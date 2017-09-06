Nikon DSLR Buffer Capacity Comparison

In this article, we gathered and compiled the available information on buffer capacity of all current Nikon DSLRs. The below table outlines many of the current and discontinued Nikon DSLR models, along with such information as sensor resolution, continuous shooting speed (fps) and RAW / JPEG buffer capacities. While most of the RAW buffer information is included, we decided not to bother with smaller JPEG sizes, since most cameras presented below can accommodate 100 or more of smaller JPEG images in their buffers.
Please keep in mind that the table below is taken from Nikon product manuals, which were published roughly at the same time when the cameras were announced. Since Nikon uses the fastest available cards for measuring buffer capacity at the time when a product is announced, the data might look different when newer and faster cards are used (as long as they are supported by the camera hardware and firmware). For example, the published buffer capacity information for the Nikon D4 indicates that Nikon used the Sony H-series QD-H32 XQD card for the measurements, which has a transfer rate of up to 125 MB/s. If one were to use newer XQD cards that can transfer up to 180 MB/sec, then buffer capacity would obviously change, since the camera buffer is emptied faster with faster cards.
|RAW File Type
|JPEG Fine
|DSLR (Resolution)
|FPS*
|Lossless
12-bit
|Lossless
14-bit
|Compressed
12-bit
|Compressed
14-bit
|Uncompressed
12-bit
|Uncompressed
14-bit
|Large
|* Maximum FPS without and with optional battery pack in full resolution (FX)
|Nikon D3000 (10.2 MP)
|3
|6
|100
|Nikon D3100 (14.2 MP)
|3
|13
|100
|Nikon D3200 (24.2 MP)
|4
|18
|100
|Nikon D3300 (24.2 MP)
|5
|11
|100
|Nikon D3400 (24.2 MP)
|5
|17
|100
|Nikon D5000 (12.3 MP)
|4
|11
|63
|Nikon D5100 (16.2 MP)
|4
|16
|100
|Nikon D5200 (24.1 MP)
|5
|8
|35
|Nikon D5300 (24.2 MP)
|5
|13
|6
|100
|Nikon D5500 (24.2 MP)
|5
|14
|10
|100
|Nikon D5600 (24.2 MP)
|5
|17
|11
|100
|Nikon D7000 (16.2 MP)
|6
|11
|10
|15
|12
|31
|Nikon D7100 (24.1 MP)
|6
|7
|6
|9
|8
|33
|Nikon D7200 (24.2 MP)
|6
|27
|18
|35
|26
|100
|Nikon D7500 (20.9 MP)
|8
|74
|50
|100
|73
|100
|Nikon D300 (12.3 MP)
|6/8
|21
|18
|27
|21
|17
|16
|43
|Nikon D300S (12.3 MP)
|7/8
|18
|30
|20
|45
|17
|19
|44
|Nikon D500 (20.9 MP)
|10
|200
|200
|200
|200
|200
|79
|200
|Nikon D600 (24.3 MP)
|5.5
|22
|16
|27
|16
|57
|Nikon D610 (24.3 MP)
|6
|21
|14
|26
|14
|51
|Nikon Df (16.2 MP)
|5.5
|37
|29
|47
|38
|30
|25
|100
|Nikon D700 (12.1 MP)
|5/8
|23
|20
|26
|23
|19
|17
|100
|Nikon D750 (24.3 MP)
|6.5
|25
|15
|33
|21
|87
|Nikon D800/D800E (36.3 MP)
|4
|21
|17
|25
|20
|18
|16
|56
|Nikon D810 (36.3 MP)
|5
|47
|28
|58
|35
|34
|23
|100
|Nikon D850 (45.7 MP)
|7/9
|170
|51
|200
|74
|55
|29
|200
|Nikon D3 (12.1 MP)
|9
|18
|16
|20
|16
|17
|16
|52
|Nikon D3S (12.1 MP)
|9
|42
|36
|43
|36
|38
|35
|82
|Nikon D3X (24.5 MP)
|5
|28
|24
|34
|26
|22
|21
|44
|Nikon D4 (16.2 MP)
|10
|92
|75
|98
|76
|77
|69
|170
|Nikon D4S (16.2 MP)
|11
|133
|78
|176
|104
|88
|60
|200
|Nikon D5 (20.8 MP)
|12
|200
|200
|200
|200
|197
|102
|200
To compute the length of continuous shooting, simply take the buffer capacity number from the appropriate column and divide it by camera FPS. For example, if you shoot 14-bit Lossless compressed RAW on the Nikon D850, you can shoot continuously for approximately 7.3 seconds (51 / 7 fps), while the Nikon D7500 will last 6.3 seconds (50 / 8 fps) before the buffer fills up. Please note that some cameras like the Nikon D500, D850 and D5 require an XQD card to be able to reach the above-mentioned buffer speeds. Using a CompactFlash card in such cameras will reduce the buffer significantly.
We hope you will find the above information useful. If you would like to find buffer capacity information for older Nikon DSLRs, you can refer to this page at NikonUSA that lists manuals for many other discontinued camera bodies. Information on supported memory cards and buffer capacities can usually be found on last pages of product manuals. Please note that some newer memory cards might be supported on your camera with the latest firmware update, so it is always a good idea to check if you are running the latest version.
Comments
Thank you Nasim,
That’s quite a list and a very handy guide. I don’t want to think how many manuals and numbers you havd to troll through to get all that together.
However…Is the D300s and D810 numbers right? The 14bit lossless buffer is bigger than the 12bit. Or is that because the camera has a lower FPS for shooting in 14 bit?
Thanks
Mark.
Mark, you are most welcome! The numbers for both D300S and D810 are correct. Not sure why you saw it differently, but for the D810 numbers, lossless buffer at 14-bit is not bigger than 12-bit. Perhaps you were looking at the older cached version of the page, which contained some errors (after I moved things around). The D300S always had a problem with speed when switching to 14-bit RAW – FPS would go down to 2.5 fps, which obviously causes the buffer capacity numbers to get much bigger. Those were the early days of Nikon – on newer cameras, Nikon was able to produce 14-bit images without slowing down the camera…
Thanks Nasim,
Yes, now I look again the numbers are back looking right.
Handy!
It would be even better if you included FPS.
FPS is the first column of numbers
Well, that was a bit dumb of me. Thanks though Wally!
very informative. thanks
This truly shows how seriously Nikon has crippled the D7100!
At 9 images of 12-bit compressed RAWs, the D7100 has the tiniest buffer among Nikon’s DX bodies.
Even truly entry level bodies like the D3200 / D3300 / D5300 are having much larger buffers of 18 / 11 / 13 images of 12-bit compressed RAWs, respectively. And to be fair, I’m only considering bodies with 24mp sensor resolution!
Even the D610 (24mp) which is not even positioned as a sports / wildlife body has a 3-times larger buffer of 26 images!
Thanks for sharing this Sir!
Vikash, that was certainly a stupid mistake on Nikon’s part (or perhaps intentional). When they changed the resolution of the sensor, they forgot to add more memory – the D7100 basically has the same amount of internal memory as the D7000. With the larger 24 MP files that were bigger in size, the buffer capacity diminished further…
I don’t think youo can call the D7100 crippled when comparing it to cameras that were released after it, can you? Though this does highlight a need for a DX camera with an increased buffer capacity that can focus non-AFS lenses.
Thanks for this, Nasim, it’s amazingly helpful.
Just so I understand this – with the D600 and D610 being essentially the same camera I would have expected the same numbers, but the D610 is lower (I’m specifically looking at 14-bit RAW). Is that because the D600, with the slightly slower shutter, is filling the buffer a little more slowly and therefore giving it a chance to dump an image or two? Would have never thought about that, and never looked at the Nikon numbers side-by-side.
