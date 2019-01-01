All Current Nikon Cameras Compared

No camera manufacturer is perfect, but there’s no denying that Nikon has an amazing lineup of cameras at the moment. Beginner or professional, DSLR or mirrorless – chances are good there’s a camera for your needs. The purpose of this article is to compare all the current Nikon cameras on the market and explain the most important things you need to know about each one.
Understanding Nikon Cameras
DX vs FX
The first thing you need to know about Nikon cameras is that they are divided into two distinct groups: DX and FX.
This simply refers to the camera’s sensor size. Sensor size determines image quality more than any other feature of the camera, especially something trivial like the number of megapixels. It’s why every current DSLR on the market will crush a smartphone in image quality.
- DX is smaller: 23.5 × 15.6 mm
- FX is larger: 35.9 × 23.9 mm
(As you can see, FX is about 1.53× larger per dimension, which results in an area of about 2.34× the size.)
So, you’ll get better image quality with FX cameras. But they also cost significantly more.
That said, both DX and FX are much larger than Nikon’s point-and-shoot camera sensors. Those are just 6.2 × 4.6 mm in size (about the same as a smartphone, actually slightly bigger).
Compared to that, FX sensors are a whopping 30× larger in area.
DSLR vs Mirrorless
Right now, Nikon’s lineup is dominated by DSLRs. However, the company released its first full-frame mirrorless cameras in late 2018, and they’re starting to gain traction.
In terms of image quality, there is no difference between Nikon’s DSLR and mirrorless lineups (given the same sensor size). Nikon image quality is universally excellent, matching or beating all its competitors on the market. Instead, the mirrorless/DSLR differences are more subtle:
- Mirrorless advantages: Smaller and lighter, more modern features, electronic viewfinder, and access to an amazing lineup of Nikon Z mirrorless lenses.
- DSLR advantages: Better value, better autofocus system, optical viewfinder, and access to a much larger lineup of native lenses.
Both types of camera work well. You’ll see more details below (and in our many reviews), but here’s a rough guideline: Mirrorless is better for travel photography, while DSLRs are better for most other requirements at the moment. And I say this as someone who switched to mirrorless.
Compatibility with AF-D lenses
One last thing I’d like to point out is that some Nikon cameras won’t autofocus with older AF-D type Nikon lenses.
Specifically, the cheapest cameras on this list – the Nikon D3500 and Nikon D5600 – do not have a built-in autofocus motor. The same is true of the Nikon Z mirrorless cameras with the FTZ adapter.
On these cameras, you can still use any of Nikon’s current AF-S or AF-P lenses with autofocus. But if you have AF-D glass (or a more unusual AF-I supertelephoto), you’ll be stuck with manual focus.
It’s not a big deal for most photographers. Some of Nikon’s AF-D lenses are excellent bargains, but many have been overhauled optically in a newer, better AF-S version. Still, if you’re thinking about using AF-D glass, you should consider one of Nikon’s compatible cameras instead.
Now let’s take a look at the specific Nikon cameras in the company’s lineup:
DSLR Cameras
Nikon D3500
We’ll start with Nikon’s entry-level DSLR, the Nikon D3500. This camera retails for $450, including a kit lens, but periodically goes on sale for $400 or less (check current price).
Here’s a quick look at the specifications:
- Sensor size: DX
- Resolution: 24.2 megapixels
- Autofocus points: 11
- Frame rate: 5 FPS
- LCD type: Fixed, non-touchscreen
- Max video specs: 1920×1080, 60p
- Battery life: 1550 photos
- Control layout: Basic
- Memory cards: 1 SD
- AF-D lenses: Manual focus only
- Weight w/ battery and card: 415 g (14.6 oz)
- Dimensions (W×H×D): 124 × 97 × 70 mm (4.9 × 3.8 × 2.8 in.)
