Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6 vs 500mm f/4 at Block Creek Ranch

Recently, my wife and I headed to the Texas hill country near San Antonio for a brief getaway at the Block Creek Bed and Breakfast. This trip offered me a chance to spend some time using the new Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6E VR zoom and it has changed my opinion of it. I’m now pleasantly surprised at how good this lens is for the money. On the trip we used both the 200-500mm f/5.6E VR and the 500mm f/4G VR lenses interchangeably with Nikon D750 and D4 bodies. In this brief post, I will share a few photos to show why I am impressed with this new lens.
In December of 2015, multiple photographers told me how pleased they were with the new Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6 VR lens and so I purchased one. Much to my dismay, I just didn’t like mine. I tried to like it. I wanted to like it. I tried fine tuning the auto focus and tried it on multiple camera bodies, but try as I might, it just wasn’t sharp. I didn’t like it. I returned the first and purchased a second copy of the lens and immediately found that it was much better than the first. If the first copy was indicative of the capability of this lens, I would never recommend it. However, I had the opportunity to see images from other photographers and knew that it wasn’t as bad as my first copy. To be fair to Nikon, when my first copy arrived, the Nikon box itself was damaged, and I think that damage may have led to the copy not working as it should. Thankfully, the second copy is a different story.
Previously, I had a chance to shoot the Sigma 150-600mm Sport and loved its capability, but oh, that weight! If the two lenses were the same weight, I would buy the Sigma with its extra range and I feel (purely subjectively) that it might be a bit sharper – an opinion which is also supported in Nasim’s Nikon 200-500mm VR Review. Some might question that if I don’t mind the weight of the 500mm f/4 prime, then why would I mind the Sigma? Well, the Sigma or the Nikon 200-500mm zooms are good for flexibility, size and weight factors. When weight isn’t an issue, I’ll always grab the prime over the zoom, but weight and size can be an issue. I bought mine for travel where I am not traveling for photography purposes but still might find time to shoot.
My wife and I were able to shoot together and were able to compare photos taken at almost the same time under the same conditions and then compare the 500mm prime to the 200-500mm zoom. One lens was mounted on a D4 and the other on a D750 body. Sorry, but I didn’t have two copies of the same camera body to make the comparison more ideal. In fact, I didn’t set out to compare the two lenses as my wife isn’t usually photographing, but after seeing how the two lenses did, I wanted to share a couple of examples with our readers. As you look, see if you can tell which was the zoom and which was the $7000 more expensive prime. The answer is given below after all the images, try not to look at the back of the mathematics book for the answer to solve the problem, that’s no fun.
First, a male cardinal offers a food gift to the female as part of their courtship.
Here is the second series of a Golden-fronted woodpecker in late afternoon light.
Now that you have had a chance to see side by side comparisons with both lenses, here are a few shots below in which all were taken with the 200-500mm.
I included a couple of shots wide open at f/5.6, but I found like others, that stopping down to f/6.3 or 7.1 is better – not unsurprising.
To answer the question of which lens was used for the first two series of images, in both cases, the top or first image was shot with the Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6E VR zoom, while the lower or second image was with the Nikon 500mm f/4G VR prime.
The differences between the two lenses are subtle and for the money, I find the 200-500mm to be of incredible value. It doesn’t acquire initial focus as fast as the prime lenses do, but once it locks on, it does a capable job of tracking. Again, for the money, not bad at all! I’m anxious to use this zoom lens with the new Nikon D500 soon (see our detailed coverage of camera) and I hope to find it a very powerful, lightweight package. We shall see shortly.
While in Texas, we found a gem of a bed and breakfast located on a ranch between San Antonio and Fredericksburg. We just stumbled upon it on the internet and had no first hand knowledge of it. What a great find! The Block Creek Natural Area and the Block Creek Bed and Breakfast is owned by Sharron and Larry Jay. After purchasing the ranch, the couple restored the home and guest cottage which were originally built in 1890. Both buildings retain their original beauty but have been updated for comfort and convenience. Wifi is available but phone service is spotty and that’s a bonus! Their website gives you an idea, but I can’t stress enough the feeling that you get when you are there as the photos don’t do it justice. My wife has health issues which sometimes slow her down and in the cottage bedroom two of the walls are wall to wall windows with views of trees, a pond, and multiple bird feeders. As she was resting one day, she commented, “If you have to be sick, this is such a wonderful place to be because you can be in bed and still feel alive as you look outside these windows.”
Add to the natural beauty of this property, the kindness of Larry and Sharron and it really is a special place. Larry, himself a photographer and Sharron, a wonderful gardener have flowers of all kinds growing along with photography blinds to keep both the photographer and non- photographer happy. The property sports at least 5 blinds for photography and abundant wildlife such as deer, turkey, numerous species of birds including multiple species of hummingbirds. Hummingbirds are so plentiful it can sound like you are standing in a beehive with all the activity. Black chinned, ruby throated and some rufous hummingbirds can all be found literally, right outside your door, making for ample photographic opportunities.
Variety of wildlife is an understatement, we even had a male peacock wander into our blind area following some turkeys. When we told Larry about the peacock, he was surprised, he hadn’t ever seen one on the property and didn’t know of any neighboring ranches that had any. It was so nice to get out of bed and walk a few feet to photograph and to come and go from blind to blind or to take a break in the room. We were there just a bit early, as the spring migration is about to get serious and even though we missed the painted buntings, we saw plenty to keep us happy and entertained. If you find the desire and/or the need to slow down but still get in some photography, please consider a stay at the Block Creek Natural area and bed and breakfast. There is a 2 day minimum stay, but honestly, I wouldn’t recommend less and take along the 200-500mm lens if you can!
Nasim and I have discussed the possibility of holding a 3-day workshop at Block Creek. If you would be interested in such a photography workshop, please let us know in the comments section below.
Special thanks to April Redd for her assistance in providing some of the images in this post. All images are copyrighted property of Tom and April Redd. All rights retained and use is prohibited without permission.
Comments
Excellent article about the new Nikon 200-500 lens. I got a copy recently and plan to use it in Costa Rica in a couple of weeks. For your great hummingbird images, did you use a real green backdrop or added it in PS?
Did you fine tune the lens with the Nikon bodies?
Thank you Fernando, the background on the hummingbirds was green grass, so it is real. The hummingbirds were without a flash set up (I wasn’t planning to take hummingbird photos on the trip) and so they could be better. You will have a great time in Costa Rica, I have a friend there right now and he is getting incredible hummingbird shots! As for fine tuning the lens with the Nikon bodies, no, not on this copy.
Hai i can see that the prime is barely sharper and have more contrast but so little difference there is, sooms has improved over the years vs primes and the nikor 200-500mm and sigma 150-600mmSport is Close in terms of sharpnes and collors
Ted, the 500mm f/4 has its use obviously when it comes to AF speed, sharpness and contrast, but given the price and weight differences, the 200-500mm is of excellent value.
I sure miss the old days when Photographylife still used to publish professional reviews and articles without having to worry about affiliate sales and marketing connections to for example B&H and other stores.
However. I understand that times are hard nowadays for both companies and customers. Cameras and lenses are also not getting any cheaper.
Many are tempted to buy the much much much cheaper alternative because of financial reasons, and companies try to do their best to take advantage of that fact.
If somebody can get away with buying a cheap telezoom made of plastic in China for only $1,396.95 (B&H) then why not.
After all the 200-500 is not a bad lens (even if it had a recall already because the AF performance was rubbish on the first batches) but it is not even in the same class as the 500mm prime (or other primes).
Even the 80-400 (new version) have better glass and better elements with also Nano Crystal glass made in Japan and that is the reason why it’s also more expensive compared to the 200-500.
The 80-400 have also better resolution, contrast and color and also faster and more accurate autofocusing compared to the 200-500 so it is more expensive for a reason.
We have the 300mm, 400mm, 500mm, 600mm, 80-400mm and the 200-500mm and the primes are in a class of their own.
The 80-400 is slightly better compared to the 200-500, it has better contrast and image quality because of the more expensive glass, Nano Crystal and better build quality made in Japan. And also it focuses a bit faster.
The link Photographylife have provided takes you directly to the web store (B&H) and you can purchase the 200-500mm from B&H.
Sadly Photographylife have not put any links connected to the pro lens 500mm f/4 even if there are photographers who understands that this lens would for sure be a better alternative.
Sorry for using such strong words but comparing these two lenses is just nonsense and on top of that you even try to say that the 200-500 is almost better compared to the 500mm f/4, LOL.
You could have at least also put an Internet link for the 500mm f/4 for those who want to buy that prime lens. I’m sure some users are more interested in the 500mm f/4.
It is very obvious that you’re driven by financial reasons and you have to make a profit (and there is nothing wrong with that and every small and big company have to do that) and times are hard but the truth is that the 500mm f/4 lens is in a class of its own compared to the 200-500 plastic zoom.
But I understand that more users would nowadays click on your link and get the 200-500 from B&H instead, because it is much much much cheaper (several thousands of dollars).
Don’t get me wrong, the 200-500 is a nice lens and for many users it is the first tele they have ever owned and could afford in their life.
But your assessment that the 200-500 can compete with the 500mm prime is just nonsense. Sorry to say.
Please don’t be offended, this is nothing personal.
Dave
Dave, Tom wrote the above article based on his field experience. Nothing he said was influenced by any company or affiliations. We post links to B&H, because if someone does buy a piece of gear, we get a 3% kickback. But if you believe that we only post articles like the one above because of affiliate revenue, you might want to think again – affiliate revenue does not yield nearly as much as you might think. Perhaps on other sites it does, but not at PL. Still, it does help to pay for hosting and some of the content, which is why we insert links in articles.
As for your assessment of the 200-500mm compared to lenses like 80-400mm, I am sorry, but you are wrong on almost all accounts. It does not have faster focusing. It does not have better resolution (if you don’t believe our data, see the MTF charts for the 80-400mm and 200-500mm and compare yourself) or better contrast – the 200-500mm beats it in both accounts. Focus accuracy on the 80-400mm is not better either – in fact, as I have stated in my review of the 80-400mm a while back, the lens suffers from AF chatter issues, which the 200-500mm does not have. It might have slightly better colors, but that’s something subjective anyway – most people can’t tell the difference in the field. I have used the 80-400mm and while it is a nice lens, the 200-500mm is better for reach. Nano coating does not increase sharpness and where a lens is made is pretty irrelevant today – aside from perhaps slight variation issues, which is also debatable. In short, it seems like your assessment is based on assumptions, rather than actual field use of both lenses. Both Tom and I have used the two lenses extensively in the field, so we speak from our personal experiences. Nobody here said that the 200-500mm is a better lens than the 500mm f/4 – only a fool would make such claims. That’s apples vs oranges. Tom’s point with the article is that the 200-500mm VR is surprisingly good for its price, especially given its weight advantages when compared to heavy super telephoto primes.
We’ve never posted click-bait articles and never will.
Hope this clarifies everything. Let me know if you have any questions!
Thanks for taking the time to reply!
It seems you took my comment a little bit too personally because it might have an affect on the sales of the 200-500mm. So I want to once again apologize, nothing personal Nasim.
Thank you for your reply, appreciated!
However, I still don’t fully understand the point of this comparison because it is like comparing: “apples an oranges” like you say yourself in your reply to my first comment.
From a business point of view it can of course be fruitful and it might boost the sales of the 200-500mm (which even already had a recall issued by Nikon because the AF was crap on the first batches).
Furthermore, another argument is that you can also get “good results” with almost any zoom, even for example the Nikkor 70-300mm VR compared to the 300mm prime.
People can argue that in fact almost any zoom can be and let me quote: “surprisingly good”.
The 200-500 might be compared to the Sigmas and Tamrons and such, but creating marketing hype connected to the 500 prime is a little transparent and artificial in my opinion. Nothing personal.
Also you didn’t put any link for the 500mm f/4 in the article.
I’m sure some users are more interested in the 500mm f/4. So having links for both these lenses could actually have the potential to get more money for you and maybe even higher kickbacks than 3%.
Now it looks like you are only expecting people to buy the cheaper 200-500mm and that’s why you didn’t put links for the 500mm, so I’m not fully convinced.
Anyway this is your business and not mine so I shouldn’t be concerned.
I agree that the 200-500 is perhaps the best “affordable zoom” if we compare it to the other cheap zooms from Sigma and Tamron and Nikon as well. Nikon decided to make a cheap zoom like the 200-500 to get into the competition with Sigma and Tamron and not to compete with their 80-400mm.
Personally I have never seen the point of comparing zooms to primes, so that might be the biggest reason to my reaction.
And about the 80-400 and the “chatter issue”. We have never experienced that issue on any of our 80-400 lenses.
Also our 200-500 clearly focuses more slowly than the 80-400. Especially the 200-500 is the slowest at 500mm. The 200-500 is a bigger lens than the 80-400.
The 80-400 is for sure more popular for professionals in photojournalism and it even fits in most camera bags.
The “chattering” you mentioned can also be caused by not using the best optimal AF settings required for the shoot. The 200-500 might be more easier to use compared to the 80-400. The 80-400 I have used was serviced in the beginning by Nikon and it never had any issues and none of my colleagues also never experienced any “chatter issues”.
I do have some experience as well in photography and I have been a working professional for 23 years mostly as a photojournalist for Reuters. Me and my colleagues do have our own field experience as well.
I am not aware how you perform your tests and your scientific background, but fact is that several people have reported the 80-400 to have better contrast and sharpness because of the better and more expensive glass.
There is a real reason why the 80-400mm is more expensive. On the other hand some people have also said that the 200-500 gives better sharpness. Anybody can make a test in their own living room. And again, I’m not implying that PL doesn’t have scientific testing methods. Especially lens testing do have various results depending who does the test.
DxOMark have informed me that they won’t test the “enthusiast 200-500mm” anytime soon, but for example the PhD team and engineers and students at Lenscore have tested the 80-400 and the 200-500, and the 80-400 is overall slightly better compared to the 200-500 in terms of image quality.
