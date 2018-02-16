Nikon D750 Buffer Capacity

The Nikon D750 has the most advanced autofocus system Nikon has produced to date, thanks to its new Multi-CAM 3500 FX II autofocus module that is capable of focusing in dim light conditions with a -3 EV to +19 EV detection range. While the camera is capped at 6.5 frames per second of continuous shooting speed, one might be wondering how long the camera can shoot continuously, before the buffer fills up and the camera slows down. In this article, we will explore the buffer capacity of the Nikon D750 and compare it to the D610, D700 and the D810 cameras.
Take a look at the below chart:
|DSLR
|Image Type
|FX Size
|DX Size
|FX Buffer
|DX Buffer
|Cont. Shoot
|Nikon D610
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 12-bit
|23.4 MB
|10.9 MB
|21
|55
|3.5 sec
|Nikon D700
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 12-bit
|13.3 MB
|5.7 MB
|23
|65
|4.6 sec
|Nikon D750
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 12-bit
|21.0 MB
|10.5 MB
|25
|100
|3.8 sec
|Nikon D810
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 12-bit
|31.9 MB
|14.6 MB
|47
|100
|9.4 sec
|Nikon D610
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 14-bit
|29.2 MB
|13.4 MB
|14
|34
|2.3 sec
|Nikon D700
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 14-bit
|16.3 MB
|7.0 MB
|20
|46
|4.0 sec
|Nikon D750
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 14-bit
|26.9 MB
|13.1 MB
|15
|48
|2.3 sec
|Nikon D810
|NEF (RAW), Lossless compressed, 14-bit
|40.7 MB
|18.3 MB
|28
|97
|5.6 sec
|Nikon D610
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 12-bit
|20.7 MB
|9.7 MB
|26
|73
|4.3 sec
|Nikon D700
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 12-bit
|11.0 MB
|4.7 MB
|26
|95
|5.2 sec
|Nikon D750
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 12-bit
|19.2 MB
|9.8 MB
|33
|100
|5.1 sec
|Nikon D810
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 12-bit
|29.2 MB
|13.3 MB
|58
|100
|11.6 sec
|Nikon D610
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 14-bit
|25.4 MB
|11.7 MB
|14
|54
|2.3 sec
|Nikon D700
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 14-bit
|13.8 MB
|6.0 MB
|23
|63
|4.6 sec
|Nikon D750
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 14-bit
|23.9 MB
|11.9 MB
|21
|100
|3.2 sec
|Nikon D810
|NEF (RAW), Compressed, 14-bit
|36.3 MB
|16.4 MB
|35
|100
|7.0 sec
|Nikon D610
|JPEG Fine (Large)
|12.4 MB
|5.9 MB
|51
|100
|8.5 sec
|Nikon D700
|JPEG Fine (Large)
|5.7 MB
|2.5 MB
|100
|100
|20.0 sec
|Nikon D750
|JPEG Fine (Large)
|12.6 MB
|6.2 MB
|87
|100
|13.4 sec
|Nikon D810
|JPEG Fine (Large)
|18.1 MB
|8.6 MB
|100
|100
|20.0 sec
Sadly, it looks like the buffer size of the Nikon D750 is the same as on the lower-end D610. If you look at the above chart, you will notice that the size of RAW files actually got smaller compared to the D610, which explains why the D750 can fit some more images. Still, considering the 0.5 fps increase on the D750, the length of time shooting continuously did not get a whole lot better. Shooting 12-bit lossless compressed RAW files will only yield 25 frames, which is equivalent to 3.8 seconds of continuous shooting before the camera slows down. And if you choose to shoot at 14-bit lossless compressed, the shooting time will last a mere 2.3 seconds. In comparison, the Nikon D810 can shoot 2.5 times longer, making the D810 a much better tool for photographing fast, continuous action.
To be honest, I am disappointed with Nikon’s decision to limit the D750 with such a small buffer. On one hand, the camera has an amazing autofocus system and on the other hand, it is limited by its buffer. Sports and wildlife photographers would have to shoot in short bursts and wait for the camera to finish writing images to the memory card before they can shoot at 6.5 fps again. So it is not quite “the action” camera many of us anticipated to see. This, however, does not mean that the D750 will be useless for sports and wildlife. As I demonstrated in this article, even the D600 can be used to take great action shots with its inferior 39 point AF system. You just has to understand the limitations of the D750 when action happens over a prolonged period of time.
Of course buffer size limitations do not matter for portrait, studio and wedding photographers, so the D750 will be a great choice for many. And in my opinion, the D750 is going to be a better buy than the D610 in terms of value, thanks to its fast and much more robust autofocus system.
Comments
Thank you sir for the detailed chart. I agree that the file size difference between the D610 and D750 is quite interesting (what is going on there?). Now for a question: I read somewhere that below certain ISOs (3,200 or 6,400 I believe), there is no real benefit between 12-bit and 14-bit NEF. Is that hogwash or true, and if true, would that ISO level perhaps change depending on which camera is being used? Personally it sounded like hogwash, but I thought you would know. Slightly off topic I understand, but would be good to know if shooting in high ISOs and can therefore increase buffer limit without hurting picture quality.
Thanks,
WEJ
William, you are most welcome! I am not exactly sure about the file size difference, but keep in mind that file size depends on what is being photographed. If an image is noisy and contains a lot of details, file size is going to be big, whereas if one takes a picture of a white wall, the files size is going to be fairly small. There are two possibilities here – either Nikon changed what they photograph for file sizes, or the file sizes did go down on the D750, perhaps due to some new optimizations or different sensor output.
As for 12-bit vs 14-bit, there is a big difference in the number of colors that could be potentially preserved. However, most people would never see such differences. One of these days I will post an article showing 12-bit vs 14-bit, similar to what I did here. It would probably make sense to throw in differences between Lossy and Lossless as well.
As far as I know, shooting at high ISOs does not increase the buffer size. In fact, it might actually decrease it, since larger amounts of noise generate larger files.
“since larger amounts of noise generate larger files”
Does it really have a big impact ?
AFAIK, sensor noise is very close to randomness (hence the name – yet do you know if there is some pattern to it ?), and a total absence of pattern is impossible to compress without information loss, but I would have thought that most of the information is not impacted by noise.
I’m not familiar with compression techniques for images, is it a matter of having noise interlaced with the “not-noisy” parts of the image, thus having some sort of “lock effect” preventing from effectively compressing whole areas around noisy blocks ?
..or is it just that I severely underestimate the amount of noise in an 3200 ISO-ish photo ?
Pierre, just try shooting the same scene at ISO 100, then switch over to ISO 3200, the compare file sizes – you will see that the latter will be bigger. If you shoot uncompressed, the file size will be the same, but with any sort of compression (whether it is Lossless, Lossy or JPEG), you will see this behavior.
I’d say AA filter (D750) vs. no AA filter (D610). Less aliasing and fine detail = less (false) information.
Still off topic – sorry.
I don’t think anyone looking at real world pics can tell the difference between 12 and 14 bit raw files.
I would love to see someone prove this claim wrong. with real evidence. i.e examples showing the difference they and other ( repeat other) people can see between the two versions.
We get bombarded with specs but can you really tell the difference ? Really?
Isn’t one of the main purpose for 14bit vs. 12bit the increased potential for under/over-exposure recovery ?
David, you are right, if one were to look at a scene shot at 12-bit vs 14-bit, they would not be able to tell the difference. However, if you are dealing with lots of shadow and highlight recovery, then those extra 2 bits definitely do help.
For David – been there, done that… :-) Here is the difference: www.grigphoto.com/img/s…394822.jpg
Karen, thanks for posting this, that’s an interesting comparison. I will try to do some tests outdoors to show other differences as well. Would be curious to see how much one loses by compressing vs 12-bit vs 14-bit.
Karen – Thanks for the link you might just have proved me wrong assuming there was no change in lighting or processing.
I assume the right hand pic is the 14 bit. The shadow transitions from light to dark do seem smoother.
I initially used 14bits but then I changed to 12bits because in all my shots I couldn’t see any difference plus the file sizes were considerably smaller. So maybe I will reconsider when taking shots with large single colour surfaces.
Nasim – I would love to see the results of your testing.
this gave me more insight on the sensor of the D610 and the D750 – high iso: www.youtube.com/watch…TlPA60LYes
I think the sensors are the same.
Jonathan, that’s a very poor comparison of ISO – images were not even exposed the same. And looking at pixel level performance when comparing to the D810 is rather pointless. We will be posting detailed comparisons as soon as we get our hands on the D750, hopefully within the next 2 weeks.
I agree. Lousy test. And he says that the 750 is better than the 610 at 6400…from what I see, the 610 is a LOT better. Not sure if how he shot affected anything or he marked the photos wrong…but there is a LOT of noise in the 750 picture where there isn’t with the supposed 610 photo…. Guess he is still the Nikon Guy in secret.
I concur.
Much photographic testing (and by the way medical research, etc.,) is so badly designed and executed that the conclusions drawn are meaningless or worse, are actually wrong and misleading.
And to cap it off much of the statistical analysis used to draw those conclusions is flawed as well.
and if you don’t like the results…rerun it until you get the standard deviation you like ..haha
@wally
Yes indeedee….rock on ….don’t you just love back bedroom science?
I commented under the original D750 announcement article, when I first heard that the D750 will have dual SD slots instead of CF+SD, I had a bad feeling the buffer will be the same as a D610. Sadly this turned out to be true, as confirmed by Nasim here, along with the same D610 shutter mechanism, this is just another sign that Nikon intends to keep watering down their enthusiast line to protect higher end model – overall the D750 is really not much more than a D610 with the new Multi-CAM 3500 FX II and a tilty screen. I find it pathetic that they simply upgraded the one most complained flaw of the D6x0 line (the AF) and boldly proclaim it as an “action camera”, when it’s severely lacking in crucial elements of capturing action. Although it’s not as bad as the D7100, but it surely looks like the D750 is the “D7100 of the FX line”. Is there any hope left for the DX line now that Canon has upped the ante with the 7D Mk2?
Xavier, just to clarify, Nikon never stated that the D750 is an action camera – that was based purely on a rumor. In fact, Nikon mostly talked about the movie features on the D750. There is not a single shot of wildlife in sample images and some of the action shots represent moments that could have been captured with inferior AF systems as well…
Fair enough Nasim, I guess I bought into that rumor too much. But I think you know where my disappointment lies, reading what you wrote here and what you wrote in the original announcement article, I think you share the same disappointment that this camera wasn’t made to be as capable when it comes to action as Nikon could have made it. After all, doesn’t the superior AF system shine the most in the sports/wildlife/action genre? Seems like a waste to cripple it with inadequate buffer (which starts to remind me so much of D7100), I really don’t know get Nikon is trying to sell us here as I’m not a videographer. Thanks for you insight though.
“Action camera.” :) Nikon D650.
Nasim, I also think the D750 is a better value than the D610. For the reasons you stated, plus the tilting monitor. That was on my wish list. Now if it just had the AF-ON button.
I think the D750 is yet another attempt to get DXers to change to the FX world. The D750 won’t do it for me.
I did not mean to open a can of worms with my question (comment # 1). However, let me rephrase: As you know, I shoot a lot of sports, typically in poorly lit venues. As a consequence I often shoot at ISO 3,200 or above. Is there any benefit to me (picture quality) in shooting at high ISO levels in 14-bit Lossless instead of 12-bit Lossless? I understand it might depend upon the scene, in which case, I would continue to shoot in 14-bit.
However, if there is no benefit to be gained by using 14-bit in such a situation (instead of 12-bit), then I could shoot in 12-bit and thereby increase my buffer capacity, decrease file size, etc.
Hope the above is clear.
Thanks,
WEJ
Hi William. As long as I know any compression algorithm is useless for compressing noise due to its random nature. If we translate this to an image then 14 bits works better al lower isos, and a as we increase isos (noise) a crossover point appears, above this point more bits doesn’t means necessarily more info, because we are recording noise instead of data. With the d700 the practical crossover were around iso 800, above this point (at least for me) the advantages of 14 bits over 12 bits were negligible. Personally I didn’t bother to test in new cameras, but as a rule of thumb I use 14 bits at lower isos and if I need more buffer I switch to 12 bits. Please don’t take my comments as granted, they reflect the kind of situations I deal with, perhaps my experience will not be valid for you.
Thank you. WEJ
Does anyone happen to know what the buffer size of the Canon 5DMk3 is?
How does the buffer size compare to a D700, seems like they were similar.
I have to agree with Thom Hogan. This body should have been called the D650. That’s what it really is.
As a Nikon owner since 1965, my opinion is that Nikon is FUBAR’d unless they make some serious strategic changes. IMO, there’s no sign of that. The company is still profitable – for now – but would be much more so by better serving the real needs of their customers: A high-end DX body (follow-on to the D300 / D300s). Wide-angle DX primes (WHAT is it with the proliferation of 18-XX consumer zooms?). An updated 300mm f/4 with VR. Rationalize the FX and mirrorless line(s). Cut Coolpix models (& likely production) by 90%.
Nikon management had best stop crippling the $2000-2500 FX bodies (the D750’s shallow buffer & 6.5 fps frame rate being only the latest example) because they fear those models will cannibalize some high-end FX body sales . If not, those sales and associated lenses and accessories will go to Canon. Continue this long enough and Nikon becomes a Canon takeover candidate; ‘Canikon’ becomes a reality.
Couldn’t agree more. I don’t understand what Nikon is trying to protect here, potential D4s buyers would never consider an enthusiast FX body like the D750 even if it had a bigger buffer and shot 8fps, the D4s’ buffer is deep as an abyss and 8fps can’t touch 11fps. The D800/800E/810 buyers buy them for the 36mp sensor which 24MP doesn’t come close to sniffing, a D750 with a higher fps and bigger buffer can’t cannibalize the D8x0 line in my opinion. Potential D6x0 and D750 buyers have limited budgets and the D4s clearly out of their reach, and the D810 is too specialized and owns a unique niche for this group of buyers, Nikon needs to understand that crippling the D750 is not going to coerce people to buy their more expensive models, and conversely, not crippling the D750 is not going to entice D4s/D810 buyers to trade down. It’s puzzling. It took two iterations since the D600 for Nikon to finally fix the AF, you have to wonder how many more iterations Nikon will need to fix the buffer. On a side note, amen to your comment about 300mm f/4 with VR, I wouldn’t mind a 400mm f5.6 or a 400mm f/4 either.
Aha, A man who understands his cameras.
Well said.
I would also dearly love to see a 300mm f/4 with VR, and a 400mm f/4 would be even better. I’d buy one in a heartbeat.
ditto, these are very realistic comments Xavier. And I too am hankering for a revised 300mm f4 !
Thanks Nasim, I think what this really demonstrates is that the D750 is simply an upgraded D610.
What about sports photography? I was talking with the experienced photographer and he is stating, that for sports JPEG is the best, at least for indoor sports. Yes, speed is important, that’s why the flagships like D4s, D4 and other are aimed at that market. But even so, 6,5 fps is still ok for sports I believe.
Hopefully I will start shooting basketball and ice-hockey in october and I’m interested in this camera for sure. For half of the price of D4s.
6.5fps jpegs is fine for a casual sport/wildlife shooter.
Thanks a lot for the article, Nasim.
I will be nice to note the behavior after the buffer runs out. Hopefully it can still do about 1-2 fps after the buffer is full. I remember reading on PL or somewhere that the D810 can go on at about 1-2fps till the card is full. Is this right? What about D610’s behavior in this aspect ?
Thanks again.
Harsha
Thanks a lot for the article, Nasim.
It will be nice to note the behavior after the buffer runs out. Hopefully it can still do about 1-2 fps after the buffer is full. I remember reading on PL or somewhere that the D810 can go on at about 1-2fps till the card is full. Is this right? What about D610’s behavior in this aspect ?
Thanks again.
Harsha
Nasim, I’m a loyal reader who shoots with Canon. I am very impressed with how quickly you assess the value proposition of new cameras. You are very candid on the pros and cons of a camera, which is very valuable to me, as opposed to the hype of the manufacturer and resellers. This coming Monday Canon is finally going to introduce the 7D Mark II. I’ve been waiting a year for it. I hope that you are able to get your hands on one so that I can get your unbiased evaluation. Thanks for your educational and informative website.
7DMkII will kill Nikon :)
D750 1800 GBP – FX, 24MP
7DMkII 1600 GBP – APS-C, 20.2MP
Yep…Nikon will die laughing!
Why are people comparing FX with APS-C???
It’s not just sensor size, there’s the ‘crop factor’ and lens costs as well.
It all depends on what you shoot most and what you can afford.
Bill, thank you, feedback is always appreciated. We will be testing the 7D Mark II for sure, as it will be a very impressive camera!
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for your covergae and analysis of the D750 and the comparison with other Nikon fx line-up.
Looking forward to the sensor sharpness, color and low-light iso performance test between the D750 and D810 :)
Hi Nasim!
As always it is with great pleasure I read your article. In fact, nowadays I don’t even bother with Nikon’s own web pages so much when they are launching a new product. Instead I just wait for you to give us readers the real stuff and facts about the new cameras.
I think it is very clear that Nikon wanted to keep the D750 “semi-pro” compared to the D810. They sort of wanted to make sure that the D810 belongs to another league so to say.
To me the D810 seems to be the natural all round “pro” choice and it is actually also better for sports and wild life than the D610 and D750. Any comment if I may ask?
All the best from Michael
Some of the fast SD cards have a max write speed of 250 MB/s, so the camera can write many files to the card in one second irrespective of the buffer size. Have you taken that into account in the above table, because it will affect the number of frames per second the camera is capable of.
It is reported that the AF51 in D750 does not have equal frame coverage as that of D8X0, although they have the same number of AF points. AF coverage for D750 is smaller than D8X0. Would you please confirm this discrepancy? Thank you.
Nasim,
What do you make of this from the press release:
The D750 is the first in a new line of the compact, lightweight and slim Nikon FX-format bodies offering the superior agility as well as full-scale specifications needed for high-quality imaging and pursuing those of professional models.
First in a new line??
Hi Nasim
Thank you for preparing the above table. It really adds a lot of value to anyone looking at this camera. I’m amazed we always have to wait for this information to be provided after the event. Buffer size is an important feature and Nikon should be providing it with the launch material. Thank you once again for getting the information out to your readers.
I looked at the manual for my D800 and it claims a buffer of 17 for 14bit lossless compressed, which is better than the 15 for the D750. For the other bit / compression options the D750 is better, but presumably this comes with potential image quality penalty. Compared to my D800 the improved auto focus, faster frame rate and slight high iso improvement (Nikon’s D750 promotional brochure says high ISO is better than the D810) should give this camera an edge for birds in flight, even with a comparable frame buffer / shorter burst time. I even think the lower shutter and flash sync speed would be a worthwhile penalty for the U1 / U2 quick access that is far more useful in the field than banks.
Going back to my manual I notice that the quoted figures for buffer frames comes with a lot of caveats. It is based on an 8GB Toshiba SD card, ISO 100 and all of the following turned off – auto ISO, noise reduction (both kinds), distortion control and Active D Lighting. Inspired by your table, I set about experimenting with different camera settings, image area, bit depth and compression. I would be happy to send you the table to share with Photography Life readers, but here are a few of the key things I found:
The estimated buffer is a worst case estimate, similar to estimated frames per card. If the ISO is low and the detail limited then you can reasonably expect to improve upon the quoted buffer estimate. Sometimes the benefit is small, but sometimes it is very significant.
Turning off auto ISO has the single biggest impact on buffer estimate of all the camera settings.
Compact Flash card slot is significantly better for the buffer than the SD card slot.
Using the SD card slot for back up will reduce the buffer.
Using the SD card for JPEG (in Raw + JPEG mode) is better for the buffer than Raw + JPEG both going to the Compact Flash card.
Compressed Vs Lossless Compressed makes no difference to buffer if you are in 14bit depth. It makes a big difference in 12bit depth though.
12bit depth makes more difference to buffer than 1.2x crop mode (24MP).
DX crop makes more difference to buffer than 12bit depth.
By mixing bit depth, compression and crop modes you can have a lot more buffer flexibility.
With DX Crop and 12bit depth losses compressed, I could shoot until the 100 frame cut out limit kicked in, i.e. 20 seconds at 5fps. This was despite the camera estimating the buffer at 21 frames.
The next thing I need to do is work out if 12bit and / or compressed raw files make any real life difference for birds in flight photography, which is the only thing I do when I occasionally fill the buffer. Having once accidentally left my camera in JPEG mode I suspect any form of Raw file will be just fine if the exposure needs little adjustment. The D800 seems to have very strong shadow and highlight recovery, so perhaps it is worth giving up some headroom in this specific case.
“Compact Flash card slot is significantly better for the buffer than the SD card slot.”
How is that true? If the SD card has the same capacity & same speed as the CF, how can it be slower or less good for the buffer? Not saying that isn’t true, but my Math & Physics major mind can’t wrap my head around that concept. Please explain…
CF cards are significantly faster, unless its an utterly abysmal CF card compared to an absolute A1 sd card.
That’s what he meant I think
Hi Charlie
Thanks for the question. There is a lot of marketing hype with card performance that makes it difficult to know for sure what the real performance difference is. My understanding before I tested was that CF was better than SD, but the very latest SD cards (UHS 1?) can equal CF performance. However, I think only the Fujifilm X-T1 can take advantage of these new cards and not by D800.
In my tests a 1000x 16GB Lexar CF card comfortably out performed a 600x 16GB Lexar SD card (30 frames Vs 21 based on 12bit lossless compressed, auto ISO on, everything else off, Raw only and no writing to a second card). Both cards were purchased at the same time as the fastest cards I could get for my then new D800 that were Nikon approved. The SD card is at an immediate disadvantage at 600x, so not a fair test you could claim. However, I could not find a 1000x Lexar SD card at the time and I think that is still true now. Lexar now do a 1066x CF card now too. So regardless of fairness, in the real world there is an advantage for CF cards built in, at least for my D800.
I also compared a Transcend 600x CF card and a Transcend Class 10 SDHC card, both 16GB. The SD card does not have labeled speed rating other than class 10. The CF card outperformed not only the same brand SD card, but also the 600x 16GB Lexar SD card. The CF card managed 27 frames, the SD card 17 using the same parameters as above.
I suspect that the camera can read / write faster to CF than SD because of a better connection. There are more pins on a CF card. However, that is merely guesswork on my part. What I can say is that in my testing there is a clear advantage for CF cards when looking to maximize the buffer. The only possible caveat I can think of is the brand difference, but I’m not about to go and purchase a 600x 16GB Lexar CF card just to remove that caveat!
I also did a quick test on higher ISO to see what kind of difference that makes. Using the same parameters as above, but with auto ISO off (set to 6,400 instead of 100), the buffer dropped from 33 frames to 23. In both cases the camera estimated 16 frames of buffer.
I hope that helps.
Tom, Thanks for your reply. My question really revolves around the read speed of both the CF & SD cards being the same. Further investigation shows that CF cards are now available from Lexar & SanDisk at 800X & 1066X (160MB/s) vs their fastest SD cards at 600X (90MB/s) read speed. The write speeds are a little less. Whether the buffer is fast enough to take advantage of those faster speeds, I don’t know.
I only buy the fastest cards from either Lexar or SanDisk. When you have so much invested in camera gear, scrimping on a few dollars for memory cards doesn’t seem to make all that much sense.
To photograph is to hold one’s breath, when all faculties converge to capture fleeting reality. It’s at that precise moment that mastering an image becomes a great physical and intellectual joy. (Henri Cartier-Bresson).
Wow, it’s amazing to me that so many people who read this blog think that the value of a camera is to be judged based upon the FPS and buffer size. Personally, I could care less. I can count on one hand the number of times that I have turned the dial to CH. It would have been nice to be able to advance the film on my Hasselblad a bit faster, but these comments make me laugh. The D750 looks like a great camera, and a huge upgrade from the D610 with most of the qualities of a D810 and the D4S, and then some, in a lighter more compact body. I don’t need a 1/8000 shutter speed. I’ve never used it on any of my cameras, and was happy with 1/1000 on my film cameras, all of which flash synced at 1/60. I’ve owned the D3S, the D700, the D600, and briefly, the D800. The D750 sounds like the perfect camera.
Thanks Nasim for the nice article.
Don, I certainly agree with everything you have said. However, there are plenty of wildlife and sports shooters out there that have been waiting for the D750, hoping to see a bigger buffer for continuous shooting. Those are the people that are most likely complaining the most.
Most people will not need 1/8000 shutter or the big buffer, so for those, the D750 will indeed be a perfect camera. I think the D750 will sell quite well. The D600 was initially criticized a lot for its specifications. But once people started shooting with it, they realized that it represents great value. The D750 will be the same way I think, except with its robust AF, it represents much higher value in my opinion than the D600/D610.
You obviously only photograph things that either don’t move or are under your control.
Buffer makes a huge difference for those of us photographing fast moving objects
Like Anders below, I’ve shot more college football and basketball than the average photographer, using a Nikon F and obviously manual focus lenses. I don’t ever recall asking the quarterback or wide receiver to stop and pose before throwing or catching the ball. My photos were always published in the next edition of the newspaper. Would it have been nice to have continuous auto-focus and continuous frame advance? Sure, but I seldom would have used CH. Like Betty said, that really isn’t photography, it’s videography. I’ve owned and used a D3S for over three years, and as I had said in my original post, I can count on one hand all of the times that I set the dial to CH, and I’m not proud of those shots since it was strictly “spray and pray.” Anyone can do that.
” I can count on one hand all of the times that I set the dial to CH”. Are we supposed to be impressed? How many pro’s do you know who DO use CH? I know plenty. The world has moved on and the demand for the ‘perfect shot’ is greater than ever. CH makes that more likely. Maybe you worked for some smalltown hack newspaper with low standards.
What is with all the rudeness here? You are entitled to your own opinion, but please be civil to others!
Most of the “pros” I know who “spray and pray” have zero consistency in their results; sometimes they are lucky, sometimes they are not. If you want to know what a photographer does who can CONSISTENTLY produce results every time he/she is sent on an assignment it would help to be open to other ideas that differ from your own.
Yes, a larger buffer can help occasionally, but is not the be all and end all to capturing a great picture. With memory cards that can clear 95 mbs, all you have to do is let go of the shutter for a few seconds are the buffer is cleared. Small controlled thought out bursts are the most effective; or video the event @ 60 fps if that is what you want.
Don K, fully agree. Some people will pick on one or more things that are not what they have hoped for, compare to another brand etc., instead of getting whatever they can afford, go out and shoot and get the most out of that.
Personally I have shoot sports photography with an Olympus OM-1 with manual focus and a winder that provided 2.5 fps (as far as I recall) and it was working fine, but you really had to be well prepared for the action to happen.
Compared to the Olympus the D750 is light years better and a no doubt a fantastic camera both regarding AF and fps. Regarding sports photography I have never used more than 1/2500s and more often 1/1250s or 1/1600s.
Oh my God! OK…I survived as a pro with nothing more than a box-Brownie. What’s your point.
I agree with you in large part.
I frequently see photographers in Africa with long lenses ‘machine gunning’ everything in sight whether or not it is actually moving.
The funniest thing is watching someone shoot about a 100 frames of a sleeping lion and then lose interest and leave.
The average attention span of these photographers is usually less than 10 minutes.
I am happy to wait for an hour till the lion wakes up and then get my shots of an active, interested animal.
What I am saying is there seems to be an obsession with paper specs which often have little real relevance in real life.
Those shooters who want ever faster frame rates and ever larger buffers should go and buy a D4S or similar (but they don’t have the cash) or better still a video camera ( 24FPS !).
I really have to wonder whether for many this is a genuine need or just the male jewellery thing again in another guise.
Hey look at me guys, “My buffer is bigger than your buffer”.
Everyone: I updated the above table to include the Nikon D700 without a battery grip.
Nasim, may I ask where did you dig up the exact numbers for the D750 on the table you put together? Thanks.
Hi Nasim,
Quick question for you though a little off topic, do you ever shoot your D810 in 5:4 crop and what are the potential savings on files size if any ?
I am still waiting for true innovation in the camera field. Where is the open source software and modular sensors for example? Why do we need to buy a whole new camera everytime. Just to get simple software updates and new sensors? I know it’s business, but this business will soon have to change.
So right.
Some people buy stuff just because it’s the latest ‘cool’ thing.
They don’t realise that they are spending a lot of money on some very small ‘improvements’.
I think what you wrote shows that you have no idea about digital photography technology.
What has open source got to do with anything? It has existed for years. How many pro’s use it? I rest my case.
Ricoh tried the modular approach and it failed.
Besides, you can’t update a shutter mechanism or AF without a new body can you? It’s not just about sensors and software.
The business is fine. Nikon see an opportunity to push people to FX as FX sensors become cheaper to make. In the long run, more FX lenses get sold and Nikon are happy. If people don’t want FX they can either stay with low-spec Nikon DX or move to any other company. It’s their choice.
I probably dont understand it. But what i do understand is that cameras doesnt seem to be getting alot better. Dslr sales are going down and these small updates wont help the sales.
And where is the open source camera software that you are talking about? I want to be able to create my own apps instead of buying a new camera model just to get a small software feature. Bracketing is a good example. I see no camera with a customizable bracketing feature. It shouldnt take long to write such a feature but no one does.
You obviously either work for Nikon or CIAP (camera & imaging products association) or enjoy rebuttal for its own sake! Whatever your motives to post what you did, please don’t be rude to Andreas (or anyone else).
1. There is no open source operating systems within cameras; what are you talking about? Hacks don’t count, as they can crash your firmware and they void your warranty. This is what open source means: That it is open and allowable to modify to the user’s / purchaser’s desires.
2. Ricoh is not a fair example. For one thing they are not even for sale in Canada (except for the non modular GR) and therefore I assume they aren’t available in other countries too. (Yes Pentax is available, but that is not a modular system, and only DX.) Even within the US market Ricoh has very little market share, are generally unknown, have few lenses, and in the film days was know as an inexpensive option to the more desirable larger brands. Look at Samsung with innovative products, but for exactly the same reasons try and try again to sell cameras with little success. To say the inferior underdog tried and failed is an unfair, inaccurate conclusion to what Nikon or Canon could do with such a concept!
3. You certainly could update a shutter mechanism or AF without a new body, if the camera was built in a modular fashion. Your denial of the above request for such, is why I said you must work for the camera manufactures (trying to protect its status quo in the face of a diminishing market).
4. This attitude of “if you don’t like it buy something else” is the whole point to so many comments here (and on other forums); people want certain things in a camera, and these Japanese camera companies are ignoring what the customer wants, and continue to sell what their marketing departments think what is best for themselves. The facts are dictating that this is facilitating their own demise. Every day the market is diminishing, and this attitude is not helping. These days if you don’t give the customer what they want, they will not buy! Add to this, the ever so shrinking market due to the every increasing IQ of cell phones, and Nikon and the rest will continue to see more and more loss of their market and profits.
The market will eventually dictate to them to stop this self-defeating policy, and sell the customer what they want. It is only a matter of time; I hope it’s sooner rather than later (especially for modular cameras, or at least the option to pick which features I want rather than having to give one thing up to get another)!
Perhaps the D760 will have a 24mp no AA filter (like the RX1R sensor) or a switchable (on/off) AA filter (like existing in-camera ND filters), with 1/8000 sec top shutter speed, a fully articulate (like the cheeper D5300) LCD, plus touch focus and touch shutter (don’t dis this until you use it). It probably will be called the D5 and have the larger buffer for those who want it. They’ll sell a few of them, but until these features are in an affordable body, they will not regain much of the market that has already been (and continues to be) lost!
Surely photograhers with long high speed burst demands can just use the D400 ;-)
Must admit this camera makes the Df look more interesting to me. Never thought I should have said that.
Xpanded
No such thing as a D400 and there never will be :)
I see less and less point of this camera. It’s certainly not what I would like to see from Nikon. I agree with what Thom Hogan says about this release.
To me, this looks like an iterative upgrade to the d610 released a year or so early. Nikon positions this as an action camera, but this camera lacks an AF-On button. I came to rely on back button focusing for pretty much everything I do. I already found that I need to stretch my thumb just a bit too much on the d7000/d6xx bodies (assuming you assigned this function to the AE-L/AF-L button). Now they moved this button even further away :(
I believe this camera will sell well, Nikon will throw a lot of money at marketing, but I suspect part of the sales will come from potential d6xx buyers. After all, for $300 you get a better focusing system, a tilting screen, and a few minor features. I don’t think it’s a threat for the d810, d4s or the Df (shallow buffer, lack of AF-On, etc), but I’m sure d6xx sales will suffer.
www.flickr.com/photos/molnarcs
cool camera , like a pro
Canon are laughing right now.
Canon don’t have anything to touch the D750.
Now that the 7DMkII is official, we see 10 fps with an unimpressive 20MP sensor for a couple of hundred less than the D750.
The D750 now looks like great value for money.
The D750 is the camera that everbody wanted, but no-one will man up and admit to it.
Yes. They are laughing at all the people (mostly Americans with too much money to spare) who’ll rush and buy their 10FPS manhood substitute.
Hi,
maybe I missed it, but those values in the table are real measured values or calculated depending on the given buffer size?
There are a lot of other factors which might occur for real values. E.g. the ability of the camera to start writing down data to the SD card during burst shoots.
The time it takes the camera to deal with buffer management, obvious the speed of the SD card (but this was already lengthy discussed here) etc. many features are depending on the processor and firmware and hence real time values might certainly differ from what the buffer is capable to do judging by the buffer size only.
Hi Nasim,
I have a D7100 which I really like, but a little disappointed with the noise I get when I push my ISO up to 600 and above.
I’ve been thinking of upgrading to a full frame camera and I like the look of the D750 especially as it weighs less than the D7100. The down side is the shutter speed. How does the D750 handle noise?
Like your article the D750 Nasim
“How does the D750 handle noise”. Do you mean noise from high ISO? If you know you’re going to shoot in high ISO you should probably be shooting RAW, nailing the exposure and let software handle the noise. Also, you complain about noise at ISO 600. OK, so you are pixel peeping at 100%. Why? Thats 6000×4000 pixels and your monitor is likely 1920×1080, so you have a pretty big crop just to fill the screen. Nobody will notice noise on a resized D7100 ISO 600 image. Stop looking for things to hate and learn to take better photo’s. I have D90 shots at ISO 1250 that, when cropped and resized properly, look fantastic.
Based on preliminary ISO comparison shots at www.youtube.com/watch…TlPA60LYes, ISO performance of D750 appears impressive. I am also interested in knowing if the shutter sounds louder than D810 or if it’s as quiet.
I use a D7100 for birds in flight, and although I would like a bigger buffer, I don’t consider even this camera “crippled” by that. As much as the frame rate and the buffer, it is the AF system itself and my own skill limiting how fast and accurately I lock on and track birds in flight. This D750’s 2.3 second buffer is twice as long as the D7100. And as someone above said, in actual practice with a fast memory card, you might even get closer to 3 full seconds at the maximum quality setting. Then if you really must “spray” for more than 3 seconds, go ahead and try 12 bit and you’re up to almost 4 seconds (perhaps a bit more with the best memory card), and you can still get a very high quality image, with only a small or indistinguishable loss in quality.
All of this is a nonstarter for me, because photographing small birds I would want higher resolution in crop modes than the D750 offers, so I would probably not choose the D750 for my bird photography or birds in flight. The D810 would be a better choice if you do action photography primarily. For me, and for most photographers I think, the D750 offers a worthwhile step forward over the D710, a compelling package and a very capable near-pro tool. “Crippled” is just too strong a word. 24 megapixels is plenty for me if I’m composing using the full frame, and I’m very tempted to get a D750 as my first full frame camera, primarily for other/non bird photography.
Take a look at the 8MP hummingbird crop and original in this link
www.digitalbirdphotography.com/2.3.html
Also, I’ll bet you (because I know I’ll win) that most bird shooters use JPEG, just like sports pro’s do, so the RAW buffer size is irrelevant. These guys know the basics, so they are not going to mess and and need the RAW safety net to save them.
I meant the D610 above, obviously there is no D710.
Nasim first of all thanks for the information of buffer on D750.I like to know buffer of d750 in 1.2crop mode.If it is higher than FX mode it is another option to increase the buffer.Overall i liked the features and pricing of d750.
Hi Nassim,
Thanks for all the time and effort you put into doing all the hard work for the photographic community!
I was waiting with great anticipation for the D750 but feel a little ‘let-down’ as a D600 user.
I need a good low light DSLR but the information is confusing on what is ‘the best’ for my situation shooting at around 6,400 ISO.
Some say the D800 series is very good because one can ‘downsample’ the noise and what noise there is is ‘fine grained’ and easy to PP out – or less intrusive to start with, others the Df/D4(s) because of the native response of the 16MP sensor.
Again others would say the 24MP sensor because it has ‘the best’ combination of MP and SNR.
I’ve seen the samples on your website and those of others but from a limited range of tests on static objects that are not, hmm, representative of real life situations what would you consider is the better sensor at around 6400?
Reason for asking is that I find I use higher ISOs in dark interiors and also photographing wildlife at dusk and I find even the D600 shows too much ‘granular’ luminous noise at this setting.
Thanks,
Tony
As the discussion is expressing concerns about digital noise, does no one here use noise reduction software to deal with the problem?
The first thing I do to a higher ISO RAW file is run it through a noise filter.
The differences between many of these cameras are marginal in practical terms and a piece of good reduction software costs a lot a less than a new camera body.
I prefer to do that and wait until there is a quantum improvement before upgrading.
Or is that too simple?
Firstly NR software can’t reinstate missing data so it would be preferred to have less noise to start with in the first instance.
Secondly, I don’t see any new technology on the horizon for vastly improved sensels.
If one looks at say the DXO data of the D8X0 vs D90 in Screen Mode (to compare pixels) the D90 pixels are as good as, or slightly better than, the D8X0 ones for the measured parameters. This would appear to indicate that, apart from cramming more pixels into the sensor real estate, there’s really no improvement in the sensel performance per se.
So I guess for the moment we are restricted to either large sensels – and thus low pixel count – or high MP and downsampling to improve the noise characteristics of the sensor. Just not sure which one gives the best visual presentation and a question which is best answered by those who have had extensive experience in this field.
Yes of course it would be preferable to have less noise in the first place but in real world we have to use an ISO that will allow the use of a shutter speed/aperture that produces a usable image.
If there is no massive breakthrough on the horizon the sensible path is making the most appropriate choice of sensor for your situation and fill in the rest with NR software.
Not spending thousands of bucks on a new camera for just a marginal improvement.
Betty,
“Choosing the most appropriate sensor ..” is what I’m on about.
‘Still life’ photography comparisons aren’t the answer (IMHO) which is why I’m asking if there’s a significant difference in real life between the 16 and 36MP sensor IRO noise once NR has been applied.
The 36MP is tempting but I would prefer less noise at around 6,400 ISO than more MP if more MP results in more noise – and if one considers that using the D8X0 in DX mode is no better (IRO IQ) than my D90 (if I need to use DX for reach) other than 3 to 4 MP gain.
“Not spending a few thousand bucks ..” is what I’m trying to avoid :-)
I also checked the 12MP D700 vs the 16MP Df (D4S) and ,apart from the improved DR of the 16MP sensor (larger well size) there’s little else to separate the sensors other than an extra 4 MP.
Cheers
So Nikon’s approach seems to be to provide more MP but one has to downsample to get acceptable noise performance.
“The differences between many of these cameras are marginal in practical terms”
Marginal on which scale ? Which ISO values ? At ISO 100 they certainly are, but this doesn’t hold up at ISO 3200, 6400 or more.
Like AJ said, noise is lost data. Lost. Non recoverable. You can let a software analyze the context around that lost data and put filler data that looks good (when it can), but you still miss the actual data.
If you do some astrophotography with a DX body for instance, you can barely hit ISO 1600 with a D7100 without having severe loss of color accuracy (and things get pretty messy at pixel level), and ISO 1600 (that is already not clean) is not enough for most practical purposes in that case. Any FX body will do significantly better in that regard, and different FX bodies will eventually push further the limits of what you can attempt.
Same thing for wildlife. Most of the time you don’t have perfect setups, and unlike astrophotography you can sometimes work around that yes. But you can’t deny that you will miss opportunities. Dismissing that fact by saying you despise the “spray and pray” approach doesn’t make it less true that you have much lower chances of getting a shot of a very specific moment/movement/interaction than someone with 8/10/11fps with bottomless buffers. Having the technical capabilities doesn’t instantly turn you into a robot, just use technology intelligently when possible (in that case, it certainly is).
The key to my comment is the use of the words ‘practical terms’.
First, I don’t do astrophotography and if I did, I wouldn’t use a DX body, I would use something more suited to the task. I find it’s always preferable to use the right tool for the job rather than complain about the wrong tool not being good enough.
Yes, wildlife photography is difficult and perfect situations hardly ever arise.
And yes, I do miss opportunities – but that has more to do with failing to anticipate the moment than failing to blitz the subject enough.
Sprayers and prayers generally come away with much less usable material than photographers who exercise skill, anticipation and quick reactions.
That’s because the sprayers start shooting when the action is actually over and done – all they get is what I call ‘bum shots – in both meanings of the word.
“That’s because the sprayers start shooting when the action is actually over and done – all they get is what I call ‘bum shots – in both meanings of the word.”
Or you could, you know, anticipate AND spray, given the capability for both. One doesn’t prevent the other. You can choose the moment you press the shutter all the same.
I just wanted to point that it’s unfair (and unfortunately very commonly done) to associate someone’s wish for a more capable technology to blatant lack of skill.
That’s true and I don’t mean to be unfair but sadly too many photographers seem to think that the latest photographic trinket is going to transform their photography.
It won’t.
It just shows up their deficiencies more efficiently.
As you mention, software algorithms can only attempt to approximate the missing data.
Probability of ‘getting it right’ is not infallible but somewhat better than the worse case 1 in 2^14.
Not the best odds ;-)
Cheers!
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for posting this. I’d love to know your thoughts on the whole lossless option and if it’s worth it. I have the D600 so I’m limited to only 5.5 fps and I’m going on safari in a couple of weeks. So every extra frame I can get before the buffer fills up is valuable! Is it worth turning off lossless?
Thanks!
Are you planning on spraying and praying or using your photographic skills?
Sorry, not being rude, but I use a D800E so my frame rate is even worse than yours – not sure about the buffer but the files are huge (14 bit lossless) and I don’t find it a problem.
I would stay with lossless – the conditions will be hot and dry, with a cloudless sky – harsh, high contrast lighting. The better the quality file you start with the better chance of good highlight recovery and shadow detail you will have in both capture and post process.
Have a look in Photo Critique forum (Betty) and see you don’t need a huge buffer to get good shots.
Unless you have your own vehicle and guide you will not have the space to pan many/any fast moving action shots anyway so I would just concentrate on being ready at all times for that special moment when it happens.
Have a great time.
I have been going for nearly twenty years and am still addicted.
Hi Betty,
Thanks for your input. I’ve been on safari plenty of times too and am looking forward to getting back there! I’m not one who “sprays and prays”, but if I’m fortunate enough to witness a chase, I don’t want to fill up the buffer right at the wrong moment. But like you said, 3 seconds should be enough for me.
This time I’ll have my own personal guide and vehicle, so I’m kinda excited about it!
Thanks.
For a fair comparison among all four cameras, shouldn’t you shoot the D610 and D750 at 5 fps (using the Continuous Low setting)? Otherwise it seems that you are measuring multiple variables without distinguishing the effects of each.
