The D7200 is currently Nikon’s best DX camera for shooting action, but how does it compare to Canon’s speed demon, the 7D Mark II in features and specifications? The Nikon D7200 comes with a 24.2 MP sensor, 6 fps continuous shooting speed, 51-point AF system, 2x SD card slots and built-in Wi-Fi, whereas the 7D Mark II has a slightly smaller sensor with 20.2 MP of resolution, impressive 10 fps continuous shooting speed, 65-point all cross-type AF system, 1x CF + 1x SD card slots and a pro-quality build / ergonomics. Both have their strengths and weaknesses, but which one of these would be more suitable for capturing fast action? In this comparison, we will go over both feature and specification differences between the two cameras. Please keep in mind that this comparison is purely based on preliminary data. Further details and comparisons will be provided in our upcoming Nikon D7200 review later this year.
First, let’s go over the bare specifications:
Nikon D7200 vs Canon 7D Mark II Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D7200
|Canon 7D Mark II
|Sensor Resolution
|24.2 Million
|20.2 Million
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|23.5×15.6mm
|22.4×15.0mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|3.92µ
|4.09µ
|Low Pass Filter
|No
|Yes
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6,000 x 4,000
|5,472 x 3,648
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 4
|Dual DIGIC 6
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.61x
|0.62x
|Built-in Flash
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Storage Media
|2x SD
|1x CF, 1x SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|6 FPS, 7 FPS in 1.3x Crop Mode
|10 FPS
|Buffer Size (RAW, Lossless 14-bit)
|18
|31
|Continuous Shooting
|3.0 seconds
|3.1 seconds
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Durability
|150,000 cycles
|200,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II
|150,000 RGB + IR pixel metering sensor
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-25,600
|ISO 100-16,000
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 51,200-102,400 (B&W only)
|ISO 25,600
|Autofocus System
|Advanced Multi-CAM 3500DX
|65-point all cross-type AF system
|Focus Points
|51, 15 cross-type
|65 all cross-type
|AF Detection
|Up to f/8
|Up to f/8
|AF Detection Range
|-3 to +19 EV
|-3 to +19 EV
|Flicker Detection
|No
|Yes
|Video Output
|MOV, MPEG-4 / H.264
|MOV, MPEG-4 / H.264
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920×1080 (1080p) up to 60p
|1920×1080 (1080p) up to 60p
|Audio Recording
|Built-in microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|LCD Size
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,228,800 dots
|1,040,000 dots
|Built-in GPS
|No
|Yes
|Wi-Fi Functionality
|Built-in, with NFC
|No
|Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|LP-E6N (or LP-E6)
|Battery Life
|1,110 shots (CIPA)
|670 shots (CIPA)
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Version
|2.0
|3.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|675g
|820g
|Dimensions
|135.5 × 106.5 × 76mm
|148.6 x 112.4 x 78.2mm
|MSRP Price
|$1,199 (as introduced)
|$1,799 (as introduced)
With a $600 price difference, it is pretty clear that the Canon 7D Mark II is a higher-grade camera than the Nikon D7200. The true competitor to the 7D Mark II will be Nikon’s D400, which will probably be priced around the same mark and should be a more robust camera than the D7200. For now, let’s take a look at the differences between these two cameras.
First, the Canon 7D Mark II comes with a slightly lower resolution 20.2 MP sensor on a smaller sensor with a 1.6x crop factor vs 1.5x on the D7200. This translates to lower resolution images, but because of decreased resolution, the pixel size on the 7D Mark II is actually slightly larger. I expect noise performance on both cameras to be similar, although the 7D Mark II will definitely lose in dynamic range, as demonstrated in reviews and articles like this one. The D7200 does not have a low pass filter, while the 7D Mark II does. The sensor native ISO range is a little different, but at the end of the day it does not really matter, as ISO numbers don’t mean much in terms of noise or dynamic range.