Jake, simple explanation – the D610 is 0.5 frames faster than the D600, hence difference in buffer capacity numbers.
How is the speed related to buffer capacity ?
A faster speed would shorten the maximum length for continuous, given an equal buffer ; but a buffer is just.. a memory buffer that fills at a more or less rapid pace. It indeed should/could be the same between the D600 and D610, that’s surprising !
Pierre, it absolutely is related.
Say the buffer is 512 MB in size. If each image size is say 32 MB in size, you would be able to fit a total of 16 images in that buffer. Say the time it takes to transfer an image to a memory card is 1 second long. If the shooting speed is 4 frames per second, the buffer by itself would last 4 seconds long. But you have to keep in mind that as the buffer starts to fill, the camera starts writing the images into the memory card simultaneously. So after 4 seconds, 4 images would have been transferred to the memory card (and removed from the buffer) and an additional second of time is added to continuous shooting, prolonging the buffer to a total of 5 seconds, or 20 images before it is full. Now increase the FPS speed and you will see that the buffer will fill up quicker, because the camera won’t be able to transfer images to the card fast enough.
Hope it makes sense :)
But aren’t your buffer values not accounting for the FPS ? Otherwise you can’t do a calculation involving FPS afterwards.
What does a buffer of 10 means ?
“Large enough to contain 10 shots” ? (and then you have to take into account input and output speeds to know the maximum length)
“Large enough to contain 8 shots but by the time you reach 8 you have already written 2” and then it already accounts for an FPS value, so that cannot be used to calculate the maximum length (suppose you have 25FPS, you could fill-in the entire buffer before anything is written).
I see 4 important components (+ buffer/storage read speed, but I’d tend to think it’s a negligible factor compared to the others) :
– FPS
– buffer write speed
– buffer size
– storage write speed (bus and device , I suppose the bus is fast enough nowadays to match the card’s maximum speed)
The buffer size and buffer speed are a given regardless of the FPS the camera does, it’s just memory.
Pierre, buffer values are taking fps into account of course. As in my example, the shooting speed will dictate how quickly the buffer fills up. If you have two cameras with the same amount of memory (512 MB), but one shoots at 4 FPS and the other one at 8 FPS, the one that is slower is going to shoot continuously longer and the total number of images that fit in the constantly changing buffer increases. If we use the same example above, a 4 fps camera would produce a total of 20 “buffer capacity” images. That’s 16 images (16×32 MB=512 MB) + 4 images that were moved during the first 4 second burst. Now if we double the speed to 8 FPS, the continuous shooting time before the buffer fills up will decrease to 2 seconds, during which only 2 images are written. As a result, the total number of images that fit the buffer equals 18. This is over-simplified math though, since in reality the camera does not wait for the buffer to fill up – the transfer of images start the second the first image is taken and it is a continuous process. But hopefully you get the idea :)
So the buffer numbers are not a representation of how much can fit into camera’s memory at one time. It is a number that represents the total number of shots that would fit in a time sequence until the buffer gets full and the camera slows down. That’s why I wrote a note explaining that Nikon-provided measurements are only accurate for the memory cards that were used at the time. If newer and faster memory cards come out (as long as they are hardware and software supported), then the buffer capacity numbers will look better.
As for the components, they are: AD conversion / image pipeline algorithm speed, processor speed, FPS, buffer write speed, buffer size, memory bus and memory card speed.
I do understand this, but I suppose I didn’t explain myself correctly, my point was that “the total number of shots that would fit in a time sequence until the buffer gets full and the camera slows down” is indeed bound to both the I/O speeds and buffer size, but that you need the actual buffer size to make any accurate calculation.
In any case, I probably overestimate the variation in most cases (except if compared to mirrorless cameras and their significantly higher FPS).
As for anything physical and digital going on before the “FPS” step, it’s what defines the “non-cluttered” FPS speed, so I compiled it all inside “FPS” ;)
Thanks for your informative posts. This question is slightly off topic but I have a D800 and am thinking of upgrading to a D4s for wedding shoots. Do you know or have any guesses as to when Nikon would be scheduled to bring out the D5?
Peter, the D5 won’t come out until Q1 of 2016. The update cycle for top of the line is usually between 2-4 years.
I also stare at the DX numbers, and ascribing to your tenet that it’s a great format for Sports and WIldlife thanks to the extra reach, how is it that they’ve yet to give us a pro-sumer level DX body that can shoot for 3 seconds at 6fps or better? I guess it might just kill the D810? ;)
Jake, yes, manufacturers do not want their lower-end cameras to eat up high-end camera sales. The thing is, it is all marketing – it costs nothing to very little to add more memory, better AF system, etc. In fact, sometimes it costs manufacturers more money to down-grade components to create a lower-end product. Sounds idiotic, but that’s the reality. How much do you think it would cost Nikon to add the ability to zoom in to an image with a single click? Zero. And yet Nikon chose not to do it on the D600/D610, because they want people that are already spoiled with that feature not to even consider the D600/D610 for their needs. See this article for more information: https://photographylife.com/nikon-quality-assurance-and-marketing-gone-wrong
Sadly, every manufacturer does this, because they are hungry for $$$. If you look at the product release history, manufacturers are releasing more products more often, because they want people to buy more and upgrade often. Now a traditional model of modern consumerism.
So sad for the user-base… but so true. But then, there’s nothing supernatural about manufacturers, their marketers, and their respective antics: there’s a big difference in a company trying to ‘make a profit’ and a company trying to ‘maximise profits.’
My friend (and climbing partner and fellow photographer) and I often like to chat about ‘choice,’ and really, how the idea that more choice leads to better things, is really quite off: choice, all too often, we suppose, leads to consumer misery, and to the overall reduction in quality of and depreciation of value of a particular set of goods.
-Brian
This leaves the next obvious question. If you trade off say 14 bit for 12 or lossless for lossy compression in the goal of a longer buffer, what exactly are you losing.
You’re losing information to work with.
That’s akin to “cutting the corners”, most of the information remains available and in most cases you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between lossless 12 and 14bit, but if you have to post-process the file and/or shoot in challenging conditions, you will have less flexibility. Think of it like a much much less compressed JPEG without in-camera pre-processing.
No I realise you are loosing data but how much? What will be able to do with a 14 lossless that you can’t do with a 12bit lossy.
I guess a lot depends on the shot, but if you can get the exposure reasonably sorted before hand I am guessing swapping down to get a longer buffer might be a perfectly acceptable trade off.
If you want that 1 image, I suspect you want to go for quality but for one of those large comps like you see in snowboard magazines of a jump the buffer may be a far better idea.
Then I think you have your answer, it depends.
I’m really not sure you could get useful qualitative insight by having quantitative data about this without knowing the particular circumstances in which you shoot. If the shot is correctly exposed and you only do minor adjustments yet you need more speed, it’s probably not worth going for lossless 14bit, and vice-versa.
Nasim probably has some more input on this matter ?
Too many variables involved. At higher ISOs you lose quite a bit, while at lower ISOs it depends on what you are shooting and how good exposure is. If you nail exposure every time and don’t spend much time in post, there is probably no need for 14-bit images. If you want the best options for shadow and highlight recovery and you want the least amount of noise / posterization, then 14-bit is the way to go. Personally, if I shoot landscapes, I use 14-bit. When shooting wildlife, 12-bit is usually enough…
So really it’s up to the photographer and the situation, there’s no “best” in this case. Thanks.
Chris, that’s correct :)
Speaking of compression, are the D600/610 numbers right for 14-bit compressed? I would expect at least some gain over 14-bit uncompressed, not the exact same numbers.
Jake, numbers are correct. Just re-verified with Nikon manuals. Uncompressed yields larger files, but they are not that bigger – only about 4 MB difference.
