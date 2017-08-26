Photography Life

Nikon D850 vs D810 vs D800 / D800E

Nikon D850 vs D810 vs D800 / D800E

By

In this Nikon D850 vs D810 vs D800 / D800E comparison article, I will go through all the differences in specifications between these DSLR cameras and talk about what has been added, changed or improved with each generation. While both Nikon D810 and D800 / D800E cameras have been very popular among many enthusiasts and professionals for the past few years, the Nikon D850 is clearly a huge step up in many ways for the D8x0 line of cameras. It is the first high-resolution Nikon DSLR that is aimed at many different photography genres, from landscape and macro, to sports and wildlife photography. Let’s take a look at what the D850 brings to the table when compared to its predecessors.

Below are the key specifications of the three cameras:

Nikon D850 vs D810 vs D800 / D800E Specification Comparison

Camera FeatureNikon D850Nikon D810Nikon D800 / D800E
Sensor Resolution45.7 MP36.3 MP36.3 MP
Sensor TypeCMOS BSICMOSCMOS
Sensor Size35.9×23.9mm35.9×24.0mm35.9×24.0mm
Sensor Pixel Size4.35µ4.88µ4.88µ
Low Pass FilterNoNoYes / No
Sensor Dust ReductionYesYesYes
Image Size8,256 x 5,5047,360 x 4,9127,360 x 4,912
Base ISOISO 64ISO 64ISO 100
Native ISO SensitivityISO 64-25,600ISO 64-12,800ISO 100-6,400
Boosted ISO SensitivityISO 32, 51,200, 102,400ISO 32, 25,600, 51,200ISO 50, 12,600, 25,600
Image ProcessorEXPEED 5EXPEED 4EXPEED 3
sRAW / mRAW File SupportYes, BothYes, sRAW OnlyNo
Buffer: RAW 12-bit Lossless Compressed1704721
Buffer: RAW 14-bit Lossless Compressed512817
Viewfinder TypePentaprism with improved coatingsPentaprism with improved coatingsPentaprism
Viewfinder Coverage and Size100%, 0.75x100%, 0.70x100%, 0.70x
Built-in FlashNoYes, with flash commander modeYes, with flash commander mode
Flash Sync Speed1/2501/2501/250
Wireless Radio Flash ControlYesNoNo
Storage Media1x XQD, 1x SD (UHS-II)1x CF, 1x SD (UHS-I)1x CF, 1x SD (UHS-I)
Continuous Shooting Speed7 FPS, 9 FPS with MB-D185 FPS, 6 FPS (DX), 7 FPS with MB-D124 FPS, 6 FPS (DX) with MB-D12
Max Shutter Speed1/8000 to 30 sec1/8000 to 30 sec1/8000 to 30 sec
Shutter Durability200,000 cycles200,000 cycles200,000 cycles
Electronic Front-curtain ShutterYesYesNo
Silent Photography Mode in Live ViewYesNoNo
Exposure Metering Sensor181,000-pixel RGB sensor91,000-pixel RGB sensor91,000-pixel RGB sensor
Highlight Weighted MeteringYesYesNo
Face-detection AnalysisOn/OffOn/OffAlways On
Spot White Balance in Live ViewYesYesNo
Preset White Balance1-6 possible1-6 possible1-3 possible
Autofocus SystemMulti-CAM 20K AF sensorAdv. Multi-CAM 3500FX + Group Area AFAdv. Multi-CAM 3500FX
Dedicated AF EngineYesNoNo
Focus Points153, 99 cross-type51, 15 cross-type51, 15 cross-type
AF DetectionUp to f/8, 15 sensorsUp to f/8, 1 sensorUp to f/8, 1 sensor
AF EV Range-4 EV-2 EV-2 EV
Auto AF Fine TuneYesNoNo
Video File FormatMOV, MP4MOVMOV
Uncompressed Video via HDMIYesYesYes
Video Maximum Resolution3840×2160 (4K) @ 24p, 25p, 30p1920×1080 (1080p) @ 24p, 30p, 60p1920×1080 (1080p) @ 24p, 30p
Active D-Lightning for VideoYes at 1080pNoNo
Slow Motion HD VideoYes, up to 1920×1080 @ 30p x 4NoNo
Electronic VR for VideoYes, 1080pNoNo
Memory Card + External Recorder Simultaneous RecordingYesYesNo
Selectable Audio Frequency RangeYesYesNo
Zebra Stripes in Live ViewYesYesNo
Multi-Selector Exposure CompensationYesNoNo
Touch AF in Live ViewYesNoNo
Focus PeakingYes, Stills & VideoNoNo
Interval Timer Resolution4K, 8K1080p1080p
Interval Timer Exposure SmoothingYesYesNo
Timelapse Exposure SmoothingYesYesNo
Silent Timelapse ModeYes, Up to 9,999 framesNoNo
No. of Images in Timelapse / Int Timer9,9999,999999
Focus StackingYesNoNo
Power Aperture ControlYesYesNo
Audio RecordingBuilt-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)		Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)		Built-in mono microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
Audio AttenuatorYesNoNo
LCD Size3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
LCD Resolution2,359,000 dots1,229,000 dots921,000 dots
Tilting LCDYesNoNo
Touch-Enabled LCDYesNoNo
HDR SupportYesYesYes
Picture ControlAuto, Standard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape, FlatStandard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape, FlatStandard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape
In-Camera Batch RAW ProcessingYesNoNo
Button IlluminationYesNoNo
Exposure Bracketing2 to 9 frames2 to 9 frames2 to 9 frames
Built-in GPSNoNoNo
Wi-FiYesEye-Fi Compatible, WT-4aEye-Fi Compatible, WT-4a
BluetoothYesNoNo
BatteryEN-EL15a Lithium-ion BatteryEN-EL15 Lithium-ion BatteryEN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
Battery Life1,840 shots (CIPA)1,200 shots (CIPA)900 shots (CIPA)
Battery ChargerMH-25a Quick ChargerMH-25 Quick ChargerMH-25 Quick Charger
Weather Sealed BodyYesYesYes
BuildFull Magnesium AlloyFull Magnesium AlloyFull Magnesium Alloy
USB Version3.03.03.0
Weight (Body Only)915g880g900g
Dimensions146 x 124 x 78.5mm146 x 123 x 81.5mm144.78 × 121.92 × 81.28mm
MSRP Price$3,299$3,299$2,999 / $3,299

