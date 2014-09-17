It has not been 3 months since Nikon released the long-awaited update to the D800 / D800E cameras with the D810 announcement and we now have another camera in Nikon’s full-frame line-up. Without a doubt, the Nikon D750 is a very capable camera and most likely will be quite popular for a while. Thanks to its updated high-end autofocus system, which is supposed to deliver even better results than the high-end Nikon DSLRs (including the Nikon D810 and D4S), and excellent detection range of -3 EV, the D750 will be a tool of choice for many Nikon shooters. With its attractive price of $2300 MSRP, one might wonder what feature differences there are between the new D750 and the Nikon D810, which we highly praised in our 9 page review. While our upcoming tests and review will show image quality and other differences, meanwhile, let’s take a look at how the two compare in terms of specifications and ergonomics / handling.
Let’s take a look at how the two cameras compare in terms of specifications:
Nikon D750 vs D810 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D750
|Nikon D810
|Sensor Resolution
|24.3 Million
|36.3 Million
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9×24.0mm
|35.9×24.0mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|5.9µ
|4.88µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|No
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6,016 x 4,016
|7,360 x 4,912
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 64
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-12,800
|ISO 64-12,800
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 50, ISO 25,600-51,200
|ISO 32, ISO 25,600-51,200
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 4
|EXPEED 4
|sRAW File Support
|No
|Yes
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism with improved coatings
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%, 0.70x
|100%, 0.70x
|Viewfinder Eyepoint
|21mm (-1.0 m¯¹)
|17mm (-1.0 m¯¹)
|Built-in Flash
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Storage Media
|2x SD
|1x CF, 1x SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|6.5 FPS
|5 FPS, 6 FPS in DX mode, 7 FPS with MB-D12 battery grip
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/250
|Shutter Durability
|150,000 cycles
|200,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|Highlight Weighted Metering
|Yes
|Yes
|Full aperture metering during Live View for stills
|Yes
|Yes
|Face-detection Analysis
|On/Off
|On/Off
|Spot White Balance in Live View
|Yes
|Yes
|Preset White Balance
|1-6 possible
|1-6 possible
|Autofocus System
|Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX II
|Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX
|Number of AF Points
|51 AF points, 15 cross-type
|51 AF points, 15 cross-type
|Detection Range
|-3 to +19 EV (ISO 100, 68°F/20°C)
|-2 to +19 EV (ISO 100, 68°F/20°C)
|AF Detection
|Up to f/8 (11 AF points)
|Up to f/8 (11 AF points)
|Video Capability
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Output
|MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed
|MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed
|Video Maximum Record Time
|20 min in 60p, 30 min in 30p
|20 min in 60p, 30 min in 30p
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p
|Audio Recording
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Highlight Display (Zebra Stripes) in Live View
|Yes
|Yes
|Interval Timer Exposure Smoothing
|Yes
|Yes
|Timelapse Exposure Smoothing
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of Images in Timelapse / Int Timer
|9,999
|9,999
|LCD Size and Type
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Tilting
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,229,000 dots
|1,229,000 dots
|HDR Support
|Yes
|Yes
|One Click Zoom
|Yes
|Yes
|Picture Control
|Standard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape, Flat
|Standard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape, Flat
|Exposure Bracketing
|2 to 5 frames in steps of 2 or 3 EV
2 to 9 frames in steps of 1/3, 1/2, 2/3 or 1 EV
|2 to 5 frames in steps of 2 or 3 EV
2 to 9 frames in steps of 1/3, 1/2, 2/3 or 1 EV
|White Balance Bracketing
|2-9 exposures in 1, 2 or 3EV increments
|2-9 exposures in 1, 2 or 3EV increments
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Wi-Fi Functionality
|Built-in
|Eye-Fi Compatible, WT-4a
|Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Life
|1,230 shots (CIPA)
|1200 shots (CIPA)
|Battery Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|26.5 oz. (750g)
|31.1 oz. (880g)
|Dimensions
|140.5 x 113 x 78mm
|146 x 123 x 81.5mm
|MSRP Price
|$2,299 (as introduced)
|$3,299 (as introduced)
Unlike the D750 vs D610 comparison chart, where the D750 proved to be better in every way, the situation with the Nikon D810 is a bit different. First of all, there are big differences in sensor technology between these cameras. The Nikon D810 has a very high resolution 36.3 MP sensor, while the D750 has a 24.3 MP sensor. While we cannot yet draw any conclusions in terms of image quality differences, I am sure differences won’t be dramatic once images are down-sampled to the same resolution. Sensor technology has matured to the level where most sensors behave similarly, so I doubt that Nikon has done something different this time with the D750. The D810 will most likely hold its dynamic range crown with its impressive performance at ISO 64 and its pixel-level sharpness will be superior, thanks to the omission of the optical low-pass filter (OLPF). At its native resolution, the Nikon D750 is 1.5 fps faster than the D810, although the latter can potentially get up to 7 fps in DX mode. Sadly, the D750 does not offer any speed increase with the battery grip.
The Nikon D810 also leads in terms of maximum shutter speed (1/8000), flash sync speed (1/250) and shutter durability. The D810 also has the ability to shoot in sRAW mode, whereas the D750 does not have this capability (although as we have demonstrated in our previous articles, using the sRAW format is not a wise choice).
Let’s see how the two compare in terms of buffer capacity. The below chart is extracted from this page:
|DSLR
|Image Type
|FX Size
|DX Size
|FX Buffer
|DX Buffer
|Cont. Shoot
|Nikon D750
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 12-bit
|21.0 MB
|10.5 MB
|25
|100
|3.8 sec
|Nikon D810
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 12-bit
|31.9 MB
|14.6 MB
|47
|100
|9.4 sec
|Nikon D750
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 14-bit
|26.9 MB
|13.1 MB
|15
|48
|2.3 sec
|Nikon D810
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 14-bit
|40.7 MB
|18.3 MB
|28
|97
|5.6 sec
|Nikon D750
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 12-bit
|19.2 MB
|9.8 MB
|33
|100
|5.1 sec
|Nikon D810
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 12-bit
|29.2 MB
|13.3 MB
|58
|100
|11.6 sec
|Nikon D750
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 14-bit
|23.9 MB
|11.9 MB
|21
|100
|3.2 sec
|Nikon D810
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 14-bit
|36.3 MB
|16.4 MB
|35
|100
|7.0 sec
|Nikon D750
|JPEG Fine (Large)
|12.6 MB
|6.2 MB
|87
|100
|13.4 sec
|Nikon D810
|JPEG Fine (Large)
|18.1 MB
|8.6 MB
|100
|100
|20.0 sec
Based on the above, it is pretty clear that despite the slower speed of the D810, it would be a much more suitable tool for continuous shooting. The D750 has smaller files and yet its buffer is the same as on the D600/D610 cameras, fitting just 15 RAW files in 14-bit Lossless Compressed format. The D810 lasts about twice longer in pretty much every RAW mode.
When it comes to ergonomics, the D810 is a very comfortable camera to use. As you can see in the comparison image on the top of the page, the D810 has a slightly curved grip, which fits my hands perfectly. When compared to my D800E, the D810 is much more comfortable to hand-hold – its ergonomics are truly excellent. And although Nikon pointed out that the grip on the D750 has also been extended a bit more for comfort, I doubt that its smaller size and lack of curvy edges would provide similar experience. Due to space issues, Nikon moved the Function button way lower and closer to the mount on the D610/D750, which is not very easy to get to, especially with thick mount lenses.
The back of the camera is where one would notice differences in ergonomics and handling. Nikon decided to make the back of the D750 a lot like the D610 rather than the D810. There is no AF-ON button and if one chooses to use the AE-L / AF-L for focusing, it is located a bit too far from the rear dial, which is not a very comfortable location. Also, instead of the large and comfortable multi-selector switch, there is a smaller, plastic version that is not as comfortable to use. At the same time, Nikon definitely made the D750 more comfortable to hand-hold than the D600/D610 cameras. The side door got textured rubber just like the D810 and the grip got extended, as noted above.
Where the D750 clearly stands out is smaller and lighter camera body, superior autofocus system (although that remains to be seen), better focus detection range, tilting LCD screen, better exposure bracketing options, built-in Wi-Fi, slightly better battery life and best of all – a thousand dollar difference. In addition, I really love the U1 / U2 memory bank system on the D600/D610/D750 cameras. I rarely ever use the bank system on my higher-end cameras, because they cannot be saved and switching between banks is more painful, as there are two separate sets of banks in the menu system.
So which one to choose? I would say that depends on your priorities and budget. For a landscape or architecture shooter, the answer is pretty clear – the D810 is the way to go. For everyone else, the D750 is going to be an excellent choice. The reality is, most people don’t need 36 megapixels, so instead of spending $1K towards a better camera, why not spend it on better glass? I would pick a D750 with the 20mm f/1.8G, 35mm f/1.8G and 50mm f/1.8G any time over a D810 with the 28-300mm. Oh boy, I hope John Sherman does not read this, or he will be prepping a part 3 to his last post and I will not stand a chance!
Comments
Thank you for the comparison so far. Hope to see the ISO performance between both. I saw some sample comparison of matt granger of d810 and d750. From the site, it seems like d750 is a stop cleaner and color retained at high ISO up to 12800 with a little off color at 25600 but still lead better than d810.
However, I am skeptical on his testing due to the images in d750 he demonstrate is brighter 2/3 stop. So I will wait for your comparison. Moreover the test so far is only JPEG out from camera but I am truly amaze with the detail and color of d750 at high ISO compare to d810.
I am sure the d750 will be a hit for wedding/event photogs arsenal in their bags.
The camera specs/value seems to be the best for wedding photographer kit.
Lislie, yes, I saw that test and it is invalid – exposures were different and he used JPEG to show performance. Wait until we or someone else knowledgeable about testing procedures performs tests please :)
Regarding the multi-selector switch, the D810’s switch is a great size. The D600’s was too small; I had real trouble using it. Is it wishful thinking on my part or does it look like they enlarged it a bit on the D750? Seems a tad bigger to me in the photo.
Unfortunately, the D750 has the same small multi-selector switch as the D600/D610 :(
Fortunately, they did make the OK button a little bigger on the D750 than on the D600. I’m transferring over my settings right now and it is now big enough that I no longer have a problem navigating around on it. They increased the size just enough for my fingers. As the photos show, it isn’t as big as the D810 button, but I now find it workable. It wasn’t quite big enough on the D600.
yeah, its a bit tight there – my biggest #%$#% about D750 ergonomics is the location of an AF selector – it makes pressing it and using front dial awkward – I wonder if there is a way to reassign dials? I would love to have a point selection on the rear dial and type selection on the front dial (reversed to how it is now)
Great comparison. I have been reading a few D750 articles looking for information about the shutter mechanism, but not much info has surfaced it seems. Does the D750 have the front curtain shutter that the D810 has? And also, does it have the redesigned mirror mechanism that reduces mirror slap? I just received a D810 and am loving everything about it – especially the smoother shutter action. Its very pleasant to use with its quieter shutter and reduced vibration. I just wonder about the other products out there and am curious if those features were passed down the line to the D750.
From the information and looks of it, it doesn’t have the front curtain shutter (if you mean electronic front curtain)
The shutter mechanism looks more resemblance to d610.
You might want to check out some YouTube videos. Yesterday, someone posted videos of the D810, D610 and D750 snapping photos at some show to get the click sound. The 750 doesn’t sound like the 810. I don’t blame them for keeping that to the D810.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8G-0DqmZTRI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yf0xMNQwsyk
Morgan, the D750 definitely has a quieter shutter than say the D800. But it does not have the same shutter mechanism as the D810 and it has no front curtain shutter capability unfortunately…
there will be an update announced on 19th Jan 2015
“Nikon will bring two D810 features to other cameras in the Nikon DSLR line-up:
“Flat” Picture Control, which allows photographers more options for adjustment in post-processing and
Electronic First-Curtain Shutter feature, which eliminates vibrations caused by the shutter, is newly available for the recently announced Nikon D750 camera.”
source : http://nikonrumors.com/page/2/
Thanks for the comparison. It’s an extremely valuable resource as I am trying to decide between the two cameras.
You are most welcome Joe!
Me too! Tough decision…thanks for the nice comparo, Nasim.
Thank you for the indebth feature comparison. Both appear to be awesome choices. I do believe the D810 also has a built in stereo microphone. All of your detailed posts are very much appreciated!
Duffy
Thanks Duffy, I fixed that typo :)
With 7D II out do we see in the near future new version of Nikon for sports and wildlife that will stay against Canon 7D II? 20mpx 7D II is going to be huge among Canon users. I know all my bodies who shoots Canon are lining up for it. Where is that D350? Any idea?
Vladimir, you wouldn’t believe how many of those Canons are getting sold. Nikon isn’t even close with the latest releases. There is huge demand for such a camera.
I honestly think that Nikon is playing their usual marketing game. The thing is, they want to sell as many D4S cameras as possible. With the D750, they are trying to lure more people to spend more. I think Q1 of 2015 we will finally see a D400 or whatever the heck it will be called…
Good sales? Huge demand? Nasim, I am confused. Did you not once say, proclaim in a dedicated article, that DX has no future?
Ramamurthi, yes, and I still think the same way about DX as a DSLR camera. If Nikon ever responds to the 7D Mark II, I think it will be their last high-end DX DSLR. From there, considering how cheap FX has gotten (and it will continue to get cheaper), DX will only be for lower-end APS-C bodies, which I hope will soon convert to mirrorless. And once that happens, there won’t be DX DSLRs left…
I see, but it would seem like the future of DX is quite bright with very big market for 7DMII and maybe even Nikon’s counter. I think big market + big sales = bright future, no?
Considering the speed of the D750 and D810 versus the 7D mk2, and considering the added reach provided by 20-24 MP that is available to APS-C, I’d say that DX is far from dead, in fact it will always have its place…
In other words, imagine a D400 that is a DX D810, (a la D300s) with the phenomenal 24 mp sensor we’ve seen slowly perfected from the D7100 to the D3300, (barely one stop behind the D800e for DR!) …that costs $1800.
It’d sell like freaking hot cakes! Not everybody needs ISO bazillion to be clean, nor do they obsess over ~1 stop of bokeh. ;)
(…Or, if you must, imagine a mirrorless D400…)
Yeah, I can imagine it, but can Nikon?
Matthew,
I hope Nikon is reading your post. I believe your reasoning is dead on and from a business standpoint makes perfect sense. No matter what anyone says about Nikon not listening to their customers, I truly believe such a camera is in the offing and that is why I’m going to wait to make my decision on the D750. I have along side my D7100’s two D800e’s so the advanced features of the D810 don’t really interest me. The D750 does but still, I’m going to wait. (Not holding my breath because I don’t want to turn blue).
Nasim,
So far I have not jumped for either the D810, or the D750. I shoot with the D7100 and the D800e. For over a year it think we’ve been hearing about a possible D400 and I think we all know how disappointed most folks are that this never happened.
You now make a statement that possibly in 1Q or 2015 we might get a D400 or similar named camera. What do you think Nikon will add to this model that will be advantageous to us?
Mike, if there is a D400 with 10 fps, high-end focusing system and a pro-level body, looks like there will be market for it.
Nasim,
Yes, I agree that would cause me to pull the trigger right away. So far with the choices Nikon has given us I can stay where I am and be very happy.
A DX version of the D810 is what I’d love to see, with the D3300 / D5300 etc sensor an even just 8 FPS. Throw in a 1.2x (1.3x?) crop mode like the D7100 offers, for 10 FPS, plus the D750’s newer AF capability for good measure, and you’ve got a truly powerful tele sports & wildlife DSLR, or just the best damn action camera south of $5K!!!
Mathew
The D810 has a 1.2 and 1.5 crop and when you do this you get
7fps
I use the 1.2 crop most as it saves on file size and 24.?MP pixel is plenty big enough for most shots.
The 36.4 MP is reserved for outstanding subject matter or for cropping latter from complex scenes.
The 1.5 is ideal for animal shots as it gives 50% more reach on your lens.
As for the D750 may look at it when it’s updated.
To justify the D810 may get Carl Zeis 135 manual lens because of its outstanding resolution; however holding off to see what Nikon can do in updating this lens first.
While I’m leaning toward your conclusion, I’m wondering how much difference -3 EV vs -2 EV will make in autofocusing!? I love wildlife photography and most birds and animals around here (Midwest) come out at dawn and dusk. I’m still kinda miffed about the relatively small buffer too.
Patrick, wait for me to finish testing in a couple of weeks – I will do an in depth analysis and comparisons.
The D750 has a superior autofocus system to the D810? I assume this can’t be remedied with a software fix so do we have to wait for the D820?
Tom, as far as I know, it is an updated hardware, so it cannot be upgraded via software. And even if it were software, Nikon would not do it…historically it has never been the case.
Thanks, Nasim. The D810 was only recently released so it just goes to show how fast technology is moving.
Tom Wilde,
I’m still holding on to my belief that the D750 and D810’s are Beta Models of things to come. Nikon is aware that most of us suffer from NAS, or GAS and are taking advantage of that in order to perfect a camera that we will all opt for. I really would like the D400 that Nasim described.
I think the D70 was the only camera where Nikon they slightly upgraded the autofocus performance via a firmware update (after the D70s release). Maybe there were others that I’m forgetting.
I found the first daily/photos on Flickr of the D750
https://www.flickr.com/photos/hrns/sets/72157647233396938/
Thanks for sharing Jonathan!
Hi,
you have excellent reviews but at the same time you should be more careful on fact published. For example the exposure bracketing of D810 is exactly the same as D750 (published here): 3-9 shots @up-to-1EV 3-5 shots @up-to-3EV
I thought I had remembered that from renting it a couple months ago, I wondered if I was confusing it with another camera. ;-)
Matti, that was a copy paste from NikonUSA, so if it is an error, it is also an error on Nikon’s part:
http://www.nikonusa.com/en/Nikon-Products/Product/dslr-cameras/D750.html
http://www.nikonusa.com/en/Nikon-Products/Product/dslr-cameras/D810.html
Please see the “Tech Specs” page.
Hmm… that’s strange, since Finninsh pages say:
“2–9 kuvaa porrastuksella 1/3, 1/2, 2/3 tai 1 EV; 2–5 kuvaa porrastuksella 2 tai 3 EV”
And Google translate helps us here:
“2-9 images in increments of 3.1, 1.2, 2.3 or 1 EV; 2-5 images in increments of 2 or 3 EV”
http://nikon.fi/fi_FI/product/digital-cameras/slr/professional/d810
Either you US guys get crippled version or more probably there is an error in Nikon US pages.
International site also says: 2 to 9 frames in steps of 1/3, 1/2, 2/3 or 1 EV; 2 to 5 frames in steps of 2 or 3 EV
http://imaging.nikon.com/lineup/dslr/d810/spec.htm
Unfortunately i still didn’t see anybody stating something like:
“I have d810 and i tried 5 frames bracketing with 3 EV increments and it works!!” :)
“I have d810 and i tried 5 frames bracketing with 3 EV increments and it works!!”
Happy now? :)
Anyway, 5 images @3EV bracketing is insane. If we take that D810 cell has approx. 14EV dynamic range, 5 frames @3EV will give you 26EV total range (pls. correct if I’m wrong here).
But still: when I tested this, the first frame is almost completely black and last almost completely white…
Yes, very happy, thanks! Because this is the string people will write down in google and they will be redirected to your answer :)
I can agree that 26 EV total range might be insane (also because i can imagine taking +6 EV frame might take very long exposure), but in some situations i would like to try something over 20 EV in total (but not 9 frames with 1EV increment). Now i am limited to just 13 + 4 (sensor+bracketing).
Instead of trusting Nikon with info, I should have just checked this on my Nikon D810 :) You are right, Nikon is wrong. I fixed the article, many thanks!
Yes you are right. I knew it but I just tested the same on my D810 and can confirm.
Sorry, i didn’t see your post :(
You are my hero :)
Excellent review as always, thanks. It’s interesting where this fits in the market. I’m a former disgruntled D600, now happy D610 owner and given the overall image quality of the D610, if I was looking to upgrade I’d now need a very compelling reason to spend the extra on the D810 or the Df for that matter! And the use of Carbon Fibre in the body is an interesting move too. It all adds up to me being less likely to jump ship to HMS Sony in a couple of years!
Nice article.
Thanks for spending the time.
Thanks for your continuing dedication to most, if not all, things photographic.
I’ve found the 810 a great upgrade from my 800e, the electronic first curtain is especially valuable for high resolution work.
The 750’s lack of a separate autofocus button is not nice, at all.
The D6x0-like body made it immediately a no-go for me.
The pixel pitch size is a good direction to go :), as is the AF system, the rest is just… meh. Nikon marketing department.
I have been shooting birds & wildlife with the awesome D7100 and recently have had the urge to add an FX body to my kit. When I read the rumors of Nikon planning to launch an FX Action body, i got all excited!
But like with the D7100, Nikon has made some big compromises with the D750.
Adding the below capabilities would have made it an ‘ACTION’ camera in the true sense:
– 8fps Continuous shooting (even if with BG)
– Larger buffer similar to the D810
– Missing AF-ON button
– 1/8000 shutter speed
What are your thoughts on the above?
I think Canon has been more diligent with their 7D Mk II and has avoided the temptation to cut corners like Nikon!
One could argue that a 20.2MP sensor, no tilt/swivel/touch screen and no wifi is ‘cutting corners’.
Thanks Nasim for an excellent review. As someone who has been shooting with D3 bodies for a few years, I longed for a full frame camera with an articulated screen. I’m getting one, it’s Nikons only FF camera with an articulated screen and from your review it seems the specs are top-notch. Thanks.
Hi Nasim,
Can you please explain what the figures in detection range mean?
Thanks,
Dror
Nasim,
The exposure bracketing on the D810 also allows 2 and 3 stop bracketing. The original specs on Nikon USA were incorrect.
Nasim, you shoot birds a lot and have made very beautiful pictures. But in your review of the d7100 you said that the smaller buffer capacity does not matter much to you for your shooting routine. Do bird in flight shooters and wildlife shooters need a bigger buffer and more fps in their camera body?
What do you think about the nikon 1 v3 for bird photography as it can shoot at 20fps for 3 seconds? Or is their another variable that matters more?
It’s got a weeny little sensor.
I find it interesting and a bit puzzling that Nikon has gone back to a low pass filter on this camera, given the omission in the last several releases. Any idea why? I’ve also noted that most early commentators don’t mention it, so maybe it’s a mystery to you as well?
Always enjoy your writing and reviews!
Thanks.
Bill
I’m puzzled as to why a lower (some would say much lower) level camera such as the D5300 has had the low-pass filter removed but this camera, with a better sensor, that would be using better lenses and could benefit even more from the removal of said filter, still has it. Can anybody explain the logic? I frankly can’t understand it. Am I missing something, is a low-pass filter all of a sudden a good thing to have?
Thanks!
Gabe
Probably so they can bring out an ‘E’ version (rather like the D800E) without a low pass filter in about 4 months time and charge an extra $1000 for it.
Porsche do the same with their lightweight 911 variants.
They strip the car right down and then charge an $50,000.
Oh dear, I have grown old and cynical.
You couldn’t tell the difference anyway.
Because the 5300 has the pixel pitch to overcome it. They are smaller pixels than the 610 or 750, it makes a difference…..
It’s obvious that manufacturers want to please everyone. Photographers who want the sharpest pictures at the cost of moiré and photographers who don’t want to deal with moiré in post. Nikon made the 800 and 800E for that purpose and
Sony made the RX1 and RX1 R and the Nikon 5200 has an AA filter and the 5300 doesn’t. Cameras of the future may have a switch to put the AA on and off.
Excellent article!
I wondered whether I should keep saving beyond the D750’s price and get the D810. I’m a ‘jack of all trades, master of none’ and shoot mainly garden birds and macro as I can’t get out and about as much as I’d like (and when I can, I take my Ricoh GR). So for me, the 36MP would be good for macro and cropping potential, but the 6.5fps would increase the chances of a ‘keeper’. Thing is, the D810 in DX mode is nearly as fast as the D750, albeit wiht reduced resolution.
Anyway, by the time I have enough money for either camera, it will be well into 2015 and I’m sure Nikon would have countered the 7DMkII, so that’s another variable in the equation…
Decisions, decisions….
Nasim,
Thanks for the info on this. This is a pretty interesting camera, but with the D610 that just came out not to long ago, I almost feel like this camera isn’t needed just yet. With a new Nikon in the line-up, I would have liked to see an internal GPS function for landscape purposes. I have tried the external Nikon GPS and it was a bit of a hassle and a battery drainer.
I’m not intending to hijack this thread, but I do have an unrelated question Nasim. Are you planning on doing a Panasonic GH4 review anytime soon? I only ask because I am planning on buying the camera for the video function, but I have also read that it is an amazing stills camera as well. A GH4 review from PhotographyLife would be a good read. I have the Sony A6000 which I really like, but the thought had crossed my mind to sell it if I got the GH4.
Thanks.
I’m sure that you will be testing the claimed improved low light autofocus capability of the D750 versus the D810 and the D610. I would also be interested to hear if manual focus capability (i.e., via the green dot) in low light is also improved in the D750 versus the D810 and especially the D610.
Hey Nikon is there a contest on how many models you can release every month? It’s like Chevy selling the same car every month but calling it a new model because a different brand of tires is on it.
Nikon working overtime to alienate its users and buyers.
yes lot of model each week with subtle difference really make end user to depend on the brand as they feel our model will be vanished from the market and people will see we are hanging an old obsolete model as well as the service centre guys will also say we are sorry parts are not available ….
i always prefer brands to stick on one model for pretty long time and if they have any new technology just implement altogether in one model that is distinctively different with lot of reasons. I am a d52oo user and now it is not in the main product line. I am thinking to go for fx and not able to decide as things are getting changed frequently, i m thinking of d810 but now the situation seems to be it will be updated to some other number and will vanish from the brochure. ….
Don’t understand this type of review. Comparing apples and oranges isn’t it? Maybe I miss the point.
I think you do miss the point.
Some people ask ‘is D810 worth the extra money’. This article helps to answer that.
Nope, still don’t get it. They’re two different cameras entirely.
Neither one. There all old stuff. 10 years old conservative design. D750 outperform D810 just 3 months latter.
Next year the competition will drive nikon to give the real thing. Dont buy
Not really true – the D810 is different and superior in many ways, but I agree that Nikon will alienate its customers with endless, confusing, marginal upgrade cameras which just devalue older models prematurely and drive the gullible into spending their hard earned cash on gear they barely understand let alone know how to use effectively.
I think it’s called rampant consumerism?
Betty,
I find I have to agree with you here. As a photographer, I bought the D800e because of its ability to capture images in low light at higher ISO with less noise or grain as I like to call it at my age. I also liked the idea of no ALF. However, I don’t use the 8ooe as often as I might because they are heavy and file sizes are larger than I need for 80%of my pro work. (Perhaps when I finally get my new computer that wont be such a problem).
In the US we as consumers seem to need something new every year or so, so that we feel we have the latest and greatest and the 750 or the 810, for me anyway, don’t offer enough to make the switch. My D7100 are less than two years old and my D800e are less than a year old. I work with photographers here still shooting with the D300 or D300s or the D3 or D3s and earn a good living.
New glass, yes, new lighting, yes but new bodies…not so much.
Betty, I think you are right on with your opinion on this.
Betty,
Don’t be so cynical. Nikon makes a an offering, and you personally get to choose.
The D750 will be an awesome camera for many, many people. And as to devaluing? My D600 is just as smokin’ of a camera today as it was two weeks ago. I never spent my hard earned cash on it as a financial investment. It is a tool, a wonderfully useful tool. Not one feature of it is lessened because Nikon offered a newer tool with different features.
Max,
I feel sorry for you really… Life is bleak… There’s no hope… Nikon is the enemy…My God…
I don’t think I am that cynical……no need to feel sorry for me…..but thank you for your concern.
And of course everyone gets to choose.
If you have a genuine need for a new camera because your old camera is no longer up to the task, then there is a good reason to buy a new one.
However, too often, the driving force is want rather than need.
Your D600 is a great camera but if new models ‘supercede’ it too often, it rapidly becomes devalued, perhaps not to you, but to everyone else (in monetary terms).
Try selling a D2 today!
It’s still a good camera but it’s worth peanuts.
You may not buy your cameras as a financial investment, (that would be mad) but that doesn’t change the fact that it is disappointing to find your camera is worth next to nothing when you try to recoup some of the purchase price when upgrading.
In the days of film, pro camera bodies were only upgraded every few years – not months.
So yes, by next year your D600 (and for that matter my D800E’s) will be devalued.
Some people will always be forced to use second hand. Not everyone is rich. You can get a reasonlable amount back on your old camera.
New model of everything always come, it’s called progress, though I think Canon don’t understand the concept but that’s another story.
If I had a D700 I would be happy for D750. More detail thanks to 24MP. Maybe better high ISO. Maybe the new AF is better despite same number of points. A couple of extra fps would have been nice. Non-100% metal is no big deal. Plastics are better now than 5 years ago. Nobody complains of carbon fibre tripods.
As always, if the tool doesn’t work anymore, try to get a new one.
Betty,
I’m already seeing D800e’s for under $1900. All this reminds me of the first thumb drive I bought and still have. A PNY 256mb item for $179. Now one can purchase 32 or 64GB drives for about $25-$35 bucks. Sandisk just came out with 516GB CF and SD cards for video. I’m hoping that will drive down the 16-32GB 95/mb cards so I can pick up a few more at discounted pricing. But then back in the 50’s I never bought chinos with the buckle in the back. LOL
I would have loved if my Nikon D800 really showed the detail that the sensor is capable. Either autofocusing issues or shutter vibrations / mirror slap prevented an easy handling to achieve the most out of it. Nikon US provided some instructions what to do for getting the detail: MuP, remote release, tripod, higher shutter speed….. I was under the impression that I needed at least double the focal length of the attached lens for shutter speed in order to minimize vibrations.
Now I own a DF with an impressing low light sensor but very disappointing low light autofocus module ( in particular if the object does also move). If I want to photograph my slowly moving kids with poor lighting indoor I could have really low grain / noise even at high ISO but I would either have very long focusing time (between 0,5-2s) or no focus at all.
The Nikon D750 is marketed as an action DSLR with a capable AF but could be even better with higher buffer. The return to the AA filter could be understood as no moire issue but also as potentially masking shutter vibrations and mirror slap that might have not been balanced as with the D810 ( but I am just speculating). I am curious what Nasim will find by his thorough review.
I am to some degree loyal to Nikon products but its meanwhile difficult to love those products for me..
PS: Am I right that face detection AF is only available with Live view for all Nikon DSLR’s? I would love to see Nikon inventions again….
I believe if you look at the D750 brochure put out by Nikon you will find that it implies that the face detection if available during normal shooting, not just during Live View. That’s just my impression.
I was last week at Photokina and a Nikon representative confirmed that there is no Nikon DSLR that is able to face detect through view finder.
To me the D750 sounds (ugly) like an old sewing machine or a tractor – no comparison to the very soft sound of the D810 if you take photos.
I also asked at the booth whether there is a interrelation between providing again an AA filter before the sensor and having the sensor / shutter not vibration damped as the D810. They don’t confirmed anything with that respect. No surprise. I would be inclined to assume that there might be an interrelation between the sound the shutter/mirror assembly generates and the vibrations caused by those.
Very positive feels the light weight and good grip of the D750 compared to the D810. This really makes a difference to hold in your hand.
See it now, Nikon states “Face-Priority AF available in Live View only and D-Movie only”. My bad. As for the shutter sound, if heard other reports that it is not a bad as you described. I read something about why the AA filter is there in a review, I’ll have to backtrack and find it again. It is there for a valid reason.
I am a bit confused myself about the face-detection.
The user manual suggests that some level of facial detection is applied, even through the viewfinder.
Certainly, it states that in matrix metering, metering priority will be based on a face, if detected.
Further according to the user manual, while “face detection mode” is only available in live view, the manual suggests that when using group-AF and auto-area-AF, priority is given to any detected faces.
While we’re on the subject of face detection, can anybody confirm for me that the D750 has the face-detection feature during playback, where you can view faces just by twirling your sub-command (front?) dial? This has become absolutely important to me as a wedding and portrait shooter with my D800e.
Also, I’d really really love to know, if the D750’s REC button can be re-programmed to do ISO control. That is another HUGE change Nikon made recently that I’ve fallen in love with and cannot live without now lol…
=Matt=
Nevermind, I just poured through the D750 user manual and confirmed that both of these features are possible.
HOWEVER, I just read something very disconcerting that Ken Rockwell wrote about the D750’s playback being limited such that you must hit the playback button FIRST before you can view more than a single playback image, which is a huge flaw obviously. (one that Canon has had forever) Surely that’s a typo, or Ken is just dead wrong. Can anybody verify this?
I haven’t been here for a while and I want to praise the design of the pages, I notice a nice change for better, scaling is excellent for mobile screen, pictures fit (could be still clickable for expanded preview), very nice, thank you!
Oh boy! This days even kids from grade one know that photography is about amount of light gathering.Cannon 7DMKII belongs to junior league.
Hi Nasim,
Thank u for the specs comparison. I have a D7000 and I am planning to upgrade. Before the D750 came out I had made up my mind for the D810. I even tested the D810 and loved it.
But now I am in two minds buddy..
The D750 seems quite apealling to me. The price to start with and the lower pixel count making files more managable. Can u please tell me about the difference in the image quality of both cameras? I am going to be using the camera for weddings, events, studio and portraits mainly. The 36 MP is really a very attractive feature but I am not sure whether or not I would need it. I am perplexed at the moment. Kindly advise. Thank you.
Regards,
Amandeep
checkout this review of d750 for wedding photography…
http://www.rossharvey.com/reviews/nikon-d750-review
I am sure after reading this review you can make up your mind.
Regards
NS
This review makes the D750 sound like the best camera ever created. I am still torn between the D750 and D810. Things like feel and sound matter to me. I’ve read a few reviews that make the D810 sound like the cream of the crop. I wish I could afford one of each!
Just do it!
Get the 810 then when the bumps are slighted out on 750 get the 760 as a back up body…
With the 810 get the best lenses to take advantage of its resolution
hi nasim,
I’ve been looking and can’t find if the D750 has the ability to view histogram and make exposure adjustments in live view, like you can on the D800/D810. Does anyone know?
regards
aditz
Am I missing something, because I don’t know why people keep bringing up this issue. From what I’ve read, the D750, as well as D600/D610 cannot have their low pass filter removed, because the pixel density of a 24 mpx full frame sensor is not enough to fight moiré. Apparently the passing grade is a 24 mpx DX sensor (Nikon D5300) and 36 mpx FX (Nikon D800E/D810, Sony A7r). Does anybody know of any 20-ish megapixel sensor without low pass filter?
Nikon d7100
unclemikey
“Apparently the passing grade is a 24 mpx DX sensor (Nikon D5300)”
Duffy,
Do you know it any of the Canon DX sensor’s eliminated the low pass filter? I think Canon’s DX format is 20.3mp.
Mike,
I can’t help you there… Sorry.
Duffy
Duffy,
I don’t shoot Canon anyway so it really didn’t matter, I was just curious.
May you please expand this? I thought moire was more evident on high mp cameras than lower ones, yet i admit i don’t know what’s behind it in detail.
Sony RX1R – it’s not terribly moire prone and uses a variant of the 24mp sensor in the D610 AA-less
did you actually look at the raw in the PS? Take a closer look next time (especially at something with a pattern) – I personally did look at the pictures by sony RX1R and there is quite an amount of moiré…
Yes, I have looked at the RAWs, what’s your point? In a typical comparison, the RX1 R might produce more moire, but only in examples that might well produce moire in an AA filtered sensor in any event. The difference in moire between a RX1r, d600 with 35mm lens and a RX1 isn’t terribly material. Further, if you compare the improvement in moire processing from the d800E to the D810, it’s fair to conclude a 24mp sensor camera without an AA filter wouldn’t suffer unduly from moire.
yes – introducing no AA sensor on 24MP FX CIS WOULD produce huge amount of moiré in certain situations. Please read up about CIS design and why some things are done the way they are. You do realize that Nikon uses Sony CIS in some of their cameras, right? Like D810. Some are Sony CIS and some are Nikon design and Renesas fabricated.
And? What’s your point? I understand sensor design and colour filter arrays and thus why a sensor with a bayer CFA produces moire. You clearly don’t understand what I’m saying. Apologies for that.
???? Stop, really, further discussion is pointless – don’t try to sound smarter than you are, really – just the fact that you would bring up a point-and-shoot to compare to a DSLR says everything – do you really think that reading one article on Wikipedia makes you an expert? lol, nice….
That’s right, close that conversation down when you realise you are out of your depth. ;-)
plus, you have to remember that dslr’s are made to work with multiple focal lengths and variety of lenses, unlike RX1R D750 can accept any lens from 10mm ultra wide to 600mm+ ultra tele. :) – so your example is really pointless
Why is it pointless if you can compare results with a 35mm lens on a D600 to an RX1R? Because it does not fit with your view of the world?
haha – this is funny – you really do not see how having a fixed ONE TYPE of wider lens can help with moiré reduction? Really? One type of glass, specific characteristics, specific focal length (and it still has moiré if you look closely at the pixel level) – and you think that this would be acceptable for the camera where some people HAVE to have 500mm+ focal length? Seriously? Yes, your example IS pointless. Nikon did remove AA filter on 800E and 810 because the pixel density on the 36MP CIS is high enough that moiré and is not a huge factor (but its still there in certain scenes) – they also did removed on D7100 since the 7100 is APS-C so the 24MP DX sensor has similar density to 36MP FX if you do the math – for a “carry around on vacation” I have an old cyber shot which does just fine – spending 3K on the camera like RX1R is just stupid…. sorry…
Your response is what is funny here :-) . What are you, like 12 years old? Why the resort to name calling and ad hominem comments?
The pixel density of a 36 mp 35 mm sensor is akin to a 16mp APS-C sensor. Both will produce moire if left AA filterless. Imaging processing can remove much of the moire, which is why the D810 produces appreciably less moire than the D800e.
The key point here, that obviously passed you by, is that the performance WRT moire isn’t that different between cameras with a light AA filter (eg most modern cameras) and those without once the RAW images are processed. Some people might prefer increased sharpness to a reduction in moire, which is why the D800e was created in the first place. Why is it such a radical idea to put a 24mp sensor without an AA filter into a DSLR in 2014 given all of that? Leica had a camera with a 35mm 18mp AA filterless sensor in 2009.
again, no point to discuss further – and as I said – pixel density of 24MP APS-C sensor compares to 36MP FX one, NOT 16MP (please tell me you can do basic math). As far as image processing in post – all image processing IS DESTRUCTIVE – even lens distortion correction and NR filters (just as sharpening). Software like Capture One or Ligtroom came long way but unless you go pixel-by-pixel you will introduce additional noise or inaccuracies – if this was not the case than the quality of the camera/lens would be trivial – we could fix it all in post, right?
You are bringing up references to point and shoot, fixed lens cameras in regard to the use of AA filters on the cameras with a low pixel density CIS. Even 800E was said to be used in the studio or in situations where moiré would not be an issue (810 introduced additional processing but moiré is still there) – if presence of AA filter was not required on lower density filters don’t you think that Nikon and cannon would remove them from their top of the line “pro” cameras like D4s and 1DX? I can’t understand everyone’s fixation with AA filters – if you do a work which requires this level of detail get Mamiya or 645 body, 60MP block and you are good to go (oh, but wait, no way you can even attempt to shoot in ISO above 800 using those – plus you can get a NICE car for the cost of that setup) – as I said – discussion is pointless
All I was querying was whether a AA filter was really required on a 24mp sensor. In my view, for the vast majority of stills applications the answer would be no. I can absolutely understand the reasoning for video applications.
I have to agree with you that this has been a less than productive conversation and I’m at a loss to understand your animosity. Nevertheless I wanted to be clear on some manifest inaccuracies in your post. When I shoot my D810, if I crop it to produce a DX image it produces a 16mp APS-C image. Conversely, were one to upscale the sensors used in the NEX-7 and various Nikon DX DSLRs it would result in a 54mp 35mm sensor. If it helps you I can recommend some excellent books or courses to learn about photography, though I would recommend a refresher on etiquette first.
hehe – ahhh – what is the crop size you get when you crop down to APS-C can’t be translated into pixel density – hint (24MP X 1.5 = 36MP – 1.5 being a ratio for DX in the Nikon case) – so the pixel density of the D7100 is de facto the same as D800/810 (not to be confused with pixel size). Once again, D750 was NOT designed to be used ONLY for “still applications” or studio work – for studio work NOTHING beats medium format and for architectural/product photography D800E/D810 is far superior to D750 (nobody questions this). Once again, please don’t try to make yourself sound smarter with comments such as ” If it helps you I can recommend some excellent books or courses to learn about photography” – it is quite comical (next you will try to teach me sensor design principles and technology – hint – I have been in the technology field for the last 20 years and the first time I developed my own film, Leica shot B&W, was over 30 years ago – lol) – seriously, stop… you are embarrassing yourself… done, I don’t have time for this…
Actually – I will correct my self here – when I took under account the actual sensor size the pixel density of the 24MP ASP-C CIS was about 25% higher than that of 36MP FX CIS. (that also applies to pixel pitch in um) – my bad – forgot to calculate the sensor dimensions (I knew something was wrong as soon as I though about pixel pitch) – well, even I make mistakes (but when I do I admit to them)
I saw a 50MP Hassablad up against the D810 ( D810 must had a Carl Zeis 135 or something with very high resolution)
It was if a child’s face then they blew each up 100%
“It was astonishing” I could not pick the difference then small veins in whites of eyes and ” bum fluff” fine facial hair…( I have 20/20 vission)….I don’t know the finer details however assume it shot in raw 14 bit maybe at 64 ISO the subtilties in colour where identical …. If there is a difference I could not pick it and certainly would not be prepared to pay the high extra for the Hassablad would rather spend it top lenses and trips overseas.
Yes I admit it I have bought a D810…
Looking at the Carl Zeis 135mm lens to…hmmm
Also Dxo did a test on both cameras overal score D810 was 97 Hassablad was 78
Need I say more… And
My guess is that Sony may be willing to take that risk in an already very niche product – an almost $3,000 point-and-shoot. As long as it results in a few more sales. If Nikon were to take the same risk with a camera they want to position as the star in their lineup, they would be crucified by reviewers if any moire appeared :)
They did in the Nikon D800e
D800e has a 36 megapixel sensor, we are talking about the much lower density 24 megapixel full-frame sensor.
