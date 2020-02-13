Photography Life

Nikon Flagship DSLR Camera Comparison (D3, D3s, D3x, D4, D4s, D5 and D6)

After I posted the article comparing the Nikon D6 to D5, a number of our readers emailed me with a request to make a comparison table with the last four generations of flagship Nikon DSLRs. I thought it was a great idea to put something like this together so that our readers can fully understand all the key differences between these cameras, which will hopefully help them to decide whether it is worth upgrading or not. While at it, I also decided to include the other three full-frame flagship cameras.

Nikon D6 vs D5 vs D4s vs D4

First, we will start off by comparing the specifications of the last four generations of Nikon flagship cameras – Nikon D6, D5, D4s and D4:

Nikon D6 vs D5 vs D4s vs D4 Specification Comparison

Camera FeatureNikon D6Nikon D5Nikon D4sNikon D4
Announcement Date02/11/202001/06/201602/25/201401/06/2012
Sensor Resolution20.8 MP20.8 MP16.2 MP16.2 MP
Sensor CoatingAnti-reflection coatingAnti-reflection coatingStandardStandard
Sensor Size35.9×23.9mm35.9×23.9mm36.0×23.9mm36.0×23.9mm
Sensor Pixel Size6.45µ6.45µ7.30µ7.30µ
Sensor Dust ReductionYesYesYesYes
Image Size5,568 x 3,7125,568 x 3,7124,928 x 3,2804,928 x 3,280
Image Crop OptionsFX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4, 1:1, 16:9FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4FX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4
RAW Size SYesYesYesNo
Native ISOISO 100-102,400ISO 100-102,400ISO 100-25,600ISO 100-12,800
Boosted ISOISO 50
ISO 204,800-3,280,000		ISO 50
ISO 204,800-3,280,000		ISO 50
ISO 51,200-409,600		ISO 100
ISO 25,600-204,800
Image ProcessorEXPEED 6EXPEED 5EXPEED 4EXPEED 3
Viewfinder TypePentaprismPentaprismPentaprismPentaprism
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%100%100%
Viewfinder Magnification0.72x0.72x0.70x0.70x
Detachable EyepieceYesYesNoNo
Focusing ScreenType B BriteView CM Mark XType B BriteView CM Mark IXType B BriteView CM Mark VIIIType B BriteView CM Mark VIII
Built-in FlashNoNoNoNo
Flash Sync Speed1/2501/2501/2501/250
Storage Media2x CFexpress, XQD2x XQD / 2x CF1x XQD, 1x CF1x XQD, 1x CF
EXIF VersionEXIF 2.31EXIF 2.3EXIF 2.3EXIF 2.3
Continuous Shooting Speed14 fps with AF/AE12 fps with AF/AE11 fps with AF/AE10 fps with AF/AE
Buffer Size (Lossless 14-bit)2002007875
Continuous Shooting14.3 seconds16.7 seconds7.1 seconds7.5 seconds
Max Shutter Speed1/8000 to 900 sec1/8000 to 30 sec1/8000 to 30 sec1/8000 to 30 sec
Shutter TypeMechanical Shutter, EFCS in MUP, Electronic ShutterMechanical Shutter, EFCS in MUPMechanical ShutterMechanical Shutter
Shutter Durability400,000 cycles400,000 cycles400,000 cycles400,000 cycles
Exposure Metering RGB Sensor180K-pixel180K-pixel91K-pixel91K-pixel
Highlight-Weighted MeteringYesYesNoNo
Autofocus SystemNikon Advanced Multi-CAM 37KNikon Advanced Multi-CAM 20KNikon Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FXNikon Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX
Autofocus Points105-point, 105 cross-type153-point, 99 cross-type51-point, 15 cross-type51-point, 15 cross-type
Dedicated AF ProcessorYesYesNoNo
AF Detection Points15 AF Points (f/8)15 AF Points (f/8)11 AF Points (f/8)11 AF Points (f/8)
AF Detection Range-4.5 to +20 EV-4 to +20 EV-2 to +19 EV-2 to +19 EV
Group Area AFYesYesYesNo
Interval TimerUp to 9999 shotsUp to 9999 shotsUp to 9999 shotsUp to 999 shots
Interval Timer Exp SmootheningYesYesYesNo
Picture Controls9766
WB Presets8777
Video File FormatMOV / MP4MOVMOVMOV
Video CompressionMPEG-4 / H.264MPEG-4 / H.264MPEG-4 / H.264MPEG-4 / H.264
Video Maximum Resolution3,840×2,160 @ 30p3,840×2,160 @ 30p1,920×1,080 @ 60p1,920×1,080 @ 30p
Video Max Recording Time105 min29.59 min29.59 min29.59 min
Audio Recording FormatLinear PCM, AACLinear PCMLinear PCMLinear PCM
LCD Size3.2″ TFT-LCD3.2″ TFT-LCD3.2″ TFT-LCD3.2″ TFT-LCD
LCD Resolution2.36m dots2.36m dots921k dots921k dots
LCD TouchscreenYesYesNoNo
Fine Tune LCD ColorYesYesYesNo
Built-in GPSYesNoNoNo
Built-in Wi-FiYesNoNoNo
Wired LAN1000 Base-T1000 Base-T1000 Base T100 Base T
BatteryEN-EL18cEN-EL18aEN-EL18aEN-EL18
Battery Life (CIPA)3,5803,7803,0202,600
USB TypeUSB 3.1, Type CUSB 3.0, Micro-BUSB 2.0, Mini-BUSB 2.0, Mini-B
Weight1,270g (Body Only)1,240g (Body Only)1,240g (Body Only)1,180g (Body Only)
Dimensions160.0 x 163.0 x 92.0mm160.0 x 158.5 x 92.0mm160.0 x 156.5 x 90.5mm160.0 x 156.5 x 90.5mm
MSRP Price$6,499$6,499$6,499$5,999

