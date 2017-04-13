Now that the Nikon D7500 has been officially announced, it is a good time to see how it compares to its predecessor in terms of features and specifications. While Nikon definitely improved the D7500 on a number of different areas, whether it is the faster 8 fps continuous shooting, a larger buffer, better metering system or other ergonomic and firmware improvements, there are some definite drawbacks one needs to be aware of before deciding to upgrade. Let’s take a look at these changes in more detail and see how the two cameras tack up against each other.
First, let’s go over the bare specifications:
Nikon D7500 vs D7200 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D7500
|Nikon D7200
|Sensor Resolution in Pixels
|20.9 Million
|24.2 Million
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|23.5×15.6mm
|23.5×15.6mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.22µ
|3.92µ
|Low Pass Filter
|No
|No
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|5,568 x 3,712
|6,000 x 4,000
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 5
|EXPEED 4
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.94x
|0.91x
|Built-in Flash
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Nikon CLS Radio Flash Control
|Yes
|No
|Storage Media
|1x SD
|2x SD
|Memory Card Support
|UHS-I only
|UHS-I only
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|8 FPS
|6 FPS, 7 FPS in 1.3x Crop Mode
|Buffer Size (RAW, 14-bit Lossless Compressed)
|50
|18
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Durability
|150,000 cycles
|150,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|180,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-51,200
|ISO 100-25,600
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 102,400-1,640,000
|ISO 51,200-102,400 (B&W only)
|Autofocus System
|Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX II
|Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX
|Focus Points
|51-point, 15 cross-type AF system
|51-point, 15 cross-type AF system
|AF Detection
|Up to f/8
|Up to f/8
|AF Detection Range
|-3 to +19 EV
|-3 to +19 EV
|Auto AF Fine-Tune
|Yes
|No
|Group AF Mode
|Yes
|No
|Face Detection
|Yes
|Yes
|Flicker Detection
|Yes
|No
|Exposure Bracketing
|9 frames in steps of 1/3 or 1/2 EV
|9 frames in steps of 1/3 or 1/2 EV
|Video Output
|MOV, H.264/MPEG-4
|MOV, H.264/MPEG-4
|Video Maximum Resolution
|3,840×2160 (4K) up to 30 fps
|1920×1080 (1080p) up to 60 fps
|Video Recording Crop (in 35mm Equivalent)
|2.25x
|1.5x
|Number of intervals in Time-lapse
|Up to 9,999
|Up to 9,999
|4K Time-lapse Recording
|Yes
|No
|LCD Size
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|922,000 dots
|1,228,800 dots
|Tilting LCD
|Yes
|No
|Touchscreen LCD
|Yes
|No
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Built-in Bluetooth
|Yes
|No
|Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC
|Built-in, no NFC
|Built-in, with NFC
|Battery Grip Accessory Option
|N/A
|Nikon MB-D15 Multi-Battery Power Pack
|Battery
|EN-EL15a Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Life
|950 shots (CIPA)
|1,110 shots (CIPA)
|Battery Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes, Improved Sealing
|Yes
|USB Version
|2.0
|2.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|640g
|675g
|Dimensions
|135.5 × 104 × 72.5mm
|135.5 x 106.5 x 76mm
|MSRP Price
|$1,249 (as introduced)
|$1,199 (as introduced)
Nikon used the same sensor as on the D500, so there is a small difference in both resolution and pixel size, with the D7500 losing a bit of resolution in exchange for a slightly better image quality at high ISOs. It should not make a huge difference for most photography needs, so I do not look at it as a negative. Where there is a definite improvement is in the newer EXPEED 5 processor, which is what helps the D7500 push much faster 8 fps continuous shooting speed, along with the ability to shoot 4K video. But the biggest welcome change on the D7500 is its buffer size – it went up from a very small buffer capable of holding only 18 images to a much more respectable buffer that can accommodate 50 14-bit losslessly compressed RAW images. This means that one can continuously shoot for over 6 seconds without slowing down the D7500 – a big change compared to the 3 second burst shooting on the D7200.
Although the number of focus points remain the same at 51, it is now a more improved Multi-CAM 3500DX II version that is capable of more accurate subject tracking and accuracy, with the aid of the amazing 180K-pixel meter from the Nikon D500. The Nikon D7500 also gains the Auto AF Fine-Tune feature from the D500 and D5 cameras, which allows the camera to be able to calibrate lenses in Live View mode. In addition, there is now a Group AF focusing mode from the higher-end DSLRs.
The Nikon D7500 can shoot 4K videos, but as can be seen from the above table, the video footage has a 2.25x combined crop (relative to 35mm / full-frame cameras). While the crop can be useful for recording videos of far subjects such as wildlife and sports, one needs to be very careful when shooting video with standard lenses due to this video crop. The crop is also an indication that Nikon is utilizing pixel-level data instead of down-sampling so there is no sensor size advantage unfortunately.