Thanks. Very interesting, particularly given that the D750’s uncompressed numbers are very similar (difference attributable to frame rate), but the compression gives you almost a 50% bump. Haven’t been following the specifics closely enough, but I’m guessing improved compression algorithms along with a faster processor.
Faster processor is the biggest reason. EXPEED 4 is 30% faster than EXPEED 3 and that impacts everything.
Thank you for this very useful table. Maybe this is my bias talking, but it’s a pity the D90 isn’t on the list.
It really does highlight how poor Nikon’s current ‘flagship’ DX body is when using RAW. But it’s also interesting to see that theD7100 is not too far behind the beloved D300s in JPEG. In fact, when you consider it’s shifting twice as many pixels, the D7100 isn’t doing too bad a job at all.
The D700 and D750 are also very close, despite the ‘slow’ fps of the newer model.
Mary, I originally had many other cameras in the list, such as the D40, D90 and D200. But I decided to remove those, since it was cluttering up the table and making it harder to read. You can get the info for any other camera through the provided link to the manuals though.
As for buffer comparisons, even though they might be comparable once you take resolution and other factors into account, one would hope that we do not stay in the same level as 5-6 year old technology? If resolution increases, buffer should too. Nikon D700 could shoot 4 seconds at 5 FPS @ 14-bit Lossless. The D750 only does half of that. So in this case, we are actually going backwards. You should see how big the buffer on the new Samsung NX1 is and the darn thing shoots at 15 FPS!
Hi,
tried the NX1 and D750 at Photokina toady. I was very impressed with the D750 (excellent grip by the way, felt deeper and better than that of my D810, focused very fast and accurate in dim light, flip screen looked solid and turned 90 degrees up and down), less so with the NX1. Although it shot 15fps, they didn’t look all sharp (had a model on a swing to try it). But one thing I like about the Nikons is build quality. All wheels and buttons on the D810 and even D610 are great to use. The NX1’s wheels could be slightly moved, the 4 way controller on the back looked and felt extremely cheap, the whole handling was not as nice (50-150mm/2.8 felt good o.t.o.h.). Didn’t expect that. Camera hang a lot of time due to software problems, too (should be remedied for final production model, but to convince customers that wasn’t very smart).
What about the Fuji X-T1? 8 FPS with great ergonomics and the Fuji lenses are very good.
Have it with 56/1.2. Like it very much, but doesn’t deliver the same accuracy as my D810. I don’t like the slow motion type EVF during tracking. If movement is linear and I managed to lock on, it works quite well.
About technology moving on…
It’s inexcusable to have a new camera with such a small buffer as the D7100. I’m no engineer, but surely it’s a case of putting some extra memory in the camera, and given how RAM gets cheaper I just end up scratching my head even more. I really do think this was deliberate ‘crippling’ by Nikon.
As for FPS, well I suppose that’s a different matter because the shutter is a mechanical system and you then have to think about friction which will generate heat and wear the mechanism down. Maybe there is a limit on how fast a mechanical shutter can go, but maybe in 2014 we have low-friction materials that can do better than even 5 years ago.
I think it’s unfair to ompare with the new Samsung as that is mirrorless and doesn’t have the same engineering problems to overcome.
My crystal ball tells me that Nikon is planning a mirrorless DX sensor camera ‘soonish’ which could, in theory, give 12+ FPS. But then Nikon would have a problem in that they might lose D4 sales. Obviously Samsung/Fuji etc don’t have things like that to worry about.
Nasim, do you know if the D700 numbers are with the grip or not, i.e. 8 vs. 5 fps?
This article is true only up to a point. A camera does have a max writing speed (probably different for each camera). Cards faster than that speed will not provide any benefit. Example: a user on Flickr determined that D600s write at about 48 MB/s. You would not see any benefit by putting in a 90MB/s card over a 60MB/s card, and you’d save money since 60MB/s cards are considerably less expensive (and 45MB/s cards even less).