Without a doubt, a lot has changed in 8 years since the release of the D4. These cameras gained more resolution, autofocus has gotten a lot better, continuous shooting speed increased from 10 fps to 14 fps, native ISO range has expanded from 100-12,800 to 100-102,400, processors got a lot faster, viewfinders clearer, buffer size increased dramatically, and many more in-camera features have been introduced. Nikon has been refining the top-of-the-line product with each iteration, making it better and better. The last two generations specifically have been very refined, as the above table shows.

Below are some of the incredible images from these flagship cameras, by our team member Robert Andersen, the author of the amazing Wildlife Photography Tutorial:

Snowy Owl with Rodent Landing Shot Black Bear with Her Two 6mth Old Cubs

Big Bull in Snow Chugach SP Alaska Black Bear Approaching

And a couple of my portrait shots:

Profoto B1 Image Sample Horizontal Nikon D4s Image Sample (19)

What about the D3-generation cameras? Let’s take a look:

Nikon D3s vs D3x vs D3 Specification Comparison

Camera FeatureNikon D3sNikon D3xNikon D3
Announcement Date10/14/200912/01/200808/23/2007
Sensor Resolution12.1 MP24.5 MP12.1 MP
Sensor CoatingStandardStandardStandard
Sensor Size36.0×23.9mm35.9×24.0mm36.0×23.9mm
Sensor Pixel Size8.46µ5.94µ8.46µ
Sensor Dust ReductionYesYesYes
Image Size4,256 x 2,8326,048 x 4,0324,256 x 2,832
Image Crop OptionsFX, 1.2x, DX, 5:4FX, DX, 5:4FX, DX, 5:4
RAW Size SNoNoNo
Native ISOISO 200-6,400ISO 100-1,600ISO 200-6,400
Boosted ISOISO 100
ISO 12,800-102,400		ISO 50
ISO 3,200-6,400		ISO 100
ISO 12,800-25,600
Image ProcessorEXPEEDEXPEEDEXPEED
Viewfinder TypePentaprismPentaprismPentaprism
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%100%
Viewfinder Magnification0.70x0.70x0.70x
Detachable EyepieceNoNoNo
Focusing ScreenType B BriteView CM Mark VIType B BriteView CM Mark VIType B BriteView CM Mark VI
Built-in FlashNoNoNo
Flash Sync Speed1/2501/2501/250
Storage Media2x CF2x CF2x CF
EXIF VersionEXIF 2.21EXIF 2.21EXIF 2.21
Continuous Shooting Speed9 fps with AF/AE5 fps with AF/AE9 fps with AF/AE
Buffer Size (Lossless 14-bit)362416
Continuous Shooting4.0 seconds4.8 seconds1.8 seconds
Max Shutter Speed1/8000 to 30 sec1/8000 to 30 sec1/8000 to 30 sec
Shutter TypeMechanical ShutterMechanical ShutterMechanical Shutter
Shutter Durability300,000 cycles300,000 cycles300,000 cycles
Exposure Metering RGB Sensor1,005-pixel1,005-pixel1,005-pixel
Highlight-Weighted MeteringNoNoNo
Autofocus SystemNikon Multi-CAM 3500FXNikon Multi-CAM 3500FXNikon Multi-CAM 3500FX
Autofocus Points51-point, 15 cross-type51-point, 15 cross-type51-point, 15 cross-type
Dedicated AF ProcessorNoNoNo
AF Detection Points51 AF Point (f/5.6)51 AF Point (f/5.6)51 AF Point (f/5.6)
AF Detection Range-1 to +19 EV-1 to +19 EV-1 to +19 EV
Group Area AFNoNoNo
Interval TimerUp to 999 shotsUp to 999 shotsUp to 999 shots
Interval Timer Exp SmootheningNoNoNo
Picture Controls444
WB Presets777
Video File FormatMOVN/AN/A
Video CompressionN/AN/AN/A
Video Maximum Resolution640×424 @ 24pN/AN/A
Video Max Recording TimeN/AN/AN/A
Audio Recording FormatN/AN/AN/A
LCD Size3.0″ TFT-LCD3.0″ TFT-LCD3.0″ TFT-LCD
LCD Resolution921k dots921k dots921k dots
LCD TouchscreenNoNoNo
Fine Tune LCD ColorNoNoNo
Built-in GPSNoNoNo
Built-in Wi-FiNoNoNo
Wired LANNoNoNo
BatteryEN-EL4 / EN-EL4aEN-EL4 / EN-EL4aEN-EL4 / EN-EL4a
Battery Life (CIPA)4,2004,4004,300
USB TypeUSB 2.0, Mini-BUSB 2.0, Mini-BUSB 2.0, Mini-B
Weight1,240g (Body Only)1,220g (Body Only)1,240g (Body Only)
Dimensions159.5 x 157.0 x 87.5mm159.5 x 157.0 x 87.5mm159.5 x 157.0 x 87.5mm
MSRP Price$5,199$7,999$4,999

I did not bother highlighting any of the cells, because there is no point – these cameras are all great, but they have certainly aged with time. Still, it is interesting to see how the specifications of 10+ year-old cameras compare to those of the modern generations. For example, the older generation DSLRs had no video shooting capabilities, their autofocus systems were not nearly as good, especially when shooting in low-light situations. With the modern D6 able to focus down to -4.5 EV with so many cross-type focus points is a huge achievement, something we could only dream of back in the day.

I remember my excitement when I first purchased the Nikon D3s. At the time, it was the best camera on the market for action photography. Some of my most favorite images have been shot with this camera:

Why I Love Colorado (12) Roseate Spoonbills at Sunrise

Maroon Bells at Night Why I Love Colorado (2)

I even used the D3s to shoot portraits and weddings for many years:

Nikon 58mm f/1.4G Image Sample #1 Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II Suffers from Focus Breathing Issues

Nikon 70-200mm f2.8G VR II Image Sample (8) Nikon 85mm f1.4G Image Sample (13)

Have you previously owned any of the Nikon flagship cameras? Please share your experience in the comments section below!

  1. Pierre
    February 13, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Hi Nasim,

    Thank you very much for your interesting articles about the Nikon D6.

    Could you tell us whether the autofocus of the Nikon D6 is really much superior to the autofocus of the Nikon D850? I mean: could you get shots with the Nikon D6 which you could not get with the Nikon D850 thanks to the supposedly much refined autofocus of the Nikon D6?

    Best regards,

    Reply
    • Nasim Mansurov
      February 13, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      Pierre, I have not tested the Nikon D6 to be able to tell by how much (the camera is not being shipped yet), but it will be faster and more accurate. The Nikon D6 uses a completely new AF system and has a much faster processor, so I expect it to be the best of what Nikon is able to offer.

      Reply
  2. Juergen
    February 13, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    The D3s has sensor dust reduction!

    Reply
    • Nasim Mansurov
      February 13, 2020 at 4:12 pm

      It wasn’t in the specs, but thanks for letting me know!

      Reply
  3. Francisco Javier Diaz Benito
    February 13, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    After saving a lot of money I bought the Nikon D4 eight years ago. Sometimes I regret its volume and weight, but I am almost always happy with the performance it has given to me. Its so solid construction makes it last another eight or ten years, so I do not mind being obsolete or outdated because what interests me is to take good pictures, and with this camera I get it.
    Maybe if Nikon made a plan to renew the old cameras with the new ones at a discount I would think about it because otherwise I go with my D4 until the end of the world for another ten years.

    Reply
  4. Milton
    February 13, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Hi Nasim,

    Thank you for the comparison table. After all these years, I still have my trustworthy & dependable D3s. I prefer to continue holding out for the Nikon D6s, or the D7, which is surely going to outclass the D4 series, the D5 series (of one), and this D6 in terms of performance. With a limited budget, I won’t settle.

    Reply

