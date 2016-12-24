Nikon D750 with MB-D16 Battery Kit Deal Expiring Tonight

Happy holidays dear PL readers! While Spencer and I are still going through all the images we have taken in New Zealand and spending some time with our families, I wanted to mention a killer deal that will be expiring tonight. The full-frame Nikon D750 DSLR (see our detailed Nikon D750 review) camera kit with the 24-120mm f/4G VR lens (recently updated Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR review) is currently being promoted by Nikon with the free MB-D16 grip / multi-battery pack. On top of this, B&H has pitched in with an additional product to promote this deal even further – they are bundling a few different accessory options, such as a 4 TB external hard drive by Western Digital + 64 GB SanDisk SDXC memory card (my preferred option) or a Rode microphone to give an instant savings of $820. This deal is a real steal, especially considering how superb the D750 camera is, especially when coupled with the 24-120mm f/4G VR. Today is the last day when you can take advantage of this deal, since it will expire at 11:59 PM EST (December 24, 2016).

The Nikon D750 bundles come with a few different options. If you do not want to get the 24-120mm f/4G VR kit, you can get the body-only configuration and it will still come with the MB-D16 battery grip. Below are all the links that will take you to different configurations:

If you are wondering about the performance of the Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR, definitely check out our detailed review of this superb lens. Here is a sample image that I lightly processed in Lightroom, captured in New Zealand’s north island with the Nikon D810:

I did not have a lot of gear with me this time – just the D810 with a couple of lenses, along with the Fuji X-T2 (review coming soon!), so weight was not an issue. If I wanted to go lighter and wanted to do more travel photography than purely landscapes, I would have taken the D750 with me instead. The lens I used most of the time was the 24-120mm f/4G VR, although I did use the new 70-200mm f/2.8E VR quite a bit as well (review also coming soon).