The viewfinder magnification went up from 0.91x to 0.94x, which is definitely a welcome change. The D7500 is now able to control radio-controlled Nikon flashes, which is another great addition compared to the D7200 that cannot. The camera also gains a tilting, touchscreen LCD, which is a definite plus, although I wish it was a fully articulating LCD screen instead. The resolution of the LCD screen also went down a little, which is not that big of a deal in my opinion. The size and the weight of the camera also went down, making the D7500 a very lightweight DSLR and Nikon has moved up to a slightly different EN-EL15a battery. Although CIPA numbers state that the battery life has decreased from 1,110 shots to 950, I would not worry about the numbers too much, since CIPA testing takes into account 4K video recording, LCD viewing and other CPU-intensive tests that can drain the battery quickly. If you just take pictures, you should be able to yield about the same number of shots from both cameras.
Ergonomically, the D7500 is slightly improved compared to its predecessor. It has a deeper grip and its ISO button is positioned near the shutter release, similar to the D500. The tilting LCD screen will also be great for shooting at high and low angles, adding to more comfort and versatility in the field.
Now let’s talk about the negatives. Nikon sadly decided to move down from dual SD slots to a single SD slot, which is a huge drawback in my opinion, especially for those who shoot critical jobs. It is clear that Nikon wants to re-position the D7500 as a lower-end camera when compared to its competition and the D500, and it does not want the two cameras to compete with each other for sports and wildlife photography. Another clear disadvantage of the D7500 is the inability to mount a battery grip, which is going to be a deal breaker for many photographers out there that prefer to use a battery grip for improved ergonomics and ability to use more than one battery.
Comments
Hi Nasim,
From a business standpoint, I can certainly see Nikon’s decision to eliminate the dual SD slots and the ability to use a battery grip on the D7500. If they had included those two features, I think it would have really hurt sales of the D500. At the price point of the D7500, if it included those features, I think a lot of people that were planning on purchasing a D500 would quite possibly purchase the D7500 instead, except most likely the pro shooters that needed the additional features the D500 has that were not added to the D7500. The D7500 certainly has features that the D7200 does not have which will appeal to a lot of people, which definitely are an improvement. For me though, not having two card slots and not being able to use a battery grip would be a deal breaker and I would not consider purchasing a D7500. The SD slot on my D800 is always set to backup my primary CF slot, and I always have a battery grip on my camera, its never off of it. I find it much easier to hold and control the camera with the battery grip on.
I am sure the D7500 will appeal to a lot of people, but also there will be plenty that are not happy with it for the two reasons I mentioned, as well as some others (UHS-I instead of UHS-II especially)
Vinnie
Vinnie, I don’t see how having two card slots would hurt the sales of the D500 – there are still many more features that the D500 has, which are not on the D7500, including a much better and tougher build. Battery grip exclusion I can understand, although for people with larger hands, it will surely be a deal breaker.
Nikon usually does not downgrade its cameras, so it is natural to see people’s frustrations with these marketing choices.
Why didn’t you red highlight the battery life reduction as well in the D7500? It’s still a reduction, even if you think it’s mostly because of video. We don’t know for sure. It should have been red highlighted.
You seem to have the LCD resolution incorrect, and it’s another thing that needs to be red highlighted.
You also left out the removal of the Ai-S lens aperture link ring. I know it’s not a big deal for a lot of users, but it still cheapens the D7xxx model line down to the D5xxx and D3xxx level.
While there are several new features that make this a “nice” camera, the D7200 is overall a superior camera to it’s successor.
Spy Black, I simply made the D7200’s side look green, which shows that the D7200 has an advantage. I only marked up areas in red to show drastic feature differences and I did not think that the reduction in battery life was as drastic as a single memory card slot or inability to use a grip. As for the LCD screen, I took the info from NikonUSA, which shows 922,000 dots on the D7500 and 1,228,800 dots on the D7200 – could you please clarify what I got wrong? I also clearly put the green highlight on the D7200, showing that it is superior in that regard as well.
As for the removal of the Ai-S lens aperture link ring, I did not want to arbitrarily add data without knowing for sure. Since there is no manual available for the D7500 yet, I did not want to publish unverified data. Could you please help clarify where this information is coming from? Did Nikon say anything about this?
Appreciate it sir!
I’m curious if 3rd party manufacturers might create a battery grip for the D7500, or even just a simple grip without batteries for comfortable handling that can hold accessories (like an extra battery or two). Does that happen for cameras which are not manufactured for use with a grip? Of course, lacking the additional battery and shutter button would defeat much of the usefulness of a grip.
