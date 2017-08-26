In this Nikon D850 vs D810 vs D800 / D800E comparison article, I will go through all the differences in specifications between these DSLR cameras and talk about what has been added, changed or improved with each generation. While both Nikon D810 and D800 / D800E cameras have been very popular among many enthusiasts and professionals for the past few years, the Nikon D850 is clearly a huge step up in many ways for the D8x0 line of cameras. It is the first high-resolution Nikon DSLR that is aimed at many different photography genres, from landscape and macro, to sports and wildlife photography. Let’s take a look at what the D850 brings to the table when compared to its predecessors.
Below are the key specifications of the three cameras:
Nikon D850 vs D810 vs D800 / D800E Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D850
|Nikon D810
|Nikon D800 / D800E
|Sensor Resolution
|45.7 MP
|36.3 MP
|36.3 MP
|Sensor Type
|CMOS BSI
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9×23.9mm
|35.9×24.0mm
|35.9×24.0mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.35µ
|4.88µ
|4.88µ
|Low Pass Filter
|No
|No
|Yes / No
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|8,256 x 5,504
|7,360 x 4,912
|7,360 x 4,912
|Base ISO
|ISO 64
|ISO 64
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 64-25,600
|ISO 64-12,800
|ISO 100-6,400
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 32, 51,200, 102,400
|ISO 32, 25,600, 51,200
|ISO 50, 12,600, 25,600
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 5
|EXPEED 4
|EXPEED 3
|sRAW / mRAW File Support
|Yes, Both
|Yes, sRAW Only
|No
|Buffer: RAW 12-bit Lossless Compressed
|170
|47
|21
|Buffer: RAW 14-bit Lossless Compressed
|51
|28
|17
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism with improved coatings
|Pentaprism with improved coatings
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage and Size
|100%, 0.75x
|100%, 0.70x
|100%, 0.70x
|Built-in Flash
|No
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/250
|1/250
|1/250
|Wireless Radio Flash Control
|Yes
|No
|No
|Storage Media
|1x XQD, 1x SD (UHS-II)
|1x CF, 1x SD (UHS-I)
|1x CF, 1x SD (UHS-I)
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|7 FPS, 9 FPS with MB-D18
|5 FPS, 6 FPS (DX), 7 FPS with MB-D12
|4 FPS, 6 FPS (DX) with MB-D12
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Durability
|200,000 cycles
|200,000 cycles
|200,000 cycles
|Electronic Front-curtain Shutter
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Silent Photography Mode in Live View
|Yes
|No
|No
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|181,000-pixel RGB sensor
|91,000-pixel RGB sensor
|91,000-pixel RGB sensor
|Highlight Weighted Metering
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Face-detection Analysis
|On/Off
|On/Off
|Always On
|Spot White Balance in Live View
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Preset White Balance
|1-6 possible
|1-6 possible
|1-3 possible
|Autofocus System
|Multi-CAM 20K AF sensor
|Adv. Multi-CAM 3500FX + Group Area AF
|Adv. Multi-CAM 3500FX
|Dedicated AF Engine
|Yes
|No
|No
|Focus Points
|153, 99 cross-type
|51, 15 cross-type
|51, 15 cross-type
|AF Detection
|Up to f/8, 15 sensors
|Up to f/8, 1 sensor
|Up to f/8, 1 sensor
|AF EV Range
|-4 EV
|-2 EV
|-2 EV
|Auto AF Fine Tune
|Yes
|No
|No
|Video File Format
|MOV, MP4
|MOV
|MOV
|Uncompressed Video via HDMI
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Maximum Resolution
|3840×2160 (4K) @ 24p, 25p, 30p
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 24p, 30p, 60p
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 24p, 30p
|Active D-Lightning for Video
|Yes at 1080p
|No
|No
|Slow Motion HD Video
|Yes, up to 1920×1080 @ 30p x 4
|No
|No
|Electronic VR for Video
|Yes, 1080p
|No
|No
|Memory Card + External Recorder Simultaneous Recording
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Selectable Audio Frequency Range
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Zebra Stripes in Live View
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Multi-Selector Exposure Compensation
|Yes
|No
|No
|Touch AF in Live View
|Yes
|No
|No
|Focus Peaking
|Yes, Stills & Video
|No
|No
|Interval Timer Resolution
|4K, 8K
|1080p
|1080p
|Interval Timer Exposure Smoothing
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Timelapse Exposure Smoothing
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Silent Timelapse Mode
|Yes, Up to 9,999 frames
|No
|No
|No. of Images in Timelapse / Int Timer
|9,999
|9,999
|999
|Focus Stacking
|Yes
|No
|No
|Power Aperture Control
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Audio Recording
