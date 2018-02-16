As we have already pointed out in our announcement, the Nikon D750 shares quite a bit with the D610 when it comes to size, ergonomics and resolution. There are, however, some big differences in terms of autofocus performance, with the D750 employing top of the line autofocus system borrowed from the new D810 with superior ability to focus in low light. Let’s take a closer look at the camera specifications and see the differences between these cameras. Please keep in mind that this comparison is purely based on specifications. A detailed comparisons of all the features and their real world relevance will be provided in our upcoming review.
Let’s take a look at how the two cameras compare:
Nikon D750 vs D610 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D750
|Nikon D610
|Sensor Resolution
|24.3 Million
|24.3 Million
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9×24.0mm
|35.9×24.0mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|5.9µ
|5.9µ
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6,016 x 4,016
|6,016 x 4,016
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 4
|EXPEED 3
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Built-in Flash
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Storage Media
|2x SD
|2x SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|6.5 FPS
|6 FPS
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
|Shutter Durability
|150,000 cycles
|150,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-12,800
|ISO 100-6,400
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 50, ISO 25,600-51,200
|ISO 50, ISO 12,800-25,600
|Autofocus System
|Multi-CAM 3500FX II
|Multi-CAM 4800FX
|Number of AF Points
|51 AF points, 15 cross-type
|39 AF points, 9 cross-type
|Detection Range
|-3 to +19 EV (ISO 100, 68°F/20°C)
|-1 to 19 EV (ISO 100, 68°F/20°C)
|AF Detection
|Up to f/8 (11 AF points)
|Up to f/8 (7 AF points)
|Video Capability
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Output
|MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed
|MOV, Compressed and Uncompressed
|Video Maximum Record Time
|20 min in 60p, 30 min in 30p
|20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 30p, 25p, 24p
|Enhanced Video Features
|Yes
|No
|Audio Recording
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|LCD Size and Type
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD Tilting
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,229,000 dots
|921,000 dots
|HDR Support
|Yes
|Yes
|One Click Zoom
|Yes
|No
|Picture Controls
|8
|7
|White Balance Bracketing
|2-9 exposures in 1, 2, or 3EV increments
|2 or 3 exposures in 1, 2 or 3EV increments
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Wi-Fi Functionality
|Built-in
|Eye-Fi Compatible, WU-1B, UT-1
|Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Life
|1,230 shots (CIPA)
|900 shots (CIPA)
|Battery Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|MH-25 Quick Charger
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Version
|3.0
|2.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|26.5 oz. (750g)
|26.8 oz. (760g)
|Dimensions
|140.5 x 113 x 78mm
|141 x 113 x 82mm
|MSRP Price
|$2,299 (as introduced)
|$2,099 (as introduced)
If you are interested in seeing the buffer comparison between the D750 and the D610, please see this article.
The biggest feature differences are faster and newer processor, 1 stop improvement in the native ISO range and the updated Multi-CAM 3500 FX II autofocus system used on the D750, with the ability to focus at -3 EV (compared to -1 EV on the D610), much better movie features, tilting LCD, built-in Wi-Fi, improved battery life and better body build using a combination of magnesium alloy and carbon fiber, instead of magnesium alloy and plastic. There are a few other advantages to the D750 that the D610 does not have, such as the one click zoom capability (which is huge for me personally), but none of those are as important as the autofocus improvements.
Comments
Among the improvements to AF are the phase detectors on the sensor, which you did not mention. I would also point out that the D750 is made of carbon fiber, not plastic, so it remains to be seen whether its build quality equals the magnesium allow bodied cameras or not; it would appear to be better than the D610 in this respect too.
Carbon fibre on its own looks like cotton fibres (although black :-)).
In reality carbon fibre is used with a ‘plastic’ to bind it together.
Same as ‘Fibreglass’ is not used on its own but as a matrix with a ‘plastic’.
Normally the ‘fibre’ content is < 50% of the matrix (also known as a 'composite') so the correct choice of the 'plastic' is just as, or more, important than the fibre that's used.
'Plastics' are not the 'inferior materials' that some like to think they are. They've come a long way in the last 100 years or so.
Consider things like F1 racing car bodies, helicopter blades and even the humble plastic boxes you use in your microwave and your refrigerator, cold drink bottles etc, etc.
“…. the phase detectors on the sensor…”
I checked at both D610’s and D750’s official specification here
imaging.nikon.com/lineu…0/spec.htm
imaging.nikon.com/lineu…0/spec.htm
Both have autofocus sensor module with TTL phase detection.
Even in the live view mode, both use the same Contrast-detect AF.
Only difference is D610’s Multi-CAM 4800FX and D750’s Multi-CAM 3500 II
However, please enlighten me if I misunderstand.
Tonio, there are no phase detection pixels on the sensor – not sure where you got that from. Also, I mentioned that the D750 has a combination of magnesium alloy and carbon fiber.
Re PD on the sensor — I must have misread (wishful thinking?) it or believed a rumor. In any event, I think carbon fiber is an advantage relative to the D610 and perhaps the D810 (but quality of weather sealing is another issue). I use my AEL button for AF-ON on both my D7000 and D600 and am happy with that. Seems to me the D750 is a lovely body, but I think I’ll wait for its successor. The 20mm f1.8 is very compelling though. All we need now is a new 135mm.
PLEASE Nikon lineup needs a new Nano coated 180mm before a 135mm (or both is OK too). Existing (excellent) 85mm N is to close to 135mm if they just come out with one of them.
Nice to see Nikon mixing it up!
I have a D600 and a D810 and almost always use single focal point back button focus, so I don’t often challenge my AF system with Auto settings. With that being said and acknowledging that the new D750 has a superior AF, if you can’t make great images with a D600/610, the D750 isn’t going to help you… The IQ possible with the D600 is outstanding, and they are selling used for $11-1200! Get TWO!!! :)
I will be very interested in hearing from someone who decides to upgrade from a D600/610 what their thoughts are…
Duffy
After using a D810, my primary reason for wanting to upgrade my D600 to the D750 is the AF. I have a lot of confidence in the D810’s AF so I find that I’m reviewing shots a whole lot less frequently now. I’d like the same confidence in my second body as well.
Lawrence,
I can see your point. It is simply not my experience. I still have greater confidence in my D600. I review for exposure compensation and then just fire away. I still don’t have that confidence in my D810. I’m hoping with continued use I will “get it under my fingertips.”
Thanks for your thoughtful response.
Duffy
That’s really interesting! My D600 seemed to be totally fine with modern AF-S lenses but I had trouble getting any screw driven AF lenses to nail focus at wider apertures. I used to review portraits for eye focus constantly whenever I used my 135 f/2 but I find the D810 a lot more accurate with it. Maybe it’s just the face detection with group area AF working it’s magic but I’m really impressed. I’m a primes guy so I like having two bodies at shoots so I really want to upgrade my D600 to the D750 to take advantage of that..
I have the same problem with my d7100 as well. All my older lenses are useless on it, 20mm, 35mm. Even the light metering set to spot doesn’t work properly.
I have a D7100 and I always use an old 35-70AF 2.8 and it always works very fine.
I used AI 50 1-4 and 85 2.0 without any problems (but manual focus which depends on my eyesight that is not as good as it used to be).
D7100 has an AF system very similar to the newest FF body.
Now I’m thinking to upgrade to an FF sensor to shoot in low light using higher ISO.
In response to Duffy:
I agree.
If someone can’t make solid images with their current rig, then the issue most likely isn’t that they don’t own all the newest and best perks in an upcoming model. Rather, it’s one’s lack of ability. I have the 610 and I’m perfectly happy with how it performs, knowing all too well that there are more superior cameras to be had. As a matter of fact, I rarely use it, unless some project demands I use digital. I’m quite happy using my old manual film cameras, in and out of the studio. We’ve reached a point where cameras are being spat out like gingerbread cookies. They all basically do the same thing, perform equally, to one degree or another at certain price points and unless there is a huge jump in technology, there’s little reason to buy the latest one every six months. A full-frame 24MP camera, with all the basic and necessary abilities for making a photo, are enough for me and most anyone who knows their way around a camera. If for some reason your images aren’t turning out as good as anyone else’s, then it might be the lens or the user.
Cheers!
RD
Too right! I use a d7000 mainly with a Tamron 17-50mm and it is so good I can’t imagine wanting/needing anything else, even for the semi-pro newspaper work I do. One great byproduct of the new camera craze is that great older ones can be picked up for a song. I bought a barely used Panasonic G2 for $US120 and it is brilliant outdoors as a light walkaround. It’s ergonomics are incredible and the image quality is good enough. Someone paid close to $1000 for that 3 or 4 years ago.
I like your style, Pietro!
I have to agree entirely with your follow-up and the fact that we disregard some of those high-end rigs from a few years ago. Of course, most of mine are pushing 20 and 25 years, but nonetheless, effective for my style of work. I imagine there’s a landfill somewhere with heaps of rather contemporary cameras oxidizing in the ground; discarded because they were replaced by a model six months down the road.
Sad and wasteful.
Cheers, mate.
RD
I have d610 since march 2014 in august it was broken (something with shutter). I sent it to repair by warranty to Nikon service. They said they changed the shutter – after 20-30 shots everything happened again, if it will happen again after second repair – I will definately change for d750 or even for canon – very dissapointing :(((
Occasionally things go awry even in the best of situations. Nikon replaced my shutter on my D600 and I have shot thousands of images, with no issues what-so-ever. Good luck to you and keep the Faith…!
Do you know if the 750’s viewfinder is better/brighter?
Rany, nothing was said about the viewfinder, so it is probably the same. The OLED screen is new though
HI!, yes, the viewfinder is brighter on D750. I own a d610 and used both cameras.
A lot of people are upset with Nikon for clearly dumbing down D750. It should have been called D650. Seriously, 1/4000 SS and 1/200 Flash Xsync??? They are just afraid to repeat the same mistake they did by releasing D700 which truly was just as good as D3 + image dust cleaner. People stopped buying D3 after D700 came out. So Nikon does not want to do the same mistake and clearly dumbing down D750. I want to see someone ask Nikon reps at Photokina why they needed to have 1/4000 and 1/200 on D750 and see them weasel out of the true answer.
I am truly disappointed with these two points too, which immediately hindered me from buying D750.
Welcome to the club. :)
David,
Didn’t the D3 and the D700 have equal megapixels? If your comment is comparing the strategy for the D750 and the D810, I think it falls apart because of this inequity. If the shutter/sync specs were the same as the D810, the D750 would still not be “just as good.”
Duffy
1/4000 @100ISO = 1/8000 @200ISO …same thing guys.
what if they want 1/[email protected]?
Nope. 1/8000 is the fastest shutter speed. Since applications require it. Saying it’s the same at a higher iso is comparing apples and oranges.
I think his point was that the d3 had a base exposure of 200, making the lowest exposure equivalent to eachother. Either way, I don’t see a lot of advantages to 1/8000 sec shutter speed for most photographers. If you need less light just stick an ND filter on.
The point is not EV, but speed. If you want to freeze certain situations, 1/8000 is necessary. period. You adjust the the aperture to that need. Increasing iso doesn’t help. I agree these situations are not norm for most people but this fundamental concept cannot be confused as a mix-n-match of A/S/I (aperture/shutter/iso).
I agree the max shutter speed should have been faster in the D750 after all the D7000 and D7100 (my past and present cameras) have 1/8000 sec. I don’t shoot a lot of action stuff, but when I need to shoot at air shows or motorbikes etc, I want the option of the 1/4000 – 1/8000 range to freeze action. I will be sticking with DX until Nikon give us what they should have done and that’s a D810 with a 24 mp sensor. And I cant see that affecting the sales of the D810 because the smaller sensor is why a lot of us where looking at the D610/750 in the first place but we don’t want FX version of a D90 or D5300.
Shouldn’t it be 1/8000 @ 100 ISO = 1/4000 @ 200 ISO?