Hi Nasim, I am a mom who takes pictures of her kids and their sports. I also take pictures of my travels abroad. I was considering the D7200, a store by me has the following package, D7200, AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-55mm VR II and AF-S DX NIKKOR 55-300mm VR Lens, 32GB SD Card, Camera Bag, Extra Battery for $1350.00. I like the better video on the D7500 but not sure how much I will use, maybe if I am taught properly. Can you print pictures from a video, I would think taking a video would give me a great action shot that may be missed by a camera shot, provided you can cut a picture from a video. I like the faster shutter as well for the sports action.
Even though I am a mom using it for her family and not professional, I still want to make the best quality choice for a purchase such as this. I currently have the D7000 and want to upgrade.
Please let me know your comments. Cheers!
Nikon continues to cripple new products so as not to compete with older, more expensive models in an effort to maintain its product hierarchy.
This is on contrast to Sony that allows its product development teams to improve performance at the risk of cannibalizing share of its existing products. Like Gillette razors, that encourages product development teams to attack not only competitors but its own products, because it recognizes that if it doesn’t attack and compete with itself others will.
Nikon, to its discredit, refuses to adopt a consumer product strategy that pushes the boundaries of price-performance to survive. Nikon plays a zero sum game and is losing badly.
Sad to say that I am not only a marketing guru but a Nikon shooter.
Tom, I can understand Nikon’s marketing strategy in regards to protecting the sales of higher-end cameras, but in this particular case, I cannot see the D7500 competing with the D500 still – it has a better continuous shooting rate, much larger buffer and many more features including pro-construction and build. I seriously doubt Nikon would have lost much by keeping a dual memory card camera. If the D7500 had dual memory card slots, it would outdo its competition (Canon 80D, Fuji X20, etc) and let Nikon keep its market share. At this time, mirrorless cameras are already cutting heavily into the market share of the big two and things are only going downhill from here.
Sad, because DX cameras make the most money for Nikon.
It is interesting that awhile ago I was considering getting a D7200 as a backup for the D500. (I ended up getting a second D500) It had dual slots and enough features and image quality to be used as a backup or second main camera when speed / tracking wasn’t as important. Unfortunately, I would never consider the D7500 for the reason you keep bringing up – one card slot. I already have an entire camera system (Olympus) where all their cameras except the OMD-EM1 MkII have 1 slot and it makes me nervous every time I use them on client shoots. I still do it, but I know it is just a matter of time before there is a failure. It’s probably the one reason I will break down and purchase two of the OMD-EM MkII’s There is simply too much at stake.
On the other hand, there are many enthusiasts who will love the D7500 for its high speed, fast tracking AF, and tilt screen. It really does seem to be a D500 light and lots of people want that.
I think you prove Nikon’s point completely. You purchased two D500 with one being a backup. Now imagine how many pros will buy two D7500 with one being a backup had it had two card slots? Nikon would be losing a lot of sales. Professionals have lots of Nikon lenses and Nikon makes solid cameras; most are not going to change brand. Making the D7500 nearly identical to the D500 would have been a bad move on Nikon’s part. Do you remember what happened when Nikon released the D700 camera? They lost a lot of sales in their higher end professional camera line. The D7500 is too much (i.e. similarity in features and close in performance) of the D500 for Nikon to risk decimating the D500 market. The sales of the D7500 is going to be very strong indeed. How many laptops have two drives?
Hi Andrew,
You’re right, it’s a smart move on Nikon’s part. They certainly would have lost a D500 sale from me had this camera been available at the time with 2 card slots. Also, you are right that many pro’s would consider 2 D7500’s if they had two slots.
I don’t like your analogy regarding the laptop though. If the hard drive on my laptop fails its inconvenient. I have backups and everything important is safe, so just a bit of time to restore everything. If a card fails with the only photos from a shoot, it’s much worse.
As I am thinking about it, it’s time for those OMD-EM MkII’s. Expensive, but worth it. Plus, I will get something for my well used Mk1’s :)
Not sure about the losing share to mirrorless, everybody says it, but seen the real numbers?
http://tomstirrphotography.com/year-end-2016-market-update
Comparing with mirrorless cameras is interesting because here in Europe introduction price for D7500 is €1549,-!
The price for Fujifilm X-T2 is only €200,- more. But currently there is a campaign offering half price for the grip or €200,- rebate when bying a lens.
So essentially price is the same.
While the D7500 may have some technical advantages X-T2 certainly feels like a much more professional camera, and at same price almost a bargain!
As to the missing vertical grip both Olympus, E-M5 II, and Panasonic, G80/85, offer one for cameras much cheaper than D7500 despite also having a flagship camera each selling for €2000,-.
