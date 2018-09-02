Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

Home » Essays and Inspiration » Nikon 50mm f/1.2 Ai-S as a Walk-Around Lens

Nikon 50mm f/1.2 Ai-S as a Walk-Around Lens

Last Updated On By 4 Comments

This past week Nikon announced two new full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Z6 and Z7, as well as the development of a new flagship lens, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct. The press release carried much fanfare about the future of Nikon photography and nostalgia regarding the famous Noct-NIKKOR 58mm f/1.2 Ai-S. This post will not be about either of those fine lenses, rather it will focus on what I would consider to be the poor man’s Noct, the NIKKOR 50mm f/1.2 Ai-S.

walk_around_1
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 125, 1/200, f/4.0

The 50mm f/1.2 is Nikon’s fastest F-mount lens currently in production. That’s its only claim to fame; on paper this lens is nothing special compared to today’s modern lenses, but there is something unique about using a piece of glass from the 1980s.

walk_around_2
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 64, 1/200, f/8.0

One of the reasons I picked up photography is the joy and excitement of getting to explore new places in search of unique images. Walk-around photography is strolling the streets or wandering the woods with your camera.

walk_around_3
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 64, 1/125, f/4.0

You’re not in search of anything in particular, you just want to get out of the house and take some pictures. The point of walk-around photography is to relax and have fun, and the 50mm f/1.2 can help you achieve this goal.

walk_around_4
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 64, 1/60, f/5.6

Its compact size makes the 50mm f/1.2 easy to store in a bag or throw over your shoulder when you go out. Also, the build quality of this lens is outstanding, giving you piece of mind should it get banged around a little while you’re on the go.

walk_around_5
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 800, 1/60, f/2.0

Photography has become a highly automated experience in pursuit of the best image quality with the least amount of effort. As a sports photographer, I greatly appreciate the speed and easy-of-use of modern lenses. However, there are circumstances when you may want to spend a bit more time to find your subject and compose it properly in the frame. This is where manual focus comes in.

walk_around_6
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 100, 1/1600, f/2.8

I’ve used quite a few manual focus lenses, and I have no reservations saying that the 50mm f/1.2 has the smoothest helicoid mechanism I have experienced; it feels great to focus. You might be wondering, how do you get sharp focus, especially at maximum aperture?

walk_around_7
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 64, 1/400, f/2.0

DSLR focus screens tend to prioritize image clarity over focusing aids, such as a split prism. Nevertheless, your Nikon viewfinder has a handy focus indicator to help you get sharp images with manual focus lenses.

walk_around_8
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 800, 1/80, f/1.2

The 50mm f/1.2 was built with the ISO limitations of film in mind. For this reason, it is an excellent night and indoor lens; perfect for walk-around photography without a tripod. When it comes to low-light photography, there is nothing better than a fast fifty.

walk_around_9
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 64, 1/200, f/1.2

One area where the 50mm f/1.2 really shines is making portraits. At maximum aperture you can get some unique images with very shallow depth of field. Stopping down to f/2 or f/2.8 yields very sharp results while still isolating your subject.

walk_around_10
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 100, 1/60, f/4.0

The 50mm f/1.2 uses a spherical lens design with seven glass elements. This simple construction has pros and cons. Instead of getting into a lot of technical terms, I’ll explain how images look in the real world.

walk_around_11
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 200, 1/60, f/4.0

Don’t try shooting brick walls with this lens because it has some distortion. If you’re a pixel-peeper, then you may be disappointed because this classic lens lacks the optical corrections that are standard in modern designs.

walk_around_12
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 64, 1/5000, f/1.2

On the bright side, color rendition, contrast, and sharpness are excellent. Your images will appear really natural and vivid. When shooting wide open everything except the center focal plane will be a bit dreamy. At f/2 and above you’re looking at Nikon’s sharpest 50mm, at least in the center.

walk_around_13
NIKON D810 @ 50mm, ISO 64, 1/2000, f/2.0

I hope that you have enjoyed this brief photo essay about what I consider to be the ultimate tool for walk-around photography. If you have any tips for walk-around photography or have used the 50mm f/1.2 in your own work, please leave a comment!

About Matt Nielsen

Matt is a software engineer and 2016 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University living in San Francisco, California. He is passionate about sports, architecture, and urban landscape photography. Check out Matt's work on Instagram!

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) richard
    September 2, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    I’d love to love this lens – a bit of a bargain and my favourite focal length to boot but the out-of-focus rendering reminds me of my old 50mm F1.8D. The best way I can describe is that its bokeh looks like it’s vibrating rather than blurred. This is particularly apparent with your bench shot (and many of my own ‘D’ shots). I agree these old lenses have fine clarity and it’s the reason I’ve kept my 50 F1.8D as it seems to have very neutral contrast compared to the exaggerated, but punchy contrast of the F1.8G.

    Reply
    • 1.1) Matt Nielsen
      September 2, 2018 at 7:19 pm

      I agree, Richard. The bokeh on the 50mm f/1.2 is not the smoothest. I think it looks best around f/2. On the flip side, it adds to the novelty factor a bit.

      Reply
  2. 2) Elaine Lansdown
    September 2, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Hi Matt, I happen to own this lens. I got it back in 1983 when I got my first high level Nikon camera, the F3. I’ve always found this lens a joy to use, and the manual focus is quite refreshing to use on our modern digital cameras. I think though that if you are shooting closeup at f/1.2 it is a very difficult lens to get good results with (though naturally I have, often!). That is why I marvel that people are looking forward to those f/.95 lenses. The numbers are impressive but f/stops that huge are bound to be even more challenging to use than the f/1.2 in closeup situations. Just some food for thought.

    Reply
    • 2.1) Matt Nielsen
      September 2, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      You’re totally right, Elaine. Depth of field is so thin at f/1.2 that getting sharp results is mostly a matter of trial and error. In my opinion, f-stops larger than f/1.4 are mostly for marketing and novelty.

      Reply

Comment Policy: Although our team at Photography Life encourages all readers to actively participate in discussions, we reserve the right to delete / modify any content that does not comply with our Code of Conduct, or do not meet the high editorial standards of the published material.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *