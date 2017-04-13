Now that the Nikon D7500 has been officially announced, it is a good time to see how it compares to its predecessor in terms of features and specifications. While Nikon definitely improved the D7500 on a number of different areas, whether it is the faster 8 fps continuous shooting, a larger buffer, better metering system or other ergonomic and firmware improvements, there are some definite drawbacks one needs to be aware of before deciding to upgrade. Let’s take a look at these changes in more detail and see how the two cameras tack up against each other.
First, let’s go over the bare specifications:
Nikon D7500 vs D7200 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D7500
|Nikon D7200
|Sensor Resolution in Pixels
|20.9 Million
|24.2 Million
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|23.5×15.6mm
|23.5×15.6mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.22µ
|3.92µ
|Low Pass Filter
|No
|No
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|5,568 x 3,712
|6,000 x 4,000
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 5
|EXPEED 4
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.94x
|0.91x
|Built-in Flash
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Nikon CLS Radio Flash Control
|Yes
|No
|Storage Media
|1x SD
|2x SD
|Memory Card Support
|UHS-I only
|UHS-I only
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|8 FPS
|6 FPS, 7 FPS in 1.3x Crop Mode
|Buffer Size (RAW, 14-bit Lossless Compressed)
|50
|18
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Durability
|150,000 cycles
|150,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|180,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-51,200
|ISO 100-25,600
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 102,400-1,640,000
|ISO 51,200-102,400 (B&W only)
|Autofocus System
|Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX II
|Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX
|Focus Points
|51-point, 15 cross-type AF system
|51-point, 15 cross-type AF system
|AF Detection
|Up to f/8
|Up to f/8
|AF Detection Range
|-3 to +19 EV
|-3 to +19 EV
|Auto AF Fine-Tune
|Yes
|No
|Group AF Mode
|Yes
|No
|Face Detection
|Yes
|Yes
|Flicker Detection
|Yes
|No
|Exposure Bracketing
|9 frames in steps of 1/3 or 1/2 EV
|9 frames in steps of 1/3 or 1/2 EV
|Video Output
|MOV, H.264/MPEG-4
|MOV, H.264/MPEG-4
|Video Maximum Resolution
|3,840×2160 (4K) up to 30 fps
|1920×1080 (1080p) up to 60 fps
|Video Recording Crop (in 35mm Equivalent)
|2.25x
|1.5x
|Number of intervals in Time-lapse
|Up to 9,999
|Up to 9,999
|4K Time-lapse Recording
|Yes
|No
|LCD Size
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|922,000 dots
|1,228,800 dots
|Tilting LCD
|Yes
|No
|Touchscreen LCD
|Yes
|No
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Built-in Bluetooth
|Yes
|No
|Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC
|Built-in, no NFC
|Built-in, with NFC
|Battery Grip Accessory Option
|N/A
|Nikon MB-D15 Multi-Battery Power Pack
|Battery
|EN-EL15a Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Life
|950 shots (CIPA)
|1,110 shots (CIPA)
|Battery Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes, Improved Sealing
|Yes
|USB Version
|2.0
|2.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|640g
|675g
|Dimensions
|135.5 × 104 × 72.5mm
|135.5 x 106.5 x 76mm
|MSRP Price
|$1,249 (as introduced)
|$1,199 (as introduced)
Nikon used the same sensor as on the D500, so there is a small difference in both resolution and pixel size, with the D7500 losing a bit of resolution in exchange for a slightly better image quality at high ISOs. It should not make a huge difference for most photography needs, so I do not look at it as a negative. Where there is a definite improvement is in the newer EXPEED 5 processor, which is what helps the D7500 push much faster 8 fps continuous shooting speed, along with the ability to shoot 4K video. But the biggest welcome change on the D7500 is its buffer size – it went up from a very small buffer capable of holding only 18 images to a much more respectable buffer that can accommodate 50 14-bit losslessly compressed RAW images. This means that one can continuously shoot for over 6 seconds without slowing down the D7500 – a big change compared to the 3 second burst shooting on the D7200.
Although the number of focus points remain the same at 51, it is now a more improved Multi-CAM 3500DX II version that is capable of more accurate subject tracking and accuracy, with the aid of the amazing 180K-pixel meter from the Nikon D500. The Nikon D7500 also gains the Auto AF Fine-Tune feature from the D500 and D5 cameras, which allows the camera to be able to calibrate lenses in Live View mode. In addition, there is now a Group AF focusing mode from the higher-end DSLRs.
The Nikon D7500 can shoot 4K videos, but as can be seen from the above table, the video footage has a 2.25x combined crop (relative to 35mm / full-frame cameras). While the crop can be useful for recording videos of far subjects such as wildlife and sports, one needs to be very careful when shooting video with standard lenses due to this video crop. The crop is also an indication that Nikon is utilizing pixel-level data instead of down-sampling so there is no sensor size advantage unfortunately.
The viewfinder magnification went up from 0.91x to 0.94x, which is definitely a welcome change. The D7500 is now able to control radio-controlled Nikon flashes, which is another great addition compared to the D7200 that cannot. The camera also gains a tilting, touchscreen LCD, which is a definite plus, although I wish it was a fully articulating LCD screen instead. The resolution of the LCD screen also went down a little, which is not that big of a deal in my opinion. The size and the weight of the camera also went down, making the D7500 a very lightweight DSLR and Nikon has moved up to a slightly different EN-EL15a battery. Although CIPA numbers state that the battery life has decreased from 1,110 shots to 950, I would not worry about the numbers too much, since CIPA testing takes into account 4K video recording, LCD viewing and other CPU-intensive tests that can drain the battery quickly. If you just take pictures, you should be able to yield about the same number of shots from both cameras.
Ergonomically, the D7500 is slightly improved compared to its predecessor. It has a deeper grip and its ISO button is positioned near the shutter release, similar to the D500. The tilting LCD screen will also be great for shooting at high and low angles, adding to more comfort and versatility in the field.
Now let’s talk about the negatives. Nikon sadly decided to move down from dual SD slots to a single SD slot, which is a huge drawback in my opinion, especially for those who shoot critical jobs. It is clear that Nikon wants to re-position the D7500 as a lower-end camera when compared to its competition and the D500, and it does not want the two cameras to compete with each other for sports and wildlife photography. Another clear disadvantage of the D7500 is the inability to mount a battery grip, which is going to be a deal breaker for many photographers out there that prefer to use a battery grip for improved ergonomics and ability to use more than one battery.
Comments
Hi Nasim,
From a business standpoint, I can certainly see Nikon’s decision to eliminate the dual SD slots and the ability to use a battery grip on the D7500. If they had included those two features, I think it would have really hurt sales of the D500. At the price point of the D7500, if it included those features, I think a lot of people that were planning on purchasing a D500 would quite possibly purchase the D7500 instead, except most likely the pro shooters that needed the additional features the D500 has that were not added to the D7500. The D7500 certainly has features that the D7200 does not have which will appeal to a lot of people, which definitely are an improvement. For me though, not having two card slots and not being able to use a battery grip would be a deal breaker and I would not consider purchasing a D7500. The SD slot on my D800 is always set to backup my primary CF slot, and I always have a battery grip on my camera, its never off of it. I find it much easier to hold and control the camera with the battery grip on.
I am sure the D7500 will appeal to a lot of people, but also there will be plenty that are not happy with it for the two reasons I mentioned, as well as some others (UHS-I instead of UHS-II especially)
Vinnie
Vinnie, I don’t see how having two card slots would hurt the sales of the D500 – there are still many more features that the D500 has, which are not on the D7500, including a much better and tougher build. Battery grip exclusion I can understand, although for people with larger hands, it will surely be a deal breaker.
Nikon usually does not downgrade its cameras, so it is natural to see people’s frustrations with these marketing choices.
Nikon continues to cripple new products so as not to compete with older, more expensive models in an effort to maintain its product hierarchy.
This is on contrast to Sony that allows its product development teams to improve performance at the risk of cannibalizing share of its existing products. Like Gillette razors, that encourages product development teams to attack not only competitors but its own products, because it recognizes that if it doesn’t attack and compete with itself others will.
Nikon, to its discredit, refuses to adopt a consumer product strategy that pushes the boundaries of price-performance to survive. Nikon plays a zero sum game and is losing badly.
Sad to say that I am not only a marketing guru but a Nikon shooter.
Tom, I can understand Nikon’s marketing strategy in regards to protecting the sales of higher-end cameras, but in this particular case, I cannot see the D7500 competing with the D500 still – it has a better continuous shooting rate, much larger buffer and many more features including pro-construction and build. I seriously doubt Nikon would have lost much by keeping a dual memory card camera. If the D7500 had dual memory card slots, it would outdo its competition (Canon 80D, Fuji X20, etc) and let Nikon keep its market share. At this time, mirrorless cameras are already cutting heavily into the market share of the big two and things are only going downhill from here.
