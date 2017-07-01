Many photographers often compare the Nikon D810 and the Canon 5D Mark IV DSLR cameras side by side in terms of specifications, since both sport high-resolution sensors and have comparable features. I have personally tested both of these cameras and found them to be excellent in their own ways, so if you are trying to decide which one to get, you certainly would not go wrong with either option. Instead of pondering about brand choices, you should just stick with whatever glass you already own – the grass always looks greener on the other side! If you are still curious about differences between these high-end cameras, then keep on reading…
Let’s take a look at the specifications of both cameras in more detail. Additional commentary on the data is provided below.
Nikon D810 vs Canon 5D Mark IV Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D810
|Canon 5D Mark IV
|Sensor Resolution
|36.3 MP
|30.4 MP
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9×24.0mm
|36.0×24.0mm
|Low-Pass Filter
|No
|Yes
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.88µ
|5.36µ
|Image Size
|7,360 x 4,912
|6,720 x 4,480
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 4
|DIGIC 6+
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 64-12,800
|ISO 100-32,000
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 32, ISO 25,600-51,200
|ISO 50, ISO 51,200-102,400
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage and Magnification
|100%, 0.70x
|100%, 0.71x
|Built-in Flash
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|No
|Storage Media
|1x CF, 1x SD
|1x CF, 1x SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|5.0 fps (7.0 fps with MB-D12)
|7.0 fps
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|AE Bracketing Range
|±5 EV
|±3 EV
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/250
|1/200
|Shutter Durability
|200,000 cycles
|150,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|150,000-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor
|Number of AF Points
|51 AF points, 15 cross-type
|61 AF points, 41 cross-type
|AF Detection Range
|-2 to +19 EV
|-3 to +18 EV
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ up to 60 fps
|4096×2160 (4K) @ up to 30 fps
|Video Crop Factor
|1.1x
|1.74x
|Audio Recording
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Headphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|LCD Size and Type
|3.2″ LCD
|3.2″ Touchscreen LCD
|Dual Pixel AF
|No
|Yes
|Dual Pixel RAW
|No
|Yes
|LCD Resolution
|1,229,000 dots
|1,620,000 dots
|Built-in GPS
|No
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|No
|Wi-Fi with NFC
|Bluetooth
|No
|No
|Battery Life
|1200 shots (CIPA)
|900 shots (CIPA)
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|880g
|800g
|Dimensions
|146.0 x 123.0 x 81.5mm
|150.7 x 116.4 x 75.9mm
|MSRP Price
|$3,299 (as introduced)
|$3,499 (as introduced)
As we look at the sensor specifications of both cameras, we can see that they are created for different purposes. The Nikon D810 has a bit more resolution, it does not sport a low-pass filter and its performance is optimized to yield exceptionally high dynamic range at its base ISO of 64, so it is suited primarily for such needs as landscape, architecture and studio photography. The Canon 5D Mark IV, on the other hand, is more of a general-purpose camera. While it has plenty of resolution for any kind of photography work including landscapes, it has a low-pass filter to prevent moire patterns, which reduces its resolving power potential. In addition, with a native ISO sensitivity range of 100-32000 and slightly reduced dynamic range (based on lab tests), it has a sensor that is more optimized to perform well in low-light conditions. So right off the bat one could argue that these cameras are designed for different photography needs.
Being a newer DSLR, the Canon 5D Mark IV has some impressive features that are not found on the Nikon D810. For example, the 5D Mark IV has a built-in Dual Pixel AF system, which takes advantage of the phase detection pixels on the sensor when shooting in live view mode, allowing the camera to focus quickly and accurately on subjects. In addition, it has a more robust metering and autofocus systems, and a faster continuous shooting rate of 7 fps. With a total of 61 AF points (41 of which are cross-type), the 5D Mark IV has a more advanced autofocus system compared to Nikon’s 51 AF point system that only has a total of 15 cross-type sensors. The 5D Mark IV also has a better AF detection range in low-light conditions, allowing the camera to focus down to -3 EV. When I tested both cameras side by side, I found the AF system on the 5D Mark IV to be rock solid and reliable, even when using focus points outside the center area, whereas the Nikon D810 struggled more with the outer AF points, especially in low-light conditions. When it comes to video recording features, while Canon offered 4K video recording on the 5D Mark IV, it crippled its capabilities pretty badly in order to protect its higher-end video camera sales. As a result, the camera uses 1.74x crop factor when shooting 4K video and thus does not take advantage of the full width of the sensor to capture footage. Still, it is nice to have 4K video capture capabilities – the D810 is limited to 1080p Full HD capture only, so there is no competition there. Lastly, the 5D Mark IV has other nice features such as a high-resolution 3.2″ touchscreen LCD, built-in GPS and WiFi + NFC, none of which are offered on the D810 (the LCD on the D810 is not touch-enabled) and it is a tad lighter in comparison.
Where the Nikon D810 stands out is in better flash sync speed, wider AE bracketing range, better shutter durability, better battery life and lower pricing. As stated above, it is unrivaled when it comes to exceptionally high dynamic range at base ISO 64.
Comments
Thank you Nasim for posting this. I was looking for this information as I’m in market for FF camera. I had used Nikon D300 & D300s before but was away from photography for a long time. Also I’m not a pro who makes living from Photography. While I preferred Nikon’s ergonomics and colors, I see their lenses are quite expensive as compared to Canon. I am leaning towards refrub 5d Mark IV this time.