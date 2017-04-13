Now that the Nikon D7500 has been officially announced, it is a good time to see how it compares to its predecessor in terms of features and specifications. While Nikon definitely improved the D7500 on a number of different areas, whether it is the faster 8 fps continuous shooting, a larger buffer, better metering system or other ergonomic and firmware improvements, there are some definite drawbacks one needs to be aware of before deciding to upgrade. Let’s take a look at these changes in more detail and see how the two cameras tack up against each other.

First, let’s go over the bare specifications:

Nikon D7500 vs D7200 Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon D7500 Nikon D7200 Sensor Resolution in Pixels 20.9 Million 24.2 Million Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 23.5×15.6mm 23.5×15.6mm Sensor Pixel Size 4.22µ 3.92µ Low Pass Filter No No Sensor Dust Reduction Yes Yes Image Size 5,568 x 3,712 6,000 x 4,000 Image Processor EXPEED 5 EXPEED 4 Viewfinder Type Pentaprism Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Viewfinder Magnification 0.94x 0.91x Built-in Flash Yes, with flash commander mode Yes, with flash commander mode Nikon CLS Radio Flash Control Yes No Storage Media 1x SD 2x SD Memory Card Support UHS-I only UHS-I only Continuous Shooting Speed 8 FPS 6 FPS, 7 FPS in 1.3x Crop Mode Buffer Size (RAW, 14-bit Lossless Compressed) 50 18 Max Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec Shutter Durability 150,000 cycles 150,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor 180,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III 2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-51,200 ISO 100-25,600 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 102,400-1,640,000 ISO 51,200-102,400 (B&W only) Autofocus System Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX II Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX Focus Points 51-point, 15 cross-type AF system 51-point, 15 cross-type AF system AF Detection Up to f/8 Up to f/8 AF Detection Range -3 to +19 EV -3 to +19 EV Auto AF Fine-Tune Yes No Group AF Mode Yes No Face Detection Yes Yes Flicker Detection Yes No Exposure Bracketing 9 frames in steps of 1/3 or 1/2 EV 9 frames in steps of 1/3 or 1/2 EV Video Output MOV, H.264/MPEG-4 MOV, H.264/MPEG-4 Video Maximum Resolution 3,840×2160 (4K) up to 30 fps 1920×1080 (1080p) up to 60 fps Video Recording Crop (in 35mm Equivalent) 2.25x 1.5x Number of intervals in Time-lapse Up to 9,999 Up to 9,999 4K Time-lapse Recording Yes No LCD Size 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD LCD Resolution 922,000 dots 1,228,800 dots Tilting LCD Yes No Touchscreen LCD Yes No Built-in GPS No No Built-in Bluetooth Yes No Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC Built-in, no NFC Built-in, with NFC Battery Grip Accessory Option N/A Nikon MB-D15 Multi-Battery Power Pack Battery EN-EL15a Lithium-ion Battery EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery Battery Life 950 shots (CIPA) 1,110 shots (CIPA) Battery Charger MH-25a Quick Charger MH-25a Quick Charger Weather Sealed Body Yes, Improved Sealing Yes USB Version 2.0 2.0 Weight (Body Only) 640g 675g Dimensions 135.5 × 104 × 72.5mm 135.5 x 106.5 x 76mm MSRP Price $1,249 (as introduced) $1,199 (as introduced)

Nikon used the same sensor as on the D500, so there is a small difference in both resolution and pixel size, with the D7500 losing a bit of resolution in exchange for a slightly better image quality at high ISOs. It should not make a huge difference for most photography needs, so I do not look at it as a negative. Where there is a definite improvement is in the newer EXPEED 5 processor, which is what helps the D7500 push much faster 8 fps continuous shooting speed, along with the ability to shoot 4K video. But the biggest welcome change on the D7500 is its buffer size – it went up from a very small buffer capable of holding only 18 images to a much more respectable buffer that can accommodate 50 14-bit losslessly compressed RAW images. This means that one can continuously shoot for over 6 seconds without slowing down the D7500 – a big change compared to the 3 second burst shooting on the D7200.

Although the number of focus points remain the same at 51, it is now a more improved Multi-CAM 3500DX II version that is capable of more accurate subject tracking and accuracy, with the aid of the amazing 180K-pixel meter from the Nikon D500. The Nikon D7500 also gains the Auto AF Fine-Tune feature from the D500 and D5 cameras, which allows the camera to be able to calibrate lenses in Live View mode. In addition, there is now a Group AF focusing mode from the higher-end DSLRs.

The Nikon D7500 can shoot 4K videos, but as can be seen from the above table, the video footage has a 2.25x combined crop (relative to 35mm / full-frame cameras). While the crop can be useful for recording videos of far subjects such as wildlife and sports, one needs to be very careful when shooting video with standard lenses due to this video crop. The crop is also an indication that Nikon is utilizing pixel-level data instead of down-sampling so there is no sensor size advantage unfortunately.

The viewfinder magnification went up from 0.91x to 0.94x, which is definitely a welcome change. The D7500 is now able to control radio-controlled Nikon flashes, which is another great addition compared to the D7200 that cannot. The camera also gains a tilting, touchscreen LCD, which is a definite plus, although I wish it was a fully articulating LCD screen instead. The resolution of the LCD screen also went down a little, which is not that big of a deal in my opinion. The size and the weight of the camera also went down, making the D7500 a very lightweight DSLR and Nikon has moved up to a slightly different EN-EL15a battery. Although CIPA numbers state that the battery life has decreased from 1,110 shots to 950, I would not worry about the numbers too much, since CIPA testing takes into account 4K video recording, LCD viewing and other CPU-intensive tests that can drain the battery quickly. If you just take pictures, you should be able to yield about the same number of shots from both cameras.

Ergonomically, the D7500 is slightly improved compared to its predecessor. It has a deeper grip and its ISO button is positioned near the shutter release, similar to the D500. The tilting LCD screen will also be great for shooting at high and low angles, adding to more comfort and versatility in the field.

Now let’s talk about the negatives. Nikon sadly decided to move down from dual SD slots to a single SD slot, which is a huge drawback in my opinion, especially for those who shoot critical jobs. It is clear that Nikon wants to re-position the D7500 as a lower-end camera when compared to its competition and the D500, and it does not want the two cameras to compete with each other for sports and wildlife photography. Another clear disadvantage of the D7500 is the inability to mount a battery grip, which is going to be a deal breaker for many photographers out there that prefer to use a battery grip for improved ergonomics and ability to use more than one battery.