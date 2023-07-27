Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3, or 500mm f/5.6 PF with 1.4x Teleconverter?

In my review of the Nikon 500mm f/5.6 PF, user Marceli commented that the Imatest scores for the 500mm f/5.6 + Nikon 1.4x TC III were similar to the score for the Nikon 800mm f/6.3 S lens, which we’ve also reviewed. Given this, does it still make sense to the get the 800mm f/6.3 if you already have the 500mm f/5.6? Rather than leave a quick response for Marceli in the comment section, I wanted to give a complete answer that examined all the considerations at play. That’s what I’ll be doing today.
To start, here are the two Imatest scores for these two lenses:
As you can see, in the shared aperture range from f/8 to f/16, the Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 is sharper throughout the frame, but it’s close enough that I see why Marceli asked me the question. And you don’t gain sharpness on the 800mm PF by shooting it wide open at f/6.3 – you actually lose a bit.
So, some photographers might wonder whether it’s worth it to get the Nikon 800mm f/6.3 when they can use the cheaper 500mm f/5.6 PF with the TC III instead. However, this is one case where even identical lab test results (which these definitely aren’t) would be deceiving, and where the Nikon 800mm f/6.3 S is the better choice for several reasons.
The first is that the 500mm f/5.6 + 1.4x TC III only gives you 700mm, not 800mm. That’s a 1.15x crop factor, which looks like this:
Already, this crop factor favors the Nikon 800mm f/6.3. But that’s not all. The 800mm f/6.3 has a maximum aperture of f/6.3, whereas the 500mm f/5.6 + 1.4X TC III is at f/8.
You can have a really sharp lens, but in a dim environment, every extra bit of light-gathering ability helps retain more information from what little photons there are left. The difference from f/6.3 to f/8 is two-thirds of a stop, which is definitely significant. But don’t take my word for it. I took the following photos at f/8 and f/6.3 with corresponding differences in ISO:
I turned on default denoising for both. You can see that in the f/8 image, there is already a lot more chroma and luma noise, making the details less apparent. In real-world conditions when you need every bit of detail on those beautiful bird feathers, this difference will be even more significant – especially when you add it to the 800mm vs 700mm difference.
Then there’s the consideration of focus speed. The best Nikon mirrorless cameras are pretty good at autofocusing with an f/8 lens, but it’s definitely a struggle in low light. Using f/6.3 instead of f/8 can make a massive difference to focus speed – and if your subject is moving quickly, that also means accurate focus.
As for other differences, the bare 500mm f/5.6 is pretty good when it comes to chromatic aberrations, but fringing begins to climb with the teleconverter. There’s also the fact that on the Nikon Z system, you’ll be using a teleconverter plus an FTZ adapter on the 500mm f/5.6. That’s three total lens mounts stuck together – not very ergonomic, and potentially more concerning if there are any alignment issues.
All told, the benefits of the 800mm f/6.3 really add up in this comparison: the longer focal length, wider maximum aperture, better focusing, slightly higher Imatest score (at a given aperture), and lower chromatic aberrations. If I needed good image quality and maximum reach, the 800mm f/6.3 is clearly preferable to the 500mm f/5.6 PF + 1.4x TC – both in bright conditions and particularly if you’re shooting at anything above base ISO.
Conclusion
As a long-time fan of the Nikon 500mm f/5.6 PF, I don’t want to make this comparison sound like I hate the lens – exactly the opposite! It’s probably my all-time favorite lens. When shooting at 500mm, it is just as good as $5000+ exotic supertelephotos in image quality, and it does pair surprisingly well with the 1.4x TC III if you need 700mm in a pinch.
That said, the 500mm + 1.4x combo is not on the same level as the Z 800mm f/6.3 for gathering maximum detail on the most distant subjects. Yes, lab sharpness is reasonably close, but the reality in the field includes other considerations. The 800mm’s extra reach, better low-light focusing, and brighter maximum aperture – plus the sharpness advantage in the shared aperture range – all lead me to one conclusion: The Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 is the better choice every time for shooting at or near 800mm on the Z system.
Of course, when it comes to shooting at 500mm, then it’s a different story… which is why, if you are deciding between these two lenses, just get the focal length that you are more likely to shoot with the bare lens!
This is hardly surprising.
Interesting comparison. I am surprised that the 500 plus t/c is even close. 2 observations- The weight of the 500+FTZ2+TC is 1675gm vs the 800 2385gm. The Length of 500 plus TC plus FTZ and 800 are the same, but of course the 500 components can be separated. So the 500 is more portable and lighter, perhaps important for some travel. Also more flexible. Owning the 500 I have decided to stand pat.
I think it’s not surprising that the 800 prime is better than the 500 with tc. That said, most of the times I would never need that much reach, and so, I would take the 500 any day.