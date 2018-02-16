Some of our readers might be interested in seeing how the newly announced Nikon D7200 compares to its predecessor, the D7100 in terms of features and specifications. With a faster processor, improved AF system, much larger buffer, Wi-Fi and a few other tweaks, the D7200 is currently Nikon’s best DX camera for capturing fast action such as sports and wildlife photography. Although the D7100 is still an amazing camera, many found its buffer to be underwhelming for continuous shooting, as it sported a fairly small buffer that accommodated even less images than the first generation Nikon D7000. In this comparison, I will first go into specifications, then talk about specific features that differentiate the two cameras. Please keep in mind that this comparison is purely based on specifications. Further details, our impressions, ISO comparisons and other useful information will be provided in our upcoming Nikon D7200 Review later this year.

First, let’s go over the bare specifications:

Nikon D7200 vs D7100 Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon D7200 Nikon D7100 Sensor Resolution 24.2 Million 24.1 Million Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 23.5×15.6mm 23.5×15.6mm Sensor Pixel Size 3.92µ 3.92µ Low Pass Filter No No Sensor Dust Reduction Yes Yes Image Size 6,000 x 4,000 6,000 x 4,000 Image Processor EXPEED 4 EXPEED 3 Viewfinder Type Pentaprism Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Built-in Flash Yes, with flash commander mode Yes, with flash commander mode Storage Media 2x SD 2x SD Continuous Shooting Speed 6 FPS, 7 FPS in 1.3x Crop Mode 6 FPS, 7 FPS in 1.3x Crop Mode Buffer Size (RAW, Lossless 14-bit) 18 6 Buffer Size (RAW, Compressed 12-bit) 35 9 Max Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec Shutter Durability 150,000 cycles 150,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor 2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II 2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-25,600 ISO 100-6,400 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 51,200-102,400 (B&W only) ISO 12,800-25,600 Autofocus System Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX Focus Points 51, 15 cross-type 51, 15 cross-type AF Detection Up to f/8 Up to f/8 Group Area AF No No Separate Horiz and Vert Focus Point Adjustments Yes No AF Detection Range -3 to +19 EV -2 to +19 EV Exposure Bracketing 9 frames in steps of 1/3 or 1/2 EV 2 to 5 frames in steps of 1/3, 1/2, 2/3, 1, 2, or 3 EV Video Output MOV, H.264/MPEG-4 MOV, H.264/MPEG-4 Video Maximum Resolution 1920×1080 (1080p) up to 60p 1920×1080 (1080p) up to 60i Flat Picture Control Yes No Clarity Control Adjustment Yes No Picture Control Adjustments 0.25 step adjustment 1 step adjustment Manual White Balance Presets 1-6 1-3 Number of intervals in Time-lapse Up to 9,999 Up to 999 Audio Recording Built-in microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) LCD Size 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD LCD Resolution 1,228,800 dots 1,228,800 dots Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi Functionality Built-in, with NFC Eye-Fi Compatible, WU-1a Battery EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery Battery Life 1,110 shots (CIPA) 950 shots (CIPA) Battery Charger MH-25a Quick Charger MH-25 Quick Charger Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes USB Version 2.0 2.0 Weight (Body Only) 675g 675g Dimensions 135.5 × 106.5 × 76mm 135.5 x 106.5 x 76mm MSRP Price $1,199 (as introduced) $1,199 (as introduced)

Nikon did not make any changes to the exterior of the D7200, so it is essentially identical to its predecessor. So whether you are looking at the front, top or back of the camera, button and control layout, ergonomics and the overall look are the same. Both dimensions and weight are also the same.

What has changed is the internals of the camera. First, the sensor on the D7200 is slightly different. Judging by the megapixel count, it looks like Nikon is most likely using the same Sony-made sensor on the D7200 as on the D5500, whereas the D7100 had a sensor made by Toshiba. Nikon increased the native sensitivity of the sensor on the D7200 by two stops from 100-6400 to 100-25600, but it is doubtful that the D7200 will offer drastic improvements in noise performance beyond ISO 6400, so it is most likely just a marketing gimmick. I also find it entertaining that Nikon offered “boost” ISO sensitivities of 51,200 and 102,400 in black and white…

The highlight of the Nikon D7200 is the much bigger buffer – the Nikon D7200 can shoot up to 18 images in 14-bit lossless RAW, which is roughly 3 times more than what the D7100 can do. The D7100 only lasted for a mere second before the buffer filled up and the camera slowed down and the D7200 will triple that time. So if you shoot any sort of fast action (like sports and wildlife), the D7200 will be a much better choice, because it will allow you to shoot much longer in continuous bursts.

Two big differences are in the autofocus department. First, the Nikon D7200 has an improved 51-point AF system that can go all the way down to -3 in detection range. This means that the D7200 should be easier to focus with in low-light situations and it should perform quite well when using f/4 and slower lenses with teleconverters. Second, the D7200 comes with the latest EXPEED 4 processor, which is roughly 30% faster than the previous generation EXPEED 3 processor on the D7100. That 30% increase in speed also translates to autofocus speed improvements, particularly when tracking subjects.

The Nikon D7200 also comes with built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, allowing the camera to be controlled remotely and allowing for image transfer between the camera and other devices. Speaking of which, the D7200 is the first Nikon DSLR to be shipped with NFC (Near Field Communication), which allows for seamless connectivity with smart devices – a neat and useful feature.

Battery life has been improved, most likely thanks to the faster and perhaps more power efficient processor, allowing for 1,110 shots on a single charge (per CIPA). Video shooters should be more pleased with the 60p HD recording mode and flat picture control. There are a few other small firmware tweaks here and there (like 9 frame exposure bracketing), but they are not anything major.

Looks like the Nikon D7200 is a pretty solid camera with a few notable improvements. But the biggest question is, would it make sense to upgrade from the D7100? If you shoot sports and wildlife, the D7200’s buffer, -3 EV sensitivity and faster processor are worth moving up to in my opinion. However, for all other purposes, I would stick with the D7100 and skip the upgrade – the D7100 is still an amazing camera. If you currently use an entry-level DSLR, the D7000 or other previous-generation cameras, the Nikon D7200 is definitely worth upgrading to. If you have a lower-end camera and have budget limitations, it is a good time now to check out the second hand market – there will probably be lots of D7100 DSLRs for sale at great prices.