We have also done our own tests and the images are sharper on the 80-400.
Just a sidenote. I am not happy with the test results from DxOMark. Perhaps the biggest flaw is that they only use one body / lens for the test. As a photojournalist I also believe in openness of the facts. DxOMark is pretty secretive about their testing methods.
The 200-500 has the advantage of longer reach but that’s about it. For somebody who already uses the 80-400 there is no point to sell the 80-400 and loose a lot of money just to get another cheaper zoom. The difference of 100mm is not worth it.
The 200-500 is also not listed on the NPS list for qualified equipment renewal but the 80-400 is listed.
The 200-500 is perhaps a bit sharper at 500mm than what the 80-400 is at 400mm. So for many the 200-500 can be the better choice but it depends on what you are shooting.
Sadly I disagree to what you said: “where a lens is made is pretty irrelevant today”.
Do you really think that if for example Zeiss would start making lenses in China it won’t have any relevancy on the quality at all?
I’ll just leave it at that.
Dave
Dave, you say nothing personal and yet your comment is filled with statements like “because it might have an affect on the sales of the 200-500mm”. Unless you have proof that we are profiting from the sales of the lens, please keep such accusations to yourself. We are not affiliated with Nikon and I have already told you about the affiliate program. If you knew anything about online sales and actually participated in an affiliate program, you would know that electronics are always fixed at a set rate. So if you get 3%, it does not matter whether someone buys 1 or 100 lenses, you get the same 3% kickback. Your accusations are simply inaccurate. In regards to the 500mm links, perhaps if you opened your eyes a bit wider, you would see a link on the article.
As for the 80-400mm vs 200-500mm, your statement “the difference of 100mm is not worth it” is pretty entertaining. Are you suggesting that the difference of 100mm between the 600mm f/4 and 500mm f/4 is not worth it?
There are many reasons why some lenses are more expensive than others. If a lens is made in Japan, has manual labor involved, has nano coated glass and goes through more intensive QA controls, it would surely bump its price up. But it does not mean that it is a better lens optically. Lots of lenses are made in China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries and they can be optically better than some of the best glass made in Japan and Germany. The cost of a lens does not directly translate to better optics. I could show you a bunch of examples of Zeiss lenses, which are optically inferior to some equivalent lenses made in China. Optical design and manufacturing tolerances influence sharpness more than their construction grade, type of glass or the type of coating used.
As for the sharpness of the 80-400mm vs 200-500mm, I have done my tests based on 3 lens samples of the latter and 2 samples of the former. If you have different results, please post them for others to see – otherwise, your assumptions and statements like “some people have also said” are completely meaningless and are not based on any scientific data. I would like to see your comparison of the 80-400mm @ 400mm and a comparison to the 200-500mm @ 500mm based on several lens samples. In fact, such a comparison would still be meaningless for many, because there is a 100mm gap (which is far more significant than you presume), so perhaps you can show the world how the 80-400mm with a 1.4x TC can compete with the 20-500mm at equivalent focal lengths? I have presented my data and whether you take that with a grain of salt or not is your call. But if you want to challenge our research, please present yours and then we can talk.
There is a reason why DxO cannot properly test any of the super telephoto lenses. You have to have the right equipment to do it and if you see any Nikon DSLR other than the D810 used in the tests for focal lengths longer than 300mm, the test results are completely inaccurate. I have done my share of lens testing and I can assure you that no camera without electronic front curtain shutter feature is capable of capturing images that will be sharp enough for sharpness assessment software like Imatest. So if you do decide to test your 80-400mm against your 200-500mm, you will need to do it on a D810 with electronic front curtain enabled, shooting either in mirror lock-up or live view mode. It must be done in an indoor, controlled environment and you need to have a test chart that has enough resolution for your camera + lens setup. If you reach out to folks at Imatest, they will tell you what equipment you will need to make it happen.
Lastly, I can assure you, once again, that the country where a lens is manufactured has nothing to do with the overall quality of the product. Tolerances and QA processes are in place in every plant, no matter where it is located geographically. You have a very old-school thinking that had some ground perhaps 20 years ago. Nikon, Canon and many other manufacturers have moved their production to other countries to save on labor costs and their quality has not gotten significantly worse. Take a look at the Nikkor lenses made in Thailand today and compare them to Japanese-made glass made 20+ years ago. Build quality might not be there, since metal got replaced with plastic (and for good reasons), but lenses have better manufacturing tolerances today than back then. In film days, you would not have been able to tell the difference between an excellent and an average lens sample, but with high resolution sensors today, those differences can be seen much easier. Manufacturers had to tighten their QA tolerances much more with high resolution sensors and it is a fact.
Speaking of Zeiss, the company did move its manufacturing from Germany to Japan. In fact, Zeiss does not make any consumer-grade products in Germany anymore – everything is made by Cosina in Japan. Did that make Zeiss lenses inferior? Of course not. All Zeiss Otus lenses are made in Japan and they are the sharpest lenses on the planet. It does not matter where Zeiss moves their plants, whether it is Japan, China or any other country. I am sure they will have very high requirements and like the company passed down their knowledge of the manufacturing process, QA and tolerances, they will do the same no matter where they go.
Lastly, your sentence “The 200-500 is perhaps a bit sharper at 500mm than what the 80-400 is at 400mm. So for many the 200-500 can be the better choice but it depends on what you are shooting.” completely contradicts everything you said earlier. I wonder if you forgot to delete that sentence before posting it in the comment.
Dave – you must have an awful lot of free time man. My mind simply refused to read your couch expert advice.
Dave – you are in those people who believe costly things must be better, very old age idea. Also, you rather more concern about what fits for photojournalism and in your camera bag …. than return value for money. If Reuters can hire you why Nikon can not manufacture lenses from China.
Dave, I have sent you an email and I hope you respond. If any of what I have said offended you, please accept my apologies.
Sometimes it is hard to differentiate between people with good intentions and those who come to troll to the site. None of us here are on high horses – if you got a different impression, I hope you consider my email :)
You have no clue what you are talking about “Dave”… What one can deduce from this article (even if one does not know anything about photography) is that for a 5th of the price ($1400/$6800) you can get maybe 80-90% of the sharpness, much less weight and the ability to zoom!
“As for your assessment of the 200-500mm compared to lenses like 80-400mm, I am sorry, but you are wrong on almost all accounts. It does not have faster focusing. It does not have better resolution (if you don’t believe our data, see the MTF charts for the 80-400mm and 200-500mm and compare yourself) or better contrast – the 200-500mm beats it in both accounts. Focus accuracy on the 80-400mm is not better either – in fact, as I have stated in my review of the 80-400mm a while back, the lens suffers from AF chatter issues, which the 200-500mm does not have.”
And yet the 80-400mm gets a gold ring! What’s worse is it has a minimum focus distance of about 6-feet whereas the 24-85mm kit lens has a minimum focus distance of 15-inches! Which one would you use at the 80-85mm range?
