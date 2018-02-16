In this article, I will show feature differences between the new Nikon D5300, which is considered to be an upper-entry level DSLR and the current entry-level D3200 (see our review). What does the higher-end D5300 bring to the table and what are the key differences between these models? Let’s take a closer look. Please keep in mind that this Nikon D5300 vs D3200 comparison is purely based on specifications. A detailed comparison with image samples and ISO comparisons will be provided in the upcoming Nikon D5300 review.
A number of our readers have been sending us inquiries about differences between the D5300 and the current entry-level D3200 model to see if it is worth upgrading from the lower end model or not. Some still have older D3000 and D3100 models as well and are evaluating the D5300, so we’ve provided some recommendations below as well. Let’s take a look at how the two cameras stack up against each other in terms of specifications:
Nikon D5300 vs D3200 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D5300
|Nikon D3200
|Sensor Resolution
|24.1 Million
|24.2 Million
|AA Filter
|No
|Yes
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|23.5×15.6mm
|23.2×15.4mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|3.92µ
|3.85µ
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6,000 x 4,000
|6,016 x 4,000
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 4
|EXPEED 3
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentamirror
|Pentamirror
|Focus Motor
|No
|No
|Viewfinder Coverage
|95%
|95%
|Built-in Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
|Storage Media
|1x SD, SDHC, SDXC
|1x SD, SDHC, SDXC
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|5 FPS
|4 FPS
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Durability
|100,000 cycles
|100,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|2,016-pixel RGB sensor
|420-pixel RGB sensor
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-12,800
|ISO 100-6,400
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 25,600
|ISO 12,800
|Autofocus System
|Multi-CAM 4800DX
|Multi-CAM 1000DX
|Focus Points
|39 AF points, 9 cross-type
|11 AF points, 1 cross-type
|AF Detection
|Up to f/5.6
|Up to f/5.6
|Video Capability
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Output
|MOV, Compressed
|MOV, Compressed
|Video Maximum Record Time
|20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p
|20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 30p, 25p, 24p
|Audio Recording
|Built-in microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Articulating LCD
|Yes
|No
|LCD Size
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|1,037,000 Dots
|921,000 dots
|HDR Support
|Yes
|No
|Built-in GPS
|Yes
|No
|Wi-Fi Functionality
|Built-in
|Eye-Fi Compatible, WU-1a
|Battery
|EN-EL14 Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL14 Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Charger
|MH-24 Charger
|MH-24 Charger
|Weather Sealed Body
|No
|No
|USB Version
|2.0
|2.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|480g with battery and memory card
|455g with battery and memory card
|Dimensions
|125 x 98 x 76mm
|125 x 96 x 76.5mm
|MSRP Price
|$799 (as introduced)
|$699 (as introduced)
Here are the main differences:
- Sensors: While the resolution is very similar, the sensors used on both cameras are different. The sensor on the D3200 is made by Nikon, while the sensor on the D5300 is made by Toshiba (same as on the D7100). The D5300 has no optical low pass filter, so it is capable of resolving more details than the D3200
- ISO: The native ISO range for the D5300 is 100-12800, with boost up to 25600. The D3200 has a smaller range at 100-6400, with 12800 boost max
- Image Processor: The D5300 has the latest EXPEED 4 processor, which allows for faster in-camera editing and recording of movies up to 60p in HD. The D3200 is limited to 30p
- Autofocus System: The D5300 has the same AF system as the Nikon D7000 with 39 AF points, while the D3200 has a very old AF system that only has 11 AF points
- Speed: The D5300 is slightly faster than the D3200 by 1 FPS (5 FPS vs 4 FPS)
- Metering: The D5300 has a more advanced 2016 pixel metering sensor, versus the lower-end 420 pixel sensor on the D3200
- LCD Screen: The D5300 has a large 3.2″ articulated screen, while the D3200 has a fixed 3″ screen with slightly less resolution
- Wi-Fi and GPS: The D5300 is the first Nikon DSLR to include Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities for things like remote camera control and geotagging of images. The D3200 has no such option and requires external tools
- Price: Being a lower-end model, the D3200 costs $100 cheaper than the D5300
The Nikon D5300 is definitely a solid upgrade to those considering moving up from the original D3000, D3100 and even D5000 and D5100 DSLRs. A lot of things have changed in the past few years and the D5300 is a very solid camera in terms of features and image quality. For existing D3200 owners, the D5300 offers a better autofocus system, more precise metering, a larger articulating LCD screen and Wi-Fi + GPS capabilities. For me personally, these differences are worth the upgrade, especially the Wi-Fi and GPS options, but if you do not particularly care about those, then you would probably be better off skipping another generation before considering to move up to an upper entry-level camera. And if you are stuck between choosing the D3200 or the D5300, my recommendation would be to buy the D5300. For only $100 difference, it has a lot more to offer in comparison.
Comments
Hi, Nasim:
Thank you very much for your comparison.
Is the subtitle wrong? Nikon D5200 vs D3200 Specification Comparison?
Thanks,
William
William, I apologize, I accidentally put D5200 instead of D5300 in the small title in the article. Fixed now :)
Thank you!
Dear Mansorove,
Am from India, you are really wonderful, am a Amateur photographer, your articles are one of the best available, thanks for your wonderful effort… Would Please You suggest Me a model Between Nikon D5300 and Canon D 700, And some good glass kit , portrait , landscape and for wild life photography on a budget , waiting for your Valuable Answer, Thank you!
I’m confused, the D5200 has the Expeed 4 processor?
Ron
Ron, my bad – I fixed the smaller heading. It was supposed to say D5300 :)
:)
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for the comparison! Do you think the D5300 is a better option as an upgrade to the D3200 or do you believe the D7100 is?
Jeff, the D7100 is a semi-pro camera with a lot more to offer, including a very advanced 51-point AF system. I would personally go for the D7100, unless you really want the built-in GPS + WiFi.
Thanks Nasim! I’ve been leaning towards the D7100 already but the D5300 sounds like a real good camera body.
The wildcard is the D610-do I stick with a DX or make the jump instead to the D610?
Jeff, FX is a big leap in image quality, viewfinder and features from the D3200. If autofocus is not critical for your photography, I would recommend the D610 over the D7100. I must warn you though – it is a big change and will require you to upgrade your lenses to full-frame.
Hi Nasim,
That’s true and that is something I have to take into consideration. But even if I were to stay with a DX body like the D7100 wouldn’t I have still have to upgrade my lens kit from the kit lens 18-55 to either the Sigma 17-50 or the Nikkor 17-55 and upgrade my 55-200 to at least the Nikkor 70-200 F4 lenses? I can not afford the 80-400 so I was thinking of either going with the Sigma 120-400 or the 150-500 to shoot my wildlife stuff.
100$ of difference between the D3200 and D5300? Something is wrong here..
At least where I am, the D3200 is amost 185€ cheaper than the D5200.. the D5300 will be more than double the price.
Bruno, those are prices at launch and actually have been that way in the US for a while now…
Ok..
The D5300 will cost 929€ with the 18-55mm lens..Auch..
In my opinion, this article has to be proof read properly. Point 5. in main differences section is blank!! Falls way below the high quality reviews which have become the hallmark of this site.
Paddy, thanks for letting me know. I did proofread it before publishing, but I guess I missed a slash in section 4, which automatically created a new section. I have just fixed that :)
Hi, I am thinking of buying a Nikon for the better resolution as my cameras are both Lumix Fz200 &
G1 interchangeable lens). I am looking for great bokeh effects for portraits and group shots. Need
great autofocus, image stabalization. Would the 5300 or 3200 be the best choice? Neither have
the image stabalization however, perhaps in the lenses?
Salam Aleykum Nazim,
I am thankful for your effort and deep review of these two devices. I am thinking of buying D5300 for both video and photo experience. I would like to know what device can be compared to D5300
Whether i like taking good quality videoes ( slow motion and sharp view in video ) and good quality
Portrait photoes, landscapes.
Thanks in advance.
Nasim,
Thanks for the article. I am working my way into freelance photography and currently have a Canon T3i. The more I move from “auto” modes to manual functions I’m increasingly becoming less happy with it. In your opinion is it worth it to go for the 5300 or start at the 3200? Thanks for your input.
Ken
Nice comparison, Nikon D5300 is a great camera but i think it is not good for beginners to DSLR technology and photography. that’s what i read in this post goo.gl/eq7LJo , Nikon D3200 introduce lot of people to DSLR world, but i think that NIkon D5300 can be a great upgrad for owners of Nikon D3200
Am a pro photographer frm Nigeria ur all wonderful, @ list when it come to world of photography u don’t clam to be the best, with ur contribution one or two person have learn sometn, i started frm Nikon D5000 to canon T3i to Canon 6d big frame were I’m now but i need backup camera now pls which one do i go d5300 or d3200 thanks
D3200 and d5300 which of them is the best pls
Please review Nikon D5300 vs Canon EOS 60D. Which camera should buy? I’m a ameutor photographer and I do nature photography, portrait photography street photography and time-lapse.
The comparison is missing some important information for a buyer who wants to use the PC together with the camera:
Note1: NIKON CAMERA CONTROL PRO 2 software does not work with D3200, but work with D5200 (very important information for any buyer who want to use the PC to control and view the camera.
Note2. Nikon does not provide any SDK support (software development kit) for D3200. This means that no 3rd party can develop software for D3200 (like an alternative to the non option camera control pro 2)
Im from india c.g Thanx Mansurov I’m not a photographr. Thet is my frist stap for the photography life then I’ll by Nikon D3200 so you give mi sum tips for the photography
I’m going to Germany next week. I like to think of photography as my little hobby. My mother has the 3200 and I’ve taken petty good shots with it (in my opinion). I’m torn if I should buy the 5300. Or just stick with my moms camera that is free. Are the photographs of the 5300 that much better than the 3200? Or are they just as good with some editing.
I had D3100 and now I have the D3200. I also have a D7000 and did have a D5100. I plan on buying a D5300 when I can afford it, either that or the D5500. From what I have read and from experience, I suspect that if two people stood together, one with the D3200 and the other with the D5300 and took a shot of the same scene under normal day light conditions the resulting images would be almost identical. Perhaps even impossible to determine which image was taken with which camera unless you peeked at the exif data. However the cameras are different, from what I have read, the view through the finder is larger/brighter on the D5300. I also understand that the D5300 will give you slightly less noise in low light images. There are other differences, for example it appears that the D3200 has more limited Scene mode as compared to the D5300. All in all I think the D5XXX cameras are better than the D3XXX models however in many instances it would be difficult to tell which image came from which camera. If I am in error on any of these points someone jump in and say so.