With the long-awaited and much-anticipated Nikon D500 out, one might be wondering how it compares to its predecessor, the Nikon D300S. Since there has been such a huge delay between the releases, it is a given that the D500 is a much better and more advanced camera. However, how much do these cameras differ really when we look at their specifications and what has changed in the last 7 years? Let’s take a look and see in this Nikon D500 vs D300S comparison.
Let’s take a look at the specifications of the two cameras in detail:
First, let’s go over the bare specifications:
Nikon D500 vs D300S Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D500
|Nikon D300S
|Sensor Resolution
|20.9 Million
|12.3 Million
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|23.5×15.7mm
|23.6×15.8mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.2µ
|5.5µ
|Low Pass Filter
|No
|Yes
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|5,568 x 3,712
|4,288 x 2,848
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 5
|EXPEED
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|1.0x
|0.94x
|Built-in Flash
|No
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Storage Media
|1x XQD, 1x SD
|1x CF, 1x SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|10 FPS
|7 FPS, 8 FPS with grip
|Buffer Size (RAW, Lossless 14-bit)
|200
|30
|Continuous Shooting Length
|20 sec
|4.3 sec / 3.75
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Durability
|200,000 cycles
|150,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|180,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|1,005-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering II
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 200
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-51,200
|ISO 200-3,200
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 102,400-1,640,000
|ISO 6,400
|Autofocus System
|Advanced Multi-CAM 20K
|Multi-CAM 3500DX
|Focus Points
|153, 99 cross-type
|51, 15 cross-type
|AF Detection
|Up to f/8
|Up to f/5.6
|AF Detection Range
|-4 to +20 EV
|-1 to +19 EV
|Auto AF Fine-Tune
|Yes
|No
|Video Capability
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Output
|MOV, H.264/MPEG-4
|AVI, Compressed
|Video Maximum Resolution
|3,840×2,160 (4K) @ 24p, 25p, 30p
|1280×720 (720p) @ 24p
|Audio Recording
|Built-in microphone stereo
External stereo microphone (optional)
|Built-in microphone mono
External stereo microphone (optional)
|LCD Size
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|2,359,000 dots
|921,000 dots
|Articulating LCD
|Yes
|No
|Touchscreen LCD
|Yes
|No
|Bracketing
|2 to 9 frames
|2 to 9 frames
|Built-in GPS
|No
|No
|Built-in Bluetooth
|Yes
|No
|Built-in NFC
|Yes
|No
|Built-in WiFi
|Yes
|No
|Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|EN-EL3e Lithium-ion Battery
|Battery Life
|1240 shots (CIPA)
|950 shots (CIPA)
|Battery Charger
|MH-25a Quick Charger
|MH-18a Quick Charger
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|Build
|Full Magnesium Alloy
|Full Magnesium Alloy
|USB Version
|3.0
|2.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|760g
|840g
|Dimensions
|147 x 115 x 81mm
|147 × 114 × 74mm
|MSRP Price
|$1,999 (as introduced)
|$1,799 (as introduced)
As expected, the Nikon D500 shines in every aspect when compared to the D300S – 7 years of technology advancements definitely made a huge difference when we look at the two camera specifications. The first huge difference is obviously in the sensor technology – the D500 has a high-resolution 20.9 MP sensor, whereas the D300S has a 12.3 MP sensor. In addition to the difference in resolution, the two cameras have completely different dynamic range and noise performance characteristics. While ISO performance on the D500 is yet to be seen, we can expect the D500 to look far better in terms of dynamic range and high ISO noise – the base ISO of 100-51,200 vs ISO 200-3,200 speaks for itself.
The biggest difference between these two is in the AF department – the D500 sports the newest generation Advanced Multi-CAM 20K AF system with a whopping 153 focus points (99 of which are cross-type), while the D300S has the first generation Multi-CAM 3500DX AF system with 51 focus points (15 of which are cross-type). In addition to this, the Nikon D500 can focus practically in the dark, thanks to its -4 EV AF detection range, while the D300S would really struggle, with its -1 EV AF detection range. And lastly, the D500 couples really well with teleconverters, capable of providing AF even at f/8 maximum aperture, whereas the D300S is limited to f/5.6.
Image processors are vastly different, with the D500 having the EXPEED 5 processor that is basically 5 generations better than the original EXPEED on the D300S. Thanks to the much faster processor, the D500 is obviously capable of pushing far more data. Not only does it have more continuous shooting speed of 10 fps vs 7 fps, but it can also push far more video data – the D500 can record up to 4K video compared to 720p video on the D300S. On top of that, the buffer size on the D500 is huge: 200 vs 30 RAW images, which obviously makes the D500 a much better candidate for shooting fast action practically non-stop.
One feature that Nikon stripped out of the D500 is the built-in flash unit. The Nikon D500 is the first semi-professional DSLR to not include one. Nikon decided that the D500 does not need one, probably based on the fact that the camera is primarily targeted at sports and wildlife photographers. In addition, excluding a built-in flash will most likely result in better weather protection, particularly in rainy conditions.
Viewfinder magnification is also very different, with the D500 being able to show a much larger view in the viewfinder at 1.0x compared to the 0.94x magnification on the D300S. When it comes to connectivity, the Nikon D500 comes with Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi features, while the D300S has none of those. LCD screen on the D500 is not only larger, but it also has a lot more pixels – 2.4 million vs 921 thousand. In addition, it is an articulating screen, which can be really useful when shooting at different angles (thanks Vitalishe!). Battery technology is also quite different – the D500 has the newer EN-EL15 battery capable of yielding up to 1240 shots, whereas the D300S has the EN-EL3e battery and it maxes out at 950 shots. Since these are based on CIPA numbers and the testing takes into account usage of built-in flash that the D500 does not have, the two cameras are probably going to yield a similar number of total frames before the batteries run out.
On top of all this, the Nikon D500 is 80 grams lighter than the D300S. That’s pretty remarkable, considering that the D500 has so many more features and components in comparison. Price-wise, the Nikon D300S was $200 cheaper than the D500 when it was introduced.
Overall, there is simply no comparison between these cameras!
Comments
Nasim,
What is you think main differences between D500 vs D750?
Plus what is the advantage of D750 against D500?
Thanks
FX vs DX
Yes I know that because I shoot with D300s and D3s. I’m interested to know the D750 strength against the impressive specs of D500
I moved to the D4s and probably won’t get a D5. However I may get a D500 to be my second camera on nature shoots instead of using my D610 for that purpose.
A very nice comparison of D750 vs D500 vs D5:
www.dpreview.com/produ…=ascending
I bought D4s 2 weeks back for 3200$ ( Used but shutter count 30 ) ; an upgrade from D700 for Wild Life . All these years I was waiting for Nikon to release D400/D500 . Lets see how it will stack up with D4s.
Thanks for the details. The Nikon release here, had no links to clarify specifications. It looks like an exciting camera to own. It has much too long since the release of a Nikon DX camera with a full range of features. This is a serious step up from the 7200.
What does this release say about the future of DX? I abandoned DX after I sold my D90. A D500 along with the updated F4 300 (and maybe a 1.4 TC) would be a very useful wildlife set up for those with the desire to travel light and still reach 600mm.
Wow! Simply wow!
It took Nikon forever to produce D300s upgrade, but unlike D750/D700 this is a true upgrade and a superb one.
Some of the specs though make me think about Canon 7D Mark II. It would be interesting to see the comparison. It looks like D500 may actually be better than 7DM2 at least on paper.
Coming up sir!
Just posted here:
photographylife.com/nikon…7d-mark-ii
You are fast! :)
Another feature that was not discussed is articulating screen, see side view here:
www.dpreview.com/news/…unces-d500
and here:
www.engadget.com/2016/…d500-dslr/
This is huge. D5 does not get an articulating screen, does it?
