Nikon 20mm f/1.8G ED – Initial Impressions

Since Nasim has been photographing the beautiful golden aspens in Ouray County, Colorado with members of the Photography Life community for the last few days, I thought I would provide some early thoughts and samples of photos taken with the new Nikon AF-S 20mm f/1.8G ED. Once Nasim is back in town, he will post a much more detailed review of this lens. I would call this a “Nasim Light Lens Review,” but that would be giving myself too much credit!
Many have been very impressed with the Nikon’s f/1.8G series, which includes the 28mm, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm. Each represents a great value relative to their more expensive f/1.4 counterparts, and in some cases, as good if not better performance. And while the new 70-200mm f/4 VR lens is not one of the f/1.8G series, it represents the same style and value proposition.
I had previously owned the 28mm f/1.8G, which I loaned to Nasim for his detailed review. It was a fine lens, but I did not find the focal length to be very useful. It was not a wide angle lens and was just 7mm shy of my Sigma 35mm f/1.4. The only real advantage it had over the Sigma was weight. The Sigma is such an exceptional lens, however, so I eventually sold the 28mm f/1.8G. What I really wanted was an 18mm or 20mm f/1.8G. Nikon finally answered the call.
1) Sharpness
As you can see from the test charts below, the 20mm f/1.8G delivers on the sharpness front. It certainly kept up with my Nikon D810. Wide open I can detect a slight degree of softness when zoomed in at 100%, but with basic sharpening, images become very crisp. Even the corners turn in very good performance wide open. I have tested quite a few of Nikon’s best lenses using this chart and the corner performance of the 20mm f/1.8G is as good as any I have seen. The only sharpness I applied (apart from the noted photo below) was 25%, radius of .5, and detail of 50% in Lightroom, which had a negligible impact.
1.1) @ f/1.8
Same crop with a bit of SmartSharpen in Photoshop using values of 100% and a 1.25 radius:
Red square = area of focus.
1.2) @ f/2.8
1.3) @ f/4
1.4) @ f/5.6
1.5) @ f/8
2) Astrophotography
Astrophotographers are primarily concerned with fairly wide focal lengths, large apertures, and minimal comatic aberration, more commonly known as “coma.” A lens may meet the first two criteria but fail miserably on the third, making it a bad choice for astrophotography. Canon’s 24mm f/1.4 L II lens falls into this category – a great overall lens, but not the best option or value for astrophotography. Rokinon/Bower/Samyang’s 14mm, 24mm, and 35mm manual focus lenses are reasonably priced, very sharp, and most importantly, feature minimal chromatic aberration. Thus they have become very popular in the astrophotography community.
Just about any lens will exhibit some level of coma wide open. The issue is one of how pronounced or exaggerated it is relative to other lens offerings. Most lenses dramatically improve their coma performance as their aperture is stopped down. Of course, that defeats the purpose of having a wide aperture lens and increases the ISO value required to prevent star trails.
I took a number of photos of Pittsburgh’s night skies and was surprised to find something unusual – stars! If you know anything about Pittsburgh, you may realize that it experiences more cloudy days than Seattle. Thus I had a bit of luck in receiving my 20mm f/1.8G and having a cloud-free night in Steel Town.
As you can see from the photos, the 20mm f1.8G showed a bit of coma in the far corners of the photos. Relative to the results of other top-notch lenses used for astrophotography, the 20mm f/1.8G wide-open held up extremely well. Bad coma appears to be characterized by a bright blur that forms a crescent area around the star. The 20mm f/1.8G’s coma appears to be a very slight. I found the results to be consistent over a dozen photos. Due to the ambient light of the suburbs, I didn’t capture the full effect of the night sky. No doubt Tom Redd or Nasim will be able to better showcase this lens’ astrophotography capabilities in their native Colorado. Based on my comparing the 20mm f/1.8G’s performance to that of other lenses on some of the more popular astrophotography sites, I thought it did an excellent job.
3) General Use
The next day, I wandered around Pittsburgh’s Hartwood Acres and captured some photos of the various scenes associated with the Hay Day Fall Festival. I found the 20mm f/1.8G to be incredibly sharp. I didn’t have an Adobe Camera RAW lens profile available, so did not compensate for distortion or vignetting. I am sure a profile for this lens will be released in the next few weeks that will address these concerns.