It is as if Nikon think they are living in a separate universe where they don’t have to think about the competition, except maybe Canon.
Although Canon also have only dual card slots for the APS-C flagship camera 7DII it didn’t prevent them from offering a vertical grip for 80D.
For me it looks like the mirrorless producers have more belief in their products despite a much smaller market share while Nikon act defensively thinking more about cutting costs to keep the earnings as high as possible without thinking how their actions are perceived by their audience.
With D7500 Nikon just reached a new level in their crippling as they took away three of the most important core features of the D7X00 line, vertical grip connection, dual card slots and support for Ai lenses, that made it differ from the more consumer grade D5X00 series. Now it is more like a new class of camera that should have been named D6000 instead.
The question is how Nikon is going to make money if less people buy the D7500 and neither are interested in stepping up to the D500 (because of price, size, weigth and different controls)?
In the end these cripplings may cost more in sales than what Nikon saved in building costs.
In Australia a D500 costs about AUD$3,000 new. It’s considerably more expensive than a D750 and comes in close to a D810. On top of this, the MB-D17 retails for AUD$550. Even if the D7500 had increased from the current D7200 price of about AUD$1200 to AUD$1500 it would still only be half the new price of a D500. How on earth would it be competing with a D500, irrespective of the fact that Nikon castrated the D7500 by removing the second card slot and battery grip? The D500 is still a much more desirable camera, especially for professional use.
Even allowing for exchange rates, the D500 is a lot more expensive in Australia than the US, which is also annoying. The Fuji XT-2 is looking mighty attractive at just over AUD$2,000.
It’s a puzzling, frustrating and I believe, shortsighted decision.
Unlike the Nikon D7200 which is made of metal and carbon fiber, the Nikon D7500 has been substantially downgraded in the sturdiness and quality of its build! It is made of
PLASTIC! This is NOT the case for the Nikon D7200 which is made of Magnesium. This
difference alone, and then especially, when combined with the fact that the D7500 has
been designed such that it is impossible to ever attach a Battery Grip to it; and then that it also has only a single Memory Card! Relegates the new D7500 to be used only as a consumer-hobbyist type of camera; while the Nikon D7200, which has the advanced and solid/robust type of physical construction, and additional serious features, is suitable for advanced and semi-professional usage.
I simply do not see why one would buy 7500 over 500 – price difference is not this huge – the real competition is still between huge cost savings of D7200 vs. the really nice features of D500
… Jack: For many, the price difference between the D7500 ($1250) and the D500 ($2000) is substantial. And, for a hobbiest, the D7500 has essentially everything from a D500 that one needs. The D7500 is a great value, and a bold step from Nikon.
The single card slot would be a deal breaker for me today. That was the reason I did not buy A NikonDX. However when I bought my D7000, I did not appreciate the value of the dual card slot. That camera taught me the value of dual card slots. So that degradation may not effect sales to new buyers, but shame on Nikon as IMHO, the single card slot reduces the teaching value of a great camera.
The bottom line is that Nikon is a business. They do not want the D7500 destroying sales of the D500. Most consumers will not care about two card slots and most professionals can afford to buy the D500. The D7500 having the features and performance of the D500 is much more important to consumers than the hypothetical risk that their read/write card drive might one day fail. If that is the case, there are always other components that can also fail on a camera; that is part of life! So there is no shame in protecting your product line and business revenue, that is how companies survive.
Now, you can use Nikon’s SnapBridge to instantly share your images between you camera and your smart devices like a smartphone as well.
Thanks for getting this done so quickly. Very helpful. One little typo “Another clear disadvantage of the D7200 is the inability to mount a battery grip,” should relate to the D7500 .
Thanks Ross, fixed the typo!
The D7200 hat only Face Detection in live view…. or?
Hi Nasim,
This is why I just love Photography Life & Nasim Mansurov specifically….yesterday Nikon announce officially the launch of D7500 7 in less than 24 hours, we can study the specific differential features in your article ! Hats Off to you !
Now, coming to D7500, I would never buy it due to two major disadvantages- 1) No Battery Grip option 2) Single SD Card Slot. As per my views, being a professional photographer ( wedding, events, fashion) , I cannot accept the other improved features in D7500 at the cost of the above two points.
Thanks for clearing my curiosity on D 7500. I am on a route to upgrade soon keeping my existing D7100 as a second body. I am bit biased to get D810 ( expecting the price to fall when D 820 is launched) instead of D750. I would be more than happy to get your suggestion.
Regards.
Maybe most of not pro people will not care about single slot and no battery group support but who is buying this camera it’s at least a very passioned photographer and I think most of them will prefer D500 cause the so tiny price difference.
Exactly, price on the d500 in many countries is much lower then in the USA
… Carlo: It is not a “tiny” price difference. $1250 vs $2000 is not a tiny difference.
Just because the camera has no esternal contacts for battery grip this doesn’t mean that there will be no optional battery grip. Does’ for example Canon 70D has external contacts? No. The battery grip use the contacts inside the cameras battery compartment. Just think before assuming!
No ai indexing….dumb move, Nikon. Otherwise, 1 card doesn’t bother me, I’ve never had one fail yet
There’s always a first time, but it’s only an issue if it’s an important shoot.
Not sure about the losing share to mirrorless, everybody says it, but seen the real numbers?
http://tomstirrphotography.com/year-end-2016-market-update
Nasim, the D7200 had face detection only in Live View, while the D500’s new metering sensor made it possible to add that option in regular shooting, just like on the D800. I assume the same would be true for the D7500, since it too has the new metering sensor. So, that’s a major plus.
Just to clarify, D7200 has Advanced Multi-CAM 3500 II autofocus, same as D7500.
Yes, I know the same, D7100 has Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX, 100% will stay with the d7200, more disadvantage, than advantage, so?! :)
Quite some green bars on the left side (I counted 21) and yet people are only complaining and whining.
Only 3 red bars (from which one is not sure yet).
1 SD card I can understand (I have yet to fail a card on me in 14 years; knock on wood).
Video?? It’s a stills camera that can do video and not the other way around.
No grip? How about previous models without contacts? I have a 3rd party grip for my Df with no contacts (BTW 1 sd card)
How can this be a bad camera? Nobody has tried one.
Hello0
Must agree with Vinnie. First when i see the D7500 is comming i won’t to buy it , but when i see there is NO second SD card slot i have to save a few months more for the D500. A double card slot that’s why i change my good D90 for a D7000 i think a lot of peaple think that way.
Still i like my D7000 it’s a great camera.
Greetings
John De Wit
I’m not sure if being 2-3mm narrower deserves a green box, then d7200 deserves a green box having NFC.
Honestly I don’t understand the attack on Nikon,
They did a very clear move.
D500 is for working pro.
D7500 for enthusiasts amateurs.
They gave the enthusiasts all the image key features of the D500 and left out the features pro needs.
With all due respect any pro should invest at least D500 level bodies.
Completely agree with Yair.
Here in Canada the cost of D500 is $2700 and D7500 is $1700. I would never say that these two prices are too close (as some suggested).
As a hobby shooter I am not too concerned about the SD card failure. I never had any since 2003 when I purchased my first digital camera.
I understand that for people who use D7xxx cameras for work one card-slot could be a dealbraker. Nikon’s message for these photographers is clear – buy D500.
Ya – Canadians get the short end of the stick when it comes to pricing.
Its the Internets past time to complain about everything. People want a camera that does it all, unfortunately, it doesn’t exist and depending on the person one camera will come closer to that than another. It seems sony is that camera for a lot of people recently but imo, sony still doesn’t keep up in tracking performance, although it does do very well (a6xxx series).
Thanks for the quick update. Overall the D7500 is well positioned. There are some nice tradeoffs to keep the cost down and make sure it fits the needs of most users. For the person who wants maximum performance in a DX camera, the D500 is still the choice, but this is a very good alternative for most amateur photographers.
The frame rate is a nice step up for someone who photographs wildlife, sports or other action. There are a lot of photographers that don’t need the D500 capabilities and this is a nice middle ground. The modest frame rate, buffer, and UHS-I SD card are all features that are cheaper and help keep the cost down.
Users do need to understand that with the fastest UHS-I SD card – the Sandisk Extreme Pro 95 MB/s – you have a write speed of just 70 MB/s. That means a 50 image burst will take about 10 seconds to clear the buffer. Where this is an issue is a series of bursts. With fast action the buffer will fill and takes time to clear. If the buffer is full, frame rate is just 3 fps. I would have preferred the UHS-II SD card, but that starts to drive up the cost by needing a faster processor. Given the problems with the D500 UHS-II card, this approach is probably better until they get the bugs worked out.
The grip decision makes sense. Nikon has a history of $300-400 grips and a lot of complaints over the cost. At this price point you end up with heavy use of third party grips, so Nikon ends up building in a feature that is not cost effective and leads to compatibility problems. For most users, an extra battery or two is adequate. The form factor will be a challenge for someone with large hands.
The update to the AF system is minor, but Group AF is a nice addition. Again – this is a place where Nikon used the CAM3500 system which helped to keep the cost down compared to the separate AF processor of the D500.
AF Fine Tuning is a nice feature, but not likely to help a typical user. It sounds like a low cost feature to include – all software – and may help advanced users as well as stores and repair shops that want to help customers get the most out of their gear. As a workshop provider, it is a feature I will include in training even if users don’t really need it.
Overall, the D7500 camera is quite good. It has several nice steps up form the D7200 and few disadvantages. The price point is still pretty remarkable and well within the budget of a typical user. For those that want to save money, the D7200 is still a great deal and with refurbished models selling around $675, there is a good option.
… Eric: Agreed. Until yesterday, I just assumed that Nikon would fumble their next D7xxx upgrade. However, the more I have considered things over the past day, the more impressed I am with the D7500’s value and Nikon’s considered boldness with this new model.
When companies have nothing new to offer they “realign” their product lines. A well-known Toy Factory has been doing this since Steve Job’s departure. Nikon is their brother. I am glad that I am done with them both.
I think we should remove that built in wifi options from our vocabulary and reviews!
Prior models you needed the wu-1a or wu 1b or WT-5A (with UT-1) to have wifi-acces or operate camera wirelessly
After came the d750 and d 7200 wich had real built in wifi with soso range but ok connectivity .
Then arrive Snapbridge wich wont let you operate your camera ( d500 , d5 and now d7500) any other way than with that stupid Snapbridge unless you buy either the very expensive and overprices Wt-7A , or Wt-6A … or you can still buy a reasonably priced Tp-Link MR- 3040. and use other app and programs like dslr dashboards or else to have real wi-fi capabilities.
But all in all even if the d7200 and d750 has limited range , you dont need to always buy or carry another dongle( with sometimes another battery to charge) into the field and that was kind of convenient and more importantly you werent limited to clunky Snapbridge.
I think advertising a camera with wi-fi enabled when it is only Snapbridge capable is pur BS.
Why would anyone in this market segment buy the dx7500? Its predecessor is a better camera almost anyway you look at it. I was waiting for this camera to see if I want to upgrade from the dx7000 (my secondary camera, dx610 being my primary). I am now looking at competitive offerings in this price range to start a slow transition away from Nikon. It will take me some time to replace my Nikon mount lenses. But, I think I would rather move to a camera system that does NOT assume loyalty for over-priced and under-featured products, and competes on merits.
… Gene: In this case, the D7500 is definitely not overpriced, or under featured, but good luck with your next camera manufacturer.
I would say it’s the other way rond. The D7500 is a better camera than the D7200 in almost anyway you look at it. :)
Autofocus System for d7200 – Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 3500 II, wrong also on d7100 vs d7200 comparison…
Did you get the LCD resolution reversed?
Both cameras have the same viewfinder magnification – 0.94x.
I dont care the only 1 slot. I had no cards what went wrong during the last 10 years. However i have heared that back button af is not possible with the d7500. That can be a problem. The rest is just bitching of over spoiled kids.
No back button AF ? Can anyone confirm this this would be a mind boggling mistake by Nikon !
Stan, where did you get that? It would never happen, as the ability to re-program the AE-L / AF-L has always been there, even on entry-level DSLRs. I hope this is not coming from that Angry Photographer again…
Well I was surprised by Oleg’s post that’s why the “?”- mark in my reply to him – Thanks for clarifying. All in all no bad configuration for the price… ..will have to try one out IQ & haptics being a priority.
… Also, the D7200’s front Fn and Pv buttons can be programmed to work like a back button AF. Which is actually better for ergonomics and grip on the body. Expect the D7500 would be the same.
I’m just an amateur/hobbyist that is shooting a D5300, but it looks to me that the D7500 is an attempt by Nikon to create a sort of D5XXX/D7XXX hybrid.
If it’s priced well, I can see this being something I’d be interested in in a year or two. But then again, why wouldn’t I buy a D7200?
For me, it seems the D7200 is more professional-ish and the D7500 more hobby-ish.
Maybe they missed with the naming is all; this should be called the D6XXX or something like that. But then what does Nikon do with the D3XXX and D5XXX? I do no know.
I would never ever consider a camera with a single memory card slot. Not for professional use nor for personal use. Would hate to explain to customer or worse – my family – that I missed that great shot because of a memory card that failed or filled up unexpectedly.
PS: quite happy with my D810 (general professional use) with a D7200 as general backup and a D500 specifically for wildlife.
Just curious. Do any pros here use wifi as a backup when they shoot? I use an eye-fi card and my shots go to my tablet automatically. If I was a pro I would want 2 card slots but as technology progresses, maybe wifi can be the “second card slot”. Having said that, it’s a shame that Snapbridge seems to perform so poorly.
The inability to use older AI lenses on the D7500 is also a deal breaker for anyone who enjoys using them.