Just looking at the highlighted areas of the above chart, it is very easy to see what Nikon has done with the D850. Not only does it outclass its predecessors, but it does it in a big way, especially when it comes to important feature changes such as back-illuminated CMOS sensor, higher resolution, larger native ISO sensitivity range, much better AF system, better AF detection range, faster continuous shooting rate, faster processor, larger viewfinder, XQD and UHS-II SD card support, silent shooting, better battery life and 4K video. In addition to these, the D850 adds a bunch of new features such as focus stacking, focus peaking, tilting touch-screen LCD, in-camera batch RAW processing, button illumination, WiFi + Bluetooth, and silent timelapse shooting that we have previously not seen on the D8x0 cameras. In short, the D850 presents a massive upgrade over the D810 and especially over the D800 / D800E DSLRs.

There is only one area where the D850 significantly differs compared to the D810 and D800 / D800E cameras and that’s built-in flash. Some photographers might look at this as a negative (since one would lose the ability to use a built-in flash for fill flash, or to be able to control other speedlights), but considering that Nikon was able to improve the weather sealing of the camera by dropping the flash, it could be looked at as an advantage instead.

It is also worth noting that the Nikon D850 physically looks quite different compared to both D810 and D800 / D800E cameras. First of all, the top of the camera has gotten slightly different not just because of the lack of a built-in flash, but also because the “Mode” button has been moved to the top of the left dial and replaced with a large “ISO” button. This is exactly in line with how the Nikon D500 was designed, so if you already own a D500, you won’t need to go through a learning curve. Second, the grip has been modified to be a bit deeper on the front and the rear parts of the camera to make it more comfortable to hand-hold. But the bigger changes are in the back. Take a look at the below comparison of the D850 vs D810:

Nikon D850 vs D810 Back

As you can see, there are many ergonomic changes on the D850 when compared to the D810. The AE-L / AF-L button has been removed and a joystick has been added right below the AF-ON button (if you are a heavy AE-L / AF-L button user, don’t worry – it can be assigned to any of the function buttons, or to the joystick). The joystick is a big deal ergonomically, because it makes it very easy to go through focus points when shooting, so you no longer have to rely on the multi-function buttons for that. A new “Fn2” function button has been added to the left of the LCD and you can assign any of the menu items or camera features to this button, which is great. The LCD screen obviously appears different, because it is now a tiltable touch-enabled LCD. In addition to being able to pinch-zoom or swipe through images, you can also use the touch-enabled screen to focus on a subject in live view mode, or navigate through the menus. There are a few other smaller ergonomic changes, but those are minor and mostly cosmetic.

Now the biggest question is, should you upgrade? If you shoot with a Nikon D800 or D800E, the D850 is definitely worth moving up to. Even if you don’t need all the crazy fps and 4K video features, there are three most important features you do not want to miss – electronic front curtain shutter (EFCS) + silent shooting, ISO 64 for improved dynamic range and a much better autofocus system. If you already shoot with a Nikon D810, then it is a question of what you shoot and whether you truly need the new features highlighted in the above table. If you only shoot landscapes, it might be worth skipping a generation, since the D810 is an excellent camera already. However, if you shoot landscapes and wildlife, and especially if you already own a D810 and a D500, the D850 would be a solid camera to move up to – it could replace both of those in a single package.

Overall, as I have already stated in my Nikon D850 announcement article, and as you can see from the above comparison table, the D850 is a monster of a camera – it really looks like Nikon has thrown everything in its arsenal at this particular release. Without a doubt, it will be Nikon’s best-selling DSLR for a long time, especially considering its $3,300 MSRP price in the USA…

If you want to find out more about the D850, check out my Everything You Need to Know About the Nikon D850 article.

