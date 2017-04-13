Nikon D500 vs D7500

Just over a year after Nikon introduced the highly anticipated D500, the company announced an upgrade to its D7200 enthusiast-level DSLR in the form of the Nikon D7500. Nikon decided to skip the model numbers in-between and go directly to the D7500 for a good reason – the camera inherits a lot of the features of its bigger brother, so this naming convention makes sense. So in a way, the Nikon D7500 is a mini-D500. However, to make sure that the cameras do not compete with each other, Nikon not only made sure to keep some of the premium features just on the D500, but it also stripped out some of the features previously seen on the D7x00-series cameras. Let’s take a look at how the two cameras compare with each other in terms of features and specifications.
Below is a table that compares key camera specifications:
Nikon D500 vs Nikon D7500 Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D500
|Nikon D7500
|Sensor Resolution
|20.9 Million
|20.9 Million
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|23.5×15.7mm
|23.5×15.6mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.22µ
|4.22µ
|Low Pass Filter
|No
|No
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|5,568 x 3,712
|5,568 x 3,712
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 5
|EXPEED 5
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|1.0x
|0.94x
|Built-in Flash
|No
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Nikon CLS Radio Flash Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage Media
|1x XQD, 1x SD
|1x SD
|SD Memory Card Support
|UHS-I / UHS-II
|UHS-I
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|10 FPS
|8 FPS
|Buffer Size (RAW, Lossless 14-bit)
|200
|50
|Continuous Shooting Length
|20 seconds
|6 seconds
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Durability
|200,000 cycles
|150,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|180,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|180,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-51,200
|ISO 100-51,200
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 102,400-1,640,000
|ISO 102,400-1,640,000
|Autofocus System
|153-point, 99 cross-type AF system
|51-point, 15 cross-type AF system
|AF Detection
|Up to f/8
|Up to f/8
|AF Detection Range
|-4 to +20 EV
|-3 to +19 EV
|Auto AF Fine-Tune
|Yes
|Yes
|Flicker Detection
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Output
|MOV, MPEG-4 / H.264
|MOV, MPEG-4 / H.264
|Video Maximum Resolution
|3,840×2,160 (4K) up to 30 fps
|3,840×2,160 (4K) up to 30 fps
|Video Recording Crop (in 35mm Equivalent)
|2.25x
|2.25x
|LCD Size
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|2,359,000 dots
|922,000 dots
|Illuminated Buttons
|Yes
|No
|Tilting LCD
|Yes
|Yes
|Touchscreen LCD
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Built-in Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC
|Built-in, with NFC
|Built-in, no NFC
|Battery Grip Accessory Option
|Nikon MB-D17 Multi-Battery Power Pack
|N/A
|Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL15a Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|Battery Life
|1,240 shots (CIPA)
|950 shots (CIPA)
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Chassis
|Magnesium Alloy
|Carbon Fiber Composite
|USB Version
|3.0
|2.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|760g
|640g
|Dimensions
|147 x 115 x 81mm
|135.5 × 104 × 72.5mm
|MSRP Price
|$1,999 (as introduced)
|$1,249 (as introduced)
Since both cameras have exactly the same sensors, there is no difference in sensor specifications such as sensor size, pixel size and resolution. The EXPEED 5 image processor is also exactly the same on both cameras, just like the metering sensor.
However, there are some key differences between the cameras and they start with the viewfinder magnification. The Nikon D500 has a very impressive 1.0x viewfinder magnification, whereas the D7500 is limited 0.94x. Both have 100% viewfinder coverage, but the viewfinder on the D500 is going to look larger in comparison. The D500 also has two memory card slots – one super fast XQD memory card slot and one UHS-II compatible SD slot, whereas the D7500 has been reduced to a single UHS-I SD memory card slot. This is a huge differentiating factor, because you will be able to use much faster memory cards cards on the D500 and you will have an option to save important shoots to two memory cards at once in a backup configuration.
Next are the shooting speed, buffer and autofocus system differences. The Nikon D500 is a speed demon capable of shooting up to 10 fps in continuous shooting mode. With a memory buffer capable of fitting a total of 200 RAW images, you can shoot continuously for 20 seconds without any hiccups. In comparison, the Nikon D7500 is limited to 8 fps and its memory buffer is limited to a total of 50 RAW images (this has a lot to do with UHS-I SD memory card limits), which limits continuous shooting speed to 6 seconds. Still, six seconds of continuous shooting speed is quite a bit for action photography, so the D7500 definitely impresses in this regard, especially when compared to its predecessors. Autofocus is another area where the D500 comes on top. With its insanely fast and versatile 153-point AF system (99 of which are cross-type), it is a level above the older 51-point AF system (15 of which are cross-type). Although the D7500 is supposed to be faster and more accurate compared to the D7200 thanks to the faster processor and better metering system, it is not going to be able to match the versatility of the D500, especially in low light situations. Speaking of which, the D500 has an AF detection range of -4 to +20 EV, whereas the D7500 is rated to -3 to +19 EV, just like the D7200, so you can expect the D500 to yield better results in dim environments.
Similar to other professional DSLRs, the Nikon D500’s shutter is rated at 200,000 actuations, whereas the shutter on the D7500 is rated at 150,000. I would not worry about these numbers, since cameras can easily exceed their rated specifications and the shutter mechanisms on modern cameras are constructed very well to be able to keep going.
Although both cameras have tilting touch-enabled LCD screens, the one on the D500 has much more resolution – 2.36 million dots compared to 922k dots. As pointed out by John Lawson in his excellent Nikon D500 review, the resolution difference between the D500 and other cameras like the D810 is pretty big. Take a look at the following image to see the details:
Not a huge deal for me personally, but definitely makes it more enjoyable to review images on the LCD when needed.
Just like the top-of-the-line Nikon DSLRs, the D500 has illuminated buttons, whereas the D7500 has no such capability. There are obviously other ergonomic differences not covered in specifications, which are pointed out below.
Another big difference worth pointing out is the ability to use a battery pack on the D500. Unfortunately, Nikon stripped away the ability to use a battery pack starting with the D7500 (the previous-generation D7x00 were announced together with their respective battery packs), so if you have larger hands or prefer the ergonomics of a full-sized camera, you are out of luck.
The Nikon D500 does not have a built-in flash unit, whereas the D7500 does. Both cameras are capable of remotely controlling Nikon’s new radio-enabled speedlights, although to be able to drive the SB-5000 speedlight, you will need a wireless transmitter.
While both cameras are weather-sealed, the D500 is a professional-level DSLR and thus I would expect it to have better weather sealing all around the camera. However, Nikon claims that the weather sealing on the D7500 has been improved, so there might be very little difference between the two. There are also differences in construction between the two – while the chassis of the D500 is made from tough magnesium alloy, the Nikon D7500 is the first in its line to have a chassis made entirely out of carbon fiber composite material. Time will tell which one of the two will withstand abuse better, but I bet carbon fiber is going to be pretty tough to crack or break. The use of lighter material allowed Nikon to shave even more weight off the camera, making the D7500 120 grams lighter compared to the D500.
Both cameras can shoot 4K video with the same 2.25x crop (relative to full-frame). Size-wise, the D7500 is also noticeably smaller and lastly, the Nikon D500 is rated for longer battery life and it is $750 more expensive when compared to the D7500 in terms of MSRP.
Ergonomics
As expected, when it comes to ergonomics and handling, the D500 and the D7500 differ greatly – a pro-level camera vs an enthusiast-level camera. The differences start with the overall handling and design – the D500 is built just similar to high-end DSLRs like the D810, whereas the Nikon D7500 has a completely different design that incorporates a PASM dial, scene modes and user-selectable (U1, U2) settings. You can see these differences right away when looking at the two cameras from the top view:
As you can see, the buttons near the shutter release are placed very similarly between the two cameras, which is nice. However, the big difference is on the left side of the camera – the Nikon D500 has a multi-function dial with four buttons on top, whereas the D7500 has a simpler traditional PASM dial, with a sub-dial for changing shooting modes on the bottom.
We can also see quite a few differences in the layout of the back of the cameras:
It is pretty obvious that the viewfinders are very different – the D500 has a round viewfinder with a built-in light block shutter, similar to what we see on professional Nikon DSLRs, whereas the viewfinder on the D7500 has a removable rectangular viewfinder found on enthusiast-level Nikon cameras. The number and placement of buttons on the two cameras are also different – the D500 has an extra Function 2 button to the left of the LCD and a dedicated AF-ON button, whereas the D7500 does not have an extra function button and it only has an AE-L / AF-L button on the top (the AE-L / AF-L button can be programmed to work as AF-ON via the camera menu). The big ergonomic difference is the joystick – the D500 has one (located right next to AF-ON), while the D7500 does not.