But perhaps there is little demand left for that option today.
I’ll keep my D7200, thank you, for that reason, my comfort with an added hand grip and being able to use 2 cards.
The improvements of the D7500 are marginal; these losses are each significant for those who use them.
Doing mostly travel-photography, I appreciate the reduction in size and weight of D7500 vs. D7200 and adding some of the higher-level features of the D500. No 2nd card-slot is not a deal-breaker for me (but I would like it to have with the D7500), because I allways use two bodies and – in case- would not lose all shots. No Ai lens-compatibility (for me) is also no show-stopper (I own some Ai lenses, but never put them in my travel-pack).
But there is an other annoyance with Nikon: (as said before) I like to travel with two Nikons (and some lenses as well) and it’s critical to take care about size and weight of the gear (see airline regulations for cabin-luggage). For my purposes, a mid-size body (D7200 or D7500) an a small body (D5500) would be a winning-team, but the different DX body-series use differnt types of batteries and also different types of chargers (!).
O.K. – different batteries may be necessary, but is there anybody who can answer this question: why special chargers for each battery-type??
There should be no technical reason, preventing Nikon to provide an universal-charger for all (or most) of their camera-batteries.
Nevertheless, the D7500 seems to be an very nice camera.
A big question for me that I don’t see covered. Does the D7500 have Easy ISO?
The D500 does not, and that is a big drawback for me that I have still not been able to overcome. Was thinking of dumping the D500 for that reason & a couple of others. Thought maybe the D7500 might be the one for me, but now I don’t think so.
YES!
the dream’s come true.. D7 k line up with a deeper GRIP!
dont care bout two MMcard slot, battery life is still nice for me 900shot-up.
too bad they throw the magnesium alloy body part for increase the weight (its not significant weight loss 675 – 640g though)
It’s interesting that the marketing decisions and feature selection by Nikon management is what drives the discussion about this camera. Is there in the D7500 -D500 Sensor and processor 4K video to make up for missing the dual card slots! For me the answer is no. Lack of dual card slots may keep folks away from this upgrade. I am keeping my D7200
It is a biased comparison…
*Why didn’t you green highlight the resolution for D7200 and the image size? Is not a minor advantage. For cropping purposes that 20% in extra resolution is a must.
*Why didn’t you green highlight the second SD card slot for D7200? Is not a minor issue, like you could check in the comments section
*Why did you green highlight the Auto AF Fine-Tune if D7200 has also a manual option? Probably a dark blue highlight would be more than enough.
No grip + big hands = D7200 or D500, but not a D7500 (a.k.a. D5700).
Does anyone think it would have been *impossible* for Nikon to keep at least 24 MP in the D500 and D7500 and not make any noticeable sacrifices in performance elsewhere?
Anyway its an upgraded version camera. Don’t compare with D500 do with D7200, because its D7500. Waiting for a detailed review. What about 14 bit lossless uncompressed Raw Shooting.
Autofocus system is wrong, also at the d7100 vs d7200 article, nikon d7200 has Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 3500 II
I could live with some of the shortcomings of this camera but having only one SD slot is a real deal breaker.
Hi Nasim,
The German version of the D7200 has an AF fine-tuning according to the German manuel. Maybe there were an upgrade meanwhile?
Best regards
Rüdiger
Here is a comment by an experienced Texan working pro on the fuss over dual card slots: https://visualsciencelab.blogspot.com.au/2017/04/the-latest-major-issues-in-pursuit-of.html
I agree with him. I have never had a camera with dual card slots. Calling it a deal-breaker is… bizarre.
Hope you will review this camera when it comes out.
Will users be able to extract 8 meg stills from video on the 7500?
Hi,
I’ve been following your website for years now and it’s great!
I’m after a new DSLR as a travel camera and the D7500 looks promising.
I just hope that I can get my hands on one in Australia before July/August.
It’ll be used for the usual family holiday stuff but I’d also take it in my small backpack when I go mountain biking and snowboarding so I only carry 1 lens for these trips.
What lens would you recommend for this purpose?
I’m not adverse to spending AUD1,500 for a lens.
I already have the original Nikon 18-200mm VR, the Nikon 35mm f/1.8 DX and will be getting the Nikon 105 macro soon too.
Hoping to replace the 18-200mm as it’s fairly average.
Any advice would be great.
Thanks
Bruce: I’m wondering if your 18-200 has taken a few bumps. I had one years ago that mysteriously went soft after three years of use. I think I knocked it around a bit. I sold it and bought another one, and this new one is extremely sharp. Also, perhaps you need a focus calibration. I think the 18-200 is a sharp design. Just some thoughts…
Yeah it was really good brand new but has been getting worse over time. Or my eyes have.