Sad, because DX cameras make the most money for Nikon.
It is interesting that awhile ago I was considering getting a D7200 as a backup for the D500. (I ended up getting a second D500) It had dual slots and enough features and image quality to be used as a backup or second main camera when speed / tracking wasn’t as important. Unfortunately, I would never consider the D7500 for the reason you keep bringing up – one card slot. I already have an entire camera system (Olympus) where all their cameras except the OMD-EM1 MkII have 1 slot and it makes me nervous every time I use them on client shoots. I still do it, but I know it is just a matter of time before there is a failure. It’s probably the one reason I will break down and purchase two of the OMD-EM MkII’s There is simply too much at stake.
On the other hand, there are many enthusiasts who will love the D7500 for its high speed, fast tracking AF, and tilt screen. It really does seem to be a D500 light and lots of people want that.
I simply do not see why one would buy 7500 over 500 – price difference is not this huge – the real competition is still between huge cost savings of D7200 vs. the really nice features of D500
The single card slot would be a deal breaker for me today. That was the reason I did not buy A NikonDX. However when I bought my D7000, I did not appreciate the value of the dual card slot. That camera taught me the value of dual card slots. So that degradation may not effect sales to new buyers, but shame on Nikon as IMHO, the single card slot reduces the teaching value of a great camera.
Thanks for getting this done so quickly. Very helpful. One little typo “Another clear disadvantage of the D7200 is the inability to mount a battery grip,” should relate to the D7500 .
Thanks Ross, fixed the typo!
The D7200 hat only Face Detection in live view…. or?
Hi Nasim,
This is why I just love Photography Life & Nasim Mansurov specifically….yesterday Nikon announce officially the launch of D7500 7 in less than 24 hours, we can study the specific differential features in your article ! Hats Off to you !
Now, coming to D7500, I would never buy it due to two major disadvantages- 1) No Battery Grip option 2) Single SD Card Slot. As per my views, being a professional photographer ( wedding, events, fashion) , I cannot accept the other improved features in D7500 at the cost of the above two points.
Thanks for clearing my curiosity on D 7500. I am on a route to upgrade soon keeping my existing D7100 as a second body. I am bit biased to get D810 ( expecting the price to fall when D 820 is launched) instead of D750. I would be more than happy to get your suggestion.
Regards.
Maybe most of not pro people will not care about single slot and no battery group support but who is buying this camera it’s at least a very passioned photographer and I think most of them will prefer D500 cause the so tiny price difference.
Exactly, price on the d500 in many countries is much lower then in the USA
Just because the camera has no esternal contacts for battery grip this doesn’t mean that there will be no optional battery grip. Does’ for example Canon 70D has external contacts? No. The battery grip use the contacts inside the cameras battery compartment. Just think before assuming!
No ai indexing….dumb move, Nikon. Otherwise, 1 card doesn’t bother me, I’ve never had one fail yet
Nasim, the D7200 had face detection only in Live View, while the D500’s new metering sensor made it possible to add that option in regular shooting, just like on the D800. I assume the same would be true for the D7500, since it too has the new metering sensor. So, that’s a major plus.
Just to clarify, D7200 has Advanced Multi-CAM 3500 II autofocus, same as D7500.
Yes, I know the same, D7100 has Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX, 100% will stay with the d7200, more disadvantage, than advantage, so?! :)
Quite some green bars on the left side (I counted 21) and yet people are only complaining and whining.
Only 3 red bars (from which one is not sure yet).
1 SD card I can understand (I have yet to fail a card on me in 14 years; knock on wood).
Video?? It’s a stills camera that can do video and not the other way around.
No grip? How about previous models without contacts? I have a 3rd party grip for my Df with no contacts (BTW 1 sd card)
How can this be a bad camera? Nobody has tried one.
Hello0
Must agree with Vinnie. First when i see the D7500 is comming i won’t to buy it , but when i see there is NO second SD card slot i have to save a few months more for the D500. A double card slot that’s why i change my good D90 for a D7000 i think a lot of peaple think that way.
Still i like my D7000 it’s a great camera.
Greetings
John De Wit
I’m not sure if being 2-3mm narrower deserves a green box, then d7200 deserves a green box having NFC.
Honestly I don’t understand the attack on Nikon,
They did a very clear move.
D500 is for working pro.
D7500 for enthusiasts amateurs.
They gave the enthusiasts all the image key features of the D500 and left out the features pro needs.
With all due respect any pro should invest at least D500 level bodies.
Completely agree with Yair.
Here in Canada the cost of D500 is $2700 and D7500 is $1700. I would never say that these two prices are too close (as some suggested).
As a hobby shooter I am not too concerned about the SD card failure. I never had any since 2003 when I purchased my first digital camera.
I understand that for people who use D7xxx cameras for work one card-slot could be a dealbraker. Nikon’s message for these photographers is clear – buy D500.
Thanks for the quick update. Overall the D7500 is well positioned. There are some nice tradeoffs to keep the cost down and make sure it fits the needs of most users. For the person who wants maximum performance in a DX camera, the D500 is still the choice, but this is a very good alternative for most amateur photographers.
The frame rate is a nice step up for someone who photographs wildlife, sports or other action. There are a lot of photographers that don’t need the D500 capabilities and this is a nice middle ground. The modest frame rate, buffer, and UHS-I SD card are all features that are cheaper and help keep the cost down.
Users do need to understand that with the fastest UHS-I SD card – the Sandisk Extreme Pro 95 MB/s – you have a write speed of just 70 MB/s. That means a 50 image burst will take about 10 seconds to clear the buffer. Where this is an issue is a series of bursts. With fast action the buffer will fill and takes time to clear. If the buffer is full, frame rate is just 3 fps. I would have preferred the UHS-II SD card, but that starts to drive up the cost by needing a faster processor. Given the problems with the D500 UHS-II card, this approach is probably better until they get the bugs worked out.
The grip decision makes sense. Nikon has a history of $300-400 grips and a lot of complaints over the cost. At this price point you end up with heavy use of third party grips, so Nikon ends up building in a feature that is not cost effective and leads to compatibility problems. For most users, an extra battery or two is adequate. The form factor will be a challenge for someone with large hands.
The update to the AF system is minor, but Group AF is a nice addition. Again – this is a place where Nikon used the CAM3500 system which helped to keep the cost down compared to the separate AF processor of the D500.
AF Fine Tuning is a nice feature, but not likely to help a typical user. It sounds like a low cost feature to include – all software – and may help advanced users as well as stores and repair shops that want to help customers get the most out of their gear. As a workshop provider, it is a feature I will include in training even if users don’t really need it.
Overall, the D7500 camera is quite good. It has several nice steps up form the D7200 and few disadvantages. The price point is still pretty remarkable and well within the budget of a typical user. For those that want to save money, the D7200 is still a great deal and with refurbished models selling around $675, there is a good option.
When companies have nothing new to offer they “realign” their product lines. A well-known Toy Factory has been doing this since Steve Job’s departure. Nikon is their brother. I am glad that I am done with them both.
I think we should remove that built in wifi options from our vocabulary and reviews!
Prior models you needed the wu-1a or wu 1b or WT-5A (with UT-1) to have wifi-acces or operate camera wirelessly
After came the d750 and d 7200 wich had real built in wifi with soso range but ok connectivity .
Then arrive Snapbridge wich wont let you operate your camera ( d500 , d5 and now d7500) any other way than with that stupid Snapbridge unless you buy either the very expensive and overprices Wt-7A , or Wt-6A … or you can still buy a reasonably priced Tp-Link MR- 3040. and use other app and programs like dslr dashboards or else to have real wi-fi capabilities.
But all in all even if the d7200 and d750 has limited range , you dont need to always buy or carry another dongle( with sometimes another battery to charge) into the field and that was kind of convenient and more importantly you werent limited to clunky Snapbridge.
I think advertising a camera with wi-fi enabled when it is only Snapbridge capable is pur BS.
Why would anyone in this market segment buy the dx7500? Its predecessor is a better camera almost anyway you look at it. I was waiting for this camera to see if I want to upgrade from the dx7000 (my secondary camera, dx610 being my primary). I am now looking at competitive offerings in this price range to start a slow transition away from Nikon. It will take me some time to replace my Nikon mount lenses. But, I think I would rather move to a camera system that does NOT assume loyalty for over-priced and under-featured products, and competes on merits.