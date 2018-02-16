Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR Handling Concerns

With Nikon announcing the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR just two days ago, it was a bit surprising for us to see a pre-production sample circulating at the Nikon booth at the PhotoPlus Expo today. We had a chance to check out the lens and while we were not allowed to take any pictures with it, Nikon allowed us to do a quick video about the handling aspect of the lens. I was certainly concerned about the reversal of the zoom and focus rings on the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR and today John and I were able to see whether it presents a potential problem with handling. Unfortunately, both us were in agreement, that it was not a good decision on behalf of Nikon to make this design change.
As you can see in the video above (our apologies for the bad audio quality and background noise), the placement of the focus ring right in the middle of the lens presents a problem – one can mess up focusing by keeping the hand where it normally would be when hand-holding. While Nikon has been telling us that this has been a welcome change and that their design team intentionally made this change to make the lens superior in terms of handling, I don’t know what Nikon was thinking – I cannot imagine anyone trying to hand-hold the 70-200mm this way. Even with the lighter front (thanks to the fluorite lens element), there is no way that the lens would handle better with the left hand sitting towards the front of the lens barrel. As John demonstrates in the video, even pushing the left hand all the way results in touching of the focusing ring, which is not good.
On the positive side, the lens was amazingly snappy in the AF department – switching between subjects at varying distances, the lens nailed focus pretty much instantly, especially on camera bodies like the Nikon D5 and D500. It feels like the AF motor has been tweaked even further on the 70-200mm, which is very impressive. VR implementation also felt better on the new 70-200mm, but since we were not allowed to take pictures, we could not really test how far one could push the new lens, so we will have to wait for the production version to be able to take it for a real spin.
With all the amazing technology that Nikon put into the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR though, the above-mentioned handling problem could be a deal breaker for many photographers out there. I know for both John and I, it certainly did not feel right in our hands.
More to come!
Comments
Fro was pretty mad too about that! It is really weird and I don’t know what they were thinking. It is weird they decide to make such a big change without asking pro photographer. I don’t know many people who would think this is a good idea. It makes it harder to for people who switch between 24-70 and 70-200 lenses, having opposite control.That is a huge mistake imo and the price is a little steep too! I bought a use 200 F2 VR for almost the same price years ago.
There is more than one pro photographer in the world!…
…although clearly whoever they did ask it was the wrong person.
As with a majority of design changes we see in updates I wouldn’t be at all surprised if this was down to cost. Perhaps the internal mechanism can be made smaller or more simple if the rings are reorientated.
The AF/AE lock buttons are next to the focus ring as the were on the 70-200 VR which is fine but if you are holding at the end you can’t reach them!
Terrible.
Eric, having opposite controls would not be a problem if it truly was a positive ergonomic / handling case. In the case of the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR, it surely does not feel like it. I don’t see how I could get used to this change – I would not want to mess up my focusing just because my hand sits on the focusing ring. Plus, I don’t see how it would be useful to move my hand to the front side of the lens every time I need to zoom in or out. That pretty much kills it for me right there. I will be testing the lens when it becomes available to see if there is a workaround or a different way to hold the lens that works, but for now, it feels like a deal breaker for many of us, which is rather sad!
I absolutely agree on the issue. Just recently experienced accidentally moving the focus on 24-120 by touching the focus ring.
As to how one may be able to work around the issue. I imagine if one was to rotate the tripod foot down (instead of up as in the video) and rest it on the open palm then fingers could be right on the zoom ring and you would avoid touching the focus ring. That’s all theory. One has to see how it feels in practice.
I agree with your work-around, vitalishe. I’ve done this with the Tamron 70-200mm, which has the same ring layout, and it works well in landscape mode. With the tripod foot resting in the palm of my hand there is no interference with the focusing ring. It does take some getting used to, though, and if you are an event photographer who needs to quickly switch between lenses, it is likely to lead to some anxious moments. When switching to portrait mode, the tripod foot rotates with the lens (unless you have it adjusted super loose), so you lose your rest. If I am going to have to put up with the ring reversal, I might as well stick with the Tamron at 1/2 the price.
Jerry, imagine trying to hand-hold a lens by its tripod foot for an all-day event or a wedding. Simply not practical – the tripod foot will hurt your hand after a few shots.
When I first saw Jared Polin’s gripe, I was forced to agree that it made little sense for normal shooters. After all, there is simply no way on earth that sticking your arm far in front to keep a hand on the zoom ring for both zooming and stability is an improvement.
For one thing, extending the arm will inevitably cause it to tire that much quicker, and no matter how fit you are, it will simply increase the strain felt over long periods of usage. There is no arguing this: Take a weight, and hold it near your body, and then do so at arm’s length. Stability will suffer too.
So who could this possibly benefit? Who would welcome this change and even applaud Nikon for it, (as they claim someone did)? The only group that comes to mind is filmmakers, as they would be using the focus ring more than anything for focus pull. That said, even if they all line up for it, I do not see how the group of people that prefers this outnumbers the group that doesn’t.
I think you’re looking at this backwards. It’s not that a group of people actively petitioned Nikon to change. It’s more likely that Nikon changed (maybe for technical reasons), then the marketing folks had to come up with a story and they found some people that would likely favor the new layout.
I have a Sigma 120-300 f/2.8 and a Tamron 15-30 f/2.8. Both lenses have the focus ring closest to the camera.
I have taken literally thousands of photos with the Sigma. I’ve never unintentionally messed up the focus by turning the zoom ring. I did however turn the focus ring unintentionally because I thought it was the zoom ring.
Granted, due to weight the Sigma is always mounted on a tripod or monopod, and I turn the zoom from the side. I don’t recall having to hand hold it and turn the zoom ring from the bottom.
But I do hand hold the Tamron and turn the zoom from the bottom. I don’t mess the focus unintentionally. I guess it’s just a matter of getting used to the layout.
So, now Nikon matches Sigma and Tamron, and I won’t be confused anymore.
I heard only this way they could reduce focus breathing
” I bought a used 200 F2 VR for almost the same price years ago. ” ..Note: ” Used ” !!
In Japan, there is often pressure NEVER to raise prices, and, in fact, when I lived there from 1993 ~ 1997, and worked as a cutting tool engineer, I used to see crazy ” low prices ” being offered by our Japanese competitors “. ( I worked for the #1 American Carbide Cutting Tool Company at the time).
We used to wonder how the Japanese companies made any money .