- Price: $450 (including kit lens)
- Announced: August 2018
Nikon’s purpose with this camera is to hook people in the world of Nikon DSLRs at an attractive price. Despite being the least expensive DSLR on this list, it’s actually quite a good camera. This is the top camera I recommend for many of my friends if they want to get into photography.
The biggest selling point of the Nikon D3500 is its amazing camera sensor – the 24 megapixel DX beauty. This sensor is just as good as the other DX cameras on this list (even the D500 that costs $1500). And it’s not far behind the much more expensive FX cameras in image quality.
The biggest downside of the Nikon D3500 is that it doesn’t have very many advanced features or controls. For example, there is not a single customizable “Function” button on the D3500, unlike every other camera on this list. The D3500’s autofocus system, LCD, and video specifications are all out of date compared to many of Nikon’s other options.
In short – the D3500 is an amazing budget camera, but it has some missing features that advanced photographers may be annoyed about.
Pros:
- Great value
- Excellent image quality
- Small and lightweight
Cons:
- More basic control layout
- Minimal customization available
- Old 11-point viewfinder autofocus system
- Few advanced features: no touchscreen, no 4K video, no AF-D autofocus compatibility, etc.
Nikon D5600
One step above the D3500 is the Nikon D5600. It’s still an entry-level DSLR – “prosumer” at most – but it justifies its $700 price (including a kit lens) with a better autofocus system and a tilt-flip touchscreen.
Also (a small secret) the D5600 often goes on sale for $550, including a kit lens, around the holidays. That puts it in extreme budget territory and makes for an excellent buy. I’d wait until it goes on sale to purchase one, if you haven’t already. You can check the current price here.
The specifications:
- Sensor size: DX
- Resolution: 24.2 megapixels
- Autofocus points: 39
- Frame rate: 5 FPS
- LCD type: Tilt-flip touchscreen
- Max video specs: 1920×1080, 60p
- Battery life: 970 photos
- Control layout: Basic
- Memory cards: 1 SD
- AF-D lenses: Manual focus only
- Weight w/ battery and card: 465 g (16.4 oz)
- Dimensions (W×H×D): 124 × 97 × 70 mm (4.9 × 3.8 × 2.8 in.)
- Price: $700 (including kit lens)
- Announced: November 2016
The D5600 still has a limited control layout (only one command dial, for example) – but at least it has a Function button you can customize. I use mine to control ISO, which speeds things up in the field.
Both the Nikon D3500 and Nikon D5600 have identical camera sensors with equally amazing image quality. That’s something Nikon really knows how to get right no matter the level of camera.
As you can see, the D5600 is a good choice for first-time DSLR buyers who want a few more features than the Nikon D3500 delivers. It’s also a nice backup camera for professional photographers.
Pros:
- Tilt-flip touchscreen
- Excellent image quality
- Small and lightweight
- Great value when on sale for $550 with a lens
Cons:
- Basic control layout
- No AF-D autofocus compatibility
- When priced at $700 with a lens, not the best value
Nikon D7500
The next step in Nikon’s lineup is an important one – the Nikon D7500. This camera has a much more advanced control system and better build quality, two things that pro photographers will find very useful.
The D7500 sells for $900 body only – though the current price fluctuates – plus at least another $200 when you factor in the price of a lens. Here are the important specs:
- Sensor size: DX
- Resolution: 20.9 megapixels
- Autofocus points: 51
- Frame rate: 8 FPS
- LCD type: Tilting touchscreen
- Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4K), 30p
- Battery life: 950 photos
- Control layout: Advanced
- Memory cards: 1 SD
- AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible
- Weight w/ battery and card: 720 g (25.4 oz)
- Dimensions (W×H×D): 136 × 104 × 73 mm (5.4 × 4.1 × 2.9 in.)
- Price: $900 (body only)
- Announced: April 2017
Aside from its more advanced build – including two command dials – the Nikon D7500 is priced higher to reflect the greater amount of data it can process at a time. This includes the ability to shoot 8 FPS photography as well as filming 4K video. Plus, its 51-point autofocus system does a very good job tracking subjects across the frame.
Who is the Nikon D7500 for? The target audience is sports and wildlife photographers on a moderate budget. However, it’s also a good choice for pro photographers looking to buy an advanced backup camera with more features than the D3500 and D5600.
Pros:
- Advanced controls and significant customization options
- Great 51-point autofocus system and solid 8 FPS shooting
- 4K video
- Tilting touchscreen
- Best-in-class high ISO performance for a DX-size camera sensor
Cons:
- Single memory card slot
- At $900, noticeably more expensive than the D3500 and D5600, though still not a bad value
- Larger, heavier camera than the entry-level DSLRs
Nikon D500
The first truly “pro” camera on this list is also Nikon’s most expensive DX camera at $1500 (check current price), the Nikon D500.
Photographers waited years for this camera. Some grew so tired of waiting that they jumped ship to Canon or another manufacturer. Others held out – and they weren’t disappointed. Here are the D500’s key specifications:
- Sensor size: DX
- Resolution: 20.7 megapixels
- Autofocus points: 153
- Frame rate: 10 FPS
- LCD type: Tilting touchscreen
- Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4K), 30p
- Battery life: 1240 photos
- Control layout: Professional
- Memory cards: 1 XQD and 1 SD
- AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible
- Weight w/ battery and card: 860 g (30.3 oz)
- Dimensions (W×H×D): 147 × 115 × 81 mm (5.8 × 4.5 × 3.2 in.)
- Price: $1500 (body only)
- Announced: January 2016
The most important points to note are the autofocus system (153 points) and the frame rate (10 FPS). And – even though it’s not in the specifications I listed above – one of the huge selling points for the Nikon D500 is its buffer capacity.
You can take a whopping 200 photos in a row before the D500 locks up (lossless compressed 14-bit RAW). Even the Nikon D7500, which doesn’t have a bad buffer by any means, locks up after 50 shots.
Taking everything into consideration, the Nikon D500 is one of the best cameras on the market for sports and wildlife photographers today. That’s even more true when price is a concern.
Pros:
- Pro-level build quality, controls, and customization options
- Nikon’s best autofocus system, 153 points
- 10 FPS shooting with an excellent 200 image buffer
- Tilting touchscreen
- Best-in-class high ISO performance for a DX-size camera sensor
Cons:
- Landscape and portrait photographers may prefer a full-frame camera for a similar price ($1500)
- Larger and heavier than any of Nikon’s other current DX cameras
Nikon D610
Moving on to Nikon’s full-frame FX cameras, we have the the $1500 Nikon D610 (current price here).
This camera is often overlooked today. I get the sense that even Nikon wants you to forget it exists. After all, it was only released to sweep the D600 dust issue under the rug.
Even worse, it currently sells for exactly the same price as the newer, higher-end Nikon D750. There is no good reason why someone would buy the D610 rather than the D750 at the same price (though the D610 is more reasonable on the used market).
Still, Nikon doesn’t have a single dud in its lineup. Even though the D610 is priced too high when sold new, it’s still a good camera:
- Sensor size: FX
- Resolution: 24.3 megapixels
- Autofocus points: 39
- Frame rate: 6 FPS
- LCD type: Fixed, non-touchscreen
- Max video specs: 1920×1080, 30p
- Battery life: 900 photos
- Control layout: Advanced
- Memory cards: 2 SD
- AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible
- Weight w/ battery and card: 850 g (30.0 oz)
- Dimensions (W×H×D): 141 × 113 × 82 mm (5.6 × 4.5 × 3.2 in.)
- Price: $1500 (body only)
- Announced: October 2013
The biggest liability is autofocus. The D610 has Nikon’s old 39-point focusing system (same as the entry-level D5600).
That said, the D610 still has a great 24 megapixel FX sensor. Photographers who don’t care as much about autofocus – say, landscape photographers – will appreciate the sensor’s quality and not care as much about its other limitations.