No. Cutting the iso from 200 to 100 will reduce light by 1 stop. Reducing 1/8000 to 1/4000 will yield the same ev of 1 stop. 4000 @ 100 is a 1 stop faster shutter and 1 stop slower iso. 8000 @ 200 is 1 stop slower (less light slower) shutter and 1 stop faster iso. 1/8000 @ 100 iso will be 4 times less light than 1/4000 @ 200 iso
The D750 ppears to be an awsome camera. People clamor for more megapixels, but it takes exceptional technique and high quality glass to extract all 36MP as with the D810. I would really like to see a comparison of image quality differences between 24 and 36 MP up to a 20″x24″ print, at normal viewing distances. If there is no descernable difference why spend all that money?
Cropping!!
It actually “takes exceptional technique and high quality glass to extract all” 24 MP as well…
Amen!
I’m curious about the raw buffer. If it can hold 15 frames or so that would be valuable for lowlight sports. That said at nearly $2300 I think a used D3s ($2500 ish used) is a better idea for me
That buffer seems small considering they have upgraded the AF system so much. Good enough for some sports but BIF will be more challenging. I would love to upgrade for the AF system (I have D600) but the buffer capacity is holding me back.
Request for a D750 and D810 comparison
Hi Nasim,
A burst duration/buffer comparison like the one you posted for D810 between D810 and D750 would be very useful. I remember you arrived at the numbers just looking at the published memory limits. I have a feeling Nikon has crippled D750 in this regard.
Thanks for the informative articles.
Regards,
Harsha
Found this –
www.dpreview.com/forum…t/54367073
Looks like buffer can hold about 4-4.5 seconds (28 files) of 14-bit lossless compressed files. Will be nice to know if once the buffer is full, it can continue to shoot at a slow rate like the D810. Will be nice to see your systematic analysis anyway.
Cheers,
Harsha
Hi Nassim, so what exactly about the sensor, does the D610 and the D750 have the same 24mp sensor ?
What about the low light performance? If I look at this on DXO 610 (2925) vs 810 (2853) www.dxomark.com/Camer…___963_915 –
how do you think the 610 would compare in this matter to the 750 ?
I understand you did not test it yet, but what are your thoughts on this matter.
I would really like to know the difference of the two sensors and the low light performance.
Jonathan, it seems to be the same sensor, only with the addition of an AA filter. I don’t think Nikon’s made up its mind whether they want to include AA filters in their future products or not. :)
High ISO performance should basically be the same but, as you said, we will know for certain once we actually test the cameras. At this moment, this is merely speculation and we try to keep it to a minimum.
Jonathan,
If you look at DXO the D600 had a low light of 2980 with a dynamic range of 14.2. The D610 gained in dynamic range to 14.4, but lost some in low light with a 2925. I realize the D810 is a different sensor, but it has a dynamic range of 14.8 (astounding) with less low light at 2853 (exactly like the D800, but not up to the D800E’s 2979). Are we seeing a trend toward more dynamic range but less low light perfromance?
An interesting side note, my D810 is slightly noisier than my D600 at higher ISOs in actual use, but the noise is easier to fix in post. The noise has a slightly different quality, which I’m not able to put a name to…
Duffy
I have a question:
Why do some cameras have AA filter and OLPF and others not? Where is the MP point ( if it’s a MP related issue, or sensor pixel density ) to go for it and when not?
Besides, it’s a pity they didn’t put the D700/D8xx left command center where you can select iso, b/w, exposure and quality without watching it, placing the “scene/mode wheel” instead.
Hi Dino
I have always been a fan of the left hand 4 button command centre using it on every Nikon line as it progresses. I have also snubbed the type used on models including this D750.
However it has only just hit me that this is exactly what I want!!!! When taking photos on any type of assignment I never touch those buttons apart from ISO. I shoot RAW and have that set up with Auto WB. This never changes. I vey rarely bracket photos. However I DO switch back and forth between Aperture priority with auto ISO and Manual. I often end up fiddling with the mode elector and having to look at it when changing…then I forget to turn of auto iso when on manual. With this setup everything is taken care of, I can set up U1 and U2 and be done with it, not even having to move my eye fro the viewfinder.
So to me, that 4 button selector really has little value. Sure the scene mode doesn’t have any use but the rest is actually really practical. For this reason alone I am seriously thinking about dropping my D800 for this
thank you
For the first time in a while, Nikon have introduced a camera that excitesme, and that I think might just be a worthy upgrade from my D7000.
But two questions remain un-answered:
The first is the buffer size, and the second is the battery type and life.
I await your first hands-on test with bated breath!
Apparently, battery is good for 4,000 clicks. That is pretty amazing.
Hi, I think you have the LCD wrong – according to Nikon it’s a smaller screen, 3″, but the number of dots is correct.
Simon,
the screen in 3.2″ in size, you can check by following this link.
Have a great day!
Sorry! My mistake, or whomever’s it was where I read it! It looks so much smaller than the 600’s though.
D750 is what a D610 should be to begin with. Recent Nikon marketing scheme is quite disappointing.
You could say the D4s is what the F4 should have been to begin with! Nikon can only make the camera tech that they have at the time. Technology evolves slowly I’m afraid. Lessons learnt lead to small advances.
No, in this case you are wrong even though your reasoning is sound.
D610 would never have been released last year if D600 would have been without issues.
D610 was a panic fix of the oil spray problem in D600.
This D750 is the since long time planned replacement for D600.
Normally that camera would get the name D610.
But as that name already was occupied and the whole D6X0 series already had got such bad rumor Nikon decided to give it the name D750 (not D710 as it is not the replacement for D700) instead.
I like your logic, makes sense…To me anyway :-)
The buffer size is confirmed. It is same like D610. Hopeless. Nikon clearly deduct something for money & add them to D810 so that D700 mistake is not repeated. If you want more spend money. But actually it will cripple the camera & many prospective buyer & wildlife & sports shooter who really need the buffer will go for upcoming 7D marK II. The marketing strategy may back fire.
www.nikon.com.au/en_AU…features/7
It’s a bit of a shame my D610 is less than a year old, and although it really is a lovely camera, the one thing I wish (rarely) is that the AF was a bit faster AF-c mode and maybe even in darker environments. Mostly I’m also using back-button focus on the centre spot, and every now and again, I wish I could go a bit wider than the cluster allows. I’m not really bothered about the other improvements ( boosted ISO, video, etc).
Is it a big enough improvement to consider upgrading so early? I don’t think so. There are still points that should have been improved on the D750 (flash sync and max shutter speeds!), to warrant a wait for a couple of years for the next itineration when an upgrade makes more sense.
What they should have been the case was that the released a junior version of the D810. Same camera, same body just 24Mp and called it the D810j (junior) something and made it a bit cheaper than the D810. I bet more people would have bought that, even at higher cost than the D750.
For me, my X-E1 is due an upgrade and I’d probably spend the money on the X-T1 with its new 1/32000 electronic shutter. I think Nikon are going to miss the boat with innovation, by the time my D610 is due to be upgraded – they’ll probably be on the D760 by then with its new and amazing 1/5000 max shutter!
Thanks for the comparison Nasim!
Daniel
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for the prompt Nikon news. Just 1 thing came across my mind is that many users are complaining lack of fps as deal breaker for them in D750. I notice that there is no information mention by nikon about d750 fps with grip. I am sure Nikon knew what d700 users want and theres a reason for them crippling this fps as not to hurt the d4s sales. well, it makes sense in business perspective.
However, they did not mention with grip doing 6.5fps either. i suspect Nikon is watching closely the sales reaction towards d750 and if d750 is well received, then 6.5 fps with grip will do (because it won’t territorize the d4s sales) but if it turns out bad reception, i think they will release a firmware update to make it 8 fps with grip (eating into d4s sales).
Just a thought, by no means offending the anyone or the camera.
Hi Nasim and thank you for your useful comments as usual.
Based on the information provided on the dpreview website the Nikon D750 has the 91,000 pixel RGB sensor like nikon D810.
I think that Nikon put the AA filter back on the D750 to prevent Moire on the video recordings, as they are very serious about the video capabilities of the D750, probably more than on any other Nikon camera so far.
Nasim, what do you think about the (possible) reasons and consequenses of omitting the AF-ON button on the D750? Since I learned to work with the AF-ON button I find it quite useful and actually would not want to do without it anymore.
Hi Nassim, excuse me that I wrote your name wrong in the question before.
I quess I found my answer here in the ISO performance www.youtube.com/watch…TlPA60LYes
The D610 looks quit the same, if so not better at 3200, what do you think?
Best regards, Jonathan
Do you think the 1/4000 top shutter is any indication on the durability of the D750 shutter mechanism? vs the D800/D810 or possibly borrowed from the D600/D610?
Thanks!
Stash
Stash, most likely they share the same shutter mechanism, which is not bad by any means – the D610’s shutter works quite well. It was the D600 that had a problem…
Nikon will replace the shutter on any D600 for zip, you don’t even need any proof of purchase. The D600 is a smoking camera… I was very reluctant to consider one because I had read all kinds of negativity in comments and reviews, but when I first used one I was blown away at the IQ. DXOMark didn’t rate it a 94 for nothing! A friend of mine won the blue ribbon for “Night Time” photography in the San Diego County Fair (which is a pretty big deal) using a D600… For the record, I also have a D810 and you’d be hard pressed to tell the difference in 99% of the shots as compared to those of the D600. And I’m talking tripod, mirror-up/remote with excellent glass…
Duffy
I’m interested and impressed in the new autofocus module.
D750 uses Multi-CAM 3500FX II (second generation) whereas both D4 and D810 use the first generation of 3500FX module.
Let’s wait for the focus test.
Now after reading here and several more sites it’s clear to me; this is indeed a D610 upgrade, why anyone would buy a D610?
I bought the D610 earlier this year, not knowing the D750 was coming out. I like the D610 a lot as an upgrade from my D7000 (love full frame) but I would have preferred the faster AF, more AF points and the EXPEED 4 processor of the D750. I’m looking forward to your actual test of the D750 and comparison to the D610. I’m happy with my D610 that I’m not going switch to this camera, but I’m curious about the differences in end results if any. I will say that with this latest offering I’m a bit confused and frustrated with Nikon spitting out these cameras in such rapid succession.
When you do get this D750 Nasim please check how it works with the Tamron 150-600mm
What about DX mode? Is there this possibility like in D610, using DX lens?
Tks in advance.
Carlos
Carlos, not sure what you are asking, but the D750 will also shoot in DX mode, just like other cameras.
Sorry for my “bad” question…
What I’m asking for is if is there a DX mode using FX lens. For example, with a 80-200 can I have 120-300? Of course with less MPx.
Tks a lot
Carlos
Carlos, yes, there will be a crop mode available, just like on all other FX camera bodies.
İf D600 did not have dust/oil issue, D750 would be called D620 (or D650). Of course it’s more advanced than D610 but it’s not a new class, IMHO.
Ertan,
If the D600 did not have the dust oil issue (Nikon replaced my shutter mechanism, calibrated my AF as well as everything else, for free including shipping in four days!) the D750 would have been called the D610…! :)
Duffy
Duffy, that’s a good one :D
Duffy, it took years for Nikon to accept their mistake and still not all D600’s have been repaired in the world.
That’s because not all D600 needed repair.
Some were free of defects.
Exactly!
I got my D600 as soon as it came out, and it never had dust or oil issues from the manufacturing defect. It’s not a robust handling or feeling camera, but it’s served me just fine, even for sports with its “measly” frame rate and small buffer, since I’m not a machine gunner with a camera in my hands.
Ertan, D650 would probably make more sense, but I think you are right – they probably just did not want to associate this with the D6x0 line.
Maybe next year we will get the replacement for the D700 , we only want a D810 with a 24 mp sensor how hard is that. Or what about a D300s replacement?
Considering how many full frame cameras Nikon introduced in the last 18 months, I would not be surprised to see another full-frame body next year!
Greatings from Brazil. Great briefing Nassin.
I had the D610 and I liked some of the improvements you have pointed out on the D750.
I am just a little disapointed by the fact it did not come with AF-ON button neither the AF Group. Not sure this new camera would worth upgrade from D610.
Besta regards, CB
Carlos, I agree, I love the AF-ON button my other cameras and I wish Nikon kept it on all full-frame cameras…
Hi Nasim,
I´m shooting with D610 and 300mm f2.8 AF-I + TC 1.4 II , mostly birds….I´m a Hobbiest. I´m truly happy with the results and find this a remarkable combo. Exceptional camera and Glass. However my BIF keepers ratio is not a high as I would like and now this new D750 is arriving with, what it appears to be, a super AF system. I purchased the D610 just 7 months ago and I´m wondering if Nikon is reading clients minds to catch us to upgrade …. : )
Do you think it is worth the upgrade from D610 to D750 for bird photographers ? Many thanks for everything, I have learned a lot in your Website and like at very much.
Regards from Chile,
Marcos Baumann
Marcos, that’s the sad nature of the camera world today – now we have announcements every 6-12 months, which is crazy!
Yes, the D750 AF improvements should be significant over the D610. However, don’t sweat too much about it if you are happy with your D610…there will always be something better out there :)
If you have the money, go for the D810. In DX mode is still has (I think) about 15.5 megapixels, whereas the D750 only has 10.5.
Thom Hogan said if they didn’t have the D8xxx models, he would buy the D750.
www.dslrbodies.com/camer…eview.html
Peace & Happiness to everyone!
Hi, lots of things being posted about what’s hood and what’s missing and why the D810 is still so much better. Well simply it’s about what suits YOU. I love the D810/800E but I can’t live with the viewfinder. I am a spectacle wearer and the viewfinder eye point relief of 17mm is way too short (the Df with 15mm is even worse). The D600/750 has it all over the other two in this area. Life is about compromise. For this reason I would always choose the D750 over the D810. I don’t want a camera I’m cursing each time I pick it up. A camera should meet most if your needs, it will rarely deliver all of your wants.
I am spectacle wearer (-4 dioptrs) and that’s why I hesitated since years to buy a DSLR. Good to hear that the D750, the camera I actually wanna buy if not anytime some the successor is arriving, is good for spectacle wearer.
Nasim,
How did you confirm that the D750 has One Click Zoom to 100%? I’m on the Nikon site looking at the specs and I can’t see that spelled out (but I’m probably missing it). I really hope you are right but I want to confirm it myself and I guess the manual isn’t out yet. Because I’m still bummed it’s not in the D600 (I had it in the D300), my gut tells me it is something Nikon would omit. I don’t want to get my hopes up and then have them dashed.
Overall for enthusiasts, who can live without a pro build, 36 megapixels, 8 fps and a big buffer, I think the camera looks really good. From what I can tell, most everything from the D810 has been brought down. Those upgrading will save $1,000 over the D810 and get some useful (and scorned) features like tilt screen (I’d appreciate that when shooting at ground level) and wifi as a bonus. Still, I get why many people are disappointed and Nikon mislead on expectations with the name. That said, for enthusiasts who don’t need 8 fps, I think it looks really good.
Finally, I hope you’ll add the D810 to your chart because it’s going to be the D750 or D810 now for many people. For me, it would be the D750 if I upgrade.
Thanks for all the time and effort you put into providing practical, common sense advice!
Rest assured that it is on the D750. First, I saw it a video – I think one of the Nikon promo videos has the guy pressing the single center button. Second, Nikon included that feature into the D7100 and called the D750 a more advanced camera, so it would not make sense to include it from the D750…
Nasim,
Thank you – now I found what you were looking at – Excellent! I watched some of the other videos but I didn’t watch “Nikon D750: Unchained – Behind the Scenes” As you describe, the photographer specifically praises this feature (don’t we all) and the video shows it at work at the 1:37 mark in the video (www.youtube.com/watch…iNB2gooCuw).
Thanks!
I assume and hope that this will sell well. The lowish price is very helpful in this regard. The shift to SD-cards is welcomed by me (probably not so much by people with loads of CF-cards) and the weight loss is significant. I cannot rule out I will buy one once prices are down, but I wanted a D4 light (like the D700). A 24m sensor is too high. 16m is far more adequate. And the return of the AA-filter may indeed be to help the video-part, but then they should make to versions of this D750s(tills) and D750v(ideo).
/Xpanded
The CF slot in the D810 is useless to me. I have to buy larger SDs. I much prefer the two SD slots in my D600 where I can have a backup…
I really like this features but I’m waiting for the issues of D750. Sorry We have been facing issues after the D700 & D300s.
Why is the price favorable to D750 while it is $200 more expensive ?
Because it is much better value. The AF system is worth spending $200 for.
Hey Nassim
I’ve see on DPrview forum that the spread of the AF points in the D750’s is smaller than the ones in the D810’s viewfinder
I find that odd since it’s suppose to be the same AF of the D810, is it possible we’re getting DX AF system (the one from the D7100) in an FX camera again?
www.dpreview.com/forum…83?image=0
Shaul, no, that’s impossible – a DX module is actually as big as an FX module. Look at the spread on the D7100 – it stretches far more than an FX camera does. If there is a difference, it should be very minor. I would not base judgement looking at Nikon provided images – they are not always very accurate. They most likely made sketches in Photoshop/Illustrator.
If I get my hands on the D750 soon, I will post my findings ASAP, if I note any differences.
Hi Nasim
I’ll be waiting for your review, hopefully, I’ll my new D750 soon afterwards :)
Thanks for a great site Nasim.
some high iso samples I found today on Flickr
www.flickr.com/photos/fotois/
I think there won’t be a lot of difference between the D750 and the D610 in high Iso
Nobody expected there to be.
This from Brendan Davey’s tests. These aren’t real world tests, but they show some marked differences between the two cameras nonetheless. i.imgur.com/J8kj234.jpg
Hi Nasim,
Any idea on why the D750 screen in this video is able to tilt a full 90º up and down, all the information says it should only tilt 90º up and 75º down ?
Thanks.
www.youtube.com/watch…1mfSlEhKV8
I apologize for a late response. I don’t think the unit they had in this video was broken – it did not look like it. Most likely the D750 will be able to tilt 90º both up and down. If you are curious to know ASAP, I will test that part as soon as I receive mine, which should be in about two weeks.
No Problem Nasim, I was just curious as it didn’t make much sense.
I contacted Nikon UK, showed them the video and asked them the same question…they said they didn’t know beyond the specifications and wouldn’t comment on the video.
Take care.
is the exposure range of d750 same as d610; 0-20 EV and 2-20 EV for spot …
and is there a user manual for d750 ready to be published…
Babur, the manual has not been released yet as far as I know.
I’m a D800e user looking for a second body, especially for wedding and event photography.
WIth the release of the new D750 my choice is going to come down to a D810, a D750 or a used D3s.
Nasim, what would you recommend?
Steve, for weddings, all three cameras would be perfectly suitable. My personal choice is the D810, but my wife’s vote would be the Nikon Df. If you don’t have good glass, then get the D750 and invest $1K into better glass.
Hi Nasim, and thanks for the useful information (as always).
Do you, or anyone else, know if the D750 shutter will have noise levels in the same category as the D810 or will it be as loud as the D610 & co ?
Not a dealbreaker for me but I was really favourably surprised by the (relative) silence of the D810.
Hi Alex,
Same for me! I hope the D750 is as quiet as the D810 or 5DM3 but I doubt it.
On Youtube I found this video of the D750: youtu.be/yf0xMNQwsyk
So compare it to the D810: youtu.be/jg8UVVbbL9w
or the D610: youtu.be/8G-0DqmZTRI
I surely hope the D750 is more discrete than my D700 but we’ll have to wait I guess
I think this is not the same AF system as in the D810
Af point are all together in the center like the D610
www.flickr.com/photo…070560949/
Jonathan,
I think you just discovered what a lot of people already know… that the “dx” autofocus on the D600 wasn’t *that* much smaller than the 51 point AF of the d800- even though every voice on the internet was complaining about “how small” it was. The actual difference in terms of coverage was pretty marginal.
I wouldn’t put to much stock in the idea that the d750 is not the same AF as d810. There is no monetary gain for nikon to R+D a new, smaller autofocus module. It makes much more sense for them to take what they already have and laying around and use that. I WOULD expect this new module to end up in a D300 replacement (D9000?) sometime in the near future. Canon’s new DX camera will put too much pressure on Nikon to keep its market share.
Thanks for your reply and information Gus
in this link you see the D810 and the D750 www.flickr.com/photo…otostream/
you see here that the Af points of the D810 are a bit wider
Now this is the D750 and the D610 www.flickr.com/photo…070560949/
The D610 vs D810 makes a lot of difference in this matter
But the D610 vs D750 just a little bit, and it looks like the AF points are cluster in the center of the frame the same way – this is not the case with the D810
So if I buy the D750 because of a wider spread of the AF points compared to the D610 – the D810 would be a better option
Ya Jonthan.
D810 Little Wider Af points. It very useful we can get focus every corner . I like the Af points in D300s and D200 .
I am very curious to shoot the D750. I purchased a D610 and actually returned it. The reason being that I really couldn’t get used to the 39 point AF system because it was so cluster in the center of the frame. I mean seriously they could have put an 11 pt system and it would have been the same thing in the field.
The D750 has the D3S style AF system covering much more of the frame which would have been a winning combination in the D610. For me this is a good evolution except that in the mean time I went with a lightly used D3S. Great camera but I could have worked with the D750 and saved the extra cash. Oh well.
I’d like to present a different slant to this thread, if I may.
I am a life long photographer but not a professional and I am still growing and learning (does it ever stop?). After decadess of shooting file I have been using first a D80 and now a D90 so I have never had the opportunity to experience full-frame photography (Largely because of cost). From what I can see, this is where I should go. I was planning on purchasing a D610 but now, for a few hundred dollars more, I have the option of a 750. In my situation then, whether or not there is enough of a difference to go from 600 or 610 to the 750 is not an issue. For much of what I do, which includes shooting scenes on model railroad layouts and dioramas, the tilting LED screen might be a major help. I’m leaning in that direction.
I also do a lot of shooting while traveling and hiking and have been using an all in one wide/angle telephoto to cut down on lens swapping at awkward times and locations. I and been planning on getting the D610 with the 28-300 mm Nikkor. I presume this would work fine with the 750 as well.
Does all this sound sensible?
Greetings! Greatly appreciate the seriously informative value of your website.
What is the function of the quiet mode on D750? How does it mechanically affect shutter? Does it lessen any possible shutter shake at 1 second- 1/15th second?
Also, did you stateD610 does not have AA filter?
I am happy with the addition of this D750, mainly because I was able to pick up a D610 for $1800! Price drop! Now, is the D750 Autofocus worth $500 more? I don’t think so. I could be wrong, but the 51 points don’t seem to give that much more “reach”, which was a complaint most had about the 610’s 39 point AF.
I’ve been shooting with a D600 (basically a D610 after Nikon’s repair) for almost two years. I have been more than happy. It is an amazing camera. Shooting fashion, headshots and occasional Weddings, the image quality is superb, and I am very confident with the autofocus. If I were a sports, or wildlife photographer, I may be interested in the 51 point AF, but I’m not, and I am happy to be adding a 610 as a 2nd body.
Low light and tracking way better, but good luck with the 610. Nice camera.
Hi Guys,
Quick question, how much difference is the Metering (91,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III versus 2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II)?
I noticed that my DF metering is not very consistent (it has the D600/610 metering module).
I am concerned whether Adobe will provide updates to Photoshop CS6 to read raw files from the D750. When I last upgraded my CS6 to enable me to upload from D610 I recall a notice from ADOBE that it was the last update they are providing for those who purchased the suite. They will then only provide updates to the CC version. Can anyone verify this. Thanks.
CS6 updates recognize the files from my D810…
Thanks Duffy. When I replaced my D600 with D610 I had to download an upgrade because the CS6 I had could only recognise D600 files. I hope the same would not be the case for the D750 if I decide to upgrade my camera. Otherwise I will stick to D610 if my CS6 will have a file recognition problem with the new Nikon model. The additional features in the D750 would not justify me having to subscribe to the Photoshop CC and waste my investment in the CS6.
I disagree with the assumption that this would have been the D600 upgrade had the oil/dust problem not been an issue.
The lineup makes perfect sense to me. The D750 fits in just like the D700 did back in the D3s / D3x days.
D4s – Wildlife, Sports, and Photojournalism.
D810 – Studio and Landscape
D750 – Events, Weddings, etc
D610 – Enthusiasts who want a Full Frame Body
I have a D610. I used to shoot a D700 and a D90 prior to that. Yes, I can do anything I want with my D610. The AF system is a slight hindrance, but I’m fine with it. I just lock focus and recompose, big deal. I would shoot weddings no problem if I had a D810. I would shoot landscape just fine with a D4s, but at the end of the day the current lineup makes complete sense to me. Nikon will never release a D700 to the D3 again. They will, and just did, release a D700 to the D3s / D3x lineup. The D610, which I love, is a D7100 on steroids. I see later releases like the D750s and the D620 having more critical differences between them. The D600 dust problem is to blame a little. There would have been a full Frame per Second, 2 stops of ISO, and a real full frame AF system difference to the bodies which would have been a real difference. Now the difference is really just ISO and AF because the D610 was prematurely released.
My two cents, I guess. I will be keeping my D610 for a good while. Maybe one day I will pick up a D750 or it’s replacement and use the D610 as my second body since I primarily shoot primes.
No interest in the 750 at all. I have several 700’s that I still shoot daily with and a 610 that I use for real estate imaging (100% viewfinder is vital in saving edit time). 1/8000 shutter is a game changer on the 700 and the image files are amazing. Still waiting for a real upgrade to the 700, but I’m fine if it never comes.
1/8000 shutter speed is a red herring. Native Iso on 750 one stop better. Cancels the (advantage) unless you are stopping bullets. The 750 is superior to the 700 in every regard. Noise, dynamic range, and yes, build quality is every bit as good. D700 was and is a great camera, but the simple fact is it has been passed. The D750 is an upgrade, and keep waiting, because the ergonomics for Nikon cameras have changed. Doesn’t look like they are going back either. The image files will be more amazing on a D750. Its just a fact. I have always been impressed with the tenacity of of loyal D700 fans, and still it’s an amazing camera, but theres this pride thing, and the awaiting for the second coming. Its not coming, yet, in a way, it has already come.
Try shooting at f/1.4 in bright sunlight with the 1/4000 limitation…
Never circumstance that I will find myself in
Neutral density filter…
Agree. I really wish the 750 had 1/8000. Hopefully the next version does.
very interesting charts / Jpeg + Raw
Good results of the D610 versus the D750 in noise and Dynamic range
www.techradar.com/us/re…9/review/5
Since DXOMark rates the 6D as having only a 12.1EV (#101 for cameras tested) for dynamic range, something is seriously amiss with the results of these tests…
I very much agree. You see little difference in image quality between the D610 and the 6D. Imaging resource has another take on the dynamic range differences between the two cameras.
Plus I’ve read several comments about the DXO testing process….that might produce the results they publish.
Bottom line…I still prefer the image character of the D610.
Check out www.brendandaveyphotography.com, I’ve done some long exposure testing for night work etc. The sensor kills everything for noise for longer exposures, and matches the Df for shorter (1 & 30 sec) shots.
Thanks for the link and the testing. I also do a lot of long exposure photography (milky ways, star trails, etc) and your blog is invaluable. Just curious, though, what is your recommendation? Upgrade from D610 to D750 or not?
Is Nikon paying DXOMark to hold off on testing the D750? I can’t believe it has not released a review yet! Thoughts?
I’m a guy who started shooting 50 years ago and bought more than 15 cameras of all kinds in the mean time. My professional experience is in the high speed high resolution electronic measurement and data acquisition and, after a careful analysis of the noise and dynamic range performance of several full frame 2013 cameras, I bought a D610 early this year.
Today, even with the recent introduction of the D750, I believe I would still buy a D610, for the outstanding characteristics of its sensor (same as D750’s) and price. I don’t bother with the video recording features, for that, I use a true high quality camcorder, which is far more usable for video.
After a few thousend shots, in various light condition, I’m convinced that if I see a problem in a picture I took with my D610, I am the cause of it, not the camera! And this is not going to change, before long
I use to have D90, D7000 and D700. Right now I own D800 and D610 as a backup.
When D750 was introduced I had a great temptation for immediate switch 600 to 750 but decided to cool down. And It was the right decision. Recently the price difference between used D610 (in mint condition) and new D750 reaches $1300. I see there no features to pay such amount for. 51point focus? I always use only single. Retractable screen? I don’t need it. Even higher ISO is not so critical (with Sigma Art lenses).
What really attracts my attention are full frame mirror-less. And if I decided to have another backup camera It definitely will be one of them.
I got myself a very new/used D600 for $900 and I couldnt be happier. If I end up having an issue w the oil splatter then Nikon will replace it for free. Cant beat it for the price.
Pure amateur here… Upgrading from D90. I mostly shoot my kids highschool volleyball and basketball games. I do have 70-200 vr 2 but with d90 I can not get crisp action shots. Bumping up iso in D90 past 1600 makes most action shots dark even when used with 70-200 2.8 vr2. Thinking of upgrading to d750. I could not decide if I need 750 or d610. Any suggestions? Thanks
-OP
Hey Oscar,
I love my D610, but the one thing that the D750 has over the D610 is the better autofocus. If you are shooting sports games, I’d def go with the D750. The autofocus on the D610 is a little hit and miss for fast moving objects :)
Daniel
Thank you, Daniel for your suggestion.