Nasim
I am going to purchase one of these cameras. I do mainly portraits. Dynamic range, focus and skintones are the most important for me. I can handle the large files of the 810. Am I going to miss some quality with the 750? Really want to make the right decision here as my 5D iii is going out the door!
Janice – i ended up returning the D750 for the D810. I can tell you there is a significant difference in the levels of detail and sharpness the D810 turned out vs. the D750. In the end, i liked the D750’s WiFi and tilt screen — but for me image quality is everything. It is very noticeable between the 2. if your critical about detail, sharpness then go for the D810. Also, the crop mode at 1.2x gives me 25 Megapixel shots at 6FPS without the grip. A well rounded camera compared to the older D800E. Yes – noise can be less visible on the d750, but its still handled excellent on the D810. Good Luck
Hello
Thank you Nasim for your informative website. I have learnt a lot about photography by reading it. I am going to upgrade my camera but I am vacillating. I would really appreciate it if you could help me out.
It’s for 2 years that I am shooting with Fuji X-E1. I enjoyed the photos that I got from it but it was not without its quirks. To me, AF was not reliable at all. Back focusing was a serious problem that I was always concerned about and for shots that mattered to me, I had to focus manually. At this point, I feel comfortable to upgrade to a better camera. I have two options in mind. D750 & X-T1.
I have read many positive reviews on the X-T1 and its amazing viewfinder but the problem is many reviews ignore the fact that ISO in Fuji cameras is not real. In a given situation, with the same aperture and shutter speed, ISO on the X-E1 is one stop slower than E-M1 for instance. The other thing that I am not sure about is Continuous AF. I do not know how reliable it is in challenging situations.
On the other hand, I have never used a DSLR. I know they cannot be matched when it goes to subject tracking and I like this characteristic but there is a big debate on how challenging it could be to have perfect focus on all focus distances.
I would really appreciate it if you could tell me whether it is that frustrating. I do not mind calibrating my lens and camera every six month but I cannot cope with having sharp photos only at certain focus distances. I haven’t invested a lot on Fuji lenses so it is not a pain to switch from Fuji to Nikon. The point is that I will loose the focus assistance, peaking for instance, on a DSLR like D750 so manual focusing is not as easy as it is on a mirrorless camera and I need to know I can trust the AF.
How likely is it to end up with a camera that takes sharp photos just at certain focus distances if I decide to upgrade to D750?
Thanks
Mirrorless cameras are cool concept but there is a reason why sport wildlife (not to mention other types) of photographers stay away from mirrorless (even though they can have much higher fps (which is “the more the better” in action photography) – depends what you want out of your camera, but I think that mirrorless cameras are “not there” YET (does not mean that 5 years from now dslr’s will slowly make room to them, but not yet)
Why remove the af-on button? This simple omission makes the camera feel very different to use than the d700. Most other thing seem to tick off for a wedding photographer. Lighter, greater tonal range, probably outstanding af, great high is quality plus some extra pixels from the d700 is ok. To me it seems like a strange thing to not have. Or why didn’t they simply move over Ae-L button so the user could choose which function is more vital for them. It seems Nikon doesn’t want to give a camera that feels great for professional use, reasonably light and not too pixel heavy. Or they fear that like the d700 it will eat all the other sales? Df had potential, but all the retro stuff is more in the way than for use. D6xx lacks the pro af , D8xx are too pixel heavy. For me the Canon 5D marklll is something that ticks pretty much all the boxes, and who knows what the 5d markllll will offer when ever it comes out. It will feel like a very long wait for Nikon to fill in that hole and really would want to move swap over simply due to body.
LH,
I think waiting for the 5DMKIIII with it’s projected 83 rated sensor sounds just about perfect for you… You won’t have any button placements blocking access to your decade old sensor design… That Nikon, I can’t believe they omitted the AF-ON button just to irritate you! A $1200 savings over a 5DMKIII, with no AF-ON button! Shameful…
Nikon,
I would like you to offer a full frame version of the D810 with 24MP, for $999.95. I want you to name it the Nikon LH…
Thanking you in advance,
Duffy
Having used the AF-ON button on my D300 all the time, I found the lack of one on the D600 annoying. However, last night I reprogrammed the AE-L/AF-L button to serve as the AF-ON button on my D750. I found it to be very comfortable and easy to use. When I hold the camera with its deep grip I find my thumb naturally falls on my newly programmed AF-ON button. My problem is solved.
Richard,
I fully agree. I have done the same with my D600. Works like a charm! The placement of it is so close to the placement of the AF-ON button on my D810, that I don’t even notice the difference when I’m out shooting with both of them.
Duffy
Awesome, that is quality news :) Duffy who wouldn’t want a cheap ff, but that wasn’t really what I was after. If you need to hold you camera for 1000hours those little extra strains can become rather frustrating when a simple adjustment could of avoided it. But if that is indeed true that the button placement feels pretty much the same, then happy days.
Richard what are you’re first impressions of the D750?
Cheap? The D600 when it came out was a comparable price to the D750 now. It still has the 5th best sensor rating on DXOMark, which absolutely smokes the 5DMKIII…
I have done 14 hour weddings with the D600, and never once thought about it not having a dedicated AF-ON button. I set the AE-L button to AF-ON and went about my business. Happy days indeed! :)
One of the awesome features of the D810, that doesn’t seem to get much mention, is the highlight-weighted metering option. That combined with the unbelievable dynamic range (14.8) literally prevents a blown-out highlight. I live in the southern California desert where the sun is brutal, and I haven’t had a single blown-out highlight in over 3000 actuations.
Great job Nikon!
D750 has a highlight weighted metering too and the AF sensitivity is one EV stop lover than 810
so far D750 tests out great – did some low light tests with 50mm G 1.8 prime (awesome lens worth 3X its money) and at ISO 6400 there was hardly any noise at all – compared that to D600 and it was showing quite a difference. Focus controls on 600 always were an issue for me (so are on 750) but its nothing really too annoying (like an ergonomics of Canon 5D Mark II which my friend has) – it is a bit “tiny” but it also can be advantageous (specially if you need the camera to fit in a “kangaroo pouch” I use when shooting on skiing locations). The tilting LCD is pure magic :) – so far awesome (glad I went with 750 and not 810 which means I can maybe look into 400mm Nikon and not sigma :) )
Hi Jack,
Now you have had your new D750 for a few more day, how do you rate it overall? In your opinion who do you find the auto focus and the picture quality, especially at higher ISO’s?
I have a D700 and am wanting to buy either a D750 or the D810. My usual photography covers individual sessions and weddings. I like very much what I heard about the D810 but I am a bit against the huge file sizes. On the other hand, the weight, auto focus and the tilting screen on the D750 will Inject a breath of fresh air into my work.
Thanks for your thoughts in advance.
I hear a lot of comments about the file size of the D810 bogging down ones computer. I have a D600 and a D810, and I notice no difference in processing speed of files, either downloading them or in post. I think there is entirely too much weight put on this issue, and mostly from people who don’t actually use a D8XX camera.
If file size is an issue, stay with the D700. It’s one of the best ever, and for “individual sessions and weddings it is terrific! If you want a real “breath of fresh air,” go for the D810. You won’t be sorry…
I agree with Duffy here – the size of RAW files is not really the issue – D810 is amazing camera, but I think I did make a good choice going with 750 (then again, I do a lot of on the mountain photography/video while skiing – size and weight are important to me). 24MP is plenty and the areas I care about are better on 750 vs. 810 (or at least on paper – we will see in real life as my friend has 810 – he really liked the feel of D750 too and the tilting LCD is just do awesome for live view :) )
The high ISO quality on D750 is MAGIC – all the way up to 12,800 images are VERY usable (12,800 begins to show noise but it is still acceptable and noise reduction take cares of most of it ) – It is far superior to 810 in that regard. Low light focusing is amazing (very advanced AF – I remember drooling over my friends D810 – same here – it takes a bit time to master all options). Metering is great and WB is OK (tends to get images a bit warmer – but an easy adjustment there). Especially for weddings I would recommend 750 over 810 – 810 is an awesome camera but geared more towards architecture, studio (people will say wildlife and sports but those are really D4s arena). For street photography, events, weddings, portraits etc D750 is a dream. I say it is a BETTER choice than 810 and 1000 buys quite few accessories or a couple nice prime lenses (I love my 50mm f/1.8G and am looking to get 85mm f/1.8G – both will run you under 1K) – lower weight is also a plus when you are hulling a lots of gear – my only complain is the small multi dial – just like on D7100 it is just a bit small, but it is not a deal breaker) – email me and I will send you few low light tests I did on my cat :)
I find it hard to believe it is that much better than the D810, and certainly would surprised if it even equals the D600 which is extraordinary. We’ll see when the test result come in…
I don’t know why DXOMark is dragging their feet with the D750 rating, and I don’t mind saying that I am more then annoyed with them for this. Is anyone else annoyed with them or am I the only one?
Duffy,
Many thanks for your reply. I am a bit confused as to what the best capture setting (if that is what you call it) should be; lossless compressed 12 or 14 bit, and the size of the resultant files. The D700 gives me around 12MB so obviously the D750 and D810 will be much larger, and will effect the number of photos that can be captured on say a 16GB SD or CF card.
I too am waiting to hear more test results from Nasim and how the D750 compares to the D610 and especially the D810.
D610 had better ISO performance than 810 (at 6,400-12,1800 – the usable range) – tests have already prove that – new 24.3 CMOS is suppose to have even better performance than 610 (could not test it), but compared to my friends 810 it beats it hands down…
Many thanks to you also Jack for your comments. I was all ready to buy a D810 which sounds a super camera, but after the D750’s release and reading your views, I think the 750 sounds the best way for me to go. The tilting screen will be a big bonus.
Jack, do you know how can I email you without posting my details on this page?
All before AF fine tune (needed + 6 adjustment) all shot with 50mm f/1.8 G – first photo was shot at ISO 400 all the rest at 6400
http://i1382.photobucket.com/albums/ah273/Jacek_Jarzabek/DSC_0388_00016_zps94586543.jpg (daytime at ISO 400)
http://i1382.photobucket.com/albums/ah273/Jacek_Jarzabek/DSC_0129_00004_zpsb52019d2.jpg (ISO 6400)
http://i1382.photobucket.com/albums/ah273/Jacek_Jarzabek/DSC_0099_00003_zps2a9af534.jpg
http://i1382.photobucket.com/albums/ah273/Jacek_Jarzabek/DSC_0081_00001_zps4a99ae48.jpg
my comment containing links to photobucket is awaiting moderation :)
Jack,
Turns out the D750’s sensor doesn’t quite match up with the D600 afterall… DXOMark gave it a 93 rating. It not for its truly awesome dynamic range, it would probably been lower…
I’m telling you, the D600 just might have beenNikon’s best $ for $ buy of all time…
lol – well, once I did read JD powers and associates rank Ford higher than Mercedes-Benz… lol. I tell you what – stick with D610 and I will with D750. If you ever have a chance to do real life side by side tests (as I did 810 and 610) you will see for your self which sensor is better (hmmm, maybe that’s why every side by side test out there reveals that D750 has a performance thumping D610 and similar (if not better) ISO and range performance to 810) – but I guess DX0Mark is the gospel – I am selling my D750 now :( – haha – lol – D750 did destroy D610 in about any test my friend and I did and his 810 was not better in any aspect (other than bigger buffer and higher pixel density – which allows removal of AA filter) – focusing is actually better on D750 – I was able to focus my Tamron 150-600 at f/11 in the cloudy day (max length 600mm – single AF pint, group and 51 point auto) – btw – point system of DX0Mark is flowed since they do not re-adjust cis performance for the current time – what scored 95 3 years ago would score 90 today… :) – lol – oh man – people and their benchmarks – its like (my gtx 880 is better – I got higher frame rates on 3Dmark – well – how did it performed in this game.. – well I don’t know, but 3Dmark says it is faster than any card out there) – well – it was not for the game play – sorry for the analogy here – next time you have a chance to test D750 and D810 side by side you should – here is nice test of D750 and D600 at ISO 12,000 – https://photographylife.com/nikon-d750-iso-comparisons or https://photographylife.com/reviews/nikon-d750/7 (pretty much in line with the tests we did with my friend – actually my tests showed D810 even with D750 while Nasim tests favored D810 ISO performance)
JD Power… talk about broadening the scope! For the record, I didn’t mention the D610 , I mentioned the D600, which scored higher on High ISO than the D750. The D610 scored lower on High ISO than the D750. I also didn’t mention the D810, which I also own. I did extensive bench tests of the D600 vs D810 for high ISO. The D600 was less noisy at all high ISO settings, (800 and up), however the noise on the D810 was easier to fix in post. I imagine the D750 is somewhere in between. Enjoy your camera…
Talk was D750 vs D610 iso performance and not D600 vs. D810 – D750 is way better than both in that regard. Funny how your high ISO and D Range tests of D600/610 (exactly the same CIS in both cameras – the differences between D600 and D610 are due to the processing) are totally different than tests of everyone else (including DX0Mark) – Only in portrait color depth D610 scored higher than D750 – in both Landscape dynamic range (14.5 vs 14.4) and Sports low light ISO (2952 vs. 2925) – and if you are talking about D600 than d range on D600 is way lower (14.2 vs 14.5) – regardless – camera is not the sensor alone (the only category D750 lost to D610 was color depth so I begin to wonder about accuracy of Dx0Mark test scores specially since Nikon D4s scores only 89 :) – according to you all photographers who shell out 7K for D4s are idiots right? (since the CIS of D600/610 scores higher than D4s – lol – hmm, something does not add up… Dynamic range of D750 is way better than that of D610 and so is the ISO performance – not to mention EVERYTHING ELSE about the camera (even body construction) – the only real bummer about the D750 is the buffer – but since I am shooting a predictable motion sports in the good lighting /contrast environment (aka skiing during blue bird days) all I ever need is at most 3-4 sec of continued shooting which I can achieve saving my shots as compressed 14 bit RAW (during good light situations there is absolutely no difference between lossless and compressed 14 bit RAW) and having faster card – I usually shoot at 1 – 1.5 sec bursts anyway – but if I had one wish about D750 it would be slightly larger buffer – other than that the camera is just perfect – light, smaller, solid, solid body, weather sealed (my Tamron is not ehh, but what a great inexpensive and light lens it is) – but hey, we all get tools we need right? Just do not try to compare D600 to D750 – there simply is nothing to compare….
D600 – Color depth – 25.1, Dynamic range – 14.2, Low light – 2980, Overall rating – 94 for 5th place
D610 – Color depth – 25.1, Dynamic range – 14.4, Low light – 2925, Overall rating – 94 for 6th place
D750 – Color depth – 24.8, Dynamic range – 14.5, Low light – 2956, Overall rating – 93 for 7th place
I am curious….
Do you guys ever actually take any photographs?
I mean of something other than test charts of one kind or another.
Your lives seem spent entirely in a parallel universe of comparison charts, data tables, statistics, specifications and camera menus.
Do you not have more productive and meaningful ways of spending your lives?
Surely in real world photography these minutiae matter little and contribute only a tiny amount to the production of interesting and creative
images.
Instead of all this admittedly very virile, but ultimately pointless, chest beating, should you not just get out more?
Anyway, when it comes to buffers, I bet mine are bigger than all of yours put together!
Ha ha.
Wow Betty, you’re talking sanity here?
(when can I shoot your buffers?!)
http://www.viewbug.com/member/DuffyDoherty
Cheeky boy.
;)
lol – which buffer are you referring to Betty? And its not always about buffer size you know – it is about quality as well ;)
The quality of my buffers is beyond reproach I will have you know.
Nice portfolio Duffy
Betty,
There are times when you can be a PITA…and times when what you say is brilliant. Love the comment.
Bet both of these guys will also tell you then have to push a wheelbarrow around just to take a walk.
I’m wondering if either or both of these guys are engineers? Certainly sounds like it.
ehhh – guilty if you can call programmer an engineer – :) – winter is my play time though (and photo sessions time – I have an advantage – very few photographers can ski what I can – does not make me great photographer, but makes me great photographer among skiers :) )
Jack,
Hope you took my comment tongue in cheek. I’m sure you do well with your photography and your skiing.
I think Betty’s point really was a good one. From your comments you and Duffy, are relying too much on test charts and scores; none of which make a hill of beans if the owner can’t compose and expose an image to create a final result. You know that.
It may be true that test results may help one decide upon the correct purchase of equipment, however, sometimes that doesn’t really translate to the best camera or lens for the style of shooting the photographer does. I don’t have to see test results other than a final product to know my Nikon 600mm f:4 will give me better images than the Tamron 150-600 at 600mm. I just shoot with both to see for myself. But, there are plenty of photographers out there who can’t afford that Nikon and make a living with the Tamron.
YES! I do consider a programmer to be an engineer. LOL
yeah – I totally agree – I get pulled in into discussions which do not sit well with my analytic nature – fact remains that my all time favorite picture I took was taken with a D40 borrowed from a friend when my D70 broke and I was waiting for my new D300 to arrive (oh man was I excided :) ) – yes, I always laugh about Canon vs. Nikon discussions (and sometime chime in just to add an oil to the fire :) ). I went with Tamron – so far I like it – it will do way better than my 80-200 with tele converter on DX (it is a bit heavier but the image quality is so much better, but I have to get new front pack and harness for it) – I see your point – and I NEVER get offended by a constructive criticism or comments – thanks and have a great day (and you were spot on – I did read some comments by Betty where she was a PITA, but this one was a good one :))
Jack,
I completely understand your point. I make a living with photography but I am mostly in the technical field. Forensic medical and criminalist work does very well for the bank account. However, I do event photography as well and am often hired as a pool photographer for major events around the Virginia area. I’m often teased and abused for my liking my D7100s, a PRO-SUMER camera instead of lugging around the D800e or renting a D4s. Utilizing FX glass with the 71K give me more options for DOF and FOV. Plus most of these events are in daylight so I don’t need ISO levels above 1600 to keep up my shutter speed. No, the camera doesn’t have the pixel pitch of the D800e or the D810 or the D4s but most of the pictures will be published in newspapers, on line or a magazine. Don’t need all that resolution.
I also have my interests which raise my hackles at times but its never with photography equipment. All I’ve ever cared about is the end result so I can get paid. Clients never ask me if my camera sensor was rated 95 or 89. No one cares.
Jack,
Fully understand your attitude regarding getting pulled into certain types of discussions. I used to get very heated when someone who doesn’t make a living in photography refers to the D7100 as an amateur camera. It is, of course, as it doesn’t fall into the pro body type. I make a good living with this camera and started into the world of digital with the D40 when not one of my clients wanted to see film any longer. I made a living with that camera too. But recently I stopped even getting into these kinds of discussions. It just doesn’t pay. Certainly a good understanding of equipment and what it can do in any given situation is a must for the photographer. But to come out to say something is better then something else just because…is foolish. I’d bet we could give Nasim a Kodak Brownie Hawkie camera and he could make a living with it.
Nope, musician/artist all the way…
guess what… before I entered the land of geeks I use to be a musician too – drummer, quite good too… ;o) (still have my beautiful all maple Pearl set with Paiste 2002 cymbals and Rude ride set (collecting dust in my living room but oh well) – but my by far best musician skill is playing on other peoples nerves… lol
and if you tell me that Ludwig is better this will mean war!!!!
GRETSCH !!!!
Duffy,
Good for you. All I ever learned to play was the radio. :-) But, as a musician, you do sort of engineer notes and chords, don’t you?
yeah – the only reason I got pulled into this was because Duffy (no offense man) always brings up DX0Mark as a way to compare cameras while there is so much more to the camera than the CIS performance (tests by one company which I tend to take with a grain of salt anyways) – specially when cameras like d4s score way below something like D600 :) – but really – I was always looked at with a grin when I had my D70, especially when I use to bring it to a fashion shows – my gf back then was a model :), but the images I did produce were not all that different than the pros having D100 (I always though D70 was awesome and better than D100).
As far as an engineering the sound while playing my drums (hehe, that was a good one :) ) – well, I was born engineer (made my first video game – please note video game, the Ping-Pong style, when I was 13 :) ) but I always had an artistic side (that’s why my degree is in 3d, sfx and video) – what a mess – I just can’t decide which half of my brain to use… :) – seams like skiing is the only constant passion I have so…. :) cheers Mike :)
lol, yeah…
Don’t forget D4s – overall score 89 – 15th place ;o)
All of the people who got D4s have to feel stupid – they could have superior D610 (or even D600) for a fraction of the cost. What is funny is the FACT that D600 and D610 have THE SAME CIS (per Nikon accord) with the difference only in the firmware of EXPEED 3 processor.
Other funny thing is that even though D610 loses to D750 in 2 out of 3 categories (only color depth is marginally higher) it still holds 94 total points vs 93. (makes one wonder about how these scores are calculated – JD powers syndrome?)
Another funny part is that ALL side by side tests out there (all but yours) clearly show that D750 thumps both D600 and D610 in low ISO performance (not to even mention a dynamic range)
But I get it – DX0Mark = gospel – me = blasphemer lol
But hey – if you like your D600 than it is great, really (I was thinking about getting D610 as my replacement to my old faithful D300) – just stop trying to convince everyone that it is a superior camera…
I had two minds. @100% none of D750 image looks punchy and sharp…..now its obvious d750’s comparison is more with D610 rather thn d810. Its seems to be perfect camera for wedding (24mpx is more than enough and 36mpx is pain), events , street. But for product, Fashion, landscape and everything else 810 looks much better.
hi nsaim
when is your nikon d750 review gonna arrive?
hi, sidharth here frm India, m planning to buy the d750,for candid wedding photography. do you think its d right choice?
have heard its good with low light, but how good is the camera in terms of speed?
thank you.