Nikon is probably in the same situation. Eventually you can absorb costs to the point of not making any profit.
My 2008 model Nikon 70~ 700 f2.8 AF-S will do me for the time being. In fact, the last time that I travelled in China and Cambodia (2011), I ended up leaving the zoom at home, and used my Nikon 135 AF-DC and Nikon 180mm f2.8 AF. They are better for people shooting in the streets, rather than the big zoom.
Slightly off topic: I’m planning a trip to Japan, China and Cambodia in 2017. I was looking at prices of good hotels in Tokyo and Shanghai, and, now, the Holiday Inn Hotel in Dongfang Road, in Pudong, Shanghai is more expensive that a comparative hotel in Tokyo. !
The NIKKOR 70-200 f2.8E FL will be a part of Nikons new lineup, most likely we will see the new layout as well on all the new top equipment from Nikon.
Dslr is pretty much dead tech. Not to mention all problems with nikon bodies. My d750 dies from shutter and sensor problems.
Now u am using latest lumix bodie with ibis toghther with Nikon 85mm lens and adaptor with amaizing resoults.
Not sure how compani like nikon can keep running after such major QA failures.
I put the d750 in the trush after nikon bangkok told me the cost of repair. Never go ba
ck to mehanical camera again.
Funny. Well, my D750 is the best camera I’ve owned in 35+ years of taking pictures. No problems here.
Agree totally with you. By the way Nikon replaced my shutter mechanism when I had absolutely no problem, within a recall of all the D750 built with a given serial number. The camera was shipped after receiving a RMA by email at 400 miles to Toronto and came back 7 days later, with the updated repair.
What more can I ask for ?
Sometimes itis better to buy locally and here in Canada Nikon cameras come with a two years Nikon warranty. My D7100 is over three years old, and I have no concerns with it so far. I always took great care of my gears like they were extremely fragile and even after ten years they all looked as brand new.
The D750 is an amazing camera, that after two years on the market is the best under 2K$ camera on the market.
Same experience as you Luc. I had a zero problem D750 with upwards of 60 thousand clicks on it. Nikon offered to swap out the shutter for a brand new one for free, paying the shipping both ways, and I got it back within a week here in Brazil. This was a grey market model BTW, and Nikon Brazil knew it as they asked where I had bought it. The camera has been plain fantastic since day one.
Frankly, I am loving this arrival of the new 70-200, since now the second-hand markets are being flooded with the VR2 for sale, pushing prices down, and once can easily find mint or near mint condition ones for $1400. I see VR2 in my very near future.
This new comer is the opposite for me having near two years ago bought the 70-200 F2.8 Vr II that I have only over a hundred shots with it so far made the same day of my purchase. I never took another shot after that. This new comer is dropping significantly the value of my lens if I decide one day to sell it. This is the good and the bad of new technology and capitalism, making obsolete great gears.
Well, you might consider selling it then if you have no use for it. As someone who does chess photography, and other events, I have no doubt I will find it very useful, though it is fair to say I prefer primes as a rule. My Tamron 35 f/1.8 VC rarely leaves my camera. My least used lens is actually my do-it-all zoom, a Sigma 24-105 f/4 Art.
“This new comer is dropping significantly the value of my lens if I decide one day to sell it.”
Maybe, maybe no. Sometimes, the discontinued product becomes preferred over its replacement, especially when the replacement has certain new features that some or most users find to be not as desirable as the older version. The prices of pre-owned SB-800 Speedlights increased dramatically years ago when the SB-900 was released, primarily due to the facts that the 900 is substantially bigger, has no increase in power output, and has an overheating problem. Even today, SB-800 flashes still fetch a good amount of money on the pre-owned market.
Agreed.
I paid almost brand new price for a very good condition. I’m trying to build up a good stock of them. they work well in the field and in the studio.
“What more can I ask for ?”
Ask Nikon to do the same to D600. Good luck.
DSLR’s Dead Errrrrr what planet are you from?
Tell that to a sports photographer!
I believe I’d like the focus ring where it is now than out front. I like the focus ring right above the tripod foot. I place the foot on my palm and focus with my fingers. I have a nikon300 mm f/4 ads-d and it’s easy to follow focus on moving subjects this way. And I have a Nikon 80-200 afs-d with the focus ring out front and it’s very hard to follow focus on moving subjects. So for me if I had $2800 I’d be pretty happy with this lens. I have a Sigma 180mm Macro DG Ex OS HSM with the focus ring towards the rear also. Love it there. Try it , palm the foot and turn the ring with your fingers. It’s easy and much better for delicate detailed focus. I have small hands and the larger the hands the easier it’ll be.
It seems the lens can focus even closer than version II, BUT the magnification is even lower (.21x vs .25x)!!! Which means that the focus breathing is even worse!!!
Wccording to nikon.de the old maximum reproduction is 1:8,3 that would be about 0,12x.
Nikon.com agrees:
70-200 VR II – 0.12x (imaging.nikon.com/lineu…f_28g_vr2/)
70-200 FL – 0.21x (imaging.nikon.com/lineu…r/spec.htm)
I’m not surprised that people are in disagreement over the maximum reproduction ratios.
According to Nikon USA:
VR II : 0.25x [1] **This value is incorrect.**
FL ED: 0.21x [2]
According to Nikon Global Network:
VR II : 0.12x [3] (The Nikkor lens brochure states 1/8.6x)
FL ED: 0.21x [4]
Nikon quite rightly claims that the maximum reproduction ratio has been increased in the new lens.
References
1. www.nikonusa.com/en/ni…vr-ii.html
2. www.nikonusa.com/en/ni…ed-vr.html
3. imaging.nikon.com/lineu…/index.htm
4. imaging.nikon.com/lineu…r/spec.htm
Breathing will be much less then. Better.
Ertan,
Rather than writing a boring essay-length technical comment on the causes of “focus breathing”, when it matters (cinematography and videography), and when it doesn’t (stills photography), I shall simply say that: When the Nikon Corporation (not Nikon USA, nor any other Nikon subsidiary) issues a global statement that makes specific claims then these claims form part of the contractual agreement between the manufacturer and the purchaser.
The Nikon Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, tries very hard to make only substantive technical claims, and to get its technical claims accurately translated into multiple languages via its global network of subsidiaries.
As with all multinational corporations, errors sometimes occur, therefore consumers are expected to understand the fundamental laws: caveat emptor [Let the buyer beware]; and caveat lector [Let the reader beware].
I think that claiming it doesn’t matter in stills is a risky claim for you to make. It might not for you, but it does make a difference. In his review of the VR2, Thom Hogan posted some very enlightening images to illustrate it:
www.bythom.com/nikko…I-lens.htm
Albert,
I did not claim that “focus breathing” in stills photography doesn’t make any difference; I claimed that it doesn’t matter. If it matters to you, to Thom Hogan, or to anyone else, then it matters simply because you enjoy flogging a dead horse.
Let’s take a unit-focussing lens, such as a traditional 50 mm f/2, which by definition maintains its stated focal length throughout its focus range. When focussed at infinity, its exit pupil will be positioned 50 mm in front of the image plane. Using a 36×24 mm image plane, the diagonal angle of view is 46.8° and its maximum working f-number (Nw) is f/2.
Using the same 50 mm lens, focussed such that it now provides a 1:1 macro reproduction ratio, its exit pupil will be positioned 100 mm in front of the image plane. Its angle of view is now only 24.4°, which is exactly the same angle of view as a 100 mm lens focussed at infinity, and its maximum working f-number (Nw) is now f/4.
This change in both angle of view and Nw with focus distance has always been unacceptable in cinematography (for obvious reasons), but it has always been acceptable to the stills photographers who have no need to purchase the very expensive cinematography lenses that maintain both a constant angle-of-view and a constant T-stop throughout their focus range, and maintain their T-stop setting throughout their zoom range.
“Rather than writing a boring essay-length technical comment ……”
Would have been better if you had rather that having us reading that tripe…Geez…going out to shoot and make MONEY….
Kevin,
Why are YOU reading and writing here, rather than “going out to shoot and make MONEY….”?
I ask this question because you previously stated: “There are 2 types of photogs – those who do and those who talk.”
These “2 types of photogs” share something very much in common: a complete failure to understand their own logical fallacies, especially, but by no means limited to:
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/…se_dilemma
Most people are saying the opposite that the focus breathing will be better. In fact some are saying that is why Nikon reversed the zoom and focus rings so that they could change the way the lens handles. Personally don’t think the focus breathing is such a big deal certainly not for me any way. But the feedback to Nikon was probably more about breathing then other quality issues. I wander if the photog community shot themselves in the foot and will now complain about handling.
It’s all pretty academic to me. I think the current 70-200 vr2 is already wonderful. I love both it and the now older generation 24-70g.
I see no reason to spend a huge amount to buy the latest version. Not that I have the money either.
I agree absolutely with you. Nikon destroy themself more and more!
First I was enthusiastic about the release of the 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR but now I’m not sure because of the handling issue. I think I skip this time and wait for the 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR II? Still I am curious to read your field test, hoping it turns out positive.
Thanks,
Jan
this is quite strange arrangement by Nikon
but since i am using Tamron 70-200 f2.8 VC so people like me wont feel much of a difference
but anyone who grew with nikon or coming from Canon even will feel awkward n will have to adapt alot
n some professionals might even have multiple bodies with multiple lenses n even 70-200 old n new they will especially feel bad in the field …
for slow paced photographers or those who use tripods alot its not a big deal
bad pricing especially when the competition is giving much better value for money
The AF-S 80-400 has the same “reversed” arrangement of focus and zoom ring and I haven’t experienced any issues with it nor heard anyone complaining. The length of the 80-400 and the new 70-200 are virtually identical (but the 80-400 extends when zooming out). The main difference in their respective ring arrangements is that on the 80-400 the focus ring is all the way back with the “switches section” nestled between it an the zoom ring out front whereas the “switches section” is all the way back on the 70-200. Thus there is virtually no risk touching the focus ring of the 80-400 accidentally, whereas that most certainly is a concern on the new 70-200. So to me the “ring reversal” is not the issue per se, but the fact that the two rings are too close together.
And it’s not that this “reversed” arrangement can’t be found on other Nikon lenses. 24-85 VR and 24-120/4 VR come to mind.
Also, both the Sigma 70-200 and the Tamron 70-200 have the same arrangement as the new Nikon 70-200. Can’t recall having read or heard about any issues with that arrangement.
Same here with the 80-400. The placement is not a problem because you’re not holding the lens JUST by the focus ring. So the ring is held in place unless you WANT to move it. If the controls were reversed, you’d be having the same problem — or lack of one — with the zoom ring.
It’s just what you’re used to. Really, the only problem I have with focus rings on any lens is that I can’t always remember where they are!
Yeah, but there would be no article then.
Sour grapes…
This article confuses me greatly. After reading it and seeing the video, I went back and looked at all five of my zoom lenses. The only one of the five with the focusing ring on the outer end of the lens is the 24-70. My old retired 70-300, my newer 24-85, 28-300 and the just released new 200-500 all have the focusing ring on the inside and the zoom ring on the outside. Clearly, Nikon has been using this configuration for years. Of all of these, my go-to everyday lens is the AF-S 28-300 G ED VR, and the inner focus ring outer zoom configuration is so natural to me that I can’t imagine it any other way. I only noticed the 24-70 being opposite when I read this article! I can only say that the focus issue that you forsee is just not a problem for me. I have pretty big hands for a woman and the focus ring definitely rests in my palm when I hold the 28-300, and never once has the focus shifted because the lens was resting there when I shoot, either in manual focus or auto focus. But you pros here at PL must have all these lenses for yourselves and thus I am surprised that you see this configuration as unusual. When the 200-500 was recently reviewed, the same configuration seemed to pass without notice, though I grant that hand holding that lens is a bit different due to its great size. But I am quite surprised that you forsee a problem here!
Elaine,
Thanks for your comment. This article left me wondering how I’ve managed to use a plethora of manual and AF lenses (both primes and zooms), over the decades, without accidentally shifting the focus.
Only one lens has ever caused me problems due to its control layout: the first version of the Nikkor 180 mm f/2.8 AF, which had a thin focussing ring that rotated during autofocus. The ring rubbed on the palm of my left hand as it rotated — enough to not only make me flinch, thereby inducing camera shake, but also enough to slow the AF servo motor in the camera and induce focussing errors. Eventually, I bought the later AF-D version, which is a joy to use.
There is no consistency with the placement of zoom, focus, and other controls on lenses. Likewise, there is no consistency with the placement and function of important camera controls, such as: the ISO button; the Info button; the OK button; the metering mode control; the exposure mode control; the AF mode control; and the AF area control.
Just to mention something about the comment by Max. The D750 is just brilliant.
I can use it at 6400 iso with complete confidence. I use it gripped with a pair of large capacity high speed sd cards and it’s such a compact powerhouse. It’s especially great coupled with the 70-200 vr2. I could sink $aud $10,000 into a new D5 but I would need a lot of convincing. Nikon seems to be pricing everything through the roof.
Steve, I totally agree with you that the DSLR is far from dead. When I see photos by N1 series or other mirrorless cameras, I find myself thinking that though the photos are all lovely, how much better they would have been if taken with a DSLR! I hear very good things about the D750. I am a D810 user myself. I had thought about recommending the 750 to my son, who is using my old D300s, but what bothers me about the 750 is that it doesn’t seem to be favored for fully manual use. A lot of the buttons seem to be program buttons to me, though I have not actually handled the camera. But the D5 seems to be a bit of a leap from the D750. I see it as a rather specialized camera. Take a look at Robert Anderson’s review on this website, called ‘Nikon D5 Preview with Sample Photos’. He says this much better than I can. The D810 is a lot less expensive, though still quite costly, but I can tell you that it is a joy to use, and is very much a pro camera. But if you are happy with your D750, why change?
“Nikon seems to be pricing everything through the roof.”
Then buy a much cheaper camera system — there’s a plethora of vendors who are eager to supply you with your needs and wishes.
Will, do TamRon here I come. There will be hordes coming with me Too I expect.
Thank you Nikon for making the decision so easy…
Bottom line for me, the reversal of the focus/zoom rings mandates that I’ll keep my VR2 regardless of the marketing hype of better IQ. Like the new 24-70VR, unless you break your current lens there is little need to upgrade.
Re Elaine – I have one too. The 800 / 810 series are incredible cameras as well. Nonetheless for the work I’m doing the D750 is cleaner at the very top of the ISO range. I tend to avoid using my 800e over about 3200, when noise starts to really intrude on IQ. The D750 @ 6400 ISO looks about as clean as the 800 series at 3200. I will say that the 800 series cameras produce files with a very 3 dimensional quality, especially with the 35 and 50mm Sigma Art lenses.
And I shoot everything manually including ISO. The D750 can be set up to shoot manually. I reprogrammed the video record button to change ISO manually and the U1 and U2 presets for specialized work like long exposure. It would be great if Nikon actually listened to almost every professional out there including Nasim who have been crying out for a set of full user presets included in camera modes for the professional bodies. The propaganda that the D750 is somehow an amateur body is unfair and prejudicial. True, Nikon deliberately kept the shutter speed at 1/4000th, and the buffer is modest, nonetheless, in capable hands it’s a wonderful camera.
To Pete A: Are you serious? I have tons of professional gear and lenses. I buy the tool to get the job done.
If I’m traveling do you think I’d take my D4 and a bunch of heavy lenses? Read Ross Harvey’s review of the D750.
Steve W,
You wrote: “Nikon seems to be pricing everything through the roof.” Yes, my reply to you was serious: “Then buy a much cheaper camera system — there’s a plethora of vendors who are eager to supply you with your needs and wishes.”
If I didn’t need to frequently use a few specialist Nikkors for my work, such as the AF DC-Nikkor f/2, then I might switch to the much cheaper (and much better for many of my needs) Pentax K-1.
I currently have no interest whatsoever in the Nikon D750, nor in any other camera that lacks a dedicated AF-ON button to the right of its AE-L button. All of my Nikon cameras have both buttons — not because I like having them, but because I need them.
The point I was making about the pricing is this:
In the US the D5 is US$6500. In Australia it’s about AUD $9500 retail.
Even taking exchange rates into account it’s puzzling that grey market D5’s are being advertised at AUD$6500.
I”ll certainly buy one, but most likely wait till the D5s arrives. Hopefully by then Nikon will have addressed the mediocre
dynamic range at low ISO issue.
Steve W,
Is it, or is it not, currently possible to achieve award-winning photographs using the Nikon D5 with its “mediocre dynamic range at low ISO issue” before the D5s arrives?
How on earth did Ansel Adams become famous in the absence of digital cameras, let alone your awaited D5s? Hopefully, you will post on Photography Life a thoroughly-illustrated article to fully explain and justify your many comments.
Ansel Adams didn’t have to pay multiple mortgage payments to pay for his camera body.
When you charge that much money, they should be no “issues” ever.
Hell, the filter needs to come off the sensor on the d5 as well, that alone degrades the quality of every shot.
Nasim – you should remove this article as it makes an issue of a non-issue. Clearly the 80-400mm VR G, 24-120 f/4 VR, 24-85 VR, 70-300 VR each have the same layout – and no one found it to be an issue. And that is just some of the lenses I checked. There may be legitimate criticisms of the lens – but this is not one of them. Articles like these ding a product for something inconsequential and feed into the internet frenzy due to before actually the product is evaluated. These also tend to remain at a higher position in the google search history – as google favors articles with more hits which is usually older articles. This is just not as measured article as your other articles are.
Well I’m in the market for a 70-200, I have been using the 70-200 VR II a lot on rent and as a borrow and it was always second nature to me as I use a 24-70G ED.
I guess ergonomics will surely depend on the placement of the tripod mount as you can rest the weight of the lens on the mount when moved to the bottom. I guess they switched with heavy tripod and video mount users in mind.
But as I mostly use it off-mounted I have to really wait and see if this switching won’t drive me nuts …
I think we have to take Nasims concern seriously – though probably in the end you will have to decide for yourself if handling will fit your needs.
I must say though with the 70-200 VR II there never was such a discussion in the first place and this fact should let one think about the true necessity for Nikon to switch the rings.
Abhijit,
I have to respectfully disagree with you, especially your examples. The 24-120 and 24-85 are small lenses so it doesn’t really matter the order of the rings because you can reach both from wherever you support the lens. The 70-300 has a very small focus ring near the body, and a huge zoom ring covering most of the rest of the lens, so you also have very little movement when adjusting hand positions. Only the 80-400 could be considered to be similar to this new 70-200, and I do recall concerns being raised on that model for the reason Nasim raises.
