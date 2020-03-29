Nikon D780 vs Nikon Z6: Which One Should You Get?

Upon first glance, the Nikon D780 and Z6 appear to be very different cameras. The D780 is a traditional-looking DSLR with Nikon’s standard control layout, while the Z6 is a smaller and more streamlined mirrorless camera with a number of new design cues. But beneath the surface, the Nikon D780 and Nikon Z6 share a lot of similarities. It’s not unreasonable to call the D780 a “DSLR Z6,” or the Z6 a “mirrorless D780.”
Below, I’ll compare the Nikon D780 and Z6 and show where they differ, so you have a better idea of which one is right for you.
Specifications Comparison
Let’s start by comparing the specifications of these two cameras:
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D780
|Nikon Z6
|Camera Type
|DSLR
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Resolution
|24.5 MP
|24.5 MP
|Sensor Type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9 x 23.9mm
|35.9 x 23.9mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|5.9µ
|5.9µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|In-Body Image Stabilization
|No
|Yes
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6048 × 4024
|6048 × 4024
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-51,200
|ISO 100-51,200
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 50, ISO 100-204,800
|ISO 50, ISO 100-204,800
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 6
|EXPEED 6
|sRAW File Support
|No
|No
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Electronic / EVF
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%, 0.7×
|100%, 0.8×
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|Storage Media
|2× SD, UHS-II Compatible
|1× XQD
|Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter
|Yes
|Yes
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|7 FPS mechanical shutter, 12 FPS with silent mode in Live View (12-bit RAW)
|12 FPS
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000-900 sec, Bulb, Time
|1/8000 to 30 sec, Bulb, Time
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
|Shutter Durability
|150,000
|200,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|180,000-pixel RGB sensor
|TTL exposure metering using main image sensor
|Highlight Weighted Metering
|Yes
|Yes
|Full aperture metering during Live View for stills
|Yes
|Yes
|Face and Eye AF
|Yes
|Yes
|Pet Eye AF
|No
|Yes
|Number of AF Points
|Viewfinder: 51 Phase Detection AF points, 15 cross-type
Live view: 273 Hybrid Detect AF points
|273 Hybrid Detect AF points
|Detection Range
|-3 to +19 EV viewfinder; -6 to +17 EV live view
|-4 to +19 EV
|Video Output
|AVCHD / MP4 Compression with 4:2:0 sampling, 10-bit via HDMI with 4:2:2 sampling
|AVCHD / MP4 Compression with 4:2:0 sampling, 10-bit via HDMI with 4:2:2 sampling
|Video Maximum Resolution
|3840 x 2160 (4K) up to 30p, 1920×1080 up to 120p
|3840 x 2160 (4K) up to 30p, 1920×1080 up to 120p
|Highlight Display (Zebra Stripes) in Live View
|Yes
|Yes
|LCD Size and Type
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Tilting
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Tilting
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|LCD Resolution
|2,359,000 dots
|2,100,000 dots
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Wi-Fi Functionality
|Built-in
|Built-in
|Battery
|EN-EL15b Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL15b Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Life
|2260 shots (CIPA)
|330 shots (CIPA)
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|Weight, Body Only (includes batteries and card)
|840 g (29.6 oz)
|675 g (23.9 oz)
|Dimensions
|143.5 × 115.5 × 76.0 mm (5.6 × 4.5 × 3.0 inches)
|134 × 100.5 × 67.5 mm (5.3 × 4.0 × 2.7 inches)
|MSRP, Body Only (at time of review publication)
|$2300 (Check Current Price)
|$1800 (Check Current Price)
Which Camera Should You Get?
As you can tell, the D780 and Z6 share a lot of similarities, including important features like their live view implementation and video specifications. Even in many of the places where they differ, not all photographers will agree on which one is preferable (for example, the choice between dual SD cards vs a single XQD has generated a lot of argument).
Many of the differences just come down to the fact that the D780 is a DSLR and the Z6 is mirrorless. Do you prefer an optical or electronic viewfinder? How much do you care about your camera’s size and weight? Every photographer is different in that regard.
At least the two have the same image sensor. Nikon’s 24.5 megapixel BSI CMOS sensor is one of the best on the market at high ISOs and has excellent dynamic range. You’ll get great image quality regardless of which camera you pick.
In practice, the only real difference in image quality between these two cameras is due to your choice of lens. The D780 has native access to Nikon’s huge lineup of F-mount lenses, which cover practically any need you can think of. The Z6 doesn’t have nearly as many native lenses at the moment, but the Z-mount lenses so far have been consistently excellent, and you can still adapt F-mount lenses via the (somewhat annoying to use) FTZ adapter if you need some more specialization.
And, of course, price is a factor as well. Because the Nikon D780 is newer, it’s selling for a somewhat inflated price of $2300 at the time of this article’s publication and is harder to find used. The Z6 is a much more reasonable $1800, and also sells for better prices used because it’s been out longer. That alone argues for the Z6 if you’re on the fence or starting a new camera system from scratch.
Even ignoring price, at the end of the day, I’d get the Z6 for travel and landscape photography. I also consider it a better general “family photo/video” camera because it’s more portable and has in-body image stabilization. The Nikon D780, on the other hand, is better for sports, wildlife, and stage photography thanks to its excellent 51-point viewfinder autofocus system and native access to F-mount telephoto lenses. Professional wedding, studio, and portrait photographers will appreciate the D780’s longer battery life and bigger native lineup of specialized lenses, too.
I personally decided on the Z6 as my primary video camera and backup landscape/travel photography camera, but I do really like the D780 as well. I’ve used it extensively and wrote a comprehensive review of the Nikon D780 if you want to know more (and we have a Z6 review too).
Let me know below if you have any questions about these two cameras and I’ll do my best to answer!
Comments
Great comparison! Allays happy to see new articles from you guys! I got the z6 last year. As I own a lot of f mount lenses, I was happy with the improvements I got from them on the z6 – eye af, faster af, more precise af without the need of calibrating some lenses, In Body Stabilization with these lenses. But then I got the 50 1.8s and was amazed by the sharpness. Thats the only s mount lens I own for now, but that might be the reason to get z6 over d780 – s lenses are just better. I like the size and weight too.
You didn’t get the 24-70 f/4 kit lens? It’s amazing and Ming Thein’s review of it is a significant reason why I purchased the Z6 + FTZ + kit lens kit on release day.
Anyway, I think the 50S is even better (sharper) than my 35S, and my 35S blows my mind.
D780 makes great sense for people with lots of F-mount glass or whoever prefers OVF. Otherwise, yes, Z6 just makes more sense. The flawless compatibility of the FTZ with all my AF-S glass is wonderful.
Informative article. Like many here I have a good collection of excellent F-mount lenses. Some of my lenses are newish, some third-party, others are old – I still have a Nikon film camera which I use occasionally. Plus because I have a Full Frame D camera as well as an APS-C body, so I need to own both FX and DX lenses. Being over the 60-hill and semi-retired, it does not make financial sense for me to replace all my F-mount lenses with S-lenses. So it will be using FTZ adapters for life, or stick with D-series bodies. To be honest, I think I will make that decision when the D850 gets replaced with a new model. Can’t be far-off as the Nikon D6 is already here.
I will get d780 it has more lens and i dont shot video, i hate conventors
D780 came too late for me. After waiting for a D750 upgrade for ages I went for a Z6 and I have been very happy with it ever since.
I see one major advantage of D780 and it is the battery life. Still, with my Z6 I have never been in need to use my spare battery so far. I have shot up to 800 shots per day and the battery never ran out of power. It is true that I do not shoot birds at half a mile away and do not shoot sports very much, so that I don’t need the C-AF where the reviews say that Z6 is behind the rest. In fact I have been very happy with its AF (FW 3.00), the face and eye recognition work quite fine.
I see many advantages of Z6 over my previous DSLRs. The weight and size are obvious ones. The EVF lets you frame, focus and shoot in almost complete darkness. IBIS is another big one. But the most significant for me are the new Z lenses which are incredible. I have both F and Z lenses of the same kind (24/1.8, 35/1.8, 50/1.8, 85/1.8 and zooms) and the Z lenses are something different. Z6 can shoot with all recent F lenses and the Z lenses, while D780 can shoot with the F lenses only. This alone is the decisive factor for me. The FTZ is ugly and clumsy but there will be better adapters soon, I think.
I agree fully with Kristian.
Even though I have a lot of F-Glass (I do work with D800 and 810 as well as D7100), and if I would by a new Camera, it would be the Z6 (or may be Z7). Just the IBIS does it for me for available light. The missing IBIS in the D780 is the reason for me, not to buy it.