Makes me smile when people glibly say that camera tech has evolved and that current cameras now exceed the performance of the older models. Like should there be any surprises there??
Same folks then often go on to say that 1/4000 at ISO 100 = 1/800 at 200. Trouble is that’s not the point! For me the tech advances need to bring practical improvements, including making life easier, to warrant upgrade costs. This is where I just don’t get Nikon’s strategy at the moment. Bring out a great camera like the 750 and hamstring it with 1/4000 shutter and 1/200 sync. Happy for all the people that don’t need to shoot wide in bright sunlight but others do. Historically that meant ND filters but with cameras now offering ISO 64 and 1/8000 it doesn’t need to be. Technology advances making life easier!! That’s why I would buy a 750 at the moment, it’s too compromised for my needs. And the 810 too high resolution. However if I HAD to choose now I’d opt for the 810 for the ISO, shutter and sync, not to mention quieter shutter and control layout. Luckily though I don’t.
Like I say I don’t get Nikon’s strategy, if there is one. When there was just the D3 and and the D700 it was quite clear. Now with the scatter-gun ‘react to Canon’ approach they’re all over the place. I could have seen the sense in a D810S, essentially a 750 in a 810 body with 1/8000, ISO 64, 1/250 sync and -3 ev AF, thus splitting the D700 into a dual path, medium format or low light / action. They could also have the lower cost 750 as it stands now, if they wanted to compete on price too. But as it stands now it’s just bizarre. Either medium format with pro controls or low light with consumer controls and hamstrung. Just bizarre. Who knows, maybe they’ll do a D810S once the D5 is out so it doesn’t compete. As it is now I wouldn’t go for a 750 or a 810.
I own a D800e and a D750. My Setup is D800e for slow moving subjects. I love the 3 dimensional quality of the images it produces. I know an 810 would be great but I can’t afford it and don’t feel any need to change.
The D750 is for faster moving subjects. I do professional stage photography. My opinion is that the D750 is like a D4s compact. Why do Nikon charge so much for the grip? That’s because it then does over 2,000 shots on a charge. I have 2 64 gb high speed sd cards.
I shoot shows with a 24-70 Nikon, 50mm and 35mm Sigma art. Plus my incredible Nikon 85mm F1.8g.
What a beautiful lens! Every lens is calibrated. How to describe lens calibration done properly? It’s like you own a decent violin and transform it into a Stradivarius.
D750 is wonderful at high ISO and focus tracking of fast moving performance dance in variable lighting.
I can use it comfortably at 8000 or even more ISO
As I said, D4s compact.
I forgot to say: If you have the Sigma Art series of lenses and don’t buy a USB dock you have rocks in your head.
The dock is only $70 and works wonderfully well. The software is simple, intuitive and user friendly. I can guarantee Nikon and Canon will introduce similar systems in due course. Instead of a single body based calibration measurement, the USB dock gives you 4 different distance parameters which can be adjusted to a high degree of precision.
My 50mm F1.4 art was bought second hand from someone who probably thought it over rated.
On my first use, I thought so too! Unlike my 35mm Art, which I’ve had for 3 years, the 50mm didn’t nail focus. Fine details were obviously soft, especially wide open.
When I used the Sigma dock and a Spyder Lens cal, as well as taking numerous close up and infinity shots, the problem was clearly a significant focus issue.
Finally my perfect calibration was +12, +10, +10, +10. On a tripod the 50mm art now nails a distant tiny object perfectly. Object at the lens closest focus are also rendered in staggering perfect detail.
Well I dont know much about photography and feel the need to buy a full frame Camers D610 . I have D3200 camera and intend to sell it and have these two lenses.
1. AF-S DX NIKKOR 35MM F/1.8G
2. AF-S DX VR ZOOM- NIKKOR 55- 200MM F/4-5.6G IF-ED.
Can these be used on the new camera ? And are these good enough for landscape photography ?
For a non professional is 610 good enough?
For a non professional is 610 good enough? I am not into video nor sports photography
Raja, Your lenses can be used, but they will have strong vignetting (dark corners) unless you use them in crop mode. I would not suggest them for landscape photography. The D610 is absolutely fine for non-professional use, but you should consider also getting FX lenses to use it to its full potential.
Amusing discussion over some so called “improvements”. Chances are very few of you, if any, use a D610 to it’s full capacity, let alone talking about it restricting your options. How many focus points do you think the likes of Alan Murphy and Steve McCurry had winning their awards? How is that none of these online camera gurus who review and make recommendations on what to buy and not to buy never did any recognized photography work?
This “more, faster” is the oldest tricks in today’s electronics market. People switch from i5 to i7 thinking it’s “better”, and then the i7 second, and third and fourth generations show up, and people “upgrade”. For average users, there is no software in the market that an i3 can’t handle or they would notice any difference. But you are not an average photographer, and that’s why you need faster and better. But the technology is improving faster than you can catch up, so you are in for a long never ending chase.
Amusing discussion over some so called “improvements”. Chances are very few of you, if any, use a D610 to it’s full capacity, let alone talking about it restricting your options. How many focus points do you think the likes of Alan Murphy and Steve McCurry had winning their awards? How is that none of these online camera gurus who review and make recommendations on what to buy and not to buy never did any recognized photography work?
This “more, faster” is the oldest tricks in today’s electronics market. People switch from i5 to i7 thinking it’s “better”, and then the i7 second, and third and fourth generations show up, and people “upgrade”. For average users, there is no software in the market that an i3 can’t handle or they would notice any difference. But you are not an average photographer, and that’s why you need faster and better. But the technology is improving faster than you can catch up, so you are in for a long and never ending chase.
Hello,
Hope everyone is well, I am looking to start a Photography business. I have a loft in my house which I will be using as my Studio.
Here is what I want to do;
Wedding/Couple/Family/New Born Photography
and
Landscape – Would love to print on canvas
I have been looking at a few cameras and Nikon as the brand has been striking to me in regards to their picture quality.
Here are my options, Nikon D750/D810/D4
Any feedback would be great!