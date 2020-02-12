Photography Life

Nikon D6 vs D5

With the much-anticipated announcement of the flagship Nikon D6, many sports and wildlife photographers are probably wondering what this camera does differently compared to its predecessor, the Nikon D5. Although the D6 might not be as big of an upgrade as the D5 was over the D4s and D4 cameras, it is Nikon’s most refined DSLR to date, and will continue to be for a while. Let’s take a closer look at both of these cameras and see how the D6 compares to the D5, and what advantages it brings to the table.

Nikon D6 vs Nikon D5

Before we get into the camera specifications, let’s take a look at what Nikon has changed on the D6 in terms of camera design and ergonomics.

Nikon D6 vs D5 Camera Design and Ergonomics

As you can see from the above image, both cameras seem to be nearly identical. The D5 is already a very solid camera with exceptionally good ergonomics, so it makes sense for Nikon to reuse the same design. The only difference I see is the change in numbers – the rest is all the same.

What about the top of the camera? Here are the two compared, side by side, with the Nikon D6 on the left:

Nikon D6 vs D5 Top

Aside from very slight differences, the two cameras are again, nearly identical. The button placement is the same, the labels are the same. Nikon did make a subtle change to the left dial – it is now a little taller. Also, the shape of the “MODE”, “BKT” and metering buttons have changed a little, and there is now a little indention in the center. The middle area where the flash socket is located is shaped slightly differently, and there is now a plastic cover on the top – that’s to house the in-body GPS chip that does not exist on the D5.

Let’s take a look at the back of the two cameras:

Nikon D6 vs Nikon D5 Back

Similar to the front, the backs of the D6 and D5 are nearly identical. The only difference I see is in the microphone label that is now inserted right below the Fn3 button, which is not there on the D5.

Overall, aside from very slight differences on the top, there are no differences in design and ergonomics between the two cameras. Where Nikon has done the most changes is in the camera internals.

Nikon D6 vs D5 Specification Comparison

Let’s take a look at what has changed in terms of specifications:

Camera FeatureNikon D6Nikon D5
Sensor Resolution20.8 Million20.8 Million
Sensor CoatingAnti-reflection coatingAnti-reflection coating
Sensor TypeCMOSCMOS
Sensor Size35.9×23.9mm35.9×23.9mm
Sensor Pixel Size6.45µ6.45µ
Sensor Dust ReductionYesYes
Image Size5,568 x 3,7125,568 x 3,712
Aspect Ratio OptionsFX (36×24), 1.2x (30×20), DX (24×16), 5:4 (30×24), 1:1 (24×24), 16:9 (36×20)FX (36×24), 1.2x (30×20), DX (24×16), 5:4 (30×24)
Base ISOISO 100ISO 100
Native ISO SensitivityISO 100-102,400ISO 100-102,400
Boosted ISO SensitivityISO 50, ISO 204,800-3,280,000ISO 50, ISO 204,800-3,280,000
Image ProcessorEXPEED 6EXPEED 5
Viewfinder TypePentaprismPentaprism
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Viewfinder Magnification0.72x0.72x
Detachable EyepieceYesYes
Focusing ScreenType B BriteView Clear Matte Mark XType B BriteView Clear Matte Mark IX
Built-in FlashNoNo
Flash Sync Speed1/250, Auto FP1/250
Storage Media2x CFexpress Type B, XQD2x XQD / 2x CF
Storage Saving OptionsOverflow, Backup, NEF + JPEG, JPEG + JPEGOverflow, Backup, NEF + JPEG
EXIF VersionEXIF 2.31EXIF 2.3
Continuous Shooting Speed14 fps with AF/AE12 fps with AF/AE
Buffer Size (RAW, Lossless 14-bit)200200
Continuous Shooting14.3 seconds16.7 seconds
Max Shutter Speed1/8000 to 900 sec1/8000 to 30 sec
Shutter TypeMechanical Shutter, EFCS in MUP, Electronic ShutterMechanical Shutter, EFCS in MUP
Shutter Durability400,000 cycles400,000 cycles
Exposure Metering Sensor180,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III180,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III
Autofocus SystemNikon Advanced Multi-CAM 37KNikon Advanced Multi-CAM 20K
Autofocus Points105-point, 105 cross-type AF system153-point, 99 cross-type AF system
Dedicated AF ProcessorYesYes
AF Area ModeOVF: Single-point AF; 9, 25, 49, or 105-point dynamic-area AF; 3D-tracking; Group-area AF; Group-area AF (C1); Group-area AF (C2); Auto-area AF; Live View: Face-detection AF, Wide-area AF, Normal area AF, Subject-tracking AF25, 72, or 153 point Dynamic-area AF; Auto-area AF; Single-point AF; 3D-tracking; Group-area AF
AF Detection Points15 Center AF Points, Up to f/89 Center AF Points, Up to f/8
AF Detection Range-4.5 to +20 EV-4 to +20 EV
Auto AF Fine-TuneYesYes
Picture ControlAuto, Creative Picture Controls (Dream, Morning, Pop, Sunday, Somber, Dramatic, Silence, Bleached, Melancholic, Pure, Denim, Toy, Sepia, Blue, Red, Pink, Charcoal, Graphite, Binary, Carbon), Flat, Landscape, Monochrome, Neutral, Portrait, Standard, Vivid, Selected Picture Control can be modified, Storage for custom Picture ControlsFlat, Landscape, Monochrome, Neutral, Portrait, Standard, Vivid, User-customizable Settings
Natural Light WB PresetYesNo
Video File FormatMOV / MP4MOV
Video CompressionMPEG-4 / H.264MPEG-4 / H.264
Video Maximum Resolution3,840×2,160 (4K) up to 30p3,840×2,160 (4K) up to 30p
Video Max Recording Time105 min29.59 min
Audio Recording FormatLinear PCM, AACLinear PCM
LCD Size3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD
LCD Resolution2,359,000 dots2,359,000 dots
LCD TouchscreenYesYes
Built-in GPSYesNo
Built-in Wi-FiYesNo
Built-in Wired LAN1000 Base-T Support1000 Base-T Support
BatteryEN-EL18cEN-EL18a
Battery Life3,580 shots (CIPA)3,780 shots (CIPA)
USB TypeUSB 3.1, Type CUSB 3.0, Micro-B
Weight1,270g (Body Only)1,240g (Body Only)
Dimensions160.0 x 163.0 x 92.0mm160.0 x 158.5 x 92.0mm
MSRP Price$6,499$6,499

As you can see from the above table, the main differences between the two cameras are in the new AF system, faster processor, storage type, continuous shooting speed and built-in Wi-Fi + GPS – the rest of the changes are mostly firmware tweaks. The biggest change, without a doubt, is in the autofocus system. Although the number of focus points went down from 153 to 105, all 105 of those focus points are cross-type, and the AF system has been optimized to yield maximum performance from each one of those focus points. This is going to be especially noticeable when using the updated Group-area AF mode, which allows for 17 different focus point combinations.

Over the years, Nikon has been refining the AF system on its flagship DSLR to deliver the best results for action photography, and I am sure the D6 will not disappoint in this regard. This is a workhorse camera that needs to deliver in every shooting scenario, and the D6 does it extremely well. Nikon chose to apply subtle updates to the already amazing camera, but are these changes enough to push existing D5 owners to upgrade? My guess is – probably not. However, those shooting with the D4 and D4s cameras and wanting to move up to the best Nikon has to offer should definitely look into the D6.

What do you think? Are you planning to upgrade to the Nikon D6? Please let us know in the comments section below.