This may be the first camel photographed with the Nikon 20mm f/1.8G lens (Nikon staffers are diligently looking into this and expected to get back to me at any moment).
The camel repeatedly attempted to lick or take a bite out of my 20mm f/1.8G, but I thought I would leave the “20mm f/1.8G Torture Test” for another day. Below are some other shots taken with the 20mm f/1.8G at various apertures.
4) Summary
Like the other lenses in Nikon’s 1.8G series, the 20mm f/1.8G offers great performance at a great price. It has a bit of distortion and vignetting, but no more than what one would expect for a lens in this class. The 20mm f/1.8G hits all the right checkboxes – excellent image quality, value-based price, wide focal length, wide aperture lens, light, and compact. The fact that it turns in solid astrophotography results will no doubt widen its appeal.
I believe the 20mm f/1.8 will be a huge seller, and ultimately much more popular than the 28mm f/1.8G, since it provides a far more usable focal length and more reasonable spacing from the 35mm focal length. Keep an eye out for Nasim’s upcoming detailed Nikon 20mm f/1.8G review. If you decide to purchase the lens, please do so by clicking here and helping to support this site.
Comments
The lens looks very impressive. Thanks for the review Bob. A small request.. Would it be possible to also share the soft copy of color test/focus chart like how Nasim had shared the charts during the D800 auto focus issue? Thanks in advance
Thanks for this basic review, looks like we have a winner. Though I look forward to Nasim returning with a complete 20mm 1.8 review, what I really hope is that he is out running around with a D750 so that when he returns we get a nice review from him on that body. :)
Jon,
you might be on to something there ;)
Excellent 1st review of the lens and excellent pictures!
Thanks so much!
Be interesting to see how this lens compares to the Sigma 18-35mm f1.8 on a crop frame camera such as the D7100. Add that to a wish list of comparisons…. Just for us crop framers looking for a sort of wide angle lens at f1.8 for Northern Light photography, etc. 30mm equivalent on a crop frame is pretty fun, especially at f1.8 and especially with the Sigma.
….and keeping with Jon McGuffin’s theme, I’m also hoping Nasim is running around with the D750 body and putting it through it’s paces!
But I’ll one’up’ him (Jon McGuffin) in hoping that Nasim is also running around with a D750 body WITH the new TC-1.4X III on the sorta, kinda new 80-400mm f5.6 AFS to see if the new version of the 1.4X teleconverter plays any nicer with that lens than did the TC-1.4X II, version 2 of the teleconverter. Please add that to a wish list of comparisons as well…
Nasim must be busy with all this new stuff!
Thanks for the review!
Keith Confer
Anchorage, Alaska
Hi Bob and Keith,
thank you very much.
As I live in a (relatively) big city with quite some night life, I love to take free-hand shots of street scenes at night. Therefore, at first I need a very fast lens. At second, flaring and ghosting is a big concern, much more than at daytime, because of street lamps and vehicle headlights within the frame.
I once considered the Sigma 18-35mm f1.8, but for all I have seen so far, flaring and ghosting is an issue with that lens, as it is with most zoom lenses. I strongly prefer primes for this kind of photography, and I might give the Nikon 20mm f1.8 a try on DX.
Best regards from Berlin, Germany
Manuel
Manuel,
Don’t mean to be rude or arbitrary but I’ve used the Sigma 18-35 in a hundred different locations and situations and have never dealt with ghosting and flair.
Thanks, Keith. No doubt Nasim will have lots more to say on the D750 and the 20mm f/1.8G.
Bob
Hi Bob. Great review. If i had not bought 14-24mm, I would have gone for this lens. Stunning images!
I am looking forward for the NEW Nikon 400mm f/2.8 FL ED VR review from you guys. This is my dream lens of mine and i would like to know how it performs under your thorough testing.
thanks
r
Thank you, Ram.
Bob
I’m very happy to read your review (and it has all the information that I care about). I’d seen a sample photo on a website that is known for rumors ;-) and someone called it out for having bad coma. Now I can happily buy one for myself. Thanks, Bob!
Patrick,
I thought the coma was pretty respectable based on my sample. I have seen worse on much more expensive lenses.
Bob
Actually Coma and CA (chromatic aberation) are quite different things. From your samples I can see that CA is well controlled but there is some Coma.
Hearty,
CA was well controlled. I did indicate that I saw some coma, but that it seemed to be minor.
Bob
Thanks for the reply .. I mis-read “comatic aberation” as “chromatic aberation” in your article :-) ..BTW informative and funny article .. good job :-)
Thank you sir
Very use full
Glad you found it helpful Chandrasekaren. Nasim will go into much more detail than I did.
Bob
Thanks. From your review this looks to be an excellent lens.
We have so many S/WA prime and zoom lenses to choose from now!
I currently use a Nikon 18-35G and Sigma 35/1.4. I am happy enough with the 18-35G that I am not sure I can justify the 20/1.8G. The zoom is more versatile for framing, and of course has a wider range.
On the other hand, the depth of field isolation and low light capabilities of the 20 are appealing.
No doubt the image quality is a little better than the 18-35 at 20mm, too.
Meanwhile, I want Sigma to produce a 24/1.4 ART!
HSWB,
It will be interesting to see if Sigma responds to this lens introduction. They have been on quite a tear lately. The 18-35mm G is also a great lens, but the 20mm f/1.8 is much better for star photography and low light situations.
Bob
www.photozone.de/nikon…ff?start=2
Nikon 20 f2.8D was my first Nikon lens and a lot of great color slides were done with it. I really like the compact size and excellent overall picture quality on film. Since rumors about this upgrade last year, I have been waiting patiently and finally it came! Great review and I feel this new lens could fit well with my D700 and D5 (I still shoot Velvia 50). Many thanks!
I’ve had mine for a day and so far so good–I confirm all of the above initial impressions. BUT, what I really want (more than an in-depth review) is the DANG Lr PROFILE for the lens!
I doubt it will forthcoming from Adobe (not in Lr 5.6), so I’m hoping some good Samaritan will create and post a version on his or her own. I’d do it myself if I were a little more savvy about such things…
Ray,
Adobe has been pretty good about responding with updated RAW profiles. I am guessing in 2-3 weeks we will have one.
Bob
I wonder how it compares to the new AF-S 18-35mm f/3,5-4,5G ED at 20mm. I bought this zoom lens for my d800 because it was I needed a lightweight option to cover this focal length. In fact the zoom lens is quit good at the wide side.
A question
I’ve been looking to get a test chart like the one used above to help me tune my lenses.
I want it mounted much like a photo and maybe 24″ to 30″ on the long edge.
I would think all I would need to do is download a high-res image or PDF and have it mounted like a photo
Steve,
I got mine on ebay. I am sure you could find printable ones for free, particularly black and white images.
Bob
John,
Another great article from you, sir. Good review in practical terms. I don’t think I’ll be taking advantage of the Nikon offering because I am getting such good results with the Sigma 18-35 f1.8 A lens. Plus with the short focal through if it almost like having two primes in one and that is actually the way I find I use this lens. But, who knows…the Nikon 20 f1.8 may just fine its way into the kit…or the safe.
Thanks, Mike. I wouldn’t recommend the 20mm f/1.8G for DX, only FX. The Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 is a tough lens to beat on a DX body.
Bob
Bob,
I mentioned the 20mm finding its way to my kit for the D800e’s. Many of my SWA are DX since I shoot mostly with the D7100. Events and some medical photography require very high ISO performance and although I’ve pushed the D7100 to 3200 I prefer the D800e for that. But when working in those environments I’m usually shooting with zooms or medium to long primes or macro.
However, the Nikon 20mm f1.8 cold be used on a DX camera if one considers it at the FOV of about 35mm. Right now the widest I have for my FX kit is the Nikon 28mm f1.8 or my Nikon 28-300 F3.5-5.6G. Neither are really wide enough when doing real estate work so I go back to the D7100 for interiors and use one of my SWA DX lenses for that.
Bob, I don’t recall if you mentioned if the 20mm was Nano coated. Is it?
