In this Nikon D810 vs D800 / D800E comparison, we will go over differences in specifications between these cameras and talk about what has been added, changed and improved. The Nikon D800 and D800E have been very popular camera models among enthusiasts and professionals for several years now. With world’s first 36.3 MP full-frame sensor, very high dynamic range, pro-level autofocus, magnesium alloy construction and weather sealing, the cameras have converted quite a few Canon and even Medium Format shooters. What does the D810 bring to the table? Let’s take a closer look at the specifications.
First, let’s go over the key specifications:
Nikon D810 vs D800 / D800E Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D810
|Nikon D800 / D800E
|Sensor Resolution
|36.3 Million
|36.3 Million
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9x24mm
|35.9x24mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.88µ
|4.88µ
|Low Pass Filter
|No
|Yes / No
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|7,360 x 4,912
|7,360 x 4,912
|Base ISO
|ISO 64
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 64-12,800
|ISO 100-6,400
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|Down to ISO 32, up to ISO 51,200
|Down to ISO 50, up to ISO 25,600
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 4
|EXPEED 3
|sRAW File Support
|Yes
|No
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism with improved coatings
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage and Size
|100%, 0.70x
|100%, 0.70x
|Built-in Flash
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/250
|1/250
|Storage Media
|1x CF, 1x SD
|1x CF, 1x SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|5 FPS, 6 FPS in DX mode, 7 FPS with MB-D12 battery grip
|4 FPS, 6 FPS in DX mode with MB-D12 battery grip
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Durability
|200,000 cycles
|200,000 cycles
|Electronic Front-curtain Shutter
|Yes
|No
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|Highlight Weighted Metering
|Yes
|No
|Full aperture metering during Live View for stills
|Yes
|No
|Face-detection Analysis
|On/Off
|Always On
|Spot White Balance in Live View
|Yes
|No
|Preset White Balance
|1-6 possible
|1-3 possible
|Autofocus System
|Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX with Group Area AF
|Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX
|Focus Points
|51, 15 cross-type
|51, 15 cross-type
|AF Detection
|Up to f/8
|Up to f/8
|Video Output
|MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed
|MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 24p, 30p, 60p
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 24p, 30p
|Memory Card + External Recorder Simultaneous Recording
|Yes
|No
|Selectable Audio Frequency Range
|Yes
|No
|Highlight Display (Zebra Stripes) in Live View
|Yes
|No
|Interval Timer Exposure Smoothing
|Yes
|No
|Timelapse Exposure Smoothing
|Yes
|No
|Number of Images in Timelapse / Int Timer
|9,999
|999
|Power Aperture Control using Internal Memory Cards
|Yes
|No
|Audio Recording
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in mono microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|LCD Size
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,229,000 dots
|921,000 dots
|One Button Zoom Image Preview
|Yes
|No
|HDR Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Picture Control
|Standard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape, Flat
|Standard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape
|Unlimited Continuous Shooting
|Yes
|No
|Redesigned Sequencer / Balancer Mechanism
|Yes, Operates in Quiet or Quiet Continuous Mode
|No
|Exposure Bracketing
|2 to 9 frames
|2 to 9 frames
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Wi-Fi Functionality
|Eye-Fi Compatible, WT-4a
|Eye-Fi Compatible, WT-4a
|Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Life
|1200 shots (CIPA)
|900 shots (CIPA)
|Battery Charger
|MH-25 Quick Charger
|MH-25 Quick Charger
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|Build
|Full Magnesium Alloy
|Full Magnesium Alloy
|USB Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|880g
|900g
|Dimensions
|146 x 123 x 81.5mm
|144.78 × 121.92 × 81.28mm
|MSRP Price
|$3,299
|$2,999 / $3,299
At first glance, there is quite a bit of similarity between these cameras. However, quite a bit has been changed in specifications starting from the camera sensor. While the resolution stayed the same at 36.3 MP, the sensors are actually not the same – the D810 sports a new sensor with different sensitivity levels, pushing ISO one stop further at both sides of the range. Its base ISO is 64 vs 100 and the maximum native ISO is 12,800 vs 6,400 on the D800 / D800E. Judging by these numbers, the new D810 sensor should not only produce greater dynamic range, but it also should be up to a stop cleaner at high ISO levels. Another important fact, is that the D810 now consolidates the D800 and the D800E into a single camera, eliminating the optical low-pass filter / anti-aliasing filter in front of the sensor completely.
Thanks to the newer EXPEED 4 processor, the camera gains 1 FPS improvement in speed, jumping to 5 FPS continuous shooting in full resolution, 6 FPS in DX / 1.2x crop modes and 7 FPS with the MB-D12 battery grip. In comparison, the D800 / D800E shoot at 4 FPS in full resolution and require the MB-D12 battery grip to get to 6 FPS. The faster processor also improves autofocus performance, which gains the same “Group Area AF” feature from the top-of-the-line Nikon D4s. As you will see in our upcoming Nikon D4s review, the autofocus performance of the D4s is noticeably faster than the D4, so expect to see similar improvements on the D810.
The D810 gains an improved LCD screen with 1,229K dots compared to 921K dots on the D800 / D800E and the optical viewfinder has gotten better and brighter thanks to improved coatings. The D810 went through several ergonomic changes, with improved grip, new buttons and other slight changes on the back of the camera. Battery life has been improved dramatically, with the D810 capable of shooting up to 1200 shots on a single charge (versus 900 on the D800 / D800E).
One of the biggest highlights of the D810 is the new and improved shutter mechanism that allows Electronic Front-curtain mode in Live View. Basically, the camera simply starts recording the exposure without moving the shutter and only closes the shutter at the end of the exposure sequence, which completely eliminates shutter vibrations. This is a great feature for those of us that shoot in low light, especially with heavy supertelephoto lenses that tend to increase camera shake at long focal lengths. For me, this is a must-have feature when testing lenses in my lab, since I do not have to worry about shutter vibrations at all. The new shutter mechanism is also supposedly much quieter in operation and there is now a “Quiet Continous” mode.
Hopefully Nikon fixed the bad Live View interpolation issue that is currently present on the D800 and D800E, because it makes it difficult to acquire critical focus. Another area that I am not 100% confident about is Wi-Fi compatibility – NikonUSA does not provide any information on this, so it is unclear whether the D810 requires the WT-4a, or if it would work with the much smaller WU-1a unit.
Timelapse photographers will love the D810, because it can now shoot 9,999 frames instead of 999 and there are plenty of other great options available such as exposure smoothing to improve the quality of timelapse sequences.
And movie shooters will probably be happy to see drastic changes in movie recording capabilities of the D810. Nikon introduced a new “Auto ISO” feature in Manual Mode for video shooting, which should make it easy to keep the shutter speed and aperture the same, while letting the camera adjust brightness levels depending on the scene. Full HD recording has been increased to 60 fps and the D810 now comes with a slew of options for movie makers. In fact, Nikon is pushing the D810 heavily for videography needs, thanks to the many video recording options and simultaneous recording of footage to memory cards and external devices. Nikon now even bundles a special “film maker kit”, which includes the Atomos Ninja 2 external video recorder. Sadly, there is no 4K support, which is quickly becoming the standard in videography.
The last feature I want to talk about is sRAW file support on the D810. Although this feature is not that useful on the D4s (because it creates tiny 4 MP images), sRAW on the D810 will be more useful. With a resolution of 3680×2456 pixels, which is roughly equivalent to 9 megapixels, the D810 will be able to yield clean RAW images even at very high ISO levels. How does this work? Basically, the camera down-samples / reduces the 36 MP image down to 9 MP and shares color information between adjacent pixels, as described in this awesome article by our dear friend Iliah Borg of RawDigger (see his previous articles here at Photography Life). There is some obvious loss of colors and dynamic range (recorded data is 11-bit), but if you are shooting in the dark and just want a cleaner image, sRAW might be a good option. In short, sRAW is in-camera resizing / downsampling of 36 MP images to 9 MP, while keeping the file format in RAW for flexibility. Although Iliah thinks that the sRAW format is similar to JPEG in terms of information loss and not as practical, I would be curious to see his analysis for the D810…
Comments
Nasim,
Sounds there is a small error in the article under the table: … is that the D810 now consolidates the D800 and the D810 into a single camera, eliminating the optical low-pass filter / anti-aliasing filter in front of the sensor completely.
Should be: … is that the D810 now consolidates the D800 and the D800E into a single camera, eliminating the optical low-pass filter / anti-aliasing filter in front of the sensor completely.
Cheers,
Stefan
Thanks for pointing it out Stefan, I fixed the typo :)
Hi Lola, I think another typo is under AF sensor specs FOCUS POINTS, as I remember (if I am not wrong) it was 15 cross type, not 11. Thanks for commitment.
Thanks Nestor, just got it fixed :)
Nasim,
Re the optical low-pass / anti-aliasing filter arrangements – what is the difference between the D800E and the D810?
Gromit, the difference is pretty big – the D800E has an AA cancelling filter, while the D810 has a regular stack without any AA filters in place. The clarity on the D810 should be superior. Will be posting on that shortly!
Nasim, Nikon’s schematic for the OLPF says that light hits the D800E sensor at a single point – whereas on the D800 it hits the sensor at four points. So I’d have thought that any IQ difference between the D800E and D810 would be too miniscule to be noticeable.
Not sure where you read that, but from what I understood, the D810 has no AA filter, just the regular standard filter stack only. There is a good image that shows what the filters look like on both D800 and D800 here: https://photographylife.com/nikon-d800-vs-d800e
Since the D810 does not have this cancelling filter, which is another piece of glass, the details from the D810 could potentially be a tad better…
There’s a pdf called ‘OLPF_schematic’ which describes the layout on the 800 and 800E – I got it from here: https://www.nikonusa.com
See the four sections headed Wave plate, Optical glass, -(Above) and -(Below).
At the end of the day, my guess is that the difference* between the D810 & D800E will be much less noticeable than the difference between the D800E & D800.
(* I’m referring to the difference in IQ caused by filter arrangements – and not by anything else)
Yes, that’s the same image I referred to in my link above. If you take a close look at that schematic, you will see that the “Low-Pass Filter 2” is there to cancel out what the “Low-Pass Filter 1” is doing. With the D810, there is no Low-Pass Filter 1 or 2 – just the standard coated glass to reduce UV and reflections. With two less pieces of glass in front of the sensor, the D810 should yield clearer images. How clearer? That remains to be seen – I will report as soon as I perform a thorough analysis in my lab when I get my hands on it :)
So potentially moiré should be even more noticeable in the d810 (with or without their “better moiré resistance claim”) than the d800e’s moiré..
Sash, no, moire should be less noticeable on the D810, since Nikon apparently has some sort of moire reduction software algorithm that’s built into the firmware…
Old camera features and performance, They want to milk this design forever …
every pocket camera is faster
Faster is certainly not better. The new sensor, lower base ISO & removal of the OLPF will go far to improve on the (class leading) current model which frankly, is a camera for IQ and not “fast” shooting.
You simply cannot expect the world to change in an incremental update ala iPhone 5 to 5S. But you can shoot it faster in DX mode… :-)
Then one may buy a used D3s or something if faster FPS is needed. D800/810 is mostly meant for landscape and portrait photography etc, where you take a few good photos rather than a burst of somewhat-good photos. D800-series cameras have the best image quality out there. All cameras can not satisfy everyone, but there is a camera out there for you too…
D810 is also a studio camera, in Nikon’s view.
How D810 is going to handle the aliasing, moire patterning compare to D800?
Probably very much like the D800E..
The large number of pixels makes it less likely to happen anyway.
My mistake about the D800E (sort of), see Nasim’s comment @26/06 11:25pm.
I didn’t know the D800E has an “AA cancelling layer” rather than an absence of AA filter.
My statement about moiré still stands though.
I hope the buffer size is larger in the D810 than it is in the 800 series. High FPS per second with a small buffer can be limiting, especially if shooting in a raw format.
I really hope you can shoot for at least 3 seconds on the buffer. Seems like it will because the jpg’s will go to 100. No info on it yet though. Waiting for the manual. This could be a deal breaker if the buffer is crappy.
Hi Nasim
please tell us within your review of the d810 what do you feel and think about the new button layout….the three-way metering mode switch has been dropped in the D810, the bkt button has been “new located” as well….does it make sense ergonomically?
i am missing larger viewfinder magnification, built in wifi, gps, focus peaking video and the backlit buttons of the d4/s at least….more innovative-oriented people might add fully articulated screen like d5300, af touchscreen like omd em1 and 4k ….
neverthe less i will get one to replace my d7000….its still running but its tine to move on….;)
PS: Final/full review of 35 1.8 fx nikkor in comparison to the sigma 35 1,4 art am still waiting on…hope it will come soon…
I am very disappointed that D810 does not have two SD slots.
I am more dissapointed that it doesn’t have two CF slots. But dissapointment be as it may, I really can’t see the thought process by Nikon’s engineers to mix memory types. Having to purchase two different types of memory cards is crazy IMHO.
Maybe look & treat this as a D700 which had only a Single CF Card as a camera that gives you the added security and option of using a SD card either in lieu of or at the same time. The more I think about it, the more mixing the types actually has some benefit(s). It’s not a deal breaker IMO either way. We have two memory card slots which means I get my all important backup at the time of shooting; that’s what is most important.
I think the reasoning is only one, given their modern capacity is needed and Nikon’s giving you a choice.
Attanas, It is the other way around!! I am really disapointed that the d810 doesn’t have two cf slots!! Sd are really slow compare to cf and when you transfer 14 bit Raw losless or uncompressed you love the speed of CF cards!! I know I do but we all have our own opinions!!
There is a lot of nice change that makes this camera appealing to me! Another 1 fps, 5 fps is still slow but better then 4 fps! D4s auto focus, now that is really cool! Better resolution live view!! Improve base iso, it is also a nice feature for flash users!! It give a little more room for controling light!
Lots of small imporvement that makes it really interesting to me but I still have many other things to buy, I guess i’ll stick with my d800e for now!!
The new sd card standard, which the new fuji and one other new camera has goes to 285 mb/s. Not sure what real world performance is, but on paper it’s faster than cf and xqd. They could have done that type of sd.
My D800E has one button zoom image preview. What is new on the D810?
I was thinking the same
For me the sRAw option to simplify handling the huge files and the Group AF setting which i believe is only on the D4s? are the winning features!
I think the sraw is a marketing gimmick and you would do a lot better shooting a lossy compressed 12-bit actual RAW file than the sraw, and you would have a similarly sized file. The sraw throws away 75% of the pixel resolution, and from a file design perspective it shares more with a JPG file than a raw (YCbCr rather than RGB, white balance baked in, etc.). I wouldn’t recommend buying a 36.3 megapixel camera, only to shoot 9 megapixel files which already have the white balance and tone curves baked in…
Very good points john, I was thinking for my everday use this mode would be useful as i dont need more than 10 or 12 mega pixels so my workflow wont change but for assignments I can go with regular RAW. I will have to read more I didnt realise it locked in WB, etc which is a major negative
Too bad that there are issues with quality when using the small raw feature. That is a problem. Sorry Nikon. You have not yet fixed that one.
I’m not really impressed by this DSLR at all, I was much more impressed when the D800 was announced. Thats not to say I don’t like it though, or that I won’t upgrade. I do have a few concerns though. Sure, the video recording capabilities have been enhanced, but not drastically enhanced, especially considering the competition that is out there like the GH4 (4K) and the Sony A7s (4k) and even the Sony A6000 (1080P). I bought a Sony A6000 and was blown away by how good the 1080P looks at 30 and 60FPS, and that was only a $650.00 mirror less camera.
Nasim, what is your opinion of using the D810 for fashion considering there is no AA filter. Would this still be an issue for moire in cloth patterns, or have the new software algoithims fixed the moire problem with the lack of the AA filter? Also, do you think that you will be getting the D810, or will you be sticking with you D800E? If you upgrade to the 810, then why?
typo
than why.
You were right the first time:
then why.
I don’t care one iotta about video in a dslr. If I did, I would be disappointed that this camera is not 4k.
It looks to me as though they’ve addressed all the weaknesses of what was already an amazing pair of cameras in the 800 and 800E. Just one thing though: I can’t see the U1 and U2 settings I was waiting for (and U3 and U4!). Are we still stuck with the silly Custom Setting and Shooting banks?
crap you’re right. That is terrible. I don’t get it.
i much prefer the custom settings banks on my D800 over the custom settings U1 and U2 on my D7k, although a physical dial to switch btwn them would be nice
Maybe if you’re using 2 bodies the menu banks give you more flexibility. But just using one (D300S) I find it takes too many button presses to change from my landscape settings to my birds-in-flight settings.
Mike
Quite a few people are using the Menu banks happily in a way that provides much more flexibility than U1,U2. Custom settings affect how the camera focuses, exposes and prepares to take the shot – so set these up for your genres (landscape, portrait, action/wildlife, macro etc).
The Shooting settings are related to how the camera processes data so to me, these are affected by the qualities of the light. I have these 4 banks set up for high (bright) and low (dim) contrast scenes, either handheld or supported. Mostly the differences are in ISO, ADL and picture control choices.
This way you have up to 16 combinations of banks available instead of just 2 (U1, U2) or 4 (as most people set up the D800 with corresponding names for custom and shooting banks). not all of those 16 combinations are practically useable though. depending how you set them up I’d say you get about 10 useable combinations.
Yes it still takes a few extra button presses but with the scenes I typically shoot, I would have to fiddle a lot more if I only had U1 U2. In Fact I would like to have up to 6 or 8 banks in each of Custom and Shooting settings. This would allow me to program several different flash modes (e.g for wildlife, fill and macro) as flash is the only time I ever have to go menu diving with my current setup, other than switching banks.
The only way a U1, U2 system would work for me is if it were activated on a button press with a wheel and at least 10 to 16 banks. Otherwise the camera would lose its major strength, flexibility.
The two most interesting things I see are:
1. 6 fps no grip at 1.2 crop. This will be THE mode for my wildlife shooting – specifically birds. No extra weight from grip, all the benefits of full frame resolution (I mean actually line pairs), dynamic range and color depth with No AA filter, smaller file size than 36 mp at the same fps as my D7000. With far better AF and all the other awesomeness. I hope the execution of greyinig out the full frame portion is better than thd d7100 exectuion. I had trouble with this because without really staring at the box, I couldn’t tell what was going to be in my final frame and clipped wings a lot.
2. Pixel binning sraw. I’ve read conflicting things on this, but if it the loss of bit and color depth is not severe, I’ll use this mode very often. There are pleny of times when I’d love to shoot a somewhat clean 51,000 image either color or B &W. I can’t even do this with my D4.
What does “Power Aperature Control using internal memory cards” do?
In the D800 when shooting video you could adjust the aperture using the Fn buttons near the front of the camera but only when using an external recorder for video. D810 can do this while recording to internal memory. Really only useful for Video News shooters and documentary filmmakers.
Hi Nasim
thanx for the detailed comparison! i think You may have made a mistake, for “One Button Zoom Image Preview” it says “No” for the D800/800e, this is incorect, u can set the middle of the multi selector button to zoom in during preview
Yes, I am aware of the one click zoom, but Nikon specifically added that to the marketing material. Probably something that works a little differently than the programmable center button…
Looks like a great camera, but definitely not enough to make me upgrade from my D800 which is already a magnificent camera.
I fully agree. If I would be a very well paid professional photographer I would think about an upgrade. As an amateur with of course limited budget I prefer to spend some money in lenses instead. Makes for me much more sense.
I’m curious, in a recent firmware update D800(e) re-gained the ability to perform focus trap. Does the D810 have this ability too?
John, I am sure that will be the case going forward, including on the D810.
I considered waiting with purchasing the D800 until the D810 will be released so I could see the difference first.
Glad to find out that D810 doesn’t gives ME anything superior over the D800.. My initial purpose is studio work, and nearly all of the big improvements doesn’t count on me and my use – as far as I see it. (fps, iso, etc.)
Hopefully the D800 might drop in price a little bit more before getting discontinued..
IMPORTANT NOTE
To anyone thinking of buying a D810: apparently, Thom Hogan has received an email from Nikon stating that they will not be adding D810 support to Capture NX2. If this its true, it’s a major drawback.
To see Thom’s post scroll down this page: http://nikonrumors.com/2014/06/26/nikon-capture-nx-d-will-be-available-for-free-on-july-15-2014.aspx/
Hi Nasim,
Any thoughts about the news of the day?
http://www.macrumors.com/2014/06/27/aperture-development-stops/
Oded, yes, posted it earlier today: https://photographylife.com/apple-aperture-is-officially-dead
I am curious about the Electronic Front-curtain Shutter on the D810, and if this is an individual setting or built in the the Q mode or Live view? Will this benefit hand-holding at all?
It is a menu setting that you enable, and then must place the Release Mode to Mup. It works in Live View or Viewfinder shooting. Since it works with Mirror Up, you will press the shutter button once to raise the mirror and a second time to capture the image. The sensor itself acts as the front shutter curtain, so mechanical movement is reduced. (The front curtain goes up in advance).
While one might gain some benefit if very carefully hand holding with a fast shutter speed, it is really intended for tripod and remote shutter release use, to eliminate as much camera movement as possible.
Thank you very much for the information about the front curtain, as it sounds like it may be useful?
If I am using the 1-3 sec delay in Mup on my 800E…..it seems like the results might be similar, just a step less? After your explanation, it’s obvious that you can’t hand-hold……however, perhaps the new shutter dampening may help with hand-holding?
Reducing the mirror vibration is the biggest thing, so use MUP, live view, or exposure delay to do that. EFC is just the next step, it allows you to reduce vibration from the shutter which is not as significant but still makes a difference.
Regarding the Wi-Fi, the D810 brochure and Nikon website says:
“The WT-5A Wireless Transmitter is designed for use with the Nikon D4 D-SLR camera. It can also be used on the D810, D800, D800E and D7000 D-SLRs when used along with the UT-1 Communication Unit.”
Does this mean that in order to wirelessly connect the D810 to a computer or an iPad you need both the UT-1 for networking and the WT-5A to make that networking wireless? So one must spend $979 to do this (or buy a separate 70D for $999 that has this capability built-in?!)
Am I missing something here? Is there no WU-1 type accessory one can use for $60 for basic Wi-Fi with the D810?
Thanks.
I’ve been researching this as well. Looks like the only reasonable options are CamRanger (file transfer and camera control) or Eye-Fi cards (file transfer).
The “Highlight Weighted Metering” is VERY good tools! Maybe is the most underrated tool. It is a VERY VERY useful tool.
I upgraded from DX to FX through D600. Snagged one up when everyone was unloading it. The money saved allowed me to get the better Nikon lenses. Now that I have the gold ring lenses I’m excited to see how I can truly make full use of that awesome sensor. To me the D810 is the camera to get.
Hi Nasim,
I am at the point of getting a D800 to supplant my D600.
So here we are in April of 2015 and the talk is about the D810 with all of it’s attendant upgrades over the D800.
My dilemma is I can get a refurbished D800 for $1800 with an additional $250 to pay for an all-hazards protection plan or pay $3000 for the D810 with a one-year warranty.
My main focus is fine-art landscape which I market as framed pieces. For my stated purpose, is spending the additional $1200 worth it?
I currently shoot with fast legacy Nikkor AF-D primes (24, 35, 50 & 85), a 18-35 AF-D zoom, and the VR 70-300 zoom.
I want to expand more into night shots of the sky also, the D600 does an ok job, but I feel the D800 would be better suited.
I have used the D600 to shoot weddings and am pleased with it. I also own a D7100 with two dedicated DX zooms. I own a SB-600 and a SB-800 strobes, so you can see I am heavily invested in Nikon.
Question – Am I overlooking a truly revolutionary camera by foregoing the D810 and will I come to regret it if I go with the D800 no matter the price? Are there latent issues with the D800 that make it a problematic purchase?
If you want to get a solid camera for fine art landscapes, the D810 is the way to go. In my opinion, the electronic front curtain and the better shutter mechanism are alone worth paying the premium for. I would rarely ever recommend to spend more money on cameras – I usually recommend to get glass instead of cameras. But given that you are serious about landscape work, it is better to just go with the D810.
So I delay that impulse for the instant gratification that the D800 would certainly give me for the materially better camera in the future. Really makes sense in light of my upcoming trip in November to Hawaii. So it looks I am eating bologna sandwiches for lunch for a while. Thanks for your thoughts.
Also, why buy something that you might regret about later? The D810 is clearly a better choice and if you struggle with the D800 in the future, you will always wonder why you did not go for the best. Having done that in the past, it is not a pleasant feeling :) Bologna sandwiches sound good, LOL, I love those!
Thanks again. It has been a pleasure.
Hello Nazim, I actually don’t have a question, problem or suggestion for you. Strange, isn’t it? I am actually writing to thank you for the time that you spend in answering questions and the Reviews that you write. I have been reading you for some time now and many of the Qs and As have helped me, as have the Reviews. So I would just like to say thank you for your time and effort and keep up the good work.
Is there any improvement in recording time length in movie mode? My D800 often overheats after 20 or so minutes
Hi.
Its quiet sometime since releasing 800e and 810.
I been using D700 for years and found Refurbished D800e with one year Nikon warranty.
I do all type of photography and D800e captured my attention because its cheaper and made in Japan.
I dont know if thats a good idea to get 2012 camera instead of 2014 or even better to wait to September for new Nikon full frame.
Regards
paul