Phil, that’s certainly true. That’s why I specifically put the words “as long as they are supported by the camera hardware and firmware”. The most current version of SDHC UHS-II can write at 280 MB/sec. The newly announced Nikon D750 has no support for UHS-II, so it would be pointless to try to use one of those cards. In addition, there is internal bus speed limitations too, just like what the user at Flickr noticed. If manufacturer uses cheaper parts or slower bus, then newer and faster cards won’t do anything…
I think theres a small error in the table referring to the D5200, which shoots, according to my manual, (the Image Quality section, page 42) Raw 14 bit, not the 12 bit mentioned in the table.
It does not define if this is compressed or uncompressed 14 bit, anyone know? and what is the difference when it comes to post?
Thanks,
Ross.
“NEF (RAW) NEF
Raw 14-bit data from the image sensor are saved directly to the memory
card. Settings such as white balance and contrast can be adjusted after
shooting.”
Autofocusross, you are right. Looks like starting from D5100, Nikon moved to 14-bit compressed on those cameras. All entry-level cameras and the D5000 are 12-bit compressed though. I went ahead and updated the article, thanks for pointing it out.
Uncompressed means that all colors are preserved and nothing is compressed. Losslessly compressed means that compression was performed, but all colors are preserved. Compressed means that there is both compression and some loss of data due to compression.
Thanks Nasim, I remember when updating to the D5200 one of the plus points was the switch to 14-bit, on top of the high resolution and superior autofocus. Those three things were the deal maker for me at the time. After a year or so, it’s beginning to look dated! sigh! gone are the days when you bought a camera and forgot about upgrades for 10 years!
Thanks for the info on compressed RAW. I take it i am still better off with 14-bit compressed vs 12-bit?
Yes, 14-bit compressed is better than 12-bit.
Thank you … very good info … hanging on to this for when I hit the lottery!!
Nasim,
If the d7100 was handed to you, will you be able to take good bird photos with it or will you be hampered by the small buffer. I’m asking because you wrote that the d750 buffer being small does not really matter to you.
I shoot wildlife “semi-professionally” and used to do it full-time (almost 25 years) and use the D7100. I used to use FF (d3s, d700) and I don’t miss the buffer. I never really used it on the other cameras and really never fill thw buffer on the D7100 even for BIF. I am far more concerned with AF. That is the reason I would upgrade to newer cameras.
PArt of the reason for this is that I learned in the film era and you normally didn’t “spray and pray” dur to cist / time. Another reason is that I understand the habits of most of the critters I am shooting. That means I can usually get close and have a good idea of what they might do next. So, I don’t really need a large buffer.
I approve. Data is excellent.
Excellent, excellent article! Nasim…as usual…you explain things with such clarity! Thank you for your dedication to the craft.
Hi Nasim,
Sorry of being a little off topic.
First I’d like to thank you so much for your youtube channel and website,I have been following your work for a while now, and you have done excellent job.
Dear nasim i have recently messed up my sony nex f3 mirrorless camera with eyeleads dust grabber.I live in Germany and i have used the very original one, and unfortunately i found out later from your forums that these dustgrabbers are not for sony nex sensors.
So, in one of your articles you have mentioned that you have had some experience with this problem and that you have once WET cleaned a sony sensor with gel remains on it, and it took you a lot of time and effort.
Today i found out that it will cost me 40 euros to clean the sensor, but i hesitate to do so because i am not sure if they’ll get it completely cleaned,because i didn’t tell them exactly what kind of durt is on the sensor,they are however professionals.And i dont want to pay a lot more because the body only costs 150 eu on ebay.
Would you recommend to give it a try or to try to wet clean it myself.
Or could you tell me a bit more details about how should i clean it myself, like what can go wrong or will it be too complicated for a first time wet cleaner.
Thank you so much.