Vitalishe, forgot about the articulating screen – good point! Added that to the article and referenced your name :) Thanks!
P.S. D5 does not get an articulating screen – top of the line never does.
Just checked images of D5 and indeed it does not get an articulating screen.
Keeping my fingers crossed for a true D700 upgrade in a form of D5 sensor in D500 body at a price point of $3K.
How long will it be before they announce it (if they ever do) based on the history of D3/D300/D700? Half a year?
D5 is way too expensive for me, D500 is very exciting but I am not really a wildlife photographer and I completely moved to FX. D700+ on the other hand would be just right for me.
D7OO+ is the D750. It is better than the D700 in just about every way.
No it is not!
Just like D600 and D610 are not direct upgrades to D700, just like D7000, D7100 and D7200 are not direct upgrades to D300s.
I had a long list of cameras: D3, D700, D3s, D600, D800e and D750 (for a week). D700 was a pro body on par with D3. D750 feels like a consumer D5200/D600 mix. It is NOT a pro body even though a lot of pros use it for the lack of better alternatives.
D5 sensor in D500 body would be a direct D700 upgrade.
Nobody claimed that D600/610 were upgrades to the D700. Nor did I say that D7000 series are direct upgrades to D300s.
If they would have given the D750 the same button layout as the D700 would that have bumped it into “pro body” territory? I’m curious, because like I said, the D750 is a better camera in just about every way than the D700.
By the way, I get kind of tired hearing that the D700 was the same level of pro-ness as the D3. That’s not true. It had several pieces that were different and clearly worse spec wise than the D3. For example the D700 viewfinder had less coverage, lower rated shutter life, lower speed continuous shooting, 1 memory card slot (2 in D3), etc.
You say that D750 in your view is a direct upgrade to D700 because it is better than D700 in many ways. D600 and D610 are also better than D700 in many ways. D7*00 in many ways are better than D300s. Yet, they are NOT dutch upgrades.
On D3 vs D700 I will agree on some points (dual cards!, shutter life). Shooting speed is almost the same with battery grip. The build quality, AF and sensor were the same! D700 had some important advantages add well: sensor cleaning, flash, some customization options.
D750 fails as D700 upgrade mainly in the feel and customization department. As I said it feels as a D600/D5200 mix with a great AF added on.
Now, compare D750 against D500 with D5 sensor. Which one would be a direct upgrade to D700?
Ok, so the D750 fails in the feel and customization department. The “feel” is as subjective as it gets, so I can’t argue with that. I don’t know how the D700 is more customizable but I do know that the D750 has U1/U2 modes on the top that are very useful. Would like to mention that some people are under the impression that D700 has better build quality because it is heavier. Nikon has stated that they got the weight down using carbon fiber panels that do not compromise the strength of the camera. Kind of like how many believe that Tokina lenses are “built like a tank” because they are heavy and have metal casing, and then Roger from lensrentals reminds us that Tokinas require repairs more often than CaNikon lenses.
D500 with D5 sensor would not be a direct D700 upgrade because it doesn’t have a flash (you stated yourself that this was an advantage the D700 had over the D3).
Can I use the En-El15 accu for a nikon D300s camera?
You all must have lots of time on your hands. This comparison is a no brainer given the technology over a 7 year period of time and that should be obvious to a new photographer over the age of 13. :)
Hopefully the initial D500 produced will be better than the initial D600 & D800. I know I am going to wait until the end of 2016 to order mine because of Nikon’s quality control issues the past couple of years and after which give my reliable D300s to my 12 year old grandson.
Hubert, I did note that in the article :) This is for those who still own the D300S and are wondering about the differences between these cameras.
Or who have the original D300. I waited long for D300/D300s replacement & finally got a D800. Great, versatile camera but still use the D300 for macro/tele work AND for when I just don’t need (or want) 36 Mpx, want smaller/lighter rig’ or in situations where I’d rather not take out a $3000.00 body. The D300 is still just as capable as when it was released, but was starting to want more MPx, faster, better focus, etc. I’ll probably get D500 soon as complement and backup to D800. SO glad they use same batteries. Sad that battery grip for D800/D810 is not compatible w/D500 like D700 & D300/D300s (and the ArcaSwiss plates that went with them). Students and those starting out can get SUPER deals on very rugged, capable cameras like the D200/300/s, especially if shooting in good lighting (low light performance still not bad… With film ISO 400 was pushing it and 800 was “extreme”. More reviews should consider those who shoot with two cameras.
Thanks for the report Nasim, its looking good, no mention of battery grip and there is a move away from cf cards?
Alec
Alec, there is a battery grip specific to the D500 – Nikon MB-D17. Yes, Nikon decided to move away from CF on the D500 and go with XQD instead. The info is presented in the table above. XQD is a good move, since it is way better than CF!
Wow! After leaving Nikon for the Olympus em1 (tired of QC and CS issues) I said the only thing that would bring me back is a sizzling D300 upgrade. I’m still concerned about the above but my D500 kit has been ordered.
Nasim, thanks for the early heads up and followup analysis.
Steve, good to have you back sir! The D500 looks phenomenal. There are a few other really cool features that the D500 has, will write about those separately :)
Nikon really nailed this one.
Looking forward to a real world hands on comparison with the D7200.
Thanks for the article Nasim.
One comment: as per Nikonusa announcement, the D500 does have a built in flash.
Best regards
www.nikonusa.com/en/ni…010516:wwa
Thanks for the article.
As per Nikonusa announcement, the D500 does have a built in flash.
Best regards.
www.nikonusa.com/en/ni…010516:wwa
Interesting … the announcement does say “Built-in Flash – Yes”.
Is this a typo? None of the pictures show the flash.
No it doesnt. Thats an error on Nikons site. Probably some intern/junior assistant copying and pasting website sections forgot to modify it. It happens a lot with Nikons website after products get launched. I think their junior employees dont have proper procedures. =/
No it doesn’t have a built in flash. They made an error in the announcement.
Does anyone know whether there is a way the d500 supports the use of Radio Poppers, which are triggered via a pop up flash, since it has none?
Can you please compare the D7200 vs. the D500, Nasim??
To me, this is the most pressing — and most important to potential buyers — comparison.
nice article, Nasim.
would you happen to know if all the 153 AF Points of both the D5/D500 can ALL be selected?
The most interesting spec listed above, that no one seems to be talking about, is “Auto AF Fine Tune”. When you have a chance, that is one I would like hear more about.
Thanks, WEJ
I know the camera for sports and wildlife with big tele, the body size and weight of little matter. But still, for general photography with walk around lens, the size and weight for travel is important. I would not know why Nikon could not strip off more of size (and weight, might be), since the FX d750 and df is less than the size of this DX. do not say the solid and robust camera need to be big and hefty.
I think the size of nikon fm3a/fm2t with weight about 600-650 would be perfect, no smaller, no bigger, ergonomically for general purpose use. Once go for big tele zoom like 200-500mm, size and balance does not matter and the system stand on tripod anyway,
Ahhh! And here I was pretty confident in deciding to upgrade from the D7100 to the D750 this spring for it’s better low light capabilities, now this pops up! How does it compare to the D750? It has a faster shutter speed I see, and looks like it will have excellent low light capabilities, and 10FPS! Now I do’t know what to do!
Small typo: “having the EXPEED 5 processor that is basically 5 generations better” should read 4 generations better.
I cannot wait to read your review :-)
Oh, and a belated Happy New Year to you, your family and the PL staff!
/Xpanded
Your comparison pictures provide a great segue to THE most important comparison IMO of ergonomics; since the D300s, despite it’s age, was still the only DX Nikon that handled like a pro camera and in particular balanced large lenses well with the grip. Your picture and the specs show the D500 is 147mm wide, equal to the D300 and wider than D750 and D7200. Yeh! Additionally, despite no flash unit, it’s heavier than the latter current models, although not as heavy as a D300. What I am really hoping is that the build quality is therefore more D810 esque than D750 like. The D750 is a great camera especially for IQ, but joined to a 70-200 or 300 f2.8, it does not handle as well as more substantial bodies.
The second most important issue IMO is the high ISO performance, where the D300 in reality topped out at 800. It looks like this has been sorted with 6400-12800 being useable (let’s not get bogged down with ISOs >51k!), which is what a semi-pro or enthusiast sports or wildlife shooter can really benefit from.
The third key issue is the new AF module. This also looks great on the specs sheet; the old 51-point module was already very good, the new 153 point system must be fairly awesome! One thing did surprise me in the sensor point spread is that they are comprised of three separate banks of cross type with two non cross banks in between. These banks seem to align with rule of thirds verticals on the D5, but on the D500 they leave the non-cross on the rule of thirds vertical lines. Hopefully this isn’t a problem. I have often thought a zone AF like Canon would be useful on the Nikon DXs, since sometimes you don’t always need the extreme sensors. Anyway Group-AF and a total of 99 cross sensors looks superb.
Another very interesting point is the lack of flash; well that is to say, the resultant larger viewfinder module. Have you noticed the round eyepiece and cover switch from D700/D810? This could mean the ‘dark tunnel’ typical DX viewfinder may be significantly improved. Having recently used a 7dii, I was hankering for something similar from Nikon. They do seem to be bigging up the 30.8 degree viewing angle, so it seems promising.
Finally, let’s think about the sensor. Nikon already use a very well respected 24mp from Sony in many DX bodies. I cannot believe they would move to a new 20mp model unless they’ve made some IQ advances. Clearly the lower mp helps drive rate and ISO performance, but I believe there will be some tech from the new 20mp FX sensor than will make IQ the best in this DX sensor too.
Anyway, I’m clearly speculating a lot without having touched the new D500! 10fps, flip-screen and good video are certain improvements, but given the 6-year wait and the D3/D300 history, I really have a feeling the D500 will be the game-changer return to the Semi-Pro sports and wildlife use people have sought, regarding handling, ISO, AF and IQ. Why else would they be confident to leave out a flash module?
The MSRP prices for both cameras are about the same – $1799 in 2009 is $1,990 in 2015 dollars.
No built-in flash is a huge negative for me. Although this camera may have great ISO capabilities, there is often a need for a little fill in flash, at least in my photography. Photoshop and lightroom aren’t great options for me to fix those problems because I hate post processing. I understand RAW and it’s benefits, but my limited audience is pretty happy with an out of the camera JPG. Cropping is about all I want to do post-processing.
Dragging a DSLR around with an external flash is not something I care to do. Obviously, these cameras are meant for professional photographers that don’t mind dealing with a ton of gear. For the weekend amateur, like myself, no built in flash may be a deal stopper. ( Even my cell phone camera has a simulated flash. ) Maybe these cameras are just meant for action photos and sports where flash is not needed. Not for family/casual photos.
Otherwise, the camera looks pretty spectacular.
LOL! Why are you even looking into this camera?
What is good for casual amature is not necessarily good advanced amatures and pros and the other way around.
It seams that D7100/D7200 is already more than you need. Maybe D3200 or D5200 is the right choice for you and those cameras do have flash and even scene modes. Also they are much smaller and lighter. Those options were available for ages. D500 is designed for advanced amatures and pros and for the most part they will be fine with no flash.
I totally agree with you. This is not the camera for me. I had to look at it though, because that is the only way I could determine if I was interested in this camera. The lack of built-in flash help me come to the same conclusion that you have. It is not the camera for me.
The advanced amateurs and pros will love this camera.
What utter nonsense! Of course there will be developments over 7 years and one would expect a more advanced spec. But “huge” differences…and “no comparison”. Oh please!
Ok better video, although I never use a stills camera for video. Increased resolution..sure but you need 48mp to double the resolution.
Other nice features..for sure. Any better at high iso? No tests done here I see…just subjective sensationalism. I would still put a good photographer with a d300s and quality glass against the latest kit gwc with consumer zoom.
A beautiful camera. For sure, but would I jump at it right now over my d300s/d700/grips/primes. No not while they are earning me money. And I have being doing that for 34 years now.
Wonder if this will get published. ..guess I’ll never know!!
David, your comment got published. Now you may wish it was not :)
What exactly was your point?
– That your D300s is still usable? Sure it is. Everyone knows that vision and skills often are much more important than gear.
– That you are fighting an urge to upgrade? I understand. Me too :) With this camera you will need all the help you can get :) How long do you hope to last before upgrading? ;-)
Once/if they release D5 sensor in D500 body this will be a new version of D300s/D700 combo you mentioned. Do you promise to never upgrade to those? ;)
To Nikon’s credit, putting the D5 AF system, dual cards, D5 ISO capabilities and 10 fps (no use for me but hey, why not) in the body of the D500 means that I don’t really care so much about the FX anymore. I have a feeling this camera will do better than D750 and D810.
If it has the built quality of the D300/D700 and hopefully some weather protection I will buy this camera. I now use D3 and D750.
What everyone should be shocked the the (REALLY!!) overpriced wireless adapters for these two new cameras $700 and $800!! What did they do, pulled a price from a hat at their Christmas party?
Motti, if you currently use all FX bodies (like me) you may want to wait another half a year for an FX version of D500.
Remember, ISO range does not say much about performance at those ISO values. FX sensor will still have 1-2 spots advantage over DX.
Looking at the Nikon USA page, the mention:
Built-in flash – Yes.
Does it have a flash or not?
Sorry,
Refresh issues, can now see previous comments.
Sometimes it could of been practical, but mostly, wouldn’t have the reach necessary in the field (birds/shadows)
none. Jared Polin’s video showed it does not have one
No built in flash?
I take photos for a living and my use of the built in flash is minimal but boy, can it be helpful in some situations.
Not having it is dumb decision by Nikon.
This does seem like the biggest design decision. No flash, but a new (hopefully bigger & brighter) viewfinder. Makes is a dedicated wildlife and sports machine.
I see the D500 can do a 1 1/3 crop. If a 500mm lens is 750 with DX, what does an additional 1 1/3 crop do?
975mm @~13MP
are you sure the d500 has full magnesium alloy body? i thought that would be difficult since it has bluetooth, NFC and wifi?
top and backplates are mag alloy, front is carbon fiber
After months long wait for predicted D400 d9xxx bla bla bla.. I purchased D7200 last month as DX backup for d750. And now they have D500..
Well I farely doubt ISO performance for pixel peeping. Should we expect a similar full frame camera in nearest future?
If a D900 FX body with the D5 sensor and high (8fps+) was created, I think it will be at least a few years wait unfortunately, given the history of D700 taking sales from the D3. Plus the D810/D750 bodies are still fairly new, so another semi-pro FX body would be excessive currently.
However, I could see a D900 being created with high FPS using a grip after a couple of years of D5 sales. The D500 grip has 8AA batteries giving 12v (like the D300/700 grip), unlike most other grips today that only allow 6AA batteries giving the same 9v as the bodies. Therefore, it should be possible to develop a similar sized D900 at 7/8fps, plus grip giving 9/10fps, probably when the D5s (14fps) comes out in a couple of years time. With the grip it would be around £3k though I guess.
“given the history of D700 taking sales from the D3.”
Why do people keep repeating this as a problem? How is this even considered a problem? Apple has stated that they WANT ipads to take sales away from powerbooks. Ok, so the D3 has a higher profit margin. But there are sooooo many buyers that do not want the larger body style with built-in grip but do want a high performance camera, meaning they would not have bought the D3 even if there was no D700. So now where does this customer look? Probably Canon at the time. If Nikon thought a FX D500 didn’t make financial sense then just release it at a price point of $4,000-$5,000. This makes a lot of sense to me!
pro large body D5 at $6.5k
pro small body (FX D500) at $4.5k
semi-pro D810 at $3k
enthusiast D750 at $2k
entry level D610 at $1.6k
I also think/hope Nikon releases D900 (or whatever D750 upgrade will be called). Really hoping for the end of the year/beginning of next year. Indeed they have to collect revenue from D5 people before they start switching to D900.
That’s why I’m suggesting that Nikon create a new PRO small body FX *** with no compromises from the D5 except for body size *** at a higher price point. The D750 is great where it is. Most people are very satisfied with it. The couple people that want a true pro level camera (better weather sealing, lit buttons, joystick on back, 10 fps) with FX sensor and a small form factor can pony up and pay for those pro features. I’m suggesting $4,500.
D850 on it’s way.
I have a question that I hope someonee can answer for me. I am presently using a Nikon D7000 however plan on upgrading sometime in the next 6 months. I am 63 years old and am an avid hobbyist. As part of my photography I enjoy Macro Photography which requires manual focus. My vision isn’t where it was 10-15 years ago and it would be extremely helpful to have a larger brighter viewfinder. I noticed that the specifications for the D500 mention not only a 100% coverage but a 100 magnification viewfinder. Here is my question. I had planned on upgrading to FX for the increase in viewfinder size etc but I wonder how the D500 compares? Would the FX viewfinder still be much better suited to manual focus due to larger penta prism and mirror or does the D500 compare now to be close to the same? In FX I am considering the D750 or a lightly used D800e. Please give me your thoughts.
If you need FX with high resolution for manual focusing consider Sony A7r. It has the same resolution as D800e, but also has focus peaking – something Nikon refuses to introduce. With a cheap converter you can use virtually any lens with it.
As a bonus you get a smaller lighter body too.
Thanks for your reply. I have read on the Sony A7r and it seems to get nothing but good reviews. I have never handled or looked at one but it is a must do. I have always read where Sony is very forward thinking in design and execution so this may be the answer to what I am looking for. Other than the fact that I own Nikon glass there is no reason not to look beyond Nikon DSLR’s. With converters, as you pointed out, I may be able to use my existing lenses on the Sony. Thanks for the advice.
Leslie, I also replied to your mail on another D500 page so do check that out. In essence, yes an FX viewfinder should always be superior, but Nikon are saying the D500 will have their best DX viewfinder. Looking at the various internet pictures you can see that the viewfinder is higher than in most DX bodies, has the large flat round eyepiece, a lower 16mm eyepoint than normal and by removing the flash they are saying they have achieved a wider angle of view than before (larger pentaprism). So I do suggest checking out the D500 when it arrives if you can wait. Out of D750 and D800e, the latter has a better viewfinder as I mention in my other response, because the D750 has the small rectangular eyepiece, whereas, the D800, DF, D700 and now D500 have the large round ones, which you can attach the DK-17 magnifying eyecup to as well.
DX is better for Macro for two reasons….crop value and DOF is greater.
Thanks for your reply. I never thought of the shape and size of the rear viewfinder as something to consider however will check out the D500 and D800e/810 for sure. I am in no great hurry to purchase. What I liked about the D750 that the D500 now has is also the rear screen that moves for ground level photos that occur often in Macro. The D500 has a rear viewfinder blind for long exposures also. I will definitely use your advice. Thanks for taking the time to reply.
Thanks for your reply. I have read on the Sony A7r and it seems to get nothing but good reviews. I have never handled or looked at one but it is a must do. I have always read where Sony is very forward thinking in design and execution so this may be the answer to what I am looking for. Other than the fact that I own Nikon glass there is no reason not to look beyond Nikon DSLR’s. With converters, as you pointed out, I may be able to use my existing lenses on the Sony. Thanks for the advice.
