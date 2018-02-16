Nikon 600mm f/4E VR Preview

This will just be a short article with my very first photograph taken with this wonderful lens and my first impressions. I have the 600mm f/4G VR and it has been an amazing lens for me and wildlife photography. I was worried when I bought the new lens as I really was in love with the old one and wasn’t sure if the new one would be as good. Obviously, I can’t evaluate and determine that in one day – I wish I could, but here is what I can share so far with you guys and gals.
So the new fluorite lens is shown on the left and the old 600mm VR shown on the right. Physical size is almost identical with the new lens being just a bit shorter in length. The front element diameter is pretty well identical, the new 600mm hood fits on my old 600mm and if you put the two lenses end to end there is no difference in the diameter at all.
The hood is now one piece instead of the old one being two separate pieces that locked together, for most part when I was shooting with the old 600mm I would only put on the 1st part of the hood.
Here is a comparison of the two hoods:
So what is my first and foremost impression upon 1st lifting it out of the box? Let me say WoW!! this is so much lighter than the previous one, WoW!!
We will continue to rely on Nasim for the high tech articles and he will probably do his own article on this beast sometime, this is just an article about outright first impressions and my very first photos from this lens.
I used to hand hold the old lens a lot, it was heavy, I could only hand hold it for short bursts of time. I had to time my shooting, knowing I could only hold it for so long and then have a short pause before re-lifting it again. The new lens really is much lighter and feels much lighter than the official weight difference of 1.2 kg or 44 ounces. The main weight of the lens is no longer at the front, the old 600mm was so front heavy, this new lens is beautifully balanced and is a dream to handhold compared to the old one.
So I have literally only had this lens for hours and I got a chance to try some hand hold shooting in overcast light with this lens, here is one of my first photos with this baby.
Unfortunately, I didn’t have wildlife on demand on my 1st day, but this black bear was a great 1st subject.
Here is a bit closer crop on the face only:
Now these are not ideal shooting conditions, but that’s probably real world for me, because I hardly ever get to shoot the subjects I shoot (moose, bears) in great light, they are nearly always low light and difficult light conditions.
I noticed two things immediately hand holding this lens, I could hold it for much longer and much steadier than my previous 600mm, the auto focus is snappy and immediate, super fast. The auto focus is like instantaneous, point the lens at a new spot and half press, before you even feel it, its focused – wow!. Amazingly wow!. There is not so much more I can say about this lens with such a short time with it.
Why would someone like me or you want to spend the extra money to buy this lens? Why would or should someone upgrade?
- At some point in your wildlife photographic journey you need more reach. I used to shoot most wildlife photos with my 200-400mm f4 lens, but have found the 600mm becoming a regular wildlife lens for me and the longer reach beneficial.
- The weight matters, the 1.2 kg difference is a huge difference. Its not just the weight, its where the weight is, the balance of the lens. This new lens is so much more hand hold-able than the old version.
- At some point you need the 600mm reach and a gimbal is not possible, this lens opens up hand holding to a lot more photographers than the old lens. I am 51 years old, turning 52 this year, the old 600mm was getting heavier with my age and I hand hold a lot, so this new 600mm is going to add many more years of 600mm shooting for me.
- Twelve grand is a lot of dough, why not just buys the Sigma 150-600mm? Because at some time in your journey (if your like us) you start to demand a different kind of quality to your images and want what a prime lens offers. Also there are so many times in my wildlife career that I need f4 or faster to get the speed needed in low light shooting, f5.6 or 6.3 just won’t cut it.
- There just is no cheap way to a fast lens with 600mm reach and ultimate quality, for some this is the only choice and for others, the expense is just not justified.
The things mentioned are all personal choices, but if you want the ultimate in 600mm reach, then this is the lens for you.
Face Crop of above photo:
That was my first day and my first photos with the new 600mm, lets wait for Nasim to get technical on us and give you the kind of reviews only he is capable of.
