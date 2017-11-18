Nikon, Canon and Sony Black Friday Deals

The biggest US shopping event, Black Friday, is right around the corner, but it looks like the big three have already announced what they will have up for sale. Nikon has some very attractive offerings, with the Nikon D750 and 24-120mm + battery grip kit receiving an insane instant rebate of $1,429 ($1,996.95 for the whole kit), while the camera body itself with the battery grip is discounted to $1,496.95 ($829 instant rebate). Another killer deal is the Nikon D500 with the 16-80mm lens + battery grip kit that is currently $1,039 off ($2,396.95 for the kit). Similar deals can be found for the Nikon D810 and other cameras and we also have a big list of Nikon glass that is also discounted. Canon has instant rebates from $300 to $800 on select camera bodies like Canon 80D, 7D Mark II and 5D Mark III, while the biggest rebate is on the Canon 5D Mark IV with the 24-105mm f/4L II + battery grip kit going for $4,099 ($809 instant rebate), in addition to a bunch of lenses receiving up to $300 rebates. Lastly, Sony is also pushing hard on a number of its cameras to clear out the stock. The Sony A7R II is getting a sweet $500 instant rebate, pushing its price down to $2,398, while the best deal without a doubt is on the original Sony A7, which is discounted by $200, bringing its price to a mere $798! Who would have known that there would be a day where a full-frame camera would sell for less than $800…wow!

Nikon Black Friday Deals – Up to $1,429 Off

Here is the link to all Nikon Black Friday Deals that will save you up to $1,429. You can also click on the below banner to get to the same page:

The list of instant rebates on lenses has been extended to cover to additional lenses, the 50mm f/1.8G and the new 70-200mm f/2.8E VR:

Canon Black Friday Deals – Up to $809 Off

Here is the link to all Canon Black Friday Deals that will save you up to $809 on camera bodies and up to $300 on lenses. You can also click on the below banner to get to the same page:

The list of lenses with rebates is pretty extensive for Canon compared to what Nikon is currently offering, with a total of 28 lenses receiving up to $300 instant rebates. The best deals are on the excellent Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L II USM and the Canon EF 11-24mm f/4L USM, both of which are discounted by $300.

Sony Black Friday Deals – Up to $500 Off

Here is the link to all Sony Black Friday Deals that will save you up to $500 on camera bodies and up to $100 on lenses. You can also click on the below banner to get to the same page:

Here is the link to the Sony A7 going for $798 – grab one while you can!

Sony has a total of 33 lenses that are discounted up to $100 off and the list is mostly comprised of Sony E and FE lenses.

Keep in mind that in addition to these savings, B&H is also giving away up to 4% of the total purchase value in rewards (which you will receive as gift certificates later). Lastly, some of the deals come with free accessories to sweeten up the deal even further.