A further point to note is that the zoom rings on the pro lenses are designed with internal zooming to allow single finger adjustment (unlike non-pro lenses that require your whole grip to adjust since you’re working the gears more). This is the ergonomic solution to the fact that the left-hand typically needs to support the whole system weight with the pro lenses, so you don’t want to keep moving your left hand around. Hence, whilst the risk of moving focus inadvertently does not greatly concern me given the A/M focusing mode functionality, I do have concerns about how the system balances when I’m supporting the lens so far forward for single finger zooming (especially given the lighter fluorite element).
Of course, it is certainly too early to conclude on that issue until we can feel how the new lens balances, but the fundamental issue is that this arrangement is a major change compared to the previous 30 years of similar pro 70/80-200/2.8 lenses of either Nikon or Canon.
Abhijit, I apologize for a late response. Please keep in mind that what I have posted above is the initial impression – I will provide my final thoughts after working with the lens for 30+ days in a detailed review. Also, I have been shooting with the 70-200mm f/2.8 for many years. This lens was probably the second or the third lens I bought back in the day and I started with the original 70-200mm VR, then upgraded to VR II. So I have a long history with this particular lens. For me, the change of focus and zoom rings is not something I can quickly get used to right away – it will either take time to get used to, or I won’t like it at all. The 70-200mm is usually quite heavy and I have not seen many pros out there that have been holding the lens by its barrel – usually the hand is right where the zoom ring was, which is now where the focus ring is.
Nasim,
I totally understand your concerns. Switching the positions of the zoom and focus rings on a well established lens is as silly as a car manufacturer deciding to switch the positions of the clutch, brake, and accelerator pedals.
However, have you considered the possibility that you have learnt to hold the 70-200 mm f/2.8 in a sub-optimal manner due to its, perhaps, previously incorrect positioning of controls?
The reason I ask is because: while carrying a camera with lens attached, I tend to position my hand such that it is located around the centroid of mass of the combination; while shooting with the combination I use my right hand to hold the camera and my left hand to support the lens as near to its front as is practicable, which provides greater stability than holding the lens near its centre.
Personally, I very rarely make use of the focus ring to override autofocus, therefore I much prefer the zoom ring to be positioned towards the front of the lens, and the focus ring to be positioned well out of harm’s way.
Horses for courses. [British proverb meaning: different people are suited to different things.]
Definitely horses for courses my friend!
I had a chance to play with the new 70-200mm f/2.8E FL VR today again. The focus ring is fairly stiff on a new lens sample, so I wonder if it will get looser overtime. I certainly cannot hold the lens by its front barrel – that just does not work for me. However, I can probably get used to focusing the lens without moving my left arm and accidentally messing up focusing. We will have to test and see!
The AF on the new 70-200mm is instant. I think it is the fastest I have seen on any lens. Whatever Nikon did, it nails focus every single time, tack sharp. They won’t let me take a picture for the site, since it is a pre-production model, but boy, it is surely an amazing piece of glass.
Many thanks for your reply, Nasim.
I’ve noticed that the controls on some Nikkors (especially the metal-outer-body MF and AF-D lenses) are initially very stiff, and they need a good workout before the lens becomes thoroughly enjoyable to use for many years.
I had long wondered if the Nikkor 70-200 mm f/2.8 series had already been so well optimized that further improvements would be only minor iterations in its performance and/or ergonomics.
From a technical perspective, I’m fascinated to know how Nikon has managed to increase both its focussing speed and consistency, without causing the seemingly required much increased AFS motor torque to induce blur via its torsional kickback.
Best wishes,
Pete
“Switching the positions of the zoom and focus rings on a well established lens is as silly as a car manufacturer deciding to switch the positions of the clutch, brake, and accelerator pedals.”
Lol lol.
Steady on Bud – that’s a bit dramatic – Christ sake it’s a non issue – Nasim doesn’t even use a 70-200 anymore so not sure how qualified he is to talk on this
There are 2 types of photogs – those who do and those who talk
Just get on with it.
“Steady on Bud – that’s a bit dramatic”
It’s called British satire :-)
Kevin,
So if I no longer own a 70-200mm f/2.8, but I shot with one since the first VR version, I’m no longer qualified to talk about it? I have used the 70-200mm extensively for ten years, so for me ergonomics do matter. If it is a non-issue for you, that’s great, but as you can see, I’m not the only person who does not like this change…
Nasim,
Your observations and opinions, and those of the other members of the PL team, are highly valuable to some (if not most) of the readers.
Ergonomics do matter. I posted a comment earlier this year about the importance of ergonomics.
QUOTE
During my childhood I became fascinated by something that I later discovered is named human factors and ergonomics (HF&E) — a field in which I worked during the initial phase of my career in applied science:
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/…ergonomics
On the surface, HF&E seems to apply only to processes, products, and systems, however, the essence of it can be applied to art. Its core essence is all about minimizing clutter and confusion, and replacing them not with simplicity, but with delightful simplicity. Oversimplification results in boredom, even contempt, whereas just the right level of simplification maintains interest and keeps us alert. Maintaining user alertness may not be important to art, but it is the most, if not the only, vital aspect of functional design: it applies to things as simple as product labels and to things as complex as state-of-the-art avionics.
Even the term “state-of-the-art” conveys the underlying truth that both science and art are required in order to achieve the very best that humans can produce using the newest materials, technologies, and ideas.
Hi Nasim,
Thanks for your reply – and I look forward to your impressions after more detailed handling of it. I agree handling/ergonomics is important – a lens can either work for you or not work for you.
Few more comments:
Half of Nikon’s zoom lenses do have the rings in the other direction* – and the recent telephoto zooms from 2013 onwards have the focus ring inside/zoom ring outside (80-400, 200-500 and now 70-200 f/2.8E). I just tried my 80-400 – I found no problems of accidental focus shift (because the focus ring is stiff). However the reason it does not seem to be a problem with 80-400 & may be a problem with the new 70-200 f/2.8E may be the following:
1) On the 80-400 – the focus ring ends around one third the length of the barrel from the camera mount. Hence one can more easily hold the lens on the outer end without disturbing the focus ring.
2) On the new 70-200 f/2.8E – the focus ring ends around half the length of the barrel from the camera mount. Hence the chance of accidentally moving the focus ring is higher – as it is harder to avoid the focus ring and still hold the lens camera in a more comfortable manner. Still may not be a big issue – especially if the focus ring is stiff and not prone to accidental movements.
*BTW – the list of zoom lenses and their zoom/focus ring positions:
Zoom ring in front & focus ring closer to the camera mount:
10-24 f/3.5-4.5 DX
12-24 f/4 DX
16-80 f/2.8-4 DX
16-85 f/3.5-5.6 VR DX
18-105 f/3.5-5.6 VR DX
18-140 f/3.5-5.6 VR DX
18-200 f/3.5-5.6 VR DX
18-300 f/3.5-5.6 VR DX
18-300 f/3.5-6.3 VR DX
24-85 f/3.5-4.5 VR
24-120 f/4 VR
28-300 f/3.5-5.6 VR
70-200 f/2.8E FL VR (the new one we are talking about)
70-300 f/4.5-5.6 VR
80-400 f/4.5-5.6G VR
200-500 f/5.6E VR
Focus ring in front & zoom ring closer to the camera mount:
14-24 f/2.8
16-35 f/4 VR
17-35 f/2.8
18-35 f/3.5-4.5G
17-55 f/2.8 DX
24-70 f/2.8E VR
24-70 f/2.8G
24-85 f/2.8-4D
70-200 f/2.8 VR II
70-200 f/4 VR
70-300 AF-P f/4.5-6.3 DX
70-300 AF-P f/4.5-6.3 DX VR
80-200 f/2.8D
200-400 f/4 VR II
Abhijit
Your list proves the point: if you exclude the stocking-filler 70-300 AF-Ps, it fairly precisely sorts Pro from non-Pro lenses.
Anyway, let’s wait until we can get our hands on the new model!
Not really – all the telephoto zooms introduced by Nikon since 2013 (80-400mm, 200-500mm and now the 70-200mm f/2.8E FL) have the zoom ring in the front and focus ring inside. Nikon clearly seems to believe the telephoto zooms are supported by the non-camera hand near the front of the lens – and that hand needs easy access to the zoom ring. The 70-200 f/4 introduced in 2012 is an exception – maybe it had already been too far in it’s design to change.
They do not seem very consistent regarding this in the smaller non-telephoto lenses introduced during the same time: 24-70 f/2.8E & 18-35 have zoom ring inside toward the body – the 16-80 has the zoom ring outside in the front.
No he definitely should not pull this review.
The lens has received a 750 US dollar price increase, which it has to justify.
I am wondering why no one is talking about the completely junk tripod foot mount it inherited from it’s predecessor.
Looks like we get another 10 years of replacing mounts and risking the lens falling right off the tripod…not an exaggeration this happened to me personally.
The tripod foot and collar should be a single, solid piece just like the 200-500.
Another problem ansand I hop Nadia tests this is that fluorite changes its refractive index depending on temperature, which means the optics will perform differently whether it is not or cold outside.
Also with fluorite a small drop can cause a serious crack.
I don’t like this move by Nikon, in fact I predict the VR II holding its value extremely well.
“… fluorite supposedly changes it’s refractive index with temperature …”
As does the glass used in all low-dispersion lens elements, hence lenses that contain one or more low-dispersion elements, e.g. Nikkor ED lenses, have no mechanical hard stop located precisely at infinity focus distance — they focus beyond infinity at circa 20° C.
The fluorite lens element used in the Nikkor 70-200 mm f/2.8E FL VR has two elements placed in front of it, which buffer the material from both its susceptibility to weathering, and its thermal-shock fragility.
Here is the solution
DUCK TAPE !
hahah i’m not even joking
At $2,800 it is out of range for a lot of pros…Many amateurs have larger budget than pros :-)
“At $2,800 it is out of range for a lot of pros…Many amateurs have larger budget than pros :-)”
this is very true.
Recently reveiwed Nikon DX 16-80 also has focus ring in middle, but lens is small enough so left supporting hand is naturally on the outside zoom ring. Wondering if lens-engineering advantage, rather than handling. A+ Nasim.
Hello Nasim,
I really can’t wait to see your detailed review on 105mm 1.4. I have been enjoying this lens for almost a month and absolutely prefer it to my 85mm 1.4g, I hate to say it but it is almost as good as my 200mm F2 VRII, waiting patiently to see your finding.
Regards,
Yuriy
Hi Hasim,
I have the current version of the 70-200 and always keeps my Kirk LP-45 lens foot attached to the camera. I held my lens/camera assembly and imagined that the two functions in question were reversed. The lens foot cradles the palm of my hand well above the lens barrel where the focusing ring would be and where the zoom ring is now. I would have no problem with this new configuration other than getting used to the reversal of functions [a minor point]. I’m confused by the picture in your video that appears to show the lens foot above the lens barrel. What am I missing here?
Are you saying that you remove the lens foot when you do hand-held shooting? That, as far as I can see, would be the only way you would have a problem.
Respectfully,
Paul
Paul,
Imagine what holding a tripod foot would be like when shooting a wedding. The only way to properly hold the 70-200mm for me is to reverse the collar and hold the barrel. Too painful otherwise…
Nasim I agree. When you do your full review please don’t forget to check the following on the new version:
– the tripod foot mount system , if it is the same as the old weak 4 screw design on the VR II
– moving the lens from a warm house indoors to cold outside shooting
– perform optical tests both at higher and lower temperatures.
The reason why is that fluorite supposedly changes it’s refractive index with temperature, and should have a visible effect when used at diffferent temps.
I ask because here in Canada, shooting in the cold happens 6 months of the year, and I’m sure those on safari i. Africa have the same problem on the opposite end of the spectrum.
I meant to say that the lens foot is attached to the lens.
Sorry about that,
Paul
I wouldn’t mind and in fact would welcome if the focus and zoom rings on my 70-200/4 VR where reversed. Unlike the new 70-200/2.8E, however, the “switches section” on that lens is located between the two rings, separating them farther than on the f/2.8E lens. The 70-200/4 is a bit shorter than the f/2.8E and hence I don’t have to reach out that far. Without having tried the 70-200/2.8E, I can’t comment on whether or not the closeness of the two rings and their reversal compared to previous versions indeed presents an issue or not.
As already mentioned, the AF-S 80-400 VR has the “reversed focus and zoom ring arrangement” but with the “switches section” nestled in between. I have no issues holding the lens without accidentally turning the focus ring and find it rather convenient to have the zoom ring out front. I hardly ever adjust focus, so the ring I use the most (zoom) is located at the best position for me on the 80-400.
This is a huge fail on nikons part. I usually have my palm under the camera and 2 fingers on the zoom. I tried the lens at photo plus convention and its a big deal breaker for me to shoot weddings. The price is one thing but rearranging my whole ergonomic workflow is a big hell no. What are Nikon thinking. Vr2 with focus breathing. They fixed that flaw now this. Wth is up with these clowns. At 2800 bucks, make it perfect. And it isnt. Another fail from nikon. Never have I seen nikon make so many mistakes in These few years.
