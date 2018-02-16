In this article, I will show feature differences between the new Nikon D5300 and the previous generation D5200. What does the updated D5300 bring to the table and what are the key differences? Let’s take a look! Please keep in mind that this Nikon D5200 vs D5300 comparison is purely based on specifications. A detailed comparison with image samples and ISO comparisons will be provided in the upcoming Nikon D5300 review.
As I have already pointed out in my announcement article, the new D5300 has the same sensor as the D7100, without an anti-aliasing / optical low-pass filter, which should translate to slightly sharper images. While most of the features between the D5200 and the D5300 are very similar, the latter comes with a brand new EXPEED 4 processor that allows shooting videos up to 60 fps and comes with built-in Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities. And with all this, the new D5300 is also 80 grams lighter than its predecessor! Let’s take a look at how the two cameras stack up against each other in terms of specifications:
Nikon D5200 vs D5300 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D5200
|Nikon D5300
|Sensor Resolution
|24.1 Million
|24.1 Million
|AA Filter
|Yes
|No
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|23.5×15.6mm
|23.6×15.6mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|3.92µ
|3.92µ
|Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|6,000 x 4,000
|6,000 x 4,000
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 3
|EXPEED 4
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentamirror
|Pentamirror
|Focus Motor
|No
|No
|Viewfinder Coverage
|95%
|95%
|Built-in Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
|Storage Media
|1x SD
|1x SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|5 FPS
|5 FPS
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|1/4000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Durability
|100,000 cycles
|100,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II
|2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-6,400
|ISO 100-12,800
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 12,800-25,600
|ISO 25,600
|Autofocus System
|Multi-CAM 4800DX
|Multi-CAM 4800DX
|AF Detection
|Up to f/5.6
|Up to f/5.6
|Video Capability
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Output
|MOV, Compressed
|MOV, Compressed
|Video Maximum Record Time
|20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p
|20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p
|Video Maximum Resolution
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60i, 50i, 30p, 25p, 24p
|1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p
|Audio Recording
|Built-in microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in microphone
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Articulating LCD
|Yes
|Yes
|LCD Size
|3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|921,000 dots
|1,037,000 Dots
|HDR Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in GPS
|No
|Yes
|Wi-Fi Functionality
|Eye-Fi Compatible, WU-1a
|Built-in
|Battery
|EN-EL14 Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL14 Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Charger
|MH-24 Charger
|MH-24 Charger
|Weather Sealed Body
|No
|No
|USB Version
|2.0
|2.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|560g with battery and memory card
|480g with battery and memory card
|Dimensions
|128 x 97 x 79mm
|125 x 98 x 76mm
|MSRP Price
|$799 (as introduced)
|$799 (as introduced)
Is the D5300 worth the upgrade? The Nikon D5300 seems like a solid upgrade for those considering to move up from the D3000 and D3100 or from the original D5000 and D5100 cameras. I would not upgrade if I already had a D5200, since most of the features remain the same. Unless, of course, I really wanted / needed the built-in Wi-Fi and GPS capabilities.
If you would like to see the comparison between the Nikon D5100 and the D5200, check out this comparison article. A comparison between the D5300 and the D3200 will be posted shortly.
I posted some image samples from the D5300 earlier.
Faz, I hate the fact that manufacturers spam the market with all these cameras just to spread the word and increase awareness. This confuses customers, since there are so many models to choose from. I really wish cameras were upgraded every 4-5 years!
As for the D800, not expecting anything next year – probably in 2015-2016 timeframe.
Swapnil, for tracking subjects, the E-M5 is not as good as the D5300 – DSLRs are still the way to go for continuous shooting.
So wifi and AA filter the only noticeable major changes, well wifi we know now it will be on all the Nikon cameras in the near futures, finally!!!! :)
Paul, don’t forget GPS – an important gadget for many of us landscape photographers!
Nikon is playing a dangerous game here that is not especially pleasing to anyone except a total newcomer!
As an owner of a D7000 I would have to think very hard about my upgrade path now that EXPEED 4 + wi-fi is a reality. If I considered staying with DX I would immediately rule out the D7100 since even though it’s new it is at a disadvantage in terms of inheriting the latest technology to its little brother.
Since I mostly own full frame lenses, I would want to upgrade to the D610 – but this also lacks the newest technology that a lesser family member just got – no wi-fi and no EXPEED 4. I know it’s entry level FF, but still, everyone knows its an “oil fix” only and I think many people will be displeased at the fact that it lacks the newer EXPEED 4 and fails to address other niggles like the flash sync speed.
I’d definitely look at the D800 despite its higher high cost, but this is the one camera that probably do require an EXPEED 4 update, as presumably it will boost the FPS if even just by a little – or else to an extent the camera will be better suited for portraits and landscape photography, not wildlife. Its also probably mid life by now. If I do buy this, I would very likely use my D7000 for wildlife, but traveling with so much gear seems painful.
Ultimately, I think that “prosumers” wanting to upgrade to FF at this point in the cycle will be best served to wait for next cycle of cameras to come out.
Niel, that’s why I always recommend our readers to skip at least one generation before deciding to upgrade. The D7200 will probably have built-in GPS and WiFi and we should see similar technologies in the D810 and other future cameras.
i have a D610 and it gives fantastic images than any DX Nikon with Expeed 4. So what’s your problem with Expeed 3 on the D610? And flash sync speed of most modern Nikons are 1/200. Gone are the days of 1/500 anyway.
I have my Nikon D5200 And i really like it .. i don’y think that there is anyone who have D5200 would change it for D5300 Really No Differences .. This Update is an Epic Fail.
Youssef, it is a minor update – expected on a product that is only 11 months old :) Some people will like the WiFi and GPS features though…
Ok, I what about the “OIL on the sensor problems”. I just sent my D600 in under warranty for what will most likely be a cleaning from Nikon. This will most likely NOT correct the problem ! I also see oil spots now with my D5200 on the sensor and in PRINTS !
It’s not hard to figure out why Nikon came out with the NEW D5300 and the D610 bodies. I’ve been using Nikon products for 30 years and this is first real BIG problem I’ve had with the company. I feel I’m out about $3,000 for the two bodies BUT Nikon will keep cleaning them after so many exposures ? Whats’s going on ?
Rick, I have not heard of many oil/dust issues on the D5xxx series cameras. Definitely not anywhere close as the D600. What you are seeing is probably dust, which normally appears on DSLR cameras when changing lenses or using zoom lenses that “breathe” air in and out to the DSLR. Just get it cleaned, or do it yourself – I have a nice tutorial on how to do it here.
did no one else notice that the ISO range is doubled. this is the KEY feature i’ve been waiting for Nikon to put in for ages. The only Nikons til now that even comes close to canon in this are the $6000 D4/D3s
I would like to see how the camera performs in ISO 12800 compared to the boosted ISO 12800 on the D7100. I doubt that we will see much difference there…
Will Expeed 4 boost burst performance , like writing speed and buffer size ? Nikon should more clearly state advantage of expeed 4 for this purpose or it doesn’t make much sense . wifi and gps are welcome additions , but wish they had also added touchscreen .
I can’t see my comment although mail for conformation of subscribing on comments has been received . Please check it . Any way I am again posting my comment . I was just wondering what actual advantage will expeed 4 bring to user . Nikon should be more specific if it increases write speed and buffer capacity . Wish they had added touchscreen . I am still considering d5200 as d5300 is approx. 12000rs (approax 200 dollar ) costlier .
I am also thinking about which camera to buy (5300 or 5200). With a 12,000 price difference, I believe 5200 makes a better choice. Wifi and GPS becomes an optional extra, when all we want is great photos. One difference I found was 5300 records movies at a higher rate, although I wonder what difference it actually makes. Without Low pass filter there is a slight improvement in clarity, but I could not tell between the same photos taken by both camera’s.
oh I forgot to mention that I was reffering to cost in india . sorry .
Nasim, I like to ask your professional opinion on upgrading from d5100 to D5200 or D7100.
Primarily I used D5100 for family gathering and kids doing sports.
My D5100 seems to me that pictures are not crisp and shooting sports pictures are not focused enough.
Thanks in advance for any input suggestions you may have.
crispness and autofocus speed will also depend on lens you are using
does D5300 support high speed flash sync?
what is the solution for no afb issue?
The biggest difference between the D5200 and the D5300 is the lack of AA filter which would apparently yield sharper images without said filter.
The other advantage is, and this is HUGE for videography, is the capability to shoot slow motion properly because the 1920×1080 resolution now includes a 60fps option with the D5300.
As far as still photography, I doubt there is anything worth noting that can’t be compensated for with a good skill set outside the realm of available technology.
For low budget film enthusiasts, I ould wager that the D5300, with it’s new frame rate upgrade for decent slow motion, would be the one thing that is sorely missed on the D5200 model.
Which kind of pisses me off since they couldn’t just get it right the FIRST TIME!