I guess the 200-500mm fits in with the 70-200 f/4… which has a gold ring like the pro zooms… some of the f/1.8 primes have gold rings, some don’t… it doesn’t make any sense!
Dave,
Thank you for taking the time to both read and comment. I’m sorry that I clearly touched a nerve but I’m not exactly sure why. I didn’t write the article to say that the lens was equal to the 500 prime. I only wrote it because it of my experience, I had heard good things on the zoom and when I got my first copy, I was unimpressed. I clearly stated that. When I got a second copy, my attitude towards the 200-500 changed.
You said, “on top of that you even try to say that the 200-500 is almost better compared to the 500mm f/4.” I don’t see where you can say that based on the article. Let me be clear, I never stated that the 200-500 was better than the 500, nor do I believe that. Other than flexibility, price and weight, the zoom is inferior to the 500 prime. I believe you will agree with that statement. I do state it is a good value and I stand by that statement.
There are places for all kinds of cameras and lenses. I often use my iPhone because of convenience and I am not the only one on that front, but surely you wouldn’t believe that I feel the iPhone would be better than the top of the line DSLR and an expensive prime. In the post I stated, “When weight isn’t an issue, I’ll always grab the prime over the zoom, but weight and size can be an issue. I bought mine for travel where I am not traveling for photography purposes but still might find time to shoot.” If I state that I will always grab the prime over the zoom, I can’t see that as an endorsement that the zoom is better quality.
You have stated repeatedly in your comments that this isn’t personal but it seems by your comments that it feels that way to you. Likewise, this reply is nothing personal but rather a response to some of your concerns.
Again, I am sorry you take offense to the post but please for a moment remember that this site is not only written for professionals and in fact, most if not all readers come here to learn something (I suspect even you) and each of them come with different experience, needs and budget. Most professionals seem to know everything already but forget that they started somewhere and usually it isn’t with the most expensive gear right off the bat.
People probably ask you all the time what camera should I buy? Often they think that they want a DSLR and my first response to them is to borrow one and carry it on a day trip or on a hike, then see if you still want it. You and I both know it isn’t for everyone because the best camera is the one that you will use. A heavy DSLR on that stays in the closet is a waste, even if it is a $6000 body and a $10,000 lens, in that case it is just a bigger waste.
This website tries to provide something for everyone, beginner to pro, common man to the guy that can afford whatever. Surely, if Nasim was only motivated by money, a link would have been included for the 500mm prime – he would make more off the sale of it than a 200-500. You assume that he didn’t include a link for the 500 because it might take away sales from the 200-500. I don’t agree with that logic because if money was the issue and assuming a person reading had to buy one or the other, then surely, a more expensive lens would result in a higher commission. You even stated, “I’m sure some users are more interested in the 500mm f/4. So having links for both these lenses could actually have the potential to get more money for you and maybe even higher kickbacks than 3%.” I would venture to guess that Nasim just failed to provide a link for the 500 as an oversight, but to be fair to that fine lens, he may add a link to it as well.
You bring up the 80-400 lens, it is a fine lens, but this post wasn’t even about that. The reason it isn’t mentioned is because I wasn’t using it side by side. If I had used it side by side, I would have mentioned it. The “chatter” of the 80-400 VRII was mentioned and I can say that it was noticeable when we were testing it. You state, “The “chattering” you mentioned can also be caused by not using the best optimal AF settings required for the shoot. ” I am not even sure how to replicate that if I tried. I have never experienced it before or since shooting with the 80-400 so I doubt very much that it was the settings. Maybe it was this particular copy of the 80-400.
At the end of the day, I was just trying to show that the lens performs well for the money – thus it is a good value to those that may not want to buy an expensive lens. My first larger telephoto was a Sigma 150-500 and I enjoyed it. Then, looking for more, I bought a Nikon 300/2.8 and loved it. Then, I bought the 500/4 and love it. A variable in value that is not always as obvious as a pure cost to specifications ratio is also what the individual wants/expects out of the equipment. I am sure that to many, a $10,000 prime is a good value and for them it probably is. I do not regret my 500/4 purchase for a minute. Would I like to have paid less? Sure, but I still feel it was worth the cost. For many of my friends, they would think I am nuts to spend that on a lens, but then I think they are nuts to spend $30,000 on a motorcycle. To many, the 200-500 represents a good value. To each his own.
Again, thank you for reading and sharing your thoughts. I still believe we all have things we can learn from each other.
I think I read Dave comments and arguments before on nikonrumors. In short 80-400 is the best zoom lens for him because its Japan, nano, higher price etc. I wrote very similar findings that in many scenarios photos from prime will be hard to distinguish from those taken with 200-500vr because is really great lens for money. 200-500 never had slow af in first batches. They had firmware bug and when you wanted zoom in and focusing in afcontinious then all setup stopped focusing. I had that in my copy. The point from the article is clear to me. You can achieve professional grade photos from this lens without spending a lot,without carring a lot etc.
Thanks Tom for the clarification,
Fair enough!
Keep up the good work.
Cheers, Dave
“Sadly Photographylife [sic] have not put any links connected to the pro lens 500mm f/4 even if there are photographers who understands [sic] that this lens would for sure be a better alternative.”
Did you fail to spot the link, or has it been added since you read the article?
“You could have at least also put an Internet link for the 500mm f/4 for those who want to buy that prime lens. I’m sure some users are more interested in the 500mm f/4.”
Do you think that those who understand the advantages of Nikon’s long focal length prime Nikkors are unable to purchase them without a link to B&H?
This is nothing personal: Your ability to read, comprehend, and write, is abysmal.
LOL Pete!
Don’t forget to take your Prozacs :)
Nothing personal Pete but if you take your Prozacs you will feel normal again :)
The link was added by Nasim after my comment.
Not very nice of you Dave.
Comment edited.
Quod erat demonstrandum.
Pete, to be fair, I did add the link to the 500mm f/4 after Dave kept on pounding on that. But even after I did, he keeps on repeating the same thing, as if it makes a better argument…oh well.
1. After reading your comment 1 & 2 that you always tell people “Nothing personal”. I found the rule # 1 that the more you tell people you are not, the more you are
2. This article is “Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6 vs 500mm f/4 at Block Creek Ranch” wrote it from “Tom Redd’s experience”. You or anybody has a right to agree or not agree. Tom did not mention anything about 80-400 so If you want to add up your experience about your 80-400. Yes, you can and I am pleasure to read. Umm…but How can I know you don’t have any business with 80-400? or Zeiss?
3. “I do have some experience as well in photography and I have been a working professional for 23 years mostly as a photojournalist for Reuters. Me and my colleagues do have our own field experience as well”. Do you really believe that? I don’t believe after I see your outcome.
Very nice images and review, I also have the Nikon 200-500 and really like it but just to be sure what should I look out for if I have a bad copy?
Chris, if you don’t like how the images look at 500mm in terms of sharpness when stopped down to f/6.3-f/8 range, you might have a bad copy. If sharpness looks good, then go out, shoot and enjoy the lens :)
None of this gear is anything I would use of course but I wanted to stop by and say great images, Tom!
