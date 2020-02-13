Nikon Flagship DSLR Camera Comparison (D3, D3s, D3x, D4, D4s, D5 and D6)

After I posted the article comparing the Nikon D6 to D5, a number of our readers emailed me with a request to make a comparison table with the last four generations of flagship Nikon DSLRs. I thought it was a great idea to put something like this together so that our readers can fully understand all the key differences between these cameras, which will hopefully help them to decide whether it is worth upgrading or not. While at it, I also decided to include the other three full-frame flagship cameras.
First, we will start off by comparing the specifications of the last four generations of Nikon flagship cameras – Nikon D6, D5, D4s and D4:
Nikon D6 vs D5 vs D4s vs D4 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D6
|Nikon D5
|Nikon D4s
|Nikon D4
|Announcement Date
|02/11/2020
|01/06/2016
|02/25/2014
|01/06/2012
|Sensor Resolution
|20.8 MP
|20.8 MP
|16.2 MP
|16.2 MP
|Sensor Coating
|Anti-reflection coating
|Anti-reflection coating
|Standard
|Standard
|Sensor Size
|35.9×23.9mm
|35.9×23.9mm
|36.0×23.9mm
|36.0×23.9mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|6.45µ
|6.45µ
|7.30µ
|7.30µ
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|5,568 x 3,712
|5,568 x 3,712
|4,928 x 3,280
|4,928 x 3,280
|Image Crop Options
|FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4, 1:1, 16:9
|FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4
|FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4
|FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4
|RAW Size S
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Native ISO
|ISO 100-102,400
|ISO 100-102,400
|ISO 100-25,600
|ISO 100-12,800
|Boosted ISO
|ISO 50
ISO 204,800-3,280,000
|ISO 50
ISO 204,800-3,280,000
|ISO 50
ISO 51,200-409,600
|ISO 100
ISO 25,600-204,800
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 6
|EXPEED 5
|EXPEED 4
|EXPEED 3
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.72x
|0.72x
|0.70x
|0.70x
|Detachable Eyepiece
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Focusing Screen
|Type B BriteView CM Mark X
|Type B BriteView CM Mark IX
|Type B BriteView CM Mark VIII
|Type B BriteView CM Mark VIII
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/250
|1/250
|1/250
|1/250
|Storage Media
|2x CFexpress, XQD
|2x XQD / 2x CF
|1x XQD, 1x CF
|1x XQD, 1x CF
|EXIF Version
|EXIF 2.31
|EXIF 2.3
|EXIF 2.3
|EXIF 2.3
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|14 fps with AF/AE
|12 fps with AF/AE
|11 fps with AF/AE
|10 fps with AF/AE
|Buffer Size (Lossless 14-bit)
|200
|200
|78
|75
|Continuous Shooting
|14.3 seconds
|16.7 seconds
|7.1 seconds
|7.5 seconds
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 900 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Type
|Mechanical Shutter, EFCS in MUP, Electronic Shutter
|Mechanical Shutter, EFCS in MUP
|Mechanical Shutter
|Mechanical Shutter
|Shutter Durability
|400,000 cycles
|400,000 cycles
|400,000 cycles
|400,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering RGB Sensor
|180K-pixel
|180K-pixel
|91K-pixel
|91K-pixel
|Highlight-Weighted Metering
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Autofocus System
|Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 37K
|Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 20K
|Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX
|Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX
|Autofocus Points
|105-point, 105 cross-type
|153-point, 99 cross-type
|51-point, 15 cross-type
|51-point, 15 cross-type
|Dedicated AF Processor
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|AF Detection Points
|15 AF Points (f/8)
|15 AF Points (f/8)
|11 AF Points (f/8)
|11 AF Points (f/8)
|AF Detection Range
|-4.5 to +20 EV
|-4 to +20 EV
|-2 to +19 EV
|-2 to +19 EV
|Group Area AF
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Interval Timer
|Up to 9999 shots
|Up to 9999 shots
|Up to 9999 shots
|Up to 999 shots
|Interval Timer Exp Smoothening
