In this article, I will show feature differences between the new Nikon D5300 and the previous generation D5200. What does the updated D5300 bring to the table and what are the key differences? Let’s take a look! Please keep in mind that this Nikon D5200 vs D5300 comparison is purely based on specifications. A detailed comparison with image samples and ISO comparisons will be provided in the upcoming Nikon D5300 review.

As I have already pointed out in my announcement article, the new D5300 has the same sensor as the D7100, without an anti-aliasing / optical low-pass filter, which should translate to slightly sharper images. While most of the features between the D5200 and the D5300 are very similar, the latter comes with a brand new EXPEED 4 processor that allows shooting videos up to 60 fps and comes with built-in Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities. And with all this, the new D5300 is also 80 grams lighter than its predecessor! Let’s take a look at how the two cameras stack up against each other in terms of specifications:

Nikon D5200 vs D5300 Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon D5200 Nikon D5300 Sensor Resolution 24.1 Million 24.1 Million AA Filter Yes No Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 23.5×15.6mm 23.6×15.6mm Sensor Pixel Size 3.92µ 3.92µ Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Image Size 6,000 x 4,000 6,000 x 4,000 Image Processor EXPEED 3 EXPEED 4 Viewfinder Type Pentamirror Pentamirror Focus Motor No No Viewfinder Coverage 95% 95% Built-in Flash Yes Yes Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Storage Media 1x SD 1x SD Continuous Shooting Speed 5 FPS 5 FPS Max Shutter Speed 1/4000 to 30 sec 1/4000 to 30 sec Shutter Durability 100,000 cycles 100,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor 2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II 2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-6,400 ISO 100-12,800 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 12,800-25,600 ISO 25,600 Autofocus System Multi-CAM 4800DX Multi-CAM 4800DX AF Detection Up to f/5.6 Up to f/5.6 Video Capability Yes Yes Video Output MOV, Compressed MOV, Compressed Video Maximum Record Time 20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p 20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p Video Maximum Resolution 1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60i, 50i, 30p, 25p, 24p 1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p Audio Recording Built-in microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Articulating LCD Yes Yes LCD Size 3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD LCD Resolution 921,000 dots 1,037,000 Dots HDR Support Yes Yes Built-in GPS No Yes Wi-Fi Functionality Eye-Fi Compatible, WU-1a Built-in Battery EN-EL14 Lithium-ion Battery EN-EL14 Lithium-ion Battery Battery Charger MH-24 Charger MH-24 Charger Weather Sealed Body No No USB Version 2.0 2.0 Weight (Body Only) 560g with battery and memory card 480g with battery and memory card Dimensions 128 x 97 x 79mm 125 x 98 x 76mm MSRP Price $799 (as introduced) $799 (as introduced)

Is the D5300 worth the upgrade? The Nikon D5300 seems like a solid upgrade for those considering to move up from the D3000 and D3100 or from the original D5000 and D5100 cameras. I would not upgrade if I already had a D5200, since most of the features remain the same. Unless, of course, I really wanted / needed the built-in Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities.

