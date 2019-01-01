All Current Nikon Cameras Compared

No camera manufacturer is perfect, but there’s no denying that Nikon has an amazing lineup of cameras at the moment. Beginner or professional, DSLR or mirrorless – chances are good there’s a camera for your needs. The purpose of this article is to compare all the current Nikon cameras on the market and explain the most important things you need to know about each one.

Understanding Nikon Cameras

DX vs FX

The first thing you need to know about Nikon cameras is that they are divided into two distinct groups: DX and FX.

This simply refers to the camera’s sensor size. Sensor size determines image quality more than any other feature of the camera, especially something trivial like the number of megapixels. It’s why every current DSLR on the market will crush a smartphone in image quality.

DX is smaller : 23.5 × 15.6 mm

: 23.5 × 15.6 mm FX is larger: 35.9 × 23.9 mm

(As you can see, FX is about 1.53× larger per dimension, which results in an area of about 2.34× the size.)

So, you’ll get better image quality with FX cameras. But they also cost significantly more.

That said, both DX and FX are much larger than Nikon’s point-and-shoot camera sensors. Those are just 6.2 × 4.6 mm in size (about the same as a smartphone, actually slightly bigger).

Compared to that, FX sensors are a whopping 30× larger in area.

NIKON D7000 + 105mm f/2.8 @ 105mm, ISO 1250, 1/100, f/3.5

Taken at ISO 1250 with the Nikon D7000, a discontinued DX camera announced in 2010. Any current Nikon DX and FX camera has excellent image quality. So do most of the older ones.

DSLR vs Mirrorless

Right now, Nikon’s lineup is dominated by DSLRs. However, the company released its first full-frame mirrorless cameras in late 2018, and they’re starting to gain traction.

In terms of image quality, there is no difference between Nikon’s DSLR and mirrorless lineups (given the same sensor size). Nikon image quality is universally excellent, matching or beating all its competitors on the market. Instead, the mirrorless/DSLR differences are more subtle:

Mirrorless advantages : Smaller and lighter, more modern features, electronic viewfinder, and access to an amazing lineup of Nikon Z mirrorless lenses.

: Smaller and lighter, more modern features, electronic viewfinder, and access to an amazing lineup of Nikon Z mirrorless lenses. DSLR advantages: Better value, better autofocus system, optical viewfinder, and access to a much larger lineup of native lenses.

Both types of camera work well. You’ll see more details below (and in our many reviews), but here’s a rough guideline: Mirrorless is better for travel photography, while DSLRs are better for most other requirements at the moment. And I say this as someone who switched to mirrorless.

NIKON Z 7 + NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S @ 14mm, ISO 200, 1/5, f/16.0

For travel photography and hiking, it’s nice to carry along a lighter mirrorless kit like the Nikon Z series. Captured handheld in a slot canyon in Utah.

Compatibility with AF-D lenses

One last thing I’d like to point out is that some Nikon cameras won’t autofocus with older AF-D type Nikon lenses.

Specifically, the cheapest cameras on this list – the Nikon D3500 and Nikon D5600 – do not have a built-in autofocus motor. The same is true of the Nikon Z mirrorless cameras with the FTZ adapter.

On these cameras, you can still use any of Nikon’s current AF-S or AF-P lenses with autofocus. But if you have AF-D glass (or a more unusual AF-I supertelephoto), you’ll be stuck with manual focus.

It’s not a big deal for most photographers. Some of Nikon’s AF-D lenses are excellent bargains, but many have been overhauled optically in a newer, better AF-S version. Still, if you’re thinking about using AF-D glass, you should consider one of Nikon’s compatible cameras instead.

NIKON D800E + 18-35mm f/3.5-4.5 AF-D @ 18mm, ISO 100, 1/50, f/11.0

Taken with the older AF-D version of the Nikon 18-35mm f/3.5-4.5. This lens will not autofocus with a few of Nikon’s current cameras, nor will any other AF-D lens.

Now let’s take a look at the specific Nikon cameras in the company’s lineup:

DSLR Cameras

Nikon D3500

We’ll start with Nikon’s entry-level DSLR, the Nikon D3500. This camera retails for $450, including a kit lens, but periodically goes on sale for $400 or less (check current price).

Here’s a quick look at the specifications:

Sensor size: DX

Resolution: 24.2 megapixels

Autofocus points: 11

Frame rate: 5 FPS

LCD type: Fixed, non-touchscreen

Max video specs: 1920×1080, 60p

Battery life: 1550 photos

Control layout: Basic

Memory cards: 1 SD

AF-D lenses: Manual focus only

Weight w/ battery and card: 415 g (14.6 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 124 × 97 × 70 mm (4.9 × 3.8 × 2.8 in.)

Price: $450 (including kit lens)

Announced: August 2018

Nikon’s purpose with this camera is to hook people in the world of Nikon DSLRs at an attractive price. Despite being the least expensive DSLR on this list, it’s actually quite a good camera. This is the top camera I recommend for many of my friends if they want to get into photography.

The biggest selling point of the Nikon D3500 is its amazing camera sensor – the 24 megapixel DX beauty. This sensor is just as good as the other DX cameras on this list (even the D500 that costs $1500). And it’s not far behind the much more expensive FX cameras in image quality.

The biggest downside of the Nikon D3500 is that it doesn’t have very many advanced features or controls. For example, there is not a single customizable “Function” button on the D3500, unlike every other camera on this list. The D3500’s autofocus system, LCD, and video specifications are all out of date compared to many of Nikon’s other options.

In short – the D3500 is an amazing budget camera, but it has some missing features that advanced photographers may be annoyed about.

Pros:

Great value

Excellent image quality

Small and lightweight

Cons:

More basic control layout

Minimal customization available

Old 11-point viewfinder autofocus system

Few advanced features: no touchscreen, no 4K video, no AF-D autofocus compatibility, etc.

NIKON D3500 + 18-105mm f/3.5-5.6 @ 52mm, ISO 100, 1.3 seconds, f/6.3

Nikon D5600

One step above the D3500 is the Nikon D5600. It’s still an entry-level DSLR – “prosumer” at most – but it justifies its $700 price (including a kit lens) with a better autofocus system and a tilt-flip touchscreen.

Also (a small secret) the D5600 often goes on sale for $550, including a kit lens, around the holidays. That puts it in extreme budget territory and makes for an excellent buy. I’d wait until it goes on sale to purchase one, if you haven’t already. You can check the current price here.

The specifications:

Sensor size: DX

Resolution: 24.2 megapixels

Autofocus points: 39

Frame rate: 5 FPS

LCD type: Tilt-flip touchscreen

Max video specs: 1920×1080, 60p

Battery life: 970 photos

Control layout: Basic

Memory cards: 1 SD

AF-D lenses: Manual focus only

Weight w/ battery and card: 465 g (16.4 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 124 × 97 × 70 mm (4.9 × 3.8 × 2.8 in.)

Price: $700 (including kit lens)

Announced: November 2016

The D5600 still has a limited control layout (only one command dial, for example) – but at least it has a Function button you can customize. I use mine to control ISO, which speeds things up in the field.

Both the Nikon D3500 and Nikon D5600 have identical camera sensors with equally amazing image quality. That’s something Nikon really knows how to get right no matter the level of camera.

As you can see, the D5600 is a good choice for first-time DSLR buyers who want a few more features than the Nikon D3500 delivers. It’s also a nice backup camera for professional photographers.

Pros:

Tilt-flip touchscreen

Excellent image quality

Small and lightweight

Great value when on sale for $550 with a lens

Cons:

Basic control layout

No AF-D autofocus compatibility

When priced at $700 with a lens, not the best value

NIKON D5600 + 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 @ 18mm, ISO 100, 1/200, f/8.0

Nikon D7500

The next step in Nikon’s lineup is an important one – the Nikon D7500. This camera has a much more advanced control system and better build quality, two things that pro photographers will find very useful.

The D7500 sells for $900 body only – though the current price fluctuates – plus at least another $200 when you factor in the price of a lens. Here are the important specs:

Sensor size: DX

Resolution: 20.9 megapixels

Autofocus points: 51

Frame rate: 8 FPS

LCD type: Tilting touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4K), 30p

Battery life: 950 photos

Control layout: Advanced

Memory cards: 1 SD

AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible

Weight w/ battery and card: 720 g (25.4 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 136 × 104 × 73 mm (5.4 × 4.1 × 2.9 in.)

Price: $900 (body only)

Announced: April 2017

Aside from its more advanced build – including two command dials – the Nikon D7500 is priced higher to reflect the greater amount of data it can process at a time. This includes the ability to shoot 8 FPS photography as well as filming 4K video. Plus, its 51-point autofocus system does a very good job tracking subjects across the frame.

Who is the Nikon D7500 for? The target audience is sports and wildlife photographers on a moderate budget. However, it’s also a good choice for pro photographers looking to buy an advanced backup camera with more features than the D3500 and D5600.

Pros:

Advanced controls and significant customization options

Great 51-point autofocus system and solid 8 FPS shooting

4K video

Tilting touchscreen

Best-in-class high ISO performance for a DX-size camera sensor

Cons:

Single memory card slot

At $900, noticeably more expensive than the D3500 and D5600, though still not a bad value

Larger, heavier camera than the entry-level DSLRs

NIKON D7500 + 300mm f/4 @ 300mm, ISO 720, 1/800, f/4.0

Nikon D500

The first truly “pro” camera on this list is also Nikon’s most expensive DX camera at $1500 (check current price), the Nikon D500.

Photographers waited years for this camera. Some grew so tired of waiting that they jumped ship to Canon or another manufacturer. Others held out – and they weren’t disappointed. Here are the D500’s key specifications:

Sensor size: DX

Resolution: 20.7 megapixels

Autofocus points: 153

Frame rate: 10 FPS

LCD type: Tilting touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4K), 30p

Battery life: 1240 photos

Control layout: Professional

Memory cards: 1 XQD and 1 SD

AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible

Weight w/ battery and card: 860 g (30.3 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 147 × 115 × 81 mm (5.8 × 4.5 × 3.2 in.)

Price: $1500 (body only)

Announced: January 2016

The most important points to note are the autofocus system (153 points) and the frame rate (10 FPS). And – even though it’s not in the specifications I listed above – one of the huge selling points for the Nikon D500 is its buffer capacity.

You can take a whopping 200 photos in a row before the D500 locks up (lossless compressed 14-bit RAW). Even the Nikon D7500, which doesn’t have a bad buffer by any means, locks up after 50 shots.

Taking everything into consideration, the Nikon D500 is one of the best cameras on the market for sports and wildlife photographers today. That’s even more true when price is a concern.

Pros:

Pro-level build quality, controls, and customization options

Nikon’s best autofocus system, 153 points

10 FPS shooting with an excellent 200 image buffer

Tilting touchscreen

Best-in-class high ISO performance for a DX-size camera sensor

Cons:

Landscape and portrait photographers may prefer a full-frame camera for a similar price ($1500)

Larger and heavier than any of Nikon’s other current DX cameras

NIKON D500 + 300mm f/4 @ 420mm, ISO 400, 1/500, f/5.6

Nikon D610

Moving on to Nikon’s full-frame FX cameras, we have the the $1500 Nikon D610 (current price here).

This camera is often overlooked today. I get the sense that even Nikon wants you to forget it exists. After all, it was only released to sweep the D600 dust issue under the rug.

Even worse, it currently sells for exactly the same price as the newer, higher-end Nikon D750. There is no good reason why someone would buy the D610 rather than the D750 at the same price (though the D610 is more reasonable on the used market).

Still, Nikon doesn’t have a single dud in its lineup. Even though the D610 is priced too high when sold new, it’s still a good camera:

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 24.3 megapixels

Autofocus points: 39

Frame rate: 6 FPS

LCD type: Fixed, non-touchscreen

Max video specs: 1920×1080, 30p

Battery life: 900 photos

Control layout: Advanced

Memory cards: 2 SD

AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible

Weight w/ battery and card: 850 g (30.0 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 141 × 113 × 82 mm (5.6 × 4.5 × 3.2 in.)

Price: $1500 (body only)

Announced: October 2013

The biggest liability is autofocus. The D610 has Nikon’s old 39-point focusing system (same as the entry-level D5600).

That said, the D610 still has a great 24 megapixel FX sensor. Photographers who don’t care as much about autofocus – say, landscape photographers – will appreciate the sensor’s quality and not care as much about its other limitations.

So, who should get the Nikon D610? At the moment, if you’re buying new, no one. It’s the same price as the D750, a better camera. But if you’re buying used and find a good deal, landscape and portrait photographers would be very happy with the D610 overall.

Pros:

Advanced controls and significant customization options

Amazing full-frame image quality

Cons:

Bought new, the same price as the D750, a more advanced camera

39-point autofocus system is outdated for the price

Relatively old camera with fewer modern features (non-tilting rear LCD, no 4K video, no touchscreen, 1/4000 max shutter speed, 1/200 max sync speed, etc.)

NIKON D610 + 24-70mm f/2.8 @ 58mm, ISO 100, 1/10, f/11.0

Nikon D750

Nikon’s best all-around camera for the money is the Nikon D750 – also $1500, like the D610 (check the D750’s current price). Even though it was released back in 2014, the D750 has had a number of discounts recently that make it very competitive even today.

Here are the specs:

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 24.3 megapixels

Autofocus points: 51

Frame rate: 6.5 FPS

LCD type: Tilting, non-touchscreen

Max video specs: 1920×1080, 60p

Battery life: 1230 photos

Control layout: Advanced

Memory cards: 2 SD

AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible

Weight w/ battery and card: 840 g (29.6 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 141 × 113 × 78 mm (5.6 × 4.5 × 3.1 in.)

Price: $1500 (body only)

Announced: September 2014

As you can see, there are really no big drawbacks to this camera. The 24 megapixel FX sensor is amazing. It doesn’t have the D500’s wicked 10 FPS frame rate, but 6.5 FPS is enough for non-sports photographers. Plus, the 51-point autofocus system and dual SD card slots round out its specifications quite well.

The biggest missing features are a touchscreen and 4K video. It would have been nice to see these options on the D750 – and surely they’ll appear on the next version – but it’s not the end of the world for most photographers (especially stills-only shooters).

I’d get this camera for portrait photography, landscape photography, event photography, or pretty much anything other than sports/wildlife if $1500 is your budget. (For sports and wildlife photography on the same budget, the Nikon D500 is a better buy.)

Pros:

Advanced controls and significant customization options

Amazing full-frame image quality

Tilting screen

Great 51-point autofocus system

Excellent value at $1500

Cons:

No touchscreen

No 4K video

NIKON D750 + 20mm f/1.8 @ 20mm, ISO 720, 1/40, f/5.6

Nikon Df

This $2750 retro-themed DSLR is a bit of a weird one, but it has a dedicated following even today. Here are the Nikon Df’s specifications, which may remind you of the D610 more than something so expensive:

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 16.2 megapixels

Autofocus points: 39

Frame rate: 5.5 FPS

LCD type: Fixed, non-touchscreen

Max video specs: No video capabilities

Battery life: 1400 photos

Control layout: Professional, retro

Memory cards: 1 SD

AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible

Weight w/ battery and card: 765 g (27.0 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 144 × 110 × 67 mm (5.7 × 4.3 × 2.6 in.)

Price: $2750 (body only)

Announced: November 2013

The Nikon Df is a beautiful camera with a great design and excellent manual controls. Plus, in low light, its 16-megapixel sensor has slightly better high ISO performance than any other Nikon camera at the moment. But for $2750, it’s a tough sell (current price here, although it’s been sitting at the same price for a long time).

Again, Nikon doesn’t have any real duds in its lineup – just a couple cameras that are more expensive than they should be on the new market. The Df is one of them.

That said, if it ticks the right boxes, don’t let me stop you. Used prices are pretty good on this camera, and certain photographers will be able to justify it even when bought new. If nothing else, the Nikon Df holds a unique spot in Nikon’s lineup.

I’m not the Df’s target audience, I admit – but I also think its real target audience is shrinking more and more as the years go by. It’s aimed largely at portrait photographers, as well as certain wedding and street shooters. But at $2750, its target audience is inching closer to the “luxury nostalgic” buyer today.

Pros:

Beautiful design and pro-level retro controls

Best-in-class high ISO performance for a full frame camera

Small and light for an FX DSLR

Exposure meter coupling with pre-Ai Nikon lenses

Cons:

Old 39-point autofocus system

No video capabilities at all

Single memory card slot

Limited to 5.5 FPS, the lowest of any Nikon FX camera

Few advanced features: No touchscreen, non-tilting rear LCD, shutter speed limit of 1/4000 second, flash sync limit of 1/200 second, etc.

Camera sensor is only 16 megapixels (lowest in Nikon’s lineup today) – a benefit for some photographers, though most will consider it a drawback

Overpriced when sold new at $2750

NIKON Df + 50mm f/1.8 @ 50mm, ISO 400, 1/25, f/2.8

Nikon D850

Now we arrive at one of the best cameras of all time, the Nikon D850. We ranked it #1 in our list of today’s top DSLR cameras, with good reason. This $3000, 45-megapixel FX camera is a monster.

The specs:

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 45.7 megapixels

Autofocus points: 153

Frame rate: 7 FPS, or 9 FPS when using Nikon’s battery grip

LCD type: Tilting touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p

Battery life: 1840 photos

Control layout: Professional

Memory cards: 1 SD, 1 XQD

AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible

Weight w/ battery and card: 1005 g (35.5 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 146 × 124 × 79 mm (5.8 × 4.9 × 3.1 in.)

Price: $3000 (body only)

Announced: July 2017

It has Nikon’s top 153-point autofocus system, the company’s highest resolution 45-megapixel sensor, a surprisingly high frame rate of 7 FPS (9 FPS with the battery grip), and nearly every one of Nikon’s top features. It commands a $3000 price for good reason (check the current price here).

Then again, $3000 is a lot of money to spend on a camera, no matter how good it is. The good news is that Nikon makes cameras at half the price which do 90% of the D850’s job. For most photographers, the Nikon D750 coupled with a good lens is a more practical purchase.

But if you want the best of the best, you know where to look.

Ostensibly, the Nikon D850 is targeted at landscape photographers. However, plenty of sports and wildlife photographers accept the camera’s slightly lower frame rate in exchange for such remarkable image quality. For everything but the most rapid-fire sports and wildlife applications – or in cases where light weight is critical – the D850 is as close to perfect as any camera today.

Pros:

Pro-level build quality, controls, and customization options

Best-in-class image quality with 45 megapixel sensor and base ISO 64

Surprisingly good 7 FPS shooting (9 FPS with battery grip)

Nikon’s best autofocus system, 153 points

Tilting touchscreen

4K video

Cons:

Expensive at $3000, though you get what you pay for

Larger and heavier than most other Nikon cameras

NIKON D850 + 14mm f/1.8 @ 14mm, ISO 64, 1/160, f/16.0

Nikon D5

As amazing as the Nikon D850 is, it’s still not the flagship camera in Nikon’s lineup. That honor goes to the $6000 Nikon D5 – an extreme sports and action camera with Nikon’s top autofocus system, a 12 FPS maximum frame rate, and a 20 megapixel FX sensor.

Here are the D5’s specifications:

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 20.8 megapixels

Autofocus points: 153

Frame rate: 12 FPS

LCD type: Fixed touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p

Battery life: 3780 photos

Control layout: Top-tier professional

Memory cards: 2 XQD or 2 CF

AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible

Weight w/ battery and 2 XQD cards: 1405 g (49.6 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 160 × 159 × 92 mm (6.3 × 6.2 × 3.6 in.)

Price: $6000 (body only)

Announced: January 2016

It may seem expensive for what you get – basically, a full-frame Nikon D500 with two extra FPS – but pros who photograph the Olympics don’t care. The D5’s specifications are unparalleled among Nikon cameras for action photography. And its near-invincible build quality holds up well in almost every environment that isn’t underwater.

That said, the Nikon D5 is so specialized that many photographers don’t even have it on their radar. If you told me I had $6000 to spend on Nikon DSLRs, I’d buy a D850 for landscapes and a D500 for wildlife, then put the rest of the money toward lenses.

Of course, if you need it, you need it. You probably already have it, and you’ll pre-order the D6 the moment it’s announced.

Pros:

Best-in-class build quality, controls, and customization options

Best-in-class high ISO performance

12 FPS shooting and 200 image buffer

Nikon’s best autofocus system, 153 points

Rear LCD is touchscreen, though non-tilting (to improve build quality)

4K video

Cons:

Nikon’s most expensive camera at $6000

Very big, heavy, specialized DSLR

NIKON D5 @ 600mm, ISO 4000, 1/640, f/4.0

Mirrorless Cameras

Nikon Z6

It took the company years to get here, but in 2018 Nikon finally released a series of full-frame mirrorless cameras to compete with the likes of Sony. The Nikon Z6 is the more affordable of the company’s current two offerings, selling for a competitive $1800 (though Nikon’s been dropping prices; check current price here).

In terms of specifications, the Z6 is quite good:

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 24.5 megapixels

Autofocus system: 273-point hybrid PDAF

Frame rate: 12 FPS (12-bit RAW, no Auto Exposure), 9 FPS (14-bit RAW, no AE), 5.5 FPS (with AE)

LCD type: Tilting touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p

Battery life: 310 photos

Control layout: Professional

Memory cards: 1 XQD

AF-D lenses: Manual focus only (via FTZ adapter)

Weight w/ battery and card: 675 g (23.8 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 134 × 101 × 68 mm (5.3 × 4.0 × 2.7 in.)

Price: $1800 (body only)

Announced: August 2018

Note the weight of the Z6. The Nikon D750, by comparison, weighs 840 grams (1 lb 13.7 oz). This is one of the big advantages of mirrorless cameras.

Because the Nikon Z6 has the new Z lens mount, this camera lets you use any of Nikon’s (excellent) mirrorless lenses, as well as any of the older F-mount glass with the FTZ adapter. The Z6 also has great video specifications, including oversampled 4K video with 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output.

Compared to the D750, it’s more expensive, but you do get Nikon’s newest features – a higher frame rate, a sharper LCD (with touchscreen ability), and a newer sensor with some high ISO improvements. See our D750 vs Z6 comparison.

Although the autofocus system on the Z6 has a whopping 273 focusing points, its hybrid PDAF system is not really comparable to any of the earlier Nikon DSLRs. In fact, the Z6’s focusing system did not impress us in practice when photographing moving subjects, although it did quite well for nonmoving scenes.

Overall? Travel photographers and videographers will love it, while I’d stick to the D750 for portrait or event photography. But you can’t go wrong either way.

Pros:

Pro-level build quality, controls, and customization options

Best-in-class high ISO performance

Tilting touchscreen

Nikon’s newest features, including in-body image stabilization

4K video with excellent specifications

Small and lightweight

Solid value at $1800

Surprisingly good 12 FPS limit in 12-bit RAW and 9 FPS in 14-bit RAW, though you need to shoot without AE (auto exposure)

Access to Nikon’s newest mirrorless lenses

Cons:

Autofocus system, though excellent for nonmoving subjects, struggles with tracking fast action

Single memory card slot

Requires Nikon’s (only so-so) FTZ adapter if you want to use F-mount lenses on this camera

More expensive than the Nikon D750, which has better autofocus and a similar sensor

Limited to 5.5 FPS when shooting with AE

Battery life of just 310 photos (though this isn’t worse than typical Nikon DSLRs, when the DSLR is used in live view only)

NIKON Z6 + NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S @ 24mm, ISO 100, 1/2, f/11.0

Nikon Z7

The $3000 counterpart to the Z6 is the Nikon Z7. This camera is a clone of the Z6 in many ways, including exactly the same camera body, but it has a 45 megapixel sensor rather than 24.

Nikon Z7 specifications:

Sensor size: FX

Resolution: 45.7 megapixels

Autofocus system: 493-point hybrid PDAF

Frame rate: 9 FPS (12-bit RAW, no Auto Exposure), 8 FPS (14-bit RAW, no AE), 5.5 FPS (with AE)

LCD type: Tilting touchscreen

Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p

Battery life: 330 photos

Control layout: Professional

Memory cards: 1 XQD

AF-D lenses: Manual focus only (via FTZ adapter)

Weight w/ battery and card: 675 g (23.8 oz)

Dimensions (W×H×D): 134 × 101 × 68 mm (5.3 × 4.0 × 2.7 in.)

Price: $3000 (body only)

Announced: August 2018

Other than slight differences here and there, the Nikon Z7 is the same as the Nikon Z6 – just with a different sensor. You can check our Z6 vs Z7 comparison to see how similar they really are.

My recommendation – and I say this as a Nikon Z7 owner – is to get the Z6. The extra megapixels are overkill for most photographers, and even a drawback for some (taking up twice the hard drive space).

Still, certain specialized photographers will find the Z7 a great camera for their needs. If you’re a landscape or architectural photographer who prints large, there’s no denying that the Z7 is a strong camera. In many ways, it’s like a mirrorless D850, albeit not as refined of a camera overall.

Pros:

Pro-level build quality, controls, and customization options

Best-in-class image quality with 45 megapixel sensor and base ISO 64

Tilting touchscreen

Nikon’s newest features, including in-body image stabilization

4K video with excellent specifications

Small and lightweight

Surprisingly good 9 FPS limit in 12-bit RAW and 8 FPS in 14-bit RAW, though you need to shoot without AE (auto exposure)

Access to Nikon’s newest mirrorless lenses

Cons:

Autofocus system, though excellent for nonmoving subjects, struggles with tracking fast action

Single memory card slot

Requires Nikon’s (only so-so) FTZ adapter if you want to use F-mount lenses on this camera

Limited to 5.5 FPS when shooting with AE

Fairly expensive at $3000 – same price as the D850, which has better autofocus, a larger native lens lineup, and more FPS when shooting with AE

Battery life of just 330 photos (though this isn’t worse than typical Nikon DSLRs, when the DSLR is used in live view only)

NIKON Z 7 + NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S @ 39mm, ISO 64, 4 seconds, f/11.0

Point-and-Shoot Cameras

That’s it for Nikon’s current DSLR and mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. However, Nikon also has a huge lineup of “Coolpix” branded point-and-shoot compact cameras.

Personally, I wouldn’t get any of these, especially the more expensive ones (a cheaper one can make a good gift for a kid’s first “real” camera). In terms of image quality, these camera sensors are only a hair larger than that of the iPhone X. Not terrible, but you won’t get world-class image quality with them – unlike the DSLRs and mirrorless cameras above.

I’ll only cover the most basic information here, because frankly all of these cameras are becoming less relevant in the smartphone era. Rather than writing separately about each one, here’s a table comparing the main differences between them (with only cameras currently sold new at B&H or Adorama appearing on the list below):

P1000 P900 B600 B500 A1000 W300 W100 A10 Megapixels 16 16 16 16 16 16 13.2 16 RAW capability Yes No No No Yes No No No Optical zoom 125× 83× 60× 40× 35× 5× 3× 5× Equivalent focal length (mm) 24 to 3000 24 to 2000 24 to 1440 22.5 to 900 24 to 840 24 to 120 30 to 90 26 to 130 Frame rate (JPEG) 7 FPS 7 FPS 7 FPS 7.4 FPS 10 FPS 7 FPS 11 FPS 1.2 FPS Waterproofing No No No No No Yes Yes No Viewfinder Yes Yes No No Yes No No No LCD type Tilt-flip Tilt-flip Fixed Tilt Tilt Fixed Fixed Fixed Weight (with battery and card) 1415 g 899 g 500 g 541 g 330 g 231 g 177 g 160 g Price $1000 $715 $330 $260 $500 $390 $160 $90

As you can see, the main specification that differs here (aside from price) is zoom capability. The P1000 has a whopping 125× zoom, but it also costs an unreasonably high $1000. The less expensive cameras have smaller and smaller zooms, until you get to the W100 with a diminutive 3× zoom (30mm to 90mm equivalent).

As interesting as the P1000 may look, its crazy 3000mm zoom is beyond overkill for 99% of people. And its image quality isn’t good enough for most photographers, either (just like all the other cameras in the chart above). For a lower price – and less weight – I’d get a DSLR like the D3500 or D5600 instead.

If I had to pick one of these point-and-shoot cameras, I’d go for the A1000, simply because it is the least expensive camera here that can still shoot RAW. That’s the only factor which differentiates image quality among these options. (The 16 vs 13 megapixel sensor difference is too small to matter.)

That said, the cheap Nikon A10 is a good choice to give to a kid for their first camera. And if you’re going on a trip where you’ll need a waterproof camera, the W300 and W100 are better than risking your phone to an underwater case.

Discontinued Cameras

The cameras listed above are all current Nikon cameras. But Nikon also has an excellent lineup of discontinued cameras that you can find used, or occasionally refurbished, for great prices.

The discontinued DSLRs I’d pay attention to are as follows:

Nikon D3200 (or D3300 and D3400) for ultimate low price

Nikon D5200 (or D5300 and D5500) for better handling and autofocus than the D3000-series, plus a tilt-flip screen

Nikon D7100 (or D7200) for advanced controls and better autofocus than the D5000-series

Nikon D810 for exceptional full-frame image quality

Nikon D4 (or D4s) for full-frame sports photography at a lower price than the D5. The D3s is also an option if you don’t mind having 12 megapixels

Each one of these cameras does 95% of what Nikon’s current cameras can do, but they cost far less on the used market.

In terms of other discontinued cameras, these are the ones I’d consider:

Nikon Coolpix B700 : A 60× superzoom point-and-shoot with 20.3 megapixels and RAW shooting capability. Pretty cheap used, though larger than I’d prefer for a “compact” camera.

: A 60× superzoom point-and-shoot with 20.3 megapixels and RAW shooting capability. Pretty cheap used, though larger than I’d prefer for a “compact” camera. Nikon 1 mirrorless cameras : Fairly small sensor (2.7× crop), but still bigger than a point-and-shoot. Good autofocus system, popular as a budget sports/wildlife pick. Specifically: Nikon J5 for maximum image quality, Nikon V3 for best autofocus system and frame rate.

: Fairly small sensor (2.7× crop), but still bigger than a point-and-shoot. Good autofocus system, popular as a budget sports/wildlife pick. Nikon Coolpix A: Small 16 megapixel camera with a large DX camera sensor. Has a fixed 18.5mm lens (28mm equivalent) rather than a zoom. Good travel backup option.

Other than that, if none of the Nikon cameras above works for you, I suggest taking a look at other brands.

Nikon COOLPIX A @ 18.5mm, ISO 320, 1/1000, f/3.5

Conclusion

Nikon’s current camera lineup is pretty extensive, and the company has done a good job overall at positioning each camera well for its target audience. The D3500 is an amazing budget camera, the D500 is a great sports camera for a reasonable price, the D850 is an all-around image quality beast – and so on.

This article is not about deciding which one of Nikon’s cameras is the “best.” All of them could be the best for some photographers and totally unnecessary for others. And that’s why Nikon makes so many cameras.

I hope this comparison gave you a good bird’s-eye view of Nikon cameras today, including our takeaway from each review we did at Photography Life. If you have any questions or recommendations about these cameras, please let me know in the comments section below!