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Picture Controls
|9
|7
|6
|6
|WB Presets
|8
|7
|7
|7
|Video File Format
|MOV / MP4
|MOV
|MOV
|MOV
|Video Compression
|MPEG-4 / H.264
|MPEG-4 / H.264
|MPEG-4 / H.264
|MPEG-4 / H.264
|Video Maximum Resolution
|3,840×2,160 @ 30p
|3,840×2,160 @ 30p
|1,920×1,080 @ 60p
|1,920×1,080 @ 30p
|Video Max Recording Time
|105 min
|29.59 min
|29.59 min
|29.59 min
|Audio Recording Format
|Linear PCM, AAC
|Linear PCM
|Linear PCM
|Linear PCM
|LCD Size
|3.2″ TFT-LCD
|3.2″ TFT-LCD
|3.2″ TFT-LCD
|3.2″ TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|2.36m dots
|2.36m dots
|921k dots
|921k dots
|LCD Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Fine Tune LCD Color
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Built-in GPS
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Built-in Wi-Fi
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Wired LAN
|1000 Base-T
|1000 Base-T
|1000 Base T
|100 Base T
|Battery
|EN-EL18c
|EN-EL18a
|EN-EL18a
|EN-EL18
|Battery Life (CIPA)
|3,580
|3,780
|3,020
|2,600
|USB Type
|USB 3.1, Type C
|USB 3.0, Micro-B
|USB 2.0, Mini-B
|USB 2.0, Mini-B
|Weight
|1,270g (Body Only)
|1,240g (Body Only)
|1,240g (Body Only)
|1,180g (Body Only)
|Dimensions
|160.0 x 163.0 x 92.0mm
|160.0 x 158.5 x 92.0mm
|160.0 x 156.5 x 90.5mm
|160.0 x 156.5 x 90.5mm
|MSRP Price
|$6,499
|$6,499
|$6,499
|$5,999
Without a doubt, a lot has changed in 8 years since the release of the D4. These cameras gained more resolution, autofocus has gotten a lot better, continuous shooting speed increased from 10 fps to 14 fps, native ISO range has expanded from 100-12,800 to 100-102,400, processors got a lot faster, viewfinders clearer, buffer size increased dramatically, and many more in-camera features have been introduced. Nikon has been refining the top-of-the-line product with each iteration, making it better and better. The last two generations specifically have been very refined, as the above table shows.
Below are some of the incredible images from these flagship cameras, by our team member Robert Andersen, the author of the amazing Wildlife Photography Tutorial:
And a couple of my portrait shots:
What about the D3-generation cameras? Let’s take a look:
Nikon D3s vs D3x vs D3 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D3s
|Nikon D3x
|Nikon D3
|Announcement Date
|10/14/2009
|12/01/2008
|08/23/2007
|Sensor Resolution
|12.1 MP
|24.5 MP
|12.1 MP
|Sensor Coating
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Sensor Size
|36.0×23.9mm
|35.9×24.0mm
|36.0×23.9mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|8.46µ
|5.94µ
|8.46µ
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|4,256 x 2,832
|6,048 x 4,032
|4,256 x 2,832
|Image Crop Options
|FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4
|FX, DX, 5:4
|FX, DX, 5:4
|RAW Size S
|No
|No
|No
|Native ISO
|ISO 200-6,400
|ISO 100-1,600
|ISO 200-6,400
|Boosted ISO
|ISO 100
ISO 12,800-102,400
|ISO 50
ISO 3,200-6,400
|ISO 100
ISO 12,800-25,600
|Image Processor
|EXPEED
|EXPEED
|EXPEED
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.70x
|0.70x
|0.70x
|Detachable Eyepiece
|No
|No
|No
|Focusing Screen
|Type B BriteView CM Mark VI
|Type B BriteView CM Mark VI
|Type B BriteView CM Mark VI
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|No
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/250
|1/250
|1/250
|Storage Media
|2x CF
|2x CF
|2x CF
|EXIF Version
|EXIF 2.21
|EXIF 2.21
|EXIF 2.21
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|9 fps with AF/AE
|5 fps with AF/AE
|9 fps with AF/AE
|Buffer Size (Lossless 14-bit)
|36
|24
|16
|Continuous Shooting
|4.0 seconds
|4.8 seconds
|1.8 seconds
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Type
|Mechanical Shutter
|Mechanical Shutter
|Mechanical Shutter
|Shutter Durability
|300,000 cycles
|300,000 cycles
|300,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering RGB Sensor
|1,005-pixel
|1,005-pixel
|1,005-pixel
|Highlight-Weighted Metering
|No
|No
|No
|Autofocus System
|Nikon Multi-CAM 3500FX
|Nikon Multi-CAM 3500FX
|Nikon Multi-CAM 3500FX
|Autofocus Points
|51-point, 15 cross-type
|51-point, 15 cross-type
|51-point, 15 cross-type
|Dedicated AF Processor
|No
|No
|No
|AF Detection Points
|51 AF Point (f/5.6)
|51 AF Point (f/5.6)
|51 AF Point (f/5.6)
|AF Detection Range
|-1 to +19 EV
|-1 to +19 EV
|-1 to +19 EV
|Group Area AF
|No
|No
|No
|Interval Timer
|Up to 999 shots
|Up to 999 shots
|Up to 999 shots
|Interval Timer Exp Smoothening
|No
|No
|No
|Picture Controls
|4
|4
|4
|WB Presets
|7
|7
|7
|Video File Format
|MOV
|N/A
|N/A
|Video Compression
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Video Maximum Resolution
|640×424 @ 24p
|N/A
|N/A
|Video Max Recording Time
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Audio Recording Format
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LCD Size
|3.0″ TFT-LCD
|3.0″ TFT-LCD
|3.0″ TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|921k dots
|921k dots
|921k dots
|LCD Touchscreen
|No
|No
|No
|Fine Tune LCD Color
|No
|No
|No
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|No
|Built-in Wi-Fi
|No
|No
|No
|Wired LAN
|No
|No
|No
|Battery
|EN-EL4 / EN-EL4a
|EN-EL4 / EN-EL4a
|EN-EL4 / EN-EL4a
|Battery Life (CIPA)
|4,200
|4,400
|4,300
|USB Type
|USB 2.0, Mini-B
|USB 2.0, Mini-B
|USB 2.0, Mini-B
|Weight
|1,240g (Body Only)
|1,220g (Body Only)
|1,240g (Body Only)
|Dimensions
|159.5 x 157.0 x 87.5mm
|159.5 x 157.0 x 87.5mm
|159.5 x 157.0 x 87.5mm
|MSRP Price
|$5,199
|$7,999
|$4,999
I did not bother highlighting any of the cells, because there is no point – these cameras are all great, but they have certainly aged with time. Still, it is interesting to see how the specifications of 10+ year-old cameras compare to those of the modern generations. For example, the older generation DSLRs had no video shooting capabilities, their autofocus systems were not nearly as good, especially when shooting in low-light situations. With the modern D6 able to focus down to -4.5 EV with so many cross-type focus points is a huge achievement, something we could only dream of back in the day.
I remember my excitement when I first purchased the Nikon D3s. At the time, it was the best camera on the market for action photography. Some of my most favorite images have been shot with this camera:
I even used the D3s to shoot portraits and weddings for many years:
Have you previously owned any of the Nikon flagship cameras? Please share your experience in the comments section below!
Hi Nasim,
Thank you very much for your interesting articles about the Nikon D6.
Could you tell us whether the autofocus of the Nikon D6 is really much superior to the autofocus of the Nikon D850? I mean: could you get shots with the Nikon D6 which you could not get with the Nikon D850 thanks to the supposedly much refined autofocus of the Nikon D6?
Best regards,
Pierre, I have not tested the Nikon D6 to be able to tell by how much (the camera is not being shipped yet), but it will be faster and more accurate. The Nikon D6 uses a completely new AF system and has a much faster processor, so I expect it to be the best of what Nikon is able to offer.
The D3s has sensor dust reduction!
It wasn’t in the specs, but thanks for letting me know!
After saving a lot of money I bought the Nikon D4 eight years ago. Sometimes I regret its volume and weight, but I am almost always happy with the performance it has given to me. Its so solid construction makes it last another eight or ten years, so I do not mind being obsolete or outdated because what interests me is to take good pictures, and with this camera I get it.
Maybe if Nikon made a plan to renew the old cameras with the new ones at a discount I would think about it because otherwise I go with my D4 until the end of the world for another ten years.
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for the comparison table. After all these years, I still have my trustworthy & dependable D3s. I prefer to continue holding out for the Nikon D6s, or the D7, which is surely going to outclass the D4 series, the D5 series (of one), and this D6 in terms of performance. With a limited budget, I won’t settle.