Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

Home » Cameras and Lenses

Nikon D780 vs D850

By 1 Comment

With the release of the Nikon D780, many photographers are wondering how this camera compares to its big brother, the 45 MP Nikon D850. Although it is clear that the two cameras are aimed for different needs, the D850 has been available for a while now, so it can be purchased at a very reasonable price (especially used). The D850 has also established itself as one of Nikon’s best DSLRs ever made, so why not compare it to Nikon’s latest release?

Nikon D780

As usual, we will be running through all the technical specifications for this comparison. A detailed comparison that includes high ISO image samples will be provided in our upcoming Nikon D780 review.

Specifications

Camera FeatureNikon D780Nikon D850
Sensor Resolution24.5 MP45.7 MP
Sensor TypeBSI CMOSBSI CMOS
Sensor Size35.9 x 23.9 mm35.9 x 23.9 mm
Sensor Pixel Size4.35µ5.93µ
Low Pass FilterYesNo
Dust Reduction / Sensor CleaningYesYes
Image Size6,048 x 4,0248,256 x 5,504
Base ISOISO 100ISO 64
Native ISO SensitivityISO 100-51,200ISO 64-25,600
Boosted ISO SensitivityISO 50, 102,400-204,800ISO 32, 51,200-102,400
Image ProcessorEXPEED 6EXPEED 5
Viewfinder TypePentaprismPentaprism
Viewfinder Coverage100%, 0.70x100%, 0.75x
Built-in FlashNoNo
Storage Media2x SD (UHS-II)1x XQD, 1x SD (UHS-II)
Electronic Front-Curtain ShutterYesYes
Continuous Shooting Speed7 FPS, 9 FPS with MB-D187 FPS, 12 FPS in Live View (12-bit RAW)
Max Shutter Speed1/8000 to 900 sec1/8000 to 30 sec
Flash Sync Speed1/2001/250
Exposure Metering Sensor180,000-pixel RGB sensor180,000-pixel RGB sensor
Highlight Weighted MeteringYesYes
Full Aperture Metering During Live View for StillsYesYes
Live View Focus System273-point On-Sensor Phase DetectContrast-Detect
Live View Eye / Face DetectionYesNo
Autofocus SystemAdvanced Multi-CAM 3500FX II with improved algorithmMulti-CAM 20K AF sensor
Dedicated AF EngineNoYes
Number of AF Points51 AF points, 15 cross-type153 AF points, 99 cross-type
Detection Range (f/2 standardized)-3 to +19 EV OVF, -6 to +17 EV LV-4 to +20 EV
AF DetectionUp to f/8 (11 AF points)Up to f/8 (15 AF points)
Video Maximum Record Time20 min in 4K, 30 min in 1080p30 min in 4K
Video Maximum Resolution3840×2160 (4K) @ Up to 30p3840×2160 (4K) @ Up to 30p
Video Maximum Quality10-bit N-log over HDMI8-bit over HDMI
Audio RecordingBuilt-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)		Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
Highlight Display (Zebra Stripes) in Live ViewYesYes
Interval Timer Exposure SmoothingYesYes
Timelapse Exposure SmoothingYesYes
Number of Images in Timelapse / Int Timer9,9999,999
LCD Size and Type3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Touchscreen3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Touchscreen
LCD Resolution2,359,000 dots2,359,000 dots
One-Click ZoomYesYes
Exposure Bracketing2 to 9 frames2 to 9 frames
Focus Shift ShootingYesYes
Built-in GPSNoNo
Wi-FiYesYes
BatteryEN-EL15a Lithium-ion BatteryEN-EL15b Lithium-ion Battery
Battery Life1840 shots (CIPA)2260 shots (CIPA)
Battery ChargerMH-25a Quick ChargerMH-25a Quick Charger
Weather Sealed BodyYesYes
USB Version / Type3.0 Micro-B3.1 Type-C
Weight (Body Only, Includes Batteries and Card)29.6 oz (840 g)35.4 oz (1005 g)
Dimensions143.5 x 115.5 x 76.0 mm146.0 x 124.0 x 78.5 mm
MSRP Price$2299 (as of article publication)$2999 (as of article publication)

Right off the bat, we can see that these two cameras are aimed for completely different needs – the Nikon D780 is capped at 24.5 MP, while the D850 has far more resolution at 45.7 MP. In addition, the Nikon D850 is optimized to yield maximum dynamic range with its base ISO of 64 and lacks a low-pass filter, while the D780 has a low-pass filter in order to reduce the effect of moire in images. This means that the D780 is more of a general-purpose camera, while the D850 is a specialized tool, specifically designed for landscape, architecture and studio photographers who need maximum detail and want to be able to make very large prints.

The Nikon D850 also has a much better autofocus system, thanks to its Multi-CAM 20K AF sensor, a dedicated AF engine and many more AF points (153 AF points, 99 of which are cross-type vs 51 AF points, 15 of which are cross-type). The D850 focuses better in low light as well, thanks to its -4 to +20 EV detection range (vs -3 to +19 on the D780), and it is able to utilize 15 AF points at up to f/8 (very helpful when using lenses with teleconverters), vs the D780 that uses 11 AF points.

Where the Nikon D780 shines over the D850, is when using Live View mode. Nikon was able to integrate a lot of the technology from the mirrorless Z6 camera into the D780, which brings a whole new level of live view shooting, thanks to its hybrid autofocus system. The result is much faster and more accurate focusing, as well as new face and eye detection AF features that have never been seen on Nikon DSLR cameras before.

The video features are quite comparable, but the D780 is arguably a better camera for recording 4K footage, thanks to being able to fully utilize the whole sensor without skipping, and ability to output 10-bit footage through its HDMI port (the D850 is limited to 8-bit output only).

These differences also reflect in the prices of the cameras. The Nikon D780 is priced a whopping $1,000 less than the D850 when introduced ($2,299 vs $3,299). Even though the D850 is now selling at a more reasonable price of $2,999, I suspect Nikon will reduce the price of the D780 during holidays as well in the future.

Overall, both cameras are amazing, but if you are trying to choose between the two, you have to ask yourself – do you need a general purpose camera, or a high-resolution tool to make large prints? If the answer is the former, then the D780 is the camera you should buy. If you primarily shoot landscapes, architecture or do a lot of studio work, then I would recommend the D850 instead.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

If you liked this article, please subscribe below to our weekly email to get more great content like this!
Filed Under: Cameras and Lenses Tagged With: ,

About Nasim Mansurov

Nasim Mansurov is the author and founder of Photography Life, based out of Denver, Colorado. He is recognized as one of the leading educators in the photography industry, conducting workshops, producing educational videos and frequently writing content for Photography Life. You can follow him on Instagram and Facebook. Read more about Nasim here.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. JUAN SOL
    January 8, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    That is a good comparison, Nasim, thank you very much.

    I would add that it seems that D780 has no bottom connections for having a grip, as somebody of your web fellows posted in another article.

    Thanks.

    Reply

Comment Policy: Although our team at Photography Life encourages all readers to actively participate in discussions, we reserve the right to delete / modify any content that does not comply with our Code of Conduct, or do not meet the high editorial standards of the published material.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *