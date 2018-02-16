Nikon 400mm f/2.8E VR – Initial Impressions

We have just returned from 13 days in the Botswana bush with our good friend Moses Ntema, owner of Unlimited Tours and Safaris operating out of Maun, Botswana. This mobile tented safari was designed to take advantage of the late dry season predator/prey action in three diverse areas of Botswana: The Savuti Marsh in the Mabebe Depression (Chobe NP), the Khwai riverine ecosystem and the rich flood plains from The Blackpools to Third Bridge in the Moremi Game Reserve (including the Bodumatau area). This was our third trip with Moses and Unlimited Safaris having previously visited The Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR) and Duba Plains in addition to other locations in Tanzania and the Okavango Delta.
On this trip we encountered 28 different lions, 6 different leopards, 2 separate packs of wild dogs and over 1000 elephants and buffalo in the Savuti area. A very rare sighting of a Klipspringer on Kudu Hill in Savuti was made early in trip. Since the water started flowing in the Savuti channel five years ago, after a 27 year absence, each year the Savuti Marsh grows as the place in southern Africa for elephant, buffalo, sable, zebra, wildebeest and predators to gather in the dry season. Now in its fifth year of having water during the dry season our plan was to find and photograph the incredible Savuti lion pride known as hunters of buffalo and elephants. These lions are some of the largest found in Africa only rivaled in size by the lions of Duba Plains.
Having previously shot the Nikon 400mm f/2.8G lens in the Kalahari this past January, we were thrilled to get a copy of the new 400mm f/2.8E lens just a week before we shipped out for the bush. This “weight loss” upgrade by Nikon (shedding 1.7 pounds over the older version) was certainly welcome. That said, the new lens is still a beast tipping in 8.4 pounds and attached to either a D800 or D4s for the trip still made for a very heavy combination. All that aside, the new, slimmer version of the this lens was easier to take hand-held quick shots when the comfort of the Gura Gear Sabi Super Sack was not available. You can handhold this lens a little longer than the previous one but not for an appreciable amount of time. With a shutter speed of at least 1/800 and good breath assisted press you can get very usable handheld images.
While not exhaustive, here are the major differences in this new 400mm f/2.8E:
- Weight loss of 1.7 pounds
- One piece hood (like on the 800 F5.6) – this was a welcome addition as well a easier for packing the beast
- Relocated tripod collar to the rear of the lens
- 4 stop VR with a new Sport setting (new setting not used on this trip)
- Electromagnetic diaphram for the D4s high frame rate
Shooting In the Field
We have tried many types of support in the field for a lens of this size including Wimberley heads with sturdy tripods, small stacked bean bags and large bags like the Sabi Super. Our shooting position is low, right next to our guide Moses in the front passenger seat of the Land Cruiser, so using a large bean bag makes the most sense in the field. From this position, you can quickly grab the D800/D4s/400 combo and shoot right or left off the bag without having to uncouple from a tripod head. It just seems to work especially well when you are off road chasing wild dogs or a hunting leopard.
Our standard rig is D800/D4s bodies with 70-200mm f/2.8 VR II and the 400mm f/2.8E with a Sony RX-10. All three bodies are used for stills and video. A 24-70mm f/2.8 is in the glove box for any special wide situations. A Fuji X100s is in our pocket for camp shots as well as any other situations like having a leopard walk right by your open door. A RRS ground pod with Manfrotto video head is used with the Nikon bodies while the RX-10 rides on a Zacuto Marauder for running and gunning along with a Sennheiser MKE 600 microphone.
For the type of predator action we were seeking, it seems that the lighting conditions are predominately early morning or late afternoon with quickly fading light. The African night comes fast and dark so using Auto ISO with the Auto minimum shutter speed set to a multiple of your focal length can make sure you are ready for the moment. We set up the 400mm f/2.8E to range between 1/400 to 1/1600 depending on the conditions to make sure that the action captured was crisp.
