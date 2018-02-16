In this article, I will show feature differences between the new Nikon D5200 the previous generation D5100 (see our Nikon D5100 Review). What does the updated D5200 bring to the table and what are the key differences? Let’s take a look! Please keep in mind that this Nikon D5200 vs D5100 comparison is purely based on specifications. A detailed comparison with image samples and ISO comparisons will be provided in the upcoming Nikon D5200 review.

As I have already pointed out in my announcement article, the new D5200 seems to have more advanced features like the 39-point AF system and the 2,016-pixel RGB metering sensor from the popular D7000. The imaging sensor also got a huge resolution bump, going from 16.2 MP to 24.1 MP. Let’s take a look at how the two cameras stack up against each other in terms of specifications:

Nikon D5200 vs D5100 Specification Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon D5200 Nikon D5100 Sensor Resolution 24.1 Million 16.2 Million Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 23.5×15.6mm 23.6×15.6mm Sensor Pixel Size 3.92µ 4.79µ Dust Reduction / Sensor Cleaning Yes Yes Image Size 6,000 x 4,000 4,928 x 3,264 Image Processor EXPEED 3 EXPEED 2 Viewfinder Type Pentamirror Pentamirror Focus Motor No No Viewfinder Coverage 95% 95% Built-in Flash Yes Yes Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Storage Media 1x SD 1x SD Continuous Shooting Speed 5 FPS 4 FPS Max Shutter Speed 1/4000 to 30 sec 1/4000 to 30 sec Shutter Durability 100,000 cycles 100,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor 2,016-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II 420-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-6,400 ISO 100-6,400 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 12,800-25,600 ISO 12,800-25,600 Autofocus System Multi-CAM 4800DX Multi-CAM 1000 AF Detection Up to f/5.6 Up to f/5.6 Video Capability Yes Yes Video Output MOV, Compressed MOV, Compressed Video Maximum Record Time 20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p 20 min in 24p, 30 min in 30p Video Maximum Resolution 1920×1080 (1080p) @ 60i, 50i, 30p, 25p, 24p 1920×1080 (1080p) @ 30p, 25p, 24p Audio Recording Built-in microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Articulating LCD Yes Yes LCD Size 3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD 3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD LCD Resolution 921,000 dots 921,000 dots HDR Support Yes Yes Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi Functionality Eye-Fi Compatible, WU-1a Eye-Fi Compatible Battery EN-EL14 Lithium-ion Battery EN-EL14 Lithium-ion Battery Battery Charger MH-24 Charger MH-24 Charger Weather Sealed Body No No USB Version 2.0 2.0 Weight (Body Only) 555g with battery and memory card 560g with battery and memory card Dimensions 129 x 98 x 78mm 128 x 97 x 79mm MSRP Price N/A in US yet $799 (as introduced)

Is the D5200 worth the upgrade? Unless you need a faster camera for photographing your kids’ sports, I would not upgrade from the D5100. The Nikon D5100 is a solid camera and the quality of images it produces are superb. If the D5200 offers better dynamic range, landscape photographers might find the extra resolution to be a plus, but if it is pretty close, I would wait until the D5300 comes out in a year or two. If you have a D5000, however, then the D5200 would be a great DSLR to move up to. You get better image quality, much more resolution, better speed, better AF and metering, a bigger and higher resolution articulating screen, much better video features and more. The same goes for the D3100 and D3000 DSLRs – moving up to the D5200 would be worth the upgrade. But obviously, it all depends on the price of the D5200 when it is announced in the US in January of 2013.

And if you happen to own the D7000, then don’t even bother looking – the D5200 would be a downgrade, all things considered. Unless you crave the 1080p 60i movie mode…

I posted some image samples from the D5200 yesterday. Sample images from the D5100 can be found in the Nikon D5100 Review.