So, who should get the Nikon D610? At the moment, if you’re buying new, no one. It’s the same price as the D750, a better camera. But if you’re buying used and find a good deal, landscape and portrait photographers would be very happy with the D610 overall.
Pros:
- Advanced controls and significant customization options
- Amazing full-frame image quality
Cons:
- Bought new, the same price as the D750, a more advanced camera
- 39-point autofocus system is outdated for the price
- Relatively old camera with fewer modern features (non-tilting rear LCD, no 4K video, no touchscreen, 1/4000 max shutter speed, 1/200 max sync speed, etc.)
Nikon D750
Nikon’s best all-around camera for the money is the Nikon D750 – also $1500, like the D610 (check the D750’s current price). Even though it was released back in 2014, the D750 has had a number of discounts recently that make it very competitive even today.
Here are the specs:
- Sensor size: FX
- Resolution: 24.3 megapixels
- Autofocus points: 51
- Frame rate: 6.5 FPS
- LCD type: Tilting, non-touchscreen
- Max video specs: 1920×1080, 60p
- Battery life: 1230 photos
- Control layout: Advanced
- Memory cards: 2 SD
- AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible
- Weight w/ battery and card: 840 g (29.6 oz)
- Dimensions (W×H×D): 141 × 113 × 78 mm (5.6 × 4.5 × 3.1 in.)
- Price: $1500 (body only)
- Announced: September 2014
As you can see, there are really no big drawbacks to this camera. The 24 megapixel FX sensor is amazing. It doesn’t have the D500’s wicked 10 FPS frame rate, but 6.5 FPS is enough for non-sports photographers. Plus, the 51-point autofocus system and dual SD card slots round out its specifications quite well.
The biggest missing features are a touchscreen and 4K video. It would have been nice to see these options on the D750 – and surely they’ll appear on the next version – but it’s not the end of the world for most photographers (especially stills-only shooters).
I’d get this camera for portrait photography, landscape photography, event photography, or pretty much anything other than sports/wildlife if $1500 is your budget. (For sports and wildlife photography on the same budget, the Nikon D500 is a better buy.)
Pros:
- Advanced controls and significant customization options
- Amazing full-frame image quality
- Tilting screen
- Great 51-point autofocus system
- Excellent value at $1500
Cons:
- No touchscreen
- No 4K video
Nikon Df
This $2750 retro-themed DSLR is a bit of a weird one, but it has a dedicated following even today. Here are the Nikon Df’s specifications, which may remind you of the D610 more than something so expensive:
- Sensor size: FX
- Resolution: 16.2 megapixels
- Autofocus points: 39
- Frame rate: 5.5 FPS
- LCD type: Fixed, non-touchscreen
- Max video specs: No video capabilities
- Battery life: 1400 photos
- Control layout: Professional, retro
- Memory cards: 1 SD
- AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible
- Weight w/ battery and card: 765 g (27.0 oz)
- Dimensions (W×H×D): 144 × 110 × 67 mm (5.7 × 4.3 × 2.6 in.)
- Price: $2750 (body only)
- Announced: November 2013
The Nikon Df is a beautiful camera with a great design and excellent manual controls. Plus, in low light, its 16-megapixel sensor has slightly better high ISO performance than any other Nikon camera at the moment. But for $2750, it’s a tough sell (current price here, although it’s been sitting at the same price for a long time).
Again, Nikon doesn’t have any real duds in its lineup – just a couple cameras that are more expensive than they should be on the new market. The Df is one of them.
That said, if it ticks the right boxes, don’t let me stop you. Used prices are pretty good on this camera, and certain photographers will be able to justify it even when bought new. If nothing else, the Nikon Df holds a unique spot in Nikon’s lineup.