@Robert s – then switch to Canon – or is learning a new system a big deal then – which can only lead me to conclude that…well you can figure that out yourself
thanks mom for you suggesting I move to canon. thats the only thing people can come up with, huh? woeful comment. ive been shooting weddings for a long time to know what will work. this will not. this is not learning a new system. this is an ergonomic workflow flaw. a big one. it will be fine for amateurs who dont have much demand from their gear on a day to day basis but not pros.
im perplexed how everyone takes nikons decisions as the final holy word and that what nikon decides for the masses “well they know best” no they dont know best. the last few years theyve had way too many flaws and ef ups. I have a lot of gear invested with nikon. what were they thinking.
this, like the overpriced 24-70VR will not sell.
im with mansurov and polin. this is a ergonomic workflow failure.
Honestly because Nikon has a massive viral marketing team trying to sway public opinion and do damage co troll over all their sloppiness.
You are right the last few years have been bad. The d500 is full of headaches and incomplete / questionable features as well:
– no af-assist lamp, a 10 year old d70 performs better in low light due to this.
– touch screen does not work in menus
– partial illumination of the buttons, not all of them
– No built in gps on a wildlife camera in 2016
– snapbridge is over 10x slower than basic wifi transfer on the d7200 using WMU. About 60s per pic vs 3-4.
– Quality control issues, earring Lexmark memo cards
– significantly worse battery life than the d7200′ about half.
– the highly acclaimed cross sectional Af system, only works at f2.8 and up, any thing slower only uses Center points
-lack of pop up flash (minor but galling)
– lack of u1/u2/u3 quick settings, a huge drawback compared to d7200.
bravo. add the D3400 which was released with less features and a weaker flash.
I find it hard to believe the lack of AF-assist lamp is a problem with the D500. I turned mine off with my D750, and frankly this camera focuses quickly and confidently almost in the dark.
my d4s is very lacking when I shoot on the dance floor so im certain the d750 is as well. its dark and the system takes a very noticeable time to adjust. the flash af assist helps immensely or the 622 af assist. but it looks like a cyborg locking focus on a target for termination.
The D750 has AF sensitivity to -3EV on all AF points. The D4s has -2EV sensitivity.
The Nikon D750 has an AF sensitivity rated to -3EV on all AF points.
I bought the new 70-200 2.8 FL. As good as the optics are the ergonomics are a big mass. Shot a 2.5 h event with two D5 and 24-70 and the new 70-200. After 20min my hand join hurds as I can’t lay down the cam on the handbalm but has to put the left hand directly under the lens. Couldn’t either stabilize my elbow tough enough to my body and had to operate the zoom ring with the finger tips. As soon as I operate the zoom the focus also got out of focus. Sometimes I tried to zoom with the focus ring and missed the shots. I don’t think I will get accustomed and will return the lens. No Idea what Nikon was thinking here. This lens is just a ergonomic disaster.
Not a problem at all!
That’s why we have not just M/A focusing mode on the lens’ barrel, but also the A/M mode, which prevents accidental changing the focus by unintentional touching the focusing ring. Also, if the tripod foot sits in your hand, and is not rotated to the top of the lens, you won’t accidentally move the focusing ring.
Tamron’s latest 70-200/2.8 lens has it the same way and even has the two rings closer together – not a problem.
Sigma’s latest 70-200/2.8 lens also has it the same way and also has the two rings even closer together – also not a problem.
Sigma’s 50-150/2.8 OS lens also has it the same way and also has the two rings even closer together – again, not a problem.
A plethora of older push-pull lenses with a SINGLE ring for zooming and focusing – not a problem.
Nikon reverses the two rings on their latest telephoto zoom lens and separates them further aparat than any other manufacturer on their similar lenses – problem.
Ergo – not a problem. Unless you try hard to make it …
Andrej, you are correct. none of this is a catastrophe. and I could “deal” with the ergonomic issue. but this is not my workflow.
we all know that there have been many flawed designs and that many products by many companies, that in hindsight we know are bad.they always sell it like its the best thing since sliced bread. I could get along with the bad focus breathing of the vr2 by cropping, I could also get used to the new flawed design. it doesnt mean I want to. it doesnt mean that others did it that its correct. I dont accept it.
there are but a few critical people who decide for the masses and many times their decisions for deign are just wrong and people play down these flaws or say deal with it or try to rationalize or try reason but in actuality we all know this is a feck up.the fact others do doesnt mean that its ok that nikon should follow. for all the versions they did till now it was ok, but now not so?
I think this is a technical design problem that could be addressed only by having the zoom in front. like all uwa lenses have bulbous front elements because that produces a better picture. so no filters but compromise is better corner to corner sharpness and less vignetting. no matter how much you try to convince me or rationalize it, the fact the ip7 doesnt have a very basic audio jack is a huge fail. if apple took a dump and said “revolutionary” people would applaud-ingenious! and there are those who follow anything apple does because its hip to do. its just a clear case of greed. they want to capitalize on licensing the lightning port.
70-200 – 2 issues arise.
1-the focus ring is where youre going to cup your hand under the zoom ring, accidentally moving it in a minor way. it can happen. probably not often but the problem is there. especially for wedding photogs who shoot under stress and usually grab gear quickly and put less thought for the perfect hold when ur under stress
2-the zoom ring is too far out so stability is much harder. till now my technique was tuck my elbow into my body and shoot. with the zoom ring so outward my arm is extended and I cant lock my elbow close and use my shoulder as a pivot to stabilize and theres nothing but my should in the air to stabilize. now im having to use my right arm to tuck in harder.
kills my ergonomic workflow. all my 2.8 zooms are the same. zoom ring close to body. this is a mess up and not rationalizing or reasoning can change my thought. cause I know what its like when I shoot weddings. there cant be any hindrance or workflow concerns when I shoot. its a very demanding profession with constant heavy weight on my shoulders to must get the shot. I cannot have something like this ruin it for me. looks like im staying with my vr1.
my friend wants to sell me his vr2 for peanuts and I wont budge. the focus breathing is a big problem for me. it has slightly better corner sharpness and less vignetting (although my version doesnt suffer from it) I wont benefit since I shoot from f/4 onwards. I shoot wide with my primes. the 70-200 serves a specific purpose in weddings for me and its used for only parts of the wedding when I need flexibility in dynamic situations.
this isnt an issue for amateurs or enthusiasts but for those who make money with the gear it will be a (huge) compromise.
like mansurov and polin who are upset with this, I am as well. this kills my comfort and convenience with the lens and my ergonomic workflow. in every way, this is not smart by nikon. $2800 needs to be perfect. vr2 wasnt and E isnt.