Thanks for great article! Why excluding a built-in flash will most likely result in better weather protection?
I still have my D300 and waited for years for a DX upgrade until I finally gave up and went FX with a Nikon Df. Nikon, I’ll keep my D300 as a second body thanks and pass on the D500. Yes, the D500 might be a better body in some respects but the D300 still performs well for what I need. I won’t be investing in DX anymore as I felt Nikon simply abandoned DX for some time till I eventually gave up on waiting and went full frame. Sold all my DX lenses and now only have the 35mm 1.8 DX which is permanently affixed to my D300. The D300 will end up as a paperweight when if finally gives up on me….which might be some time yet!
Your tone suggests you think Nikon was stupid for losing you as a DX customer, but then you say you got an FX body. You realize this is exactly what Nikon was trying to do, right?
Hi Preston,
Yep, I do think the delay in a D300 upgrade will have lost a few DX folk to FX . Nikon hasn’t lost me entirely as a DX user, for now, as I still have the D300. But I certainly won’t be investing in DX anymore. It also made sense for me to keep with the Nikon brand so I can interchange lenses between DX and FX from time to time (for example Nikkor 135mm DC f2 is an awesome telephoto on a D300, as is an Nikkor 85 1.8 AF-D). But you’re right Preston, I’m sure there are some out there that would have voted with their feet and wallet and gone Canon or some other option in the FX line rather than waiting out for so long for the D500 to finally arrive. Perhaps I have done exactly what the Nikon marketing team strategised to get me onto an FX body. At the end of the day, it was a positive change for me to move to FX and I wouldn’t consider any further investment with DX (that’s for my type of photography – I’m sure there are those out there who will love the D500 and good for them! ) In the final analysis, I was neglected as a DX user in lens choice and body for some time so had to make a move that made sense for me. Lucky for Nikon that I went Nikon Df….but it could have been another brand, which I’m sure is the route some have taken and at Nikon’s loss. Cheers :)
I’m very glad it worked out for you! I know a couple people that tried to move to FX due to lack of DX lens development and then ended up selling due to lens size and going with Fuji instead (and have been happy with it for a couple years now). I agree that Nikon is lucky to have kept you as a customer. Part of the reason the DX mirrorless brands (Fuji, Sony, Samsung) became popular is because Nikon chose not to create DX optimized lenses thinking it is “good enough” that FX lenses work. Just the fact that they never came out with a 50-150/2.8 for DX was proof that they didn’t consider DX a pro option. Even now it seems clear that they only consider DX a pro option for sports and wildlife due to crop factor not being a negative thing for them.
A few years ago I wanted to upgrade my D200 to a D400. I was convinced the D400 was right around the corner, and I wanted to sell my D200 before it came out to avoid a big drop in the value of the D200. It turned out it wasn’t worth much anyway, so I never sold it. I can’t believe I’ve had that D200 for almost 10 years! Last year, I got tired of waiting for the D400 and bought a D7100. I’m very happy with it and at this point I’m not even interested in the D500. My style of photography has changed, and I appreciate the smaller size, lighter weight, and built-in flash of the D7100. I’m glad Nikon finally produced the D500, though — it’s a spectacular camera!
I think most of us were waiting years for the D500 DX Pro not an FX semi pro model.
What about the flash sync comparison? The D300s has a 1/250 second flash sync with 1/320 second option (reduced flash range). Also any word on Auto FP High-Speed Sync (used to Illuminate Fast Sports Action)
Finally got my D500, it’s a beautiful piece of equipment. My first impressions from what I have seen is this will go a long way. They deliberately left out flash as with these new lenses it would have had to be mounted really high. I also loved the kit lens 16-80 2.8 that came with it. It gives incredible results.
Regarding D750, I love it. As a light weight FX body it goes around with me more than my D4s. IQ is excellent. D4s is now used only when shooting sports or races.