I’m not the Df’s target audience, I admit – but I also think its real target audience is shrinking more and more as the years go by. It’s aimed largely at portrait photographers, as well as certain wedding and street shooters. But at $2750, its target audience is inching closer to the “luxury nostalgic” buyer today.
Pros:
- Beautiful design and pro-level retro controls
- Best-in-class high ISO performance for a full frame camera
- Small and light for an FX DSLR
- Exposure meter coupling with pre-Ai Nikon lenses
Cons:
- Old 39-point autofocus system
- No video capabilities at all
- Single memory card slot
- Limited to 5.5 FPS, the lowest of any Nikon FX camera
- Few advanced features: No touchscreen, non-tilting rear LCD, shutter speed limit of 1/4000 second, flash sync limit of 1/200 second, etc.
- Camera sensor is only 16 megapixels (lowest in Nikon’s lineup today) – a benefit for some photographers, though most will consider it a drawback
- Overpriced when sold new at $2750
Nikon D850
Now we arrive at one of the best cameras of all time, the Nikon D850. We ranked it #1 in our list of today’s top DSLR cameras, with good reason. This $3000, 45-megapixel FX camera is a monster.
The specs:
- Sensor size: FX
- Resolution: 45.7 megapixels
- Autofocus points: 153
- Frame rate: 7 FPS, or 9 FPS when using Nikon’s battery grip
- LCD type: Tilting touchscreen
- Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p
- Battery life: 1840 photos
- Control layout: Professional
- Memory cards: 1 SD, 1 XQD
- AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible
- Weight w/ battery and card: 1005 g (35.5 oz)
- Dimensions (W×H×D): 146 × 124 × 79 mm (5.8 × 4.9 × 3.1 in.)
- Price: $3000 (body only)
- Announced: July 2017
It has Nikon’s top 153-point autofocus system, the company’s highest resolution 45-megapixel sensor, a surprisingly high frame rate of 7 FPS (9 FPS with the battery grip), and nearly every one of Nikon’s top features. It commands a $3000 price for good reason (check the current price here).
Then again, $3000 is a lot of money to spend on a camera, no matter how good it is. The good news is that Nikon makes cameras at half the price which do 90% of the D850’s job. For most photographers, the Nikon D750 coupled with a good lens is a more practical purchase.
But if you want the best of the best, you know where to look.
Ostensibly, the Nikon D850 is targeted at landscape photographers. However, plenty of sports and wildlife photographers accept the camera’s slightly lower frame rate in exchange for such remarkable image quality. For everything but the most rapid-fire sports and wildlife applications – or in cases where light weight is critical – the D850 is as close to perfect as any camera today.
Pros:
- Pro-level build quality, controls, and customization options
- Best-in-class image quality with 45 megapixel sensor and base ISO 64
- Surprisingly good 7 FPS shooting (9 FPS with battery grip)
- Nikon’s best autofocus system, 153 points
- Tilting touchscreen
- 4K video
Cons:
- Expensive at $3000, though you get what you pay for
- Larger and heavier than most other Nikon cameras
Nikon D5
As amazing as the Nikon D850 is, it’s still not the flagship camera in Nikon’s lineup. That honor goes to the $6000 Nikon D5 – an extreme sports and action camera with Nikon’s top autofocus system, a 12 FPS maximum frame rate, and a 20 megapixel FX sensor.
Here are the D5’s specifications:
- Sensor size: FX
- Resolution: 20.8 megapixels
- Autofocus points: 153
- Frame rate: 12 FPS
- LCD type: Fixed touchscreen
- Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p
- Battery life: 3780 photos
- Control layout: Top-tier professional
- Memory cards: 2 XQD or 2 CF
- AF-D lenses: Autofocus compatible
- Weight w/ battery and 2 XQD cards: 1405 g (49.6 oz)
- Dimensions (W×H×D): 160 × 159 × 92 mm (6.3 × 6.2 × 3.6 in.)
- Price: $6000 (body only)
- Announced: January 2016
It may seem expensive for what you get – basically, a full-frame Nikon D500 with two extra FPS – but pros who photograph the Olympics don’t care. The D5’s specifications are unparalleled among Nikon cameras for action photography. And its near-invincible build quality holds up well in almost every environment that isn’t underwater.
That said, the Nikon D5 is so specialized that many photographers don’t even have it on their radar. If you told me I had $6000 to spend on Nikon DSLRs, I’d buy a D850 for landscapes and a D500 for wildlife, then put the rest of the money toward lenses.
Of course, if you need it, you need it. You probably already have it, and you’ll pre-order the D6 the moment it’s announced.
Pros:
- Best-in-class build quality, controls, and customization options
- Best-in-class high ISO performance
- 12 FPS shooting and 200 image buffer
- Nikon’s best autofocus system, 153 points
- Rear LCD is touchscreen, though non-tilting (to improve build quality)
- 4K video
Cons:
- Nikon’s most expensive camera at $6000
- Very big, heavy, specialized DSLR
Mirrorless Cameras
Nikon Z6
It took the company years to get here, but in 2018 Nikon finally released a series of full-frame mirrorless cameras to compete with the likes of Sony. The Nikon Z6 is the more affordable of the company’s current two offerings, selling for a competitive $1800 (though Nikon’s been dropping prices; check current price here).
In terms of specifications, the Z6 is quite good:
- Sensor size: FX
- Resolution: 24.5 megapixels
- Autofocus system: 273-point hybrid PDAF
- Frame rate: 12 FPS (12-bit RAW, no Auto Exposure), 9 FPS (14-bit RAW, no AE), 5.5 FPS (with AE)
- LCD type: Tilting touchscreen
- Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p
- Battery life: 310 photos
- Control layout: Professional
- Memory cards: 1 XQD
- AF-D lenses: Manual focus only (via FTZ adapter)
- Weight w/ battery and card: 675 g (23.8 oz)
- Dimensions (W×H×D): 134 × 101 × 68 mm (5.3 × 4.0 × 2.7 in.)
- Price: $1800 (body only)
- Announced: August 2018
Note the weight of the Z6. The Nikon D750, by comparison, weighs 840 grams (1 lb 13.7 oz). This is one of the big advantages of mirrorless cameras.
Because the Nikon Z6 has the new Z lens mount, this camera lets you use any of Nikon’s (excellent) mirrorless lenses, as well as any of the older F-mount glass with the FTZ adapter. The Z6 also has great video specifications, including oversampled 4K video with 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output.
Compared to the D750, it’s more expensive, but you do get Nikon’s newest features – a higher frame rate, a sharper LCD (with touchscreen ability), and a newer sensor with some high ISO improvements. See our D750 vs Z6 comparison.
Although the autofocus system on the Z6 has a whopping 273 focusing points, its hybrid PDAF system is not really comparable to any of the earlier Nikon DSLRs. In fact, the Z6’s focusing system did not impress us in practice when photographing moving subjects, although it did quite well for nonmoving scenes.
Overall? Travel photographers and videographers will love it, while I’d stick to the D750 for portrait or event photography. But you can’t go wrong either way.
Pros:
- Pro-level build quality, controls, and customization options
- Best-in-class high ISO performance
- Tilting touchscreen
- Nikon’s newest features, including in-body image stabilization
- 4K video with excellent specifications
- Small and lightweight
- Solid value at $1800
- Surprisingly good 12 FPS limit in 12-bit RAW and 9 FPS in 14-bit RAW, though you need to shoot without AE (auto exposure)
- Access to Nikon’s newest mirrorless lenses
Cons:
- Autofocus system, though excellent for nonmoving subjects, struggles with tracking fast action
- Single memory card slot
- Requires Nikon’s (only so-so) FTZ adapter if you want to use F-mount lenses on this camera
- More expensive than the Nikon D750, which has better autofocus and a similar sensor
- Limited to 5.5 FPS when shooting with AE
- Battery life of just 310 photos (though this isn’t worse than typical Nikon DSLRs, when the DSLR is used in live view only)
Nikon Z7
The $3000 counterpart to the Z6 is the Nikon Z7. This camera is a clone of the Z6 in many ways, including exactly the same camera body, but it has a 45 megapixel sensor rather than 24.
Nikon Z7 specifications:
- Sensor size: FX
- Resolution: 45.7 megapixels
- Autofocus system: 493-point hybrid PDAF
- Frame rate: 9 FPS (12-bit RAW, no Auto Exposure), 8 FPS (14-bit RAW, no AE), 5.5 FPS (with AE)
- LCD type: Tilting touchscreen
- Max video specs: 3840×2160 (4k), 30p
- Battery life: 330 photos
- Control layout: Professional
- Memory cards: 1 XQD
- AF-D lenses: Manual focus only (via FTZ adapter)
- Weight w/ battery and card: 675 g (23.8 oz)
- Dimensions (W×H×D): 134 × 101 × 68 mm (5.3 × 4.0 × 2.7 in.)
- Price: $3000 (body only)
- Announced: August 2018
Other than slight differences here and there, the Nikon Z7 is the same as the Nikon Z6 – just with a different sensor. You can check our Z6 vs Z7 comparison to see how similar they really are.
My recommendation – and I say this as a Nikon Z7 owner – is to get the Z6. The extra megapixels are overkill for most photographers, and even a drawback for some (taking up twice the hard drive space).
Still, certain specialized photographers will find the Z7 a great camera for their needs. If you’re a landscape or architectural photographer who prints large, there’s no denying that the Z7 is a strong camera. In many ways, it’s like a mirrorless D850, albeit not as refined of a camera overall.
Pros:
- Pro-level build quality, controls, and customization options
- Best-in-class image quality with 45 megapixel sensor and base ISO 64
- Tilting touchscreen
- Nikon’s newest features, including in-body image stabilization
- 4K video with excellent specifications
- Small and lightweight
- Surprisingly good 9 FPS limit in 12-bit RAW and 8 FPS in 14-bit RAW, though you need to shoot without AE (auto exposure)
- Access to Nikon’s newest mirrorless lenses
Cons:
- Autofocus system, though excellent for nonmoving subjects, struggles with tracking fast action
- Single memory card slot
- Requires Nikon’s (only so-so) FTZ adapter if you want to use F-mount lenses on this camera
- Limited to 5.5 FPS when shooting with AE
- Fairly expensive at $3000 – same price as the D850, which has better autofocus, a larger native lens lineup, and more FPS when shooting with AE
- Battery life of just 330 photos (though this isn’t worse than typical Nikon DSLRs, when the DSLR is used in live view only)
Point-and-Shoot Cameras
That’s it for Nikon’s current DSLR and mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. However, Nikon also has a huge lineup of “Coolpix” branded point-and-shoot compact cameras.
Personally, I wouldn’t get any of these, especially the more expensive ones (a cheaper one can make a good gift for a kid’s first “real” camera). In terms of image quality, these camera sensors are only a hair larger than that of the iPhone X. Not terrible, but you won’t get world-class image quality with them – unlike the DSLRs and mirrorless cameras above.
I’ll only cover the most basic information here, because frankly all of these cameras are becoming less relevant in the smartphone era. Rather than writing separately about each one, here’s a table comparing the main differences between them (with only cameras currently sold new at B&H or Adorama appearing on the list below):
|P1000
|P900
|B600
|B500
|A1000
|W300
|W100
|A10
|Megapixels
|16
|16
|16
|16
|16
|16
|13.2
|16
|RAW capability
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Optical zoom
|125×
|83×
|60×
|40×
|35×
|5×
|3×
|5×
|Equivalent focal length (mm)
|24 to 3000
|24 to 2000
|24 to 1440
|22.5 to 900
|24 to 840
|24 to 120
|30 to 90
|26 to 130
|Frame rate (JPEG)
|7 FPS
|7 FPS
|7 FPS
|7.4 FPS
|10 FPS
|7 FPS
|11 FPS
|1.2 FPS
|Waterproofing
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Viewfinder
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|LCD type
|Tilt-flip
|Tilt-flip
|Fixed
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Fixed
|Fixed
|Fixed
|Weight (with battery and card)
|1415 g
|899 g
|500 g
|541 g
|330 g
|231 g
|177 g
|160 g
|Price
|$1000
|$715
|$330
|$260
|$500
|$390
|$160
|$90
As you can see, the main specification that differs here (aside from price) is zoom capability. The P1000 has a whopping 125× zoom, but it also costs an unreasonably high $1000. The less expensive cameras have smaller and smaller zooms, until you get to the W100 with a diminutive 3× zoom (30mm to 90mm equivalent).
As interesting as the P1000 may look, its crazy 3000mm zoom is beyond overkill for 99% of people. And its image quality isn’t good enough for most photographers, either (just like all the other cameras in the chart above). For a lower price – and less weight – I’d get a DSLR like the D3500 or D5600 instead.
If I had to pick one of these point-and-shoot cameras, I’d go for the A1000, simply because it is the least expensive camera here that can still shoot RAW. That’s the only factor which differentiates image quality among these options. (The 16 vs 13 megapixel sensor difference is too small to matter.)
That said, the cheap Nikon A10 is a good choice to give to a kid for their first camera. And if you’re going on a trip where you’ll need a waterproof camera, the W300 and W100 are better than risking your phone to an underwater case.
Discontinued Cameras
The cameras listed above are all current Nikon cameras. But Nikon also has an excellent lineup of discontinued cameras that you can find used, or occasionally refurbished, for great prices.
The discontinued DSLRs I’d pay attention to are as follows:
- Nikon D3200 (or D3300 and D3400) for ultimate low price
- Nikon D5200 (or D5300 and D5500) for better handling and autofocus than the D3000-series, plus a tilt-flip screen
- Nikon D7100 (or D7200) for advanced controls and better autofocus than the D5000-series
- Nikon D810 for exceptional full-frame image quality
- Nikon D4 (or D4s) for full-frame sports photography at a lower price than the D5. The D3s is also an option if you don’t mind having 12 megapixels
Each one of these cameras does 95% of what Nikon’s current cameras can do, but they cost far less on the used market.
In terms of other discontinued cameras, these are the ones I’d consider:
- Nikon Coolpix B700: A 60× superzoom point-and-shoot with 20.3 megapixels and RAW shooting capability. Pretty cheap used, though larger than I’d prefer for a “compact” camera.
- Nikon 1 mirrorless cameras: Fairly small sensor (2.7× crop), but still bigger than a point-and-shoot. Good autofocus system, popular as a budget sports/wildlife pick.
- Specifically: Nikon J5 for maximum image quality, Nikon V3 for best autofocus system and frame rate.
- Nikon Coolpix A: Small 16 megapixel camera with a large DX camera sensor. Has a fixed 18.5mm lens (28mm equivalent) rather than a zoom. Good travel backup option.
Other than that, if none of the Nikon cameras above works for you, I suggest taking a look at other brands.
Conclusion
Nikon’s current camera lineup is pretty extensive, and the company has done a good job overall at positioning each camera well for its target audience. The D3500 is an amazing budget camera, the D500 is a great sports camera for a reasonable price, the D850 is an all-around image quality beast – and so on.
This article is not about deciding which one of Nikon’s cameras is the “best.” All of them could be the best for some photographers and totally unnecessary for others. And that’s why Nikon makes so many cameras.
I hope this comparison gave you a good bird’s-eye view of Nikon cameras today, including our takeaway from each review we did at Photography Life. If you have any questions or recommendations about these cameras, please let me know in the comments section below!