UPDATED 8/1/2015
Looks like Nasim has been very busy during the past few days and he hasn’t posted the article yet and its now day three with the lens. To show you how important the weight difference is and why it really matters how well the new lens is balanced and the weight in all the right places. My wife is 120lbs and 5 foot 2 inches tall, she has never been able to handhold the previous 600mm, but today, she had an unexpected visitor and decided to give it a try with the new lens. Now while she can’t hold it as steady as me and for as long, she still took a sharp and keeper quality photo. Its a pretty incredible difference, good on her :)
Here is the photo she took today:
And a closer look:
Back to the article, post update:
The two images below are NOT FROM THE NEW 600mm, but are perfect examples of the power of 600mm reach. Both these photos were shot from a kayak, hand holding the old 600mm, generally I don’t photograph moose with a 600mm lens, but in this instance the moose were skittish and didn’t allow anyone to get close. So for this particular pond, I needed 600mm to get the quality and framing of subject I wanted. The new 600mm would have been a dream on that last moosing trip, all 600mm shooting from a kayak and all hand holding.
Sometimes photos come to you easy, sometimes they come to you hard. Sometimes the right tool makes it a lot easier to get the shot the first time and the first trip.
The new 600mm lens for me will be a vital tool that allows me to hand hold, get long reach and grab amazing prime lens quality photos that I so desire to get. The cost is always a serious consideration for any photographer and for many, the $12,299 price tag will put it out of reach for them. Personally, I can’t wait for the ‘lens coat’ to arrive, so I can put this new lens to work for me.
I firmly believe this lens will make it easier for me to get the kind of quality photos I strive to get.
How much reach is enough and what quality is enough? – man, these are personal choices, they need to be made by each photographer, my wife and I want the best detail, bokeh, framing and sharpness we can get. It seems that what used to be an argument over the purchase of our first expensive lens (the first 200-400mm Nikkor), has totally vanished and because we love the look prime lenses produce, we now find a way to make that purchase. We are DINKS (dual income no kids), our photography is our passion and our hobby, like any serious passion, you find a way to make it happen. For me, getting my mate to buy my previous 600mm, justifies the difference to get me that weight gain and functionality that it provides, also I believe Nikon technology has advanced tremendously in recent years and the technology in this new lens will be far superior to the previous lens. For me, I need (want) the 600mm reach, now that I have experienced images from a prime lens, its hard to go back. Anology: Its hard to see the most beautiful sunset in the world and then somehow forget you ever saw it.
Here is the difference between 400mm framing and 600mm framing, same distance, same subject, same moment (we prefer the bokeh, detail and framing of the 600mm, again this is a personal choice) :
As always, get out there and get into it -> wildlife photography can change your life.
Regards,
Robert Andersen
It is a great lens (it better be at over 9K) but the price and weight make it very specialized. I can’t wait how my Tamron 150-600 locked at the sweet spot of 400mm will perform with my new D7200 (got it specially to match it to the tamron). Tamron has awesome performance at 400mm even at 5.6. I did compare MTF of that tamron at 400 to the new 600 both at f/5.6 (I know not apples to apples) and it was close – But the tamron is just over 1K and weights 4.3lb vs 11.1lb for Nikon (500mm still weights 8.4lb).
But, I DID NOT write this to say that Tamron is in any way better or a better lens – Nikon 600 is an awesome lens (so I hear), but since I need a long lens for sports more than wildlife that Nikon would not be good for me (my backpack is already heavy – I need to ski down some interesting terrain with it :) )
Nice review – awesome “first subject” pictures :)
Hello Jack
It really is horses for courses, photography is such a personal venture, each to their own, there really is no right or wrong or this equipment is better than that. Its all about what works for you best and I am glad you are getting a combo you like, that means you will be more likely to get out there and snap lots of photos :)
Rob
Don’t get me wrong – I am envious of this lens and if I was shooting wildlife or need a sports lens for more of the stationary sports such as arena sports etc., I would be hunting for one now – it really sounds like an amazing lens (especially with the reduced weight and improved VR) – One thing I really hate about tamron is VR with fast tracking – I think even bokeh looks dirty with it (so I am avoiding vr if I can on my tamron)
Once again – solid review even if it is not a lens for me. I absolutely love the bokeh of this lens – bokeh in the baby moose picture is amazing… :)
Robert,
It’s most interesting to read your posts on the new equipment you acquire, which is often the biggest and the best as in this instance. I’m glad you’re able to enjoy these luxuries and have the lifestyle enabling you to pursue wildlife photography as a hobby.
And as a free lance photographer, I know that some of us can justify and afford equipment like this. But as a financial advisor, my primary profession, I speak from experience in saying that the vast majority cannot and should not even consider such purchases. And even for those that can afford equipment like this, a large percentage will never recoup their investment from either actual productivity or personal satisfaction. Many times it’s simply EAS (Equipment Acquisition Syndrome), which rarely has long term benefits.
While it’s true that many professionals still do utilize lenses like these with excellent productivity results, due to the aging demographics and dramatic changes in the photographic industry and media, many are moving to smaller and lighter gear. This is due to both the change in publication focus from print to online as well as the weight restrictions on both travel and the aging body which make this process a priority as opposed to an option.
This is why Jack’s post is so relevant to today’s photographer. The use of lenses such as the Tamron, Sigma and other telephoto zooms has a great appeal to a much larger audience. With the latest lens designs and much lighter weight and cost, these are much more appropriate for most. Just witness the newly introduced Nikkor 200-500 VR lens. Light weight and great MTF charts at a price of only $1400. Obviously a much better value for the vast majority of photographers. And if you want to stay with the the exotic primes from the major players of Nikon and Canon, there is also the option to use the excellent 300mm f2.8 lenses with TCs that can take you as long as 600mm with excellent results.
In summary, while lenses like the Nikkor 600mm f4 VR are fun for many to dream about, the reality for the vast majority of readers of this forum focuses on other much more affordable options.
OldPhotos
PS: As a final thought, from a financial advisor’s perspective, your sale of the old 600mm lens to your spouse may have made sense to you as an individual. But as a married couple, such transactions are often the fodder for future stress on the relationship as they are frequently perceived as one spouse taking advantage of the other. And as a photographer, shame on you for foisting the old heavy lens on your spouse while you enjoy the much lighter and more manageable new lens! ;-)
G’Day Mate
Oh where to start ??? -> When I was 16 I got a job as an apprentice electrician, I wasn’t photographically inclined then it was cars and girls :) – LoL – mostly cars. I remember working my butt off, doing overtime to spend nearly all of my hard earned income on my car. It was a toy, it was my pride and joy, it was who I was at that time. Money was no objective, by that I mean (nearly all I earned) except living dollars went to the car and HAPPILY.
So where am I headed with that intro to my reply -> first off, I have never re-couped most of what I have spent on photography and never will. The point is not the expense of it. The point is, I chase a certain look and feel to my photos, just like I wanted a certain look and feel to my car. How each person gets there is there own choice and what they want to use as a tool is their journey. But they shouldn’t limit themselves because the cost seems large.
When my wife first wanted to buy the 200-400mm (the first version) – I had a fit, I blew my top, there was no way I was spending $5500 of our hard earned cash on a lens — NO WAY !!! – I said – well I love her, so she won and I did some more overtime at Georgia Pacific to pay for it. Then we saw the photos from it, compared to our other lenses, the quality, sharpness, detail blew our mind at the time. WoW, like WoW – so I fell in love with that lens, never left my side. Then we went full frame camera (D3X) from D2X and lost the crop factor, we missed the reach. Knowing how much we loved the 200-400mm, we wanted to get the reach back. We tried all the TCs at the time, they sucked, soft, blurred, they just were not good enough.
We worked our butts off and decided to buy the 600mm, and it hurt our savings and hurt our lifestyle for a bit. But photography is our passion, its how we relax from our day jobs, I am NOT a PRO photographer, I work for a living, but I love photography and the old 600mm got me the most amazing photos (self judging) that I have taken. My friend, not my wife bought my old lens and without that I would not have been able to afford to upgrade. But the upgrade was a necessity for me, I am getting old, I still want to hand hold, that’s how I take my photos, so the weight difference really, really, really mattered.
As for “is it necessary” – hell no, my friend sell photos at fairs that I consider not keepers by my own rules for my photos and he sells lots of them. People who buy photos don’t care if they are taken with a “Tamron / Sigma / Nikon / Canon / Wide Angle or whatever” -> if they like the photo they buy it. But I am not buying a 600mm for them, I am buying it for me, to chase that elusive criteria I have for maybe that one magic moment “perfect photo”, now I may get it with my 24-70mm, that’s kind of irrelevant. I have a 600mm to get me reach that I often use and need for the subjects I shoot, and I am not one whom has had success with teleconverters, so I don’t bother with them anymore. Maybe things have changed, but now I already have my equipment and it holds its value very well (an investment you might call it).
People buy tobacco (maybe in a lifetime costs more than a 600mm), people buy jewelry or cars or !!!! We love our photography as an activity, it keeps us alive, it drives our vacations, it gets us out there, we love the challenge, we don’t even like trying to sell our photos, we suck at it.
But what price do you put on a passion? If you have the means, its not a bad investment, investing in making one happy, might make them live longer and enjoy life more.
Hope that helps :)
Rob
PS: in the article I actually share and describe the very first 600mm photos my wife took with the NEW lens, and say how she could NEVER hand hold the old one :)
Rob,
Just a quick followup. As I expressed in my first paragraph in my above post, I understand your pursuit of your passion in this manner and am glad you can do so. The purpose of my post however was to caution most readers in following in your footsteps. While we all can dream of many things. the vast majority cannot nor should not purchase such a lens or the equipment to utilize it.
This comes from counseling too many individuals and couples/families that have created a debt burden that is often unsustainable and ultimately results in bankruptcy. The “Equipment Acquisition Syndrome” is real and doesn’t only affect photographers. And since this is a photography website I thought it appropriate to mention my concerns while at the same time crediting you with the ability and willingness to own equipment like this. Enjoy!
Btw – I was referring to price, weight and MTF of an old 600 f/4 VR – I did not try to “promote” tamron – Nikon better be much nicer than tamron at this weight and price…
Again – really nice pictures…
Thanks, don’t worry I got the idea the first time :)
Thanks Mate
Rob
Yes, the best thing about the Tamron is that it’s relatively cheap and relatively disposable – and of course it has that sweet spot at F5.6. But it’s rather plasticky, has no internal focussing (anybody like the long trumpet when it’s zoomed?), inadequate weather sealing and less than stellar performance at focal lengths that matter – 600mm and no performance at all with converters.
Nikon starts out outstanding at F4 corner to corner and just gets better from there.
That’s the difference between a lens built to professional standards and one that’s built for impecunious amateurs. No offence intended to amateurs – I am an amateur myself.
And here goes betty – “of course it has a sweet spot at 5.6”? lol. It’s sweet spot is at 400mm “even” at f/5.6 (slightly better at 6.3, 7.1 – but still very good at 5.6).
Many lenses use high grade plastic these days to save on weight (even in Nikon professional line up). For me plastic is awesome for two reasons: 1. Weight (I will not repeat why) and 2. Plastic does not expand/contract depending on external temperature (I did shoot once at -20 F).
Weather sealing near the mount is really not an issue as I always “seal” all my lenses with a thick rubber band (trick which I did learn from very good photographer long time ago). The zoom part is more of the pain and I can see how people who take this lens to any dry and dusty environment may have issues with a dust being “sucked in” during zoom operation, but on the snow it does not matter. When I take it to Moab I will keep it locked at 400 mm and use good old fashion bag and 2 rubber bands to seal it (but you lose zoom) – hey, small price to pay since optically this lens is much better than much more expensive lenses such as Nikon 80-400 or Canon 100-400L
This lens HAS internal focusing just not internal zoom (I would love to see 150-600 zoom lens with internal zoom – but I will not start another Jack vs. Betty spectacle)
“at focal lengths that matter – 600mm ” – tell this to all people who use 400mm L primes or 500mm Nikon primes etc. Actually, many wildlife photographers say that if you need to use 600mm+ than you did not get close enough to an animal you are trying to photograph – I don’t know much about it since I am not a wildlife person. You should find a review of this lens on photographylife by Thomas Stirr to see this lenses’ “less than stellar performance” (he captured many BIF’s :) ) – I do agree that at 600mm this lens gets soft, but all the way to 500mm this lens rocks (for the money). I can’t wait to try it on D7200 (then I will have really nice 450-750 range or 600 sweet spot)
Bottom line is this lens fits great my semi-professional needs (I make money with photography but it is not my primary source of income) with out putting any strain on my more than ample budget ;)
Does it compare to the new 500 or 600 Nikon Primes? Heck no! – would I use either of them if money was not an issue? – not sure since even with the weight reduction they still weight a ton (maybe for an events, but for that I would probably rather have 200-400 f/4G VR II)
Anyways, of course we can’t compare tamron to the lens reviewed here by Robert as they are in two totally different classes.
Hey Rob,
Great Preview, Question I have is how this compares with 400mm f2.8 with TC-E 1.4 III? Which is about 560mm and F4? This comparison would be nice along with AF work with TC.
Thank you,
John
G’Day John
I really am the wrong person to ask that question, we have had many TC’s and have never liked the end quality, but we have never had a great new TC like the 1.4III coupled to a superb lens like the 400mm 2.8. This is a combo I asked my wife about buying instead of the 600mm. My gut feeling is the combo is going to give you great photos, I personally have a reluctance to go with TCs – its just my personal choice. This might actually be a superb question for Nasim :)
Rob
Robert, I have the F/4 version and, well, I should be using it more than I do but that is another story. I am wondering about the images of the black bear. Did you have the VR on? The 600 is certainly a magic wand but holy smokes you have to have your workflow down to a ‘tee’, otherwise they show, big time.
Thanks,
Stephen
Hello Stephen
Yes, I was hand holding and the VR was on. I am not sure any particular equipment is a photographic magic wand, there an element of luck, timing, skills, equipment, nature and so much more. Equipment like the 600mm can be a powerful tool (an expensive tool). I like the reach of a 600mm, I used to shoot nearly everything with the 200-400mm F4, but have found in the last few years a majority of my photos taken with the 600mm, even Bear and Moose which I consider to be larger animals and not typically requiring 600mm reach.
Rob
Thanks. Rob. I am still trying to figure out how to use the VR on the 600 and I am surprised it is working for you above 1/500th. I guess I need to do more, practice, practice, and practice.
Robert,
I’ve been using my new 500mm f/4E for about a week. Previously owned the f/4G. My reactions to the new 500 E are similar to yours for the 600 E: The weight and weight distribution of the E are dramatically better than for the G. It has me hand holding in circumstances in which I would previously have needed monopod support. And the ability to hand hold generates opportunities for images that don’t exist when shooting off a monopod or tripod. I’ll add that the new Sport VR mode offers a substantial improvement for panning and tracking birds in flight. It is relatively easy to keep small or distant birds in motion in the viewfinder with the E. It was a challenge with the G. Also, the Normal VR on the G created VR artifacts and messy bokeh at higher shutter speeds, whereas I think I’ll be able to have VR Sport engaged all the time on the E without paying an IQ penalty.
What are your reactions to the new VR mode?
Hey Russ
I haven’t had the chance to try out the VR Sport mode yet, I hope to get on the lake and try some bald eagle photography with it. I will let you know.
The weight distribution and lighter weight is a bigger deal than people think and I think it has enormous value (even to the point of spending the bucks) – it just opens up the door to more photo ops, I suck at shooting in the field from a gimbal and tripod. I am totally at home hand holding :)
Rob
Photos looks completely washed out :/ . Might be I’m addicted to the sharpness ? D810….