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in mono microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Audio Attenuator
|Yes
|No
|No
|LCD Size
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|2,359,000 dots
|1,229,000 dots
|921,000 dots
|Tilting LCD
|Yes
|No
|No
|Touch-Enabled LCD
|Yes
|No
|No
|HDR Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Picture Control
|Auto, Standard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape, Flat
|Standard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape, Flat
|Standard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape
|In-Camera Batch RAW Processing
|Yes
|No
|No
|Button Illumination
|Yes
|No
|No
|Exposure Bracketing
|2 to 9 frames
|2 to 9 frames
|2 to 9 frames
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|No
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Eye-Fi Compatible, WT-4a
|Eye-Fi Compatible, WT-4a
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|No
|No
|Battery
|EN-EL15a Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Life
|1,840 shots (CIPA)
|1,200 shots (CIPA)
|900 shots (CIPA)
|Battery Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|MH-25 Quick Charger
|MH-25 Quick Charger
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Build
|Full Magnesium Alloy
|Full Magnesium Alloy
|Full Magnesium Alloy
|USB Version
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|915g
|880g
|900g
|Dimensions
|146 x 124 x 78.5mm
|146 x 123 x 81.5mm
|144.78 × 121.92 × 81.28mm
|MSRP Price
|$3,299
|$3,299
|$2,999 / $3,299
Just looking at the highlighted areas of the above chart, it is very easy to see what Nikon has done with the D850. Not only does it outclass its predecessors, but it does it in a big way, especially when it comes to important feature changes such as back-illuminated CMOS sensor, higher resolution, larger native ISO sensitivity range, much better AF system, better AF detection range, faster continuous shooting rate, faster processor, larger viewfinder, XQD and UHS-II SD card support, silent shooting, better battery life and 4K video. In addition to these, the D850 adds a bunch of new features such as focus stacking, focus peaking, tilting touch-screen LCD, in-camera batch RAW processing, button illumination, WiFi + Bluetooth, and silent timelapse shooting that we have previously not seen on the D8x0 cameras. In short, the D850 presents a massive upgrade over the D810 and especially over the D800 / D800E DSLRs.
There is only one area where the D850 significantly differs compared to the D810 and D800 / D800E cameras and that’s built-in flash. Some photographers might look at this as a negative (since one would lose the ability to use a built-in flash for fill flash, or to be able to control other speedlights), but considering that Nikon was able to improve the weather sealing of the camera by dropping the flash, it could be looked at as an advantage instead.
It is also worth noting that the Nikon D850 physically looks quite different compared to both D810 and D800 / D800E cameras. First of all, the top of the camera has gotten slightly different not just because of the lack of a built-in flash, but also because the “Mode” button has been moved to the top of the left dial and replaced with a large “ISO” button. This is exactly in line with how the Nikon D500 was designed, so if you already own a D500, you won’t need to go through a learning curve. Second, the grip has been modified to be a bit deeper on the front and the rear parts of the camera to make it more comfortable to hand-hold. But the bigger changes are in the back. Take a look at the below comparison of the D850 vs D810:
As you can see, there are many ergonomic changes on the D850 when compared to the D810. The AE-L / AF-L button has been removed and a joystick has been added right below the AF-ON button (if you are a heavy AE-L / AF-L button user, don’t worry – it can be assigned to any of the function buttons, or to the joystick). The joystick is a big deal ergonomically, because it makes it very easy to go through focus points when shooting, so you no longer have to rely on the multi-function buttons for that. A new “Fn2” function button has been added to the left of the LCD and you can assign any of the menu items or camera features to this button, which is great. The LCD screen obviously appears different, because it is now a tiltable touch-enabled LCD. In addition to being able to pinch-zoom or swipe through images, you can also use the touch-enabled screen to focus on a subject in live view mode, or navigate through the menus. There are a few other smaller ergonomic changes, but those are minor and mostly cosmetic.
