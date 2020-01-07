Nikon D750 vs D780

Now that Nikon has released the D780, a lot of photographers are wondering just how it compares to the earlier Nikon D750. Certainly, the two cameras share a lot of DNA – but the D780 has a lot of little differences that add up to make a more advanced camera overall.

Specifications

Let’s start with the specifications differences between these two DSLRs:

Camera Feature Nikon D750 Nikon D780 Sensor Resolution 24.3 Million 24.5 Million Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 35.9 x 24.0 mm 35.9 x 23.9 mm Sensor Pixel Size 5.9µ 5.9µ Low Pass Filter Yes Yes Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Image Size 6,016 x 4,016 6,048 x 4,024 Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-12,800 ISO 100-51,200 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 50, ISO 25,600-51,200 ISO 50, ISO 102,400-204,800 Image Processor EXPEED 4 EXPEED 6 Viewfinder Type Pentaprism Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage 100%, 0.70x 100%, 0.70x Built-in Flash Yes, with flash commander mode No Storage Media 2x SD (UHS-I) 2x SD (UHS-II) Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter No Yes Continuous Shooting Speed 6.5 FPS 7 FPS (viewfinder); 12 FPS (live view with silent shooting and 12-bit RAW) Max Shutter Speed 1/4000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 900 sec Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Exposure Metering Sensor 91,000-pixel RGB sensor 180,000-pixel RGB sensor Highlight Weighted Metering Yes Yes Full aperture metering during Live View for stills Yes Yes Live View Focus System Contrast-Detect 273-point On-Sensor Phase Detect Autofocus System Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX II Advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX II with improved algorithm Number of AF Points 51 AF points, 15 cross-type 51 AF points, 15 cross-type Detection Range (f/2 standardized) -3 to +19 EV -3 to +19 EV viewfinder; -6 to +17 EV live view AF Detection Up to f/8 (11 AF points) Up to f/8 (11 AF points) Video Capability Yes Yes Video Output MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed Video Maximum Record Time 20 min in 60p, 30 min in 30p 20 min in 4K, 30 min in 1080p medium quality Video Maximum Resolution 1920 x 1080 (1080p) @ 60p 3,840 x 2,160 (4K) @ 30p; 1080p at 120p Video Maximum Quality 8-bit over HDMI 10-bit N-log over HDMI Audio Recording Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Highlight Display (Zebra Stripes) in Live View Yes Yes Interval Timer Exposure Smoothing Yes Yes Timelapse Exposure Smoothing Yes Yes Number of Images in Timelapse / Int Timer 9,999 9,999 LCD Size and Type 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Tilting 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Touchscreen LCD Resolution 1,229,000 dots 2,359,000 dots HDR Support Yes Yes One Click Zoom Yes Yes Exposure Bracketing 2 to 5 frames in steps of 2 or 3 EV

2 to 9 frames in steps of 1/3, 1/2, 2/3 or 1 EV 2 to 5 frames in steps of 2 or 3 EV

2 to 9 frames in steps of 1/3, 1/2, 2/3 or 1 EV White Balance Bracketing 2-9 exposures in 1, 2, or 3 EV increments 2-9 exposures in 1, 2, or 3 EV increments Focus Shift Shooting No Yes Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi Functionality Built-in Built-in Battery EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery EN-EL15b Lithium-ion Battery Battery Life 1230 shots (CIPA) 2260 shots (CIPA) Battery Charger MH-25a Quick Charger MH-25a Quick Charger Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes USB Version 3.0 3.1 Weight (Body Only, Includes Batteries) 26.5 oz (750 g) 29.6 oz (840 g) Dimensions 140.5 x 113 x 78 mm 143.5 x 115.5 x 76 mm MSRP Price $1499 (as of article publication) $2299 (as of article publication)

As you can see, there are a lot of differences here, most of which are in the D780’s favor – aside from price, of course.

On the surface, two of the biggest specifications, pixel count and focusing system, remain the same. This may seem perplexing given how much time has passed; the D750 was announced in September of 2014, compared to January 2020 for the D780.

However, the D780’s sensor is actually likely to be significantly improved. It is a BSI (backside illuminated) sensor with dual gain ISO, unlike the D750. We’ve already seen newer 24 megapixel sensors (specifically that on the Nikon Z6) beat the D750’s sensor head to head at high ISOs. It would be very surprising if the D780 were not similar in that regard.

In terms of focusing, although the D750 and D780 have the same system on paper, the D780 “inherits the AF algorithm” from the flagship D5, according to Nikon. It also has a more advanced metering system than the D750, which should help track moving subjects in difficult conditions. However, it remains to be seen just how much or little of an improvement this turns out to be in the field.

The other differences are where the D780 really shines. It has much better video specifications than the D750 (indeed, borrowed largely from the Nikon Z6’s excellent video specifications). That’s alongside the D780’s rapid-fire 12 FPS shooting, assuming you’re shooting 12-bit RAWs in the camera’s silent live view mode.

Personally, as a landscape photographer, one of the most interesting benefits of the D780 is that it allows shutter speeds of up to 900 seconds in manual mode. This is something photographers have been asking of Nikon for a long time, and it is very exciting to finally see in one of their cameras.

Other upgrades on the D780 include focus shift shooting, touchscreen capabilities, and a longer battery life of 2260 versus 1230 shots per charge (though a large part of this improvement is due to the D780’s removal of a flash; the CIPA standard takes flash shooting into account when measuring battery life, and flash drains the battery quite quickly).

Build and Design

The Nikon D750 and D780 are largely similar in design, but there are a few changes you may want to be aware of. Here’s a comparison of the cameras’ rear layouts:

The biggest change is that the D780 adds a dedicated AF-On button, so you no longer need to assign the AE-L/AF-L button in order to enable back-button focusing.

Other, smaller changes include shuffling the live view button up to the top, moving around the i and info buttons, and moving the AE-L/AF-L button down a bit. Also, the negative magnification button which once doubled as an ISO control is now doubling as a metering control instead.

And here’s how the top layout compares:

Again, the changes are minor. The only important change is that the metering button on the top has been replaced with an ISO button (a welcome change, in my opinion), and then shifted to the right.

Recommendations

Like most of these comparisons, the right choice between the Nikon D750 and D780 is all about price.

The D750 is an older DSLR, and its price reflects that. It costs $1500 new and routinely sells for under $900 used in good condition. By comparison, the D780 is a brand new camera on the market, and it sells new for $2300. That’s a pretty huge difference given the similarities between these cameras.

Are the D780’s upgrades worth the price? That’s up to you. Personally, I still consider the D750 to be one of the best values in Nikon’s lineup, especially used, for photographers on a budget. The D780 is absolutely the more advanced camera, but how many of its new features are must-haves?

If you shoot a lot of video, the new camera is worth the price. The D780 is lightyears ahead of the D750 in video quality, with 4K shooting, phase detect autofocus, and 10-bit log output capabilities. Otherwise, if budget is an issue, I would strongly consider the D750. The other benefits of the D780 are still quite good, and they may be enough to put the camera over the line for you… but for a price difference of $800 (or more if you go used), I’d rather buy the D750 and a good lens.