With the release of the Nikon D850, one might be wondering how the Canon 5D Mark IV would compare to it side-by-side in terms of specifications, since both compete directly with one another. The Canon 5D Mark IV was announced almost exactly a year earlier in August of 2016, so it is a fairly recent release that will most likely not be updated for at least several more years. Now please keep in mind that such camera comparisons do not take into account lenses, accessories and other systems differences, so I ask that our readers take such comparisons with a grain of salt. It would be foolish to change systems every time a better camera comes out, because manufacturers like Nikon and Canon are known to leapfrog each other every few years!
Let’s take a look at the specifications of both cameras in more detail. Additional commentary on the data is provided below.
Nikon D850 vs Canon 5D Mark IV Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D850
|Canon 5D Mark IV
|Sensor Resolution
|45.7 MP
|30.4 MP
|Sensor Type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9×23.9mm
|36.0×24.0mm
|Low-Pass Filter
|No
|Yes
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.35µ
|5.36µ
|Image Size
|8,256 x 5,504
|6,720 x 4,480
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 5
|DIGIC 6+
|Buffer: RAW 14-bit Lossless Compressed
|51
|21
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 64-25,600
|ISO 100-32,000
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 32, ISO 51,200-102,400
|ISO 50, ISO 51,200-102,400
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage and Magnification
|100%, 0.75x
|100%, 0.71x
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|Storage Media
|1x QXD, 1x SD (UHS-II)
|1x CF, 1x SD (UHS-I)
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|7.0 fps, 9.0 fps with MB-D18
|7.0 fps
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|AE Bracketing Range
|±5 EV
|±3 EV
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/250
|1/200
|Shutter Durability
|200,000 cycles
|150,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|181,000-pixel RGB sensor
|150,000-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor
|Number of AF Points
|153 AF points, 99 cross-type
|61 AF points, 41 cross-type
|AF Detection Range
|-4 to +20 EV
|-3 to +18 EV
|Auto AF Fine-Tune
|Yes
|No
|Focus Peaking
|Yes
|No
|Focus Stacking
|Yes
|No
|Video Maximum Resolution
|3,840 x 2,160 (4K) @ up to 30 fps
|4,096 x 2,160 (4K) @ up to 30 fps
|Video Crop Factor
|1.0x
|1.74x
|Audio Recording
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Headphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|LCD Size and Type
|3.2″ Tilting Touchscreen LCD
|3.2″ Touchscreen LCD
|Dual Pixel AF
|No
|Yes
|Dual Pixel RAW
|No
|Yes
|LCD Resolution
|2,359,000 dots
|1,620,000 dots
|Built-in GPS
|No
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|No
|Battery Life
|1840 shots (CIPA)
|900 shots (CIPA)
|Button Illumination
|Yes
|No
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|915g
|800g
|Dimensions
|146.0 x 124.0 x 78.5mm
|150.7 x 116.4 x 75.9mm
|MSRP Price
|$3,299 (as introduced)
|$3,499 (as introduced)
Obviously the two cameras are made to serve different purposes. The Nikon D850 has a high-resolution 45.7 MP sensor that competes more with the Canon 5DS R (50.6 MP), rather than the Canon 5D Mark IV, which only has a 30.4 MP sensor. Nikon D850 has a superior back-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor and at ISO 64, it is known to yield exceptional dynamic range – something Canon typically struggles with. Without a low-pass filter, the D850 yields very sharp and detailed images, making it an ideal choice for landscape, macro and wildlife photography. In comparison, the Canon 5D Mark IV looks more like a general-purpose camera that is primarily aimed at portrait photographers.
Aside from that, there are very few areas where the Canon 5D Mark IV can hold its ground against the Nikon D810. Nikon has done a phenomenal job with the D850 and it really shows when one looks at a chart like this, since it highlights where Nikon was aiming with the announcement. Clearly, Nikon’s goal was to make sure that the Canon 5D Mark IV stays out of the competition, and as you can see from the chart, Nikon beats Canon pretty much on every major spec. It has a larger viewfinder, much better storage media options, an option to increase continuous shooting rate by 2 fps to get to a total of 9 fps, better flash sync speed, better shutter durability, better AF system, larger AF detection range, 4K video without any cropping, a tilting LCD screen, a far superior battery life and a lower price point.
Where the Canon 5D Mark IV comes out is its Dual Pixel AF system, which takes advantage of the phase detection pixels on the sensor when shooting in live view mode, allowing the camera to focus quickly and accurately on subjects. I wish Nikon implemented something similar, because its contrast-only live view focusing is extremely slow in comparison. Another feature Nikon has been consistently missing is GPS. Canon has done a great job by integrating a GPS chip into the 5D Mark IV and I really wish Nikon did it on the D850, since it is such a needed feature for travel and landscape photography. Lastly, the Canon 5D Mark IV is noticeably lighter (with roughly about 115 gram difference) and it is physically smaller in comparison to the Nikon D850.
Comments
I think the D850 should be compared to the 2,5 year old 5DS(r).
And even then the Nikon looks very impressive if you look at the specs and MSRP :)
It seems that the D7xx serie aims more to the 5D serie at the moment.
The D750 was in terms of specs already close to the 5D III.
I have to agree. It seems like the D850 is on more of the 5DSR league than the 5D MkIV.
But that leaves a gap in Nikon’s lineup. However, in many ways the D750 can fill that gap.
Two issues that upset me as a D810 user.
1) D850 and Nikon in general is behind on remote shooting.
I fail to understand how a camera with WiFi and BT
can’t be fully remotely controlled by a simple app.
Why force people to buy an expensive and bulky
device for something almost any other camera is offering?
2) no foucs peaking in 4K , kind of weird not offering
It where it is most needed ???
Nikon has done a huge progress where they already strong and few very small steps in others.
Still no solving the AF performaces in LV
( still and Video) is a major problem.
I don’t believe they are no aware of that and since
The problem was solved by Canon / Sony and Fuji
I don’t see what is stopping them.
If Fuji can offer resonable AF in their mirrorless why
Nikon can’t?
I feel that the press job is to ask them those
questions for us the customers and get answers
Not only praise the new king.
