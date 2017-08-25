With the release of the Nikon D850, one might be wondering how the Canon 5D Mark IV would compare to it side-by-side in terms of specifications, since both compete directly with one another. The Canon 5D Mark IV was announced almost exactly a year earlier in August of 2016, so it is a fairly recent release that will most likely not be updated for at least several more years. Now please keep in mind that such camera comparisons do not take into account lenses, accessories and other systems differences, so I ask that our readers take such comparisons with a grain of salt. It would be foolish to change systems every time a better camera comes out, because manufacturers like Nikon and Canon are known to leapfrog each other every few years!

Let’s take a look at the specifications of both cameras in more detail. Additional commentary on the data is provided below.

Nikon D850 vs Canon 5D Mark IV Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon D850 Canon 5D Mark IV Sensor Resolution 45.7 MP 30.4 MP Sensor Type BSI CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 35.9×23.9mm 36.0×24.0mm Low-Pass Filter No Yes Sensor Pixel Size 4.35µ 5.36µ Image Size 8,256 x 5,504 6,720 x 4,480 Image Processor EXPEED 5 DIGIC 6+ Buffer: RAW 14-bit Lossless Compressed 51 21 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 64-25,600 ISO 100-32,000 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 32, ISO 51,200-102,400 ISO 50, ISO 51,200-102,400 Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Viewfinder Type Pentaprism Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage and Magnification 100%, 0.75x 100%, 0.71x Built-in Flash No No Storage Media 1x QXD, 1x SD (UHS-II) 1x CF, 1x SD (UHS-I) Continuous Shooting Speed 7.0 fps, 9.0 fps with MB-D18 7.0 fps Max Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec AE Bracketing Range ±5 EV ±3 EV Flash Sync Speed 1/250 1/200 Shutter Durability 200,000 cycles 150,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor 181,000-pixel RGB sensor 150,000-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor Number of AF Points 153 AF points, 99 cross-type 61 AF points, 41 cross-type AF Detection Range -4 to +20 EV -3 to +18 EV Auto AF Fine-Tune Yes No Focus Peaking Yes No Focus Stacking Yes No Video Maximum Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 (4K) @ up to 30 fps 4,096 x 2,160 (4K) @ up to 30 fps Video Crop Factor 1.0x 1.74x Audio Recording Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Headphone Jack Yes Yes LCD Size and Type 3.2″ Tilting Touchscreen LCD 3.2″ Touchscreen LCD Dual Pixel AF No Yes Dual Pixel RAW No Yes LCD Resolution 2,359,000 dots 1,620,000 dots Built-in GPS No Yes Wi-Fi Yes Yes Bluetooth Yes No Battery Life 1840 shots (CIPA) 900 shots (CIPA) Button Illumination Yes No Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes USB Version 3.0 3.0 Weight (Body Only) 915g 800g Dimensions 146.0 x 124.0 x 78.5mm 150.7 x 116.4 x 75.9mm MSRP Price $3,299 (as introduced) $3,499 (as introduced)

Obviously the two cameras are made to serve different purposes. The Nikon D850 has a high-resolution 45.7 MP sensor that competes more with the Canon 5DS R (50.6 MP), rather than the Canon 5D Mark IV, which only has a 30.4 MP sensor. Nikon D850 has a superior back-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor and at ISO 64, it is known to yield exceptional dynamic range – something Canon typically struggles with. Without a low-pass filter, the D850 yields very sharp and detailed images, making it an ideal choice for landscape, macro and wildlife photography. In comparison, the Canon 5D Mark IV looks more like a general-purpose camera that is primarily aimed at portrait photographers.

Aside from that, there are very few areas where the Canon 5D Mark IV can hold its ground against the Nikon D810. Nikon has done a phenomenal job with the D850 and it really shows when one looks at a chart like this, since it highlights where Nikon was aiming with the announcement. Clearly, Nikon’s goal was to make sure that the Canon 5D Mark IV stays out of the competition, and as you can see from the chart, Nikon beats Canon pretty much on every major spec. It has a larger viewfinder, much better storage media options, an option to increase continuous shooting rate by 2 fps to get to a total of 9 fps, better flash sync speed, better shutter durability, better AF system, larger AF detection range, 4K video without any cropping, a tilting LCD screen, a far superior battery life and a lower price point.

Where the Canon 5D Mark IV comes out is its Dual Pixel AF system, which takes advantage of the phase detection pixels on the sensor when shooting in live view mode, allowing the camera to focus quickly and accurately on subjects. I wish Nikon implemented something similar, because its contrast-only live view focusing is extremely slow in comparison. Another feature Nikon has been consistently missing is GPS. Canon has done a great job by integrating a GPS chip into the 5D Mark IV and I really wish Nikon did it on the D850, since it is such a needed feature for travel and landscape photography. Lastly, the Canon 5D Mark IV is noticeably lighter (with roughly about 115 gram difference) and it is physically smaller in comparison to the Nikon D850.