Regards to you and your wife :)
Sharif.
Thank you Sharif, you might not use this gear, but if you did, we all know that you would make it look good!
Tom
The 200-500mm f/5.6 is only a good value if it is reliable in the long term, and so far every review I’ve read has some evidence that the build quality is below average, so there’s no reason to believe it will be a reliable performer in the long term.
Where’s the value if it needs expensive repairs after the warranty has expired? It may cost more than the prime if you consider that some primes appreciate in value whereas the 200-500 f/5.6 could be headed to the trash bin in a few years…
Stephen, thank you for the comment and you make a very good point. I guess time will tell how long these hold up, but you can replace them with new ones a number of times before equalling the more expensive prime in cost. Also, with time, the newer versions might be better. However, to take your point a bit further, at least with the prime you get to enjoy better quality from day one. I love my prime, make no mistake. Thanks again for the comment.
Thanks for the article. As an owner of a 200-500, I’ve been wondering for a while what the difference in IQ would be with a 500mm f4. I’d love to see a more scientific comparison between the two, for example:
– same body
– tripod
– indoor, stationary subjects
I can’t seem to find anything like that on the web, so it’d be very interesting.
Nick, enjoy your lens. Although it would be interesting, you will find that the prime will likely win in every category of IQ. When I zoom in on all these images, the 500 prime is better, no doubt. However, the 200-500 is good and so use it and enjoy it. Thanks for your comment.
I would hope the prime would have better IQ! I was looking to better quantify the difference by eliminating some variables, so you can really see how much IQ you get for the $5000 price difference. Different bodies, moving subjects, etc make that problematic. Thanks.
Sure, I understand. It would be interesting. Would the Imatest results that Nasim does, work for that? Same body, shame subject, same lighting, not moving.
Sure – has he tested both lenses?
Nick, I am not sure if he did on the 500/4, he may have reviewed that prior to doing the Imatest. Maybe he can respond to that.
Thank you Tom. I was in San Antonio a month ago at a huge resort, and I was delighted by the different birds even at a resort, during Spring Break, with hundreds and hundreds of kids. I’m glad you had a nice quiet place with a blind to enjoy the birds! Lovely shots.
At webscale (especially the larger versions you provide) show some differences that are certainly visible. I’m curious how a D810, and especially a D7200, would have fared in these conditions with their smaller pixels (higher resolutions). I’d love to rent a supertele prime someday (I don’t think the 300 mm f/4 counts, I know I can handhold the older one) to enjoy it, but that would also mean renting (or buying!) a suitable tripod and head etc. Sheesh. I have to live vicariously through you and Verm for these big boys.
Thank you for this, I like it!
The pictures for the comparison are small perching birds that must have been taken from short distance, probabily less than 5-10m. At such short distances, it is difficult to detect level of sharpness, any lens would yield good results. If one wants to make better comparison, then take a photo of a raptor at 60-100m, and you will see the real difference between the zoom and the prime. Also, you can attach a 1.4 tc to the prime, and it would still beat the zoom at 700mm. Furthermore, the pictures must be presented at 100% view taken with the same camera at the time of the day with the least amount of thermal effect. Otherwise, it makes no sense to compare.
Do you present prints of your images to your audience in such a manner that everyone can clearly see each and every pixel in the digital image?
If yes, why?
If no, why not?
Pete,
I take photography of birds usually from long distances where my focal length is never enough. Thus, I end up cropping my original digital images. So, when the image is cropped and magnified, the clearity of every pixel becomes significantly important in terms of the quality of the end-results. I hope you see my point.
Thanks for your clarification, Goker. I really do totally understand your point: I’ve understood the essence of, and the optical physics underlying, your point for more decades than I dare to admit.
A Nikon D5 attached to the Nikkor 500 mm f/4 VR would, for your needs, likely perform far less well than a D5 attached to the Nikkor 800 mm f/5.6 VR.
All I can offer to you is passing on what I’ve learnt the hard way… If a difference in the optical performance of two comparable lenses can only be discerned while pixel-peeping the images rendered by them, then I can assure you the the general public / the general audience of your photography, will never notice — let alone begin to appreciate — the difference between them.
If you don’t have, or you don’t plan to own, either the Nikon D5 or the 810 then the differences between the Nikkor 200-500 mm f/5.6 and 500 mm f/4 prime are insignificant to your mentioned style of photography, and to your audience of viewers — unless your audience consists entirely of pixel-peepers.
Cameras and optics have become so very good that the only way to significantly improve your image quality is to invest in a means to get you much closer to your subjects.
I sincerely hope that something I’ve written is useful to you,
Pete
Tom hello,
A lovely post and after reading countless articles on the ; 200-500, Sigma’s 150 -600 C & S versions , Nikon’s 80-400, and the new Nikon 300mm f4 PF with 1.4 tele, and reviewing bar charts and mathematical calculations that I do not begin to understand , seeing some genuine photos was like a breath of fresh air. I know it was totally unscientific and I am not sure of your credentials other than your 100 other posts, but comparing two actual photos, brilliant. Seeing the 200-500mm up against the cream of the crop, the 500 prime helps the average person make their own conclusions. Does the 500 prime at $7000 versus the $1400 zoom deliver 5 times the picture quality? Just how inferior are your pictures going to be because you could not or would not step up and buy from the big boys side of the lens counter. I looked and looked again and I did not really see much of a difference. They both looked great to me.
Yes, one might lose a few shots given the slower auto focus, that’s ok too I am not trying to find and shoot snow leopards in the Himalayas. I can afford to miss a shot or two , another Bald Eagle or Hummingbird will be along in a few minutes time.
You are not the first person to make the prime comparison but it seems almost heresy to even remotely suggest it [as poor Dave went ballistic on ] that many people are going to be very satisfied [easy there Dave it’s not personal ] with the zoom vs prime . It calls into question the very superiority of the big long lens prime buyer . Interestingly Matt Kowalski when he was at Kelby One made the exact conclusion in one of his videos . Where he said the ”picture quality ” difference between prime and zoom was so marginal that he could not tell a difference, but even if he did there is a sharpness slider in Lightroom that you can move a couple of millimetres that negates any advantage? That seems unfair doesn’t it.
Last weekend at a photo seminar here in Toronto I spoke to a professional wildlife photographer who I went out with this past winter to photograph Snowy Owls. I was asking him the same question that i would like to buy the 200-500 mm lens but wonder about a prime lens as well. He said that he just reviewed all of his shot taken every day this past winter and LR indicated that 85% of his best shots were with his Canon 200-400 zoom versus his long prime. He said buy the zoom, do not look back and stop reading all of the posts. By the way that day I got great shots with the first gen Nikon 80-400 rental lens that all reviews trashed. Missed more than a few but I have only so much wall space anyway.
Interestingly, while i know you and Nasim have now been outed as sales shills for the 200-500mm lens, like your selling cable packages for Verizon, but you did in fact put a link at the bottom of your article to B&H for anyone who wanted to spend $7,000 on the 500 prime.
