Nikon 70-200mm f/4G VR – Incredible!

I know that many of our readers have been patiently waiting for me to publish my upcoming Nikon 70-200mm f/4G VR Review (Update: the review has been posted right here). While the review is under way, I have a lot of gear in my hands that I need to test and hence, it is a little delayed. Thanks to my friend David Bassett, I had a chance to play with the 70-200mm f/4 for the last couple of days until I receive my copy from B&H (should be arriving later this week, along with the Sigma 70-200mm and Tamron 70-200mm). One of the first things I did after I got the lens, was mount the lens on my D800E and test it in a lab environment for its resolution capabilities. As you can see from the below comparisons with my beloved Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II, the 70-200mm f/4G VR performed incredibly well. I am stunned and seriously in love – wife said that she doesn’t mind :) Once again, Nikon produced an absolute winner, a true gem that will quickly become a favorite lens by many. First, we had the 50mm f/1.8G, then the 85mm f/1.8G and now the 70-200mm f/4G. As I have said before, it is a good time to be a Nikonian! Superb camera bodies, excellent lenses – a great system overall.

So here is the Nikon 70-200mm f/4G VR @ 70mm:



And the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II @ 70mm:



The Nikon 70-200mm f/4G looks a little weaker in the center, but take a look at the corners – it clearly resolves more details in comparison.

Zoomed in to 105mm, we get the following results from the 70-200mm f/4G:

And the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II @ 105mm:

Once again, the 70-200mm f/4 shows excellent performance throughout the frame that outresolves the 70-200mm f/2.8 in the mid frame and the corners.

Lastly, here is what 200mm looks like on the 70-200mm f/4G VR:

And the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II @ 200mm:

And it gets even better at 200mm, with excellent all around performance. The 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II seems to resolve more details in the center, but its sharpness falls off quickly towards the extreme corners.

Please note that I have not fully completed performing other tests such as bokeh, vignetting, distortion, flare, etc – I am saving those for the final review, which will be posted within the next few weeks. Also, these are preliminary test results that I performed very quickly, so the final results in the review might look a little different. Is the new Nikon 70-200mm f/4G VR perfect? No, of course not. It has its share of problems with heavier vignetting, more distortion (especially at 200mm), twice more chromatic aberration than the 70-200mm f/2.8, etc. But considering its weight, price and sharpness performance, it sure looks like another winner.

Meanwhile, for those of you who are impatient to see my review, B&H has just received a new stock of the 70-200mm f/4G VR lens for you to enjoy during the holidays.