Where this lens really shines (much like its predecessor) is shooting wide open in dramatic light. Here are two examples of the great cats shot wide open in fading light:
Every once and a while you get conditions in the bush were a very low shutter speed is required in the moment. We were following a fully grown male leopard near Khwai who was hunting a herd of Red Lechwe feeding across the marsh. The sun had set and he slithered undetected in the tall grass to take a sentry position on a termite mound. It was 20 minutes past sunset and we turned VR on, went manual for a 1/20 second exposure in very fading light. Here he is ready to stalk his dinner for the evening:
Capturing fast action in low light is a real strength of the D4s and 400mm f/2.8E combination. It seems they were engineered for each other. Near dusk in Xakanaka Moses tracked a large family of African wild dogs. This extremely endangered species is the last of a line with fewer than 1000 individuals in Botswana. Being with them was a rare privilege. Earlier that day, the pack, numbering 10 adults with 6 puppies, had stolen an impala kill from a leopard. We found them trying to cool off as the heat of a dry season afternoon was waning. They were fat, sassy and not really ready for the evening hunt. But as the cool, damp air drifted in from Paradise Pools, they became more active and soon the pups were chasing, rolling and biting each other. Here two of them twirl in pure happiness as the sun dips behind them.
Earlier that morning we caught another pack as the sun was coming up. Here the alpha female starts a push into the mopane.
And finally, what about hand holding this beast? It can be done. Here is an image of the small African antelope the Klipspringer taken handheld with a D800 attached near Kudu Hill in Savuti:
And here is a handheld shot of a bull giraffe straight into the sun:
We have few critical things to say about this lens. In the “you need to watch out” category is the positioning of the focus lock buttons on the front barrel of the lens. They are positioned low and close to the focus ring so you have to watch your hand placement or while pressing the focus lock you can defocus the lens unintentionally. I am sure others will have additional concerns (like cost) but after two weeks of hard shooting in dusty conditions, this lens performed like a real champion.
So is this new 400mm f/2.8E a keeper? To our eyes the wide open images from this lens are just stunning and are a notch above the previous copy. Stopped down past f/5.6 I do not see huge differences. At $11,999 retail the lens needs to be better and yes Nikon surely has a real winner here.
The next test will come in The Central Kalahari Game Reserve in January ‘15 when we will put the new Nikon D810 on this lens. That is a combination to get really excited about.
There are but a few truly wild places left on our Mother Earth and Botswana is one of them. Get there!
This guest post was contributed by Steve Lumpkin. After a successful business career in consulting, heath care and hospitality, Steve was able to retire young and pursue true passions in life – relationships, health and adventure. A film shooter since teenage years, Steve just wants to get better, learn more and create images that stir an emotional connection in people. His photography website, Under Prairie Skies, has but one goal: “For you to better know the land (your mother) and the sky (your father)”.
Comments
For me the thought of being on such a trip is much more thrilling than the thouht of owning this new lens! Still a magnificent piece of gear though. If you know how to make use of such a device, it’s a true winner I reckon. Thank you for the articale and complementing photo’s!
Hi Sven…I could not agree more with your comments…for me being in the bush is the thing…gear is a necessity and it only helps you bring out your own creative vision…I just want to give justice to the animals and showcase them in the best possible way…we cannot forget about them…when the wild things are gone or diminished we as people are diminished no matter how good our technology. Thank you for looking at these images of truly wild and very healthy animals. We were lucky that our guide, Moses Ntema of Unlimited Safaris was able to get us very close to these special creatures..
To my opinion that’s how it should be for every serious photographer, because in the end our gear is nothing more than a carpenter’s toolbox. And don’t get me wrong, I seriously like my D800 and the lenses I own. I can appreciate the technology and I even think a lens can be beautiful just by looking at it. But too often these days you hear people talking more about gear they want to buy, rather than the photo’s they want to make. For me, at first I think of how I want my photography to be and than I decide what equipment is needed to get me there. It wasn’t always so and I’ve learnt my lesson the hard way (by spending too much money on gear) and it’s a good piece of advice now for anyone who’s still at that point.
You hit the nail on the head when you talk about the endangered animals and that it is eminent that we need to do everything in our power to prevent them from being diminished or even extinct. By making photo’s like you did, it certainly helps us mortals too see the beauty and uniqueness of what this planet has to offer. And when you’re on a mission like that, there is (for me) no better way to combine the love for our gear with a contribution to us as a society, regardless of what kind of photography you’re into. Thanks again for that.
Good wordplay Klipspringer, handheld; took me a minute to spot the beast.
Thanks for sharing this great adventure with your vivid pictures.
