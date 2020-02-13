Nikon Flagship DSLR Camera Comparison (D3, D3s, D3x, D4, D4s, D5 and D6)

After I posted the article comparing the Nikon D6 to D5, a number of our readers emailed me with a request to make a comparison table with the last four generations of flagship Nikon DSLRs. I thought it was a great idea to put something like this together so that our readers can fully understand all the key differences between these cameras, which will hopefully help them to decide whether it is worth upgrading or not. While at it, I also decided to include the other three full-frame flagship cameras.

First, we will start off by comparing the specifications of the last four generations of Nikon flagship cameras – Nikon D6, D5, D4s and D4:

Nikon D6 vs D5 vs D4s vs D4 Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon D6 Nikon D5 Nikon D4s Nikon D4 Announcement Date 02/11/2020 01/06/2016 02/25/2014 01/06/2012 Sensor Resolution 20.8 MP 20.8 MP 16.2 MP 16.2 MP Sensor Coating Anti-reflection coating Anti-reflection coating Standard Standard Sensor Size 35.9×23.9mm 35.9×23.9mm 36.0×23.9mm 36.0×23.9mm Sensor Pixel Size 6.45µ 6.45µ 7.30µ 7.30µ Sensor Dust Reduction Yes Yes Yes Yes Image Size 5,568 x 3,712 5,568 x 3,712 4,928 x 3,280 4,928 x 3,280 Image Crop Options FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4, 1:1, 16:9 FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4 FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4 FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4 RAW Size S Yes Yes Yes No Native ISO ISO 100-102,400 ISO 100-102,400 ISO 100-25,600 ISO 100-12,800 Boosted ISO ISO 50

ISO 204,800-3,280,000 ISO 50

ISO 204,800-3,280,000 ISO 50

ISO 51,200-409,600 ISO 100

ISO 25,600-204,800 Image Processor EXPEED 6 EXPEED 5 EXPEED 4 EXPEED 3 Viewfinder Type Pentaprism Pentaprism Pentaprism Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% 100% 100% Viewfinder Magnification 0.72x 0.72x 0.70x 0.70x Detachable Eyepiece Yes Yes No No Focusing Screen Type B BriteView CM Mark X Type B BriteView CM Mark IX Type B BriteView CM Mark VIII Type B BriteView CM Mark VIII Built-in Flash No No No No Flash Sync Speed 1/250 1/250 1/250 1/250 Storage Media 2x CFexpress, XQD 2x XQD / 2x CF 1x XQD, 1x CF 1x XQD, 1x CF EXIF Version EXIF 2.31 EXIF 2.3 EXIF 2.3 EXIF 2.3 Continuous Shooting Speed 14 fps with AF/AE 12 fps with AF/AE 11 fps with AF/AE 10 fps with AF/AE Buffer Size (Lossless 14-bit) 200 200 78 75 Continuous Shooting 14.3 seconds 16.7 seconds 7.1 seconds 7.5 seconds Max Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 900 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec Shutter Type Mechanical Shutter, EFCS in MUP, Electronic Shutter Mechanical Shutter, EFCS in MUP Mechanical Shutter Mechanical Shutter Shutter Durability 400,000 cycles 400,000 cycles 400,000 cycles 400,000 cycles Exposure Metering RGB Sensor 180K-pixel 180K-pixel 91K-pixel 91K-pixel Highlight-Weighted Metering Yes Yes No No Autofocus System Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 37K Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 20K Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX Autofocus Points 105-point, 105 cross-type 153-point, 99 cross-type 51-point, 15 cross-type 51-point, 15 cross-type Dedicated AF Processor Yes Yes No No AF Detection Points 15 AF Points (f/8) 15 AF Points (f/8) 11 AF Points (f/8) 11 AF Points (f/8) AF Detection Range -4.5 to +20 EV -4 to +20 EV -2 to +19 EV -2 to +19 EV Group Area AF Yes Yes Yes No Interval Timer Up to 9999 shots Up to 9999 shots Up to 9999 shots Up to 999 shots Interval Timer Exp Smoothening Yes Yes Yes No Picture Controls 9 7 6 6 WB Presets 8 7 7 7 Video File Format MOV / MP4 MOV MOV MOV Video Compression MPEG-4 / H.264 MPEG-4 / H.264 MPEG-4 / H.264 MPEG-4 / H.264 Video Maximum Resolution 3,840×2,160 @ 30p 3,840×2,160 @ 30p 1,920×1,080 @ 60p 1,920×1,080 @ 30p Video Max Recording Time 105 min 29.59 min 29.59 min 29.59 min Audio Recording Format Linear PCM, AAC Linear PCM Linear PCM Linear PCM LCD Size 3.2″ TFT-LCD 3.2″ TFT-LCD 3.2″ TFT-LCD 3.2″ TFT-LCD LCD Resolution 2.36m dots 2.36m dots 921k dots 921k dots LCD Touchscreen Yes Yes No No Fine Tune LCD Color Yes Yes Yes No Built-in GPS Yes No No No Built-in Wi-Fi Yes No No No Wired LAN 1000 Base-T 1000 Base-T 1000 Base T 100 Base T Battery EN-EL18c EN-EL18a EN-EL18a EN-EL18 Battery Life (CIPA) 3,580 3,780 3,020 2,600 USB Type USB 3.1, Type C USB 3.0, Micro-B USB 2.0, Mini-B USB 2.0, Mini-B Weight 1,270g (Body Only) 1,240g (Body Only) 1,240g (Body Only) 1,180g (Body Only) Dimensions 160.0 x 163.0 x 92.0mm 160.0 x 158.5 x 92.0mm 160.0 x 156.5 x 90.5mm 160.0 x 156.5 x 90.5mm MSRP Price $6,499 $6,499 $6,499 $5,999

Without a doubt, a lot has changed in 8 years since the release of the D4. These cameras gained more resolution, autofocus has gotten a lot better, continuous shooting speed increased from 10 fps to 14 fps, native ISO range has expanded from 100-12,800 to 100-102,400, processors got a lot faster, viewfinders clearer, buffer size increased dramatically, and many more in-camera features have been introduced. Nikon has been refining the top-of-the-line product with each iteration, making it better and better. The last two generations specifically have been very refined, as the above table shows.

