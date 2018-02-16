In this article, I will show feature differences between the new Nikon D5300, which is considered to be an upper-entry level DSLR and the current entry-level D3200 (see our review). What does the higher-end D5300 bring to the table and what are the key differences between these models? Let’s take a closer look. Please keep in mind that this Nikon D5300 vs D3200 comparison is purely based on specifications. A detailed comparison with image samples and ISO comparisons will be provided in the upcoming Nikon D5300 review.

A number of our readers have been sending us inquiries about differences between the D5300 and the current entry-level D3200 model to see if it is worth upgrading from the lower end model or not. Some still have older D3000 and D3100 models as well and are evaluating the D5300, so we’ve provided some recommendations below as well. Let’s take a look at how the two cameras stack up against each other in terms of specifications:

Nikon D5300 vs D3200 Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon D5300 Nikon D3200 Sensor Resolution 24.1 Million 24.2 Million AA Filter No Yes Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 23.5×15.6mm 23.2×15.4mm Sensor Pixel Size 3.92µ 3.85µ Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Image Size 6,000 x 4,000 6,016 x 4,000 Image Processor EXPEED 4 EXPEED 3 Viewfinder Type Pentamirror Pentamirror Focus Motor No No Viewfinder Coverage 95% 95% Built-in Flash Yes Yes Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Storage Media 1x SD, SDHC, SDXC 1x SD, SDHC, SDXC Continuous Shooting Speed 5 FPS 4 FPS Max Shutter Speed 1/4000 to 30 sec 1/4000 to 30 sec Shutter Durability 100,000 cycles 100,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor 2,016-pixel RGB sensor 420-pixel RGB sensor Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-12,800 ISO 100-6,400 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 25,600 ISO 12,800 Autofocus System Multi-CAM 4800DX Multi-CAM 1000DX Focus Points 39 AF points, 9 cross-type 11 AF points, 1 cross-type AF Detection Up to f/5.6 Up to f/5.6 Video Capability Yes Yes Video Output MOV, Compressed MOV, Compressed Video Maximum Record Time 20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p 20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p Video Maximum Resolution 1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p 1920×1080 (1080p) @ 30p, 25p, 24p Audio Recording Built-in microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Articulating LCD Yes No LCD Size 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD 3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD LCD Resolution 1,037,000 Dots 921,000 dots HDR Support Yes No Built-in GPS Yes No Wi-Fi Functionality Built-in Eye-Fi Compatible, WU-1a Battery EN-EL14 Lithium-ion Battery EN-EL14 Lithium-ion Battery Battery Charger MH-24 Charger MH-24 Charger Weather Sealed Body No No USB Version 2.0 2.0 Weight (Body Only) 480g with battery and memory card 455g with battery and memory card Dimensions 125 x 98 x 76mm 125 x 96 x 76.5mm MSRP Price $799 (as introduced) $699 (as introduced)

Here are the main differences:

Sensors: While the resolution is very similar, the sensors used on both cameras are different. The sensor on the D3200 is made by Nikon, while the sensor on the D5300 is made by Toshiba (same as on the D7100). The D5300 has no optical low pass filter, so it is capable of resolving more details than the D3200 ISO: The native ISO range for the D5300 is 100-12800, with boost up to 25600. The D3200 has a smaller range at 100-6400, with 12800 boost max Image Processor: The D5300 has the latest EXPEED 4 processor, which allows for faster in-camera editing and recording of movies up to 60p in HD. The D3200 is limited to 30p Autofocus System: The D5300 has the same AF system as the Nikon D7000 with 39 AF points, while the D3200 has a very old AF system that only has 11 AF points Speed: The D5300 is slightly faster than the D3200 by 1 FPS (5 FPS vs 4 FPS) Metering: The D5300 has a more advanced 2016 pixel metering sensor, versus the lower-end 420 pixel sensor on the D3200 LCD Screen: The D5300 has a large 3.2″ articulated screen, while the D3200 has a fixed 3″ screen with slightly less resolution Wi-Fi and GPS: The D5300 is the first Nikon DSLR to include Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities for things like remote camera control and geotagging of images. The D3200 has no such option and requires external tools Price: Being a lower-end model, the D3200 costs $100 cheaper than the D5300

The Nikon D5300 is definitely a solid upgrade to those considering moving up from the original D3000, D3100 and even D5000 and D5100 DSLRs. A lot of things have changed in the past few years and the D5300 is a very solid camera in terms of features and image quality. For existing D3200 owners, the D5300 offers a better autofocus system, more precise metering, a larger articulating LCD screen and Wi-Fi + GPS capabilities. For me personally, these differences are worth the upgrade, especially the Wi-Fi and GPS options, but if you do not particularly care about those, then you would probably be better off skipping another generation before considering to move up to an upper entry-level camera. And if you are stuck between choosing the D3200 or the D5300, my recommendation would be to buy the D5300. For only $100 difference, it has a lot more to offer in comparison.