Bob, why do you have to do this to me? I thought I was done purchasing lenses for a while, but this blows my old 20mm f/2.8 out of the water! Looks like I’d better start saving. :)
John,
Repeat after me, “More equipment makes me a better photographer!” ;) It is a nice lens and far more useful than the 28mm focal length.
Bob
John Bosley,
From your photo, if that’s you, I have a suggestion. You could hang out in bars with some rich cougars and offers special services. A good looking guy like should be able to make enough money in one night to obtain the Nikon 20mm. Just a thought. LOL No offense intended, just a thought.
Dear Bob,
Thanks for your excellent review. I have some questions about your settings. In the third “General Use” photo you used ISO 125, 1/8000, f/1.8, to photograph a building. Could you tell me why ? Greetings.
Jorge,
Mainly to get a sense for how well the lens did at 1.8 in a landscape setting. With the bright sunlight, I had to push the shutter speed that high so as not to blow out the highlights.
You are right in surmising that I would never shoot at this combination of values. It might make sense to use f/1.8 for shots taken at dusk however, and for astrophotography, I would probably be just fine shooting exclusively at f/1.8.
Bob
Bob, nice job on the lens review… Nasim better watch out or you will take his job away from him. I may have to add this lens to my collection but please don’t tell Emily or I may be sleeping outside since I already have an 18-35 which covers that focal length. :)
LOL! You can borrow mine!
Mark,
I wouldn’t know where to begin to compete with Nasim’s lens’ reviews! I just snuck one in since he was off in the aspens and I didn’t see any reviews posted yet. I would call mine a “glimpse” rather than a review! ;)
You can rest assured that I will keep your buying this lens a secret. And why shouldn’t I? I told Em that I would keep her 20mm f/1.8G purchase order a secret as well! ;)
Bob
www.photozone.de/nikon…ff?start=2
Hi, that was a very good review. Thank you. I have a question for anyone who can help me. I have a 10-24mm f3.5-4.5 lens. Primarily used for architecture and landscape. Is it the right thing to replace this lens with the 20mm f1.8? My initial reaction is yes because of the f1.8. Can someone guide me on this? Thanks.
Agoli,
Although John, demonstrated photographs utilizing the f1,8 setting in her review, I frankly don’t see how that f1.8 will benefit landscape photography. Although at 20mm depth of field to infinity is probably 5 feet in front of the lens. Typically most of us use f stops of 8-11-16 for landscape. At least I do. I think the suggestion, especially for architecture of obtaining tilt shift lens would be a better buy for you.
Ray and Mike, thank you for taking the time to respond. Your advice is well taken.
Agolli,
Not only will you have better success with a tilt/shift lens regarding architecture, wait till you give macro a try with one of these lenses. They are amazing and a lot easier then focus stacking.
As an aside, when writing my first response I referred to John at “her”. Duh! sometimes you can’t let you fingers do the walking. Sorry John.
Agolli,
Are you shooting DX? I would only recommend the 20mm f/1.8 for FX DSLRs.
Bob
Agolli, Bob,
I didn’t pick up on Agolli’s choice of camera. Another DUH!!!
Not as good as a nice tilt/shift lens, but certainly a workable alternative. There will be distortion at close range, but at typical distance to subject range, minor distortion can be corrected. Of course all of that would be easier if we had Lr Profile for the this lens!
I wonder if anybody is going to draw any comparison with the bit cheaper Sigma 20mm F1.8, which is not an ‘ART’ lens, but this Nikon lens is part of the 1.8 range (not 1.4) and not A lens either (but Nikon’s 1.8 series lenses have being punching above their weight, so-to-speak IMO).
I have the Nikon 16-35mm F4 VR and it is my goto lens in so many situations and have taken uncountable thousands of shots with it. I wonder how the two would compare at 20mm both at F4 – that could be interesting to me, but maybe not to others, but I am curious.
Hoeras,
I think most of the difference between Sigma’s Art series and their other lenses have to do with coatings and the addition of certain types of glass. I have both the Sigma 50mm f1.4, and the Sigma 50mm f1.4 Art and don’t see much of a difference between the two. I do get better edge resolution with the Art and the color rendition is a bit better but noting that can’t be fixed in post very easily.
Hoeras,
Some people do like the Sigma 20mm f/1.8 for astrophotography, even though this lens never really seemed to get much traction.
Bob
Yes, the Sigma 20mm/f1.8 is also a really good one. I haven’t used it for astrophoto, though. I read somewhere that it’s been discontinued, so this new release might be a very smart move by Nikon. Judging by your test photos, I’d say the Nikon looks noticably sharper wide open, especially in the corners. The Sigma first turns really nice and sharp beyond f4. It also has a more yellow/warmer tone and perhaps slightly less contrast. Distortion looks similar. It’s only advantages over the Nikon are probarbly nine blades (beautiful sunstars) and a lower price. Not sure it’s worth an update for my usage.
Thanks for a great review btw!
Thor,
I don’t have the Sigma 20mm f1.8 but do use the Sigma 10-20mm f4-5.6. I use this lens a lot for some of the real estate work that I sometimes do. I find this lens also gives off warm tones which is good for interior shots especially kitchens and exterior of homes. Usually, I am shooting these pictures at f8 or f11 so the slow speed of this lens is not a bother to me. Sigma really does have some great glass.
It has 7 diaphragm blades. The 16-35 and the 14-24 has 9. These additional blades add to the bokeh. For me a beautiful bokeh is almost as important as sharpness. A soft-creamy background accentuates the foreground. Would you use this for close ups? You could. The 14-24 is noted to get very close to the subject matter.
Mike, thanks again. I agree a tilt/shift lens would be ideal. However, I am an amateur and do very little post photo processing. I just do a little tweaking on LR5. I also use 8-11-16 for landscaping. My initial thought after reading the lens review was to perhaps replace my wide angle lens with the prime 20mm mentioned. I thought that the f1.8 would give me more flexibility. Hence my reaching out to you. Your thoughts? I recently replaced my 18-300mm f3.5-5.6 with the 70-200mm f4. In your response you referenced “try one of these lenses”. Did you mean those mentioned in the review? Sorry to bug you, but I obviously need guidance. Thank you!
Agolli,
When I mentioned “try one of these lenses” I meant the tilt/shift. I use them for architecture in a similar manor as I used to use my view camera with what was called “swings and tilts”. The tilt/shift lens corrects perspective so that everything looks like it is straight up and down as it is supposed to be instead of leaning back or to the side depending upon the shot.
However, from what you write it would seem to me the 20mm f1.8 would suit your needs better especially if taking family photos or pictures of friends.
Bob Vishneski,
As former 14-24mm G owner with an interest in the 20mm f1.8 G lens for occasional wide-angle landscapes, I appreciate your informative and detailed review. Thank you.
Polizonte,
The 14-24mm is the best of the best, but likely too costly, too heavy, and impractical for most uses. I like the 20mm f/1.8G’s low light capabilities and size. It will probably see more time on D810 than my 16-35mm.
Bob
The 14-24mm G is an unbelievable lens but I was always afraid of damaging it, a very vulnerable design, and at times the side reflections drove me nuts. Having bought it at its original price, it is the only lens I have ever sold without losing too much money. This evening I had the opportunity to look at a 20mm G: less conspicuous, lightweight, less costly – I would love to shoot with one in the Andes mountains.
Hi Bob,
Nice review and great photos.
I shoot DX and the Sigma 18-35 has replaced all the primes in that range. I also use the new Sigma 50mm.
I want a wider zoom or prime, so what would you recommend for DX?
Until someone wiser replies, the Tokina 11-16 is easily the best ultra wide zoom for DX unless you need filters.
Patrick, Skeptical 1
I agree with Patrick here. I use the Tokina 11-16 a lot for ultra wide angle on my D7100. Also the Sigma 10-20 offers some very good perspective but not as sharp as the 11-16. BTW for filtration I use an attachable unit I picked up in a garage sale that someone made and fits over the front of the lens. I add Lee filters which fit. I have actually used screw in polarizing filters but one need to be careful when screwing them into the from thread mount as the front element of the lens does protrude forward.
Hi Patrick and Mike,
Thanks for the recommendation. I haven’t really used a wide lens in awhile (really since I moved from FX) so it will be good to have that option. Unfortunately, my local photo shop doesn’t carry Tokina, so I will get it from Amazon or B&H (and probably keep it no matter what) to have the option to return it if I get a bad copy.
