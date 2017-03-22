How to Update Firmware on Nikon DSLR

One of the areas within the camera that rarely ever gets touched, is the camera software, also known as “firmware”. Most modern electronic gadgets provide the ability to update their firmware by downloading fixes and updates through manufacturers’ websites and applying those updates on the devices. The firmware updates not only provide important fixes for identified bugs, but also provide brand new features that were absent when the device was shipped from the manufacturer. This ability to be able to update and run the latest version of firmware has become a standard among DLSR manufacturers, allowing end users to run the latest and greatest firmware on their cameras.
If you have never updated firmware on your Nikon DSLR or have not performed an update for a long time, you might want to check if new firmware is available for your camera. Some photographers argue that they do not feel the need to touch camera firmware, since they do not have any problems with their cameras and everything seems to be functioning properly. I personally feel otherwise – why not to run the latest and greatest camera software? And why would you resist adding more functions to your camera, especially if those functions are available to you at no charge? If you agree with me, then you should check what firmware you are running today and what firmware is currently available from Nikon.
In some cases, it is best to wait for at least 2-3 weeks after a brand new firmware update is released, to make sure that it does not come with unexpected bugs and problems. Although Nikon has a very good history and reputation when it comes to firmware releases, it does not necessarily mean that bad things won’t happen in the future.
1) Check current Firmware Version
Checking the firmware version on Nikon DSLR is very easy – just press the “Menu” button, the go to “Firmware Version” under “Setup”. You should see something like this:
Write down the C and L version numbers (on some cameras there will be A and B instead of C). The first number (C) represents camera firmware version, while the second number (L) represents lens firmware version (for various in-camera lens corrections). In the above example, the versions are 1.00 for the camera and 2.005 for the lens.
Next, go to Nikon Service and Support and click the “Firmware” link under “Download Center”. When the next page loads, search for your Nikon DSLR camera name or go through the categories to find your camera. Once the camera page loads, you will see a link to “Firmware” again. Click on that link and the latest firmware downloads should get revealed. For my Nikon D810, there were two downloads available – the latest Nikon D810 Firmware version 1.12 and the latest Distortion Control Data version 2.015, as seen in the below screenshot:
It is pretty clear that I am a bit behind in firmware, so it is a good time to upgrade. My camera firmware will go from version 1.00 to version 1.12, whereas the lens firmware will be upgraded from version 2.005 to 2.015. It is recommended to periodically update firmware, as it resolves a number of issues, so if the numbers you wrote down previously look different than the ones presented on Nikon’s website, it would be a good time to update.
If you want to see the list of fixes and new features the new firmware provides, simply click the “View download page” link and you will be taken to a download and instruction page. In my case, the list of changes are too many to list, but I recommend that you review those changes and see if they are worth moving up to. In most cases, it is a good idea to upgrade to the latest and greatest firmware, but in some cases, you might find that certain things might not function as they used to before. This is especially true for third party battery grips and batteries that might malfunction after a firmware update. Before you decide to update, I would make sure that the latest firmware release is at least 3 months old, just to be safe. If there is a major problem with firmware, other photographers will surely complain and some firmware releases might even get recalled. You do not want to risk potentially de-stabilizing your camera by installing the latest firmware. Keep in mind that any software release can be buggy, so being a bit patient does not hurt in this case.
2) Upgrade Camera Firmware
Before you start the upgrade process, make sure that your camera battery is fully charged. You do not want your camera to turn off during the process of flashing the new firmware, or it could make your camera inoperable!
Once you download both camera and lens firmware files, it is time to put them on your memory card. But first, you have to double click on the files and have your system extract them. After the extraction was complete on my PC, I ended up with two folders: D810Update, which contained the camera firmware file called “D810_0112.BIN” and DCDATAUpdate, which contained the lens firmware file called “NKLD0215.BIN”.
What you need to do from here, is copy the camera firmware update to the memory card first, since you will need to apply these updates one at a time. Go into the newly created camera folder and copy the camera firmware directly into the root folder of your memory card. Don’t copy the folder – only the files! Here is what the memory card should look like after the file is copied:
Now eject the memory card from your computer, insert it into your camera and go to Menu -> Setup Menu -> Firmware version (which is typically the very last menu option under “Setup Menu”). You should see something like this:
As you can see, there is now an option that says “Update”. Scroll down to it and press OK, after which you will see a warning:
Move up to select “Yes”, then press OK. The firmware update process will start. During the upgrade process, you will see something like this:
Warning!
Do not turn camera off during update. Update will take several minutes.
As it is asking you, do not turn the camera off during the update or remove its battery. In fact, best not to even touch it during this process.
Once the firmware update is finished, you will see the following message:
Update completed.
Turn camera off.
As instructed, turn the camera off. Turn it back on and now you should be on the latest firmware. Revisit the Firmware Version menu from the Setup Menu and you should see something like this:
Success! The latest camera firmware has been updated. Now it is time to update the lens firmware.
3) Upgrade Lens Firmware
Now it is time to update the lens firmware. Take the memory card out of your camera, insert it back into your computer, then start out by deleting the camera firmware file, which in my case is the “D810_0112.BIN”. Now go to the second folder where the lens firmware resides and copy the file into the root folder, just like you did earlier. After the copy process is complete, eject the memory card and insert it into your camera. Go back exactly where you were under Menu -> Setup Menu -> Firmware version. You should again see exactly the same window as earlier:
Select the “Update” button and press OK. You should see the following message:
Again, select “Yes” and press “OK”. The lens update process should complete much faster compared to the camera update process. Once it is done and the same “Update completed. Turn camera off.” message shows up, turn the camera off. Turn it back on and revisit the Firmware version menu again.
If everything went well, which it normally should, you should see something like this:
As you can see, both camera firmware version 1.12 and lens version 2.015 are visible, which means that the process is completed.
4) Current Nikon DSLR Firmware Revisions
Here is a short list firmware updates for some of the recent generation Nikon DSLR cameras (as of 03/22/2017). Click links to open the support page from which you can get to firmware downloads:
- Nikon D5 – C:1.10 / L:2.015
- Nikon D4S – C:1.32 / L:2.015
- Nikon D4 – A/B:1.10 / L:2.015
- Nikon D810 – C:1.12 / L:2.015
- Nikon D800 – A/B:1.10 / L:2.015
- Nikon D800E – A/B:1.10 / L:2.015
- Nikon D750 – C:1.11 / L:2.015
- Nikon D600 – C:1.02 / L:2.015
- Nikon D610 – C:1.01 / L:2.015
- Nikon D500 – C:1.12 / L:2.015
- Nikon D7200 – C:1.02 / L:2.015
- Nikon D7100 – C:1.03 / L:2.015
- Nikon D5600 – C:1.01 / L:2.015
- Nikon D5500 – C:1.01 / L:2.015
- Nikon D5300 – C:1.01 / L:2.015
- Nikon D3400 – C:1.11 / L:2.015
- Nikon D3300 – C:1.01 / L:2.015
- Nikon D3200 – C:1.04 / L:2.015
Comments
SB-900 flash has a firmware update too, though mine was new enough to already include it.
Thanks for pointing it out Aaron! Yes, Nikon SB-900 was the first Nikon flash to support firmware updates. I got both of mine before the firmware update was released and I had to update them one by one. It was a rather quick and painless process :)
Hi Nasim,
there is an update for D90 and D5000, a Distortion control data upgrade
The Distortion Control Data firmware upgrade is available for Nikon D90 and D5000 cameras only.
BTW, nice website and well documented.
All the best,
Roland
Thank you Roland, I updated the article.
Maybe worthwhile to update the information (firmware versions) in this post?
Done!
I would be really great someone could modify the D3000 firmware so i can support HDR photography. It’s a pain in the a** to change manually the exposure of the picture.
I agree, for those of us with the 3000 it would be nice to be able to do shoot bracketed photos.
Just take one photo and then edit it on your camera to increase/decrease exposure. Do that twice and you have three photos with bracketed exposure, as required for HDR. Simple and only takes a few seconds.
Seria bueno una actualizacion para la D3000, que le daria mas vida util!!!!
I have Nikon D3000. What would happen if i upload the D3100 FIRMWARE? Would it work ?
Many Thanks Nasim for this information. Bought the D80 when released and have tried to upgrade the firmware with out success. Your information was straight forward and using this have been able to upgrade. Many thanks.
Kind regards Steve
Hi, I have a D2x with the new 2.00 firmware. I have been having trouble trying to install the new 5.02 firmware to my SB-900. Has anyone had this problem before? I f you could, can you let me know how to do it…Thanks, Bruce
Can firmware upgrade (or change) be used to change language? A Chinese model of Nikon D7100 is available at an attractive price and I am thinking maybe I can upgrade to firmware and that will make English as one of the language choices.