Now the biggest question is, should you upgrade? If you shoot with a Nikon D800 or D800E, the D850 is definitely worth moving up to. Even if you don’t need all the crazy fps and 4K video features, there are three most important features you do not want to miss – electronic front curtain shutter (EFCS) + silent shooting, ISO 64 for improved dynamic range and a much better autofocus system. If you already shoot with a Nikon D810, then it is a question of what you shoot and whether you truly need the new features highlighted in the above table. If you only shoot landscapes, it might be worth skipping a generation, since the D810 is an excellent camera already. However, if you shoot landscapes and wildlife, and especially if you already own a D810 and a D500, the D850 would be a solid camera to move up to – it could replace both of those in a single package.
Overall, as I have already stated in my Nikon D850 announcement article, and as you can see from the above comparison table, the D850 is a monster of a camera – it really looks like Nikon has thrown everything in its arsenal at this particular release. Without a doubt, it will be Nikon’s best-selling DSLR for a long time, especially considering its $3,300 MSRP price in the USA…
If you want to find out more about the D850, check out my Everything You Need to Know About the Nikon D850 article.
Comments
This is the update I’ve been waiting for. I’m an avid professional Nikon full frame camera and video user and have been holding off till a significant upgrade came along and this is it. The upgrades are significant enough for me to change bodies.
Torben, Nikon has really done it with the D850…I cannot wait to test one out!
The informative articles keep coming – how about reviewing your d850 wish list in the light of the real one. I note GPS and an enhanced AF-auto-tune did not make it. This would highlight what in fact is missing as well as great about the camera.
Pravin, that’s a good idea, thank you for the suggestion!
I do not have to hesitate to buy the D500 as a second body. The old D810 will be the second body. I look forward to D850!
I’d think, can you confirm, the Bluetooth will pair with and support GPS for a location source?
Also mentioned in the roll-out video was a feature and linked accessory for automating scanning of color or monochrome film negatives. I didn’t see that mentioned above.
As for the flash, I’m glad I kept my old SB-400.
Nice comparison. Thanks!
I enjoy your comparo articles, Nassim- they show so much!
When you review the D850, it would be great if you could check in on one specific irritant that I’ve found on Nikon’s DSLRs recently.
I have the D7200 and the D750 (along with the older D7000, D5200 and the D5100).
The rear screens of the D7200 and the D750 take about a full second to wake up (when one pushes any button whose function is mapped to the rear screen), when one uses the camera for some time with the rear screens off.
After the initial delayed ‘on’ time, the screen turns on quickly if it is woken up within a few minutes. If you keep it off for a reasonable amount of time, the screen takes its sweet time (~1 sec) to wake up again.
I’m not sure if this is a bug, or a ‘sleep’ function programmed poorly, but as a result, the newer D750 and D7200 take much more time to adjust in the middle of a shoot compared to the 6 year old D5100. Its a major irritant, as key functions like ISO, WB have now been mapped by Nikon to the rear screen instead of the top LCD. All DSLRs have up to date firmwares.
Do the D8xx series enjoy the same leisurely rear screen wake up time? It would be interesting to see.
I have never experienced this with my D810 or D700. I’m curious though, can you see if you have the sensor cleaning enabled for startup?
Peacefull mind for just other 4 years…untill Nikon develop a new model.
It is no possible to run behind the new models. There is only the pleasure to take good images nathing more.
One small thing bothers me about the D850 layout. The AE/AF lock button is gone from it’s place near the top window on the back. I had assigned ‘Choose Image Area’ to that button and it was hugely convenient, because I switch to DX crop a lot, and I never use AE/AF lock. In my wishlist I had hoped that they’d put a dedicated Image Area button in that space. I think that being able to quickly change Image Area is very important. Now I wonder where I can assign Image Area on the D850 where it would as easy to change. That new Fn button does not look very convenient to me. Sigh. I’ll just have to think of something. :)
One last comment. I don’t think the new ISO button is going to be very convenient in its new place. That’s not such an easy spot to access one-handed (button + dial) when your face is pressed up against the camera. I liked it better two-handed (button one hand, dial the other) where it was on the D810.
Excellent article. Now we can compare, than you.
Now for a comparison between the D500 and the D850. In real world terms
Hi Nasim, what is your opinion between the D850 and the Fuji GFX or Hasselblad X1D? After Fuji and Hasselblad brought medium format to the (healthy) masses, it seems the D850 announcement is pushing them back to niche markets. The only advantages I can think of would be if you need extremely large DR or very low DOF, but a D850 with a fast prime should bring results that are close to these no? Kind regards, Francois
One area to look at is the price of used camera bodies. At $3999 this may undercut the used market. D4s is currently $3799+, D4 $2799 +, $D810 $2099+, D3X/D750 around 1650+. With the upgraded feature set including higher frame rates, it may pull upgrade shooters from APSC and undercut the used market. For those buying used bodies – always filled with risk- I think this drives down prices.
thank you for doing the review. i was waiting on your review. Am still sh[ting with a d700 so as soon as i see some photos taken with camera. I will probably ait almost bought the d5 but was waiting on the new camera to come out.
Nasim, thank you for the informative and comprehensive comparison table.
For me, the standout new features are Stacking, buffer size and the superior sensor.
The loss of built-in flash is a big negative for me.
I notice the D850 pixel density at 4.347 microns remains a long way from the 3.917 of the D7200.
Larger sensors translate to higher quality prints.
Pixel spacing in microns at a 20-inch / 508mm print size:
• 84.67 Nikon D7200
• 69.02 Nikon D810
• 61.53 Nikon D850
• 58.47 Canon 5DS-R
• 43.79 Hasselblad H6D-100c
The next logical step is expanding Nikon’s 3.917µ technology to FX.
This would yield a 9165 x 6110 sensor at 56 MP.
Pixel spacing is 55.43 microns with a 20-inch print.
The Canon is already at 50 MP, so this next step should be doable.
This reminds me of the muscle car engine development in the 60s.
I had only paid attention to the buffer depth at 14 bit which gives an already impressive 7s of shooting (impressive for that resolution) but the buffer on 12 bit raws gives a whooping 25s at 7fps – that’s pretty much a cheetah hunt from start to finish… the hardest part will be to keep the subject in the frame. I am dating myself here but I’d go through a film on my eos 1v in less than 4 seconds – which meant you had to shoot in very short 4-shot bursts and hope you timed it “just right”. Hopefully built quality will be commensurate to its status but this looks like my dream camera come true :-)
A couple corrections:
The D850 requires the WR-R10 wireless remote controller and WR-A10 adapter for wireless radio flash control, it’s not built into the camera. The same controller and adapter are also compatible with the D810 and D800/D800E.
Interval Timer Resolution should be renamed Timelapse Resolution. The interval has always supported maximum size RAW files for post-processing later, which is about 7.5K on the D810 and D800/D800E (just shy of 8K after cropping to 16:9 ratio). The timelapse mode, where the camera does not keep RAW files but generates a video file instead, was limited to 1080p on previous models and is limited to 4K on the D850 (8K and higher is only available in Interval mode as before).
Thank you for another great article. I read with interest your first article on the D850, and I was blown away. I’ve owned the D810 for a bit more than a year and absolutely love the camera. BUT, the D850 looks WOW!!!
Now the hard part, gotta convince the wife ;-)
No more Group Area AF in D850? I love that feature. :(