1 NIKKOR”, it means that the lens is specifically designed for CX camera bodies such as Nikon 1 V1/V2/J1/J2. CX lenses do not work on any other Nikon mounts.
Example
Take a look at the following Nikon lens:
As you can see from the lens image, it says “AF-S Nikkor 24mm 1:1.4G ED” on the lens, which basically means that it is a fixed Nikon (Nikkor and Nikon are the same thing) 24mm lens with a maximum aperture of 1.4, has built-in auto focus with silent wave motor (AF-S), has no aperture ring (G) and contains extra-low dispersion glass (ED). The large letter “N” on the side indicates that the lens has Nano Crystal Coat. The rest of the information is not displayed on the lens, but can be obtained from the lens page in our lens database.
Comments
Thnks guys..iam still collecting a money to buy a dslr..and i already decided to buy a canon dslr by the end of this year..but when i read about ur article here,i guest nikon is the best for me coz i know nikon better than canon(Thnks tu u)..ur website is very helpfull..nice work…
Mahmud, you are most welcome! I’m sure you will enjoy your Nikon as much as I do :)
I’m new in camera world and i have basic in photography . i’have nikon D90 and i want to go with my
my family to turky and i need good lens for landscape. in my suggestion (Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G ED)
it best lens .but it compatable with D90 ? (Remember it DX )
Can you tell what camera bodies these lenses would be compatible with? Say I have a Nikon D5100.
Since the Nikon D5100 is a DX (crop sensor) camera body, any NIKKOR DX and FX lens can be attached. However, because there is no built-in camera focusing motor, only a lens designated AF-S (auto focus silent wave motor) will perform auto focus. AF lenses (without the silent wave motor) can still be used in manual focus mode.
DEAR SIR,
I AMY NOT BE CORRECT FIRST OF ALL PLZ APOLOGIZE ME FOR A SUGGESTION THAT RF IS TO BE MENTIONED.
I AM A LEARNER AND THIS ARTICLE HELPED ME FIND THE BEST KNOWLEDGE I EXPERIENCED TILL DATE! HATS OFF AND A GOLDEN SALUTE TO YOUR KEEN EFFORTS SIR!
Hi nasim,
I have been looking at buying a zoom lens and I am quite confused by focal length and the zoom factors, my problem is that I have a nikkor 18-55mm vr and the advertised zoom factor on that is 3x, I have been looking at one of your recommended lenses which is the 55-200mm vr and that one states it has a zoom factor of only 3.6x. Can you explain how you convert focal length into a factor of zoom? And which lens I should buy if I want a serious zoom lens?
I am sure I am getting it wrong here but if 55mm is 3x then surely 200mm should be 10-12x!
Very confused!
I look forward to your reply Nasim and thanks for your help in advance.
Gary
Zoom factor relates to the amount of zoom range a lens has, not the magnification it produces. This is calculated by dividing the maximum focal length by the minimum focal length. For instance, 55/18=3, so an 18-55mm lens has a zoom factor of 3x. 200/55=3.6, so a 55-200mm lens has a zoom factor of 3.6x.
Good day all,
Please I will like to know the major difference btweeen Nikon lens 10-24mm and 55-200mm.
Hope to hear from you guys soonest.
10-24mm and 55-200mm refers to the focal length of the lens. 10mm is an extremely wide angle and 200mm is telephoto (a lot of zoom). Both Nikon lenses are designed for DX (crop sensor) camera bodies and have a built in auto focus motor (AF-S). I hope this answers your question.
Point 15 refers to “FX” but “FX” is not explained in the list.
“FX” is explained right after VR in the list. “FX” refers to the size of the digital sensor, and means it’s a “full frame,” or approximately 24mm x 36mm in dimensions.
Hi I have just purchased the nikon 70-300 lens the $800 one but it isn’t a DX like my camera is
And have a d5100 I just need a bigger lens for camera with zoom is this ok
And also im wanting to buy a more professional camera and looking to spend around
$3000 for the body I mainly want to take landscape and pictures of buildings and the occasional
Portrait and what lens would be good to purchase with body
Thank Brett
Dear Sir,
I have a keen interest in Photography since long. But, I am neither a pro nor armature. But Govt. duty demands to take photo shots in every place.
I want to buy one DSLR within a range of $500-600. Which one will be suitable from the brands of Canon, Nikon or any other available brand in Amazon.com.
Please suggest me.
Thanks a lot.
Jyoti Ranjan Patnaik.
I am searching such type of material from long time but I get it here. It is very useful to understand DSLR lens and to choose it. Thanks Richad
Hello Nasim,
Now AF-P is here, any plan to update this article?
Hello Sir,
I am based in Colorado and always refer your articles for any photography related questions and tips which I always find very helpful. Thank you.
Currently, I own Canon crop body and planning to switch to Full frame body Nikon. As I am more familiar with canon right now, I trying to find out if Nikon Lens has anything like Canon L series lens. Is there any indication for Nikon Lens to tell if they are luxury lens.
Thanks in advance!
Preetam
Preetam, you should always is research the specific lens you plan to purchase. However, Nikon has a marketing convention similar to the red ring L lenses: gold ring lenses. Some of the best lenses for your first full frame are the Nikon 50mm f1.8G, Nikon 35mm f2D, Nikon 85mm f1.8G, and Sigma 24-105mm f4 (Nikon mount). Feel free to reply with questions about specific gear.
Hello Jonathan,
Thanks for your response, I appreciate that!
So I have almost decided to get the below package, please feel free to comment if there are any better combinations:
1. Nikon D810 body
2. Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 Di VC USD
3. Tamron 70-200mm f/2.8 SP Di VC USD
4. Sigma 24-105mm f4 (which is your suggestion)
Let me know.
Thank you,
Preetam
Those three are all fantastic lenses and cover the entire fundamental range of focal lengths (and then some). Since you’re intending to buy a 70-200mm lens, you should consider a Tamron 24-70 f2.8 VC rather than the Sigma 24-105 f4 OS. Both are good choices; you can decide whether the extra range of the Sigma or the extra aperture of the Tamron is more important to you.
Best wishes!
Hi Jonathan, is there any difference in image quality between the Nikon 35mm f2D you recommended and the AF-S DX NIKKOR
35mm f/1.8G?
Dear Sir, I am planning to purchase my first DSLR NIKON within a month. I have tried my best efforts to chose the model. I have narrowed my choice for D5200 and D5300. Here Inam in Great Confusion. Apart from WiFi and GPS, D5300 have some points to think……No Low Pass Filter, Higher ISO Range, slightly Bigger LCD, Exceed 4 Processor. ARE THESE POINTS WORTH EXTRA COST? I am planning to purchase 70-300 LENS at cheapest price.
I am keen Enthusiastic Amateur Photographer. At present I am using SONY SGP321 TAB for photography. I think I am considerable good.
Kindly Advise. THANKS IN ADVANCE.
Dilip Somani
Nasim,
If I understand correctly, Nikkor AF & AF-S lenses from my D3000 can be used on a D7200.
Is that correct?
Correct. AF and AF-S lenses will work with fully functional autofocus on the D7000/7100/7200