The key difference is continuous shooting speed and that’s where the 7D Mark II has a huge advantage – 10 fps vs 6 fps on the D7200. It might not sound like a big difference, but in reality 10 fps is a lot faster, as shown in this video:
The buffer on both cameras allows shooting for about 3 seconds before buffer fills up, but keep in mind that you end up with 31 RAW images on the 7D Mark II vs 18 on the D7200 after the sequence is over.
As for autofocus, the Canon 7D Mark II has a better and more flexible AF system on paper. With a whopping 65 point all cross-type AF system, it certainly beats Nikon’s 51-point AF system with only 15 cross-type sensors. Focusing with outer focus points is more reliable on the 7D Mark II, as noted in my Canon 7D Mark II review. Does this mean that the Canon 7D Mark II has a better overall AF system? That’s a tough question, because it depends on many factors. I would say both systems are equally good when using the center focus point and the 7D Mark II is more accurate for outer focus points. For active tracking, I find Nikon to be a bit better, but that’s my subjective opinion. Both cameras can focus in very low-light situations with -3 EV AF detection, so there is no clear advantage there.
The 7D Mark II has better shutter durability and better sealing than the D7200. It has a more advanced metering sensor and can also detect flickering when shooting in indoor environments. It also has a built-in GPS chip while the D7200 does not. At the same time, the D7200 has Wi-Fi capability with NFC, whereas the 7D Mark II has no built-in Wi-Fi. The Nikon D7200 is smaller, lighter, has a better LCD screen and better battery life.
It will be interesting to see how the upcoming high-end Nikon DX will compare to the 7D Mark II. If Nikon puts a large buffer with 10 fps continuous shooting speed, it will be a worthy competitor. And if Nikon makes a new AF system with more cross-type focus points, that will be icing on the cake!
Comments
The specifications tell only part of the story. Pick up the two cameras and hold them for 5 seconds. There will be little doubt which is the higher quality. It boils down to one simple question – do you want a blazing fast, weather-sealed camera used by professionals or a high-quality consumer-grade camera that will serve you well in most situations?
You are absolutely right and I totally agree!
Bluntly, most of the time I would get slightly better results with the D7200 and I find that bothersome given the difference in price / class. I am specifically talking about shooting wildlife and active pets like dogs and horses.
I have little need for 10fps, but can use every little bit of AF tracking I can get. I also appreciate the slightly better DR for day to day shooting.
With all due respect, I expect a D400 to be clearly better than the 7d mk11.
Why do people’s comments lately show such assurance about the eventual production of a D400? I know it’s something many people want, and I’d consider as a sports and back-up camera, but has there been any tangible indication from Nikon that such a camera is in the works? I am pretty up to speed with all the content of this site, and recall little more than wishful thinking and speculation in articles and comments. But have I missed something?
Nikon said they study the demand, thats a way to say they’re working on it. (Do you think the result of that study will be like “nope, no one wants it”?). I guess the problem they have is the sensor, a sensor that output 10fps 14bit but with such low read out noise that doesnt ruin the DR. Nikon is in a position about DR that even a slight downgrade wont be tolerated
Hi Eric,
I am assuming a “D400” or whatever number you wish to call it would preserve the same image quality as the D7200 or better, and match the Canon 7d MkII’s 10 FPS shooting, build quality and AF (which the D7200 already does based on specs) The larger size would accommodate the necessary processing (perhaps dual processors) required to make this happen. If they couldn’t do that then I agree that they might not.
Had canon and many nikon camera’s from the 70s/3 cameras let me down over the years died when needed for that shoot of a lifetime all canon/had a 7d and gave it to a friend it was that good /NIKON all the time for me
Nikon said they would have a competitor to the 7D Mark II, that’s why :)
NPS once told me that AFS compatible extension tubes were “imminent”.
That was in 1996.
Another question: why D400? They should simplify the names, if it’s an upgraded version of the D300, why not call it D310?
(I find D750 a horrible name btw, why on Earth skipping numbers when that’s not the practice with any other of their cameras??)
In the real world you’ll find that thousands of Pros will opt for the D7200. And they’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.