Hi Nasim
Always consistent research and a balanced opinion in your posts, well done. On this subject mps per sec the 810 seems to be in front with the D4s. I’ve done some tests with uncompressed and compressed 12 and 14 bit files, do you have an article covering the real world practical differences between these? thanks peter
Really interesting. Thank you! And it shows that the D750 is really not such a slouch in terms of buffer (and, interestingly, neither is the D600; oddly the D610 has less buffer?!).
Thanks for this Nassim!
A lot of people have been saying that the D750 is not a worthy successor to the D300s, and while I agree that, since it is a full-frame, I contend that it is probably at least as good in all the areas that really count except for weather sealing. Particularly since the frame rates and buffers are actually very similar?
The D750 arguably has better controls (mainly because of the User modes) and probably much faster AF, as well as very similar resolution in Dx mode, and probably much better IQ and noise performance?
As you can probably see, I am rather excited about the D750.
PS, did you possibly swop some values around in the D300s’ results? It seems odd that it has a bigger capacity for 14-bit than for 12-bit?
Hi Nasim,
Many thanks for all this very comprehensive information in your buffer comparison. It makes for very interesting reading.
I would be most interested to know the file sizes created by the various RAW types; 12 & 14-bit lossless, compressed and uncompressed, for the D610, D750, D810 and D4s. Could you explain the reasons why one should use one type or another, their advantages or disadvantages and what would you suggest for portrait, wedding and landscape work.
I’m really looking forward to read your findings for the D750, especially when comparing it to the new D810 for weddings and low light situation shooting.
Many thanks, Bernard.
What a bright idea you had ! It is the first time I see such a global analysis on that issue. Congrats !
Nasim – it’s fantastic work, very much appreciated. I agree with a post above; this data really points out an incoherent path in Nikon’s line. It’s really a shame that we can no longer even do buffer upgrades for Nikon DSLR’s since memory is now soldered to the main board. It’s even more of a shame considering memory is perhaps the biggest commodity product in electronics, one of the cheapest components they could upgrade.
Cheers,
Dave
Although only shooting digital Nikon for the last 6 years with no intention of ever “changing over”. I find the comparable chart for the Canon models to put the Nikons to shame from a buffer perspective. I just found this interesting.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheet/ccc?key=0AgQ2MOkAZTFHdFFIcFp1d0R5TzVPTVJXOEVyUndteGc#gid=5
Turbo
If you shoot with D3x in 14-bits, you wont get 5 FPS, you will get around 2 FPS. :) Same goes for any older Nikon. Only modern day Nikons (D4s) have no issue with 14-bits..
Reason for that is how Sony designed sensors, one in D3x is indeed 14-bit one, but to actually get 14-bits out of it, it needs double readout. Sony didnt need this work-around since A900 on board chip simply compressed (its lossy compression btw.) 14-bits to 12-bits output.
So in order to get those 14-bits, Nikon needs to pretty much to read that shot twice, resulting in half of FPS in 14-bit mode (bit less than half, due fact that it takes some processing power etc.). Nikon D300 and D300s is I think same case.
Thank you for the post. It appears the 7200 has 3X + buffer space. So what type of memory does Nikon use for its buffers and is it really that expensive?
Nasim, I am 64 years Photography Enthusiast. Recently I have purchaged my First DSLR NIKON D5300. I have Android Sony Tab SGP321. I am trying to transfer my D5300 Camera Photos to my Tab through Wi-Fi through Android App WMU. It works nicely. BUT IF I TRANSFER MULTIPLE JPEG PHOTOS AT A TIME, IT GIVES NO OPTIONS AND SWIFTLY TRANSFERS PHOTOS TO TAB IN 1620X1O80 SIZE for ALLLLL THE PHOTOS. If I TRANSFER SINGLE PHOTO AT A TIME THAN IT GIVES 3 OPTIONS FOR SIZES….. ORIGINAL SIZE, RECOMMENDED SIZE, OR VGA SIZE. AND ONLY THAN ORIGINAL SIZE WILL BE TRANSFERRED BY ORIGINAL OPTION SELECTION.