Based on what I have seen here it will stay safely unclicked for my needs. But I do love the 200-500 mm lens , thanks for post and now where do I mail you guys your commission checks?
Lance, thank you for your response. There are always flaws in any “comparison” or “research” or “study”. Thank you for your understanding. To be fair to the big prime lens, it is better than the zoom and when cropped it shows more. The question boils down to this: will the buyer be happy with this lens, any lens, after purchase. Guess what, like people, no lens can make everyone happy and thus the answer lies within the purchaser and no one else. I appreciate your comments and for visiting the site.
As for the commission check, this one is on me. :)
Oh, as for my other 100 posts, I think that is Tom Stirr, not me, but thanks :)
Hello,
I’m going to buy a 200-500 mm.
Do you think it will perform well on a D7000? I have also a D750.
Moreover, what is the easiest way to figure out if I got a bad copy?
Many thanks
Nicola, I haven’t used a D7000 before, I do use it on the D750 and it performs well. I would think it would do well on the D7000.
As for evaluation of the copy, I will quote Nasim from his previous comment:
“if you don’t like how the images look at 500mm in terms of sharpness when stopped down to f/6.3-f/8 range, you might have a bad copy. If sharpness looks good, then go out, shoot and enjoy the lens :)”
My first copy didn’t look good even at f/8 – something is/was wrong, but again, that box had been damaged and so the lens might have been the victim of trauma and not necessarily born defective. Enjoy your lens.
Nice photos and nice article but I think that it is not possible to compare this lenses with so different camera body.
I had a D4 and also the 500 F.4 VR.
The same lens mounted on a D4 or on a D810 is completely different.
More resolution more sharpness.
Than is necessary to consider is the distance from the subject.
Below 10m the major parts of the lenses are sharp enough. After that distance is completely a different story.
I met person that said that the new 80-400 VR is sharper as the 300 F.2.8 !!!
Similar quality if the subject is very close to the camera, may be… On medium, long distance, the 80-400 is a shame.
Tested personally.
Otherwise me and my friends and a lot of other people, professional or not, are big stupid to buy expensive and very heavy lenses if will be enough a cheaper and lighter lens to obtain nice picture.
Here, some of my photos.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/85987182@N02/
Regards, Marco
I don’t understand the problem Marco, if you are happy with your expensive and heavy lens that is great.
Some of us don’t have the money to buy the prime lenses and in my case the weight of them would put me off getting one no matter how good the photographs from it. I bought a Tamron 150-600 a few weeks before the Nikon 200-500 mmm was announced. As I am a pensioner and getting older, I am very happy with my lighter Tamron lens.
I enjoy seeing the photographs from photographers who do use primes. I don’t envy them carrying the equipment.
For all the talk about the merits of lenses and cameras, I look a Flickr and I cannot tell what lens was used for any image without looking at the information. I can tell if a point and shoot camera with limited dynamic range was used. Dslr images don’t shout Nikon lens nor Canon lens etc. I am happy to take photographs with my lower quality lenses.
I have certificates of merit from my photographic society for photographs I took with a Panasonic fz100 bridge camera. Good photographs depend on the skill of the photographer as much as the equipment.
There is not any problem at all.
I have the maximum respect on person that spend time to write on blog.
Normally, when I do not agree with what is I wrote I change the page, in this case it is a bit different.
I consider this blog serious and interesting so I thought it appropriate to live a comment.
The article is interesting and the pictures are nice but I would have preferred a more rigorous approach, and also some more information like the distance (approximate) from the subject.
When I am asked to judge an object I always feel a responsibility to be accurate and objective as possible.
More people read my opinion more the responsibility is high.
Reading the article you may think that the Nikon 200-500 is an exceptional lens regardless of their weight and price but I think it’s not accurate.
I have many friends who are dedicated to nature photography, some young, others a little less, some tall and strong like me, others definitely not.
Regardless of the budget nobody is excited with that kind of lens, there will be a reason.
In the market there are a lot of alternatives and many old professional lenses for sale, If I have to give a tip to a novice I always recommend buying a good used lens commensurate with its economic availability.
I agree that it is the skill of the photographer to make the difference between a good photo but also the right equipment is important. As example I have never seen anyone show up at a bicycle race, even amateur, with a graziella…..;-)
However if my way of writing seems aggressive and disrespectful is just because my English is a shame.
I will not criticize it to offend anyone.
Best regards, Marco
Your post was a fair call I think, even looking at the web-sized samples, the flaws are evident, whether it’s from motion blur (https://cdn.photographylife.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Cardinal-Food-Exchange-2.jpg) or noticeable softness (https://cdn.photographylife.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Cardinal-Food-Exchange-1.jpg, https://cdn.photographylife.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Golden-fronted-Woodpecker-1.jpg), and these are only 2.8MP files.
I’m convinced it was never Tom’s intention to actually present the 200-500 as a lens of the same caliber as the 500 f/4, but as always, you’ll get people who’ll glance rapidly at the images and turn the initial argument :
“the 200-500 can be a pretty good deal if you don’t have the money for a prime”
into for instance, in this very post,
“the prime is barely sharper and have more contrast but so little difference there is”
Which isn’t quite the case.
Pierre,
I completely agree with you. I thinks the same regarding Tom’s intention.
I wrote in a bad way that to have more idea regarding how that lens perform, will be useful have more information and more explanation.
Just to make a more useful comparison.
Pierre and Marco, thank you for these thoughts. Marco, I just posted a reply to your earlier comments and appreciate your latest. All the best- Tom
Sorry Marco, but what you are suggesting is not sound.
Even the newer Nikkor FL long lenses cannot hold a candle to a Zeiss 135/2 APO Sonnar in terms of image quality not to talk about the older versions.
There is no law of physics according to that the longest, heaviest and most expensive lenses trump all others in terms of image quality.
Such lenses are costly because they are produced to order, involving more working time per unit and because getting the most out of such big lenses requires specialised tooling.
Your advice to buy into older second market primes primarily makes sense for those who want to get rid of them.
I have tried a Nikkor 600/4 D on a D800 and was underwhelmed by the image quality wide open (resolution, CA). It is not worthwile to buy into this and to have to haul it around, given the high level of zooms like the 200-500 5.6 that also deliver the newest version of image stabilisation and way less bulk.
Marco: I actually went over to Flickr and have to say that you do have some very nice shots in your photo stream . The young blonde lady that also features in a few of your images also looks very nice :-) .
Thanks, Simon,
Unfortunately for me, the nice girls are models paid by the photography association and not my girlfriends. ;-)
Regards,
Marco, thank you for your thoughts. As for distance, the cardinals were taken approximately 26 feet (7.9m) from the subject and the Woodpecker 22 feet (6.7m). After 10 meters you might realize that you have to start making major crops to the image and then the sensor plays an even larger role in evaluating sharpness.
You mention the D810 outperforms the D4 in resolution and it should. You wrote, “More resolution more sharpness.” You will note that the 200-500 was mounted to the D4 and the 500 prime to the d750, 16 MP vs 24 MP, respectively.
