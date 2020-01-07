Nikon D750 vs D780

Now that Nikon has released the D780, a lot of photographers are wondering just how it compares to the earlier Nikon D750. Certainly, the two cameras share a lot of DNA – but the D780 has a lot of little differences that add up to make a more advanced camera overall.
Specifications
Let’s start with the specifications differences between these two DSLRs:
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D750
|Nikon D780
|Sensor Resolution
|24.3 Million
|24.5 Million
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9 x 24.0 mm
|35.9 x 23.9 mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|5.9µ
|5.9µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6,016 x 4,016
|6,048 x 4,024
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-12,800
|ISO 100-51,200
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 50, ISO 25,600-51,200
|ISO 50, ISO 102,400-204,800
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 4
|EXPEED 6
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%, 0.70x
|100%, 0.70x
|Built-in Flash
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|No
|Storage Media
|2x SD (UHS-I)
|2x SD (UHS-II)
|Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter
|No
|Yes
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|6.5 FPS
|7 FPS (viewfinder); 12 FPS (live view with silent shooting and 12-bit RAW)
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 900 sec
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|91,000-pixel RGB sensor
|180,000-pixel RGB sensor
|Highlight Weighted Metering
|Yes
|Yes
|Full aperture metering during Live View for stills
|Yes
|Yes
|Live View Focus System
|Contrast-Detect
|273-point On-Sensor Phase Detect
|Autofocus System
|Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX II
|Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX II with improved algorithm
|Number of AF Points
|51 AF points, 15 cross-type
|51 AF points, 15 cross-type
|Detection Range (f/2 standardized)
|-3 to +19 EV
|-3 to +19 EV viewfinder; -6 to +17 EV live view
|AF Detection
|Up to f/8 (11 AF points)
|Up to f/8 (11 AF points)
|Video Capability
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Output
|MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed
|MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed
|Video Maximum Record Time
|20 min in 60p, 30 min in 30p
|20 min in 4K, 30 min in 1080p medium quality
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920 x 1080 (1080p) @ 60p
|3,840 x 2,160 (4K) @ 30p; 1080p at 120p
|Video Maximum Quality
|8-bit over HDMI
|10-bit N-log over HDMI
|Audio Recording
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Highlight Display (Zebra Stripes) in Live View
|Yes
|Yes
|Interval Timer Exposure Smoothing
|Yes
|Yes
|Timelapse Exposure Smoothing
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of Images in Timelapse / Int Timer
|9,999
|9,999
|LCD Size and Type
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Tilting
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Touchscreen
|LCD Resolution
|1,229,000 dots
|2,359,000 dots
|HDR Support
|Yes
|Yes
|One Click Zoom
|Yes
|Yes
|Exposure Bracketing
|2 to 5 frames in steps of 2 or 3 EV
2 to 9 frames in steps of 1/3, 1/2, 2/3 or 1 EV
|2 to 5 frames in steps of 2 or 3 EV
2 to 9 frames in steps of 1/3, 1/2, 2/3 or 1 EV
|White Balance Bracketing
|2-9 exposures in 1, 2, or 3 EV increments
|2-9 exposures in 1, 2, or 3 EV increments
|Focus Shift Shooting
|No
|Yes
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Wi-Fi Functionality
|Built-in
|Built-in
|Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL15b Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Life
|1230 shots (CIPA)
|2260 shots (CIPA)
|Battery Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Version
|3.0
|3.1
|Weight (Body Only, Includes Batteries)
|26.5 oz (750 g)
|29.6 oz (840 g)
|Dimensions
|140.5 x 113 x 78 mm
|143.5 x 115.5 x 76 mm
|MSRP Price
|$1499 (as of article publication)
|$2299 (as of article publication)
As you can see, there are a lot of differences here, most of which are in the D780’s favor – aside from price, of course.
On the surface, two of the biggest specifications, pixel count and focusing system, remain the same. This may seem perplexing given how much time has passed; the D750 was announced in September of 2014, compared to January 2020 for the D780.
However, the D780’s sensor is actually likely to be significantly improved. It is a BSI (backside illuminated) sensor with dual gain ISO, unlike the D750. We’ve already seen newer 24 megapixel sensors (specifically that on the Nikon Z6) beat the D750’s sensor head to head at high ISOs. It would be very surprising if the D780 were not similar in that regard.
In terms of focusing, although the D750 and D780 have the same system on paper, the D780 “inherits the AF algorithm” from the flagship D5, according to Nikon. It also has a more advanced metering system than the D750, which should help track moving subjects in difficult conditions. However, it remains to be seen just how much or little of an improvement this turns out to be in the field.
The other differences are where the D780 really shines. It has much better video specifications than the D750 (indeed, borrowed largely from the Nikon Z6’s excellent video specifications). That’s alongside the D780’s rapid-fire 12 FPS shooting, assuming you’re shooting 12-bit RAWs in the camera’s silent live view mode.
Personally, as a landscape photographer, one of the most interesting benefits of the D780 is that it allows shutter speeds of up to 900 seconds in manual mode. This is something photographers have been asking of Nikon for a long time, and it is very exciting to finally see in one of their cameras.
Other upgrades on the D780 include focus shift shooting, touchscreen capabilities, and a longer battery life of 2260 versus 1230 shots per charge (though a large part of this improvement is due to the D780’s removal of a flash; the CIPA standard takes flash shooting into account when measuring battery life, and flash drains the battery quite quickly).
Build and Design
The Nikon D750 and D780 are largely similar in design, but there are a few changes you may want to be aware of. Here’s a comparison of the cameras’ rear layouts:
The biggest change is that the D780 adds a dedicated AF-On button, so you no longer need to assign the AE-L/AF-L button in order to enable back-button focusing.
Other, smaller changes include shuffling the live view button up to the top, moving around the i and info buttons, and moving the AE-L/AF-L button down a bit. Also, the negative magnification button which once doubled as an ISO control is now doubling as a metering control instead.
And here’s how the top layout compares:
Again, the changes are minor. The only important change is that the metering button on the top has been replaced with an ISO button (a welcome change, in my opinion), and then shifted to the right.
Recommendations
Like most of these comparisons, the right choice between the Nikon D750 and D780 is all about price.
The D750 is an older DSLR, and its price reflects that. It costs $1500 new and routinely sells for under $900 used in good condition. By comparison, the D780 is a brand new camera on the market, and it sells new for $2300. That’s a pretty huge difference given the similarities between these cameras.
Are the D780’s upgrades worth the price? That’s up to you. Personally, I still consider the D750 to be one of the best values in Nikon’s lineup, especially used, for photographers on a budget. The D780 is absolutely the more advanced camera, but how many of its new features are must-haves?
If you shoot a lot of video, the new camera is worth the price. The D780 is lightyears ahead of the D750 in video quality, with 4K shooting, phase detect autofocus, and 10-bit log output capabilities. Otherwise, if budget is an issue, I would strongly consider the D750. The other benefits of the D780 are still quite good, and they may be enough to put the camera over the line for you… but for a price difference of $800 (or more if you go used), I’d rather buy the D750 and a good lens.
Comments
One more comparison comes to mind. Would you go for a new D780 or used D850? When time comes to replace one of my D750s this question will keep me awake at night :))) Would love to hear your thoughts. Thanks for publishing the article so quickly!
I second this request, at this price point the comparison between D780 and D850 is much more interesting.
Hi Kat, I think DSLR still appeal because of AF-D, AF old lenses, among which there are still some gems (i.e 85mm AF-D f/1.4, 80-200 AF-D f/2.8, …)
Who owns them cannot use in AF mode with FTZ. This is, I think, the only true reason, and apart the AF performances with fast moving subjects where still DSLRs seem to be better than ML.
Sebastiano
I agree, that would be an interesting and important comparison due to similar price of two models.
Yes, I think Nikon have got a problem here with the D780’s price. There are many very good condition D850s available second hand for £2200 (the UK D780 price) if not less, and the D850 is better in all areas apart from video (possibly high-ISO DR, but that is not a huge difference).
Additionally, you can get a new Z6 with 24-70mm for £2000, or a second hand Z6 with FTZ for £1200, which is basically the same camera, and save yourself £1000! Unless the D780 has some amazing new features I’ve overlooked (drop down EVF? ;->), I think it needs to be priced about £500 cheaper (£1700) just to compete.
I agree it is overpriced for now but as all Nikon cameras are on their release. My guess & bet is that this one will drop quickly under 2K (a year or two max) to reach $1700/1800 new
I would go for a used D850. The D850 is built better and with larger AF point count.
I own both D750 and D850. If you are into the D750 because you love it’s high iso capacity, go for the D780. D850 is clumsy in that department… the time where 45/50mp sensor will match 20/24mp sensor just isn’t there yet ;)
I’d like to know why Nikon wastes time and money on this, and doesn’t focus on mirrorless cameras
It’s estimated that about 2% of active Nikon cameras in use are Z mount. The roadmap for Z mount exists but it will take time. D780 is more expensive than the 750 and one might argue the new model will actually help the company, having the scale in mind.
Thank you Spencer for your article!
Even if it’s not a perfect camera it promises to be a great camera for most of the photographers, from enthusiasts to pro not needing the high res (and more expensive) D850 or the D5/new coming D6. Like me, for example, owning some AF-D lenses that I expect to use like on Z6 when in live view benefitting from AF (a great lack, for me).
To me, something could have been introduced without “disturbing” neither D850/D5/new coming D6 nor the top Dx D500, and without too many investments. That is, rear illuminated body buttons as D500, the same bw top LCD as D500 or D850, with more info displayed.
Also, AF joystick would have been a plus, and the possibility to assign/customize QUAL and “i” buttons, lets say to assign to other functions without let the rear LCD switch ON.
And to me, honestly, an improved ergonomics respect to U1/U2. AFAIK, the current U1/U2 (U3 in Z serie) implementation on the top left dial forces to use one of PASM modes.
A different concept, and less usable than the possibility to quickly recall any setting combination via U modes (say the old “banks”) and “overlay” to the PASM mode in use.
That would have been a benefit, since i.e. AF settings, # af points, and all useful to a “shooting mode” could have been used in combination to the selected PASM mode, that is the photographer can keep it and change all the rest.
WIth such implementation (U dial or button separated, and switching among U1, U2, .. modes via main dial) the presence of an “U” mode on the dial could have been a plus too. By this you could also have hade the same behaviour as the current U1/U2 implementation, for those who like to set it. But to me this would have been usefuless, so, in hort, I had thrown U1/U2 away from the top dial :).
This apart, and despite the D750 that missed the AF-ON I often use on my D300, I think it’s a great camera.
Now I know why the D750 was selling at such a low price over the holidays :-)
So they improved the focus system and the live view focus but it is still 51 AF points?
It is with the OVF but it jumps to 273 with eye AF when you switch to LV (and bursts to 12fps… and -6IL for focusing )
I’d rather buy the Z6 than the 780
One difference between the D750 and D780 that you didn’t discuss is the weight. 840gm vs. 750gm is significant to me. At 840gm you are getting close to the weight of the D850’s 915gm.
How about a grip ? Some claim there are no electronic connections on the bottomplate for a grip ?
my 0.02$ comment:
I bought a used D800 last spring and since that date my D750 is sleeping in my camera drawer. The D750 is a great camera but having 36K pixels vs 24K makes a huge difference, specially while shooting landscape in good light . If this new camera was over 30K pixels it would attract much more buyers.
Thanks
Hello. I paid so much for the new D850
Thanks for this one Spencer !
I am far away from being close to a pro and use two D750 bodies for wildlife and nature, but being equipped with glass like the 500 f4 G and its laptop version, the 500 f5.6 PF, because I like build and picture quality and I don’t like to make compromises during the rare occasions where I can go out and practice my hobby. I would have loved to use a body mix for different purpose and situations in the field, but due to the benefits the D750 gives to someone like me I decided to have two of them, so that I don’t get confused with setup, body design, button function and locations etc. when changing between bodies during shooting. I usually end up in having both bodies with different lenses fitted sitting quietly in a quiet (camouflaged) place and try to catch whatever happens in my surrounding.
The only things that gives me headache with my D750’s is the limited buffer capacity, the limitation to UHS-I cards and the fact that there is only one controller handling the two card slots (!). Why’s that ?
The buffer capacity in combination limits the number of shots that can be taken with 6 FPS in the 1st place – which would get better if it was possible to use UHS-II cards. Currently the only way to reduce the impact of this is to switch off the backup function of the 2nd card slot on the D750, because this roughly doubles the FPS rate after the buffer has run full, so that you have at least app. 2FPS left.
If the D780 had a significantly bigger buffer and one separate controller per card slot it would probably my next camera. Otherwise I don’t see a point to the D750 for somebody focussing on photography rather than video.
Are their any indications, when you, Nasim or anybody else at PL can get hands on a D780 to find out