You’re such a fanboy troll! I don’t care how fast i can shoot liitle soocer kiddo fugturds or a pssing car, or some 7th league overweight high school football tyshawn… i care about IMAGE QUALITY! and that, my friend is where the Nikon D7100 beats the 7DMK2…and so does the D7200… Bigger sensor, better ISO, better DYNAMIC RANGE (the most important thing of all), no LO pass filter =sharper. Done with that old Canon 7D/7D2/60D/70D look! The photos never really look great! And yes I zoom in, with my eyes!!!
It really depends on what you shoot. I shoot Nikon pretty much all my life, start from D80 > D7000 > D3200 > D7100. These are the cameras I own(ed). I have borrowed my friends D610 and D800. I’m not saying I’m the best photographer in the world, but here are my experiences.
I used 5D Mark II when I was doing an internship at a newspaper agency, borrowed my friends 60D for a couple of weeks and did various shoots with Canon 70D. I have also borrowed 550D, 600D, 700D, 7D for a few days from friends just to see what Canon is up to.
To be quite honest, Canon’s new 20MP sensor has improved a lot compared to that old 18MP APS-C sensor. I agree what you said about Nikon has better IQ due to larger sensor size, but I believe the benefits of a larger buffer and faster FPS, all cross type focus points is greater than slight IQ disadvantage.
If you have ever used D7000 & D7100 than you will know what I meant. The buffer can only hold to up 6 photos. That is about 1 second worth of shooting before it fills up. And it takes a long time even with fast cards to clear the buffer up. I don’t really mind about FPS, but I do care about the buffer being really small.
In addition, Canon’s dual AF/hybrid AF for live view are great! When I’m shooting video with my D7100, I have to use a field monitor on a shoulder rig with focus puller to make sure my subject is in focus. That 70D with dual AF really blows my mind of how great it is. Flip out touch screen is really great for filming too.
so which one is best for taking pics according to you
First, let me start off by writing that you have the best photography blog I’ve run across. That being said, I have the 7D MII and I love it! I do have the 5D MII for landscape (and will eventually replace it), but it just isn’t a good camera for birds/wildlife. I always enjoy reading the Nikon lovers criticizing Canon DSLR’s and vice versa. It boils down to what an individual prefers the first time they make their first DSLR purchase. Unless you’re a pro and can afford to switch systems (once you’ve invested in all the glass, accessories, etc).–or just wealthy–brand loyalty pretty much remains consistent. Also companies are cyclical–for years Canon was on top, now it’s Nikon. In any event, both companies offer great cameras.
I agree. Grass is always greener on the other side. The 7D Mark II is amazing – I reviewed it and loved the camera.
Right now I think Nikon has a small lead in cameras and Canon has a small lead in lens selection. As you say, they are roughly equivalent. If I were starting over with wildlife photography I would likely choose the Canon 7d MkII. It is a perfect wildlife camera IMO. If and when Nikon answers, I am sure it will “surpass” the 7d MII, at least for awhile….
As you say, once you are invested in all the glass and accessories as well as the ergonomics (to some extent, most experienced photographers can use either system pretty quickly in my experience) then you tend to stay there. That is the only reason I shoot Nikon….its too expensive to switch!
This is the kind of thing that reassures me. I use Nikon cameras, for no other reason than when I purchased my first dslr, I was able to get a better deal on a Nikon in my price range than a Canon. Could have just as easily gone the other way, as I didn’t know anything about what the apparent differences were.
Of course, now when I look around it seems like everyone loves Canon and that’s what everyone uses. I keep in touch with a friend who uses Canon, and she says the exact same thing, except that to her it seemed like Nikon was what everyone was using.
One of my other friends described the differences in a way that I like as well. He said the difference between a Nikon and a Canon (or other brands) is like the difference between having one $10 bill and two $5 bills.
I don’t see the point of this review. These are not the same class cameras.
they are. D7200 beats the Canon in image quality on all levels!! who cares about the focus speed!!! Nikon is still 2 years ahead! OUCH!!!!!!
The Nikon’s D7000’s series are a “BAD DREAM” cameras, a marketing scam. It’s a third one and it’s still not perfect. I guess by the time D7500 comes out (I really hope) it would do at list what Sony A6000 does.
It’s not just the D7xxx series, but almost every new camera Nikon has released in the last two years – D610, 810, 750, D7200, etc, are really just “do-overs” because they are what their predecessors should have been. They are doing this in part to force people to buy new cameras more frequently, instead of selling cameras that were “done right” which the owner can keep for years.
I believed the D810 was the done right of D800. I have used both and all the things Ive been craving from D800 were made in D810. For general purpose camera today i think nobody out there comes nearer to D810.
Well, for a business, its kinda suicide to make a perfect product, if even possible. Thats why many people wait for A7000
Like freezing up when the buffer fills? it took Canon 5 years to come up with the 5DMK2. Nikon has been producing great DX cameras every couple of years.
I would like to have your faith the D400 will become a reality.
We have been waiting……what……..3 years………I am not hopeful.
Canon shooters also waited a long time. There is still hope :)
I understand your point and I am hopeful too or I would have moved over long ago. My over-arching point is how many cameras has Nikon introduced since the D300s? Many. It seems clear, as Thom Hogan has been stating, that Nikon is wanting “serious” photographers to move to FX. It would be very easy for Nikon to introduce two cameras side-by-side with one announcement or very close in time, as with the D90/D300. One “high-consumer” the D7200, for example and one “pro-spec” a D9000 to give it a name. Basically the same camera – same sensor – but different buffer, different burst rate, different buttons on the camera top, a few other minor things. The internal processing engine is available to do that. Easy. Very easy. Alternately, it would be superb for Nikon to state their intentions. However they have never been a company to state very much publicly.
Actually, Cory Rich states in this video there is flicker detect in the D7200. Start watching at about 2:20. >>>>>>> www.youtube.com/watch…n2dTE4mQcY
Thanks for posting the only useful/informed item in this otherwise pointless thread.
It’s what I do….
The flicker that Cory Ritch is reffering to, is not the kind of flicker that we talk about here. He is talking about the flicker due to different exposure results from the Auto exposure calculations fighting its other during time lapse shooting under natural light. That is why he keeps exposure smoothing and auto ISO on but turns off Auto settings for speed or aperture. The kind of flicker that Nassims article reffers to, is the inconsistent exposure under artificial lighting from fluorecent or mercury vapor lamps. These lamps actualy turn more or less on and off with a frequency that matches the frequency of the power supply, 50 or 60Hz. So, if the shutter opens during the off period you will get anywhere from a black to a greatly underexposed frame plus maybe banding. Flicker reduction sences these cycles and triggers the shuter at the correct instant to get a properly exposed frame. This takes care also of the correct calculations for the exposure parameters.I dont understand why nowhere (in other reviews elsewhere and here as
well) there is no mention of the Flicker Reduction in many Nikon
cameras. I have a D7100 and it has a Flicker reduction setting in its
menu, for shooting under fluorecent or mercury vapor lamps. There are 3
settings. Auto, 50Hz and 60Hz. I have it set on Auto and have never seen
any exposure problems under fluorecent lamps with or without flash. I
did not have the chance to try it under Mercury lamps but I can safely
presume that it will work there, too. I hope that I have been clear enough in my explanation because English is not my native language. Please correct me if I am wrong. Greetings from beautifull Rhodos island in Greece.
As I understand it, this flicker reduction above is for live view only, not when you shoot high speed continous using the viewfinder. In contrast Canon 7D2 can detect and alter timing of release of the shutter with fluorescent light flicker when you shoot high speed continous using the viewfinder.
lol…24 MPX vs 20…Dymamic Range: check!… Lo Pass Filter Cheeck!!,,,, D7200 won already!…. Canon is years behind – sorry…a metal body and high FPS means ZERO to the viewer who buys my images, prints etc…
Nasim, what a great site. Am constant reader, but pretty quiet – til now…
Daughter wanted to step up so I gave her my D7100. Thought I’d run out and get the new D750, and now we have D7200 and maybe just a short while til we get a new “flagship”… Am thinking this would be a good time to pick up a Refurb D7100 for $600 and plan on it being a great backup….then when the dust settles, skip the 7200 and go for the “flagship” OR go D750. Or for a few hundred more go 7200 now and look to it as the future backup?
I shoot indoor sports, falconry birds, family, a few portraits and occasional events – but am not a real professional. That said I have no DX glass – all Nikon, 35, 50, 85 1.8, 105DC f/2, 24-120 f/4, 80-200 f/2.8D, 500 mirror reflex, new 300 f/4 E pre-ordered.
With what you know, and what your gut says to expect from Nikon, would you agree with ANY of my stated options, or suggest another?
I love the site Nasim, especially your post. You state that “Both cameras can focus in very low-light situations with -3 EV AF detection, so there is no clear advantage there.” My understanding is that the Canon can only do -3 EV AF detection on the center focus point while the Nikon can do -3 EV AF detection on all focus points. Is that not correct?
that is what my understanding was as well, for nikon it is all the points down to -3EV and in case of canon, only the centre point supports -3EV…hope to get this cleared eventually but for now I am waiting for the nikon d7200 to come out and see how it performs.
To say one camera is better grade than another because it costs more does not tell us anything about the quality of either camera.
I really think you should have also added the Pentax K-3 to the comparison…
Why don’t you throw the Sony A77II in the mix.
to remember its 2 second buffer? Yea
If what you said about Sony’s buffer is correct, then….
Let’s assume we only talk about buffer here. We don’t consider how fast cameras write data into cards.
Nikon can shoot up to 3 sec at 6 FPS
Sony can shoot up to 2 sec at 12 FPS
Canon can shoot up to 3 sec at 10 FPS
I would say Sony isn’t doing too bad.
Besides the obvious differences in FPS and buffer, the most interesting difference to me is the “Flicker Detection” that the Canon camera has. I have shot a lot of sports with Nikon cameras, and have had the occasional “black” frame at night games (mostly baseball) because of the timing of the lights, plus the color changes from frame to frame (baseball and inside sports) with the Nikon cameras. As I understand it, the Flicker Detection is supposed to prevent this issue. It makes me jealous (but not enough to switch systems, yet).
I’d still much prefer the ability to know that when I time my shot, that the shutter/camera won’t ‘auto-magically’ decide it somehow know’s what expression, dripping sweat droplets or grass flying it thinks I should have…
I dont understand why nowhere (in other reviews elsewhere and here as well) there is no mention of the Flicker Reduction in many Nikon cameras. I have a D7100 and it has a Flicker reduction setting in its menu, for shooting under fluorecent or mercury vapor lamps. There are 3 settings. Auto, 50Hz and 60Hz. I have it set on Auto and have never seen any exposure problems under fluorecent lamps with or without flash. I did not have the chance to try it under Mercury lamps but I can safely presume that it will work there, too.
During live view or movie recording…
You had me excited for a minute there :/
Hopefully Nikon responds to Canon with a flicker reduction system for shooting photos as well.
If money is not an issue i would recommend the D810 DX file than the D7xxxs. The 16 mp DX file of D810 was way ahead better than the 24 mp of D7100. I don’t know about d7200 sensor but if Nikon changed to a better one then its good to check and see.
If you can’t take great pictures with either of these cameras it is not the fault of the brand. I suspect most photographers are gear heads in their heart, it just goes with the territory. And of course it makes sites like Photography Life so much fun, but in the end it’s the photographer that takes the picture, not the brand of camera.
Some people’s brains work like this:
– Look at a couple of forums and some web sites
– A new camera! Good. “Hey, maybe it’s good eh?”
– Look at some spec sheets, note down some numbers such as ISO range, fps, number of AF points.
– Wait until DxO tests its sensor
– Look at DxO score and compare with other cameras
– If its score is higher than another camera, than this is good! This new camera must be better than the other with low score.
– Run to a forum or a web site’s comment section and fire “This is an excellent camera with high dynamic range, color accuracy and high ISO performance!” And yes, you’ve learnt some terms like “DR, color accuracy”. You have no idea what they are but hey, they sound nice and show you knowledgeable, right?
– Go back to your smartphone and continue Candy Crush…
Ertan, my you are a rude dude. Looks like your inflated ego got the best of you ….
Hi Nasim,
This is my first post/question on your site which I have been following for the last 2 years at least when I started taking pictures for the first time with a DSLR. A lot of what I know has been learned through your tutorials and thank you for that, this is truly a great website and I wish you and your team the best.
Question – The center point in the Canon 7d mark ii is rated for -3EV and for the upcoming Nikon D7200 all points are rated for -3EV. Do we know the EV rating for the other auto-focus points in the Canon 7d mark ii. I read in one of the reviews that auto-focus in low light can be a bit problematic with the Canon and that tracking is not as accurate and quick as with the Nikon, how true is it in your experience?
Thanks and best Wishes.
Off centre can goes down to about -EV, which is still pretty awesome
www.dpreview.com/revie…kon-d750/7
What a waste of space, why compare two products with a $500 price difference, totally moronic !!!!! Different target audiences, someone must have been bored when they wrote this crap.
Been thinking about replacing my tired overused and abused D7000 with a new body. Have shot with a friend’s Canon 7D MkII for a few weeks. I liked the speed and buffer size. I have more choices with predator-prey positioning to maximize the tension in the image. But I still think my old trusty D7000 IQ looks better, especially when it comes to bringing out shadow details. The high ISO noise is about the same. I’m sure the D7200 is better. The focus tracking at the edges is quite a bit better with the 7DMk2, but honestly I focus with the center spot almost exclusively. I haven’t got my human abilities to compose so quickly on the fly, so most of my subjects are at the center and I crop to re-frame. Will I buy the D7200? Most probably, given my collection of Nikon lenses. But would I really want to? I really need to think very hard if the D7200 is different enough to worth the $1200. I really wished Nikon would have upped the buffer size even more – the Nikon 1 V3 has 40 RAW frame buffer, albeit at 18Mp each. The D300s has the mirror mechanism that can do 8 fps, that’s 33% more frames per second. I think the Nikon 1 V3 focusing is perhaps comparable to the Canon 7D MkII, if not a tad better. So if all they did was to bring together the best from each camera and build a new camera with the D7200 IQ, I would feel much better buying it. Some would say it is too much of a niche product. Well, isn’t the D810A a really niche product? Or perhaps arguably the Df too? I tend to think a truly competitive high speed DX DSLR that appeals to wildlife, sports and photojournalists would sell more than any of the other two.
I bought the Nikon D7200, fantastic. The best aps-c camera in the world. I sold my old Canon 70D. The new Canon 7D mkII uses a too obsolete technology.
Each entry level camera from Nikon can compete with any professional camera from Canon. Here is the TRUTH. Nikon gives you the best of the best also if you are a beginner with an entry level camera. For this reason I left Canon in the year 2012.
Hi huys,
I’m considering to buy a DSLR, franky speaking will be my first camera in that values and specs. Recently, comparing that d7200 vs 7d mark ii; from many points, reading professionals, comments, i’m not a professional nor in the near future will use this camera for travel, hobby purposes, also in the same time willing to have a value added camera, can you guys recommend me which dslr to buy? I will be appreciating; please email me thanks [email protected]
apple vs windows… like special olympics…
Latecomer to this conversation but one of the first comments I read was “I have little need for 10fps”… Something no action / sports / wildlife / runway fashion photographer would, or has, ever said. If you don’t understand the advantages of 10+ fps, you’ve never actually attempted any of these types of photography.
Nasim is a girl’s name in persian
Hi I am upgrading to more of a professional camera n I need one that’s really fast at sports n wildlife action so im looking,into purchasing the Nikon d7200 bundle or the canon 7d mark ii so i need a camera I can take to go away where ever I go an good at all actions flowers an wildlife an landscapes n weddings n so forth im the type who takes pic of everything Lol so which camera would be more sustable an shows the best quitly sharp images thanks,n no rudeness please