It sure is well reviewed and the price is surprisingly good.
Thanks again.
I own the Tokina 11-16mm 2.8 for my D7100 and it is an awesome lens. It is really, really sharp. I found mine on ebay and it was very cheap!
Can’t go wrong with it.
Hi sceptical 1,
I haven’t shot with the Tokina 11-16mm but I have heard a number of users rave about the sharpness of the lens. The only complaint that I have heard is that the zoom range is too limited.
When I was shooting with DX gear (D7000) I certainly looked at the Tokina but eventually bought the Nikkor 10-24mm. It wasn’t perhaps quite as sharp but I wanted the additional range. I was not disappointed and found the lens performed extremely well and I really came to appreciate the added range.
Tom
Tom
You are certainly correct that the short zoom range of the Tokina 11-16 can be limiting. I use this lens, along with the Sigma 10-20 for real estate interiors and sometimes for exteriors when I have to get very close due to trees or shrubs in the way of my exterior pictures. I also will use it at 16mm as a prime indoors for parties and large groups when I can’t get back far enough from the subjects.
There are also times when I use it at its widest to exaggerate perspective. For general walk around, no. Not for me. For certain events outdoors like foot or bike races I’ll mount three cameras with the Nikon 70-200, Tamron 24-70 and the Sigma 18-35 which is also a short through zoom but I use it as a dual prime.
Bob, thanks for response. At this time I am shooting DX.
Mike, my Duh! I use the D7000. So Bob, I guess what you are saying is that I should stick with the 10-24 mm? Thanks to you both.
Agolli,
Nothing wrong with the 10-24 other than it is not an f1.8.
Bob…thank you for your test…really appreciated that!
Did you have the chance to test the lens at night for urban shots or something where you can see how artificial lights are rendered at f11 or more?
Stefan,
Not yet. I will probably wouldn’t shoot at f/11 at night unless I was attempting to do a long exposure of car lights traversing through the city. I will likely get out and try it, but it may not be for a bit. I wanted to get this out quickly since I noticed a lack of reviews and many people had been inquiring about the lens.
Bob
Thanks for your initial impressions of Nikon’s new 20mm 1.8. As soon as one was available I rented it and was so impressed I immediately ordered one for my camera bag. I have to give Nikon credit for developing such a great lens and for offering it at such a reasonable price. I think once the word gets out this lens will be in a lot of camera bags .
Mahalo
Art
Art,
No doubt the 20mm f/1.8G will be pretty popular. The 28mm focal length never made much sense to me, given its proximity to 35mm.
Bob
I have to disagree Bob with your statement that the 28 is not useful….the 28 is for me personally the better lens if you compare the 28 1.8 nikkor to the 35 1.8 nikkor fx…………….less vignetting, chromatic abberrations etc. and you easily can crop to 35 mm esp. if youre using a d800/d810…crop possibilites uncropping/the oter way around is not possible….let alone the 35 1.4 Sigma Art …much heavier, 1.4 etc….
28 is the perfect lens for street imo no better fl avaiable…..if you wanna 35mm no problem, the 28 has also the better possibilites for getting closer/magnification on street markets, fruits, food, jewellery whatever…..if youre shooting environmental portraitures/people you only have to be slightly more careful than with the 35….people-disortion etc..it is not so much difficult….you additionally get more from the whole scene/environment of the people in which is quite useful to tell a better story…..
for good reason the ricoh gr and nikon coolpix a have a 28 mm fl…..so i would choose the 28 over the 35 anyday without any heistations or regrets…
Sorry but i have to say this dont like bashing my favourite FL….;)….there are also a lot of pros (ming thein among others) which have the same opinion as i am and love the 28mm more than the 35 even it is one of or “the” classical/traditional FL for reportage, landscape historically based……
@Johnny and @Bob
I have to agree with Johnny somehow….the 28 can easily be cropped to 35mm or just get closer to get a 35mm FL…..uncropping is not possible and or going back in order to compete with the 28mm having a 35mm attached is not always possible or so easy because in the wide angle territory every mm counts and having a huge impact on the perspective….so sometimes 1mm wider in reality e.g. using a 24 than a 25mm FL makes you feel it is much more if you see the final image/printed….it looks more than just 1mm…..