I have tried OTG CONNECTOR FOR TRANSFER BUT MY TAB CAN’T FIND CAMERA. So that option don’t work.
KINDLY ADVISE. THANKS IN Advance.
Dilip Somani
The WMU app and the WiFi system cannot handle transfer of large resolution files. Also, a tablet is not exactly an ideal destination device, regardless of what Adobe tells you you can do with Lightroom Mobile. :-) Consider getting at least a laptop, and preferably a relatively capable desktop computer, although a decent laptop can do the job. Most laptops have SD card readers built right in. You can remove the card from the camera and insert it directly into the laptop. I know this seem as simple as a wireless connection, but this is the most efficient (and safest) form of data transfer. Hope this information is useful for you.
Any plans to update this article with later models (like D500, etc)? Thanks, WEJ
William, your wish has been granted :)
Thank you sir. WEJ
Very nice article Nasim!
Thanks for putting all the information in one place.
I have only one comment, and that would be to add one more column.
The added column could be something like: “maximum absolute FPS” or something like that.
Here’s the thing:
For example the D3S have a high speed crop mode that enables us to shoot up to 11 FPS, a pretty significant boost. Also the D3 have the same option.
The D4 can shoot at 11 FPS with AE/AF locked and also at 11 FPS in high speed crop mode.
The D5 can shoot at 14 FPS with mirror up.
The D810 can shoot at 7 FPS in high speed crop mode.
Even the museum D2XS had a high speed crop (HSC) and could shoot at 8 FPS.
There are more Nikon cameras to mention here, but I will stop at this point because I know you get my point.
Shooting in high speed crop mode is actually quite popular among newspaper photographers because it’s one way to effectively reduce file size and you only need a rather small file for a newspaper. Also you get the added benefit of more FPS.
Furthermore, the AF sensor array covers nearly the entire DX framing area.
This means that the entire image capturing area in high speed crop mode is almost totally covered with AF points.
The cropped part of the frame is still visible and greyed out in the viewfinder.
This extra area allows us to preview the action before it actually enters the capturing area of the image.
You can also instantly switch from full-resolution to high speed crop mode without taking your eye away from the viewfinder. I’m not saying that shooting in high speed crop mode is the holy grail or anything…just a very useful tool in many cases.
That’s my only recommendation. I think you get my point.
Cheers, Peter
These are valid points. However, for the purposes of a broad comparison, I think including these features would complicate the summary. Also, by comparing the cameras in their regular shooting modes, this makes for a fairer comparison, given one can’t always practically use the mirror up to boost up to 14 FPS, for example.
Thank you Nasim – this is very useful information that probably took you hours to compile. Makes it easy for us to reference the provided data. Great job!
Thank you Nasim, good table for comparing whose is bigger. Could I ask what I think is a humble request – a key at the top so it’s easy to know which format gives what? I don’t know what the difference is between lossless versus compressed. Lossless is compressed, but uses a different algorithm to keep as much data as possible so the files are larger? What’s the purpose of uncompressed when lossless has the same information?
Wow, The D7100 was really a cripple camera, Nikon went backwards on that one.
Very interesting and well summarised article. I didn’t realise how much of a difference there was between the D800/E and the D810 in this area.
The quoted rate of 197 files at uncompressed 12-bit for the D5 against 200 files for the D500 highlights a slight advantage for the D500 here – can this be attributed to the slightly smaller file size generated by the D500’s crop sensor?
Arron, As far as I’m aware, there’s never a need to use “uncompressed” 12- or 14-bit file types because the “lossless compressed” file types are indeed lossless, and they are readable by third-party software. E.g., the D6x0 and D7x00 series, and the D750 don’t provide the “uncompressed” file types, only the “lossless compressed” types.
Nasim, I think the values for the D3 are as it was released, not including the free buffer upgrade that they got?