There is one thing worth pointing out: the Tamron 70-200 f/2.8 VC also has the zoom ring placed in the front, but I have never heard anyone complain about its ergonomics as a deal breaker.
Albert, I never said it was a deal breaker – some people might not like the new layout, that’s all. As for me, I am very used to shooting with the 70-200mm Nikon lenses and this change is not something I would prefer on a lens. Might not turn out to be a big deal in the long run, but we will have to see – I am anxious to try and see how the new ergonomics will do for an all day long wedding.
I do professional stage photography where everything happens so fast that split second zooming and instinctive control are necessities. The 70-200 VRII and the 24-70 2.8G are just about ergonomically perfect and I have complete confidence in them to not only produce excellent results optically, but to allow me to concentrate on composing shots. I can’t speak highly enough of these lenses.
I also cannot speak highly enough of the D750, which among my three camera bodies including a D4 and D800e, produces beautiful, clean and vibrant images up to 12,800 ISO. My 70-200 and D750 are my go to choice for most of my work these days. I use a Black Rapid Dual camera strap and the D4 is deployed for anything specifically high speed with the 24-70.
Nikon sometimes shoots themselves in the foot like all big companies, but I think with the D750 they got it spectacularly right.
I’m trying to understand how the ergonomics would change for me if the zoom and focus rings were reversed. I usually don’t have the luxury of carefully composing a shot where I have to think about the controls on either my camera or lens. I think it would be pretty awkward.
It’s a relief Nikon are putting a dedicated ISO button on their bodies now, because the reprogrammed video record button is easy to miss in a dark theater, and I sometimes hit the mode button or on my D750, the meter mode button.
To change the placement of the focus ring in the new lens is an incredibly stupid decision.
why all these nonsense posts here. one simple sentence makes it clear and concise. +1
Fully agreed! I do not like this change and I have used both 70-200mm lenses for years!
I just picked up my current VR II and pretended the focusing ring was the zoom ring and though it felt strange when I had my index finger forward towards the subject as is the classic and most taught way to hold a camera or a rifle for that matter. This has bothered me with the 24-120 F4G, but when I rotate my hand under the lens and let my pinkie go forward, it gets very comfortable. My elbow was still up against my body , but I have more freedom. I could also access that spot where I see the Focus lock button very easily.
I know this is very contrary to most peoples first impression, but if you’re a photographer who’s had shoulder and neck problems, grab your 70-200 or another big lens and try it. When you flip your left hand around with the pinkie forward, your shoulders get level and you don’t feel as hunched or crunched up. It’s different for sure and will absolutely be annoying for a while, but pain sucks.
Those are certainly valid concerns, especially for those who are used to shooting with the first and second versions of the 70-200mm lens!
I have owned the 70-200mm for many years and I can see how it will become painful to use this one!
This is also big business: Like car companies, there is usually a refresh every year or two – a subtle change to the shape of the headlights, a few mechanical alterations and so on. It’s so much about marketing as well as genuine revolutionary change. I wouldn’t be surprised if Nikon could have their software engineers develop firmware to update older cameras to the latest image processing algorithms. I doubt that it would be insurmountably difficult for them to add U1 and U2 total presets to the mode dial of their more so called professional camera bodies, as Nasim and others have been requesting for years.
When was the last truly groundbreaking firmware update?
No; Nikon doesn’t do that. They want you to buy a new camera body or lens. The firmware updates are minor tweaks or corrections to faults.
It’s also pandering to the propensity to acquire more and more equipment (GAS). Strangely enough, I have no need to update my D4 to a D5, nor could I afford to. I have no need to update my 70-200 VR2 to the latest one to achieve what may be a tiny incremental improvement.
I remember the first time I picked it up in a camera store. I thought it was a mechanical work of art.
I suppose the comment where wealthy amateurs have more chance to buy the latest equipment than many actual professionals is probably true.
I didn’t update from D3S to D4 because of the silly card system ( and, another type battery to stock )
I did update from D2H to D2Xs ( still have it ), and of course , have my D3 and D3S. Thats enough for now .
I didn’t update my Nikon 70-200mm f2.8 VR 1 to the MK 2 version, and, with the current prices of the MK3, my MK1 will still suffice.
In this issue of the reversal of the zoom and focusing rings I concur with Nikon and wish Canon follows the same practice. Having the zoom ring in front makes for an easier way to adjust it as well as for a more stable holding of the lens. I rather have the focusing in the rear that seldom if ever I use anymore. Autofocus has gotten so good that I foresee the elimination of the focusing ring hopefully soon. Yes, I know; what about if autofocus fails? It it does, there are probably other things wrong with the camera, and we are not in the age that if a battery fails, one can use a digital camera manually. I welcome the elimination of autofocus rings particularly when it comes to the long lenses; it will eliminate the extra-wide focusing ring, reduce the mechanical parts, lighten the lens, and made it more weather resistant. It is possible to relegate the manual focusing for those desiring one to a camera control ; as an example the “quick control dial”. We already select f stops from the camera (those old enough may remember when there was an f-stop ring in the lens).
I think sometimes people are just a little too negative. If this fixes the focus breathing problem, it’s well worth it.
Canon shooters don’t seem to be whining about where the focus ring/zoom ring is.
VR I didn’t have the focus breathing issue so why should this now be responsible for it?
I’m pretty sure most photographers with a significant income and business case would update to a D5 and the new 70-200. Even so, there are a few practicalities I’d note. Firstly, my 70-200 VR2 F2.8 had some dust inside the elements. Cost to dismantle and clean the lens was AUD$235. Secondly, after installing the latest firmware (1.10) for my D800e, my excellent aftermarket battery grip with the EN-EL18 battery is now a brick. Camera no longer recongnizes it and there is no way to backward install Firmware 1.02. Thanks Nikon. Now I have to spend about AUD$800 to get the same result I achieved with a $100 device from China. Of course, this isn’t mentioned in the list of upgrades the Firmware allegedly installed. Beware!