Haven’t dropped it but I did accidentally leave it in the car overnight in -30 degrees Celsius…
Rather than buying a refurbished D7200, B&H is selling new D7100 bodies with US warranty for $695.00, with a bundle of accessories. If we’re in this business to make money, buying brand new, but discontinued, equipment makes sense. Cameras are tools, and if you don’t need huge bursts of RAW files, or extra video capability, why not use a less expensive tool that will still do the job just fine? I use two D7000s and one D7100 for weddings, with no complaints.
Hi Rob,
I almost bought a D7200 last year but it’s too slow for biking and snowboarding and it’s pretty average for video. Everything else it’s fine but it’s continuous shooting was a deal breaker for me.
I almost went to Canon but I just don’t like their menu system.
So I’ve waited instead.
D7500 is a huge disappointment in my opinion. All that is really better is video. If you really have a need to shoot 4k then you should get or rent a real video camera. No Ai lense support is ridiculous–not me. For you guys shooting weddings and shit, maybe it doesn’t matter but it means a heck of a lot to me to lose 1/8 of the pixels. Few people will need that buffer. I prefer my D7000 to this piece of over-priced crap. I’ll probably finally switch to Canon when I finally get a new camera since I would have to buy new lenses finally. Ai lenses are better glass. That’s why a lot of us still use them and that’s why Nikon fdecided to not support them anymore.
Hey there.
There’s a mistake in your comparison. Both have the same focusing system – Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX II. Actually Nikon 7200 was the first one who took it from D750.
Thanks
Good morning Nasim,
Do you known if the Nikon D7500 has control of aperture in movie or live view modes? The Nikon D7200 no control and it is worth.
Thank you.
Santi.
Hello
i have read all your comments with interest .
I am far from a pro… and I love taking pictures. My camera is a Nikon D90 and I would like to buy a new one. I don’t need video at all, just good camera for taking pictures of people in real life ( no studio) and also for landscape.
I use Nikon DX 1.8 lens prime lenses.
It seems that D7500 was made for me but it cost 400 euros more than D7200… Is it worth? What do you think?
Hello lonesome,
I have D7200 from last December and I don’t see why I should upgrade to D7500, I have never made one minute video with it, I make family videos, even timelapse videos with my iPhone SE and sony AS50, so for only photography I strongly think the D7200 it’s way better, incredible good sensor with bigger resolution, very good low light capability, great, sealed body, after 10 years of digital photography and more, than 10 DSLR DX bodies, at the moment I don’t need better body, than D7200 for outdoor portrait and landscape photography…
As a general rule it is suggested to upgrade to the later edition of the same model no more often than every second generation. A single generation update is usually quite modest, unless it is hugely delayed like the 8 years for the D300 update to the D500.
Thanks 47.1) nYcKo for you interest in my question.
I would like to test D7500 and see if i feel better holding it ( hands feeling of the grip) before buying but the time between it is available and time I would like to buy it is very short. I will therefore need to be more rational even if feel that D90 has a better shape than this great D7200 camera.
Anyway, D7200 will be a huge step forward from my D90. What is your specific feedback of D7200 for INDOOR portrait. ( natural low light, i am not a cat and don’t plan to take picture in a deep dark environement..)
Hi All,
Read valuable remarks of all of you.
I am just a beginner in DSLRs.
After reading reviews, I think that I should go for D 7200 initially.
It is all in all. What do you advise me as a beginner ?
Hello,
If you don’t need 4K video, tilting screen, or you need your camera mostly for photos, than the d7200 it’s better option, I don’t need these and I own a 7200 and I have some great results, with nikon 16-80mm VR and sigma 50-150 OS…
I advise beginners–not needing video–to get a Nikon factory refurbished D7100. Less money to get started, and a great camera to learn all the settings. Plus, I still use mine, even though I have a D7200 & a D500. I would NOT recommend a D500 for a beginner. I would NOT buy a D7500 if you plan to shoot Raw (NEF) as it only has one memory slot.
Let me be clear, the D7100 does do a fairly good job at video, but I would either use my smartphone for most videos, or get a Panasonic if I was really serious about getting the best videos.
100% agree Charlie, I use my iPhone SE for videos and sometimes the Sony AS-50…
The only thing keeping me from buying the d7200 rather than the d7500 is the lack of a tilting/articulating screen. I would like to know how other people feel about the absence of this feature on the d7200. Is it a sufficient reason to choose the d7500 instead?
Hello Danielle,
For me it is not important at all the tilting screen, because I take only photos with my D7200, so I don;t need 4K, or other advantages what D7500 has, I’m very satisfied with it, if I would change, I would go for D750 only… :)
Cheers,
Zsolt