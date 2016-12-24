Photography Life

Photography Life provides various digital photography reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

Home / Deals and Rebates / Nikon D750 with MB-D16 Battery Kit Deal Expiring Tonight

Nikon D750 with MB-D16 Battery Kit Deal Expiring Tonight

Last Updated On By 5 Comments

Happy holidays dear PL readers! While Spencer and I are still going through all the images we have taken in New Zealand and spending some time with our families, I wanted to mention a killer deal that will be expiring tonight. The full-frame Nikon D750 DSLR (see our detailed Nikon D750 review) camera kit with the 24-120mm f/4G VR lens (recently updated Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR review) is currently being promoted by Nikon with the free MB-D16 grip / multi-battery pack. On top of this, B&H has pitched in with an additional product to promote this deal even further – they are bundling a few different accessory options, such as a 4 TB external hard drive by Western Digital + 64 GB SanDisk SDXC memory card (my preferred option) or a Rode microphone to give an instant savings of $820. This deal is a real steal, especially considering how superb the D750 camera is, especially when coupled with the 24-120mm f/4G VR. Today is the last day when you can take advantage of this deal, since it will expire at 11:59 PM EST (December 24, 2016).

Nikon D750

The Nikon D750 bundles come with a few different options. If you do not want to get the 24-120mm f/4G VR kit, you can get the body-only configuration and it will still come with the MB-D16 battery grip. Below are all the links that will take you to different configurations:

Keep in mind that all the other deal bundles with the Nikon D500 and the D810 will also be expiring. Our favorite deals are the Nikon D500 + MB-D17 + 200-500mm f/5.6E VR + 2x 32GB XQD cards for $3,246.95 ($550 off) and Nikon D810 + MB-D12 + 24-120mm f/4G VR + 32 GB SDHC Card + 4 TB WD External Drive for $3,196.95 ($920 off).

If you are wondering about the performance of the Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR, definitely check out our detailed review of this superb lens. Here is a sample image that I lightly processed in Lightroom, captured in New Zealand’s north island with the Nikon D810:

New Zealand Beach Sunset

NIKON D810 + 24-120mm f/4 @ 24mm, ISO 64, 1/1, f/11.0

I did not have a lot of gear with me this time – just the D810 with a couple of lenses, along with the Fuji X-T2 (review coming soon!), so weight was not an issue. If I wanted to go lighter and wanted to do more travel photography than purely landscapes, I would have taken the D750 with me instead. The lens I used most of the time was the 24-120mm f/4G VR, although I did use the new 70-200mm f/2.8E VR quite a bit as well (review also coming soon).

Please note that B&H will reopen for web orders in a few hours (at 6 PM EST), so the order window is pretty short!

Comments

  1. 1) Don
    December 24, 2016 at 12:57 pm

    The Nikon D750 is a refurbished camera, not a new one.

    Reply
    • Profile photo of Nasim Mansurov 1.1) Nasim Mansurov
      December 24, 2016 at 1:34 pm

      Don, what do you mean? Every link I posted is for the brand new Nikon D750, not refurbished. Unless it says “refurbished” in the title of B&H, it is always brand new.

      Reply
  2. Profile photo of Muhammad Omer 2) Muhammad Omer
    December 24, 2016 at 1:19 pm

    Really torn between the d750 and d7200 for birds and action

    ReplyReport user
    • Profile photo of Nasim Mansurov 2.1) Nasim Mansurov
      December 24, 2016 at 1:36 pm

      Muhammad, between the two, I would personally go with the D750. If you only want to shoot birds / action, the Nikon D500 would be the best choice though.

      Reply
  3. 3) Jj
    December 24, 2016 at 1:39 pm

    Same old deal – B&H and Adorama offered very similar deals last year. Its time for them to really drop price on 750

    Reply

Comment Policy: Although our team at Photography Life encourages all readers to actively participate in discussions, we reserve the right to delete / modify any content that does not comply with our Code of Conduct, or do not meet the high editorial standards of the published material.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *