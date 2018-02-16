Nikon 200-400mm With and Without Filters

The Nikkor 200-400mm f/4G VR is a very versatile and sharp lens and those that own it or previously used it know that is a great choice for close action photography, such as photographing bears in Alaska. I recently saw a comment by a photographer, who claimed that the lens gets even sharper if its front protective filter is removed. Both the Nikkor 200-400mm f/4G VR and its newer VR II version have a removable front protective element, as well as a 52mm drop-in filter that most other super telephoto lenses have. While I was testing my 200-400mm f/4G VR in my Imatest lab, I decided to compare the performance of the lens with and without the front protective and the 52mm drop-in filter to see if the above claims were true or not. It turned out to be an interesting study. I apologize for the geeky nature of this article!
I measured the performance of the lens for this study at 200mm, so let’s take a look at how the lens performs with and without the filters:
The results on the left represent the performance of the lens with both the protective and the 52mm drop-in filters in place. Look at what happened when I removed the front protective filter in the second result set “No Front” – the image became blurry and I could actually even see this blur on the camera Live View. Looks like the front element actually does affect the way light rays bend inside the lens: removing the front filter actually slightly changes the focal plane. After I re-acquired focus again without the filter in place, the image sharpness went back to normal, as seen from the third result set “No Front RF (Re-Focus)”. If we compare the first and the third result sets, that’s basically what happens in reality with and without the front protective filter. Although there is a very slight difference in numbers, those are within the error threshold. And even if they weren’t, you would never be able to tell the two apart with your eyes!
The fourth result set was an interesting one. Without changing anything, I simply removed the 52mm drop in filter. To my surprise, I could immediately see the Live View image turn from sharp to complete blur, as seen from the crop below:
Whoa! Now that’s interesting. It turns out that the 52mm drop-in filter severely moves the focal plane. So it is not just sitting there for nothing!
The last test was to see if I could obtain proper focus without the filter. The fifth result set called “No Drop-in RF (Re-Focus)” shows that I could. And if you compare the result with the first and the third result sets, it is actually pretty similar again.
Conclusion
The above study shows us that one should not be removing protective and drop-in filters from super telephoto lenses like the Nikkor 200-400mm f/4G, as they are clearly there for a reason. While removing the front filter does not do much aside from exposing the fragile and expensive front element, removing the drop-in filter drastically moves the focal plane, which might result in all kinds of focus problems and inconsistencies. The photographer who indicated that his lens was sharper without a filter most likely had focusing issues, or his testing methodology had some flaws.
I am heading out to the mountains for our fall workshops tomorrow, but once I come back, I am planning to finally review the Nikkor 200-400mm f/4G VR, along with a few other cameras and lenses. I apologize for the wait!
Nasim,
I am torn between the 200-400 and 300 mm F2.8 to take pictures of wildlife. I am pretty sure the 2.8 is due for a refresh soon so this slightly puts me off given the $$$$ outlay.
What would you recommend?
Julian
Julian, both lenses are strong in their own way. If you are planning to take pictures of action at varying distances (bears in Alaska, large mammals), the 200-400mm is the way to go. If you need the reach, go for the 300mm f/2.8G, or better, a longer lens like the 500mm f/4G VR. If you can afford to wait, get the Nikkor 300mm f/4D AF-S for now and when the newer versions of super telephotos come out with fluorite elements, get one of those instead. They won’t be cheap, but the significantly reduced weight will matter. I can only imagine what the new 500mm f/4 will be like – that’s the lens I am personally waiting for. If they shave off the weight like they have done on the new Nikkor 400mm f/2.8G, it will be a phenomenal choice for hand-held shooting…
Simple….
Buy them both, add in TC14E, TC17E and you are covered from 300mm f2.8 to 700mm f5.6.
BTW….. My Nikon 300mm f2.8 AF-S is a 1997 model. No VR and it still works a treat. :-)
In my experience the 200-400mm F4 was a bit too short a bit too often.
Unfortunately, while excellent on its own, it does not like converters.
Performance is OK with the 1.4x but completely falls apart with the 1.7 and is unusable with the 2x.
Not only does the autofocus become erratic and inaccurate, even well focussed images are insufficiently sharp.
For that reason I got rid of it and now use the 500mm F4G ED VR.
It’s razor sharp and pairs very well with converters especially the new 1.4x and 2x aspheric.
If Nasim says there is a new version of the 500mm is coming, I can hardly wait too!
The 300mm F4 is a very good choice but if your pockets can stand the strain, the 300mm F2.8 is eye-wateringly sharp.
In your shoes I would go for the 300mm F2.8 as neither autofocus nor sharpness are significantly reduced with a converter.
I use a 70 -200mm F2.8G ED for shorter range subjects and occasionally will pair it with a 1.4x or even 2x converter with which it holds up very well.
So that’s another option.
While the 200-400 was a little soft with the TC14E II teleconverter, it is much better with the TC14E III. I’ve seen significant improvement – even at 400mm where the bare lens was a little soft. This combination is very good stopped down 0.5 to 1.0 stops.
The TC14E III is also better with the 600 f/4 AFS VR. My field testing has both better contrast and better detail than the TC II.
Eric, thank you for letting us know – I have not received the new TC-14E III yet, but when I do, I will compare it extensively with the TC-14E II using Imatest.
My experience pretty much mirrors yours with teleconverters. In addition, I have noticed that the lens suffers in IQ when shooting subjects at long distances with older AF systems (D700, D3 / D3S). On newer DSLRs, the long range IQ problems seem to be more or less addressed, although I have to test that more extensively to be 100% sure.
That’s really interesting because shooting with the 200-400 on a D3 is what caused me to be so disappointed that I got rid of both and went FX + 500mm F4.
Hi all,
I have had the 200-400mm for sometime now. For some reason, ‘m not happy with it at all and have been debating moving to 300 2.8 but waiting for the newer, lighter version. I have had the 200-400mm with Nikon to focus tune, which made it sharper. But the problem with the lens is that focus is not always accurate, esp under less than ideal light. Another big issue is the subject distance. Its reasonably sharp for mid range but then a bit farther and the focus is off.
I have been using 600mm f4 for a few years now, and that lens is absolutely gorgeous. Haven’t been using the 200-400mm for the most part.
Cheers,
Senthil
BTW – forget about using it with TC. With 1.4x its ok, if you don’t have anything else, but I wouldn’t risk it if you don’t wanna be disappointed with the keeper rate.
I have this lens and agree with the comments about TC’s. If you need length beyond 560mm, get something else. I don’t (and unlike most, use DX, D7100) and I actually sold my truly wonderful 500mm F4 to save weight and to use the money on other stuff.
Regardless, this lens doesn’t particularly like TC’s while the 500mm worked much better.
Also consider a used pre-VR long lens, there are some very “cheap” out there. I own the 500VR and I rarely turn on VR, this feature is mostly a marketing gimmick, VR does not replace a fast shutter speed.
VR is a BIG subject.
In essence I agree that it is of little practical use at high shutter speeds, but do you never shoot slower than 1/500 sec?
Very useful to have it then.
I have found that VR slows down autofocus; also at 500mm I rather increase ISO and deal with noise later.
VR should be off unless is needed. The con’s outweigh the pro’s.
There seem to be very few if any cons IMHO.
There is no evidence that I have seen or read that shows VR slows down autofocus.
I would be interested to see an authoritative reference – please?
Or maybe Nasim knows for sure?
There is some possibility that the lens decentring that occurs during VR operation may sometimes have a slight degrading effect on image quality but it is difficult to demonstrate as the effect is small and occurs infrequently and at random. The causes of this are hotly disputed and Nikon is mute on the subject.
The suggested shutter speed for a long lens at which VR should be switched off is 1/500 sec or half the sampling frequency (1KHz) according to the Nyquist theorem.
This, for many photographers is a very commonly used shutter speed and is a ‘transition point’ for going to a lower or higher shutter speed and hence to switching VR on or off.
Personally I find it a complete pain to be constantly trying to remember to switch VR on or off at or around this speed which I use all the time.
So I tend to leave it on and I, like many wildlife photographers, can see no loss of sharpness in practical terms.
And even if there is a slight degradation, what’s better, a barely detectable unsharpness in perhaps one frame in ten or nine out ten shots missed altogether?
I would go for the latter.
Another factor with VR is image stabilisation prior to exposure.
Tracking a fast moving subject like a small bird in flight becomes next to impossible (well, very difficult, even for the very talented) without VR engaged.
What’s better, a perfectly sharp image of patch of empty sky or a marginally (maybe) less sharp image of a yellow billed kite in flight?
I would go for the latter.
I would say the pros outweigh the cons.
Oops, para 4 should read …”And even if there is a slight degradation, what’s better, a barely detectable unsharpness in perhaps one frame in ten or nine out ten shots missed altogether?
I would go for the FORMER”
Maybe my choice of worlds were not correct, I should have said instead ” VR slows down initial Autofocus acquisition”
My 500VR is on Gimbal head with RRS tripod, in my case VR was the cause of missing some images at initial AF.
Please read Thom Hogan article on the subject if you need proof or an “authoritative reference”.
I do agree with Thom because it has been my experience as well, not because I agree with everything he writes.
BTW; I’m done with this subject, I am aware of your I’m always right reputation.
Peace!!
General advice is to turn VR off when using a Tripod – or at least that’s how I understand it. So, if your lens is always on a Tripod you are 100% right not to value having it. But there are plenty of people using smaller lenses handheld for whom it is useful.
VR is still beneficial on a tripod or gimbal as long as it’s kept loose and not locked down tight.
There’s still sufficient shake in the set up to make VR effective.
However, if the rig is locked, the VR ‘vibration’ becomes the shake.
Words are important to avoid misunderstanding.
Now I understand what you mean – and agree.
If the shutter button is pressed at the moment of exposure, you are right, there is a slight delay as the VR system has to ‘settle’ for want of a better word.
However, if the shutter button is kept half pressed all the time or, better still the AF-ON is kept engaged (on the most current bodies), then VR is active all the time and there is no delay.
When I say “all the time” I mean while you are watching and waiting for the subject to do what you want, not literally all the time.
Thom Hogan is a good source although his reasoning on the correlation between shutter speed and VR sampling via Nyquist is a bit flaky – according to people more knowledgeable than me.
Peace it is.
Well, that was a bit rude don’t you think ?
There wasn’t anything aggressive in the comment you replied to.
Valuable information in this thread though !
I think you’re wright, I was rude, sorry Bety. I did get a “little worked up”
I have found that VR gets in the way of AF acquisition and at 500mm you want fast shutter speed, VR will not freeze a subject, hence my statement that VR is useless in long lenses.
VR has more value with static subjects but most long lenses are mostly for sports and wildlife, just ask any sport photography on the sidelines what they think about VR or IS.
Thank you Pierre for sticking up for a damsel in distress.
And that’s OK Juan, you are a gentleman for apologising.
I have a tendency to get all hot and bothered as well.
Spot on Nasim.
I have owned and extensively used both versions of the Nikkor 200-400mm F4.
As Nikon warn, the drop in filter is part of the optical formula and removing it has drastic consequences!
The front filter is just protective. While it is a meniscus (not planar) and together with the air space behind, is also part of the optical formula, removing it is neutral. Some claim the lens is sharper this way, but I have not been able to see any benefit and as you say, removing it just risks damaging the soft and vulnerable ED elements further back.
Betty, it was interesting to see that a protective element can be part of an optical formula. I wonder why Nikon made it removable – if you look at other super teles, most of them also have protective elements, but they are glued.
I guess it may be to reduce the costs in the event of damage to the front element (the most commonly and easily damaged part of a lens).
Even though the front ‘filter’ glass is huge and expensive it is still relatively cheap to replace compared with having Nikon dismantle the whole lens to repair it – with 24 elements in 17 groups that’s a lot of dismantling.
I think Nikon may have made the front filter a meniscus to optimise the optical path of light entering the lens and so reduce the chance of inducing flare at such an early stage in such a complex design.
Once you commit to a meniscus, you also commit to the whole optical formula.
Not sure if I’m right but it seems a reasonable hypothesis.
Betty,
This also seems like the only plausible explanation for the front element filter and then the rear drop in filter to realign the light pathways in order to gain optical formula.
Similar filters are applied to both light microscopes and light electron microscopes as well.
Nasim,
Any idea on the time frame when we can expect more super telephotos with fluorite elements? Like Julian, I am waiting for a 300mm 2.8 refresh as well given the cost of these lenses. If only Nikon had a 200-400 f2.8….
All things are possible ….but you would have to buy a wheelbarrow to cart it around in!
Very true…the front element would probably have to be 50% bigger, if not more!
Stephen, no time frame unfortunately. Most likely we will be seeing one release every year or every other year – super teles are usually done quite slowly…
Nasim
This is fascinating and a very important test – thank you. I am a Canon shooter. Can you do same test on the new 200-400 canon?
Michele, would love to some day – I don’t shoot Canon and I don’t have that lens, but it would be interesting to rent it and see how it compares to the Nikkor 200-400mm.
I’m a Canon shooter and have the new lens 200-400/4L with 1.4x extender. I’ve been very happy with it the year I’ve had it, though I have not removed the
“filter” delivered with the lens other when changing it for another filter (see below, please).
I don’t have a “lab” like Nasim but I can try to make a simple test at least regarding the filter issue if I find a way to remove the “gelantin”???
sitting in the filter holder. I use ND filters but the I change the filter holder to one that take screw in filters.
Protective filter?
I think there is one that is possible screwed in, but before trying to remove this I would like to take to Canon.
This is not about the 200-400mm specifically, but about how it’s possible for filters to significantly affect optics. Years ago, when I first bought my 400mm f5.6 ED-IF, I balked at the cost of a coated 72mm B+W circular polarizing filter for it, so I decided to go with a considerably less expensive Tiffen. I was shocked that the lens could not focus to infinity with the Tiffen filter mounted. So, I wasted my money and I had to buy a B+W anyway, after which I had no focus problems.
A filter cannot NOT affect focus since glass is refractive, and at no point do optics assume all light will be traveling perpendicular to the surface. A filter in front of the lens effectively only has a minute effect on the focusing distance, but a filter inside the lens has a magnified impact because the elements cannot move apart to compensate for the effective difference in the light path distance (or the change in chromatic abberation).
Nasim,
Forgive my lack of knowledge in the field of optics. Is it possible that the minimum focus distance is changing with the filters removed and hence the maximum reproduction ratio might be affected as well? And thank you for your efforts in testing.
Brian, my testing distance is far beyond the minimum focus distance…
I too thought long and hard about the 300/2.8 and the 200-400. I went with the prime 300 and am glad I did. With the 3 Nikon TCs, I have 4 different focal lengths I can shoot at with one lens and 3 pockets on my VOMP holding the TCs. The 300 is my most used lens, and I have the option to shoot at 420, 510 and 600mm prime. The speeds are still excellent to good. The 1.4 and 1.7 are great quality – and the 2.0 (III) shows a little quality loss, but in the right conditions is still quite good. Plus, if you want to shoot at 2.8, there is only one option. You can set the 300mm to f/4, but you cannot set the 200-400 to f/2.8.
Here is a test I did at night, across a lake, with the 300/2.8 and the 2x TC … on a tripod of course:
www.mundy.ca/Misce…C-20E-III/
Steve, thanks for sharing. The 300mm f/2.8G is indeed excellent!
The more I see shots like your TO waterfront, the more I think “WoW! Photography technology is incredible!” To focus at that distance and at night just blows me away.
We’ve come a long way from the pinhole.
Nothing revolutionary in this report, even Nikon say to remove the filters degrades performance.
Paul, and I was not planning to do anything “revolutionary”. It is just a report based on what I saw in the lab and response to those that think removing the front element could improve sharpness…
I have owned and used almost every 600mm that nikon has made and in just about every weather condition. I will be the first to admit that I am very “finicky” about so called sharpness. The single thing that I have found that “really” made a positive difference in sharpness was replacing the nikon 52mm drop in
filter with a german multicoated “Heliopan” UV filter, and it made a very positive noticible one at that. The biggest improvement was in wide-open performance, and that was dramatic and just the kind of difference I hoped for. The Heliopan is an expensive filter, but nothing at all considering the initial cost of the lens itself which is noticeably improved with the addition of this filter. As far as I know, Nikon supplies their super telephotos with one of their
standard quality UV filters, which surprises me…try it and reap the rewards.
Now that’s very interesting and I would bet you are right.
We know that lesser quality filters degrade sharpness, so why should a filter of higher quality than Nikon’s not make a positive difference?
You reckon to get the same beneficial effect on the other Nikon teles like my 500mm?
Hi Steve,
I really really appreciate this comment. I assumed the included filter was the “highest” quality and never considered replacing it. A $300 + filter is cheap if it makes the lens even sharper.
you are right.. … … drop uv filters on nikon supert teles is horrible quality i have new nikon 600 mm f4 FL and drop in uv filter degrade resolution
You are doing something wrong. I have Nikon 300mm f2.8 AF-S, Nikon 500mm F4 AF-I, and Nikon 800mm f5.6 MF.
All have “drop in filters”. Never had any issues with any of my various lenses that I have owned since 1990.
Exactly right Betty…thats what one pays for hopefully and in this case, considering the initial cost of a fine lens such as mine when tiny differences
in a 52mm filter quality exist it results in big differences that actually make my 600mm “all that it should be” as the armed forces like to say. Try it out yourself, for such a relatively small coin outlay I am reaping big rewards. Just be sure that when you do the comparison test of both filters that you shoot
with as perfect an atmosphere as you can, especially no heat waves whatsoever. They are enemy #1 in my book.
I’d love to see a comparo with the new 80-400 VR. My kids and I use it for surf photos and I wonder how much sharper a ‘pro’ lens would be. Reports have been good and we’ve had a lot of fun with it, but sharpness when cropping suffers – maybe focus, maybe motion, maybe the lens? We use single point AF-C as the waves around the surfer pick up any other focus patterns and make it impossible to get the correct subject. It doesn’t feel as nice as the 70-200 2.8 nor does it seem as sharp. Anyways – thanks for the fun article about the beast above.
I have both and I am assuming you are talking about the new 80-400 G version which is much better than the old one. The 200-400 is sharper and its noticeable. That said it is much heavier and provides less contrast. I use the 80-400 far more often and generally prefer it. Note that I am using the D7100.
If you want to step up to a “sharper” pro lens consider something like a 300 f2.8 with TC’s or the absolutely wonderful 500mm F4. Big bucks and that’s not all – you will need a better tripod / ballhead and probably a Wimberley and this adds considerably to the expense. These “extras” are really not optional :)
Yes, you are right about the Wimberley …. there is no substitute …
My problem was that when I was panning with my DSLR on the Wimberley, at Air Shows, or the Red Bull Air Race, I had to choose between shooting video or shooting stills. Or my wife would shoot video while I was shooting on the Wimberley.
I thought that since I was already pointing my DSLR at the action already, there must be a way to rig my video camera to shoot the same action as my DSLR without another person having to do it. So I invented a bracket using available parts from B&H to allow me to shoot video and stills at the same time. Amazingly simple, and saves my wife having to hold the video camera for hours at a time.
www.mundy.ca/Misce…o-Bracket/
It works amazing well. And my wife is happier … well worth the $15. :)
Cool. I dont currently have this need, but you never know.
I agree with sceptical1, you are probably better off with the 80-400 for the sort of photography you do.
The 80-400 is ‘hand holdable’ the 200-400 is as big as a 500 and isn’t – well not for long anyway – unless you are built like Arnie.
Thanks Betty – I figured that. The new ‘Pro’ Sigma 150-600 could be nice too – it will be interesting to see the test results for AF, Sharpness, handling, etc.
I also wonder if switching to a D7100 – crop sensor and no AA filter (I think?) – would get us better results then the D600.
Hi Jeff,
I like the D7100 quite a bit. I find it to be an excellent camera for wildlife. DX has several advantages for wildlife and some disadvantages. Here is a short list (this is well trod ground)
Pro’s
1. Effective focal length is longer on crop sensors
2. High MP sensors like the 24mp on the D7100 provide greater “pixel density” allowing lots of room for cropping.
3. Images on many lenses tend to be sharper because the crop cuts off the softer corners. Vignetting is less of an issue.
4. AF focus points cover a larger field of view, potentially allowing better tracking of moving wildlife (I find this claim somewhat doubtful in real life…)
5. Crop sensor cameras weigh a lot less.
Con’s
1. FF cameras generally perform better in low light and better high ISO performance.
Note that while I like DX for wildlife the con I listed is significant especially versus a professional FF camera like Nikon D810, D750, D4, D4s, and Canon 1xx series. These cameras have much better AF (very important for wildlife) and obviously provide better low light performance. In a practical sense, you can take pictures earlier in the morning and later in the evening when the light is best. This matters quite a bit…
2. This con pertains to the D7100 specifically. The D7100 has a small buffer which can cause problems when trying to get good shots of fast moving subjects like birds in flight. For me this is not significant, but for others it is a big issue.
Note that I did not choose the D7100 for budgetary reasons. I actually switched from full frame for two reasons. First, I needed to get lighter. I am in my late 60’s and while I am in nearly perfect health and very strong for my age, I have a hard time toting a heavy kit to places I want to go…and I want to go to places most people can’t or won’t go. I won’t do serious rock climbing anymore (too dangerous at my age) but I will go on class 4 / 5 hikes, am willing to climb a little, and have no problems getting in and out of tight places. I just can’t do as much of that with heavy kit…so it had to go. I did this with both cameras on and lenses. Out with the D3s and D700, in with the D7000, then D71000’s. Further, I sold the 500 F4 lens and replaced it with the marginally hand holdable 80-400 G lens. I kept to 200-400, but only for use when I am not going far.
The second reason I switched was the advantages of DX. I like the extra effective focal length and pixel density. These are big advantages for me.
Finally, FX cameras are simply better for general photography. If your emphasis is having an all around excellent camera and weight isn’t a factor, full frame is great. If I were a little younger, this is the type of camera I would use for everything except wildlife and maybe even for that at least sometimes (depending on subject and the time I want to take the pictures, like the crack of dawn)
I hope my long explanation helps.
Thanks for the reply Sceptical1 – nice to hear of someone’s real experience. I had a D7000 prior to the D600 and it was a wonderful camera. I like the 24MP so I think I’d enjoy a D7100 a lot too.
I’ve converted all my DX to FX – expensive! so I’d look at simply adding a body for specific use. That would provide a backup for travel so my sons could share too. Anyways – maybe I’ll look for a deal on a 2nd hand one in the future.
Keep up the active life!
cheers
Jeff
Yes betty, it should work just as well on your 500mm, but keep in mind that the 500 is not quite the magnification as the 600 so the positive effect will be there but just not as noticeable until you enlarge the image a little bigger. Sharper is sharper though and I believe you will like the performance increase.
I will try it.
Thanks.
Hi Betty, I believe you will be very happy with the improvement that the Heliopan can provide. There is a bit of more good news, the multicoated Heliopan 52mm pro filter doesn’t cost anywhere near $300 as someone else mentioned. Another thing to remember is to buy it with the “thin” metal ring, this is important because the normal wider metal ring is too wide and would prevent the filter holder from slipping back into the lens. Please let me know what you experience, I have used my 600 VR with this little german jewel for about three years now and I love and trust it. It is amazing to me what kind of logic Nikon used when they built such a fine optical device and then crippled it with a good, but not excellent filter that fits right smack dab
in the middle of a very superior optical track. I sure hope it wasn’t to save money.
I have given this some thought….
Would Nikon make a top of the range professional super telephoto lens and then skimp by putting a below par drop in filter in the optical path?
It seems unlikely but it’s still possible that another manufacturer’s offering might be better – and make a difference.
Now here’s the worrying part.
Looking at some pretty authoritative testing at lenstips.com and others, the filters which came out tops were all of Hoya’s offerings especially the Pro Digital, with B&W close behind. Heliopan, although very expensive, came well down the ranking and were described as having “very mediocre optical features (flatness, flare and transmission) and a very high price”. Even B&W were criticised a bit but only as regards not having quite sufficient UV blocking power – which can be discounted as it’s a bit irrelevant with digital cameras. Hoya were clearly best on all measured parameters, which came as a surprise to everyone including the testers.What do we make of that then?
Alarmingly, some well known brands not only did not block UV, but had very poor light, transmission, were not optically flat, had poor homogeneity and were actually described as being out performed by standard window glass! There is a message in there I think.
By coincidence I have always used B&W filters (not for protection) based on their reputation and this seems to borne out in testing.
So, are Heliopan overrated?
Are the differences you are seeing real?
I will try your suggestion with a clear B&W filter and see if I can see an improvement.
Hmmm, I have a funny feeling I am about to spend some money on a dubious exercise!
Hi Betty,
Those are some interesting facts you found. I really don’t know what to say except that I bought my Heliopan several years ago and who knows, maybe the
quality now is not the same? I only know that replacing my nikon filter with the Heliopan from that time period made a significant “positive” change, the
kind I like. Also, I might add, you should check as many testing sources as you can, because one just isn’t enough, as I have done so before while
researching filter qualities and found big differences in the results of different sources. B/W will probably work just the same, just be sure that it’s their best quality and has the slim ring mount. Hoya, don’t really know, years ago they were ok, but not as good as they say they are now.
Anyway, all I know for myself is that the Heliopan I replaced my nikon filter with allowed much better sharpness, especially wide-open. Let me know what you find and BE SURE that you test under ideal atmosphere conditions, if not, you will not see a difference no matter what filter you use.
OK I know what you mean about tests – you have to be careful because many tests and reviews are so poorly designed that the results have no validity.
I was just surprised that Heliopan was not up there with the best as it is well thought of and used by many pros.
I will still do the experiment though!
Thanks
….the question for me is whether it is sharp at DISTANCE and at 400mm and if so at what aperture?
Some experts say it is not and for that reason I would not buy it as I am not a ‘birder”
Nasim could you comment please as your resolution tests are of course close range tests aren’t they?
Regards
Mike
Thanks for the interesting test Nasim. I always wanted to know what the effects would be with the filters removed.
On my 500 VR it is possible to put the drop-in filter either way around. The manual and even the illustrations give no clear guideline which side of the filter holder is the front and which the rear. Does it make any difference?
reason for asking is that my 500VR has slight front-focus issues. when used alone on my D800 I get best results with a +6 AF correction but when used with TC1.4E II then even the max +20 AF correction is not enough. I am wondering if the position of the filter holder has an influence?
Thank you
How does both filters look like when viewed thru the naked eyes? Are they somewhat planar, converging or diverging since they appear to be essential in the final optical formula?
Hello,Nasim.
Is that 52mm drop-in filter you removed in test a “NC filter”?
If it’s a NC flter, should we remove it in normal use to increase brightness?
Why telephoto lens always has a NC filter in accessories? What’s the reason?
I know the 200-400f4 is not everyone’s lens as people read a lot of stuff on the internet and then jump on it as gospel. Well, I have the 300 f2.8 vr2 and the 200-400f4 vr1. I use the 300 f2.8 with all 3 TC’s and have mixed results with the 1.7 and 2.0iii. Most of the inconsistency comes from sloppy photography on my D800 and D810. I often compare the results of the 300 with the 200-400. I find myself using the 300 less and less. Main reason is flexibility of the zoom and the IQ is very good. Yes the 300 beats it hands down at 300, at 400 vs 420 f4 with the TC 1.4 they are very close. This notion that the 200-400 is “weak” over distance is also not 100% correct. I have stunning images shot with this lens over long distance in the early morning or late afternoon. The heat plays havoc even with the 600 and 800 lenses. The key issue is that each piece of photographic equipment fill’s a specific need in the market and non will do all. in good light I use the 200-400f4 with the D7200 and the results are fantastic. I sold my 400f2.8 D lens a few yrs back due to the fact that it was very clumsy using in a safari vehicle. I missed more shots trying to get the thing moved correctly and bought the 300 f2.8. I would love to test the thew 200-500f5.6 as a potential second lens with the 300f2.8.
I have the 200-400f4 vr1 and 300f2.8 vr2. I think one must understand that the 200-400 is a special lens given the zoom and the fact that it produce great IQ throughout the range with fast AF. But was not build to perform with TC’s. Optimum use is within its range and for close to medium range. The 300 f2.8 is like the other primes. Very sharp like all primes, fast focus, and especially the 300 and 400 f2.8 perform very well with TC’s. I use my 2 lenses on different bodies. The 200-400 on a D3s or Df as I frame with the Zoom and seldome crop. In Africa for game and big birds it is magic. My 300f2.8 is used with a TC 1.7 (500mm f4.8) or TC2.0 (600mm f5.6) or naked. I shoot it with my D810 and often in 1.2 crop mode to gain speed and “reach” . Only the 400f2.8 beats the 300 for IQ. Ideally I would trade the 300 for a 400 and use the TC 1.4 for (560 f4). The prime is a specialist, optimum IQ and fast.
hi,
planning to purchase nikon 200-400mm, almost all of my shots are birds and bit worried about the performance at longer distances.
does anyone have experience of shooting this lens with the new D500
all your comments are highly appreciated
thanks
Have a look at the 300mm f4 PF – unreal sharp and tiny. I love mine. I can read the time on the watches of the surfers I shoot.