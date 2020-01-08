Nikon D780 vs D850

With the release of the Nikon D780, many photographers are wondering how this camera compares to its big brother, the 45 MP Nikon D850. Although it is clear that the two cameras are aimed for different needs, the D850 has been available for a while now, so it can be purchased at a very reasonable price (especially used). The D850 has also established itself as one of Nikon’s best DSLRs ever made, so why not compare it to Nikon’s latest release?

As usual, we will be running through all the technical specifications for this comparison. A detailed comparison that includes high ISO image samples will be provided in our upcoming Nikon D780 review.

Specifications

Camera Feature Nikon D780 Nikon D850 Sensor Resolution 24.5 MP 45.7 MP Sensor Type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor Size 35.9 x 23.9 mm 35.9 x 23.9 mm Sensor Pixel Size 4.35µ 5.93µ Low Pass Filter Yes No Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Image Size 6,048 x 4,024 8,256 x 5,504 Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 64 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-51,200 ISO 64-25,600 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 50, 102,400-204,800 ISO 32, 51,200-102,400 Image Processor EXPEED 6 EXPEED 5 Viewfinder Type Pentaprism Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage 100%, 0.70x 100%, 0.75x Built-in Flash No No Storage Media 2x SD (UHS-II) 1x XQD, 1x SD (UHS-II) Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter Yes Yes Continuous Shooting Speed 7 FPS, 9 FPS with MB-D18 7 FPS, 12 FPS in Live View (12-bit RAW) Max Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 900 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/250 Exposure Metering Sensor 180,000-pixel RGB sensor 180,000-pixel RGB sensor Highlight Weighted Metering Yes Yes Full Aperture Metering During Live View for Stills Yes Yes Live View Focus System 273-point On-Sensor Phase Detect Contrast-Detect Live View Eye / Face Detection Yes No Autofocus System Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX II with improved algorithm Multi-CAM 20K AF sensor Dedicated AF Engine No Yes Number of AF Points 51 AF points, 15 cross-type 153 AF points, 99 cross-type Detection Range (f/2 standardized) -3 to +19 EV OVF, -6 to +17 EV LV -4 to +20 EV AF Detection Up to f/8 (11 AF points) Up to f/8 (15 AF points) Video Maximum Record Time 20 min in 4K, 30 min in 1080p 30 min in 4K Video Maximum Resolution 3840×2160 (4K) @ Up to 30p 3840×2160 (4K) @ Up to 30p Video Maximum Quality 10-bit N-log over HDMI 8-bit over HDMI Audio Recording Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Highlight Display (Zebra Stripes) in Live View Yes Yes Interval Timer Exposure Smoothing Yes Yes Timelapse Exposure Smoothing Yes Yes Number of Images in Timelapse / Int Timer 9,999 9,999 LCD Size and Type 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Touchscreen 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Touchscreen LCD Resolution 2,359,000 dots 2,359,000 dots One-Click Zoom Yes Yes Exposure Bracketing 2 to 9 frames 2 to 9 frames Focus Shift Shooting Yes Yes Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi Yes Yes Battery EN-EL15a Lithium-ion Battery EN-EL15b Lithium-ion Battery Battery Life 1840 shots (CIPA) 2260 shots (CIPA) Battery Charger MH-25a Quick Charger MH-25a Quick Charger Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes USB Version / Type 3.0 Micro-B 3.1 Type-C Weight (Body Only, Includes Batteries and Card) 29.6 oz (840 g) 35.4 oz (1005 g) Dimensions 143.5 x 115.5 x 76.0 mm 146.0 x 124.0 x 78.5 mm MSRP Price $2299 (as of article publication) $2999 (as of article publication)

Right off the bat, we can see that these two cameras are aimed for completely different needs – the Nikon D780 is capped at 24.5 MP, while the D850 has far more resolution at 45.7 MP. In addition, the Nikon D850 is optimized to yield maximum dynamic range with its base ISO of 64 and lacks a low-pass filter, while the D780 has a low-pass filter in order to reduce the effect of moire in images. This means that the D780 is more of a general-purpose camera, while the D850 is a specialized tool, specifically designed for landscape, architecture and studio photographers who need maximum detail and want to be able to make very large prints.

The Nikon D850 also has a much better autofocus system, thanks to its Multi-CAM 20K AF sensor, a dedicated AF engine and many more AF points (153 AF points, 99 of which are cross-type vs 51 AF points, 15 of which are cross-type). The D850 focuses better in low light as well, thanks to its -4 to +20 EV detection range (vs -3 to +19 on the D780), and it is able to utilize 15 AF points at up to f/8 (very helpful when using lenses with teleconverters), vs the D780 that uses 11 AF points.

Where the Nikon D780 shines over the D850, is when using Live View mode. Nikon was able to integrate a lot of the technology from the mirrorless Z6 camera into the D780, which brings a whole new level of live view shooting, thanks to its hybrid autofocus system. The result is much faster and more accurate focusing, as well as new face and eye detection AF features that have never been seen on Nikon DSLR cameras before.

The video features are quite comparable, but the D780 is arguably a better camera for recording 4K footage, thanks to being able to fully utilize the whole sensor without skipping, and ability to output 10-bit footage through its HDMI port (the D850 is limited to 8-bit output only).

These differences also reflect in the prices of the cameras. The Nikon D780 is priced a whopping $1,000 less than the D850 when introduced ($2,299 vs $3,299). Even though the D850 is now selling at a more reasonable price of $2,999, I suspect Nikon will reduce the price of the D780 during holidays as well in the future.

Overall, both cameras are amazing, but if you are trying to choose between the two, you have to ask yourself – do you need a general purpose camera, or a high-resolution tool to make large prints? If the answer is the former, then the D780 is the camera you should buy. If you primarily shoot landscapes, architecture or do a lot of studio work, then I would recommend the D850 instead.