Not really much to say about that comment, other than, enjoy your D810… – glad its serving you well
Rob
Washed out?!!
Maybe it’s time for you to calibrate or buy a new monitor.
Congratulations. Enjoy your new lens !
Thanks Mate
Its going to get a workout when I go on my lifelong dream “MOOSING” trip to Alaska in September – I hope that between the 200-400mm F4 and 600mm I will come hope with some great photos. I am counting the days….
Rob
Just wanted to say that I really enjoyed your article! Superb shots. Have fun on your “moosing” trip.
Great photos Robert. I hope to see more from you about this lens. I will also like to hear from you about hand holding techniques at such long focal lengths.
Dear Robert,
Wonderful shots shared with. I am a old 500mm owner & keenly looking out how the new 500mm perfrom. However Perhaps it is not the right time to ask you the question if there any visible optical difference between new 600 & old one, as it is in initial stage only. But I believe this question you definitely address in future. My concern is the new 400mm & old 400mm. DXO mark has now rated old one better than new one in respect to pure optical performance. Bradd Hill also repeatedly say except better ergonomics. VR, weight loss there is virtually no difference between the old & new one. Hope same is not applicable for 600 & 500. This huge jump in price may not look attractive to many if such thing happened.
Yeah, it does seem like the optics of the new 400 hardly changed, at least from reviews (I don’t even have one to try…). However, DxOmark only tested one lens. I think LenScore tested one as well, and it was sharper than their copy of the G version. So depends on sample variation, I’m guessing.
Hello Anirban
I don’t have the ability to technical measure stuff like Nasim does, but to my eyes looking at the photos on the computer and printed, at this point my eyes can’t detect an optical difference. I loved my old 600mm, it took amazing photos, honestly the main reason I am upgrading is the weight difference, it means a lot to me to be able to keep hand holding, that is mainly how I photograph. The old 600mm has and will always have a special place in my heart, it has given me so many spectacular photos in some of the most extreme conditions. I did not upgrade because of quality or optical issues, the old 600mm is a beast to hand hold, very front heavy, I am 6ft 2in 250lbs and built like an OX and I can only hand hold the old lens for short bursts of time, having to lower the lens then re-lift if the subject took too long to get in the pose I was hoping for. The old 600mm has always been like that for hand holding, smaller people or not as strong would have a problem hand holding the old 600mm. I am turning 52 in a few days and want to be able to keep shooting 600mm prime, so the weight difference to me is a critical component.
I would say at this early stage, I cannot visually (with my eyes) detect a quality difference when photos are printed or on my computer screen. However I have only had the new 600mm for a week and literally only used it 3 times on wildlife, so far.
Rob
My main lens is 400/2.8G VR which like a lot. But sometimes its too short for wildlife, and in my opinion it works well only with 1.4x teleconverter, the longer converters give up too much image quality and AF speed.
So now I´m planning to buy longer lens but won´t sell the 400/2.8. My problem is difficulty to choose between the 800mm and new 600mm lens. I have tested old 600mm which I found too heavy to walk with even though it was hand-holdable for short periods if one is used to do that, I usually shoot the 400/2.8 hand held. One month ago I had the 800mm for one week and of course it was outstanding lens. I was going to buy one but now the release of new 600 made things more complicated.
Can you make any comparison between the two on your experience. Have you tested new 600mm FL with teleconverters yet? Is 800mm without teleconverters significantly better than new 600mm with 1.4x III converter?
600mm would maybe be more flexible lens but in case I buy it I think 400mm use decreases a lot. But if I buy the 800mm then 400 will be main lens and 800mm used when the extra reach is needed. I also quess that no combination is better than 800×1.25 at 1000mm range, the old 600mm with 1.7x didnt shine there…
Any thoughts about this, which one would you prefer to complement my gear alongside the 400mm?
Hello AK
I think the 800mm versus 600mm question depends on the main type of wildlife you want to shoot. I have both lenses and as far as handholding, the new 600mm feels about the same as the 800. The 800mm is an amazing lens and the ultimate in reach. Sometimes I find the 800mm reach is more than I want for larger subjects and also the 800mm can be slower than I would like at f5.6. The subjects I shoot and light conditions often require f4.5 or f4 to get the speed and max ISO I am looking for.
I think for general wildlife the 600mm is a better choice, you need to find a way to get close enough to your subjects to fill the frame the way you want with the 600mm. One of the toughest things to deal with in wildlife photography is how close you sometimes have to be to take crisp and sharp photos with lots of detail. A lot of times its closer than you think :). I have used the 800mm on bears and bear cubs, but other than that mainly birds and that is the main reason I got the 800mm. I love raptors and bald eagles and the 800mm reach for me was for those kind of subjects, I also shoot birds in brighter light than say bears or moose and the f5.6 is not an issue in that situation. There is also the cost of the equipment to consider, the 800mm lens is basically 18k and at times the cost of it comes to mind when going out (ie: I am more protective of the 800mm) and not as willing to “take it everywhere”
I have not tested the 600mm with TC’s yet, I am not really a TC man, so its not a priority for me. I have used the 1.4TC in the past, I have version II, version III is an improvement over that and if there was any TC I would use, it would be limited to the 1.4TC, the 1.7TC and 2.0TC take away too much image quality and I am not happy with photos from those.
Not sure if I am answering your question properly, but if it was me and I liked 1.4 TC results, I think the 600mm would be a better (more used) choice. I am not saying the 800mm is just a birding lens, but I think that’s where its most useful and most powerful. I can usually get close enough to my subjects that 600mm is sweet.
Hope that kind of helps
Rob
which lens? you compare?? new nikon 600 mm F4 FL with 1,4 TC compare with 800 mm 5,6?
I’ve been using the new 600mm and I still think my older 300mm f/2.8G ED VR II is with TC-20E III teleconverter performs better. I seem to get much sharper results with my older lens.
I wrote a little blog post about the lens when I received it.
mikeschmeee.com/wordpress/?p=733
Thanks Rob!
I totally agree about TC:s; TC-14EII and especially TC-14EIII are the only way to go if you truly need best possible image quality. I find either of them can be used with no trouble with either 400/2.8G VR or 400/2.8E VR versions and 200/2 VR but not as succesfully with 300/2.8G VR for some reason, not to say 300/2.8G VRx1.4 is bad but the combination is just somehow little bit worse than 400 and 200 x 1.4.
I´ve shot old 600/4G VR and 400/2.8G VR+TC-14EIII side by side from Wimberley heads and hide. The only thing of difference was slightly different framing 600mm vs 560mm. 400/2.8G VR + TC-14EIII had to be stopped down from 4 to 4.5 to get everything out of it; then the sharpness was comparable with that of 600/4G VR @F4. 400/2.8G VR + TC-14EIII can be slightly soft @F4 but @F4.5 its very sharp. I have quickly tested newer 400/2.8E VR and found that it needed no stopping down with TC-14EIII. It also works slightly better with TC-20EIII but AF speed is reduced just like with older version.
Have to test 600/4E VR as soon as its possible and then make the conclusion which one is better. I think nothing will beat the sharpness of 800mm, but it is interesting to see how close 600/4E + TC-14EIII gets.
I have been testing the new 600mm f/4E for last couple of days with D4S. I mostly shoot birds and own the older 500mm f/4 and 200-400mm f/4 too. I do not use TCs. Here is what I have discovered so far. The new lens is incredible on a tripod. It’s fast and crisp. At reasonably close distance the results are much, much better then what I am use to getting from 500mm or 200-400. I am still traveling and do not have the monopod with me but I will try it next week because I use monopod a lot. I have tried handholding and the results have not been good. The lens has trouble finding fast moving items. I admit that I am new at handholding and still learning but I have tried it with both 500 and 200-400 and I get shots but not good ones. With the new 600mm, even when I have the bird in the viewfinder, as soon as I hit focus button, it defocus and can’t find the bird. I tried it on airplanes because the line of flight is predictable and again the lens has trouble focusing and starts hunting around. I have also found that even on a tripod, the lens has trouble focusing at long distance. Compared to the old 500mm and 200-400mm, You have to work a lot harder to get into focus even large objects like buildings. I think the lens has trouble differentiating colors more so then the older lens. I will continue to test it and will try it with D3S body just to make sure that D4S is not the source.
