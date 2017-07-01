Many photographers often compare the Nikon D810 and the Canon 5D Mark IV DSLR cameras side by side in terms of specifications, since both sport high-resolution sensors and have comparable features. I have personally tested both of these cameras and found them to be excellent in their own ways, so if you are trying to decide which one to get, you certainly would not go wrong with either option. Instead of pondering about brand choices, you should just stick with whatever glass you already own – the grass always looks greener on the other side! If you are still curious about differences between these high-end cameras, then keep on reading…

Let’s take a look at the specifications of both cameras in more detail. Additional commentary on the data is provided below.

Nikon D810 vs Canon 5D Mark IV Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon D810 Canon 5D Mark IV Sensor Resolution 36.3 MP 30.4 MP Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 35.9×24.0mm 36.0×24.0mm Low-Pass Filter No Yes Sensor Pixel Size 4.88µ 5.36µ Image Size 7,360 x 4,912 6,720 x 4,480 Image Processor EXPEED 4 DIGIC 6+ Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 64-12,800 ISO 100-32,000 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 32, ISO 25,600-51,200 ISO 50, ISO 51,200-102,400 Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Viewfinder Type Pentaprism Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage and Magnification 100%, 0.70x 100%, 0.71x Built-in Flash Yes, with flash commander mode No Storage Media 1x CF, 1x SD 1x CF, 1x SD Continuous Shooting Speed 5.0 fps (7.0 fps with MB-D12) 7.0 fps Max Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec AE Bracketing Range ±5 EV ±3 EV Flash Sync Speed 1/250 1/200 Shutter Durability 200,000 cycles 150,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor 91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III 150,000-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor Number of AF Points 51 AF points, 15 cross-type 61 AF points, 41 cross-type AF Detection Range -2 to +19 EV -3 to +18 EV Video Maximum Resolution 1920×1080 (1080p) @ up to 60 fps 4096×2160 (4K) @ up to 30 fps Video Crop Factor 1.1x 1.74x Audio Recording Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Headphone Jack Yes Yes LCD Size and Type 3.2″ LCD 3.2″ Touchscreen LCD Dual Pixel AF No Yes Dual Pixel RAW No Yes LCD Resolution 1,229,000 dots 1,620,000 dots Built-in GPS No Yes Wi-Fi No Wi-Fi with NFC Bluetooth No No Battery Life 1200 shots (CIPA) 900 shots (CIPA) Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes USB Version 3.0 3.0 Weight (Body Only) 880g 800g Dimensions 146.0 x 123.0 x 81.5mm 150.7 x 116.4 x 75.9mm MSRP Price $3,299 (as introduced) $3,499 (as introduced)

As we look at the sensor specifications of both cameras, we can see that they are created for different purposes. The Nikon D810 has a bit more resolution, it does not sport a low-pass filter and its performance is optimized to yield exceptionally high dynamic range at its base ISO of 64, so it is suited primarily for such needs as landscape, architecture and studio photography. The Canon 5D Mark IV, on the other hand, is more of a general-purpose camera. While it has plenty of resolution for any kind of photography work including landscapes, it has a low-pass filter to prevent moire patterns, which reduces its resolving power potential. In addition, with a native ISO sensitivity range of 100-32000 and slightly reduced dynamic range (based on lab tests), it has a sensor that is more optimized to perform well in low-light conditions. So right off the bat one could argue that these cameras are designed for different photography needs.

Being a newer DSLR, the Canon 5D Mark IV has some impressive features that are not found on the Nikon D810. For example, the 5D Mark IV has a built-in Dual Pixel AF system, which takes advantage of the phase detection pixels on the sensor when shooting in live view mode, allowing the camera to focus quickly and accurately on subjects. In addition, it has a more robust metering and autofocus systems, and a faster continuous shooting rate of 7 fps. With a total of 61 AF points (41 of which are cross-type), the 5D Mark IV has a more advanced autofocus system compared to Nikon’s 51 AF point system that only has a total of 15 cross-type sensors. The 5D Mark IV also has a better AF detection range in low-light conditions, allowing the camera to focus down to -3 EV. When I tested both cameras side by side, I found the AF system on the 5D Mark IV to be rock solid and reliable, even when using focus points outside the center area, whereas the Nikon D810 struggled more with the outer AF points, especially in low-light conditions. When it comes to video recording features, while Canon offered 4K video recording on the 5D Mark IV, it crippled its capabilities pretty badly in order to protect its higher-end video camera sales. As a result, the camera uses 1.74x crop factor when shooting 4K video and thus does not take advantage of the full width of the sensor to capture footage. Still, it is nice to have 4K video capture capabilities – the D810 is limited to 1080p Full HD capture only, so there is no competition there. Lastly, the 5D Mark IV has other nice features such as a high-resolution 3.2″ touchscreen LCD, built-in GPS and WiFi + NFC, none of which are offered on the D810 (the LCD on the D810 is not touch-enabled) and it is a tad lighter in comparison.

Where the Nikon D810 stands out is in better flash sync speed, wider AE bracketing range, better shutter durability, better battery life and lower pricing. As stated above, it is unrivaled when it comes to exceptionally high dynamic range at base ISO 64.