Great article. Just updated my D7100. Thanks!
apparently Nikon offers no upgrades for d-40 d-50 d- 80?
My Nikon D3300 shows its due for two firmware upgrades-
C 1.00 to C 1.01 and Distortion Control Data update..
How do I apply both these updates? Do I need to repeat the Steps mentioned in the Nikon Firmware Update Manual?
Hi, I received a Coolpix B500 today and was in the middle of trying to set up the smart device sharing when I was told that my camera needed a firmware update. I copied the update to the ROOT FILE (I made sure of this) of my SD card and tried multiple times to complete the update by ejecting the SD card from my laptop and putting it into my computer by going to the settings and clicking on “firmware version” all to find out that my camera has version 1.0 and I need version 1.1 to be able to share my pictures with my iphone. I was never given an option to update my camera once uploading the file onto my SD card and inserting the card back into my camera, please take note that I did format my SD card BEFORE all of this. I’m stuck and don’t know what to do from here.
Newbie question: I updated the D7100 camera from 1.01 -> 1.03. Easy-easy. My lense firmware (Nikkor 13-105 mm) is firmware 1.009. How in the world do I check for firmware updates? Thanks!
I have Nikon D5200. What would happen if i upload the D5200 FIRMWARE?
Hi Nasim…. Nicely done. Maybe I missed it, but did you notice any difference in performance after the upgrade? Were you looking to fix a bug you knew about or get a feature not available in the earlier firmware?
Thanks for the great resource!
Bob, near Phoenix, AZ
Bob, no, there is no performance improvement after the upgrade – mostly bugfixes. I just never took the time to update my D810 and since this article was pretty old, I decided to update it with the latest information :)
Thanks Nasim. –Bob
Great article. This will help a lot of people, including me.
I did find one problem that confused me. At the end of step 2 you wrote “Here is what the memory card should look like after both files are copied:”
However, you have only copied the first file at this point. I think you want something like “Here is what the memory card should look like after the camera firmware file is copied:”
Chris, thank you for letting me know about the typo – I fixed the article. It should read “after the file is copied”.
Once both the camera and lens data firmware have been updated, should the card be reentered into your computer and the lens data .bin file deleted from the card?
Just scroll your camera menu to “Format”, press okay, etc as usual.
Rick, I never delete anything from my CF/SD cards when in the card reader/computer – I always format in-camera.
Nasim,
I know, you’re probably referring to the quality of nikon’s updates, when you state: “Although Nikon has a very good history and reputation when it comes to firmware releases….” And I guess it’s true.
But the reality is that the world has changed in the last decade, and Nikon (and Canon, and…) are missing it. If I compare the amount of functional software updates I got on my IPhone, tablet and PC to the amount of updates I got on my D700 in the last 8-9 years I have been using this 2000 Euro or so device, I must say: Nikon and the other brands have no reputation at all, when it comes to software updates. Just think about the amount of in-phone camera tools have become available on any smart phone. How nice would it be to be able to do the same in your camera!
Maybe my remarks are a bit off-topic, but I couldn’t resist to bring another perspective to the table on Nikon’s update reputation.
Regards, Korstiaan
Nasim already mentioned in his article but I’d like to emphasize a bit here:
If you have both the camera and lens firmware copied to your memory card then after upgrading the camera firmware (C) you have to delete that file so that the lens firmware (L) can be upgraded. Your camera doesn’t see the new (L) file if the (C) is still on the card. That’s what happened with my D750.
is it necessary to update the distortion control data if i work with sigma?
Thanks.
Thanks a million… Mr. Nasim.
Notice to Linux users: You don’t need Windows or MacOS X; you can also extract the archive on Linux.
In previous firmware updates, they used a self-extracting ZIP; this time it’s a self-extracting RAR. All you need to do is
unrar x F-D750-V111W.exe
and then copy the resulting .bin file to the root directory of the camera’s SD card, then continue on the camera as shown here.
I am pretty pissed off at Nikon that they force everybody to use any of those expensive commercial operating systems when they seem to be perfectly familiar with Linux. Why put the stuff into a self-extracting archive? A plain ZIP would be just as good, and Windows even comes with built-in support for that since Windows 95. Every OS since about 1995 can handle that quite well; nobody needs that SFX overhead.
Why, Nikon, why?
You’re absolutely right, Stefan. Totally pointless to pretend compatibility only for Windoze and Mac for such a simple task as unpacking an archive!
Hi Nasim. This may be a bit off-topic, but would appreciate your answer. How do you make camera menu screenshots?