I also plan to call Nikon to get their take on this. Maybe I am doing something wrong. Your comments are welcome. Aib
Hi Aib
I shot now a full weekend with the 600 FL on my D4s and D500 and shot a lot more handheld than on my tripod. I have to say that this lens is a breeze to shoot handheld.
I have not had any issues what so ever and my keeper rate this weekend has been one of the highest ever.
Focus is as fast and accurate as one could hope for.
I’d say that your lens should be checked. You should be able to tell yourself if you can actually handle the lens well enough that it should be possible to make a sharp picture. I know that every shot I don’t get is my fault, which unfortunately I can’t say for my Sigma 150-600 Sport.
selling my 600VR (in pristine condition) for $8000. I think 400/2.8 VR would be my to go lens from now on
Sweet stuff. I’m looking forward to the new 800mm lens review. I’m really itching to buy that lens! I need an additional longer lens than my 600
sorry, type-o! I meant 600mm lens review and I need something longer than my 300
itching for the great people at PhotographyLife to review this lens with the TC-14E III and TC-20E III teleconverters.
Please and thank you!
I made a little unboxing video of the new 600mm
www.youtube.com/watch…-GJtkdKrwg
Nasim, Robert
Loved the preview…
…I’d like to see the full review soon.
Fortunately I’m able to rent one for a weekend on the 19th and they already put a new one aside for me. (since I’m gona buy either the 500 oder 600 FL anyway)
I will use it on a D4s and D500. Any comment on the image quality with the DX @ F/4 would be appreciated (specially regarding the truly awesome performance of the new 500 FL).
If this is read after the 23rd of august I will probably just bought one. But 500 oder 600, the struggle is real!
Cheers
i have the 600 f4g vr and i love this lens and intend to keep it for life. i got a like new used copy from a pro photograher who upgraded to the new fl version for 6k. which is a sweet deal for me. i am a dink too and take photos is life and passion.
i agree with rob fully that the joy this lens brings is priceless. i am fortunate that i have a well paid job to allow me this luxuary money burning hobby but everyone can do what they can to pursue their passion. i must say photography gear is expensive however it is not THAT expensive. especially if you just want to own a super tele to fullfill your dream as long as you have a stable job and save well you can do it. you need to cut yout spending somewhere else like drink, dining then you can do it. if you love this hobby enough you can save this money to do it so no need to be concerned too much. just dont buy unnecessarily or over buying.
in terms of lens quality, i owned and now sold a tamron 150-600, nikon 80-400, sigma 150-600 c, nikon 200-500. they are all great and solid lens with very picture quality but none of them can produce the picture the 600 f4 can do and also the 200-400 f4 can do. the bokeh it produce is otherwordly and it is so sharp so contrasty and focus so fast. i cannot go back to the lighter zooms anymore. i now always carry the 200-400 f4 for hand hold shots and the 600 f4g on a gimbal and gitzo. it works like charm. i cannot happier and they are the best money i spent. no regret whatsoever.
so i totally agree worh rob what he said above.
Chener
Well said – although you had better brace for howls of protest.
As good as many lenses are today, there is something about the image quality from a top flight, marque professional lens that cannot be adequately described with words. It has to be experienced.
I own the Nikkor 500mm F4 G and the resolution achievable on a 36Mp sensor is staggering. The same goes for the 70-200 F2.8 VRII, the 14-24mm F2.8 and the venerable 200mm F4 micro.