Comments
Nasim, while reading briefly the well-based comparison I found two typos: One was “ERGONOMCS” as headline and the other in the last paragraph was “D7200” instead of D7500. Thanks for the comparison, I appreciate your efforts highly – contrary to what Nikon does. As you already pointed out “another nail in the coffin”…
Thanks for letting me know! Should work a bit less at night – was too tired when I published this article and overlooked the typos. Fixed them now.
Hi Nasim,
This is timely as your “Last Camera Syndrome” post pointed out very relevant facts. The features inherited/trickled down/inspired from/by the D5/D500 (180k metering, high base ISO and bigger buffer) are nice; however, the omissions are rather glaring (the lack of a second SD card slot when Nikon 7 series users are already used to it and the option to use a battery grip) and for me, are deal-breakers. Not that I’m in the market for another camera. I agree with your observation in the other post that perhaps, Nikon should’ve delivered more pro-oriented lenses instead of coming up with another DX model. Considering that this is Nikon’s centennial, this offering plus the gunmetal finish D5 kit are somehow underwhelming, though in hindsight, kinda makes sense with the D5 trying to make the top end of the market happy and the D7500 an effort to cheer up the enthusiast segment. I used to have the D7100 as backup to my D800 and I’d be happy to keep it instead of upgrading to the 7500; IMHO not a compelling upgrade or as the epiphany I had reading your “Last Camera Syndrome” post would state, “I’m happy with the camera I have in hand.” P.S. I also noticed the inclusion of the Pet Portrait at first reading. Things that make you go hmmm…
Oggie
Oggie,
I just thought I’d point out that April is only the first month of the Nikon Centennial. They company was founded July 1917 and their fiscal year starts Q2 (April) 2017. I have all the confidence that Nikon has some tricks up their sleeve that will leave us surprised and happy.
Andrew,
I sure hope you’re right about tricks up their sleeves. On the heels of rumors/news like Ricoh shuttering Pentax, I hope, as a loyal Nikon user, that Nikon would not fumble. Certainly not on its centennial year.
Oggie
Your coverage of D7500 vs D500 is flat out spectacular, completely in a class by itself. Concise and comprehensive, easy to find the most salient difference. Thanks very much!!!
Also D7500 vs D7200 in prior blog post :-)
Are you sure the D7500 has one card slot? D7200 has 2.
Paul, yes, the D7500 only has one slot – that’s one of the biggest drawbacks of the new camera compared to its predecessors.
Wow that’s really sad and going backwards.
One question I haven’t found in any listing of specifications yet (and nobody seems to care very much):
Does it have screw-drive focus for older non-AFS lenses ?
Thanks if you can clarify this!
All D7xxx models have screw drives for non AFS lenses.
I read something rather awkwardly phrased that sounded like the D7500 has abandoned this feature. So definitely don’t count on it.
Just heard it only has one card slot, so if this is the case with the screw drive as well then they have a failed camera already, they going backwards.
I saw that it was missing the AI-pin.
I see the U1 and U2 modes on the d7500. Isnt that an advantage Nasim? Does the d500 have these modes? If not, does it compensate for them in any way?
The D7x00 and D750 cameras have a PASM dial with lock and programmable U1, and U2 modes. The pro cameras have a mode button that lets you access custom settings banks. Opinion is divided as to which approach is better (e.g. Ken Rockwell prefers the U1/U2 system, I myself find the settings banks to be unnecessarily complicated).
The LCD screen is a huge deal for me using live streaming. I use an innovative technique whereby I hook my smartphone to the back of the LCD screen to copy the live video. This gives surprisingly good results – have shown this to Nikon and use it for Periscope, YouTube etc when out in the field and it is difficult to hook up HDMI. Very useful for wildlife, night video such as astronomy live video streaming etc and the beauty is zooming in or out with +- dials giving an incredible digital zoom boost due the the great LCD screen resolution
Dear Sirs,
I see another big diference in af module beetween d500 and d7500 :
15 af points with f8 sensivity in d500, and 1 point f8 in d7500.
Its one of general thing when we work on tele lens with TC.
Ps.
Sorry for my english.
Sincerely
Michael
I predict that Nikon will be out of the enthusiast market within 3 years. The dx7500 is a worthless addition to the series. Its predecessor is a cheaper and a MUCH better alternative for the market segment. I doubt the dx7500 will sell much. Either the dx7200 or other competitors (e.g. Fuji, Sony, Olympus) will take this market segment from Nilkon completely. The moron at Nikon that decided to produce the dx7500 with its features should be fired immediately.
IMHO the D7500 is a very sweet improvement for enthusiasts. Better sensor (ISO), automatic micro-focus adjustment (!!!), better grip, lighter, tilt screen, touch screen, deeper buffer, more data on autofocus screen should yield much better face recognition and tracking, 4k video (albeit limited, but perhaps no overheating as with Sony APSC cameras?).
Loss of 2nd card slot is a statement that this is for enthusiasts and not professionals — either that or an extraordinary belief in the reliability of data cards :-) I tend to agree with Gene that this LOOKS Like a hideous mistake in that it eliminates a substantial portion of the audience for this camera.
I still think though that D750 is best choice for an enthusiast unless need extra reach and speed for sports or birding.
My worry about Nikon is the utter absence of PDAF on sensor, so that Live View autofocus will continue to be a laggard, PLUS this does not bode well for a future Nikon mirrorless camera in APSC or full frame. They are way behind Canon in this regard — unless it is a strategic choice to optimize image quality and not ties up valuable sensor real estate with PDAF.
I think you’ll find that most customers don’t care about the things that were dropped from the D7200 and that Nikon has carefully checked this. If you asked me whether I’d my D7000 to be 20% lighter and lose the unused motor drive coupling and the used but not especially important extra SD slot I would say “yes please”.
Dpreview, which is already more detailed than 99% of customers care about, hardly mentions the removals and recommends getting the D7500 with 16-80 over the D500.
If I were going to complain about one thing in the D7500 it’s the missing UHS-II support.
“and lastly, the Nikon D500 is rated for longer battery life and it is $750 cheaper when compared to the D7500 in terms of MSRP”
I think think this is out of order or you meant to say $750 more expensive.
Andrew, no more working at 3 AM! You are right, I meant to say the D7500 was $750 cheaper. I fixed the wording, thanks for letting me know!
Hallo Nasim
Thank you for the comparison, right after the D7500 was announced.
One small typo (or maybe “photo”?): At the beginning of the article, right after the first paragraph, the camera on the right is a. D7200 and not a D7500.
Myron
Myron, please clear your browser cache or hit CTLR+F5 to force refresh the page – I forgot to clear the cache last night, but it should be good now.
It is ok now, the correct picture for D7500 is shown
Myron
If I want to do more action shooting than currently 5% I’d save money for the D500. Price for D7500 in Canada is C$1700, with which I’d rather buy the Fuji X-T20 + 18-55mm f/2.8-4 + spared battery as my second camera for walk around and travel (in addition to my beloved D750 as the main tool).
The unfortunate loss of Ai indexing, loss of screw drive for older AF lenses, loss of SD card slot, no UHS-II, same poor live view performance as before means my choice is still between D500 and D7200 or switch brands. The Canon 80D may not have the speed, image quality or high ISO performance to match but those are good enough for most situations and the dual pixel PDAF makes the Nikon live view focus look pathetic. I have been shooting Nikon for 30 years so I am no Canon fanboy.
The D7500 definitely has an in-body motor and drive shaft to operate AF for the lenses that need it. It is clearly visible in product photographs that are in circulation. As I have said elsewhere, Nikon have presumably reduced the construction costs by eliminating features, replacing the metal chassis with moulded composite and raiding the existing parts bin. In doing so they have repositioned the D7500 to be just a bit better than the Canon 80D in most respects.
The article starts with “….upgrade to D7200….” which is caused by the number starting with 7xxx. I think this is not an upgrade of D7200 but a consumer level D500. Nikon should have numbered it as D5007 when it would not confuse us. Then most of us would not be complaining but raving about an upgrade to the 5xxx series! We should not judge a book by the cover nor a camera by its number!
Mohan, that’s true, but the model number is the successor to the D7200. There will never be a D7300 or a D7400.
The additional button so you can have both AE-L and AF-on is very usefull.
Also; the ergonomics. D7100; nope, D80; nope, a D90; nope, D610; nope, D750; nope. D810; yes! D300; yes!
If the D750 had the same size as the D810 and that button, I would have never paid the premium for the D810.
Especially considering the rather lousy 17mm eyepoint of the D810 (21mm for D750), which is irritating for me as glasses user. (D300; 19.5mm). The D7200 has 19.5mm too.
The eyepoint thing is one of the things that almost never get attention in the reviews, sadly.
D750’s are stocked at various Mediamarkt branches in this country (NL), but usually without battery in them. And the current Nikon viewfinders look very dark without battery. I guess the sales people there don’t know it. Everybody who looks trough the D750 without battery and then picks up a Canon is amazed at the much brighter viewfinder, even with darker lenses…