It is for me like with the temperature…real temperature vs. perceived temperature…..known as the windchill factor…..;)
Just my 2cents!
I think it is also a matter of preferences. Personally I like very much the 35mm to photograph people. You have a lot of contex but not so much distortion as with the 28mm.
Thanks for the in-depth (at this time, at least) review. One question though, for your shot of the night sky, on the first cropped image it looks like the stars are all out of focus, but on the second crop it seems to be in focus (and featuring the coma). Is this effect due to user error, or is this field curvature? Second, would it be possible for you to provide the original sized image so I could take a closer look? Thanks!
Hi Bob,
Is the 20 1.8 optically superior to the AFS 18-35 3.5.-4.5 and the 16-35 f4 VR?? Is it better despite 2 or 4mm less wide….could it replace these lens???
THX….
THX,
I haven’t compared the 18-35mm & 16-35mm to the 20mm f/1.8. I suspect at the same apertures, however, it will be a wash and only a concern for the Measurebator crowds, who stare at pictures of brick walls as a hobby. The 20mm f/1.8 fits the bill for a low-light lens for astrophotography and other situations where 3.5/4.0 apertures push your ISO values to unreasonable levels. It is also nice to take a nice small lens along, although the 18-35mm only weighs ~ 1 ounce more, while the 16-35mm is twice the weight, but still a reasonable 24 ounces.
Bob
As a landscaper shooting mostly on a tripod at f11, I’d be curious to hear how this lens at f11 compares to the Nikon 16-35 at 20mm f11
I was pleased to see this review biased towards the D810 and astrophotography as this is exactly why I am interested in the Nikon 20/1.8 lens.
First I would like to say that either I am extremely unlucky or the glowing reviews of the Rokinon 24/1.4 are unfounded. I suspect that the majority of the glowing reviews are based on web presentation sizes and not printed at 16×20. I have just returned my 4th Rokinon 24/1.4. One of the four lenses exhibited stellar coma correction exceeding any other lens I have either tried or reviewed based on astro images. However, this lens was also returned as the focus slop was bad enough to diminish ones sanity when critically focusing on stars. The other three lenses either suffered from softness, misalignment or focus slop. So while the Rokinon 24/1.4 has the potential to be a stellar astro performer I have yet to find one that is up to the job. This is in part due to poor quality control (e.g. focus slop) but is also likely to be influenced by complex lens design which can easily result in optical misalignment.
While your initial testing indicates quite effective coma correction it differs from another astro image I recently saw (on a D800) in which bird-wing coma was present in the right hand side corners, with minimal coma in the top left corner and possibly bad in the bottom left corner. While the coma was not too bad for web presentation, enlarging the image quickly revealed its issues. Compared to many other lenses, the coma in your image looks quite well corrected but still not as good as the one Rokinon 24/1.4 that I should have kept but returned for focus slop.
The problem with reviewing lenses of complex design is sample variability. Did you just happen to get a reasonably well coma corrected lens, or is it typical of the majority. I hope it is the latter as I would like to think that might indicate that there are some really nice samples of that lens out there.
I was also pleased to see that you did not use the 500/focal length rule to calculate the duration of the exposure. If my calculations are correct, it takes 14 sec for a star to traverse two D800/810 sensels when coupled with a 20mm lens. The classic 500/focal length rule results in a 25sec duration where it would traverse 3.5 sensels and this is totally inappropriate for decent sized prints.
I look forward to Nasims follow up on this lens, or preferably another sample of it to help with identifying sample variability.
It would also be nice if you could post crops of all four corners and would be even more beneficial if you could provide the original RAW image for download.
Keep up the good work.
Shane
Shane,
Thank you. Sample variation is indeed an issue, even for the best manufacturers of the best lenses. Some people ship lenses back pretty regularly. I only did this one time. I need to experiment with my 20mm f/1.8G a bit more to get a full picture (no pun intended) of its performance, although, all things considered, it seems to be well-suited for just about anything I would do with it. No doubt that Nasim will put it through the ringer when he does his review.
