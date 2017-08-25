Photography Life

Nikon D850 vs Canon 5D Mark IV

By (Last Updated On ) 6 Comments

With the release of the Nikon D850, one might be wondering how the Canon 5D Mark IV would compare to it side-by-side in terms of specifications, since both compete directly with one another. The Canon 5D Mark IV was announced almost exactly a year earlier in August of 2016, so it is a fairly recent release that will most likely not be updated for at least several more years. Now please keep in mind that such camera comparisons do not take into account lenses, accessories and other systems differences, so I ask that our readers take such comparisons with a grain of salt. It would be foolish to change systems every time a better camera comes out, because manufacturers like Nikon and Canon are known to leapfrog each other every few years!

Let’s take a look at the specifications of both cameras in more detail. Additional commentary on the data is provided below.

Nikon D850 vs Canon 5D Mark IV Specification Comparison

Camera FeatureNikon D850Canon 5D Mark IV
Sensor Resolution45.7 MP30.4 MP
Sensor TypeBSI CMOSCMOS
Sensor Size35.9×23.9mm36.0×24.0mm
Low-Pass FilterNoYes
Sensor Pixel Size4.35µ5.36µ
Image Size8,256 x 5,5046,720 x 4,480
Image ProcessorEXPEED 5DIGIC 6+
Buffer: RAW 14-bit Lossless Compressed5121
Native ISO SensitivityISO 64-25,600ISO 100-32,000
Boosted ISO SensitivityISO 32, ISO 51,200-102,400ISO 50, ISO 51,200-102,400
Dust Reduction / Sensor CleaningYesYes
Viewfinder TypePentaprismPentaprism
Viewfinder Coverage and Magnification100%, 0.75x100%, 0.71x
Built-in FlashNoNo
Storage Media1x QXD, 1x SD (UHS-II)1x CF, 1x SD (UHS-I)
Continuous Shooting Speed7.0 fps, 9.0 fps with MB-D187.0 fps
Max Shutter Speed1/8000 to 30 sec1/8000 to 30 sec
AE Bracketing Range±5 EV±3 EV
Flash Sync Speed1/2501/200
Shutter Durability200,000 cycles150,000 cycles
Exposure Metering Sensor181,000-pixel RGB sensor150,000-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor
Number of AF Points153 AF points, 99 cross-type61 AF points, 41 cross-type
AF Detection Range-4 to +20 EV-3 to +18 EV
Auto AF Fine-TuneYesNo
Focus PeakingYesNo
Focus StackingYesNo
Video Maximum Resolution3,840 x 2,160 (4K) @ up to 30 fps4,096 x 2,160 (4K) @ up to 30 fps
Video Crop Factor1.0x1.74x
Audio RecordingBuilt-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)		Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
Headphone JackYesYes
LCD Size and Type3.2″ Tilting Touchscreen LCD3.2″ Touchscreen LCD
Dual Pixel AFNoYes
Dual Pixel RAWNoYes
LCD Resolution2,359,000 dots1,620,000 dots
Built-in GPSNoYes
Wi-FiYesYes
BluetoothYesNo
Battery Life1840 shots (CIPA)900 shots (CIPA)
Button IlluminationYesNo
Weather Sealed BodyYesYes
USB Version3.03.0
Weight (Body Only)915g800g
Dimensions146.0 x 124.0 x 78.5mm150.7 x 116.4 x 75.9mm
MSRP Price$3,299 (as introduced)$3,499 (as introduced)

Obviously the two cameras are made to serve different purposes. The Nikon D850 has a high-resolution 45.7 MP sensor that competes more with the Canon 5DS R (50.6 MP), rather than the Canon 5D Mark IV, which only has a 30.4 MP sensor. Nikon D850 has a superior back-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor and at ISO 64, it is known to yield exceptional dynamic range – something Canon typically struggles with. Without a low-pass filter, the D850 yields very sharp and detailed images, making it an ideal choice for landscape, macro and wildlife photography. In comparison, the Canon 5D Mark IV looks more like a general-purpose camera that is primarily aimed at portrait photographers.

Aside from that, there are very few areas where the Canon 5D Mark IV can hold its ground against the Nikon D810. Nikon has done a phenomenal job with the D850 and it really shows when one looks at a chart like this, since it highlights where Nikon was aiming with the announcement. Clearly, Nikon’s goal was to make sure that the Canon 5D Mark IV stays out of the competition, and as you can see from the chart, Nikon beats Canon pretty much on every major spec. It has a larger viewfinder, much better storage media options, an option to increase continuous shooting rate by 2 fps to get to a total of 9 fps, better flash sync speed, better shutter durability, better AF system, larger AF detection range, 4K video without any cropping, a tilting LCD screen, a far superior battery life and a lower price point.

Where the Canon 5D Mark IV comes out is its Dual Pixel AF system, which takes advantage of the phase detection pixels on the sensor when shooting in live view mode, allowing the camera to focus quickly and accurately on subjects. I wish Nikon implemented something similar, because its contrast-only live view focusing is extremely slow in comparison. Another feature Nikon has been consistently missing is GPS. Canon has done a great job by integrating a GPS chip into the 5D Mark IV and I really wish Nikon did it on the D850, since it is such a needed feature for travel and landscape photography. Lastly, the Canon 5D Mark IV is noticeably lighter (with roughly about 115 gram difference) and it is physically smaller in comparison to the Nikon D850.

  1. 1) Berend
    August 27, 2017 at 4:13 am

    I think the D850 should be compared to the 2,5 year old 5DS(r).
    And even then the Nikon looks very impressive if you look at the specs and MSRP :)
    It seems that the D7xx serie aims more to the 5D serie at the moment.
    The D750 was in terms of specs already close to the 5D III.

    • 1.1) Rick
      August 27, 2017 at 9:27 am

      I have to agree. It seems like the D850 is on more of the 5DSR league than the 5D MkIV.
      But that leaves a gap in Nikon’s lineup. However, in many ways the D750 can fill that gap.

  2. 2) Jamal Bin Mubarik
    August 27, 2017 at 4:38 am

    Nasim
    I have been reading your articles for several years. Your objectivity and technical mastery, two essential traits, is second to none. I thank you very much for adding to my understanding.

    Thanks
    Respectfully
    Jamal Mubarik

  3. 3) Rich
    August 27, 2017 at 5:42 am

    One small bone to pick.
    “GPS…. I really wish Nikon did it on the D850, since it is such a needed feature for travel and landscape photograph”
    A GPS chip would indeed be handy but , ” a needed feature”?

  4. 4) Gbadamosi adeola
    August 27, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Pls what Canon product can we compare to Nikon D610?
    Kindly pls reply me back.Thanks

  5. 5) Yair Tammam
    August 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Thanks for the detailed information.
    Two issues that upset me as a D810 user.
    1) D850 and Nikon in general is behind on remote shooting.
    I fail to understand how a camera with WiFi and BT
    can’t be fully remotely controlled by a simple app.
    Why force people to buy an expensive and bulky
    device for something almost any other camera is offering?
    2) no foucs peaking in 4K , kind of weird not offering
    It where it is most needed ???

    Nikon has done a huge progress where they already strong and few very small steps in others.

    Still no solving the AF performaces in LV
    ( still and Video) is a major problem.

    I don’t believe they are no aware of that and since
    The problem was solved by Canon / Sony and Fuji
    I don’t see what is stopping them.

    If Fuji can offer resonable AF in their mirrorless why
    Nikon can’t?

    I feel that the press job is to ask them those
    questions for us the customers and get answers
    Not only praise the new king.

    Thanks
    Yair

