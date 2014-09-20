Photography Life

Nikon Commander Mode

Nikon Commander Mode

Last Updated On

Instead of creating another post, I updated the “How to get the best out of your pop-up flash” article to include plenty of information and a new video on Nikon’s Commander Mode on semi-pro and pro-level Nikon camera bodies. Information on how to set up the built-in pop-up camera flash to be a commander, as well as configuring Nikon speedlights (SB-600, SB-700, SB-800 and SB-900) is also included.

Here is the video on how to use the commander mode + flash communication basics:

Our next upcoming article + video is going to be about Nikon speedlights and how to use them in various configurations indoors. Stay tuned!

About Nasim Mansurov

Nasim Mansurov is a professional photographer based out of Denver, Colorado. He is the author and founder of Photography Life, along with a number of other online resources. Read more about Nasim here.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Brad Hawley
    December 10, 2010 at 8:02 am

    I am enjoying your articles and videos on flash photography. Do you have any hints on how to best photograph Christmas trees with lights to be able to retain the light effect and yet illuminate the tree and ornaments?

    Thanks.

    Reply
    • 1.1) Nasim Mansurov
      December 10, 2010 at 4:17 pm

      Brad, that’s coming up in our new videos! Our next one is for using speedlights and then the one after that will be for taking pictures indoors :)

      Reply
  2. 2) Eduardo Siqueira
    December 10, 2010 at 9:33 am

    Hi Nasim, your tutorial on flash photography is amazing. Thanks for sharing your knowledge. Changing subject, I’d like to know whether it is possible to use an Infrared Filter on Nikon D5000. How would the image look like? Do you have any exemplo. I’m very curious about this filter.
    Regards, Eduardo.

    Reply
    • 2.1) Nasim Mansurov
      December 10, 2010 at 4:18 pm

      Thank you Eduardo!

      To be honest, I don’t know much about infrared filters, since I have never tried infrared photography…

      Reply
  3. 3) Igor
    February 12, 2011 at 5:09 am

    hi Nasim
    thank you for sharing your knowledge
    your articles are very useful
    i always read then any time
    hope you keep it

    Reply
  4. 4) SVRK
    May 19, 2011 at 9:27 pm

    Hi Nasim, is there any way I can download your videos through a podcast client? Thanks, Prabhakar

    Reply
  5. 5) Andrea Hanks
    July 4, 2011 at 12:37 am

    Hello Nasim,

    I have an aggravating problem with my Nikon Commander Mode. I have been using the system for almost 2 years now, and there are occasions when I use the off camera flash in commander mode in which my photos come out blurry. I have checked shutters speed and it is quick enough it should not be a problem. I am frustrated beyond belief, especially with this new set of photos I shot of a bride and a groom. They are gorgeous, but not in focus. Any suggestions? I am happy to send a photo as an example.

    Reply
  6. 6) Andrea Hanks
    July 4, 2011 at 12:38 am

    Nasim,

    Sorry, I hit enter before I signed my name!

    Thank you!
    Andrea

    Reply
  7. 7) Barry R. Boyd
    May 2, 2012 at 5:32 pm

    Nasim,

    I just got my SB-700 in and it will fire in slave mode with my D3100 pop up flash. I have read here and elsewhere that this would not work.

    Reply
    • 7.1) Naftoli
      May 22, 2012 at 1:27 pm

      it will fire in su4 slave mode but u will not be able to use ttl and control the power of it remotly via ur camera

      Reply
  8. 8) shahed
    October 18, 2013 at 8:13 am

    Can i use off camera flash with D5200.. i have sb 700

    Reply
  9. 9) mac
    January 8, 2014 at 12:16 am

    hii… thank you lots for the video… i wanna use more than one off camera speed light along with pop up flash and i prefer to use flashes in manual mode… i have D3100 and as u told before that there doesn’t have commander mode… so will speed lights fire ?? and it depends on speed light?? i wanna buy Yongnuo Speedlite as its price r cheap….

    Reply
  10. 10) chris
    May 9, 2014 at 5:04 pm

    Thanks for the tutorial, one question I can’t figure out when I set the my D610 or D800E to commander mode and my SB-910 and SB-800 to remote the flashes fire fine but when I go back to my camera menu and power the flashes up or down it does nothing and flash exposures are the same, why is that thanks
    Chris.

    Reply
    • 10.1) chris
      May 10, 2014 at 3:08 am

      Never mind figured it out;)

      Reply
  11. 11) Teresa
    August 23, 2014 at 2:06 pm

    Excellent! Such clear instructions. Thank you!

    Reply
  12. 12) s
    September 4, 2014 at 6:55 pm

    you said it wont work on the d3100 but it conflicts this url ?
    http://www.revellphotography.com/blog/2010/08/nikon-d3100-announced/

    Reply
  13. 13) Jim
    November 17, 2014 at 6:16 pm

    With the Nikon D610 and the SB 700 does wireless flash would with out the on camera flash being part of the exposure?

    Reply
    • 13.1) Rob
      September 1, 2016 at 8:02 am

      Kind of… You need to set the pop up flash to at least some power output to give signal to the remote flash, SB-700 in this case. I have found if you set the pop up flash to manual and and a power of 1/128 (the lowest output) it will be plenty to fire the off camera flash but not enough power to influence the exposure. From a technical stand point any amount of light, especially flash, is influencing the exposure at some capacity. http://www.takeandtalkpics.com

      Reply
  14. 14) Jim
    November 17, 2014 at 6:17 pm

    Is it possible to use the Nikon D610 and the SB700 with wireless flash without using the on camera flash as part of the exposure?

    Reply
  15. 15) Tish
    February 10, 2015 at 2:39 pm

    i’ve had my sb-700 for a year or two now and it seemed overwhelming to use it. Your tutorial was awesome and you explained it all so thoroughly. Thank you so much!!

    Reply
  16. 16) Richard mccann
    February 4, 2016 at 5:14 pm

    Thank you.

    Reply
  17. 17) SIMIK SIMONIAN
    March 26, 2016 at 2:06 pm

    Hi Nasim, thanks for your all educational videos on youtube. I have Nikon D810, and SB-910 Speed Lite. I want to use the built in flash as commander and SB-910 as Remote. I have already watched your video, and I put built in flash in — mode as well. The problem is that the built in flash keeps firing every time I take the same shot (same distance). Why pre-flash happens on each shot. Is this normal? I want to know why it fires in — or commander mode every time, should it fire just once? Is something wrong with my camera or flash?

    Reply
    • 17.1) Rob
      September 1, 2016 at 8:10 am

      There isn’t anything wrong with the camera or the pop up flash. There will always be a preflash to send out the signal to fire your off camera flash. Basically, light is how the flashes communicate. I always feel when the camera is set to — there is plenty of flash for communication but it seems to influence the exposure in some situations. It should be for communication only but I don’t like the — setting. Rather, I set the camera to manual output and choose 1/128 power. Just about every situation I shoot in has no exposure impact from the on camera flash output and the off camera flash is seemingly the only light influencing exposure. Even when I balance with ambient light. http://www.takeandtalkpics.com

      Reply
      • 17.1.1) Dandan
        September 21, 2016 at 10:30 am

        Hi, I seems having same problem. I am using D610 with SB800.
        When I set it for remote shootoing at close distance, such as 2ft, the remote mode always gives much over exposed picture. I try to set the in camera flash to “- -“, or to manual with 1/128 power down, still got over exposed pictures,

        Ant idea what’s wrong?

        Thanks

        Dandan

        Reply
  18. 18) Naveen
    October 30, 2016 at 12:58 pm

    Thank you for this article Nasim. I just bought my Sb-700 and this tutorial has been very helpful.

    Reply
  19. 19) Michelle M-J
    October 23, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Hey Nasim,

    This video is very helpful but I do have a question. Can you mount a speed light on your camera and use it, as well as have your camera in commander mode?

    Reply