Bob
Thank you for the review,
little off topic but i really like the colors of your images, do you have custom profiles in Lightroom for d810?
Milan,
Thanks. I downloaded Adobe’s Beta profiles for the D810. As you may be aware, the standard profiles that worked with the D800 & D800E produce banding in the D810. The Beta Camera profiles for the 810 work very well and produce noticeably better results that those of the other pre-D810 profiles.
Apart from that, I create Lightroom Presets for a variety of effects. I have found that boosting the Whites rather than Exposure in many situations tends to produce a much more appealing image (to my eye at least) than simply boosting Exposure. Not sure if this would be true for all images from all cameras or something peculiar to the D810.
Bob
Dear Bob,
I’m in Adobe’s cloud for photographers. I would like to know if those beta camera profiles for the D810 are going to come as an update to my Lightroom, or I must ask for them specially ? Greetings.
Jorgere,
I had to do this manually. You can find the instructions here:
helpx.adobe.com/light…rized.html
Bob
Thank you very much Bob.
The Tokina 116 is very sharp (f2.8, DX), but at 16mm the image circle expands to cover the FF sensor.
The Nikon is faster, but the Tokina is wider and cheaper.
I am interested to know how these 2 lenses compare with regard to vignetting.
My old favorite, the Tokina 11-16/2.8 is an excellent DX-lens, but it’s way too mushy in the corners on FX, even at 16mm. I’d much rather go for one of the 20/1.8’s or one of the FX UWA-zooms. The Samyang 14/2.8 is also a great alternative on the cheaper side.
David,
I sold my Tokina 11-16mm some years ago, so can’t do the comparison. Using the Tokina on your FX DSLR is probably not the best use of your funds, since most of the focal length is unusable. Occasionally, you can get away with using a DX lens (such as the Nikon 35mm f/1.8G for DX) on an FX body and correct for some minor vignetting. Most of the time, however, it is not practical.
Bob
The barrel distortion stands out, however.
Hi everyone
first of all thank you so much Bob because of your review
this lens is superb super sharp
here is my question:
for ultra wide you suggest me which one?
Nikon 18-35 or Nikon 20mm 1.8G?
probably i shoot some video ( wedding during night) but not much.( I know this is not pro :( ) but i have to :(
I am landscape man and a fan of super sharpness, depth of field but these two made me confused!
please show me the right path
thank you so much in advance
Sajjad,
I am not sure I can show you the right path, but I can give you my opinion! ;) Both of these lenses provide excellent image quality. The 18-35mm is definitely more flexible due to the zoom range, which might tip the balance in its favor for most.
The 20mm f/1.8’s main advantage is light, since it goes all the way down to f/1.8. That may not seem like a big deal, but you need 4X as much light at on the 18-35mm to shoot at the same ISO and shutter speed as the 20mm f/1.8 if you are shooting at 20mm. If you do a lot of low-light shooting, the 20mm f/1.8 may be a better fit. There is no right answer (as usual!), of course.
Bob
You stated you would not use the nikon af-s 20mm 1.8 g on a dx camera. I have a nikon 5100. What would you recommend instead
Art,
Well, unfortunately this is a complaint of many in Nikon DX camp – lack of good wide DX primes. I would go with a Tokina 11-16mm, the Tokina 11-20mm, or the Nikon 10-24mm. I use the 10-24mm since I shoot infrared photos on an IR converted D7100, and the 10-24mm is great for IR. The Tokina lenses, while superb with visible light, are not well-suited for infrared use.
I did have the Tokina 11-16mm before switching to FX, and thought it was a wonderful lens. Just make sure you get the version that focuses with your D5100. The Nikon 10-24mm is also a great lens, but does not go to f/2.8.
The other lens to consider is the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8. It is pretty big, but with f/1.8 across the entire range, it provide the most light of any zoom lens made for DX.
Bob
Will there be a follow-up on this review by Nasim (as this article is now over a year old)? I’m still quite curious how this lens can perform for astrophotography, especially if stopped down to f/2 or 2.2 if coma starts to clear up or disappear all together.
Matt,
I am sure Nasim will eventually get around to it. As you might imagine, he has quite a few projects on his plate.
Best Regards,
Bob