Hey Jim…the “klippy” was a real surprise…our guide Moses (his time the bush guiding is more than 15 years) has never seen them in Savuti and very rarely at all in Botswana…we saw them last year in Ruaha, TZ…cheers…Steve
Steve: Nice photos with the new 400/2.8E lens. Nice to hear it is easier to use hand held or on the bean bags. I have the AF-I version which is weighing in at 16 lbs., but still a super sharp lens, although H.H. is not an option, although I have managed to get 1 or 2 exposures before giving up. I plan on getting up in the morning to shoot the Blood Moon with the D4 & 400. Should be fun.
Gene
Absolutely stunning photos. Still practicing with my D7100 … I have a long way to go it seems. There are 2 Klipspringer on the photo, right? Thank you for a wonderfully passionate piece of work.
HI Andrea….keep practicing! You usually see Klippys in pairs and this was the case on that morning…I am only seeing one in the image but my eyes are not what they used to be…I was trying to focus on the male…we were lucky to have some young 24 year old eyes in the vehicle that initially spotted the Klippy…thanks for looking! cheers…Steve
I see two! The second is at about 1 o’clock, just to the right of the tree-trunk.
The Young Female Leopard shot is terrific. :)
Yes as the photographer I saw only one Klippy in the picture…But YES Ian there are two…it is the males lifelong partner watching out for him as he feeds below her…just dumb luck on my part to get them both in the frame!
Прекрасные фото. Особенно понравились в связке с D4s. Теперь мечтаю о 400/2,8 второй версии:)
Beautiful photos. Especially liked in conjunction with D4s. Now the dream of a 400 / 2.8 second version :)
The photograph of the African antelope (the penultimate picture) is strikingly beautiful, but after looking at it closely for at least 5 minutes, I taotally fail to see the antelope!
There are actually two animals; One as Pierre has pointed out and another one, very much blending into the rocks. Have a look between the top end of the white wood and the red rock; the animal stands on the rock with the little patch of moss in between.
Good eyes! It took me a while to see it. It’s a little blurry which may be why it’s so hard to pinpoint.
Moshe: I had the same initial impression. But it is there at 8 o’clock of the O made by the piece of wood. In any case the pictures are stunning. I like the reflection of the wild dog in the water.
No2 – the male leopard, beautiful – I love this kind of image.
I would remove one or two little distractions like the twig coming out of his head (oops) and the twigs crossing the lower body.
But I guess these are straight out of the camera without clean up in photoshop?
Giraffe is also very good – very atmospheric.
Stunning photos Steve. I particularly like the first 2 big cat images. I have just returned from South Africa and spent a week on the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. Did mange to see lion on a number of occasions including one lioness devouring it’s lunch within 2 meters of our 4 x4! Look forward to seeing more of your images on future trips.
Hi Greame…would love to hear more about Kgalagadi! It is on the list for sure…it still looks wild, rugged an unexplored! can you compare it to the Kalahari? I hear April/May is the time to go…hmmm…cheers…
Hi Steve. I can only compare to the Kruger where I have been twice previously. Kgalagadi is very sparse in terms of landscape – we went in August. The wildlife is limited again compared to the Kruger but was we saw was fabulous. Lion, Cheetah, a few Giraffe, wild dogs and lots of raptors – martial eagles, southern white faced owls, eagle owls. pygmy falcons etc. It is a very special place and much quieter than the bigger parks. Our next plan is to go to Etosha in Namibia. Our South african friends highly recommend it!
Hi I’m tour guide in Namibia and here klipspringer is a common sight especially in the south in the fish river canyon area. Totally agree with you I highly recommend you to go to Etosha national park especially around October ( best time for wildlife ).
Hi! Can you compare this lens´ performance with TC-20EIII against the previous version? I own the previous version and use it a lot with 1.4 teleconverter, now the latest TC-14EIII version and I´m very happy with results. However, 2x converter is not that fine especially at longer distances. Not even stopped down. It´s OK but use of converter is easily visible unlike using 1.4x I´m just thinking if this new version performs better at very long focal lenghts so it could be closer to the 800/5.6E?
HI AK18…I did use the new 1.4 TC III on this lens and the results were as expected…but I did not use it much as I really want to shoot this wide open and get the creaminess coming into the image…sorry but no experience with the 2.0TC…best of luck…
Wow, this is what its all about! I love the composition for the top two photo’s. No headshot (thank goodness, too many of those!) great DOF!
Obviously a great lens and I appreciated your creative mounting solution :)
All r very sharp pics which prove that there were great camera and lens behind them not good photographer as all pics r very boring, flat and not story telling.
Wow. Harsh.
I can’t wait to get this lens. It will be great for my wildlife photography