With the much-anticipated announcement of the flagship Nikon D6, many sports and wildlife photographers are probably wondering what this camera does differently compared to its predecessor, the Nikon D5. Although the D6 might not be as big of an upgrade as the D5 was over the D4s and D4 cameras, it is Nikon’s most refined DSLR to date, and will continue to be for a while. Let’s take a closer look at both of these cameras and see how the D6 compares to the D5, and what advantages it brings to the table.

Before we get into the camera specifications, let’s take a look at what Nikon has changed on the D6 in terms of camera design and ergonomics.

Nikon D6 vs D5 Camera Design and Ergonomics

As you can see from the above image, both cameras seem to be nearly identical. The D5 is already a very solid camera with exceptionally good ergonomics, so it makes sense for Nikon to reuse the same design. The only difference I see is the change in numbers – the rest is all the same.

What about the top of the camera? Here are the two compared, side by side, with the Nikon D6 on the left:

Aside from very slight differences, the two cameras are again, nearly identical. The button placement is the same, the labels are the same. Nikon did make a subtle change to the left dial – it is now a little taller. Also, the shape of the “MODE”, “BKT” and metering buttons have changed a little, and there is now a little indention in the center. The middle area where the flash socket is located is shaped slightly differently, and there is now a plastic cover on the top – that’s to house the in-body GPS chip that does not exist on the D5.

Let’s take a look at the back of the two cameras:

Similar to the front, the backs of the D6 and D5 are nearly identical. The only difference I see is in the microphone label that is now inserted right below the Fn3 button, which is not there on the D5.

Overall, aside from very slight differences on the top, there are no differences in design and ergonomics between the two cameras. Where Nikon has done the most changes is in the camera internals.

Nikon D6 vs D5 Specification Comparison

Let’s take a look at what has changed in terms of specifications:

Camera Feature Nikon D6 Nikon D5 Sensor Resolution 20.8 Million 20.8 Million Sensor Coating Anti-reflection coating Anti-reflection coating Sensor Type CMOS CMOS Sensor Size 35.9×23.9mm 35.9×23.9mm Sensor Pixel Size 6.45µ 6.45µ Sensor Dust Reduction Yes Yes Image Size 5,568 x 3,712 5,568 x 3,712 Aspect Ratio Options FX (36×24), 1.2x (30×20), DX (24×16), 5:4 (30×24), 1:1 (24×24), 16:9 (36×20) FX (36×24), 1.2x (30×20), DX (24×16), 5:4 (30×24) Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-102,400 ISO 100-102,400 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 50, ISO 204,800-3,280,000 ISO 50, ISO 204,800-3,280,000 Image Processor EXPEED 6 EXPEED 5 Viewfinder Type Pentaprism Pentaprism Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Viewfinder Magnification 0.72x 0.72x Detachable Eyepiece Yes Yes Focusing Screen Type B BriteView Clear Matte Mark X Type B BriteView Clear Matte Mark IX Built-in Flash No No Flash Sync Speed 1/250, Auto FP 1/250 Storage Media 2x CFexpress Type B, XQD 2x XQD / 2x CF Storage Saving Options Overflow, Backup, NEF + JPEG, JPEG + JPEG Overflow, Backup, NEF + JPEG EXIF Version EXIF 2.31 EXIF 2.3 Continuous Shooting Speed 14 fps with AF/AE 12 fps with AF/AE Buffer Size (RAW, Lossless 14-bit) 200 200 Continuous Shooting 14.3 seconds 16.7 seconds Max Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 900 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec Shutter Type Mechanical Shutter, EFCS in MUP, Electronic Shutter Mechanical Shutter, EFCS in MUP Shutter Durability 400,000 cycles 400,000 cycles Exposure Metering Sensor 180,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III 180,000-pixel RGB sensor 3D Color Matrix Metering III Autofocus System Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 37K Nikon Advanced Multi-CAM 20K Autofocus Points 105-point, 105 cross-type AF system 153-point, 99 cross-type AF system Dedicated AF Processor Yes Yes AF Area Mode OVF: Single-point AF; 9, 25, 49, or 105-point dynamic-area AF; 3D-tracking; Group-area AF; Group-area AF (C1); Group-area AF (C2); Auto-area AF; Live View: Face-detection AF, Wide-area AF, Normal area AF, Subject-tracking AF 25, 72, or 153 point Dynamic-area AF; Auto-area AF; Single-point AF; 3D-tracking; Group-area AF AF Detection Points 15 Center AF Points, Up to f/8 9 Center AF Points, Up to f/8 AF Detection Range -4.5 to +20 EV -4 to +20 EV Auto AF Fine-Tune Yes Yes Picture Control Auto, Creative Picture Controls (Dream, Morning, Pop, Sunday, Somber, Dramatic, Silence, Bleached, Melancholic, Pure, Denim, Toy, Sepia, Blue, Red, Pink, Charcoal, Graphite, Binary, Carbon), Flat, Landscape, Monochrome, Neutral, Portrait, Standard, Vivid, Selected Picture Control can be modified, Storage for custom Picture Controls Flat, Landscape, Monochrome, Neutral, Portrait, Standard, Vivid, User-customizable Settings Natural Light WB Preset Yes No Video File Format MOV / MP4 MOV Video Compression MPEG-4 / H.264 MPEG-4 / H.264 Video Maximum Resolution 3,840×2,160 (4K) up to 30p 3,840×2,160 (4K) up to 30p Video Max Recording Time 105 min 29.59 min Audio Recording Format Linear PCM, AAC Linear PCM LCD Size 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD 3.2″ diagonal TFT-LCD LCD Resolution 2,359,000 dots 2,359,000 dots LCD Touchscreen Yes Yes Built-in GPS Yes No Built-in Wi-Fi Yes No Built-in Wired LAN 1000 Base-T Support 1000 Base-T Support Battery EN-EL18c EN-EL18a Battery Life 3,580 shots (CIPA) 3,780 shots (CIPA) USB Type USB 3.1, Type C USB 3.0, Micro-B Weight 1,270g (Body Only) 1,240g (Body Only) Dimensions 160.0 x 163.0 x 92.0mm 160.0 x 158.5 x 92.0mm MSRP Price $6,499 $6,499

As you can see from the above table, the main differences between the two cameras are in the new AF system, faster processor, storage type, continuous shooting speed and built-in Wi-Fi + GPS – the rest of the changes are mostly firmware tweaks. The biggest change, without a doubt, is in the autofocus system. Although the number of focus points went down from 153 to 105, all 105 of those focus points are cross-type, and the AF system has been optimized to yield maximum performance from each one of those focus points. This is going to be especially noticeable when using the updated Group-area AF mode, which allows for 17 different focus point combinations.

Over the years, Nikon has been refining the AF system on its flagship DSLR to deliver the best results for action photography, and I am sure the D6 will not disappoint in this regard. This is a workhorse camera that needs to deliver in every shooting scenario, and the D6 does it extremely well. Nikon chose to apply subtle updates to the already amazing camera, but are these changes enough to push existing D5 owners to upgrade? My guess is – probably not. However, those shooting with the D4 and D4s cameras and wanting to move up to the best Nikon has to offer should definitely look into the D6.

What do you think? Are you planning to upgrade to the Nikon D6? Please let us know in the comments section below.