Why?
Do you shoot high speed wedding at night?
Betty,
LMAO!!!!
do you mean frame rate or do you mean f number when you say speed ? Low light performance would primarily depend on your lens f number (lower number values mean bigger aperture) and transmission thru the glass (some lenses even with f/2 have higher transmission than f/1.8). A secondary but important aspect would be the sensor performance when the number of photons is low. Both the 750 and 810 have high signal to noise for low light. If you require high frame rate, 750 is 6.5 FPS vs 5 FPS for the 810; this may be useful if you want to get dance moves and fireworks and stuff like that, or moving animals.
Hi,
The D750 has a little more entry-level feel to it (consumer controls), the D810 a little more pro-level to it (pro controls), but in practice it’s mostly a few buttons and controls in different places.
I have seen many comparisons b/w D750 and D810, but with D810 it always comes down to best DSLR for Landscape and architectural.
I would like to know your thoughts/feedbacks on the ISO/lowlight performance and comparison b/w D810 and D750.
Will it be correct to say that D810 is an all-round DSLR which can cater to most of the needs.
Appreciate the inputs/feedback.
best Regards,
-Pinaki
As far as I could tell D750 has better high ISO processing than D810 (based on the tests we did with my friend) – however – it is when comparing 24MP to 36 MP image – once the 36MP is scaled down to 24MP they seamed to be about even (I’d say up to ISO 6400 D810 looked better while 6400-12,800 D750 looked a bit cleaner – over 12,800 they both were almost unusable and needed massive amounts of post processing)
My 5 cents
J.
and I do agree about controls – but only before you get use to them – now, I can appreciate the lock of both program and mode dials – in reality (at least in my case) I shoot mostly manual with occasional switch to A program (I have yet to program my U1 and U2 – its coming) – the switch from S to Ch is quite quick and comfortable – I am beginning to really like ergonomics of D750 – in this case smaller is better…
Not worried about entry level feel to a camera with professional results for my clients. You’re talking bells and whistles that don’t make a hill of beans to a pro photographer. Weather sealing, that’s another matter and I think Nikon should have considered that.
Any news on the AF yet? Presumably the only benefit is low light AF. One thing that is not mentioned here is that, for those who like to change AF point a lot, d810 looks better place for that? Also front functions buttons (are these customisable like Canon?) are really hard to get to on d750, whereas not so on the d810
There is something going with Nikon based in the Marketing as header, rather than its classic approach which was more about professional policy.
they now do like Canon does. making lot of cameras with mark I and II and III and then with S and X and every number possible… which starting just to hit sectors of the market they think it is inactive.
before this very new approach, a photographer would walk the lader of professionalism with Nikon cameras step by step. nikon 40- nikon 90 -nikon 300 -nikon-700-nikon 3.
————————————————————
what i would complain about is the way live view works : i wish and really wish the miror not keep clapping in double action before taking the shot. that is pain, no , it is nightmare. why the hick they don’t make once the mirror up the focus becomes like any mirror-less SLR ? is not that what we expect when we switch to live view mode? ; less noice, less vibration, ?
and the most important : the perfect focus on the sensor plan to beat the back focus for ultimate sharpness
—————————————————————
guess Nikon should pull the attention in the D750 on the movie making. cuz less money means more bodies which means more professional-look shooting
that would draw a more clear line between the d750 and the d810 in sense of marketing. better than the close compassion
—————————————————————
what would have been great is:
if nikon took off the whole mirror thing from the D750 that would have made a great contribution from NIKON to the MIRROR-LESS world. and would have significantly reduced the price. that enough to make any nikon already-owner wants to have it in his bag what so ever.
Nikon need to think of the photographic aesthetics -again- not the mathematical number race. and suppose to bring their marketing focal point into that again. and leave the generating number,s like a virus, to Canon.
Mike Banks,
My ex-wife used to say she played the stereo! Music, like photography is a little of both, art and artistry. The best ones hear the notes in their head first, but it helps to know where those notes are on your instrument! Good quality guitars, don’t fight you, and allow you to put your efforts into your creation, just as good quality cameras do. As always, the best camera is the one you have with you! Cheers to you.
Duffy,
As you say, a great musician hears notes first and the equipment makes it easier to record. That’s true. As a photographer then you would have to agree the best photographs are the ones the photographer envisions first and then records with whatever camera is the one available. Certainly, every piece of equipment has is advantages and short falls but it is up to the one using such equipment to understand that and make the most of what is available. Test charts or photographing brick walls alone does not make a great photographer no matter how much information that provides.
Thanks for the great review. I am thinking of stepping up to a Nikon full frame. I do mostly wildlife (mostly bird) photography. I have teh Tamron 150-600mm that I am currently using on the D7100. In your opinion which full frame would be best for my purposes? Trying to decide which is a higher priority, better low light or faster/bigger buffer. Decisions, decisions!
yop
If you’ll notice the prices of the D750 have dropped by hundreds of dollars in some outlets. The D810, not so much.
That ought to tell you something…
Where are the outlets where the price of the D750 has dropped? Recently Nikon authorized a discount for the D810 but not the D750.
7 months after -Duffy is right. Check the price volatility on D750 I don’t know where this emanates from. The price of D8xx is dropping acceptably and I can understand the issue they had with D750 on the “white shadow” might be an event driven thing but that doesn’t justify this overall volatility ?
I’m between d810 and D750 doing sports, event, street, mostly and still can’t make up my mind. Canon 5d Mark III stayed in the market for so long holding up it’s price and that says a lot. If I don’t want a camera that will depreciate as fast and will be a work-dog what should I buy?!
If you want street, event, sports go with D750 – I stand by it – low light focusing of it is superb – however – if you ever want to do landscape or architectural/product shots (pixel peeping) go with D810 (I will get this once the prices go down a bit more) – AA filter on D750 is a pain in these cases – but for anything which needs fast focusing or low light, D750 is it
You got me there with the last two pictures Jacek I’m doing snowboarding photography so it’s my type of thing. Great to hear this but now to play the devil’s advocate I’m wondering how the d810 would perform in the same pictures. Would it have much of a difference? I don’t really know how much that would be in events and sports section and hearing many ppl upgrade to d810 from 750 makes me even more to think! My point also is about price – why D750 is depreciates that quick – maybe Nikon has it as another d600 or smth? (arguably they just went bad with that model)
I think that low light focusing on D750 is better (it suppose to have newer focusing system so that is not a surprise). I don’t think that D750 went down in price this much. $1449 price is from “outlets” aka. places you should stay away from since they deal only with “grey” market and will try to “upsell” you anyways (most of them are a-hole run ‘bait and switch’ shops). Ritz Camera has a great deal on D750 for $1746 which includes a memory card (that is 550 off from original price, but even then you had deals – I got mine for 3K and it included my 24-120 and soon there after prices went down to 2k-2.1k so in reality Ritz deal is 250-350 off – D810 sells at Ritz for an AMAZING $2746 also is 550 off from original price. I think Nikon is lowering prices before announcing some new cameras (maybe something to compete with 5Ds?) – quite honestly? If you shoot snow sports I highly recommend D750 over D810 – if you plan to do landscapes etc? (and want a “pro status” camera – get D810 – they are both awesome (btw – tilting lcd and build in Wi-Fi are awesome) – both of these shots presented a focusing issue – first one was shooting at the sun (I had to find a bit shaded spot which was farther from the jump than I did like) with girls just shooting trough (you had very little time to acquire focus and shoot) and the second one was in the very flat light taken at f/8 (if I remember correctly) – you know how fast both slope style and half pipe are… :)
and there goes duffy – all it tells you is that Nikon did do bundle deals for D750 and not for D810 – pure and simple :)
on the same note – D610 has dropped to $1600 and D600 way lower in outlets (that got to tell you something?)
Absolutely. Still believe a used D600 is the steal of the century… High ISO rating of 2980… Incredible!
D600 is decent camera – D610 improved upon it and D750 made it even better (regardless to what Dx0 says everyone’s ISO test favors D750 over D600/610) – but hey, whatever works for you – I on the other hand find it ability to AF my Tamron 150-600 at f11 far more important than a .5% gain on the Dx0 ISO performance :)
“but hey, whatever works for you”
Question! Which of the two (D750 / D810) is the best choice for night shots? :) Thanks!
Matthijs,
As is being reported the D750 can focus well down to -3EV which is one stop better than the D810. However, when doing night photography I think many folks would be using a tripod using a low shutter speed and low ISO so I don’t really think it matters unless you do parties in very low light situations. If you are shooting bands or concerts in stage lighting I think from what I’m reading the D750 would be the choice for this type of photography
Hi! Thanks for your answer. The reason I asked is because I will go to light festivals/shows and most of the time I can’t use my tripod and/or slot shutter speed and forces me to shoot out of hand. Also when I’m at indoor games (basketball for instance) I need a shutter speed of 1/500 or quicker :)
Matthijs,
For the type of shooting you are referring to I think either camera would do an equal job with perhaps the D750 being a bit easier to AF in low light. Both cameras seem to work well with high ISO speeds and a shutter speed of 1/500 should be no problem for you. If file size is a problem and you don’t have the latest and greatest technology in fast computers then I think the 24MP of the D750 might be easier to process.
Having looked at the two cameras, I decided to buy a D750 and am really happy with it. It is quiet and very responsive and has won me over from my older D700. For concert work I think you will find that the tilting rear monitor will be most useful to use with Live View when you want to take a photo over the heads of fellow spectators. The focus is really fast.
When I first bought it I had an issue with it inexplicable changing over to DX mode. I like to have the Fn button programed to cancel the flash but later found out that if I happened to move one of the command dials, while pressing the Fn button, that it would change over to a DX mode. I managed to fix this in the menu.
It does not matter that its AF works down to -3EV, because if you are using the superior lenses like Zeiss, they will not have an AF anyways. Even with AF lenses, instead of letting the lens waste time in trying to focus in low light situations, or focusing in wrong spots, I would rather set the lens in manual and focus in half the time.
SlasherPay, its good that you have young eyes and can pay thousands for Zeiss equipment or so you say. Many cannot.
Question: I have a D90 and am considering upgrading as I crop quite often and would appreciate the full frame capability. I wear eyeglasses (nearsighted) and have vision only in my left eye. Im not understanding the benefits between the 750 and the 810 eyepieces and viewfinders. Any help?
Hi John, I only use my left eye too and have never found trouble to adjust the diopter of the camera eye piece to view with my glasses on. I expect you could also adjust it to view without your glasses too.