I am glad to have unloaded my nikon system, d600 plus lens, yes at a big loss,. Nikon clearly does not have customers in mind. The more they care about profit only, the quicker they will lose customers. The way they deliberately cripple their cameras will only drive their customers to other brands. I am excited about the new 7d mark2. Though not a perfect camera but canon addresses the 3 biggest issues with the original 7d–AF, ISO, and frame rate. They held nothing back in those areas and I know canon will be rewarded with not only sales but quite likely, new customers.
Plus the Canon 7D Mark II is reasonably priced, and has an AF-On button. If I was just getting into the DSLR market today, I would have to give that puppy a serious look.
I cannot believe people who think the 7DM2 is ‘reasonably priced’. Face facts, you see the stonking 10FPS and you’re sold. That’s it.
The D750 and 7DM2 differ by £200. Give me the superior high ISO and dynamic range of FX any day.
If I was getting into the DSLR market today, I would not be looking at either the 7DM2 nor the D750. They are too advanced for a beginner. Either the Canon EOS XXXD range, the Nikon D5x00 range or, at a push, the D6x0 range would make more sense. Money saved would go on good glass. That said, I don’t think there’s much future in current APSC/DX. Mirrorless is the future for small sensor DSLR’s and FX is the future for ‘serious’ use.
Jim,
1st of all, I would never be in a position to make a decision to choose between a D750 & a 7DM2. Unless, I was trying to make a choice of going full frame or APSC/DX. I am not a beginner. I won my 1st photo contest in 1958. But, I’m not on here to brag or demean anyone else. I doubt that’s what this forum is for. I spent a summer with a D5100. I did not like it, and sold it.
In my opinion mirrorless may be the future period. If Nikon made a mirrorless camera that could make use of their current DSLR lenses, and that camera had the same output quality as current, I’d certainly have to give it a look. Any decent camera can be used for ‘serious’ use.
Now, now boys, it’s not a life or death issue.
Both Canon and Nikon make lovely cameras.
One day Nikon gets ahead a bit in one aspect of photographic technology and then the next day Canon leapfrogs Nikon and gets ahead in some other aspect.
Do we see colossal improvements in people’s photography as a result?
By and large not.
The good photographers are always good while the klutzes stay as they are – they just shoot ever larger volumes of crap.
Now go kiss and make up.
But it’s the internet age, Betty. Nobody cares about actual photography anymore. All people care about is trashing the latest technology, irrespective of whether they are going to buy it or not, becasue it can NEVER satisfy them. Even if the D750 could shoot 8fps with a 50 shot buffer, people would still complain!!!
What did all these people do before the internet? No wonder they call it the ‘world wide whinge’…
“….Nobody cares about actual photography anymore. All people care about is trashing the latest technology, irrespective of whether they are going to buy it or not, becasue it can NEVER satisfy them….”
Respectfully, I disagree. Creative, visionary photographers make excellent images with a variety of equipment. They work around the limitations found in every single piece of photographic gear, from every mfr. Anything made by humans is imperfect.
I see the dissatisfaction with recent products from Nikon as largely valid. Specific and correctable-with-existing-technology shortcomings are easily found.
I believe these include:
1) Nikon attempting to position the D750 as an ‘action camera’ while limiting the frame rate to 6.5 fps. I too shot football with a motor-drive-equipped Nikon F in the 1960’s. 3.5 fps max was too low a frame rate then. Forget spray-and-pray, which didn’t work 50 years ago & doesn’t now. It’s too slow for putting together sequences with visual continuity. 6.5 fps is probably adequate for that – but please: Don’t try to sell a body as an action camera when it seems artificially limited for marketing reasons – that is, to avoid cannibalizing a higher priced product from the same mfr.
Nikon should be worried about the outright loss of sales to other mfrs. About the loss of perceived leadership & of the growing perception of being out of touch with their customers. THESE COST SALES.
2) When Nikon Inc. introduces a body that is markedly more capable than an existing product at nearly the same price (D750 vs D610) – while still trying to sell the 610, they’re still hurting their bottom line. The only way the existing 610 inventory will sell is by lowering the price – which impacts margin, cause production cost is already largely as low as it’ll go. Nikon is still cannibalizing themselves AND confusing customers as to what-the-hell they’re attempting to accomplish. Introducing FUD to your own customer base is unwise. Really unwise.
3) Both D300 and D700 replacements could be created from existing products. THEY WOULD HAVE SOLD WELL FOR THE PAST 2-3-4 YEARS, contributing to the bottom line, while helping to demonstrate that Nikon’s in touch with their customers.
The D700 wasn’t a mistake – I’d argue that the direct impact to D3 sales volume was at least, and likely more than, offset by by the impression of Nikon as a technological (and value) leader. And remember, a high percentage of D700 buyers wouldn’t have purchased a D3 if the D700 had never been made. The D3 was simply too expensive for those D700 buyers.
I’m suggesting that the D700 represented substantial incremental sales while improving perception of Nikon, which has real bottom line benefit. Win-win.
Same thing for a D300 follow on. A pro-body DX with a newer better sensor would have sold, I think, in sufficient numbers to justify itself economically, Obviously Nikon management disagrees, but when a product line (DX) is the majority of your camera revenues AND overall margin (because of volume), not even trying to deliver what the market wants. Wasting production capacity on a ton of confusingly overlapping low-end DX bodies – which are being discounted to get them to sell = A Really Bad Idea. Shooting yourself in the foot (maybe higher) in public inspires NO confidence, and buyers with doubts tend to go buy something else.
4) The incremental cost of the additional memory required to increase the buffer size of the D7100 would have been inconsequential. The ROI for Nikon Inc would have been HUGE vs the negative perception, which has also been pretty damn significant.
5) Devoting production resources to multiple 18-XX DX superzooms while failing to produce DX-format wideangle primes telegraphs to your customer base that you’re not serious about that product line. So does the proliferation of low-end, low margin DX camera models when that line is the bread and butter of your volume. That’s just plain dumb. It’s also frustrating and scary to consumers who understand that Nikon Inc. is out of touch with reality.
THAT’s why photographers who have owned, used and recommended Nikon products for a long time are upset, not because we’re Nellie Naysayers. If I didn’t have a shit-ton invested in existing Nikon glass, I probably would have already switched – cause ALL I CARE ABOUT IS THE PICTURES I PRODUCE. The gear that least interferes with the process is what I want. Intentionally-crippled and inadequately supported products ain’t that.
Like lots of other consumers, I’m not gonna invest new equipment capital in a mfr’s more expensive products when they’ve lost my trust in this manner – I’m gonna buy used, continue using what I already own, and pay increasing attention to products from other mfrs.
Multiply those actions X enough potential buyers (which Nikon seems to be actively attempting through some related combination of arrogance and self-isolation) and you’re FUBAR’d as a going concern / viable business entity / employer, etc. etc.
TL;DR: When lots of customers are unhappy with your products and service, you’re having to fire-sale multiple lines to get them off dealers’ shelves AND YOU KEEP DOING THE SAME THING, expect criticism.
You are so right! Unless someone is photographing fast moving wildlife or sports, 1 or 2 fps is enough. Even with action photography short bursts is enough. Enough for what you may ask? Enough “grab” when you are paying attention to what you are doing! Auto-focus accuracy is another thing, and very important; but the digital age of who can out burst each other is only of interest to those people who never take the time to learn about photography and composition. Just like a math problem: It is not possible to solve an equation without first knowing what you are looking for. If a person does not know what photographically makes an excellent photograph, and how to assist in its creation, it’s natural to be awed by the “spray and pray” approach.
Better equipment only makes for a larger quantity of boring photographs (with the odd lucky pic here and there)! Learning how to master image creation allows for beauty to be produced! This should be the first priority for all photographers. Once a person is at a level of producing quality, consistently and on demand (whenever they want, however they / the client wants) then (and only then) will better gear improve their results!
How about (if you are a photographer as opposed to an internet gear discusser) turning off your computer, venture out into the world, and seek to create something interesting?
Good luck to all!
Hmm well didn’t Canon increase the 7D’s buffer capacity with a firmware update? Maybe Nikon could do the same…
Nasim, thank you for such article!
According to your chart D810 can still shoot at 5fps while D750’s shooting speed will start to degrade. I guess it’s easy noticeable when shooting NEF (losless compressed, 14 bit) where you have only 2.3 sec until your D750’s speed will slow down. With such results I can’t say that’s it’s a true action cam. It seems that 810’s 5 fps are better than 750’s 6.5 fps. That’s a shame they used the same buffer as in D610.
Nasim, please could you perform a quick FX burst-test (continuous shooting for 30 seconds in FX mode; only NEFs, losless compressed, 14 bit) with only D750 and D810?
I’d like to compare it with my D7000 which makes about 43 pics (NEF, Lossless Compressed 14 Bit) in 30 seconds. I’m using Sandisk UHS-I 95mb/s SD card.
Nasim:
I wanted to say thank you for this breakdown. As someone looking to move into an FX body I am genuinely curious about the available buffer on the FX body I will be picking up.
Right now I have narrowed my two choices down to a used D3s or the new D750. I have a D7100 with the battery grip always attached. My hands are rather big and I do not even like using the D7100 without the grip attached (hence the interest in the D3s).
That being said my primary reason for moving to FX is getting the full frame, shooting in low light (high ISO – 12500), and needing a shutter that will keep up at around 800-1000. The D750 looks amazing and has some really great features but the one I am most concerned with here is the buffer. Right now the buffer on the D7100 shooting in RAW 12-bit simply chokes out shooting action/sports. I don’t have the numbers or camera on me right now but I believe it is somewhere around 12-14 (that is in the 1.3x crop mode – which I dislike considerably).
On the D750 in non-cropped mode it appears that I can get up to 25 continuous shots (12-bit lossless compressed) which essentially is double the D7100 without going into the 1.3x crap mode. I am just looking for someone to keep me honest here on my calculations before I go ahead and spend on this. I don’t think either body will suddenly make everything magical with carebears and rainbows but if I want to step into an FX body I want to at least get off on the right foot =)
I have a D90 and am thinking of upgrading. However, since the D90 arrival, Nikon has marketed many new cameras. i.e. D600, D750, and theD800. What would be an alternative for the D90? Would it be one the three mentioned or some other DSLR? All comments are welcomed.
Thanks
I disagree that buffers don’t matter to Wedding photographers. There are lots of situations where I make sure that I am using my D4, because my D800 buffer would fill up and I’d miss things. In fact, of all the different photography jobs I do, wedding photography is the only one where I have the potential to run my buffer out.
Try photographing a wedding or two with film and you will learn how to think before you push the shutter button. Trained talented photographers photographed weddings for years, with excellent results, before digital “spray and pray” type of robotic photography!
True. It’s the brain behind the camera is much more important.
Here is a video showing the buffer performance while writing to 1 as well as 2 SDHC cards at the same time: www.youtube.com/watch…1wXGdaNvko
Chris, I appreciate the video, but it isn’t really testing the buffer. You need to do the test with the fastest memory cards available so that there is nothing restricting the buffer. I would also love to see a test with the highest IQ RAW going to slot 1 and the highest IQ jpg going to slot 2.
Thank you for the feedback and suggestions. I would like to ask everyone what card you feel is both affordable and up to the task to handle everything we can throw at it.
Chris, I guess everyone’s concept of affordable is different. Let’s see, a D750 costs $2,296.95 on B+H or Adorama. You most likely will have lenses, filters, bags, tripods, etc. to make at least a total of $3,800.00. You’re concerned about buffer capacity. And you want to insert a weak link in your chain by skimping on a memory card?
Personally, I would never buy anything but the best or near the best Lexar or San Disk memory cards. I have a D7100 with San Disk SD cards (95MB/s). I put RAW on slot-1 with 64GB & jpegs on slot-2 with 32GB. You can get near the equivalent Lexar combination at 90MB/s for about $82.00 on Amazon right now, plus someone is always having specials on these beauts. That would be about 2.2% of that $3800 to keep from having a weak link.
There was an exhaustive study on the speed of memory cards 2-3 years ago. It concluded that anything faster than 45MB/s was only marginally faster, but it was faster. But, then came the 36MB files, etc. I know for a fact that my 95MB/s cards will allow me to continue my frame rate longer than my 60MB/s backup cards. I do not want a cheaper card to stand in the way of me getting a shot that I will never have another chance of getting.
Great points Charlie! Makes perfect sense. I will do some research on both the Lexar and San Disk cards available tomorrow and get my order placed! Thanks again!
-Chris
This is more of a HELP posting instead of a comment. Perhaps this isn’t a fair question, but with the new advancements on the D750, which camera do you prefer? I’m going to purchase one or the other, and it’s a tough decision. I am not influenced by the flipping LCD on the 750 because I doubt if I will ever use it as I am buying the camera for photos only. I’m not thrilled by the very small top screen either. That being said, I want the most up to date electronics, but I want the 51 autofocus points instead of the 39 on the 610. If the 750 had 51, that would be my choice immediately. I’ve been using a D300 for the past few years, so I am used to 51 autofocus points. My question then is, would I notice that much of a between 39 & 51? Thanks in advance.
Sir;
The D750 was 51 Focus points, while the D610 only has 39. The physical spread of the 51 points on the D750 is closer together than they are on the D810, but I don’t know how they compare to those of the D300.
WEJ
Good review and one that made me make the final decision to get the D810. The D810 is much more suitable for continuous shooting because of the fact that the buffer can take 31 shots at full resolution compared to 15 in the D750. 15 is too small and in a real situation you will run out of buffer memory before you even know it. It doesn’t matter that you have 6.5 fps that only lasts 15 images. The D750 has 6.5 fps which is negligible compared to the 5 fps in the D810. You can also switch to 1.2x mode in the D810 and get 6fps with a buffer that almost never fills up. And in DX mode you get even 7 fps with the D810 so it is very clear that the D810 is also a good pro-tool for continuous high shooting, and it is better than the consumer level D750 in this aspect.
Hi Nasim,
I bought D750 last week. I set picture quality RAW 12 bit Lossless compressed and buffer show only 16 shots. I couldn’t get 25 as you written here. I checked my manual as well it also mentions 25. Why couldn’t I get 25 shots?
I use Sandisk extreme pro 64gb 95mb/s UHS-I SDXC U3 Memory Card (Class 10)
I turned off all option in shooting menu
(Active D lighting , long exposure NR off etc)
I set – RAW- no back up, lossless compressed 12 bit,
When I choose AUTO ISO ON buffer shows only 8 shots. I tried to find out in my manual but I couldn’t. Is it normal buffer show only 8 shot when I chose AUTO ISO ON? When I choose AUTO ISO ON in my D7000 buffer didn’t change.
How can I get 25 shots in buffer? How do you set your D750? Do you think my D750 has technical problem as AUTO ISO ON decrease buffer? Should I send it to Nikon for repair? If not could you please tell me how to set my D750.
Thanking you.