Thank you for the comparison. I also quite like my Z6. Its more portable than the D7500 I owned previously while packing a full-frame sensor.
The lenses I’ve used (14-30 & 24-70, 50) have impressed me especially with sharpness throughout the frame and portability.
Just one thing I noticed in your articles – is the following attribute listed correctly:
Z6 detection range: -4 to +19 EV
My understanding was that the firmware upgrade v2.0 expanded the Z6 detection range to -6EV while the Z7s remains at -4EV.
I got the Z6 when it came out, although it takes great images the evf gets on my wick sometimes. So I go back to my D700 for therapy…seriously….Make me a D850 with ibis and focus points all over the optical viewfinder, or at least like the D500 and I will buy a pair.
Cheers.
I took the plunge into mirrorless with the Z6 and 24-70mm f4 a few months ago and am very pleased. I traded my D750 but kept my D500 with longer lenses for shooting birds and wildlife. I use the Z6 for travel and landscapes as well as general shooting. I feel like I have the best of both worlds for now, although I plan to add some S primes in the future.
If you are a sports or wildlife shooter, then go the D780. Otherwise it’s a no brainer for the Z6. S lenses, IBIS, price. With ongoing firmware updates, even sports and wildlife are becoming less significant.
Odd to put S lenses and price in the same line. What you save on the body, you will soon spend on S lenses. I understand they are better, but you pay for them.
If you are a sports and wildlife shooter the d500 is a much better option than the D780. 4mp will not make or break a picture but the AF of the d500 will win the day every time.
Great article Spencer, I’d appreciate your two cents though!
Hey Kevin, not sure why I just got the email for this comment, but here’s what I’d suggest.
First, have you tried the EVF on the Z6? I really like it, personally – more so than an OVF. But for some photographers, EVFs in general bother them for one reason or another. If you have the ability to test out a Z6 first, even for a few minutes, I’d definitely try it to make sure you’re fine with the EVF.
Beyond that, the Z cameras are really best with Z lenses. The FTZ adapter works all right, but if you mainly plan to shoot with F mount glass for the foreseeable future, I’d lean toward an F-mount camera. The D850 is such an excellent camera that it makes this even more true.
Still, I’d go with the Z6 if weight is a critical factor for what you shoot, or if you already prefer live view rather than the OVF when shooting with the D750. The live view implementation on the Z6 with Z lenses is second to none (even the D780), especially in terms of focus speed and accuracy.
Sorry if this just made your decision even trickier, but at least you can be confident that neither is a bad option!
I’ve been using D750 for almost 5 years, and I’ll hang on to it for a little while more. My next camera would be:
– Z6 M2 for ~$2000, or
– Z6 for ~$1500, or
– Z70 for ~$1100.
Thanks for the article.
Z6 all the way. I purchased one almost a year ago and have been loving it. It is a very versatile camera. Really my only issue is that the max speed is only 1/2000, not the 1/8000 listed in the comparisons in the article (unless I’m really missing something)This can be a problem with really fast lines in bright light. But I love how the ease in manual focusing brings old ai-s lenses back to life. Can’t wait for the z20mm 1.8
EE, glad you like the Z6 and I think I can help with your 1/2000 second problem. Just turn off electronic front curtain shutter! If you instead use either the mechanical shutter or the fully-electronic shutter (silent mode), you’ll have access to the full range, up to 1/8000 second.
Also perhaps of note is that we found (photographylife.com/mecha…utter-efcs) that there’s no real benefit to EFCS anyway if your camera has the other two options (as does the Z6); everything it does can be done better by either the mechanical or full electronic shutter.
Hope this fixes it!
Thanks so much Spencer! This really makes my day. I got around the issue by using a nd filter but even today I was caught with the filter off and a sunburst only to be overexposed cause it needed to exceed 1/2000. And thanks for clarifying that Effc is the same as mechanical or electronic
I had never looked at the specs this closely but two things surprised me.
Why is shutter of the D780 rated 50k shots less than the Z6? I would have thought they used the same… obviously not but I wonder why.
The AF rating in live view is surprising. Same sensor, so why would one go to -6 and the other -4 only?
maybe it has to do with the mirror that also have to come up and own…
how will video auto focus work with D lenses