As you have seen, the D810 has a round eyepiece and the D750 a rectangular one. To be honest, I change between using a D700 (round eyepiece) and the rectangular one of the D750 without noticing any difference. What I do notice and like a lot is to use the movable screen on the back of the D750. This is one of the things that made me choose the D750 over the D810 and I don’t regret it for a moment. It has expanded the use and created more possibilities for me photographically. It’s a great camera.
Hope this helps you.
I agree. The tilting screen on the D750 is a major advantage. I think that they will be more common, along with touch screens, on future FX Nikon cameras.
This might be a bit off subject but I saw a You Tube review between the D750 and the 5d Mark III and it seems that the Mark III is better in many ways including focusing. Anyone care to give me some pointers. I am a Nikon user and I am thinking of buying the D750 (I now use the D3). I am a portrait and event shooter and am not sure if I should go for the D750 or the D810.
However, if the Mark III is better than the Nikon equivalent I would buy it and get a couple of lenses for it (I am in the market for 24-70 2.8 and 20 1.8 anyway).
Any advice will be very appreciated.
The Canon has cross type focus points in the center and also on the left and right outside the focus point array. Both Nikons only have cross type sensors in the middle. Tests on YouTube have shown a higher keeper rate with the Canon with moving subjects due to having outer cross focus points. However, if you shoot landscapes or portraits you likely will do with either Nikon just fine.
Crop mode of the D800 & D810 are much better: it greys out the cropped area, while D750 only shows a four-line-frame … not that easy to quickly see what’s in or out and compose with it… But I am learning to deal with it, working with the 24mm 1.4 and 85mm 1.4 on two bodies – and setting the Fn button + wheel to change in between FX/crops mode on the fly – it allows you to shoot:
Full frame= 24mm & 85mm f1.4 at 24mp
x1.2 crop= 28mm & 105mm f1.8 at 16.5mp => you can forget about the 28mm 1.8 and 105 f2 now
x1.5 crop= 36mm & 127mm f2.1 at 10.5mp => you can allow yourself to work with less lenses and leave the 35mm 1.4 and 135mm f2 at home!
The image will look exactly the same in terms of depth of field and noise degradation as if you were using those FX focal length and aperture but you are loosing a bit of sharpness and resolution and this means a bit of quality I confess … When possible, I close the aperture by a stop when using it in DX mode and won’t ever go pass 4000iso.
Although the crop mode is crap, the U1 & U2 modes made me get rid of the D800s. I can’t believe the pro bodies dont have it!?! For corporate & events stuff, and when you dont have time to think about your settings but need to change/recall them because you are working with flashes, then without, then go back to the photo-call, then goes in a different WB room … this can be life saver! and time saver in post at least!
As a conclusion:
missing KEY features of the D8xx for event photography: U1 & U2 modes
missing features of the D8xx: wifi, tilt-screen, dual SD
missing features of the D750: bad viewfinder crop mode + missing resolution + missing the quiet shutter of the D810
I now use D750s + 24 1.4 + 85 1.4 for small venue event and 24 1.4 + 70-200 2.8 when outdoor or needing reach (I also carry a 20mm voigtlander at the bottom of the SB900 pouch, where the diffuser normally is, just in case:)
Thank you for your wonderful website. I’ve used your articles as my guides to advanced photography for a long time.
I’m currently having a tough dilemma, and some help would be really great-
My gear (D7000+300 f/4 af-s+1.4 tc and a few more standard lenses) was stolen about 6 months ago. I’ve managed to save some money- exactly enough for D810+new 300 f/4 vr+kenko 1.4 tc. I’m also (or even mainly) a birder, so my gear has to allow me to crop on far-away birds and still have an option to see what I shot. When not birding, I shoot mainly from blinds.
I’m wondering- is the 300 Focal length enough, or will I find myself regretting moving to FF?
If so- Is there another good option? I’m really fine with buying used gear, so that won’t be a problem.
Thanks!
I was in the same position as you a few months back, before I made the jump from my D7K to the D750. I love to shoot birds, landscape, and sporting events. I also felt that my images were lacking from what full frame shooters were capturing. I shoot with mainly Tokina glass (28-70 f/2.8, and 100-300 f/4 + 1.4x TC) with the exception of the Nikon 50mm f/1.4. I must say I couldn’t be happier with my jump to full frame, via D750. Colors alone seem more accurate, not flat, IMHO, like the D7K was (both set on the neutral setting), focusing is way faster, and the ergonomics and button layout are very close to the D7K, so shooting right out of the box was easy. I’m currently renting a D810, it definitely has more weight, button layout is different, but the few images that I have taken thus far are amazing! I wouldn’t hesitate in owning a D810, but for my purposes and possibly yours, the D750 being lighter, full frame and about $1K cheaper, you can get the Tamron 150-600mm super zoom, which would more than help with the DX to FX jump. Hope this helps, Cheers!
Tried to post a comment earlier but I don’t see it, so- second try…
It would be really wonderful if you could help me resolving my dilemma.
After my gear (d7000+300 f/4 af-s+1.4 tc+some all purpose lenses) was stolen I’ve managed saving about 5.5K$ for bird photography gear.
I wondered If I should go for the new 300mm vr+d810+tc (1.7? 1.4?), or perhaps there is a different option that’ll be better for me. I’m also (and mainly) a birder, so having the option to get nice crops on far away birds will be awesome. As I got more and more into photography, the quality of the D7000 began to be a bit below my standards, as condescending as I may sound- I just didn’t seem to get the crisp shots FX users got. but still- using a 300mm lens on fx is quite scary…
Any advice would be welcome. You know what? You can write only a single letter so that I would just be able to say I got an answer from Nasim ;)
Df, all the way.
Late to the party with this but just looking (maybe) to change from a D700 for one of these, likely the D810 (or wait for a D810S with 24 MP and Wifi – if only). I notice you say that one aspect that the D750 wins out is better exposure bracketing options. Maybe because I’m tired out but checking the specs they both look the same in this regard?
Thanks for the wonderful comparison. I’m jumping into the DSLR world and your article was very helpful. At the bottom of your article, there’s an ad selling the Nikon D750 for $1019 form quickstopcamera.com. Seems too good to be true. Is that legit? Have you ever done business with them?
Thanks,
Robert
If its too good to be true, it is probably a scam. They have probably stripped everything out of the box (battery, battery charger, strap, eyepiece shield, and rubber eye-cup and will try to sell them to you separately at an inflated price. Somehow they are going to try to make the original price of the camera by pressuring you to by something.
Which camera would you recommend for Wildlife photography.
Nasim, thanks for your comparison.
Now, I have my D750 in reparing its shutter problems. This camera also had a problema when was launched last year. Too many problems. That’s because I’, thinking of changing to D810. What do you recommend?. I use my camera every weekendo for sport (Spanish football of my son) and portraits and still life. Thaks for your suggestions !!
I have both 750 and 810 love them both except the eye piece on the 750 falls of when packing in the bag at times. I can say the extra Mp of the 810 can be a bakin saver and a curse when it come to focus not as forgiving as the 750 depends what you are shooting off the three legs definitely the 810 night or day holding a 80-400 shooting sport use the 750 thats my findings and honest opinion.
I have both the 750 and the 810 they both have their purpose I shoot my 810 for portrait and landscape and my wife uses the 750 for wedding and for sports though either camera is very capable of both the image quality is certainly better of the 810 if you are on focus if not its not forgiving the 750 is on point and though I like both I am a big handed guy so the 810 works for me
Nasim.. I would like to know how D750 stands against D810 in built quality department, though both are mentioned as ‘weather sealed’
Sayed, while we are awaiting Nasim’s comment to your question I thought I would add my comment. I am currently shooting with the D750 almost exclusively. I find the build quality to be very good and my cameras, depending upon assignment, take a bit of a beating. (Should I decide to sell the bodies at some time, I will never get pristine price.) I used the D-4s for many years but that camera was overkill for me so I switched to the D800e and then the D810. Although the D810 is a wonder in certain situations I found it to be more than needed 85% of the time and therefore I sold mine and opted for a three body kit of D750’s.
If you indeed shoot sports or like outdoor wildlife or landscape work, my advice to you, weather sealed or not, is to obtain several rain coats for your camera lens combinations and have them with you when necessary. If you do not want to spend the money for the high priced, high end rain coats, B&H Photo, carries a line of plastic disposable ones in their Rugged line. They make them to fit all size camera lens combinations and there is one that will also fit over an installed flash unit.
I think the D750 has become my go to camera because…to coin an old expression from the Timex watch company…it takes a licking and keeps on ticking. The D750 isn’t usually the problem in crowds of people of other photographers for me, it always the lenses I worry about. No matter what you spend on a lens, it can always get knocked out of commission faster than the D750 body will.
Thank you Mike.. your detailed answer is appreciated. Actually I’m an enthusiast, not a pro. I’ve one more doubt. Suppose we use Nikon D750 in crop mode (DX). Then equivalent focal length will be multiplied by 1.5. My question is that how this will affect to other aspects such as DoF, High ISO quality etc.? Can we enjoy the qualities of FF sensor in DX mode? Does the DX mode in D750 degrade image quality? Sorry for my poor knowledge in this regard
Sayed, I’m glad you found my response useful. To address further the new questions I have to say that as a pro, I use lenses of focal length that get me the results I want in FX. I have played with the DX mode several times and let me say actually, dropping down to DX from FX doesn’t really change the focal length but rather the Field of View, giving the appearance of greater focal length. Another consideration here is when dropping down to DX you also drop the number of megapixels. Although image quality is not degraded that much, depending upon the enlargement size of the final print, you will not obtain the exact same resolution as you would from the full FX 24mp sensor. Keep in mind also that the D750 has three modes of use.Certainly there is the FX full frame,the DX at 1.5 and another 1.2 mode,each will sacrifice megapixels but useful to play with.
As for the high ISO compatibility I’ve shot at hight ISO in each mode and find hight quality resolution with very low noise in each.
Sorry for the strange look of this reply. I must have hit some button on the keyboard and it screwed up the printing
Sayed, looks like posting fixed the strange look of my text. Never mind. LOL
The d750 appears to be the best camera in the Nikon lineup. I actually like the carbon fiber body, dampens vibrations as I use a tripod often and I like type 24 megapixel. 36 is great for portraits, 24 great for landscapes, handheld photography and everything else. Nikon just has to get their qc. Department in line.
(Sorry mu inglish… )
I have a big problem with the dust on the d750. As to think rid myself of it. Even after going to Nikon cleaning, it is certain that the dust is still there, different but it seems even worse.
I do not know if the d810 also have this problem. But I have seen, people complaining about the same problem in d750. Can you say something about this?!?
Regards.
D810 IS the CHAMP!!!
Hi I am thinking about buying a camera for wedding shoot and traveling photography. But I am confuse which camera is better