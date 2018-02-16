How does the newly released Nikon D500 flagship DX camera compare to Canon’s APS-C counterpart, the 7D Mark II? Canon was first to release its high-end sports camera over a year ago and it reigned supreme for a while, since Nikon had no equivalent product to compete with. Things have surely changed now, since the D500 is finally that long-awaited direct competitor to the 7D Mark II. This means that we can now compare these cameras directly and see which one is a better candidate for sports and wildlife photography. In this comparison, we will take a look at the specifications of the two cameras and see what their similarities and differences are. We will provide real performance differences, along with high ISO comparisons in our upcoming Nikon D500 review.
Before we dive into the feature differences, it is important to point out that the comparison is a bit unfair, since we are comparing a newly-released camera with one that is around 15 months old.
Let’s go over the bare specifications of the two cameras:
Nikon D500 vs Canon 7D Mark II Specification Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon D500
|Canon 7D Mark II
|Sensor Resolution
|20.9 Million
|20.2 Million
|Sensor Type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor Size
|23.5×15.7mm
|22.4×15.0mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.22µ
|4.09µ
|Low Pass Filter
|No
|Yes
|Sensor Dust Reduction
|Yes
|Yes
|Image Size
|5,568 x 3,712
|5,472 x 3,648
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 5
|Dual DIGIC 6
|Viewfinder Type
|Pentaprism
|Pentaprism
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|1.0x
|1.0x
|Built-in Flash
|No
|Yes, with flash commander mode
|Storage Media
|1x XQD, 1x SD
|1x CF, 1x SD
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|10 FPS
|10 FPS
|Buffer Size (RAW, Lossless 14-bit)
|200
|31
|Continuous Shooting
|20 seconds
|3.1 seconds
|Max Shutter Speed
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|1/8000 to 30 sec
|Shutter Durability
|200,000 cycles
|200,000 cycles
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|180,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
|150,000 RGB + IR pixel metering sensor
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 100-51,200
|ISO 100-16,000
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 102,400-1,640,000
|ISO 25,600
|Autofocus System
|153-point, 99 cross-type AF system
|65-point all cross-type AF system
|AF Detection
|Up to f/8
|Up to f/8
|AF Detection Range
|-4 to +20 EV
|-3 to +19 EV
|Video Output
|MOV, MPEG-4 / H.264
|MOV, MPEG-4 / H.264
|Video Maximum Resolution
|3,840×2,160 (4K) up to 30p
|1920×1080 (1080p) up to 60p
|LCD Size
|3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|3.0″ diagonal TFT-LCD
|LCD Resolution
|2,359,000 dots
|1,040,000 dots
|Articulating LCD
|Yes
|No
|Touchscreen LCD
|Yes
|No
|Built-in GPS
|No
|Yes
|Built-in Bluetooth
|Yes
|No
|Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC
|Built-in, with NFC
|No
|Battery
|EN-EL15 Lithium-ion Battery
|LP-E6N (or LP-E6)
|Battery Life
|1,240 shots (CIPA)
|670 shots (CIPA)
|Weather Sealed Body
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Weight (Body Only)
|760g
|820g
|Dimensions
|147 x 115 x 81mm
|148.6 x 112.4 x 78.2mm
|MSRP Price
|$1,999 (as introduced)
|$1,799 (as introduced)
While the two cameras have very similar resolution, let’s not forget that the sensor size of Canon’s APS-C cameras is smaller, at 1.6x crop factor vs 1.5x on Nikon. Because of this alone, Nikon’s DX will always have the advantage in terms of noise performance and dynamic range when compared to Canon APS-C DSLRs like the Canon 7D Mark II. As you can see from the above chart, the pixel size on the Nikon D500 is bigger at 4.22 micron vs 4.09 micron on the 7D Mark II, so we should expect to see slightly better performance overall, even though the pixel resolution is very similar. At this point we don’t know how well the Nikon D500 will do in real life, but based on Nikon’s past and the base ISO getting pushed to a whopping ISO 51,200 vs ISO 16,000 on the Canon 7D Mark II, I am fairly confident that the Nikon D500 will output cleaner images than the 7D Mark II. The same goes for dynamic range – Canon’s sensors are quite poor in dynamic range performance, so it is pretty much a given that the Nikon D500 will outperform the Canon 7D Mark II there.
As we move down the list, things get even more interesting. Take a look at the buffer size – Nikon D500 can shoot up to 200 14-bit RAW images before the buffer fills up, while the Canon 7D Mark II can only accommodate a total of 31 14-bit RAW images! That’s a mere 3.1 seconds of continuous shooting speed vs 20 seconds on the D500…
The Nikon D500 whips the 7D Mark II in AF features too: 153 AF points, 99 of which are cross-type vs 65 all cross-type AF points. When the two cameras focus in low light conditions, the D500 will surely do better, thanks to its -4 to +20 EV detection range, compared to -3 to +19 EV detection range on the 7D Mark II. Lastly, the Nikon D500 has a superior 180K metering sensor, which when coupled with the 153 AF points should be able to track subjects better in comparison.
When it comes to video recording, the Canon 7D Mark II can only shoot HD video up to 60p, whereas the Nikon D500 can shoot 4K video up to 30p – also no comparison, especially once 4K footage is down-sampled to HD video. Hard to say exactly how good footage will look on the D500 at this time, but the expectations are high.
In terms of connectivity, the Nikon D500 has built-in Bluetooth and WiFi with NFC support, whereas the 7D Mark II does not have such options. Where the 7D Mark II excels is built-in GPS, which the Nikon D500 obviously does not have. The Nikon D500 features a very nice 3.2″ articulating LCD screen with more resolution compared to the 7D Mark II as well (thanks Vitalishe!).
Both cameras are rugged and weather sealed. In terms of battery life, the Nikon D500 yields twice as many shots – around 1,240 vs 670 shots on the 7D Mark II, according to CIPA standards. However, don’t forget that CIPA numbers incorporate usage of built-in flash, so differences between the two cameras without use of flash would be a bit different. I doubt the 7D Mark II would yield twice the number though, so the D500 should still be better in comparison.
Price-wise, the Canon 7D Mark II retailed for $200 lower than what the D500 will be sold for when it comes out, so Canon has the advantage there.
Overall, it is pretty clear that the Nikon D500 is superior to Canon 7D Mark II in almost every way, which is impressive!
Are you sure about buffer size of D500?
On fstoppers.com they posted that 14bit Raw files buffer capacity is 79 images
200 images buffer capacity is of D5 not D500
But still it’s huge capacity for sports shooters
Yes, indeed, it’s also stated in the Nikon announcement.
Pierre, nope, it is 200 14-bit losslessly compressed RAW :) The D500 is an absolute killer in terms of buffer size!
Oh, yeah, you’re right, my bad.
79 shots is for uncompressed RAW :
“This extreme speed lets users capture every fleeting moment in exceptional clarity, while a generous buffer allows for up to 79 shots (14-bit, uncompressed RAW/NEF) to be captured, so the moment won’t be missed.”
Yes sir! Not sure who would shoot uncompressed RAW when losslessly compressed yields 200 shots!
Real test of buffer will be Raw+jpeg …
BTW has anyone checked buffer size of 7D2? How much it can take with similar conditions like XQD cards lossless compressed Raw files etc?
From what I know, on recent Nikon bodies there are three settings for compression (uncompressed, lossless compressed, compressed) and 12 or 14 bit depth. So that 79 might be about 14 bit uncompressed and the 200 – maybe for lossless compressed (or some of the other modes).
In Nikon’s microsite for the D500, it adds the footnote that the 200 shot buffer is based on using a (presumably high spec) Lexar XQD card. I don’t have a feel for this, but wondering what, if any, performance hit happens if a high performance SD card is used.
200 shots with high speed memory cards? then ‘buffer’ means ‘continuous shots allowed’, not really a big memory buffer…
if it has a really big memory buffer then it’s okay to use any memory cards as the buffer can hold up to 200 shots..
Absolutely positive. 200 14-bit losslessly compressed RAW files on both D500 and D5 when using XQD 2.0 cards!
Yes, it is insane :)
XQD cards have 350mb/sec plus read n write, on a class 10 SDHC/SDXC the buffer will be totally different n more dependent on card speed also
Thanks for clarification though
From what I saw it is 79 in 14 bit uncompressed and 200 in compressed raw..
The question is will the d500 be $1100 a year and a few months from now like the Canon currently sits.. Will be interesting to see if Canon throws together a quick 7dm3 with a new sensor to compete?
Coastalconn, 200 images in losslessly compressed RAW vs 79 in uncompressed. Not sure who would ever shoot uncompressed when 14-bit lossless yields a buffer of 200 images!
I don’t expect the D500 to be $1,100 in a year. It is a hot camera and it beats the 7D Mark II in almost every way. It might drop by $100-200 during holidays at the end of the year, but not down to $1,100 for sure. As for Canon, they’d better respond soon if they want to sell anymore of those 7D Mark IIs :)
You’re a beast with all these posts today. Camera porn.
I wish I had a better connection – doing this through my phone in Death Valley. AT&T will disconnect me tomorrow, so I’m screwed LOL :D
Better if Nikon added a highly responsive matching lens, such as 500mm F5.6 DX, at the same price ($1999) to this announcement.
D500/DX 500mm F5.6 should be a good combo for those who chase wild life and such a glass would raise the D500 value.
So what’s the issue with the 200-500 f5.6 at $1400?
Nasim, I left a comment in D500 vs D300s, but it is equally applicable here.
It looks like D500 is getting an articulating screen. I am not sure how important it is for wildlife photography, but there are other applications when it is a huge advantage.
Vitalishe, updated the article and added thanks to your name. Appreciate the feedback – missed the articulating screen!
Why would Nikon leave out built in GPS, is it really that difficult to be including on the cameras?
Francis, probably too much interference with Bluetooth and WiFi. Would be great to have GPS, although I would prefer it on something like the D810 instead…
When you have WiFi, GPS data can be picked up from your smartphone ;)
GPS signal is in the 1.2-1.5gHz range. Wifi starts around 4gHz, so I don’t think this interference is the issue. More than likely it’s an issue of battery/gps performance. Your phone is always on (no wait for satellite acquisition), less shielded, and has its own battery. It’s actually a wise decision.
The only downside is lack of compass info from capture, and connectivity issues. But the latter is an excuse for Nikon to blame phones for malfunctions.
Wasn’t talking about interference. What I meant is that you can use the WiFi app to get GPS data from the smartphone, intentionally.
I was responding to Nasim above.
I believe I can give you a list of 7D mark 3 features right now. ;-) This announcement forum Nikon may well turn out to be good news for Canon fans as well as Nikon fans.
Martin, not sure if Canon will respond now – it will probably be at least a year before we see 7D Mark III. Canon and Nikon leapfrog each other all the time – this time Canon will let Nikon sell some high-end DX…
I honestly think there are a lot of 7dmk2 users right now that had given up on Nikon updating the D300s and switched to Canon when the 7dmk2 came out. Assuming this is true (which I have no proof for), I wonder how many will switch back now?
I highly doubt many Nikon users would have switched to the Canon 7D2 to begin with. It was a vastly inferior and overpriced camera upon its release, and still is despite the $300 price drop. Even a $400 Nikon D3300 can produce better images than a $1,500 Canon 7D Mark II, not to mention, any Nikon user would have gladly switched to a D7200 before downgrading to Canon, which is both amusing and sad. Canon is dead, the real battle is between Nikon and Sony. Anyone who was foolish enough to switch to a 7D2 would undoubtedly be losing several hundred dollars in the process if they now went back to Nikon for the D500.
Canon is far from Dead. I belong to a photography group with over 1000 members and the majority are Canon shooters, and very happy Canon shooters. Ridiculous remark.
I am a Nikon shooter and I think your comments are way off base. The Canon is clearly a professional tool for a wildlife / sports shooter and the are many terrific well priced lenses for the platform. In general Nikon DSLR’s have better dynamic range, but this is not a huge issue for the intended use of the 7d mk11. Further, I can take any current DSLR and get similar results in 90% of cases as any other DSLR, so that comment about the D3300 is meaningless.
I am enthusiastic about the D500 as well, but just because it looks it surpasses another tool doesn’t mean that tool is now garbage. Please be realistic.
you better hope that its not between sony and nikon- sony could easily stop selling to nikon and we’d be left with a monopoly. canon has issues, but they are still the giant to beat.
Can you pls post the photos taken by the compared cameras together,same time , under same light, same angle etc of the following
portrait, landscape, low light indoor etc. using a basic lens and also with a standard lens
Sounds great! Now I am interested in the sensor performance. If it yields atleast 1 stop extra over the D7200 I am all in… Just have to convince the wife lol.
As far as I know, 7D MkII also has 1x VF magnification. 0.62x is the effective viewfinder size considering the crop factor (compared to 0.67x for the D500).
The one thing that’s missing in the comparison is the Canon anti flicker technology for shooting sports under artificial lighting. It looks to be a very compelling feature for sports shooters.
It is not missing, it is available for both stills and video:
Look for item 5-5 on the right side a little over 1/2 page down.
The viewfinder magnification specification for crop sensor camera should multiply with crop factor as well.
i.e. Nikon D7200 listed magnification Approx. 0.94x (50 mm f/1.4 lens at infinity, -1.0 m-1), comparable to a FF sensor camera with magnification 0.63x
Agreed
Melvin, you are right – I stand corrected. Fixed the typo and removed the reference to viewfinder magnification from the article. Thank you!
You are welcome :)
Still the D500 is a clear winner here. As a full time Nikon DX shooter and a serious GAS victim, it’s hard to not pre-order this bad boy :'(
Hi Nasim,
wonderful articles, thanks for keeping us up to date! Will you do a comparison D500 vs D7200? I think it would be very interesting to see.
Cheers!
Camillo, if I don’t get cut off from the Internet (I’m currently in Death Valley), I will do it tomorrow.
Many years after D300 it seems amazing. In addition to all those specifacitions a built-in GPS must be in such a camera, Nikon must understand this.
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for the great work !
Is it confirmed that the D500 does not have a Low Pass Filter ?
I am sure loving this announcement. When the D7200 was announced last year I literally had two in my shopping cart at B&H. I was so close but then I started thinking that the purchase might be a little impulsive. I wanted better AF / Low light performance but just didn’t want to deal with FF again. I was also getting what I needed out of my existing D7100’s and Olympus cameras. I still am, so an upgrade wasn’t imperative. Further, all my existing gear is working well so no bad copies to replace / upgrade. So, I decided to wait another year and see if by chance a “D400” would come out. Another thing that gave me pause on the D7200 was the lack of an articulating screen. After using the tilt screen on the Olympus OMD-EM1 for my pet photography I figured that at least a tilt and preferably a fully articulating screen was a borderline essential on an upgraded camera. This feature alone prompted me to purchase the new Olympus OMD-EM5 Mk II and I frequently use that camera for all types of photography beyond professional use. It’s just toooooo convenient!
So, now that the D500 is announced all thoughts of purchasing the D7200 are out the door. I will constrain myself and not pre-order just to make sure I miss any early QC issues, but I won’t wait long. Very excited to finally be able to get this camera. It will help in all wildlife scenario’s and in tracking / action of fast moving dogs and horses.
I am sure a happy camper. Between Olympus delivering their incredible OMD’s with pro lenses like the 40-150 2.8 and Nikon delivering such a useful machine in the D500, I now feel like I can get the lighter weight I need with the results I require. It’s great!
What do you mean by this: “…just didn’t want to deal with FF again”? What do you have against FF? Just curious. Thanks.
Size / weight. I love to take long hikes to get wildlife shots and I have a difficult time with it.
Shot FF until the D7000 came out, then started mixing. When the D7100 came out I sold off a D3s, D700 and 500 f4. I kept the 200-400 but rarely use it. Instead got the new version of the 80-400 because the weight was much more manageable. Age does that to you!
Thanks for the reply. Thought it might be a weight issue. I agree that lugging a bunch of heavy gear to a locale to photograph is not much fun.
I am not a pro. I would like to get a D750 than D500 at this price.
exactly Steve. You can go for D750 which a full frame camera and rest of the amount you can invest for another lense. D500 is money waste.
One nice to have feature that I noticed is that the buttons are illuminated for low light shooting conditions. With my older eyes this is a wonderful addition.
Seeing that the Nikon camera comes out a year later than the Canon, I would expect that it would out perform it in basically every category (no brainer). However, the 7D Mark II is much much less than it’s original price point. You can get the 7D Mark II right now for around $1100. That said, who wouldn’t opt for the Nikon with all those features, (other than a Canon user who is invested heavily in Canon glass)?
News like this makes me very glad I passed on the D7200. My D7100 upgrade will surely be with this D500 considering the fps, buffer size, and dynamic range.
Will make a nice combo with the 200-500mm f5.6 and my wife’s 300mm f4. We are both very active in bird photography.
I’m glad I didn’t pass on the D7200. I picked up a gray-market D7200 for just over $800 in November and have gotten many wonderful images out of it with my 200-500mm and Tamron 150-600mm. I am very intrigued by the D500 and will probably buy one assuming its IQ is up to expectations. However, I’ll be waiting for reviews and feedback on usage, so the earliest I’ll purchase is June or July, which means that I would have gone as much as 10 months without a good wildlife DX camera if I delayed my D7200 purchase. I’m continually amazed at how well the D7200 performs in low-light and use it quite often as an ISO-invariant camera. So, I have no regrets with the D7200 and will likely hold on to it even if I acquire a D500.
I think this camera will be very popular due to the long awaited replacement for the D300 in Nikon’s DX product line. That said, I hope that Nikon has anticipated this pent up demand and produced an adequate initial inventory. I still remember the D800 fiasco. Many ordered the D800 on announcement day and then waited 6 months to a year for its arrival due to limited supply.
“The Nikon D500 whips the 7D Mark II in AF features too: 153 AF points, 99 of which are cross-type vs 65 all cross-type AF points.” – but only of 153 focus points, of which 55 or 15 are available for selection, seems like the 7D2 is better here with all 65 cross-type available for selection. I only use the centre AF though. Just my 2 cents
manually going through all 153 AF points seem unnecessary. just my 2 cents.
It may not need GPS in the camera. Based on what I read, from Nikon material, you can use the SnapBridge app on your smartphone and the always on Bluetooth on the D500 to automatically imbed location data into your pictures.
Nasim: Thanks for all the detailed D500 info. A great web site!!
Hello Nasim
One of the things I noted in your comparison is D500 is listed without OLPF but I couldn’t find this info anywhere else. This means “only” (!) 20 MP BUT as good as they can be !
Can you confirm?
The D500 is clearly the superior camera in terms of specs. No doubt. But given the market price differential (the 7D Mark II + Pixma Pro 100 printer was $1050 recently after a rebate), it’s expected. If the price of the 7D Mark II was $50 less, the D500 would literally be twice the price.
Kudos to Nikon for releasing such an incredible, well spec’d camera!
Remember the 7D MkII was $1800 when released in Sept 2014, so I am sure that 16 months from now you will be able to pick a D500 up for $1500 (+ – $100), The D7200 was $1200 body only at release in April 2015 it goes for $1096 at Amazon already. When the 7D MkII came out all the Nikon users were jealous that Canon had delivered the Crop sensor camera they had been waiting for, for so long. So, now it’s Nikon’s turn. I’m sure in time Canon will put something else in play that will make us jealous again. It’s a vicious cycle. haha
Oh, I completely agree! But it doesn’t make much sense to compare current price vs future price if a decision is to be made (regarding a purchase, or comparing specs) in the present. So while many will compare Canon’s top of the line APS-C camera to Nikon’s top of the line APS-C camera (which is a fair comparison), price vs specs weighed against a user’s needs should be an important consideration.
Nikon’s decision to leave out a flash, the first time to my knowledge on any digital but the full Pro models, indicates to me that the D500 will be (finally) semi-Pro build, rather than Prosumer, at least I hope so. Other features like backlit buttons and the large round finder corroborate. High-ISO & AF performance will easily beat 7Dii, as probably will IQ in particular dynamic range. With 10fps, touchflipscreen and flicker control, they’ve at least equalled Canon there. So it’s all down to the handling for me. The Canon 7dii is extremely good ergonomically. I really hope the extra 1cm width over the D7200 and 0.5cm over the D750 provide a better balanced body.
May sound silly, but I use the built in flash a lot in commander mode. It really is a no muss no fuss fast way to get off camera flash. I’ve had great luck with it. I’m also excited about this camera for low light. Though I doubt it compare to my D750.
Not silly at all; commander flash is a fantastic function that gets you to studio control levels very efficiently. They’re making the D500 very niche without it, and perhaps making the D750 more clearly the mid-res studio / streetscape choice. Also trying to push the new strobe I suppose, or better still force people to buy two bodies!
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for the detailed side by side comparison. Any idea about if the aperture can be changed while shooting the movie?
Sushil
One of the features I liked (a lot!) on my D7000 is the ability to set up a number of specific & different functions to suit a particular situation that can be set, saved and later recalled. I see no way to save camera D500 settings as the Custom Banks are not saved and there no way to lock them for later use. Having the ability to set assorted functions up for use in specific applications and recall them later (via the D7000 U1, U2, etc) has been extremely handy and time saving for me. I suppose that Nikon does not feel that this is a useful feature? Or have I missed seeing where this feature is actually available in the D500?
I use the U1/U2 settings all the time on my D7000 for birds in flight versus stationary birds.
I too would be interested in knowing if the D500 has a feature of recalling saved settings.
Thanks for the review Nassim. I’ve been using my D300s/ 70 /200 f2.8 v1 for dog agility competitions for years now thinking that Nikon would never replace the D300s. Hope my Nikon 17 / 55 DX will work even better on the new D500. Its been a long time coming !! regards Rod.
The announcement of the D500 is almost surreal to me, like I still can’t believe this is actually happening. Not only is it happening, it happened in such an impressive way, outgunning the benchmark 7D2 in almost every way at least on paper. As a D300 owner who has waited patiently for 8 years, I am a happy man. Let’s just hope Nikon has worked out all the quality issues and this camera is released to the long awaiting user base without a hitch.
By the way, are the D5 vs D4S and D5 vs Canon 1DX articles on the way?
Thank’s Nasim, I think I will replace my D600 with this beast, back to DX leaving the Expensive FX world.. :)
2 HUGE advantages to Canon 7D II-
1. Built-in GPS (way more useful to me than blutooth or wi-fi
2. Built-in flash (to remotely fire my EXISTING flashes)
But being in the Nikon ecosystem already I am disappointed with this.
This is too good. Now Canon will start listening to its product users and be done away with its headstrong & arrogant attitude. At least, they should start producing a reasonably priced (per feature), high dynamic, good ISO performance camera soon, which its users cries out for since a decade ago. Now, Canon has lost 5D III to D750, xxD to D5/7xxx series, 7D II to D500 and the legendary 1Dx to D5, not to mention that the Canon’s entry level xxxxD & xxxDs are crappy compared to Nikon’s in terms of Sensor performance! The only thing I liked about Canon as a long time Canon user: Logical button layout, AF performance (but it’s dwindling now in non-pro lineups) and the Canon “Reddish brownish” contrasty popping color, especially from the 5D (AKA 5D classic/5D Mk I by the general majority). Switching to Nikon system batch by batch now.
And Canon’s realtime result in live view mode?
I know of the excellent LV autofocus of Canon 70D & 7D II and a little better than older model -650/7xxD and 100D. LV autofocusing with touch of especially that of 70D was awesome indeed. Hoping that Nikon develop the same technology or Canon to level up their game
What makes you think that the sensor won’t have an optical low pass filter? The press releases don’t mention it, as far as I’ve seen… and I think they would.
I am wondering, can D500 give the realtime result in live view mode like almost (or every) EOS does?
I am confused why canon do not make any improvement when Nikon make their changes in D750, D810 and D5. Now Nikon again rocked on D500. Can we expect an excellent camera from Canon with good pixel rate, GPS, Touch Screen, above 10fps, good ISO and shutter speed and 4K Video recording.
I will wait on this. Not because I don’t want one but because over the last few releases Nikon QC department has been woeful. Specs look great but can they get it to market without any issues for the first generation adopters ?.
If true, then saving face seems to be becoming a nasty habit for Nikon of late. In the last 4 years it’s been too repetitive Other brands do not seem to suffer from the same problems and even considering the devasting effects of the Tsunami that now can surely be discounted in this case. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Canon reduce the price of the 7DII just to mop up some Nikon borderline buyers, or even up the incentives!
Today Nikon announced a delay in supply to late April. Yes, disappointed but no show stopper……yet, as 5 weeks is not like 6 months delay. However, I don’t like being dangled and teased by any manufacturer, but at this moment in time I won’t be tempted over to the dark side. If it became a 6 month delay I may well be as wildlife photography is all about good light and that would mean half of the U.K. share of a years worth will have passed. I’m no youngster and should have learned patience, but every month eats into my remaining balance of fun!
Nikon are at great risk of loosing support as it seems to be a constant drip of failures over the last 4 years.
Yes annoyed, but resolved and after all I should have expected this. Perhaps I shouldn’t have bought the XQD card and reader just yet!
Richard
Sorry, my post above referred to Nikon’s announcement of delivery delays put back to late May for the D500.
Richard
Hi Richard,
Love your quote about a “remaining balance of fun!”
I really am the perfect customer for this camera as it will work well for both wildlife and pet photography.
Normally i would have pre-ordered two on the first day it’s available. This time I didn’t do that because I really do want to avoid any serious initial bugs. Further, I will order one instead of two just in case I have issues, then purchase a backup a month or two later. In general, i am not bothered by this. It is very difficult to get products this sophisticated to not have significant flaws at introduction. I am a loyal and still happy Nikon user, but given their recent history, caution is warranted. Further, I rhink it is generally wise to wait with all products this complex.
I don’t think you are rattled by the delay and you shouldn’t be. It just means they are trying to insure both supply and catch potential quality control issues.
This is the reality of the world we live in
Or is the ‘delay’ actually just a strategy to give the D5 a chance? I do wonder whether so many more pre-orders came in for the D500 v. the D5 Nikon have concerns about history repeating itself D700/D3. Perhaps the D500 is so good, they know people will buy it over the D5 if they compare in a shop, so are giving the latter a few months breathing space. Oh well ;-<
i m using nikon d 5100 with nikkor f 4 300 prime and i m doing wildlife photogaphy…and planning for upgrading to new nikon d 500 or nikon d 750..which one is better?..which one has better high iso perfroamnce?
Want to know if it locks you out at 3.5 for high bursts at 10FPS. That mechanical aperature control has got to have its limits. Canon has a better chance of getting around this.
I am a Nikon shooter (still have D750 and D7100 with those f/2.8lens), and just got a Canon 7D Mark ii.
One of big selling points for me to start Canon stuff (not switching to Canon) is its lens selection. esp. the 100-400 L LS 2 for $2K.
No Nikon lens in the price range can compete with that.
As always, lens before body.
It is a pain changing equipment once you are onboard any one of them – but sometimes that has to be shaken. I shifted completely from Canon 7D mark ii to Nikon D500. I have written my thoughts on that one – forbirdwatching.blogspot.in/2016/…canon.html
I dispute the battery life as I regularly get over a 1,000 shots on a battery charge on Canon 7D Mark II.
I wouldn’t believe myself but I’m going to buy the old Canon 7D mark ii! I was 100% sure that Nikon D500 has nothing to give in, but … First, there is no choice of native pro lenses for DX. If I want a D500 for anything other then wildlife (pricy 70-200 and up) I’m limited to Sigma (50-100) or Tamron with all the caveats. Then came my wife and asked what do we have for video shooting… afaik any Nikon will suffer in Live View without Dual Pixel AF. We compared tests on youtube… What a condensed shame! All that bright video capabilities of D500 worth nothing without smooth continues AF! Are the nikon engineers dumb?! In some cases it’s hard to pay for D500 even if you want. Canon 7D can serve for 2 purposes at once: shooting fast actions and being a general purpose device (a reliable ‘brick’ for my wife, better then d80 in this regard). Need a stabilized lens for video? Fast 17-55 f2.8 is here. So in terms of money it’s a so-so Canon+native lenses or a bright D500+unreliable lenses + another device. I want the D500 badly but the balance of pros and cons is agains me. Oh well, Nikon has it’s market reasons.
I spent some time shooting sports with the Canon. It’s a very capable camera, a clear improvement over every previous DX camera. That said, the D500 is simply a level better for stills shooting. If you add video to the mix, the dual pixel AF is a big advantage. It really depends on emphasis.
Its too bad canon never had the insight to have a better pixel size but that’s hin sight really if you look at canon they hit the market more than a year ahead of Nikon with the 7d2 so for Nikon to anser back with a better camera is a no brainer trust me there will be a 7d3 and its going to kick the ass off the d500 it will have better pixel size and 4k video with an improved higher iso just watch