Below are some of the incredible images from these flagship cameras, by our team member Robert Andersen, the author of the amazing Wildlife Photography Tutorial:

And a couple of my portrait shots:

What about the D3-generation cameras? Let’s take a look:

Nikon D3s vs D3x vs D3 Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon D3s Nikon D3x Nikon D3 Announcement Date 10/14/2009 12/01/2008 08/23/2007 Sensor Resolution 12.1 MP 24.5 MP 12.1 MP Sensor Coating Standard Standard Standard Sensor Size 36.0×23.9mm 35.9×24.0mm 36.0×23.9mm Sensor Pixel Size 8.46µ 5.94µ 8.46µ Sensor Dust Reduction Yes Yes Yes Image Size 4,256 x 2,832 6,048 x 4,032 4,256 x 2,832 Image Crop Options FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4 FX, DX, 5:4 FX, DX, 5:4 RAW Size S No No No Native ISO ISO 200-6,400 ISO 100-1,600 ISO 200-6,400 Boosted ISO ISO 100

ISO 12,800-102,400 ISO 50

ISO 3,200-6,400 ISO 100

ISO 12,800-25,600 Image Processor EXPEED EXPEED EXPEED Viewfinder Type Pentaprism Pentaprism Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% 100% Viewfinder Magnification 0.70x 0.70x 0.70x Detachable Eyepiece No No No Focusing Screen Type B BriteView CM Mark VI Type B BriteView CM Mark VI Type B BriteView CM Mark VI Built-in Flash No No No Flash Sync Speed 1/250 1/250 1/250 Storage Media 2x CF 2x CF 2x CF EXIF Version EXIF 2.21 EXIF 2.21 EXIF 2.21 Continuous Shooting Speed 9 fps with AF/AE 5 fps with AF/AE 9 fps with AF/AE Buffer Size (Lossless 14-bit) 36 24 16 Continuous Shooting 4.0 seconds 4.8 seconds 1.8 seconds Max Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec Shutter Type Mechanical Shutter Mechanical Shutter Mechanical Shutter Shutter Durability 300,000 cycles 300,000 cycles 300,000 cycles Exposure Metering RGB Sensor 1,005-pixel 1,005-pixel 1,005-pixel Highlight-Weighted Metering No No No Autofocus System Nikon Multi-CAM 3500FX Nikon Multi-CAM 3500FX Nikon Multi-CAM 3500FX Autofocus Points 51-point, 15 cross-type 51-point, 15 cross-type 51-point, 15 cross-type Dedicated AF Processor No No No AF Detection Points 51 AF Point (f/5.6) 51 AF Point (f/5.6) 51 AF Point (f/5.6) AF Detection Range -1 to +19 EV -1 to +19 EV -1 to +19 EV Group Area AF No No No Interval Timer Up to 999 shots Up to 999 shots Up to 999 shots Interval Timer Exp Smoothening No No No Picture Controls 4 4 4 WB Presets 7 7 7 Video File Format MOV N/A N/A Video Compression N/A N/A N/A Video Maximum Resolution 640×424 @ 24p N/A N/A Video Max Recording Time N/A N/A N/A Audio Recording Format N/A N/A N/A LCD Size 3.0″ TFT-LCD 3.0″ TFT-LCD 3.0″ TFT-LCD LCD Resolution 921k dots 921k dots 921k dots LCD Touchscreen No No No Fine Tune LCD Color No No No Built-in GPS No No No Built-in Wi-Fi No No No Wired LAN No No No Battery EN-EL4 / EN-EL4a EN-EL4 / EN-EL4a EN-EL4 / EN-EL4a Battery Life (CIPA) 4,200 4,400 4,300 USB Type USB 2.0, Mini-B USB 2.0, Mini-B USB 2.0, Mini-B Weight 1,240g (Body Only) 1,220g (Body Only) 1,240g (Body Only) Dimensions 159.5 x 157.0 x 87.5mm 159.5 x 157.0 x 87.5mm 159.5 x 157.0 x 87.5mm MSRP Price $5,199 $7,999 $4,999

I did not bother highlighting any of the cells, because there is no point – these cameras are all great, but they have certainly aged with time. Still, it is interesting to see how the specifications of 10+ year-old cameras compare to those of the modern generations. For example, the older generation DSLRs had no video shooting capabilities, their autofocus systems were not nearly as good, especially when shooting in low-light situations. With the modern D6 able to focus down to -4.5 EV with so many cross-type focus points is a huge achievement, something we could only dream of back in the day.

I remember my excitement when I first purchased the Nikon D3s. At the time, it was the best camera on the market for action photography. Some of my most favorite images have been shot with this camera:

I even used the D3s to shoot portraits and weddings for many years:

Have you previously owned any of the Nikon flagship cameras? Please share your experience in the comments section below!