In the post, I stated, “Sorry, but I didn’t have two copies of the same camera body to make the comparison more ideal. In fact, I didn’t set out to compare the two lenses as my wife isn’t usually photographing, but after seeing how the two lenses did, I wanted to share a couple of examples with our readers.”
Clearly, I did not set out to study or compare the lenses, this post was retrospective, not a “study” or a true “comparison”. This post is the result of me sending Nasim full size images of the Cardinals and the Woodpecker just to show him the difference. He then asked me to write a post and share it. It wasn’t even my intention to write a post and obviously it was not scientific. So, I am sorry that you feel I have misled readers, as it was not my intent. I still stand by the statement that this is a capable lens for the investment and can represent a good value for some photographers based on their needs/requirements. Nothing more, nothing less. It is sad that some of us when we can afford the top of the line equipment can turn into what might be considered “photography snobs”. Through time I have been fortunate to own a D3s, D4, D4s, D810, 500/4, etc. and for that I am grateful, but I didn’t start there.
While some of your points are valid, I cannot agree with your statement, “Regardless of the budget nobody is excited with that kind of lens, there will be a reason.”
All of this said, I still appreciate your thoughts and observations, I hope we can agree that we have more to learn from each other from civil and thoughtful discussion than contentious debate, so I hope my reply is helpful and not viewed as contentious. Again, thank you for being here and sharing your experience/thoughts.
Tom,
Really sorry if look like that my words are disrespectful. It was not my intention.
I appreciate your answer and I agree that there is always something to learn specially from each other.
If you have times will be useful to see the resolving power of that lens on long distance.
I’m really curious to see the results,
Thanks,
Marco, honestly, you seem very reasonable and I appreciate it. No offense was taken and if you notice, I didn’t reply to your first comment immediately as I just let you share your feelings/knowledge/experience. If I was offended, I would have replied quickly. I appreciate you reading the posts here and sharing.
As for photos as further distance, look at Nasim’s review of the 200-500, the Great Blue Herons on a branch were taken (handheld) at 56 meters according to the Exif data. Any great Blue Heron shot in flight was further away. I’m not sure they help due to image size, but there they are.
Have a great day.
Tom,
I have taken a look the the photos. Unfortunately I’m not able to see the Exif data.
Anyway, they are not bed at all.
Here there are two photos for comparisons.
https://flic.kr/p/FPdJWJ
.
The heron was about 60 meters from me.
The shutter speed is high because I’m waiting the take-off.
Below another shot with BIF but it is a little blurry for my mistake with low shutter speed.
https://flic.kr/p/FgBGh4
I took this photos with “photography snobs” equipments handheld. ;-)
Have a nice day too.
Marco, thanks for sharing your nice photos. Your next to last sentence made me laugh! thanks. :)
-Cheers
I bought the 200-500 for an upcoming trip to Alaska this summer. I have always wanted a lens with 500mm of reach, but none were within my budget constraints, especially after paying for a trip to Alaska! Since I bought the lens, I have been practicing on birds and wildlife, including 1000+ images on a wonderful wildlife tour of the fantastic King Ranch, and over 2000+ images at a local airshow. The all day shooting at the airshow tested the tracking capability of the lens as well as my stamina. Although the lens is heavy, it wasn’t nearly as exhausting as hand holding the 500/f4 would have been.
On the D750, the lens yields nice big files with lots of room to crop and the background blurs fairly nicely. On the D300, the extra reach is useful and the crop sensor makes the edges sharper. The background blur is a little crunchier on the D300.
I am very happy with the lens. It does take some practice to learn effective techniques for hand holding a 5 lb lens while tracking moving objects. However, who could complain when the practice is so fun!
Ellis, I like your statement here, “However, who could complain when the practice is so fun!” We all need to remember that, get out, use whatever equipment you have, make the best of it, but most of all, have fun! Thank you.
Hey great article.
I just got this lens and I have the Nikon 300/2.8 VR and I used to have the Nikon 500/f4. So I do know the advantages of prime glass.
I took some shots of the moon just 2 days ago, with the Nikon TC-20EIII.
It was the first time I took it out of the box.
Instead of talking about the results, check for yourself:
http://www.mundy.ca/Space/Moon/2016-04-18/
This is not about which quality is better – obviously the prime will be better.
The issue is, for a fraction of the price and weight, is the difference worth the added expense and bulk?
Thanks Steve, nice photo!
Hi Tom,
The photos are a nice intersection of skill and opportunity! Obviously, you have plenty of skill, and from your description of Block Creek, it is a great venue.
As for the lenses, I must say I see little difference between the photos taken with them. The fact that the 200-500 was able to deliver that level of potential image quality proves just how good it can be (with the right copy of course). What a bargain and yet another welcome addition.
I find it ironic that I waited for years for a lens like the 80-400G to come out. I purchased it almost as soon as it came it out and was really happy with it. I love how it handles, but it leaves some to be desired in terms of sharpness at the telephoto end. It also doesn’t really work with a TC. I had a 500f4 that I had simply stopped using enough to justify keeping it and this new 80-400 did not make me forget about it! It looks like a good copy of the 200-500 might make me miss it a little less. Plus, there are now even more choices in something a little lighter like the new Tamron and Sigma 150-600’s. For those on a budget or for people looking for a lighter but versatile lens, that can deliver decent quality, these are good times!
Thanks Sceptical1, I am not sure that the 200-500 will make you forget about the 500/4, but it is nice for the price. I haven’t really used the 200-500 with a 1.4x TC much. Others that I have talked to have done so and felt good about it. The little that I have used it, I haven’t been immediately impressed but maybe in time I will feel differently. I have no qualms about using the 1.4x on the 500/4.
You mention the Sigma, the Sigma 150-600 Sport really impressed me and I was tempted to buy it instead of the 200-500. The price difference isn’t that great as far as I am concerned. If you replace the Nikon foot with a Kirk foot, then there isn’t much price difference at all. Sigma is just one heavy beast. I still question whether or not I should have gone with the Sigma instead.
The reason l let go of the 500 f4 was weight… and not just the weight of the lens. Because I couldn’t handhold it anymore, I always was hauling the heavier Gitzo and gimbal. If I were going to replace the 80-400, it wouldn’t be with the Sigma Sport because I couldn’t handhold that either.
I would like that little extra reach in a lighter package. Honestly, though, I doubt I will replace the 80-400. It’s good enough and I have always been from the “work hard to get closer” school of wildlife photography, so the extra reach is not essential. Getting closer also makes for better images with lesser lenses.
I have many friends that shoot the 80-400 and they do a very nice job with it. As you say, getting closer makes for better images. Thanks.
I WISH NIKON DEVELOP AND RELEASE LIGHT WEIGHT 400MM OR 500MM F5.6 PRIMES SOME DAY NEAR FUTURE.
I WISH 500MM F5.6, OR EVEN 400MM F5.6 PRIMES, SOON FROM NIKON.
I have a similar question to what is addressed in this article. I purchased a Sigma 500mm f/4.5 EX DG APO HSM Lens some years ago. It has no VR, but is is (still) $2,000+ cheaper than the Nikon 500mm. I think back then the price difference was even bigger. I have been reasonably happy with it, but last week got a new Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports Lens. The Sports is of course a bit more expensive than the Nikon 200-500mm (but not by much where I live). The advantages of the new lens is flexibility, a bit more reach, a bit less weight and size. And of course VR (or OS). I haven’t tested them head-to-head, but am curious about how the compare in sharpness. Might just do that to decide if I really need both. I guess the 500mm wil have a bit more light at 500mm (f4.5 vs f5.6), but the zoom’s OS will compensate for that. I expect the prime to be a bit sharper, but the technology is also 10+ years older. Though it is still available. Opinions?
Chris, as you know, generally the prime is sharper and you mentioned the f/4.5 vs. 5.6 so those advantages go to the 500 prime. I am not familiar with that particular lens (the 500) by Sigma so I can’t comment directly to that. I can say that I was very impressed with the Sigma 150-600 Sport, at times I still wonder if I should have bought it instead of the Nikon 200-500. Aside from the weight, I really was impressed with the Sigma zoom. I wish I could be more helpful to you on this.
Thanks for your response, Tom. I picked the Sigma Sport knowing about the weight complaints. I guess the sharper reputation and weather proof design was more important for me. And with my new Nikon D500, I get a 900mm lens for 3.7kgs. Great for tiny birds. But hand held does not result in tack-sharp photos in my experience. Tripod defeats the purpose, but I am now experimenting with my little Gitzo Traveler 6x Monopod. I have replaced the Sigma lens foot with one from SunwayFoto which is Arca-Swiss ready. It seems to solve the weight problem, but still allows flexibility and stability. I’m just not sure yet if I should switch the OS (VR) to 1, 2, or Off for a monopod.
As for the Sigma 500mm, I use a Wimberley Sidekick on a proper tripod. Only 410g heavier, but forget hand holding that. No VR. But the extra light comes in handy ones mounted on the tripod with my Nikon D810 behind it. I have taken both cameras & lenses out together, but have not made IQ comparisons.
If I really want to travel light and hand hold with long reach, I will reach for my little Panasonic M43 with the new Panasonic 100-400 lens (that is 200-800 equivalent) at just over 1kg lens and camera (or 800mm at 2.6 lbs total with if you live in the USA).
Or I can half the lens weight by going with the Nikon 80-400mm, but I will probably sell that one day.
It was really amazing to see the comparisons here done by other people. For people like me to get the 200-500 itself is a big investment, So the comparison article and the review helped me a lot. Thanks for the wonderful article.
Thank you Kamal.
Hi Tom
I have the 200-500 Nikon and was pleased to see your comments and some comparison images.
I could see straight away which images were from each lens even at the low resolution for the web article.
Having said that, I was also pleased that this inexpensive lens could even play in the same space as the reference level prime.
Sure a slight difference in image quality is there but the difference is not miles apart as the price would have us believe.
I purchased the 200-500 due to weight restrictions for travel and want to take it with me as much as possible as I am mostly an opportunist photographer (work takes so much of my time).
Somebody once said “The best lens (or camera) is the one you have with you”
I could have purchased the 500f4 if I really wanted it, but I suspect it would stay at home unless I actually had a planned outing.
I went to an event at a wildlife park where I could use all of the top level primes and for months I was dead set on getting the 300f2.8vr but after the initial excitement subdued I realised that although I would have been pleased to carry it everywhere, aircraft carry on restrictions would cause problems. I ended up getting the 300f4PF instead and I love that lens and it goes everywhere with me.
So now my travel kit has a D800E and a D7200 with 24f1.4, 70-200f4vr3, 300f4PF, 200-500f5.6 and a TC1.4eII and this all fits in a Tamrac backpack. It weighs 9kg so I still have an issue with aircraft carry on but at least I have a range of lighter weight lenses without compromising image quality. (Still can’t fit my infrared cameras in though.)
I am looking forward to the D500 to see if that will replace the D7200 so I will keep an on this site for reviews.
I read a lot of reviews from sites like this on equipment, the MTF charts of what is possible and the in the field reviews of how that comes together and my purchases are influenced by this.
So thank you all for taking the time to post.
I often read the comments after the articles and find some of the people basically ungrateful (and rude) for the information presented. Good job some of us are not easily offended.
This is a great site so keep up the excellent work.
Ken
Ken, it sounds like you have a very nice kit there. I’m looking forward to having the D500. I did play with it at a launch party and it seemed very nice but as you know, it was hard to fairly evaluate it in a store. Thanks for the kind words and for visiting.
Hi Tom,
This was a very informative article – I was not able to really differentiate the difference between the two lenses, and it is nice to see real-world examples side by side.
Did you and your wife hand-hold or use a monopod/tripod while shooting?
Do you (or anyone at PL) have an opinion on the 200-500 f5.6 vs the 200-400 f4 vs the 70-200 f2.8 + 2x TC-III ?
I hope your wife is feeling better.
Thank you, Stephen. My wife was using a tripod/gimbal and I was actually using tripod with a ball head – less than ideal but when we left on the trip, I wasn’t sure my wife would actually shoot at all and so I only took one gimbal due to room/weight in the bag.
I’ve never owned the 200-400 f/4, but it is a fine lens and I would think that it would outperform the 200-500. Again, there are differences in these less expensive lenses but if you are only displaying on the web and not making large prints, the differences can be less obvious. As for the 70-200/f2.8 + 2x TC-III, good question, I have that combo but I don’t use it (with a TC) often enough to have a feel for it. I would think that the 70-200 would edge it out in IQ.
Thank you for the sentiments for my wife’s health.
I love my 600mm f/4E FL ED VR and D4s!
Some photos can be seen ar flickr.com/mikeschmeee
Tom sir, Nasim sir,Dave sir & all other respected,
I am beginner & using tamron 150-600mm With Nikon D750 near about two years.Now I want to shift my lens to Nikkor 500mm FL ED prime & I already booked it & paid full amount to the distributor as advance though its a very very big investment for me like Mr. Kamal.For this prime I loan from bank & feel some guilty for this big deals. Some renowned wild life photographer friends suggest me that if you serious then you must go for the prime. After thinking few months I set my mind towards prime only for much superior image quality.But,now I am totally confused.
Please advice me what should I do.
Regards,
Suvendu Rudra
Burdwan,West Bengal,India
Suvendu, if you have made the decision on the investment for the 500/4 prime lens, then keep it. The AF speed, the photo quality, etc of the prime is superior to the either the Tamron 150-600 or the Nikkor 200-500. This article is to illustrate that for the money, the 200-500 is a good lens, overall, but it is not as good as the 500 f/4. If you plan to print large photos, submit for contests, sell your images, etc., then the investment is worth it. If you are only going to display images on the web, then maybe you consider not spending the additional money. The weight of the prime lens is considerably heavier. Those are things for you to consider. When I went from a Sigma 150-500 lens to a Nikkor 300/2.8 prime (my first expensive prime), I never regretted it. How much these things mean to you, only you can say. Good luck.