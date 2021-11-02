Current Nikon Lens Discounts, Rebates, and Sales

This is a reference article with all of Nikon’s current lens discounts, plus my thoughts on which deals are the best! Nikon just announced some major sales covering both Z-mount and F-mount lenses, up to $300 off for the holiday season.

Here they are, starting with the Z-mount lenses.

And here are the F-mount lenses currently on sale:

Overall, Nikon chose some of their best lenses to put on sale this time around. Even though some of the discounts are smaller than in the past, I’d still prefer this rather than steep discounts on lower-quality or older glass. The only fairly old lens here is the DX 35mm f/1.8, while everything else was announced within the last decade.

In short, if you were planning to buy any of the lenses above, it’s a good time to go for it. These are all top-notch optics and some of the most popular lenses in Nikon’s lineup.