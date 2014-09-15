As we have already pointed out in our announcement, the Nikon D750 shares quite a bit with the D610 when it comes to size, ergonomics and resolution. There are, however, some big differences in terms of autofocus performance, with the D750 employing top of the line autofocus system borrowed from the new D810 with superior ability to focus in low light. Let’s take a closer look at the camera specifications and see the differences between these cameras. Please keep in mind that this comparison is purely based on specifications. A detailed comparisons of all the features and their real world relevance will be provided in our upcoming review.

Let’s take a look at how the two cameras compare:

Nikon D750 vs D610 Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon D750 Nikon D610 Sensor Resolution 24.3 Million 24.3 Million Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 35.9×24.0mm 35.9×24.0mm Sensor Pixel Size 5.9µ 5.9µ Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Image Size 6,016 x 4,016 6,016 x 4,016 Image Processor EXPEED 4 EXPEED 3 Viewfinder Type Pentaprism Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Built-in Flash Yes, with flash commander mode Yes, with flash commander mode Storage Media 2x SD 2x SD Continuous Shooting Speed 6.5 FPS 6 FPS Max Shutter Speed 1/4000 to 30 sec 1/4000 to 30 sec Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Shutter Durability 150,000 cycles 150,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor 91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III 2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-12,800 ISO 100-6,400 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 50, ISO 25,600-51,200 ISO 50, ISO 12,800-25,600 Autofocus System Multi-CAM 3500FX II Multi-CAM 4800FX Number of AF Points 51 AF points, 15 cross-type 39 AF points, 9 cross-type Detection Range -3 to +19 EV (ISO 100, 68°F/20°C) -1 to 19 EV (ISO 100, 68°F/20°C) AF Detection Up to f/8 (11 AF points) Up to f/8 (7 AF points) Video Capability Yes Yes Video Output MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed Video Maximum Record Time 20 min in 60p, 30 min in 30p 20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p Video Maximum Resolution 1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p 1920×1080 (1080p) @ 30p, 25p, 24p Enhanced Video Features Yes No Audio Recording Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) LCD Size and Type 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Tilting 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD LCD Resolution 1,229,000 dots 921,000 dots HDR Support Yes Yes One Click Zoom Yes No Picture Controls 8 7 White Balance Bracketing 2-9 exposures in 1, 2, or 3EV increments 2 or 3 exposures in 1, 2 or 3EV increments Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi Functionality Built-in Eye-Fi Compatible, WU-1B, UT-1 Battery EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery Battery Life 1,230 shots (CIPA) 900 shots (CIPA) Battery Charger MH-25a Quick Charger MH-25 Quick Charger Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes USB Version 3.0 2.0 Weight (Body Only) 26.5 oz. (750g) 26.8 oz. (760g) Dimensions 140.5 x 113 x 78mm 141 x 113 x 82mm MSRP Price $2,299 (as introduced) $2,099 (as introduced)

If you are interested in seeing the buffer comparison between the D750 and the D610, please see this article.

The biggest feature differences are faster and newer processor, 1 stop improvement in the native ISO range and the updated Multi-CAM 3500 FX II autofocus system used on the D750, with the ability to focus at -3 EV (compared to -1 EV on the D610), much better movie features, tilting LCD, built-in Wi-Fi, improved battery life and better body build using a combination of magnesium alloy and carbon fiber, instead of magnesium alloy and plastic. There are a few other advantages to the D750 that the D610 does not have, such as the one click zoom capability (which is huge for me personally), but none of those are as important as the autofocus improvements.